AMLO Punished By Mexican “Deep State”? Lopez Obrador Hit with $10 Million Campaign Fine…

Posted on July 21, 2018 by

Everything is about the economics.  All politics is about the economics.  The current battles waged are multinationals (economic globalists) fighting to retain their position against an uprising of previously diminished economic nationalists.  Peel all the layered skin from the onion and the core issue is about money; wealth.  Always the money.

As you read this, remember – the Mexican Electoral Tribunal (a political construct similar to the electoral college) has *not* formally declared AMLO President-Elect.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday slammed a decision by the electoral authority to fine his party $10 million over a campaign financing breach, calling it an “act of vengeance” against his landslide victory.

[…] “This is an act of vengeance,” Lopez Obrador said outside his team’s offices in Mexico City, accusing the INE of behaving “tendentiously” and of overreaching.

“They’re acting this way because they don’t accept the new reality,” the 64-year-old said, resorting to the sort of combative tone he used in the campaign to attack the government.

[…]  As a result, Lopez Obrador said he would not attend a summit meeting of leaders from the Pacific Alliance trading bloc in the western city of Puerto Vallarta next week.

He will, however, meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland when she and other ministers from the Canadian Cabinet visit Mexico City on Wednesday, he said. (read more)

Interesting dynamic.  AMLO is rebuking the globalist multinationals who have constructed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), ie. Wall Street….  and holding economic court with the Canadian Socialists to discuss NAFTA.

“That’s right, crew….  Let’s go get us some pesos.” 

  2. floridagirllinda says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Our amazing God gifted, God chosen president is light years ahead of all of these people. I thank God every day that I lived to see this after the Obama nightmare. Thank you Lord. Bless this man!

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    is the US Mexico deal that good??? imagine Treasury funding mechanisms that allow funds to move without additional banking fees that hit foreign transfers at 3% to 10%??? thats big money for illegal immigrants…in a month with $1000 sent “home” is only $900…who gets the spread??? banks…how about fixed 2% with 1% for The Wall/Maglev Train???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. frances says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    So does this mean they will/can defer appointing him President until his party pays the fine??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Bendix says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Wasn’t that the slogan or whatever for Bill Clinton’s campaign workers?
    “It’s the economy, stupid”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. EJ Kraus (@EJKrausJr) says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The Mexican globalists should tread very carefully threatening AMLO . When AMLO reaches his true goal – ruler of Mexico ala Maduro, Chavez, Castro – the globalists will find themselves in a Mexican prison with the key thrown away.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Alison says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Ackkkkkk
    My eyes, Sundance!!!! 🤪🤪🤪
    You gotta warn us when you’re gonna flash a photo of Chrystia & her Mod Squad

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  8. jmclever says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I have to admit, I did not see that coming. The whole thing is just plain weird. Or maybe AMLO is weird. Sticking it to the man by meeting with the man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      July 21, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      Hey no harm in tryin……..if he gives it to em there in the cash…. if not, he was probably gonna make them disappear anyway…..

      Like

      Reply
  9. Cheri Lawrence says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    I don’t know anything about Mexican politics but I do know the TPP is a multinational globalist money grab. Much like our country they have stripped our wealth and left the infrastructure barren and many civilians homeless and quite destitute.

    They only reason they need these 3rd world nations is for access to us through the loopholes of NAFTA and the scourge they inflict on the nation leading to forced immigration by poverty. Mexico has a ton of resources but has been corrupt ever since I can remember. This is indeed a world wide battle of epic proportion and only now are they out in the open because we are winning! Stay strong and patient in love and spirit as all is cleansed. God bless the great awakening!! WWG1WGA!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Bullseye says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Yes Yes please no more Chrystia shots at least below the neck *_*

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. scott467 says:
    July 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Oh man… scorched my retinas again….

    They are… the Reservoir Dopes:

    .

    Chrystia (Ms. Purple) & ‘Crew’ remind me of an emasculated, effeminate, millennial version of Reservoir Dogs:

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. DanO64 says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I know this for sure, Mexico will pay for the wall. Every frick’n beautiful foot.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. thinkthinkthink says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Does his campaign have the money to pay the fine? Who gets the fine money if it’s paid? How does this all work anyway???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bud Klatsch says:
      July 21, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      I think it will all wind up in the CF soon enough.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      July 21, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      “Does his campaign have the money to pay the fine? Who gets the fine money if it’s paid? How does this all work anyway???”

      _________________

      Exactly. Sounds like a scam to me.

      Bilk the campaign for $10 mil, and everybody (including AMLO) gets a kickback.

      That’s why the lady doth protest too much.

      If it was otherwise, he would just smile and pay the fine without complaint, and then kill them all and take all the money back after he is sworn in.

      Like

      Reply
  14. keeler says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Is a Mexican Deep State attempting to subvert the will of the Mexican people, or does AMLO see this as the opportunity to begin laying the pretexts for Chavez-style “reform”?

    I don’t know if either is the correct answer, but if either turns out to be so Mexico is in deep trouble.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. kea says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    “That’s right, crew…. Let’s go get us some pesos.” —- LOL The purple power walk dress 3 sizes to small.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. MIKE says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Sounds like Am-Lo just got hit with his first installment of “Big Club” dues. He seems a tad reluctant to pay. And, I think he is watching and mimicking our VSG. Another ally against the central banksters? Dunno.
    The guy wants to pardon the cartels, and quadruple the # of invaders to boost ex filtration of our hard-earned wealth, so there’s that. And he’s obviously trying to weasel bilateral deals with other players to increase leverage on the Don, who will have none of it. President Trump owns this arena. We will be the beneficiaries!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. che Babaluaye says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    AMLO is a nationalist. I think the media has portrayed him as socialist…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      July 21, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      One can be both.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        July 21, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        Keeler, correct. I happened in Germany about 90 years ago. Socialism+Nationalism…..

