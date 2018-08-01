MAGAnomics – ADP Private Payrolls: 219,000 Jobs Gained, 23,000 More Manufacturing Jobs…

Posted on August 1, 2018 by

The ADP national employment report is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of companies served by ADP. The report measures approximately 24 million U.S. workers along with employment trends in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics.

For July 2018, ADP has calculated payroll increases of 219,000 new jobs including 23,000 more manufacturing jobs created as an outcome of a resurgence in manufacturing and goods-producing industries. In the last 19 months, the U.S. has added 836,000 manufacturing jobs.  [For contrast: in the 19 month period preceding President Trump’s MAGA-Magic-manufacturing growth, only 26,000 manufacturing jobs were created.]

(Via CNBC) Private payrolls in the U.S. increased by more than expected last month as companies get a boost from lower corporate taxes, ADP and Moody’s Analytics said Wednesday.

Jobs in the U.S. increased by 219,000 in July, while economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 185,000. July’s job gains were the best since February, when 241,000 jobs were added. Jobs growth for the previous month was also revised up to 181,000 from 177,000.

“The job market is booming, impacted by the deficit-financed tax cuts and increases in government spending,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, in a statement. “Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat.” (more)

Overall Blue and White Collar job gains are very strong. In the aggregate the supply chain for all goods-producing industries are struggling to keep up with demand as the economy continues to expand due to America-First growth and investment. A good problem to have.

The trade and transportation sector added 21,000 jobs; a direct response to the need for material shipments and factory replenishment.   Raw materials (inbound) and finished goods (outbound) all lead to an increase in transportation jobs.

The jobs growth is across all business sizes: small (1-49 employees); medium (50-499)  and large business (500+) are all seeing growth in jobs:

Here’s the ADP report:

.

It is worth noting the jobs sectors with the largest gains are also the sectors with the fastest rising wages.  Obviously the correlation does not need to be explained:

(link to wage growth data)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, energy, Environmentalism, EPA, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to MAGAnomics – ADP Private Payrolls: 219,000 Jobs Gained, 23,000 More Manufacturing Jobs…

  1. L4grasshopper says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    This is better than it appears, since it’s occurring during a time period of record low unemployment rates.

    Which means that the economy is drawing people back into the workforce. So pay attention to the “labor participation rate” on Friday.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • LDave says:
      August 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      The liberals’ days of screaming “stagnant wages” are numbered. With unemployment so low, wages must eventually rise.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • JAS says:
      August 1, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      There is one caveat though. My daughter works for ADP. I called her to congratulate her and she was aware of the number. But, she said those numbers do not reflect the people that went into retirement. She said that number was high for this month as well….

      Like

      Reply
      • JAS says:
        August 1, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        That said, she also mentioned that ADP is hiring like crazy right now to keep up with the increased load. My daughter has to work an average of 5 hours overtime a week just to keep up with the increased workload. The news are GOOD!

        Like

        Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        August 1, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        Her logic sounds backward:

        219,000 Jobs GAINS
        … NET of a surge in Retirements
        Means FAR MORE Job GAINS before deducting Retirements to get the 219,000!

        Like

        Reply
        • JAS says:
          August 1, 2018 at 6:04 pm

          I might have misinterpreted what she said but my impression was the the number was NOT “net of retirements”. I might be wrong…

          Like

          Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    “Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat.”

    …and that’s why the Koch Brothers and their ilk are freaking out and saying they won’t back (MAGA) Republicans.

    Main Street. All about Main Street. Sorry Wall Street and Globalists.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. doit4atlas says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    WINNING!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Chief MacDaddy says:
      August 1, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      I was stunned when I read that over 800,000 manufacturing jobs were added in the past 19 months compared to 26,000 in the previous 19 months. With numbers like that the Obama gang should hang their heads in shame. Better yet, put all of them on a large boat without a rudder and left them drift out to sea. That’s what they did to America when they took power in 2009.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • DJ says:
        August 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        “…the Obama gang should hang their heads in shame.”
        —————————————————————-
        That would require an ability to FEEL a sense of shame. Those folks don’t have that ability.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • ibobland08 says:
        August 1, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        What is often not mentioned (even by Sundance) is that for each manufacturing job, typically 4 jobs on average are needed to support that job. This is why manufacturing is important.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 1, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      This graph below shows the difference between a President that hated our country versus a President that LOVES our country!

      We aren’t just winning but actually DESTROYING the Left, MSM, Democrats, CoC, Koch Brothers, Globaist etc.

      5% real GDP rate for the 3rd Quarter here we come!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  4. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Those new numbers versus immediately pre-Trump are STARK.

    Russia-colluding China-gimp “More Flexibility” Obama was REALLY holding us back.

    I WONDER WHY!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Curry Worsham says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. jmclever says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    WOW!!! That is more than a 3000% increase!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Greg1 says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    The growth in manufacturing, by the Grace of God, and Donald Trump is astounding.

    For those freaked out liberals wanting to say it’s due to Obama……..

    Obama DESTROYED that argument, on video, when he said the manufacturing jobs were not coming back and asked what kind of magic wand Trump had.

    Obama had/has nothing to do with the MAGAnificent increase in manufacturing jobs.

