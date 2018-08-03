Kudlow Part 2 – The Trade Confrontation and MAGAnomic Growth…

Larry Kudlow has fully immersed himself in MAGA. The evolution from supporter to believer likely comes from the increase in proximity to President Trump and the resolve therein. Good stuff.
In this segment the Chairman of the National Economic Council discusses the background of the U.S. -v- China trade reset and the long-term goal of open global markets with Zero tariffs, Zero non-trade barriers and Zero subsidies.
.
Everyone has a role to play…
Glad you got Kudlow’s picture in this post. Now that he’s on the MAGA bandwagon, he deserves to be recognized.
Kuddles is definitely on board with the MAGA agenda. Love it!
Sweet guy, I’ve always liked him and glad to see him on the train.
Koalas are precious but they can bite!!!!
Free trade that is not fair trade becomes slave trade: Chinese slave-labor factories (in part at least) putting Americans out of work over the last 25 years with the acquiescence of our own government and with the glee of crony capitalists paying off both parties.
Fair trade can be free trade, but only if both sides are playing fairly!
Kudlow Bear was a brilliant addition to President Trump’s economic team!
Larry Kudlow is awesome in his defense of our President! The Chinese realize he isn’t bluffing anymore. Look what they decided to do to one of their own for speaking out against them!
From the article linked above:
Chinese officials arrested a government critic in the midst of a phone interview he was conducting with Voice of America, the U.S.-backed outlet announced Thursday.
Professor Wenguang Sun was discussing “throw-money diplomacy,” a derisive term for the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative to expand regional influence through infrastructure loans to neighboring countries. He was participating in the Mandarin-language program just days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged that the U.S. government and American companies would offer alternative sources of infrastructure funding in the Indo-Pacific Region.
Sun wrote an open letter criticizing Xi’s plan to expand infrastructure spending in Africa, following the autocrat’s recent trip to the continent.
“What? Did I say something wrong?” the professor could be heard saying when the police entered his house, according to VOA. “Did you hear I say anything wrong? So many Chinese are still poor, and we shouldn’t throw our money in Africa.”
VOA believes that he is under house arrest. “Subsequent efforts by VOA to re-engage with him for this interview have been unsuccessful,” Serchak said.
Totalitarianism in real time. {shiver}
Notice he said: “Did I SAY anything wrong?”
Lest the NYT ‘forget’, (non-tech) wages ARE increasing (as per SD’s poingant updates … unless I am missing something).
There are obsessed with one thing and one thing they shall see.
Leave it up to them to miss the forest through the tree.
Don’t let the goofy little koala face fool you. They have claws and they can use them.
Somebody said in an earlier post that PDJT needs “a few good men”.
Well, here’s two of them…
“God bless ’em.”
They are definitely full of it and much of fox news is too. I have said it before much of what they say is nothing more than carrying water for the uniparty and deep state. You know they make their money off of them.
Love this team! Positively optimistic all things MAGA! NYT the fake gloom and doom goons, hahaha! As Kuddles says God bless em’ and God bless America!!
