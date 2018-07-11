President Trump and First Lady Melania Participate in NATO Welcoming Ceremony – 1:00pm Livestream…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the NATO Belgium welcoming ceremony. Anticipated start time 1:10pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
The ladies seem to get along.
Brigette looks nice.
Brigitte always looks happy around Melania.
Dora, but what I always like/enjoy is seeing Trump and Melania holding hands and doing so willingly as they love and enjoy each other. A fabulous couple.
Surprise. As it turns out european are hypocrite freeloader. NATO is a racket. PDJT should spend all our money to improve our infrastucture.
Giddy yup!
I couldn’t find any photos of Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie – did she attend?
Saw Just In Canada talking to Melania around 8 or 9 Minute mark in 1st video above at the meet and greet reception.
Would she want to be seen with him after Trump beat him like a rented mule at G7 last month? 😂
Maybe that explains why he’s seen manspreading by himself on the far left of the group photo (last photo of this article. 🤣
Little Justin sure was man spreading in his little corner.
Mrs Trump is gorgeous and beautifully dressed as usual.
Trump dress most beautiful. Show stopper. She is blessed with beauty and grace.
That was a welcoming ceremony? Weirdest welcoming ceremony I’ve ever seen. And Merkel looked like she forgot her suitcase, totally mismatched blue jacket and baggy tan pants. I’ve seen low-paid office workers dressed better than that.
I read Merkel as being on of those ladies who doesn’t give a rip about her appearance as long as she is dressed somewhat respectable i.e. her body is covered.
Have you not seen how many women in the world dress when out shopping or dining.
Well watch this about Melania’s wardrobe!
watch this too!
Too bad those videos have that computerized voice that makes them hard to listen to.
Melania is the star!
Sound your horn if you are happy Melania doesn’t have to wear a head scarf!!!
A strident muslim-caliphate-wannabe country does NOT belong in NATO!!
After watching cable news this evening, and occasionally checking in at the devil’s wastebasket channel, I understood that POTUS had thrown a stink bomb at the conference, chasing all our NATO allies away in disgust, and then for his finale, shot all the balloons, killing the aerialist.
Then I watched the real news via the video. Was there ANYONE there who did not try to curry favor with our VSG and our lovely multi-lingual FLOTUS?? (BTW, Does she get at least G7 pay scale while acting as interpreter on foreign trips ??) 🙂
Scott Adams is so right with his “two movies” and cognitive dissonance theory.
