Andrew McCarthy Discusses The Stunningly Scant and Manipulated FISA Application….

Andrew McCarthy appears on Fox weekend to discuss the released FISA Court application used to obtain and conduct Title-1 active surveillance on U.S. Person Carter Page.
McCarthy’s response is worth watching because he only recently (May) red-pilled himself and realized how corrupt the DOJ and FBI had actually become. Prior to May of this year he was defending/reconciling every new detail to the benefit of DOJ/FBI.
Andrew said what I said yesterday. No way would I have ever gotten away with this in my line of work. Judges better say they never read it (bad enough). But to say you read this and let it fly? They put these judges in a tight spot also. What did the DAGs say about it? Rosenstein all but said no he didn’t.
I guess raised your right hand and that was good enough.
