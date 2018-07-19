President Trump Establishes Council for The American Worker – 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 19, 2018

Begin, with the end in mind:…  A critical component of MAGAnomic need:

A skilled American Workforce.

In anticipation of; and in preparation for; the Trumpian manufacturing, innovation, and industrial-era resurgence, today President Trump is hosting the “Pledge to America’s Workers” event.  He has to get tens of millions trained and developed for our future.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order “outlining immediate steps to address the vocational crisis” on developing new opportunities and set up a workforce council. The president will call upon industry leaders and the private sector to sign a pledge on helping advance workforce development.  Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

.

Read Executive Order HERE

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

120 Responses to President Trump Establishes Council for The American Worker – 3:00pm Livestream…

  USTerminator says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    This is the best President, ever!!!! MAGA

    fleporeblog says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      He is definitely going to be in the conversation and will go down for sure as the BEST JOBS President ever!

      I put together this thread today which actually blew me away based on the data and the WINNING!

      This portion of the thread tells me that our President, his KILLERS and his daughter are about to solidify these voters for decades to come!

      From the article linked above:

      The Republican Party has become the party of blue-collar America.

      After the 1992 election, 15 of the 20 most manufacturing-intensive Congressional districts in America were represented by Democrats. Today, all 20 are held by Republicans.

      The shift of manufacturing from a Democratic stronghold to a Republican one is a major force remaking the two parties. It helps explain Donald Trump’s political success, the rise of Republican protectionism and the nation’s polarized politics.

      It will help shape this year’s midterm elections.

      wjb105 says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        The Republican Party should see themselves as a Conservative, all American Workers Party.

      jmclever says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        one more promise made, promise kept!
        Recall on the campaign trail, “I’ll be the best jobs creating president God ever created.”

      Mz Molly Anna says:
        July 19, 2018 at 3:57 pm

        This is also going to help interest kids AWAY from the progressive, Marxist mind molding colleges. Parents will no longer feel obligated to send their kids to unheard of expensive schools of socialistic learned to get a useless degree in 1970’s transsexual art.

        I can not tell you how thrilled me and my husband are about the apprenticeships. I did 4 yrs with the carpenters union, my husband did his thru the international Electrical Brotherhood Union. Even though I went to college for economics and Business, it was as a carpenter I found great pay, a skill and benefits.

        We love Mike Rowe with Dirt Jobs. So happy this is happening and huge thanks to Ivanka Trump!

      Sunshine says:
        July 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

        And Ivanka must also be credited for her exceptional contribution to the effort.

        Meanwhile, Justin from Canada just set up new Cabinet posts of which one, a new Minister called Bill Blair, will be responsible for trade diversification.

        That means Justin and Chrystia from Canada now understand NAFTA is dead and they’re in a panic.

    Americuss says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      Mike Rowe has been harping on this for years. Hopefully he can/will assist President Trump. Wish I’d had the training available before I went to college.

  Nigella says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Key word here is “American” worker

    Bud Klatsch says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Another key word is ‘worker’. The party of those who wish to work and be independent.

    thedoc00 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      Give these are “Trades” oriented jobs, should read “SKILLED” American Worker. The optics and implications are too accurate to pass up. That is why the must have college crowd succeeded in creating hamburger flippers with anthropology degrees who can’t make change. The were allowed to drop the word skilled and the fact skilled actually meant a very progressive wage scale.

  emet says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Current job openings:
    Border Wall Technician
    San Ysidro, Nogales, & other locations

    Weasel Catcher.
    Washington DC

  Michael says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I’m a retired Union Pipefitter/Instructor.
    We pay for our own schools and they are Excellent!

    We offer the Veterans in Piping (VIP) Program:
    The Veterans in Piping (VIP) program offers high-quality skills training and jobs in the pipe trades to active duty military personnel preparing to leave the service. Since 2008, we’ve trained well over 1,000 veterans!

    The VIP program consists of 18 weeks of highly specialized, intensive training in highly marketable skills such as welding, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), and sprinklerfitting. We also provide participants with additional skill training opportunities after they complete this program by connecting them to our established apprenticeship training programs, which are recognized in the industry as the best in the business. On top of all this, these individuals can earn college credit along the way that can be applied to toward a college degree.

