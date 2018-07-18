MAGAnomic Policy Interacting With Financial Systems – Multinational Wall Street vs Main Street U.S.A…

Originally outlined a year ago. Reposted by request: Remember, at the heart of the professional opposition the issue is the money; there are trillions at stake.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic and foreign policy agenda is jaw-dropping in scale, scope and consequence. There are multiple simultaneous aspects to each policy objective; they have been outlined for a long time even before the election victory in November ’16.
If you get too far into the weeds the larger picture can be lost. CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon, and then at specific inflection points to dive into the topic and explain how each moment is connected to the larger strategy.
Today we repost an earlier dive into how MAGAnomic policy interacts with multinational Wall Street, the stock market, the U.S. financial system and perhaps your personal financial value. Again, reference and source material is included at the end of the outline.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street and not Main Street. The intentional shift in fiscal policy is what created the distance between two entirely divergent economic engines.
REMEMBER […] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were -generally speaking- beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global”. Global financial interests, multinational investment interests -and corporations therein- became the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes were considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
As an outcome of national financial policy blending commercial banking with institutional investment banking something happened on Wall Street that few understand. If we take the time to understand what happened we can understand why the Stock Market grew and what risks exist today as the financial policy is reversed to benefit Main Street.
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have already begun assembling and delivering a new banking system.
Instead of attempting to put Glass-Stegal regulations back into massive banking systems, the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street without the burdensome regulation of the mega-banks and multinationals. This really is one of the more brilliant solutions to work around a uniquely American economic problem.
♦ When U.S. banks were allowed to merge their investment divisions with their commercial banking operations (the removal of Glass Stegal) something changed on Wall Street.
Companies who are evaluated based on their financial results, profits and losses, remained in their traditional role as traded stocks on the U.S. Stock Market and were evaluated accordingly. However, over time investment instruments -which are secondary to actual company results- created a sub-set within Wall Street that detached from actual bottom line company results.
The resulting secondary financial market system was essentially ‘investment markets’. Both ordinary company stocks and the investment market stocks operate on the same stock exchanges. But the underlying valuation is tied to entirely different metrics.
Financial products were developed (as investment instruments) that are essentially wagers or bets on the outcomes of actual companies traded on Wall Street. Those bets/wagers form the hedge markets and are [essentially] people trading on expectations of performance. The “derivatives market” is the ‘betting system’.
♦Ford Motor Company (only chosen as a commonly known entity) has a stock valuation based on their actual company performance in the market of manufacturing and consumer purchasing of their product. However, there can be thousands of financial instruments wagering on the actual outcome of their performance.
There are two initial bets on these outcomes that form the basis for Hedge-fund activity. Bet ‘A’ that Ford hits a profit number, or bet ‘B’ that they don’t. There are financial instruments created to place each wager. [The wagers form the derivatives.] But it doesn’t stop there.
Additionally, more financial products are created that bet on the outcomes of the A/B bets. A secondary financial product might find two sides betting on both A outcome and B outcome.
Party C bets the “A” bet is accurate, and party D bets against the A bet. Party E bets the “B” bet is accurate, and party F bets against the B. If it stopped there we would only have six total participants. But it doesn’t stop there, it goes on and on and on…
The outcome of the bets forms the basis for the tenuous investment markets. The important part to understand is that the investment funds are not necessarily attached to the original company stock, they are now attached to the outcome of bet(s). Hence an inherent disconnect is created.
Subsequently, if the actual stock doesn’t meet it’s expected P-n-L outcome (if the company actually doesn’t do well), and if the financial investment was betting against the outcome, the value of the investment actually goes up. The company performance and the investment bets on the outcome of that performance are two entirely different aspects of the stock market. [Hence two metrics.]
♦Understanding the disconnect between an actual company on the stock market, and the bets for and against that company stock, helps to understand what can happen when fiscal policy is geared toward the underlying company (Main Street MAGAnomics), and not toward the bets therein (Investment Class).
The U.S. stock markets’ overall value can increase with Main Street policy, and yet the investment class can simultaneously decrease in value even though the company(ies) in the stock market is/are doing better. This detachment is critical to understand because the ‘real economy’ is based on the company, the ‘paper economy’ is based on the financial investment instruments betting on the company.
Trillions can be lost in investment instruments, and yet the overall stock market -as valued by company operations/profits- can increase.
Conversely, there are now classes of companies on the U.S. stock exchange that never make a dime in profit, yet the value of the company increases. This dynamic is possible because the financial investment bets are not connected to the bottom line profit. (Examples include Tesla Motors and Amazon and a host of internet stocks.) It is this investment group of companies that stands to lose the most if/when the underlying system of betting on them stops or slows.
