MAGAnomics – ADP Private Payrolls: 219,000 Jobs Gained, 23,000 More Manufacturing Jobs…

The ADP national employment report is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of companies served by ADP. The report measures approximately 24 million U.S. workers along with employment trends in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics.
For July 2018, ADP has calculated payroll increases of 219,000 new jobs including 23,000 more manufacturing jobs created as an outcome of a resurgence in manufacturing and goods-producing industries. In the last 19 months, the U.S. has added 836,000 manufacturing jobs. [For contrast: in the 19 month period preceding President Trump’s MAGA-Magic-manufacturing growth, only 26,000 manufacturing jobs were created.]
(Via CNBC) Private payrolls in the U.S. increased by more than expected last month as companies get a boost from lower corporate taxes, ADP and Moody’s Analytics said Wednesday.
Jobs in the U.S. increased by 219,000 in July, while economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 185,000. July’s job gains were the best since February, when 241,000 jobs were added. Jobs growth for the previous month was also revised up to 181,000 from 177,000.
“The job market is booming, impacted by the deficit-financed tax cuts and increases in government spending,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, in a statement. “Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat.” (more)
Overall Blue and White Collar job gains are very strong. In the aggregate the supply chain for all goods-producing industries are struggling to keep up with demand as the economy continues to expand due to America-First growth and investment. A good problem to have.
The trade and transportation sector added 21,000 jobs; a direct response to the need for material shipments and factory replenishment. Raw materials (inbound) and finished goods (outbound) all lead to an increase in transportation jobs.
The jobs growth is across all business sizes: small (1-49 employees); medium (50-499) and large business (500+) are all seeing growth in jobs:
Here’s the ADP report:
It is worth noting the jobs sectors with the largest gains are also the sectors with the fastest rising wages. Obviously the correlation does not need to be explained:
This is better than it appears, since it’s occurring during a time period of record low unemployment rates.
Which means that the economy is drawing people back into the workforce. So pay attention to the “labor participation rate” on Friday.
The liberals’ days of screaming “stagnant wages” are numbered. With unemployment so low, wages must eventually rise.
If we can clear the illegal-work-for-peanuts people out the wages wouldn’t be so ‘stagnant’ either.
There is one caveat though. My daughter works for ADP. I called her to congratulate her and she was aware of the number. But, she said those numbers do not reflect the people that went into retirement. She said that number was high for this month as well….
That said, she also mentioned that ADP is hiring like crazy right now to keep up with the increased load. My daughter has to work an average of 5 hours overtime a week just to keep up with the increased workload. The news are GOOD!
Her logic sounds backward:
219,000 Jobs GAINS
… NET of a surge in Retirements
Means FAR MORE Job GAINS before deducting Retirements to get the 219,000!
I might have misinterpreted what she said but my impression was the the number was NOT “net of retirements”. I might be wrong…
…and that’s why the Koch Brothers and their ilk are freaking out and saying they won’t back (MAGA) Republicans.
Main Street. All about Main Street. Sorry Wall Street and Globalists.
TRUMP’S RIGHT TO PUSH BACK AGAINST KOCH BROS
By Andy Schlafly
Billionaires’ network has ‘immense radioactive political effect’
https://www.wnd.com/2018/07/trumps-right-to-push-back-against-koch-bros/
He definitely is, Lucille. Good job POTUS!
Andy Schlafly…founder of Conservapedia…son of Phyllis…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Zandi is a Democrat/globalist shill always getting it wrong: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/07/mark_zandi_the_moodys_prognosticator_whos_always_getting_it_wrong.html
Moody’s really seems to hate Trump. They seem to be the CNN of economic forecasters.
Moody’s? You mean this Moody’s that got sued for the 2008 Mortgage Meltdown? Globalist shills, suck-ups to the Fat Cats of Wall Street and the Too-Big to Fail banksters?
Another Globalist Game Show…..”Bob, tell them what they won”
Moody’s Reaches $864 Million Subprime Ratings Settlement
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-13/moody-s-to-pay-864-million-to-settle-subprime-ratings-claims
Wow. Did not realize that, Donna. Thanks for the information. Idiots and swindlers.
Zandi’s SLIMEBALL DECEPTIONS:
• DEFICIT-FINANCED is total B.S.
