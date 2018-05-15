Andrew McCarthy Discusses The Ongoing Battle Between Congress and the Careerists Within the DOJ…

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy appears on Shannon Bream’s television show to discuss the ongoing battle between congress and the DOJ over information and evidence surrounding DOJ/FBI corruption in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

It’s a good interview to watch because McCarthy has just read a large portion of the text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok for THIS ARTICLE. As a result of reviewing the content, McCarthy is able to accurately frame his reference points and provides information that is divergent from the MSM preferred narrative. WATCH:

Again CTH reminds readers, despite thousands of articles written by MSM, you can count on one hand the number of journalists who have actually read through all 500+ pages (both releases) of text message communication between DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok. It’s easy to spot who has not read them because the content of their articles is disputed by the underlying facts within Page/Strzok internal messages.

The article by McCarthy referenced in the interview is very good. SEE IT HERE

As McCarthy points out, it is not likely there was a singular FBI source buried within the Trump campaign. Instead it’s more likely that particular campaign aides were targeted and dirtied-up by unofficial intelligence operators like Stefan Halper. Once those aides were given the appearance of being aligned with foreign enterprise, the FBI was then able to conduct surveillance and construct a narrative useful for their ‘insurance policy’.

More on that approach previously outlined HERE.

