June Jobs Report: 213,000 Jobs Added, Economy Expanding, Blue Collar Gains Most Substantive…

July 6, 2018

The Bureau of Labor Statistics presents the latest snapshot of jobs and employment.  According to the BLS data, behind the 213,000 jobs added, the most significant gains all center around growth in durable goods, manufacturing, transportation/distribution and the ancillary business services directly connected to the blue collar sector.

In addition, April was revised up from +159,000 to +175,000, and the change for May was revised up from +223,000 to +244,000. With these revisions, employment gains in April and May combined were 37,000 more than previously reported.

In the macro-review things are looking great; however, when you go into the micro-review you discover things are even better, they are MAGAnificent.

To understand what is happening we must all remember the Trump MAGAnomic policies are geared toward enhancing the creation of “goods”; the production of physical “stuff”; the manufacturing and durable good sector; or put another way: Main Street/Blue Collar work.   MAGAnomic policy is geared toward expanding the production base of the U.S. economy.  Therefore all majority benefit will be necessarily attached to those workers and industries that are part of the expanding production base.

Blue-collar trade jobs are exploding bigly; and with that MAGA development the work hours and earnings of those who participate within the trade-production processes are showing significant gains.  Work hours continue expanding and the wage rates within the MAGA-trades are also showing the most substantive gains. (Table B-2, and Table B-3)

However, with 30 years of economic policy which diminished the blue-collar-trade value, the largest portion of the U.S. workforce shifted away from trades, and/or the production of durable goods.  As a consequence the non-trade driven (investment economy or service economy) is full of workers educated in pre-elizabethan poetry, arts and useless humanities (See Table B-1 and compare year-to-year).   The non-trade-skilled-workers are plentiful as bank tellers, retail workers, data entry, etc. and their abundance is keeping the macro-view of wage growth artificially skewed.

Wages, hours worked and benefits for those participating in the production economy (the minority number; ie blue collar) are gaining at a much higher rate than wages and hours worked by employees outside of the production economy (the majority number). In the aggregate this gives the artificial view that wages and hours worked are not expanding at the same rate as the overall economy.  This is a mistaken perspective confounding the majority of the economic punditry.   Remember, we are in the space between two economic engines: A Wall Street engine, and A Main Street engine.

The economic fuel, the MAGA policy feeding the expanding economy, is being poured into the Main Street engine; the production economy.  The majority benefit from the Trump policy shift is being felt by anyone and everyone attached to the production economy.

Those workers who are attached to the Wall Street economic are not gaining the same level of benefit; nor will they for the next two to four years.  The workers inside the production economy will continue to experience the majority of the economic and financial benefit for the foreseeable future….. we’ve got decades of diminished economic activity to make up for.

Keep in mind, at a 30,000 ft overview, all of the current MAGA investment is pouring into plants and infrastructure.  When all of those production facilities start coming on line, approximately another year or two, they start generating even more jobs toward the finished goods each plant and facility will then provide.   More workers are then pulled away from the Wall Street economy and into the Main Street economy.  See how that works?

[In that ‘on-line production phase’, the *overall* wages then begin to rise; because the production worker base is expanded.]

Right now all of the trade jobs, and transportation (truck drivers etc) attached to the trade jobs, are at capacity.  Every raw material producer, miner, logger, and/or fabrication job professional: pipe-fitter, brick-layer, mason, welder, engineer, journeyman or apprentice therein; can make buckets of money with virtually unlimited work hours and overtime for those who can work with their hands and tools.

This is the MAGA economy; knowing how to use a pair of metal snips is WAY more valuable than a degree in gender studies.  Teach a Starbucks barista how to drive a fork-lift or operate a machinist lathe and they can increase their wages exponentially.

(Via CNN) Businesses added 213,000 jobs to their payrolls in June, another strong month of gains. Employers kept hiring even as fears grew of a global trade war. The economy has added jobs every month for almost eight years, the longest streak on record.

The unemployment rate inched up to 4%, the first increase in almost a year. But even that reflected a healthy economy: It rose because more than 600,000 Americans joined the work force. The job market is so good, many people who had previously given up looking are starting again.

“It’s a good thing. There are more people coming into the labor force,” said Satyam Panday, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings. “It indicates that we have more labor market slack.”

New entrants, including blue-collar workers and teenagers, shouldn’t have much trouble finding a job. There are more openings right now than unemployed workers, leading businesses to expand hiring to historically disadvantaged groups.  (read more)

Bureau of Labor Statistics DATA here.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 213,000 in June and has grown by 2.4 million over the last 12 months. Over the month, job gains occurred in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care, while employment in retail trade declined. (See table B-1.)