Specifically due to most recent U.S. fiscal policy, modern multinational banks, including all of the investment products therein, are more closely attached to this investment system on Wall Street. It stands to reason they are at greater risk of financial losses overall with a shift in fiscal policy.
That financial and economic risk is the basic reason behind Trump and Mnuchin putting a protective, secondary and parallel, banking system in place for Main Street.
Big multinational banks can suffer big losses from their investments, and yet the Main Street economy can continue growing, and have access to capital, uninterrupted.
Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving.
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦The FED Begins to Question the Economic Assumptions – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
Sundancccce!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Professor Sundance had all this figured out two years ago
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how Sundance does this……
He has a very busy mind and never miss’s a beat with keeping us informed….
LikeLiked by 2 people
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Christmas in July.
All I want for July-mas, Flep, is a 4%+ GDP number for the second quarter on July 27th.
That would be the crown jewel, and would likely send the markets up even higher.
Winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAG I can taste it! The last few times I thought we would hit a certain number, I woke up like a kid at Christmas to find myself really disappointed (all 3 times in the 1st quarter).
I will be so happy 😁 to see 4.0%! I am not going to be greedy this time. It can reach 4.5% by the time the third and final estimate comes out 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Less than 10 days, Flep. Woo hoo!
Yeah, we’ll take that 4.5% later. Just want that 4.0 now! That will take away any “sting” from the 1Q figure, for sure 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will! And for House Republicans that will be off for 5 weeks campaigning back home, they can take credit for getting us there (even though we know the real truth 😉).
Our President won’t mind them doing so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great point! Really looking forward to that 2Q figure also helping out in the Ohio special election on August 7th. I’m thinking a 4.0+ should seal the deal for the GOP.
Plan is coming together, my friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see the Fed Beige Book report from today?
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/beigebook201804.htm
Stunning. Across all districts.
Just wait for the Q2 GDP initial results (will be announced July 27th).
LikeLiked by 8 people
No wonder the Russians are coming!😀
LikeLike
I haven’t. Thanks 🙏 for sharing it!
LikeLike
The Dow is up 31.5% in 16 months, not 18%.
Normally a short signal, but with PDJT, maybe not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Originally outlined a year ago. Reposted by request”
Old piece, put up once again. Data from when it was first posted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I knew that Wall Street was basically a derivative economy of the Main Street economy, but wow – now I realize, after reading this, that the “power grid” of the American economy can:
(1) hook up to foreign markets through Wall Street,
(2) be manipulated into foolishness AT ALL LEVELS by those markets, and
(3) thereby DRAIN the Main Street economy while
(4) thinking stupidly that everything is quite grand.
It all makes sense now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love your comment Wolf………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for reposting, Sundance, for those like me who require frequent refresher courses.
It is a lot to absorb and understand.
Your presentation not only stretches the gray matter, it forces one to focus and learn.
Gratitude 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD thank you 🙏 for this thorough explanation! I am embarrassed to admit that I was an accountant major and minored in economics but your explanation this evening makes complete sense to me. Nothing I learned in those 4 years came even close.
On a side note, I definitely know more than our Democrat Socialist Millennial that will be joining the Swamp in January 😉.
I listen to Bloomberg radio in the morning while driving to work. They were discussing Netflix and the fact that they were off on their 2nd quarter prediction by 1.2 million subscribers. They said that was the biggest reason the stock dropped by 14% on Monday. They also went on to say that their are currently over 100 million paid subscribers. Yet the company will be in the red this year by $3 to $4 billion dollars. They said that missing their prediction could have serious ramifications on their ability to secure loans in the future.
Even with that many paid subscribers, they payout more than they take in. A lot has to do with them creating their own shows.
I have a funny feeling that choosing the Obamas and Susan Rice will have major consequences on their future earnings.
Your analysis makes it all make sense
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah…Netflix.
They’re not about to admit or acknowledge that they’ve been getting tons of Cancellations due to their hiring of Rice and HusseinO.
People have been telling them ‘why’ they are cancelling, too!
So in addition to the lower-than-expected number of New Subscribers…Netflix is experiencing a record number of Cancellations, as well.
Hah.
I’ll bet the execs will try to hide those cancellation numbers from the stockholders, for as long as they can.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great minds think alike?
LOL, were are on the same wave link Wheatie….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great 👍 point! They didn’t even reference those that currently has subscriptions. But your right that eventually no matter how much perfume or cologne you put on 💩, it will eventually smell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me Flep they know what caused the drop but they will never utter the words we messed up with Rice/BHO hires……….
People told them exactly why they were canceling their accounts…..
I ROTFL when I saw they took a hit of 14%.
