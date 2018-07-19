President Trump Establishes Council for The American Worker – 3:00pm Livestream…

Begin, with the end in mind:… A critical component of MAGAnomic need:

A skilled American Workforce.

In anticipation of; and in preparation for; the Trumpian manufacturing, innovation, and industrial-era resurgence, today President Trump is hosting the “Pledge to America’s Workers” event. He has to get tens of millions trained and developed for our future.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order “outlining immediate steps to address the vocational crisis” on developing new opportunities and set up a workforce council. The president will call upon industry leaders and the private sector to sign a pledge on helping advance workforce development. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

Read Executive Order HERE

