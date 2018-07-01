Poll: Overwhelming Support For President Trump Immigration Positions….

Earlier today in response to questioning about the current Democrat platform to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), President Trump said he hoped his political opposition would run on that issue because they are out of touch with the American voter.

A Harvard Harris poll (full pdf below) shows President Trump’s instincts are spot-on. 1,448 polled voters. [Poll ideology: Democrat 37%, Republican 32%, Independent 29%]

An overwhelming majority of American registered voters, 70 percent, support tougher immigration enforcement to include a border wall (60% support), deportation (64% support), and repatriation of all illegal border crossers including families with Children (61% support). Additionally 69% of voters do not support the position of disbanding I.C.E.

♦ Page #67 – Do you think current border security is adequate or inadequate? 61% Inadequate / 39% Adequate

♦ Page #69 – Do you support or oppose building a combination of physical and electronic barriers across the U.S.-Mexico border? 60% Support / 40% Oppose

♦ Page #72 – Do you think that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, known as ICE, should be disbanded or not? 31% Disbanded / 69% Not Disbanded

♦ Page #68 – Do you think we should have basically open borders or do you think we need secure borders? 76% Secure / 24% Open

♦ Page #73 – Do you think we need stricter or looser enforcement of our immigration laws? 70% Stricter / 30% Looser

♦ Page #74 – Do you think that people who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 64% Sent Home / 36% Stay Here

♦ Page #75 – Do you think that parents with children who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 61% Sent Home / 39% Stay Here

♦ Page #78 – Do you think that people who illegally cross into the country should be allowed into the country and given a ticket to see a judge in the future or held in custody until a judge reviews their case? 55% Held in Custody / 45% Given Ticket

♦ Page #89 – Should cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes be required notify immigration authorities they are in custody or be prohibited from notifying immigration authorities? 84% Require to Notify / 16% Not Required to Notify

Here’s The Full Poll Response:

