The Potomac Two-Step: Imran Awan Allowed To Escape any Charges That Would Implicate Congress….

Imran Awan pleaded guilty today to one count of bank fraud.  However, all of the more serious charges; that were based on intelligence compromises and national security; and that naturally would implicate members of congress; were dropped and dispatched by federal prosecutors.

Add in the date of the announcement today, when everyone is headed to a long July 4th holiday weekend, and voilà we see the all-too-familiar Potomac Two-Step:

(Via Daily Caller)  An assistant US attorney said Tuesday he would not prosecute Imran Awan, a former systems administrator for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other Democrats, for any crimes on Capitol Hill in a plea agreement that had him plead guilty to one count of bank fraud.

Only one person sat at the prosecutors’ table: J.P. Coomey, who unsuccessfully prosecuted New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez for corruption and was only added to the case Monday. There was no sign of Michael Marando, who had previously led the prosecution.

Coomey did not object to the removal of Awan’s GPS monitor, said he would not oppose a sentence of probation, and agreed to drop charges against his wife, fellow former systems administrative Hina Alvi.  (continue reading)

Reminder Here

307 Responses to The Potomac Two-Step: Imran Awan Allowed To Escape any Charges That Would Implicate Congress….

  1. Joan Calhoun says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Mercy to God, does it’s never end? The stink and the filth and the corruption all the way from Congress to the DOJ and FBI is sickening. No wonder none of the aliens want to land here.

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Luke Rosiak
    Luke Rosiak@lukerosiak
    ·
    2h
    “Funny how Sessions’ DOJ found no laws broken, when public records alone instantly show violations, like lying on House disclosure forms, including to hide an LLC that took $ from an Iraqi gov minister. Compare form w/ LLC docs, felony shown.”

  3. f.fernandez says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Whenever Trump tweets stuff like this, there are things going on behind the scenes. They’re after a bigger fish……….Awan rolled.

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Robert Barnes
    Robert Barnes@Barnes_Law
    ·
    5h
    “Must be a coincidence how Democratic scandals end in sweetheart deals (even for pedos like Weiner & abusers like Awan) while #Mueller throws the book at any Trump supporter who jaywalked.”

  5. Bryan Alexander says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Has the Daily Caller reporting been truthful and accurate? I don’t know. Actions by those involved lead me to believe it has been. But it is VERY clear at this point that a tremendous amount of political pull was used to kill this investigation.

    1. Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Shultz rigged the Democratic primary. That fact is not in dispute.
    2. DWS stepped down after that was revealed.
    3. DWS actions after news of Awan broke further reveal the reporting is likely accurate.

    So, what is going on?

    THE HILLARY CLINTON WING OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY DOES NOT WANT ANYONE TO GAIN ACCESS TO WHAT IS ON THE COMPUTERS CONTROLLED BY HILLARY CLINTON.SUPPORTERS.

    – Seth Rich found out. He is now dead
    – Imran Awan found out. His wife and other participants are out of the country. They know. So, Imran basically gets a pass. His leverage is his relatives who are out of reach of the DOJ. Won’t be surprised at all if Awan’s wife and family are quietly killed off.
    – The Dems never let the FBI have access to the DNC servers.
    – Hillary Clinton wiped her server and destroyed her Blackberries. Dead Blackberries don’t talk.
    – The FBI got hold of Weiner’s computer, which had hundreds of thousands of Clinton emails on it. What happened then? The FBI doubled down on getting Trump. Who here thinks that laptop will ever see the light of day? I don’t

    I think the scope and magnitude of the Clinton Corruption Machine is so vast that most of the swamp is either totally committed to the Clintons or completely scared of them. It is hard to buy off the electoral college. That is the only thing they don’t control.

    President Trump has been fantastic, but he controls very little in Washington. It has been 25+ years since Bill and Hillary Clinton arrived in Washington DC. They have had 25 years to solidify power and buy off the judges and politicians. Removing the corruption will not happen overnight.

  6. tunis says:
    July 3, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    All this is so disheartening. The sheer scale and depth of the corruption is staggering.

    This is President Trump’s DOJ. Looks like the same UniParty DOJ that we’ve had for decades. Getting more corrupt every year.