Employment in professional and business services increased by 50,000 in June and has risen by 521,000 over the year.

Manufacturing added 36,000 jobs in June. Durable goods manufacturing accounted for nearly all of the increase, including job gains in fabricated metal products (+7,000), computer and electronic products (+5,000), and primary metals (+3,000). Motor vehicles and parts also added jobs over the month (+12,000), after declining by 8,000 in May. Over the past year, manufacturing has added 285,000 jobs.

Employment in health care rose by 25,000 in June and has increased by 309,000 over the year. Hospitals added 11,000 jobs over the month, and employment in ambulatory health care services continued to trend up (+14,000).

Construction employment continued to trend up in June (+13,000) and has increased by 282,000 over the year.

Mining employment continued on an upward trend in June (+5,000). The industry has added 95,000 jobs since a recent low point in October 2016, almost entirely in support activities for mining.

In June, retail trade lost 22,000 jobs, largely offsetting a gain in May (+25,000).

Employment showed little or no change over the month in other major industries, including wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government.

The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.5 hours in June. In manufacturing, the workweek edged up by 0.1 hour to 40.9 hours, and overtime edged up by 0.1 hour to 3.5 hours. (link)

Now, let’s wait to see what Canada’s results show.   D’0h.

  1. Sentient says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    On the other hand, I hear Antifa is laying off…

  2. Sanj says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    And we’re just priming the pump right now! Wait until all of this new infrastructure (factories etc) investment comes on line. The job growth, wage growth and tax revenue growth will be outstanding.

  3. MS Idaho says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    amen

  4. RJ says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Help, I can’t take all this winning!

  5. amplifyouredge says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    MAGAnificent! The young men and women in high school today are looking at so much more opportunities for their futures!

  6. PatriotKate says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    And guess what the headline was from my liberal rag newspaper? Unemployment goes up in June. Because it went from 3.8 to 4.0. However, I suspect the above adjusted numbers change that. Amazing we’re winning so big despite all the disingenuous lies.

    • neal s says:
      July 6, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      There might actually be a small increase in unemployment, because many people who had previously given up looking for work, are waking up and getting back into the job market again. Since they have started looking, until they do get employed, they will show up as an increase in the number of those unemployed.

    • JMC says:
      July 6, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      That ‘unemployment” was also mentioned on the CNN money page, after a line saying employment went up. They have no shame. It used to be called “talking the economy down”.

  7. StanH says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    And this is how you win elections!

  8. 405bench says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Absolutely incredible! I am in mining, have been for 40 yrs and I see what is reflected above on a daily basis. Stunning. I love our President Trump!

  9. Sentient says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Ezra Klein’s wife (Annie Lowrey) has an article (linked at RCP) at the Atlantic bemoaning the ‘good and the bad of full employment’. Too funny.

  10. Justice Warrior says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Things we can work on, but fantastic areas of growth!

  11. Nigella says:
    July 6, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Pelosi says jobs boom is “reckless.”

  12. PotP says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Pelosi’s railing against unemployment demonstrates one thing clearly:

    If you’re earning your way and not on the dole, the democrats can’t control you.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/democrats-blast-booming-jobs-report-trump-worker-agenda-reckless

  13. Caius Lowell says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    You cursed Trump! Look what you’ve done! Globalism and socialism are melting! melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought a patriotic American like you could destroy McConnell, Ryan, Clinton, and Obama’s beautiful wickedness? Oooooh, look out! It’s going! Oooooh! Ooooooh!

  14. waltherppk says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:03 pm

  15. NJF says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Listened to Charles Payne the am. He said one of the biggest optimism indicators is that the orders for “rigs” has gone thru the roof. They need to meet the trucking demand to carry all these new goods.

    • LafnH20 says:
      July 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Companies are offering “Lease Options” fir Brand new “Rigs” for any driver who meets “Basic Qualifications”, NJF.
      Think “Owner Operators”!!!
      Yes, It is a Business.
      Yes, you have to Work!!
      A Lot!!!

      A brand new 2019 “Rig” with all the electronics and Fuel Economy features and warranties (Companies need Protection) run $150,000.00 +!!
      No small investment!

      Now… If they just had somewhere to park it while trying to take their MANDATORY 10 hour break!!!

