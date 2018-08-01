Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses The Need to Increase Trade Pressure on China…

As POTUS Trump and the U.S. trade team target ever increasing tariff pressure upon Beijing to change their behavior, keep a close eye on North Korea. Given the zero-sum approach of the Chinese; and their history of weaponizing the DPRK; we could expect to see Beijing roll out nuclear antagonism again in an overt effort to gain concessions.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the need to hit China with even more economic pressure. WATCH:
.
Main Street U.S.A., the American worker and the American farmer know what is at stake. The globalist Wall Street financial class, and their financial media, can gripe and moan, but that is not going to deter President Trump from this critical trade reset. When Secretary Ross says: “we’re going to win this“, he speaks with knowledge of who controls the maximum leverage…. it ain’t Chairman Xi.
Our Wilburine is absolutely right we are going to win this!
Our President is going to destroy the Dragon 🐉. He has positioned us perfectly for this battle. Look what has already been happening with our farmers. Our President has protected them in preparation for this War.
The Eagle 🦅 loves the fact that our President is allowing it to stare at the arrows. It realizes that the fight with the Dragon 🐉 is for all the marbles.
I absolutely LOVE it!
XD
I love it. I’m drooling. We get Sundance, Wilburine with a line like “We’re going to win this”, and talk of trade policy.
It’s like heroin for the MAGA set and I’m hooked on my Winnamins.
There will be NO surrender this time.
Moms are mad. We defend our farmers and our factories.
That is an outstanding idea, daughn. We used post-its on cars in parking lots during the campaign. Doing this in stores would reach many more. Thanks for the idea. Post-its now on grocery list. Again.
Here’s a China-related story from the Albany, New York vicinity.
https://dailygazette.com/article/2018/08/01/feds-at-niskayuna-home-in-apparent-raid
Note in the comments, someone mentioned something I wonder about, there are a lot of engineers, why are some of these companies so hell-bent on hiring Chinese?
“When Secretary Ross says: “we’re going to win this“, he speaks with knowledge of who controls the maximum leverage…”
A key point was the part that outlined when China was given “favored nation status” that there were no safeguards in place in case of cheating on China’s part. Now they have gotten away with cheating for so long they are like spoiled babies that want it to continue indefinitely.
Lou Dobbs kept blowing off at the mouth instead of allowing Sec. Ross to speak. What’s with that?
You get use to it! Lou loves our country and our President like no one I know on tv. He is like you and me. He loves winning and sticking it to the Establishment and Globalist every chance he gets.
He also gets to say what our Killers want to say but can’t!