    The UA VIP Program has been recognized as one of the leading programs in the country for assisting veterans, which is an honor we take great pride in. We place 100% of our VIP graduates in quality jobs with good pay, along with healthcare and retirement benefits. This allows them the opportunity to provide for their families after their service to our country has been completed. We do all this at absolutely no cost to the military, the government, or participants because all costs are paid by the UA and our contractors.

    The UA has been praised by members of Congress, the Administration, current and former Secretaries of Labor, military leadership and the media.

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:20 pm

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    This man is threatening my retirement! Somebody stop this madness! 😉

  Hillyard says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    It’s hard to imagine how the left and the MSM can in any way spin this to be a negative. Every time they take off on some rant to diminish the positive things PDT is doing, they show their total ignorance.

    jmclever says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Likely hand shake analysis and conspiring with his business friends -smh-

    Phflipper says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Recipe for negative nellies:
      1 Fake Data graph
      2 experts in data field
      2.5 lies about data

      Shake experts, mix everything on CNN and allow host to prattle.
      Allow MSM to run spin narrative for two weeks;
      and let the minions regurgitate on social media.

    AmericaFirst says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Less time for these individuals to work on their painting or beadwork?

      If they can say that more money in the wallet is just crumbs and a tax cut is a bad thing, they will find a way to again say bad is good, good is bad. Sounds like end times, doesn’t it?

    thedoc00 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      They will attempt to use the one weapon that always seems to work with their lemming followers…the race card.

    sunnydaze says:
      July 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      They don’t need to spin it negative.

      They’ll just ignore it and stick with the Russia thang.

      In fact, as we speak, I’m pretty sure they’re on to : “Putin’s coming to the White House” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  bleep21k says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    So I’m watching Fox news as they broadcast President Trumps America’s Workers Event, while also watching with the sound down CNN, and they are broadcasting the “Russian Futuristic Weapons” report…

    Understanding propaganda vs reality…

    wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      WOW – great example right there.

    thedoc00 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      I’ll admit to retired and I hit the gym 6-7 days a week. One of the more entertaining aspects is that during the aerobic part of my workout one can watch Fox News-CNN-MSNBC-CNN-ABC-CBS-NBC side by side. The contrast in content and banners would be comical if there were not so many sound bit and video clip literate voters among us, who buy the clips hook line and sinker. Fox News does run 60-40 to 70-30 against the President, the rest are 100% against the President with out of context information, incomplete quotes and flat made up stories.

  Katherine McCoun says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    OK – these personal stories are chocking me up! That grandma being a role model for her grandson…tears!

  Grandpa says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    President Trump has made it embarrassingly obvious that political elites are NOT necessarily real and authentic LEADERS. JFK, Reagan, and now Trump are TRUE leaders; the others have shamed themselves. I’m seeing an exciting revival of American spirit surface.

  Lady in Red says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    But wait, the Dems say they are “For the People” LOL!!!

  wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I can’t be the only person shocked by these numbers.

  JoD says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    WOW! THIS IS GREAT!!
    MAGA!

  Meatzilla says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    The terrible lies from America’s enemies within are failing. Stay the Course. Hold Fast.

    God Bless and Protect President Donald J Trump

  TwoLaine says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    EXCELLENT! Great Press Conference.

  Publius2016 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    hes a traitor! only 4,000,000 new apprenticeships??? next time we want 49,000,000 on welfare!

  ystathosgmailcom says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I’ve been telling my husband I’m ready for my next chapter. I’m 53 and considering doing something else. Well, guess what, I now have that opportunity. I thank the Lord for being alive in this great time.
    Thank You Jesus for restoring this great country and may all glory be yours.

  maxwell102 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Democrats can run on “fake fear” while President Trump is enabling republicans and Trumpians to run on an unlimited and prosperous future for Americans. Something tells me the later will prevail

  napoleon32 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I’ve long wondered why we largely did away with the apprenticeship system. Apparently I wasn’t alone…

  jmclever says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I graduated from high school in 1989 to the tune of “My Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.” Six years later after working and borrowing my way through college, reality set in and my classmates were grabbing any fast food “opportunity” they could find.