      A WISE, IMHO, entrepreneur would buy a hundred acres on a major transportation artery, pave it, BUILD a “Country Store” with showers (Don’t Go Cheap!!), Top if the Line DRIVER LOUNGE with BIG BIG BIG BIG… did I mention BIG Laundry facilities, provide local products for sale (Win, Win, Win), and a GREAT AFFORDABLE RESTAURANT!!!
      Forget about the Fuel!!!! (EPA, etc)
      Large trucking companies contract with large truck stops for reduced fuel prices based on Gallons Sold.
      THEY COULD NOT CARE LESS ABOUT QUALITY OF LIFE for the truckers!!
      Cram them in there!!!!
      HIGH PRICES! CRAP FOOD!!
      I MEAN C R A P!!!
      Major truck stops are at CAPACITY for Parking!! Over CAPACITY!!!
      Two hour wait for a dirty shower…
      Anybody?
      1or 2 washers and 4 dryers… IF THEY WORK!!
      Choice of hot dogs, pizza or $3.95 cup of soup…
      ANYBODY??

      Owner Operators and company drivers will buy their fuel where they get the best price or where they “HAVE” to based on company policy. No Problem.
      THEY will PLAN ON going to YOUR place of BUSINESS to get away from the craziness of the BIG Truck Stops!!
      TRUST ME… BUILD IT…
      AND THEY WILL COME!!!
      🇺🇸✌

    • Cheri Lawrence says:
      July 6, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Really looking forward to all the infrastructure upgrades we need getting started, our highways, roads and rail system are in such bad shape from neglect!

  16. Angry Dumbo says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    On vacation in Wisconsin over the 4th and firsthand, the growth around Janesville and the Foxconn area is huge. The roads and building are going up fast. The people of Wisconsin know that growth in manufacturing jobs and off shoots are the MAGA Agenda. The rust belt is shaking off the rust with some of the best high tech jobs in the world. My relatives in Illinois are green with envy.

  17. intercesser says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Thank you , once again , Sundance for your excellent analysis and your insights. Wall Street globalists vs. Main Street USA . Now we know what it is that Pres. Trumps enemies are so afraid of : they have seen this show before with Pres. Reagan . Let us keep on fighting the good fight and never surrender. Pres. Obama is really starting to look like the reelection of Jimmy Carter. Keep on fighting for total victory ; White House , Congress and Courts . MAGA forever !

  18. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Why the H3LL do I even ask anymore “How Crazy/Stupid Can Democrats get/be.
    REPORT: Pelosi, Dems blast booming jobs report as ‘reckless’
    http://dennismichaellynch.com/report-pelosi-dems-blast-booming-jobs-report-as-reckless/

  19. Dutchman says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    “You didn’t build that”, DJT saying to Obummer, about the economy, in 2020, plus “whats he, got a magic wand or something?”
    Man, the political hitcommercials write themselves, but may not be neccessary.

    • MAJA says:
      July 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      I would love to see an add wth 0bama saying “you didn’t build that”, then of PDJT with a drone image from above looking down at a huge crowd of upturned facesin hard hats huge crowd answering him “Yes, we did” while running employment comparisons stats.

      The stupidity and cluelessness at that statement is beyond words. Stupid 0bama negated the taxes I’ve paid since I started working 45 years ago. Nope, it was your illegals and refugees who didnt pay for it.Clueless moron.

      Like

      Reply
  20. sundance says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

  21. magatrump says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Thank God. God bless you SD. This is the most important factor in MAGA. Bringing back jobs to the USA and even trade barriers. MAGA

  22. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Thank you, Sundance for the Friday great news.

    Thank you, President Trump, for bringing back America’s glory.

    Thank you, Lord, for your many blessings today.

  23. Brainiac says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Thanks , good analysis. Could someone tell Barron’s?
    They are still in the bad news bears doldrums. I read the latest issue, none of
    the good news above, ‘all Eeyore all the time’.

  25. sundance says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:50 pm

  26. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Another fantastic jobs report & another fantastic explanation from our resident Guru Sundance

    The whole piece can be summed up like this…

    “The way an economy is supposed to be run”
    (especially in a Constitutional Republic)

    An economy that doesn’t produce tangible products is no economy at all, it’s simply a shell game destined to crumble after all the money has been squeezed out

    The above is what our so called leaders have allowed for decades. It’s pretty unbelievable no one stepped up to the plate before President Trump

    • billrla says:
      July 6, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      alliwantissometruth: Well-said about production of tangible goods. A service-economy is a sham economy in which the goal is to send someone else a bill.

  27. jessetmims says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    WARNING TO LIBERALS:
    Don’t bring a Blue Wave to a Red Tsunami election!

  28. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Liberal logic:

    The booming economy is Obama’s economy, “thanks Obama”.

    Everything that happened under Obama was “Bush’s fault”.

    Ergo, today’s booming economy is Bush’s fault.

  29. MAGAbear says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Have to laugh at many of the talking heads on TV and radio being perplexed at how the economy is growing like this despite “worries” of a pending trade war. It’s because Trump is addressing the trade issue as he is that the economy is booming as it is, along with his tax reductions and regulatory reforms. Some are so wed to free trade ideology that they can’t see the forest for the trees.

    • Pam says:
      July 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      It’s really crazy when you think about it. Of course, try explaining that trade war nonsense to the steel workers that are now working because of these tariffs. These pundits just look stupider by the day.

  30. simplewins says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    This is all BS. There is NO trade War. If it was the stock market would drop a 1000 pts a day. This a small blip in the overall economy. I want Pres. Trump to continue to stick it to China and the crony chamber of Chinese commerce.

  31. FL_GUY says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Globullist definition of Free Trade: We can Freely tariff the crap out of USA products while we Freely force the USA NOT to tariff our Products and proceed to FREELY plunder all the wealth of the USA.

  32. billrla says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    MAGAbear: If the people are not worried, they won’t watch the news. Therefore, the business media’s three favorite words are:
    1. Fears
    2. Concerns
    3. Jitters

  33. Stephen Reed says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Most here are free traders and possibly believe that in an ideal world, everyone is better off if goods and services are exchanged between countries without barriers.

    Without elaborating, I posit that free trade is a socialist notion and at best achieves a sort of leveling between the inhabitants of the various countries.

    The founding principles of the Republican Party included the thoughts of henry Clay and Abraham Lincoln who focused the party on the needs of working people. It was common sense to them that the United States should be protected by tariffs against the stronger industrial countries – chiefly Britain. Protecting workers also was a reason for the abolition of slavery, because slaves competed with freeman for work.

    Republican protectionist policy in the mid to late 1800’s made this country great the first time. The USA roared past free trade Great Britain to become the leading industrial power by the early 1900’s.

    Socialism and the thinking of Henry George led the republicans to today’s sorry state in which free trade is considered beneficial.

    I predict our president will lead pubic opinion toward the notion of permanent protective tariffs as evidence accumulates of their success.

  34. Mercenary says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    This is what was pissing me off about all this “unemployment talk”, and this is not a dig on Trump at all. But the over the top praising of the unemployment rates, when we know for a FACT that MILLIONS of people simply dropped out of the labor force, and because of our insane counting policies, we don’t count those people as unemployed.

    There are quite literally millions of people who still need jobs. This is not to take away from Sundance’s post at all, because Trump is working as fast as possible to heal our economy. It’s just frustrating when we, and by we I mean the national media, doesn’t talk honestly about the pros and cons of our economy. Sundance provides invaluable analysis on the great things that are happening, it’s just insane to me when I hear plaudits about record low unemployment rates, and then fears and worries about a labor shortage, when I know for a fact that we nowhere near a full labor market. I’m honestly disgusted by places like CNBC running articles about their concerns over companies not finding people. Guess what, CNBC? That’s fantastic. It should always be that way. Citizens should be valued by companies. And when Trump passes E-verify and corporations are scared to hire illegals, actual American workers will be even MORE valuable to them, the way they should.

  35. thedoc00 says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Just needed to say the following:
    Record numbers employed in skilled jobs expanding the real tax base. I suspect even the so-called income gap has turned towards a downward trend, now that there are more skilled workers instead of hamburger flippers.
    People actually leaving jobs to look for better jobs, with no hesitation of success in their search.
    Large number of people re-entering skilled job markets.
    Large numbers of kids employed at entry level unskilled to semi-skilled jobs, in place of illegal immigrants and folks leaving them to re-enter skilled work force.
    Upward wage pressure and investments in US capacity. So far, downward trend in trade surplus gap.
    Tax revenues up.
    Tax break 2.0 on the agenda.
    All the foreign powers grumbling about a trade war, due to drive towards fair trade or punishing China seem to be taking actions other than counter tariffs. Note, even China is resorting to “legal” and “regulatory” actions to impact perishable goods and delay payments on durables.
    Even Wall Street has not caved as they find ways to make money amid all the “international turmoil”.
    Stock buy backs are coming which is actually good think as it frees up company balance sheets to make investments, shows faith of companies in their own futures and puts dollars in pockets of people and institutions who invest.

    To think, all Obama had to do was put away his pen and cell phone, apply a little of common sense with respect to taxes regulations as well as use of bailout money during the fake crisis and this would have been his recovery.

  36. calbear84 says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Trump’s “magic wand” kicks donkey!

  37. truthbomb says:
    July 6, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Another boon has been teen employment. My kid got a job at Chick Fil A this summer. Seeing a lot of teenagers working which will keep Generation Z away from starry-eyed communists like Cortez!

