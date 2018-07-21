AMLO Punished By Mexican “Deep State”? Lopez Obrador Hit with $10 Million Campaign Fine…

Everything is about the economics. All politics is about the economics. The current battles waged are multinationals (economic globalists) fighting to retain their position against an uprising of previously diminished economic nationalists. Peel all the layered skin from the onion and the core issue is about money; wealth. Always the money.

As you read this, remember – the Mexican Electoral Tribunal (a political construct similar to the electoral college) has *not* formally declared AMLO President-Elect.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday slammed a decision by the electoral authority to fine his party $10 million over a campaign financing breach, calling it an “act of vengeance” against his landslide victory. […] “This is an act of vengeance,” Lopez Obrador said outside his team’s offices in Mexico City, accusing the INE of behaving “tendentiously” and of overreaching. “They’re acting this way because they don’t accept the new reality,” the 64-year-old said, resorting to the sort of combative tone he used in the campaign to attack the government.

[…] As a result, Lopez Obrador said he would not attend a summit meeting of leaders from the Pacific Alliance trading bloc in the western city of Puerto Vallarta next week. He will, however, meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland when she and other ministers from the Canadian Cabinet visit Mexico City on Wednesday, he said. (read more)

Interesting dynamic. AMLO is rebuking the globalist multinationals who have constructed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), ie. Wall Street…. and holding economic court with the Canadian Socialists to discuss NAFTA.

“That’s right, crew…. Let’s go get us some pesos.”

