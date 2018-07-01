Poll: Overwhelming Support For President Trump Immigration Positions….

Earlier today in response to questioning about the current Democrat platform to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), President Trump said he hoped his political opposition would run on that issue because they are out of touch with the American voter.
A Harvard Harris poll (full pdf below) shows President Trump’s instincts are spot-on. 1,448 polled voters. [Poll ideology: Democrat 37%, Republican 32%, Independent 29%]
An overwhelming majority of American registered voters, 70 percent, support tougher immigration enforcement to include a border wall (60% support), deportation (64% support), and repatriation of all illegal border crossers including families with Children (61% support). Additionally 69% of voters do not support the position of disbanding I.C.E.
♦ Page #67 – Do you think current border security is adequate or inadequate? 61% Inadequate / 39% Adequate
♦ Page #69 – Do you support or oppose building a combination of physical and electronic barriers across the U.S.-Mexico border? 60% Support / 40% Oppose
♦ Page #72 – Do you think that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, known as ICE, should be disbanded or not? 31% Disbanded / 69% Not Disbanded
♦ Page #68 – Do you think we should have basically open borders or do you think we need secure borders? 76% Secure / 24% Open
♦ Page #73 – Do you think we need stricter or looser enforcement of our immigration laws? 70% Stricter / 30% Looser
♦ Page #74 – Do you think that people who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 64% Sent Home / 36% Stay Here
♦ Page #75 – Do you think that parents with children who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 61% Sent Home / 39% Stay Here
♦ Page #78 – Do you think that people who illegally cross into the country should be allowed into the country and given a ticket to see a judge in the future or held in custody until a judge reviews their case? 55% Held in Custody / 45% Given Ticket
♦ Page #89 – Should cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes be required notify immigration authorities they are in custody or be prohibited from notifying immigration authorities? 84% Require to Notify / 16% Not Required to Notify
Here’s The Full Poll Response:
Here come Democrats mass suicide in Mid term 2018
Don’t get your hopes up….the maroons won’t even leave the country when they promise to.
Well, this is going to leave a welt no amount of makeup or baggy clothing is going to cover up… This is going to need an earthmover to try to spin…
Watch for falling eyebrows…
Too funny! Methinks this news will flat out knock them off if they are not securely attached…
Soooo glad Trump doesn’t make the mistake that so many Conservatives make of calling these unhinged peeps “Progressive”. They are DEMOCRATS. One and the same!
Don’t get it twisted!
There are progressives that voted for bernie or independent but adhere to the same America destroying agenda. I think the term progressives includes them all.
Mr Homan was not confirmed and I see they have appointed a new interim director Ronald D. Vitiello. Will they move to confirm or leave as is, in order to forward the Administration’s efforts?
That #DemNut who won the Primary up in NYC with her “Abolish ICE” BS is gonna help turn NYC Red.
Thankyou- whatever your name is! (forgotten ATM).
She won by a fluke of low turn out and now the main stream Dems think they have a winning message.
Bring it on…….loosers!!
Democrats think she already won the seat. There might be surprise in Nov that sane people on her district would elect someone else. That would be epic. I would pay to see that melt down. Racistttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt!!!!!!
As I understand it, she will be running against a republican. I’d be very surprised if she doesn’t win. After all, her politics is pretty much the same as DeBlasio’s.
It’s confirmed that still around 30% of the population is officially insane… That’s way too many.
All of a sudden, Democrats will not want to believe in polls.
As bad as that poll is for the Democrats, I think it would be 5-10 worse for the Democrats (D sample +5 and people might not truthful when ask about immigration due to afraid to be called racist)
I met a gentleman from Mexico yesterday, Alejandro was his name. We talked about homeless people and he told me if you think its bad here, don’t go to California; with so many people from El Salvador and Honduras flowing in. He said, and I quote “Something needs to be done.” x?%%&&ing Democrats he said. I kid you not.
CA is full and I mean full of homeless everywhere. And no, they arent people who are down on their luck. They are people who game the system, ab109 releases, and substance addicts. Community oriented policing which is to talk and ask them to behave but never give consequences. My husband found a homeless camp full of stolen supplies yesterday right near our house. He started gathering the stuff to throw it out.
All President Trump has to do is suggest that if the Dem’s get their way, funding for other current social programs and benefits will have to be diverted to help the illegals and their “children.” Centers for low-income people will have to transformed into housing for the illegals.
Watch the blue inner-cities burn down, leaving us with a beautiful swath of red across the nation.
Just proves that congress does not listen to the people. Not to many policies get this kind of bipartisan public support yet politicians still fight the president and the citizens of America.
Since it is obvious that America does not wish to become the next Europe, who are all these idiots screaming and marching in the 95 degree heat? We all know the problems and the only solution is to build our wall as soon as possible. Are the drug cartels organizing this whole mess? They have unlimited funds and want their border to American cities to remain wide open.
I watched a series of documentaries about drug trade in Dallas, Denver, Detroit and Las Vegas on Nat Geo last night and it is so disgusting I think we need our military lined up all along the border with Mexico!
So the American people really ARE as smart as their President says. Who knew? A Harvard poll with a Democrat edge. Keep pushing that ICE abolition thing, Dems. A real winner that. Really sell it until November. PLEASE. 😂
Without union dues to fund their leftist candidates, Democrats now rely on the indentured servant class that caravans past our borders in broad daylight.
Moondance…they rely on soros and his ilk.
The results are indeed overwhelming against the illegal alien invasion, which is a great sign-of-the-times!
However. This>>>””Do you think that people who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 64% Sent Home / 36% Stay Here”” is stunning!
The fact that 36 People out of 100 would actually have the notion an Illegal Alien should be allowed to stay…. I’m shocked at the foolery infecting the USA.
If you ask that same 36% those people, would they vote for Trump or Nicolás Maduro for US President, 90% of them will say Nicolás Maduro.
ICE. Big improvement. Almost 30 years ago, long before ICE, I was riding with a INS Deportation Officer. That’s how enforcement was done then. I’m guessing there were less than 2000 fir the whole nation. Driving a beat up Chevette, no radio (there was no backup anyway) 5 shot revolver, leg iron handcuffs, clipboard. Like the old west. No, not much attention to the growing problem of illegals. When INS S/A Joseph Occhipinti got too close to the big players he was set up by the FBI and DOJ (sound familiar?) and imprisoned. Convicted of conspiracy, yet he was the only one charged. Nobody wanted an effective INS. Which brings us to today.
Democrat Party was hijacked, which would have worked, but the Socialists left God out of their figuring.
And that will never change. Democrat party is doomed.