• The Tax-Cut driven BOOM will CUT both Deficits and DEBT!
• Multinationals SHED JOBS … OVERSEAS!
• NOTHING to do with the 219,000 U.S. number of Job Gains!
So Mr. Chief Economist, why wasn’t the job market booming when the US had deficit-financed tax INCREASES in addition to INCREASES in government spending, like say the previous administration. The difference being that more people working will eventually reduce government spending while at the same time increase tax revenues. The impact of this booming economy will propel more people to vote for sane Republican representatives and senators, get rid of the socialists and socialist-wannabe Rinos and fake conservatives.
So very well stated with so few words…you would think even a Lefty would understand your words. Then again….
He’s horrendous. The worst.
WINNING!
I was stunned when I read that over 800,000 manufacturing jobs were added in the past 19 months compared to 26,000 in the previous 19 months. With numbers like that the Obama gang should hang their heads in shame. Better yet, put all of them on a large boat without a rudder and left them drift out to sea. That’s what they did to America when they took power in 2009.
“…the Obama gang should hang their heads in shame.”
—————————————————————-
That would require an ability to FEEL a sense of shame. Those folks don’t have that ability.
What is often not mentioned (even by Sundance) is that for each manufacturing job, typically 4 jobs on average are needed to support that job. This is why manufacturing is important.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THIS!!!
The 800,000 translates into 4 MILLION Jobs Gained from Manufacturing Renaissance in 19 MONTHS!
This graph below shows the difference between a President that hated our country versus a President that LOVES our country!
We aren’t just winning but actually DESTROYING the Left, MSM, Democrats, CoC, Koch Brothers, Globaist etc.
5% real GDP rate for the 3rd Quarter here we come!
Even the WHORES at CNBC had to share the fantastic news about the 3rd Quarter forecast released by the Atlanta Federal Reserve!
From the article linked above:
Economic growth is expected to continue at a rapid pace in the third quarter, according to a preliminary forecast from the Atlanta Fed.
If the forecast is accurate, it will come on top of a strong 4.1 percent second quarter that was buoyed by a jump in consumer and business spending. President Donald Trump boasted Friday that growth would go “a lot higher” even though many economists, including at the Fed, expect the economy to moderate in 2019 and beyond.
Comparing MSNBC to whores is insulting – to whores.
Your right!😉
But…but the MSM told me there’s a Big Blue Wave coming in November!!!!
Those new numbers versus immediately pre-Trump are STARK.
Russia-colluding China-gimp “More Flexibility” Obama was REALLY holding us back.
I WONDER WHY!
Obama …19 months …26,000 = 1367 per month
Trump…… 1 month…..23,000 …….in one month
That’s 17 times the manufacturing job increase of Obama.
Almost unreal. It HAD to be intentional.
PDJT needs a new red hat that says “Make America Make Again” on it.
In Obama’s leftist mind I’m sure he thought he was a success. He hates the America that patriots love.
LikeLiked by 2 people
anna won, anna too!
Time for champagne!
WOW!!! That is more than a 3000% increase!!
I admit its been a long time since I calculated % increase. Someone double check my math!!
Your’e close. 2600% on manufacturing job increase.
Sorry. Should be 1600%.
(1367/month increased to 23,000)
JM and Curry, these are my results from an online percent of increase calculator;
Percentage Change Calculator
New Number
Original Number
This is an increase of 774000
Or, as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places):
an increase of 2976.92%
Awesome!!!’n
What a blessing!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to our President!!!
The growth in manufacturing, by the Grace of God, and Donald Trump is astounding.
For those freaked out liberals wanting to say it’s due to Obama……..
Obama DESTROYED that argument, on video, when he said the manufacturing jobs were not coming back and asked what kind of magic wand Trump had.
Obama had/has nothing to do with the MAGAnificent increase in manufacturing jobs.
He didn’t think they would ever come back………and said as much.
I absolutely love it when liberals advance self defeating arguments.
MAGAnificent increase in MAGAfacturing!
Not only did he SAY that the manufacturing jobs weren’t coming back, he seemed rather PROUD of that idea.
and yet the markets are at best “mixed” today. WS bastards!
It’s not the only piece of news – there are other factors, yes?
Yes. The Fed is almost certainly going to raise rates 1/4 point in September and again in December. That raises the future cost of funds, which depresses stock prices as equities are a forward-looking indicator.
