President Trump Establishes Council for The American Worker – 3:00pm Livestream…

Begin, with the end in mind:… A critical component of MAGAnomic need:
A skilled American Workforce.
In anticipation of; and in preparation for; the Trumpian manufacturing, innovation, and industrial-era resurgence, today President Trump is hosting the “Pledge to America’s Workers” event. He has to get tens of millions trained and developed for our future.
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order “outlining immediate steps to address the vocational crisis” on developing new opportunities and set up a workforce council. The president will call upon industry leaders and the private sector to sign a pledge on helping advance workforce development. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
This is the best President, ever!!!! MAGA
He is definitely going to be in the conversation and will go down for sure as the BEST JOBS President ever!
I put together this thread today which actually blew me away based on the data and the WINNING!
This portion of the thread tells me that our President, his KILLERS and his daughter are about to solidify these voters for decades to come!
From the article linked above:
The Republican Party has become the party of blue-collar America.
After the 1992 election, 15 of the 20 most manufacturing-intensive Congressional districts in America were represented by Democrats. Today, all 20 are held by Republicans.
The shift of manufacturing from a Democratic stronghold to a Republican one is a major force remaking the two parties. It helps explain Donald Trump’s political success, the rise of Republican protectionism and the nation’s polarized politics.
It will help shape this year’s midterm elections.
The Republican Party should see themselves as a Conservative, all American Workers Party.
one more promise made, promise kept!
Recall on the campaign trail, “I’ll be the best jobs creating president God ever created.”
This is also going to help interest kids AWAY from the progressive, Marxist mind molding colleges. Parents will no longer feel obligated to send their kids to unheard of expensive schools of socialistic learned to get a useless degree in 1970’s transsexual art.
I can not tell you how thrilled me and my husband are about the apprenticeships. I did 4 yrs with the carpenters union, my husband did his thru the international Electrical Brotherhood Union. Even though I went to college for economics and Business, it was as a carpenter I found great pay, a skill and benefits.
We love Mike Rowe with Dirt Jobs. So happy this is happening and huge thanks to Ivanka Trump!
And Ivanka must also be credited for her exceptional contribution to the effort.
Meanwhile, Justin from Canada just set up new Cabinet posts of which one, a new Minister called Bill Blair, will be responsible for trade diversification.
That means Justin and Chrystia from Canada now understand NAFTA is dead and they’re in a panic.
Mike Rowe has been harping on this for years. Hopefully he can/will assist President Trump. Wish I’d had the training available before I went to college.
Key word here is “American” worker
Another key word is ‘worker’. The party of those who wish to work and be independent.
Give these are “Trades” oriented jobs, should read “SKILLED” American Worker. The optics and implications are too accurate to pass up. That is why the must have college crowd succeeded in creating hamburger flippers with anthropology degrees who can’t make change. The were allowed to drop the word skilled and the fact skilled actually meant a very progressive wage scale.
Current job openings:
Border Wall Technician
San Ysidro, Nogales, & other locations
Weasel Catcher.
Washington DC
Weasel Watcher
CTH
Additional job openings, same locations:
Tunnel implosion experts
Backhoe operators
I’m a retired Union Pipefitter/Instructor.
We pay for our own schools and they are Excellent!
We offer the Veterans in Piping (VIP) Program:
The Veterans in Piping (VIP) program offers high-quality skills training and jobs in the pipe trades to active duty military personnel preparing to leave the service. Since 2008, we’ve trained well over 1,000 veterans!
The VIP program consists of 18 weeks of highly specialized, intensive training in highly marketable skills such as welding, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), and sprinklerfitting. We also provide participants with additional skill training opportunities after they complete this program by connecting them to our established apprenticeship training programs, which are recognized in the industry as the best in the business. On top of all this, these individuals can earn college credit along the way that can be applied to toward a college degree.
The UA VIP Program has been recognized as one of the leading programs in the country for assisting veterans, which is an honor we take great pride in. We place 100% of our VIP graduates in quality jobs with good pay, along with healthcare and retirement benefits. This allows them the opportunity to provide for their families after their service to our country has been completed. We do all this at absolutely no cost to the military, the government, or participants because all costs are paid by the UA and our contractors.
The UA has been praised by members of Congress, the Administration, current and former Secretaries of Labor, military leadership and the media.
AND NO SCHOOL DEBT!
Cool.
Excellent!
This man is threatening my retirement! Somebody stop this madness! 😉
The idea of un-retiring has crossed my mind. 😉
Likewise.
My husband’s going to work as long as he can. He’s 65 yrs and loves what he does. His plant is now adding a 3rd shift in Trump’s America. He runs Capital projects for a speciality chemical plant in SC. His Engineering firm started two major Aluminum projects as well.
Thinking i might be an electrician.
