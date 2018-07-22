Andrew McCarthy Discusses The Stunningly Scant and Manipulated FISA Application….

Posted on July 22, 2018 by

Andrew McCarthy appears on Fox weekend to discuss the released FISA Court application used to obtain and conduct Title-1 active surveillance on U.S. Person Carter Page.

McCarthy’s response is worth watching because he only recently (May) red-pilled himself and realized how corrupt the DOJ and FBI had actually become.  Prior to May of this year he was defending/reconciling every new detail to the benefit of DOJ/FBI.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

217 Responses to Andrew McCarthy Discusses The Stunningly Scant and Manipulated FISA Application….

Older Comments
  1. DeWalt says:
    July 22, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Andrew said what I said yesterday. No way would I have ever gotten away with this in my line of work. Judges better say they never read it (bad enough). But to say you read this and let it fly? They put these judges in a tight spot also. What did the DAGs say about it? Rosenstein all but said no he didn’t.
    I guess raised your right hand and that was good enough.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s