Peter Strzok Testifies To Joint Session of Congress – 10:00am Livestream….

The FBI counterintelligence official at the center of the Clinton and Trump investigations is scheduled to testify today.  FBI Agent Peter Strzok will testify publicly before a joint House Oversight/Judiciary Committee.  Testimony begins at 10:00am EST

House Committee Hearing LinkPBS Livestream LinkFox News Livestream

85 Responses to Peter Strzok Testifies To Joint Session of Congress – 10:00am Livestream….

  1. Publius2016 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:41 am

    in addition to Sen. Sessions, are you aware of any other Senators and House of Representatives members surveilled by the any department of the United States or foreign intelligence services? if so, who when and why?

  2. Kristin says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Mr Szmirk.

  3. bullnuke says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Ask Strzok if Flynn lied.

  4. zimbalistjunior says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:44 am

    did cummings actually just have full size posers of 5 trumpers who pled guilty? is he insane?

  5. gamecock123 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:44 am

    WTH? Holding signs. Oh hell no!

  6. Kristin says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Oh my. Cummings, the rat, has guilty posters.