This made feel like the world is my oyster! So incredibly inspiring, and remember, we are still pretty much at the beginning of our VSGPOTUS terms.
There are too many possibilities now. Good ones. And the situation will only get better.
I get the idea that all hands are needed on deck, even the retired ones! Look who he had speak at the podium: single mom, grandma raising grandkids, retired military.
Uggggghhhhh. I love getting up late. Maybe that part is not negotiable.
Then take the night shift, 😂
I also like going to bed early.
Decisions. Decisions.
Too many years getting up at 0530 to be on the job at 0700.
+1 Uggggghhhhh. I love getting up late. Maybe that part is not negotiable.
Wolf,I work 12 hours a week at Walgreens as a cashier 4:30 to 10:30PM.I enjoy getting out and meeting people and have made a lot friends that are customers.I was a millwright/machinist before I retired.
Part time or contract may be the way to go. Thanks for that tip!
Wolf, thanks to Donald John TRUMP a person can earn $12,000 FED tax free now.
At the very least don’t leave that money sitting on the table, put it in your pocket.
When applying only list experience that fits what you are applying for and do not be shy about listing no experience at all. There is also no need to list assorted degrees, high school is enough for most jobs. Some idiot convinced HR people that there is a thing as TOO QUALIFIED, absurd but work around it.
There is a GREAT deal of pleasure being part of TRUMP MAGA statistics, returned to workforce 8 weeks ago, I therefore take credit for a few dozen splodeyheads 😉
The CDL truck drivers are offering $10,000 sign on bonuses and $80,000 per year. They are screaming for workers!
Nope. Used to ride with an uncle when I was a kid.
I would flatten stupid 4-wheelers who so richly deserve being flattened.
Molly from what have read firms are eager to hire couples as well as loads arrive quicker with 2 drivers less forced downtime.
So many options!
Trucks move America!!!
It’s hard to imagine how the left and the MSM can in any way spin this to be a negative. Every time they take off on some rant to diminish the positive things PDT is doing, they show their total ignorance.
Likely hand shake analysis and conspiring with his business friends -smh-
Recipe for negative nellies:
1 Fake Data graph
2 experts in data field
2.5 lies about data
Shake experts, mix everything on CNN and allow host to prattle.
Allow MSM to run spin narrative for two weeks;
and let the minions regurgitate on social media.
Less time for these individuals to work on their painting or beadwork?
If they can say that more money in the wallet is just crumbs and a tax cut is a bad thing, they will find a way to again say bad is good, good is bad. Sounds like end times, doesn’t it?
They will attempt to use the one weapon that always seems to work with their lemming followers…the race card.
They don’t need to spin it negative.
They’ll just ignore it and stick with the Russia thang.
In fact, as we speak, I’m pretty sure they’re on to : “Putin’s coming to the White House” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So I’m watching Fox news as they broadcast President Trumps America’s Workers Event, while also watching with the sound down CNN, and they are broadcasting the “Russian Futuristic Weapons” report…
Understanding propaganda vs reality…
WOW – great example right there.
I’ll admit to retired and I hit the gym 6-7 days a week. One of the more entertaining aspects is that during the aerobic part of my workout one can watch Fox News-CNN-MSNBC-CNN-ABC-CBS-NBC side by side. The contrast in content and banners would be comical if there were not so many sound bit and video clip literate voters among us, who buy the clips hook line and sinker. Fox News does run 60-40 to 70-30 against the President, the rest are 100% against the President with out of context information, incomplete quotes and flat made up stories.
OK – these personal stories are chocking me up! That grandma being a role model for her grandson…tears!
President Trump has made it embarrassingly obvious that political elites are NOT necessarily real and authentic LEADERS. JFK, Reagan, and now Trump are TRUE leaders; the others have shamed themselves. I’m seeing an exciting revival of American spirit surface.
Politics are what one plays when one can’t lead.
wsb 7 19 18
But wait, the Dems say they are “For the People” LOL!!!
Lady, they are known to lie much.
Oh we really are going to have so much fun with their “For the People” slogan. MAGA!
They’re acting like they mean “Forsake The People”!
I can’t be the only person shocked by these numbers.
incredible numbers!
And this is just the FIRST WAVE!
WOW! THIS IS GREAT!!
MAGA!
The terrible lies from America’s enemies within are failing. Stay the Course. Hold Fast.
God Bless and Protect President Donald J Trump
EXCELLENT! Great Press Conference.
hes a traitor! only 4,000,000 new apprenticeships??? next time we want 49,000,000 on welfare!
AMERICA FIRST! each new job is a new beginning…a man that hath a trade aphath an estate!!
Somehow, this benefits the Russians. CNN is concocting a connection at this very moment.