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • scott467 says:
        July 21, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        “One can be both.”

        ____________

        Hitler and the Nazis were national socialists.

        …………………………..
        National Socialism (German: Nationalsozialismus), more commonly known as Nazism (/ˈnɑːtsiɪzəm, ˈnæt-/), is the ideology and practices associated with the Nazi Party – officially the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP) – in Nazi Germany, and of other far-right groups with similar aims. — Wikipedia
        ………………………….

        The problem with that definition, like most information sources run by Leftists, is the last part, about being associated with ‘far-right groups’.

        Just their typical ‘projection’ and demonization of the right, in their ongoing efforts to associate Hitler with the political ‘right’ since WWII.

        On any ideological line-continuum, socialism and communism are on the same side of the divide. There is nothing ‘far right’ about socialism.

        Socialism is the step preceding communism, and socialism (e.g., Bernie Sanders) is what the Demonrat Party represents today.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  18. slowcobra says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    call me dopey, but i dont understand this article. Is this a good thing for Pres Trump, or not?

    Like

    Reply
  19. Michael Lorenzen says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    If I blow up the photo it appears as if she is flipping the bird , coincidence? and my Lord those 2 are the best representation of Canadian legs. as well why does everyone in her posse appear to be 30 no senior negotiators available ?

    Like

    Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      July 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Her staff is largely made up of social-justice warriors.
      Justine has packed all of Canada’s agencies and departments with social justice morons that haven’t a clue as to what is really important.

      Christia Freeland most likely dresses this way in the hope of appearing younger than her true age so as to covet favor from Trudeau.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Uncle Al says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    I humbly suggest that we make a slight modification to the acronym we use for Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Until he shows otherwise, we should tag him MALO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. The Devilbat says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Once AMLO takes office his first action will be to provide substantial pay increases to both the police and the military. Having them on his side will make him untouchable.

    Like

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 21, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    “AMLO is a nationalist. I think the media has portrayed him as socialist”

    It doesn’t matter. Mexico is a mess & it’s always going to be a mess until the Mexican people start developing their brains, get smart & start defending themselves

    They’ve been uneducated, submissive peasants for a long time & that’s been by design

    Countries like that are ripe for corrupt & criminal cabals to rule over them, no matter what ideological flag they fly

    The people worldwide need smart, courageous leaders & they themselves need to find the courage to defend their own interests, their countries & their children’s futures

    If they can’t, they’ll be just like…… uh, Mexico

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      July 21, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Hey. Anyone here remember what happened to the character played by Marlon Brando in the movie VIVA ZAPATA?

      Like

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      July 21, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      alliwant, been reading so much, eyes are crossing.
      When I read you saying,
      “They’ve uneducated, submissive peasants [students] for a long time& that’s been by design, Countries like that are ripe for corrupt & criminal cabals to rule over them…”, thought for a minute you were writing ab SJWs!
      that was The Plan.
      Then Trump.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  23. NOTevenAtadPC4U says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Short Fat thunder thighs, mmmm mmm good. My God lady show some respect for the hippos, and put something less form fitting.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Maybe this AMLO character isn’t as bad as we have been thinking.

    Like

    Reply
  25. annieoakley says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    She looks as though it hurts just to walk down the street.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Lactantius says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Globalists like Clinton and Obama picture themselves as the top dogs who will rule over the “equal” distribution of the world’s resources in one big commune beach party. Of course, they would be in charge of managing the distribution and planning, planning, planning. This would require a teensy per cent of the cash flow to go into their management funds. Expenses. Always the expenses.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Is it AMLO or LMAO?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Michael says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    My granny (tried) to teach me not to be respectful of women and not judge and be silent if I had nothing good to say about someone.

    I hereby declare I am ashamed having laughed myself to tears while reading this thread.

    It’s just that woman is so full of herself and clearly she hasn’t a clue …….

    Like

    Reply
  29. Paco Loco says:
    July 21, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Sec. Pompeo was in Mexico last week letting AMLO know that NAFTA is a dead duck and suggesting a way forward that’s mutually beneficial to both countries. Expect bi lateral trade negotiations to begin in December. AMLO has been trying to be elected President for the last two elections (the Mexican President gets only one six year term) and has a lot of enemies in the elite 1%. AMLO is smart enough to know that Mexico has zero leverage on the trade war with the US and will have to accommodate lowering tariffs and taxes. Using the threat of uncontrolled migration into the US is a loser for him, so he’s going to change his tune soon enough. Expect AMLO to be much more negotiable than the Canadians.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. James Hilton says:
    July 21, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Everything is about ideology. Politics is being driven by ideology. The massive demographic change is happening due to ideology. Corporations have been has increasingly taken over by ideologues. The Church of England and the Catholic Church has been taken over by ideologues. Academia in the West has been almost completely taken over by ideologues. The EU and UN are ideological madhouses. NGO’s now controlled by ideologues. The DNC is an ideological freak house. Or it’s GREEED!!!!

    Like

    Reply

