Kudlow Part 2 – The Trade Confrontation and MAGAnomic Growth…

Larry Kudlow has fully immersed himself in MAGA. The evolution from supporter to believer likely comes from the increase in proximity to President Trump and the resolve therein. Good stuff.

In this segment the Chairman of the National Economic Council discusses the background of the U.S. -v- China trade reset and the long-term goal of open global markets with Zero tariffs, Zero non-trade barriers and Zero subsidies.

.

Everyone has a role to play…

Advertisements