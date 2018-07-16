President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Meet Vladimir Putin In Helsinki, Finland…

President Trump introduces First Lady Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Melania Trump is fluent in Russian). Following the brief introduction Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and first lady Jenni Haukio join together for a brief photo session to document the historic meeting.
Advertisements
FLOTUS is fluent in RUSSIAN…..sure beats Ebonics !
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is she? As I recall she is fluent in German, as is Putin. That’s why they were seated together at the big meeting last year – the G20 I think?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never heard that she is fluent in Russian. I believe it’s Slovenian (her native tongue), Croatian, French, German, and English. Putin is also fluent in German so they could have spoken in that language to each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if the one-on-one was in German with Melania as the translator?
LikeLike
Would a native Slovenian be able to follow the gist of a conversation in Russian? Be able to read it for the main meaning, as Italian, French, Spanish, Romanian speakers do?
LikeLike
I think she’s fluent in Serbian not Croation – and the others you mention.
But yes, Russian would be a new language for her if this article is correct.
LikeLike
Mrs. Finland there looks nice.
I think that Presidents Trump and Putin “get” each other, and with our stunning and intelligent First Lady/Ambassadress to personally make sure each man’s true meaning gets through, this meeting will be good for the world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When I saw that butterfly on FLOTUS beautiful outfit, I thought: “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought Freedom and Transformation too.
LikeLike
I thought MK Ultra, been watching too many conspiracy videos. (Yes, that was a joke).
LikeLike
Mrs Finland ( h/t to bendix ) has butterflies on her dress , also !
LikeLike
President Trump will more honestly represent our country to Putin than anyone in the past two decades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well lets see what the score is so far…Putin vs. our so-called Globalist ‘Allies’.
-Putin vs. Mutti Merkel—Putin wins!
-Putin vs. Mayhem May—Putin wins!
-Putin vs. Macaroni Macron—Putin wins!
In a special event handicap match, Putin takes on two opponents…
-Putin vs. Twinkle Toes Trudeau & The Eyebrow—Putin wins!
Although I do not speak Russian, Putin came across as genuine. He even offered unprecedented transparency while simultaneously calling Mueller’s Russian indictment bluff. ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! 😀
LikeLike
President Trump stated that 90% of the World nuclear power was standing on that stage…THAT is why the Globalist NWO cannot allow a close Trump/Putin/USA/Russia relationship.
I recall a documentary I saw in the mid-1980’s…it was about prophecies of Nostradamus. During the 3rd World War, the Eagle would team up with the Bear to defeat the Dragon.
Keep in mind, over the last decade or more, it was CHINA, not Russia, who had been hacking the United States like no other country had ever done before…from our Fake News media we hear only crickets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nostradamus? Really? isn’t he like 5% correct in his prophecies? Whatever percentage it is, if it isn’t 100%, then those prophesies aren’t worth a bucket of warm spit!
LikeLike
Oh come on…I added Nostradamus for the entertainment value. Chill.
LikeLike
I was in the 9th grade, living just off base at Mayport, Jax. Fla, during the Cuba Missile Crisis. We had daily drills and daily prayers! After Kennedy back Russia’s azz out of Cuba, even at that early age, I knew that Russia would never be a threat to us ever again. So far, knock on wood, I have been right. North Korea is China’s ace-in-the-hole and with the US making inroads toward peace with them and disarming them, China is left with just the South Sea as stronghold. Within time even that will not hold up to world powers. Having said that, gotta say this….my two most favorite submarine movies of all time is ‘Run Silent Run Deep’ and ‘The Hunt for Red October’. Just saying…..
LikeLike