I’ve been telling my husband I’m ready for my next chapter. I’m 53 and considering doing something else. Well, guess what, I now have that opportunity. I thank the Lord for being alive in this great time.
Thank You Jesus for restoring this great country and may all glory be yours.
Amen! Only God could have done this using a person he has raised up for such a time as this.
Amen! Praise be the Lord!
You have thanked Jesus and given Him the glory. I have full faith in Him that He will provide a wonderful opportunity tailor made just for you! I hope to see your future post when you tell us what it is! May He show you great favor. Amen.
Democrats can run on “fake fear” while President Trump is enabling republicans and Trumpians to run on an unlimited and prosperous future for Americans. Something tells me the later will prevail
I’ve long wondered why we largely did away with the apprenticeship system. Apparently I wasn’t alone…
LikeLiked by 7 people
I graduated from high school in 1989 to the tune of “My Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.” Six years later after working and borrowing my way through college, reality set in and my classmates were grabbing any fast food “opportunity” they could find.
Today, I sit here weeping with joy for my children who will have real opportunities. Not only that, given the crisis nature of getting the American workforce up and running, I see that even us middle-agers might have a shot at being part of this bright future.
God has blessed America with President Donald J. Trump.
AMAZING!!!
YES! We will be training the next generation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you Father in Heaven for allowing us one more opportunity to prove to you that we are worthy. Our President called it a MIRACLE and that is exactly what it is!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen!
I think the companies he introduced will all be good investment opportunities as well, because job training indicates growth full speed ahead.
I may have missed something but it seems that Microsoft was the only tech company that signed the pledge — no Google or Apple or others.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Google and Apple couldn’t be troubled.
Probably because they are completely infiltrated by Chinese operatives.
The tech companies have preferred foreign labor for some time now. Cheaper, temporary and much easier to intimidate.
I thought I heard IBM in there but I could be wrong. If I’m right the numbers weren’t as big as the others, but any effort helps. I work in IT and have been working with more and more people in India over the past 10 years. They are clever, but there are many young programmers here that could do just as well.
IBM was there, hopefully to start making IBM computers in the USA again and not the Lenovo brand that is the Chinese rip off of IBM.
POTUS Trump reviving the spirit of Rosie the Riveter (We can do it!). The real one, not the one co-opted by feminist-leftists
Do any of you wise people know how to get involved in these programs? Asking for a stay-at-home mother whose children are now grown-ups and wants to get back out into this big, beautiful Trumpian world! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems to me that at least some of this is going to be on-the-job training. In fact, my cousin graduated from high school and went “to work” immediately at an electric company without any training whatsoever. They trained him in the basics and are still training him as he slowly but surely works his way up in the company.
Yesterday’s White House discussion noted the Public-Private Partnership approach, where people train 2 days and work for 3 days.
Terrific approach that puts the training to immediate use for skill-buildint, then recycles for reinforcement and progression the next week.
Every machine shop on America is begging for people to learn the craft…
As a scientist inventor it’s a blast learning to make your own design parts using table top CBC milling machines and plastic rapid protyping machines ( like a printer).
She could watch the video and make a list of the companies and associations who signed the pledge, and then call or write to each one that interests her for further info,
I made another post about checking their web sites as well, but it seems to have disappeared.
I raised my kids and knew I needed to do something drastic to avoid working a gas station the rest of my life. I got an associate’s degree at my local community college, which has not yet gotten rid of it’s good vo-tech degrees. I went for computer programming and had an awesome job within 2 months of graduation.
I have been stumping for local community colleges and apprenticeships for over 3 years because I have seen my kids’ friends go into deep debt for useless degrees. My oldest daughter just got her associates and has a job in her preferred industry, my youngest daughter got her associates and is off towards her bachelors. Both science and technical and NO DEBT for all of us from the community colleges!
My son just said a few weeks ago he wanted to do an electrical/computer hardware apprenticeship, and now I have proof to send him that it will be possible!
Also call and ask your Congress critter, they should be able to help with the programs.
Christina – I would look on the website for this federal program. There is probably a web page and that should give a way to get involved. I recognize the Perkins program. That vocational program has been around a long time. There will definitely be something on that.
Christina, I would suggest listening to the video again and write down the name of each business or organization these people represented, how many jobs have been pledged and give each child the list. They can choose their option they want to pursue. Then call the national contact and ask them how to purse this option for their company in the state of choice. Then pursue it on a state and/or local level. Have your children keep the video so they can attach it to any email and specify that companies’ representatives name and their pledge, also giving the time on the video of that pledge so the entity can get with the program if someone sn’t up to snuff.
That would be how I would tackle it.
A consequence of this will be opiate abuse will go down. Young people (and older folks), FINALLY with hope, employment, and optimism….! My good friend works with substance abuse and has for over 25 years….of course, opiate abuse can stem from many factors but she said reason #1 is lack of employment, dismay prospects, and a sense of hopelessness.
