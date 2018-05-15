Andrew McCarthy Discusses The Ongoing Battle Between Congress and the Careerists Within the DOJ…

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy appears on Shannon Bream’s television show to discuss the ongoing battle between congress and the DOJ over information and evidence surrounding DOJ/FBI corruption in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
It’s a good interview to watch because McCarthy has just read a large portion of the text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok for THIS ARTICLE. As a result of reviewing the content, McCarthy is able to accurately frame his reference points and provides information that is divergent from the MSM preferred narrative. WATCH:
Again CTH reminds readers, despite thousands of articles written by MSM, you can count on one hand the number of journalists who have actually read through all 500+ pages (both releases) of text message communication between DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok. It’s easy to spot who has not read them because the content of their articles is disputed by the underlying facts within Page/Strzok internal messages.
The article by McCarthy referenced in the interview is very good. SEE IT HERE
As McCarthy points out, it is not likely there was a singular FBI source buried within the Trump campaign. Instead it’s more likely that particular campaign aides were targeted and dirtied-up by unofficial intelligence operators like Stefan Halper. Once those aides were given the appearance of being aligned with foreign enterprise, the FBI was then able to conduct surveillance and construct a narrative useful for their ‘insurance policy’.
More on that approach previously outlined HERE.
Set-up from the start, investigated w/ using “evidence” they supplied, Mueller running interference to hide their conspiratorial seditious treasonous plot to take our President Trump out, the Fake News MSM walking in lock step with them, these traitors need to face justice & execution!
Great interview with Shannon Bream.
The article is fantastic by McCarthy. He’s done yeoman’s work over the duration of the Mueller debacle.
I think the think I liked best about his piece is his conclusion — one that makes a lot of sense — that all of the relevant information can be found in the Strzok/Page texts. Everything. As in, probably not a lot more needs to be done to understand the entire coup plotting than those texts. And I’m sure that the texts include Halper.
Also, from reading McCarthy’s piece, I think there is a very good chance that he reads the Treehouse. Not from anything he says, in particular, but just how he goes about “thinking” through things, and even that he decided to go and look up the texts in the first place.
The word is spreading. The tipping point is approaching, if we’re not there already.
Is there a possibility that mention of a human source is to divert attention away from the reality that electronic-intercept apparatus abuse was the genesis of the illegal spying?
To me, it looks like Simpson had/has tried to shift blame to “a guy,” rather than his own cozy relationship with actors having access to the NSA database.