    Today, I sit here weeping with joy for my children who will have real opportunities. Not only that, given the crisis nature of getting the American workforce up and running, I see that even us middle-agers might have a shot at being part of this bright future.

    God has blessed America with President Donald J. Trump.

    AMAZING!!!

  fleporeblog says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    WOW! WOW! WOW! I am crying after watching that! Absolutely breathtaking. AMERICA IS BACK!

    Thank you Father in Heaven for allowing us one more opportunity to prove to you that we are worthy. Our President called it a MIRACLE and that is exactly what it is!

  KittyKat says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I think the companies he introduced will all be good investment opportunities as well, because job training indicates growth full speed ahead.

  jmclever says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    POTUS Trump reviving the spirit of Rosie the Riveter (We can do it!). The real one, not the one co-opted by feminist-leftists

  Christina Mills (@ChrisNoelMills) says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Do any of you wise people know how to get involved in these programs? Asking for a stay-at-home mother whose children are now grown-ups and wants to get back out into this big, beautiful Trumpian world! 🙂

    L. Gee says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      I would check with your local community colleges and companies that do a/c, plumbing, and electrical work. Also, check with local electric coops, places that do workforce training, and any other related businesses.

      It seems to me that at least some of this is going to be on-the-job training. In fact, my cousin graduated from high school and went “to work” immediately at an electric company without any training whatsoever. They trained him in the basics and are still training him as he slowly but surely works his way up in the company.

    KittyKat says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      She could watch the video and make a list of the companies and associations who signed the pledge, and then call or write to each one that interests her for further info,

    mtyorkie says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      I raised my kids and knew I needed to do something drastic to avoid working a gas station the rest of my life. I got an associate’s degree at my local community college, which has not yet gotten rid of it’s good vo-tech degrees. I went for computer programming and had an awesome job within 2 months of graduation.

      I have been stumping for local community colleges and apprenticeships for over 3 years because I have seen my kids’ friends go into deep debt for useless degrees. My oldest daughter just got her associates and has a job in her preferred industry, my youngest daughter got her associates and is off towards her bachelors. Both science and technical and NO DEBT for all of us from the community colleges!

      My son just said a few weeks ago he wanted to do an electrical/computer hardware apprenticeship, and now I have proof to send him that it will be possible!

    tdaly14 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Also call and ask your Congress critter, they should be able to help with the programs.

    NJ Transplant says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Christina – I would look on the website for this federal program. There is probably a web page and that should give a way to get involved. I recognize the Perkins program. That vocational program has been around a long time. There will definitely be something on that.

    MaineCoon says:
      July 19, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      Christina, I would suggest listening to the video again and write down the name of each business or organization these people represented, how many jobs have been pledged and give each child the list. They can choose their option they want to pursue. Then call the national contact and ask them how to purse this option for their company in the state of choice. Then pursue it on a state and/or local level. Have your children keep the video so they can attach it to any email and specify that companies’ representatives name and their pledge, also giving the time on the video of that pledge so the entity can get with the program if someone sn’t up to snuff.

      That would be how I would tackle it.

  bosscook says:
    July 19, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    A consequence of this will be opiate abuse will go down. Young people (and older folks), FINALLY with hope, employment, and optimism….! My good friend works with substance abuse and has for over 25 years….of course, opiate abuse can stem from many factors but she said reason #1 is lack of employment, dismay prospects, and a sense of hopelessness.

  zephyrbreeze says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    If I’m dreaming, DON”T WAKE ME UP!!

    Seriously, this is one of the greatest times in our country’s history. I’m so glad I’m alive to see this.

    Thank you Pres. Trump and Ivanka for all your personal sacrifices on behalf of our country.

    God Bless America!!!

  Bull Durham says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    MAGA strikes Liberalism a mortal blow.
    Work made central to American life.
    Individual empowerment a spoke on the wheel to wealth.

    DJT–great Leader.

    MAGA!

  Bull Durham says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    This is what I think of when I see DJT take on the corrupt.

  TimeIsNow says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Impressive to the Max, another stake in the heart to the DIMs. The Undead Libs will not survive this Storm.