We are in one of those periods where good news is bad news for the markets. There are lots of multinational companies on the stock exchange, and those companies have set up their entire business models based on the rule that the United States will continue to export our wealth and economic infrastructure. That business model is not as promising under MAGA-nomics.
Sundance jr is very correct on that.
TRUMPS ECONOMIC RENAISSANCE
Star Parker rips Paul Krugman for his description of 2nd-quarter growth
https://www.wnd.com/2018/07/trumps-economic-renaissance/
Winnamins to Winfinity!
“In the last 19 months, the U.S. has added 836,000 manufacturing jobs. [For contrast: in the 19 month period preceding President Trump’s MAGA-Magic-manufacturing growth, only 26,000 manufacturing jobs were created.]”
Priorities…
We need to impeach this guy STAT! /s
Sundance, this could be a weird question, but what’s a job title or industry where one would work with this kind of stuff? I.e, where you are predicting and forecasting big macro economic stuff on a big level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t get any bigger than Greenspan: During his economics studies at New York University, Greenspan worked under Eugene Banks, a managing director at the Wall Street investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman, in the firm’s equity research department.[19] From 1948 to 1953, Greenspan worked as an analyst at The National Industrial Conference Board (currently known as The Conference Board), a business- and industry-oriented think tank in New York City.[20] From 1955 to 1987, when he was appointed chairman of the Federal Reserve, Greenspan was chairman and president of Townsend-Greenspan & Co., Inc., an economics consulting firm in New York City,
The phrase “Deficit financed tax cuts” assumes that if you cut a dollar in taxes then the govt has to borrow that dollar. No. The pie is not static, it is growing. We ran trillion dollar deficits at the old tax rates for goodness sakes.
Nice backhanded way to explain an obviously positive report.
So Zandi calls the tax cuts deficit financed. How was his boy Obama’s “stimulus” package financed? The tax cuts were a bet on America and the private sector to establish and maintain a growth period Zandi’s boy Obama couldn’t and didn’t achieve. It really was a last chance to try and right the economy. Next, controlling spending
Sorry Obummer, what is that you say about MAGAnomics?
Abracadabra…..it’s magic. snicker
It’s almost ridiculous to compare the last president with Our now President, but it sure is fun to contrast the two. Fantastic numbers!
Makes no difference what AFL-CIO fat kats do or say , President Trumpwas right when he said rank and file union members are with him . I been union myentire lifetime and i reregistered as Republican to vote Trump in Primary knowing the entire shit hole of California or majority would support that lying whore Hillary . But more union members are getting behing the MAGA train every day . You will see first mid-term then 2020 . Americans are notdumb and trye Americans are not Marxist Socialist . My God even a damn dog can learn .
‘[T]the multinational companies shed jobs last month….’ Just as Sundance has been saying. Main Street is winning, Wall Street is losing.
To paraphrase, and adapt both to midterms, and MAGASPEED, Reagan’s famous reelection slogan;
“It really boils down to ONE question;
Are you better of now, than you were 2 years ago?”
Are you, your family, neighbors and coworkers better off , are you more secure, financially (jobs), in terms of physical security (gangs and norks)?
And, are you and yours more OPTIMISTIC about your future?”
If yes, vote R. If not, than by all means, vote for the other party. It really is as simple as that!
Well, in our own manufacturing business, employment since the election has doubled (we now have 40 full time employees as opposed to Obama era 20 on a good month)…plus, we’re doing bonuses. Our employees are optimistic, and I see new trucks in the parking lot. They are happier and more productive. And our problem come-to-work-half-drunk-but-great-guy-we-just-couldn’t-fire employee has sobered up and is working overtime. I love these numbers, but the real change I see is so multi-layered. Happy people. And that you can take to the mid-terms.
Thank God for President Trump. Obama tried to destroy our country. Praise Jesus for the election of President Trump.
And the”Sheeple”will vote for THEIR slaughter!!!!
economics question: “rising wages” means increase in pay for the same job at the same education/experience level or that the average of all jobs is rising because better jobs are opening?
Or a combination of both?
Is it the average of all jobs is showing an increase or that companies are paying more for same exact position? Is the average going up because of manufacturing jobs increase?