    He didn’t think they would ever come back………and said as much.

    I absolutely love it when liberals advance self defeating arguments.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. JonS says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    and yet the markets are at best “mixed” today. WS bastards!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DJ says:
      August 1, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      It’s not the only piece of news – there are other factors, yes?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jbowen82 says:
        August 1, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        Yes. The Fed is almost certainly going to raise rates 1/4 point in September and again in December. That raises the future cost of funds, which depresses stock prices as equities are a forward-looking indicator.

        Like

        Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      August 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      We are in one of those periods where good news is bad news for the markets. There are lots of multinational companies on the stock exchange, and those companies have set up their entire business models based on the rule that the United States will continue to export our wealth and economic infrastructure. That business model is not as promising under MAGA-nomics.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Lucille says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    TRUMPS ECONOMIC RENAISSANCE
    Star Parker rips Paul Krugman for his description of 2nd-quarter growth
    https://www.wnd.com/2018/07/trumps-economic-renaissance/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Bill says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Winnamins to Winfinity!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. TMonroe says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “In the last 19 months, the U.S. has added 836,000 manufacturing jobs. [For contrast: in the 19 month period preceding President Trump’s MAGA-Magic-manufacturing growth, only 26,000 manufacturing jobs were created.]”

    Priorities…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Tony in LA says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    We need to impeach this guy STAT! /s

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Mercenary says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Sundance, this could be a weird question, but what’s a job title or industry where one would work with this kind of stuff? I.e, where you are predicting and forecasting big macro economic stuff on a big level.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ktr says:
      August 1, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Doesn’t get any bigger than Greenspan: During his economics studies at New York University, Greenspan worked under Eugene Banks, a managing director at the Wall Street investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman, in the firm’s equity research department.[19] From 1948 to 1953, Greenspan worked as an analyst at The National Industrial Conference Board (currently known as The Conference Board), a business- and industry-oriented think tank in New York City.[20] From 1955 to 1987, when he was appointed chairman of the Federal Reserve, Greenspan was chairman and president of Townsend-Greenspan & Co., Inc., an economics consulting firm in New York City,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. MAGADJT says:
    August 1, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    “The job market is booming, impacted by the deficit-financed tax cuts and increases in government spending,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, in a statement. “Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat.”

    The phrase “Deficit financed tax cuts” assumes that if you cut a dollar in taxes then the govt has to borrow that dollar. No. The pie is not static, it is growing. We ran trillion dollar deficits at the old tax rates for goodness sakes.

    Nice backhanded way to explain an obviously positive report.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. john edward lorenz says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    So Zandi calls the tax cuts deficit financed. How was his boy Obama’s “stimulus” package financed? The tax cuts were a bet on America and the private sector to establish and maintain a growth period Zandi’s boy Obama couldn’t and didn’t achieve. It really was a last chance to try and right the economy. Next, controlling spending

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Sorry Obummer, what is that you say about MAGAnomics?

    Abracadabra…..it’s magic. snicker

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. MsB says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    It’s almost ridiculous to compare the last president with Our now President, but it sure is fun to contrast the two. Fantastic numbers!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Makes no difference what AFL-CIO fat kats do or say , President Trumpwas right when he said rank and file union members are with him . I been union myentire lifetime and i reregistered as Republican to vote Trump in Primary knowing the entire shit hole of California or majority would support that lying whore Hillary . But more union members are getting behing the MAGA train every day . You will see first mid-term then 2020 . Americans are notdumb and trye Americans are not Marxist Socialist . My God even a damn dog can learn .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. HamburgerToday says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    ‘[T]the multinational companies shed jobs last month….’ Just as Sundance has been saying. Main Street is winning, Wall Street is losing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Dutchman says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    To paraphrase, and adapt both to midterms, and MAGASPEED, Reagan’s famous reelection slogan;
    “It really boils down to ONE question;
    Are you better of now, than you were 2 years ago?”
    Are you, your family, neighbors and coworkers better off , are you more secure, financially (jobs), in terms of physical security (gangs and norks)?
    And, are you and yours more OPTIMISTIC about your future?”

    If yes, vote R. If not, than by all means, vote for the other party. It really is as simple as that!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. bosscook says:
    August 1, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Well, in our own manufacturing business, employment since the election has doubled (we now have 40 full time employees as opposed to Obama era 20 on a good month)…plus, we’re doing bonuses. Our employees are optimistic, and I see new trucks in the parking lot. They are happier and more productive. And our problem come-to-work-half-drunk-but-great-guy-we-just-couldn’t-fire employee has sobered up and is working overtime. I love these numbers, but the real change I see is so multi-layered. Happy people. And that you can take to the mid-terms.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. magatrump says:
    August 1, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Thank God for President Trump. Obama tried to destroy our country. Praise Jesus for the election of President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  23. clive hoskin says:
    August 1, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    And the”Sheeple”will vote for THEIR slaughter!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 1, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    economics question: “rising wages” means increase in pay for the same job at the same education/experience level or that the average of all jobs is rising because better jobs are opening?
    Or a combination of both?

    Is it the average of all jobs is showing an increase or that companies are paying more for same exact position? Is the average going up because of manufacturing jobs increase?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s