  LBB says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    White House outline of program

    COMMITMENT TO THE AMERICAN WORKER: The President’s Executive Order established the President’s National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board to solve the new challenges faced by American workers. ……

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-administration-taking-action-equip-american-students-workers-skills-need-succeed/

  ChrisSy says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Wow! POTUS delivers above and beyond our wildest expectations over and over again!

  NJ Transplant says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Donald J. Trump has really exceeded all expectations. That is some magic wand he has. He is helping so many Americans that the Dimms and RINOs don’t have a chance. Keep the faith. PDJT is the best President we ever had.

    Landslide says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:28 pm

      Job idea: Create a “DJT Magic Wand” for little children everywhere! It could light-up, have recorded phrases from President Trump, and the more you use it, the more “rewards” you get in additional phrases, light patterns, music, etc.! 😁🤩😁

  alliwantissometruth says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    This is what a leader does

    This is what a belief in your country & it’s people delivers

    When was the last time America had a real leader?

    No, not a globalist puppet, but a real leader? Not an ideologue or someone who belongs to a greedy family or secret society, but a true leader with the know how to bring back prosperity & has the grit & the balls to do what needs to be done?

    President Trump is a brilliant businessman & leader, the perfect combo for the job, & his job is really tough right now, not due to the logistics but to the push back from the old guard

    This is not hard. America, & for that matter the world, has the resources & the know how to make a viable living environment for the people. True leaders show the way, & the people make it work

    Especially with the American worker, it’s easy. Give us the tools & get out of our way

    But no, we’ve gotten globalist puppets, greedy criminal families, moronic leftist ideologues. Gee, no wonder we sunk so low

    Donald Trumps success comes from his belief in the common man, the American worker, capitalism & our country as a whole

    There’s no need for identity politics, racial animosity, jealousy or pie in the sky utopian ideologies when everyone shares in the bounty of our own labor

    It’s how it was meant to be. It’s how human beings prosper. It’s how we can take care of those that truly need help. It’s the only system that truly works, if we allow it to

    A true leader gets results for his or her people, & the only thing that matters is the people

  Sylvia Avery says:
    July 19, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    WHAT??!? You mean we can get our American workers off the dole and the drugs, trained up, and in the work force instead of just constantly importing cheap foreign workers????

    Who knew? What a MAGA-nificent idea!

    tdaly14 says:
      July 19, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      We’ve been asking for this for 30 years. We used to have these programs when we grew up and had many friends that worked in them. They made a great living, mom stayed home raised the family. Love this… it will set back the Commies 100 years!!!

      Firefly says:
        July 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

        Hopefully the useful idiots will wise up and realized what a wonderful opportunities there are to do all sorts of interesting work – even run their own company to do great thing if they want. There’s no reason for screaming at each other like this when we have the freedom to pursue happiness along with opportunities open ring up like this. All aboard!

    StanH says:
      July 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      I know knock me over with a feather.

  G3 says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

  jmclever says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    President Trump having fun unleashing the American workforce and its economy

  StanH says:
    July 19, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    But, but, what about Russia?

  PaulM says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Apprenticeships in the skilled trades. Are we sure this is a good idea? /s
    My relative who has a Doc in Edu and is a Supt of Schools in a liberal district in a liberal state once made the comment with a sneer that I had worked “with my hands”.
    I retired at 53 with multiple properties that were paid off.
    I’ve been retired 12 years and spend my time enjoying myself at whatever I want to do. Today I spent 5 hours blasting accross the desert on my quad.
    I look at these college people with these huge loans and degrees that are a lot of indoctrination and little substance who won’t be able to retire until their too old to do anything except stare at their cell phone.

  Dora says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

  MaineCoon says:
    July 19, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Impressive. Not only did PDJT announce the program, simultaneously, he and Ivanka accomplished its initial start up stage with the pledges, plus the EO has a sunset clause – 2 years.

    Get our 21st C work force trained and back to work! This program will snowball and fulfill the needs. I have no doubt.

    Simple plan, yet Clinton-Bush-O only knew how to get rid of jobs and the work force.

    Thank you PDJT & Ivanka!

  uptothere says:
    July 19, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    When high school students can’t even count change back, it’s a sad testimony to how bad our educational system abandoned our youth over the past 25 years! Employers can’t find enough people right now that can think for themselves and are having to train from the bottom up.