*dismal*
I’m confident there will be positive results in areas like opiods, suicide, etc., with time because of renewed spirits and proactive programs. More prayers answered.
If I’m dreaming, DON”T WAKE ME UP!!
Seriously, this is one of the greatest times in our country’s history. I’m so glad I’m alive to see this.
Thank you Pres. Trump and Ivanka for all your personal sacrifices on behalf of our country.
God Bless America!!!
MAGA strikes Liberalism a mortal blow.
Work made central to American life.
Individual empowerment a spoke on the wheel to wealth.
DJT–great Leader.
MAGA!
This is what I think of when I see DJT take on the corrupt.
Impressive to the Max, another stake in the heart to the DIMs. The Undead Libs will not survive this Storm.
White House outline of program
COMMITMENT TO THE AMERICAN WORKER: The President’s Executive Order established the President’s National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board to solve the new challenges faced by American workers. ……
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-administration-taking-action-equip-american-students-workers-skills-need-succeed/
Wow! POTUS delivers above and beyond our wildest expectations over and over again!
Donald J. Trump has really exceeded all expectations. That is some magic wand he has. He is helping so many Americans that the Dimms and RINOs don’t have a chance. Keep the faith. PDJT is the best President we ever had.
Job idea: Create a “DJT Magic Wand” for little children everywhere! It could light-up, have recorded phrases from President Trump, and the more you use it, the more “rewards” you get in additional phrases, light patterns, music, etc.! 😁🤩😁
This is what a leader does
This is what a belief in your country & it’s people delivers
When was the last time America had a real leader?
No, not a globalist puppet, but a real leader? Not an ideologue or someone who belongs to a greedy family or secret society, but a true leader with the know how to bring back prosperity & has the grit & the balls to do what needs to be done?
President Trump is a brilliant businessman & leader, the perfect combo for the job, & his job is really tough right now, not due to the logistics but to the push back from the old guard
This is not hard. America, & for that matter the world, has the resources & the know how to make a viable living environment for the people. True leaders show the way, & the people make it work
Especially with the American worker, it’s easy. Give us the tools & get out of our way
But no, we’ve gotten globalist puppets, greedy criminal families, moronic leftist ideologues. Gee, no wonder we sunk so low
Donald Trumps success comes from his belief in the common man, the American worker, capitalism & our country as a whole
There’s no need for identity politics, racial animosity, jealousy or pie in the sky utopian ideologies when everyone shares in the bounty of our own labor
It’s how it was meant to be. It’s how human beings prosper. It’s how we can take care of those that truly need help. It’s the only system that truly works, if we allow it to
A true leader gets results for his or her people, & the only thing that matters is the people
Think of the accomplishments that President Trump has had in his life, he’s head and shoulders above the rest. It’s amazing to witness.
Beautifully stated!
WHAT??!? You mean we can get our American workers off the dole and the drugs, trained up, and in the work force instead of just constantly importing cheap foreign workers????
Who knew? What a MAGA-nificent idea!
We’ve been asking for this for 30 years. We used to have these programs when we grew up and had many friends that worked in them. They made a great living, mom stayed home raised the family. Love this… it will set back the Commies 100 years!!!
Hopefully the useful idiots will wise up and realized what a wonderful opportunities there are to do all sorts of interesting work – even run their own company to do great thing if they want. There’s no reason for screaming at each other like this when we have the freedom to pursue happiness along with opportunities open ring up like this. All aboard!
I know knock me over with a feather.
President Trump having fun unleashing the American workforce and its economy
But, but, what about Russia?
Apprenticeships in the skilled trades. Are we sure this is a good idea? /s
My relative who has a Doc in Edu and is a Supt of Schools in a liberal district in a liberal state once made the comment with a sneer that I had worked “with my hands”.
I retired at 53 with multiple properties that were paid off.
I’ve been retired 12 years and spend my time enjoying myself at whatever I want to do. Today I spent 5 hours blasting accross the desert on my quad.
I look at these college people with these huge loans and degrees that are a lot of indoctrination and little substance who won’t be able to retire until their too old to do anything except stare at their cell phone.
Neat story!
Impressive. Not only did PDJT announce the program, simultaneously, he and Ivanka accomplished its initial start up stage with the pledges, plus the EO has a sunset clause – 2 years.
Get our 21st C work force trained and back to work! This program will snowball and fulfill the needs. I have no doubt.
Simple plan, yet Clinton-Bush-O only knew how to get rid of jobs and the work force.
Thank you PDJT & Ivanka!
When high school students can’t even count change back, it’s a sad testimony to how bad our educational system abandoned our youth over the past 25 years! Employers can’t find enough people right now that can think for themselves and are having to train from the bottom up.
