President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in NATO Welcoming Ceremony – 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 11, 2018 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the NATO Belgium welcoming ceremony.  Anticipated start time 1:10pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Donald Trump, Economy, European Union, FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, NATO, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

290 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in NATO Welcoming Ceremony – 1:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. Dora says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    The ladies seem to get along.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. CNN_sucks says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Surprise. As it turns out european are hypocrite freeloader. NATO is a racket. PDJT should spend all our money to improve our infrastucture.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. AH_C says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Giddy yup!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. cdnintx says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I couldn’t find any photos of Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie – did she attend?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Steele81 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Mrs Trump is gorgeous and beautifully dressed as usual.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Theo West says:
    July 11, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    That was a welcoming ceremony? Weirdest welcoming ceremony I’ve ever seen. And Merkel looked like she forgot her suitcase, totally mismatched blue jacket and baggy tan pants. I’ve seen low-paid office workers dressed better than that.

    Like

    Reply
    • sat0422 says:
      July 12, 2018 at 8:44 am

      I read Merkel as being on of those ladies who doesn’t give a rip about her appearance as long as she is dressed somewhat respectable i.e. her body is covered.
      Have you not seen how many women in the world dress when out shopping or dining.

      Like

      Reply
  7. codasouthtexas says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Well watch this about Melania’s wardrobe!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. codasouthtexas says:
    July 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Melania is the star!

    Like

    Reply
  9. fred5678 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:45 am

    Sound your horn if you are happy Melania doesn’t have to wear a head scarf!!!

    A strident muslim-caliphate-wannabe country does NOT belong in NATO!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. fred5678 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 2:53 am

    After watching cable news this evening, and occasionally checking in at the devil’s wastebasket channel, I understood that POTUS had thrown a stink bomb at the conference, chasing all our NATO allies away in disgust, and then for his finale, shot all the balloons, killing the aerialist.

    Then I watched the real news via the video. Was there ANYONE there who did not try to curry favor with our VSG and our lovely multi-lingual FLOTUS?? (BTW, Does she get at least G7 pay scale while acting as interpreter on foreign trips ??) 🙂

    Scott Adams is so right with his “two movies” and cognitive dissonance theory.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s