I know I shouldn’t be so mean but just can’t help but get a feeling of joy from their lose…
The comedian that did the Sarah Sanders hit and then a show on abortion Michele Wolfe didn’t pan out so well for them either!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You reap what you sow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEP!!!!!!!!
I got carried away with all your good news that you were posting I just realized that I made a pot of coffee and it’s almost 11:30 here….
Oh brother I’ll be up all night….
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
Haaa…GMTA, MM.
😀
Yeah, they’ve been talking about Netflix this week on FBN, at the times I have had it on.
But I haven’t heard anyone mention ‘the cancellations’…yet.
Maybe someone did and I missed it.
I think tv-people don’t like to talk about “viewer backlash”.
Heheh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dow briefly went up to well above 26K, too.
Thanks for reposting this, Sundance.
This gives the newcomers a chance to catch up on the curricula here at Sundance University.
Heheh.
Some that is ‘new’…is the recent announcement to Merge Labor and Education Departments together.
I see this as a brilliant move, for several reasons.
Young people get so much more out of their lessons, if they can see an ‘immediate use’ for what they are learning and studying.
It’s one of those natural characteristics of being young…and it has been largely ignored by the myopic elitists who’ve been in charge of academia.
This merger of depts. will have a huge positive effect on our Economy…and also on our society as a whole.
Our kids will start getting excited about going to school…because they will see that they’re working towards a Good Job, when they graduate.
It will even help them in getting summer jobs.
So much Winning.
But still not tired yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things are looking up Wheatie….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a good grasp of economics, due to a father who had a good grasp that was shared, and a couple good economics classes, as well as a willingness to follow what I was being taught.
I have really pondered this prospective-business-value aspect of the stock market since reading these posts those couple of years ago. I now see that if a U.S. company decides to shift manufacturing off-shore, investors see a one-time boost on value, as it is at the moment of announcement. And, the value of the company goes up, and the finance-based indicators seem to indicate that our country is doing better, economically. I also now clearly see that the opposite may have happened. We may be losing jobs, and the price of the item produced may not drop relative to the reduction in production costs, so we don’t necessarily have an offset in our economy by having a cheaper good. If I produce cars, and I drop production cost of a sedan by $2,000 by moving assembly to Mexico, i don’t HAVE to drop the price $2,000; no, I price the car -where? – where the market will set the price. So, a $20,000 sedan might have a lower perceived value if made in Mexico, but that may only lead to a price drop of $1,000.
But the Big Money is in making these big decisions that affect a company’s perceived value in these quantized steps. You do a major change intentionally to boost perceived value of each share of stock, rather than secretly plug away at incremental improvements in value.
So, the investment-oriented indicators say the economy is getting better, but overall we are getting worse.
Worse: our elected representatives are lobbied, and foster businesses to make these types of changes. These can include moving production offshore, or bringing in cheaper labor. As a person who would be a “Democrat,” if only there were a Democratic Party, these changes can also be undesirable things such as reducing worker safety, reducing product safety, or reducing liability. Also, elected officials can help the investor-type business by helping big business deal with debt – such as by simply giving a company taxpayer money, or leaving the individual holding the bag by making rules that allow companies to disappear (such as sell off part and have the debt go with the bad part, and allow that sold-off part to die, never to repay its debts).
Then, these politicians turn around and point out how good the economy is,and keep us from seeing what they are doing by getting us to foam at the mouth over abortion or other cat-and-mouse issues.
I appreciate the Economics Lessons so that the fog is cleared, and I can see what the politicians, both left and right, have been feeding us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(I reads over my hasty post – I hope it makes sense. One incomplete thought is where I noted “Democrat:” my complete thouhgt includes the idea that, ideally, the Democratic PArty would be the party to advocate for worker safety, product safety, and a well-functioning tort system so companies would be on the hook for their transgressions, such as in the Vioxx case, or is now happening with Essure, etc. –I do understand that this world of tort is quite a journey through the looking glass and down the rabbit hole.)
LikeLike
Wall street is a retailer. Wall street doesn’t buy stock. Wall Street sells stock. To be on the side of Wall Street learn about selling stocks (shorts).
LikeLike
Since 90% of the libby left don’t have jobs and still live in their parent’s basements or are sponging off them in libby colleges, they have no concept
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over 500 high schools are involved in a program called “Geometry in Construction.” Students spend an hour studying geometry, then an hour putting those principles to work by building a house on their campus grounds. When finished, the house is donated to charity, such as Habitat for Humanity.
The kids test higher in their grasp of geometry, learn building skills, and feel they are giving back to their community, A big win all around, and great exposure to the skilled trades. One way Education and Labor departments could effectively work together.
LikeLike