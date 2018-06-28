Quick Trade Talk – President Trump Talks To Charles Benson Prior to Foxconn Groundbreaking….

President Trump often holds local media Q&A’s when discussing specific local aspects to larger trade and economic initiatives. In this quick interview with Charles Benson President Trump discusses the Foxconn deal (more on that will follow), and the larger issue surrounding a global trade reset objective (important video below).
As steps are taken within the America-First economic initiatives, many people are overlooking President Trump’s ultimate goal of a complete global reset in trade. The Trump administration wants all trade tariffs and trade barriers removed so that all nations can compete on an even field.
In order to achieve that goal, POTUS Trump is applying the process of reciprocity; assigning an identical U.S. trade standard as the country being confronted.
The international community cannot negotiate (in good faith), from an adversarial position, against an identical trade policy they apply toward the U.S.
However, until today no President has ever called out the global trade hypocrisy; let alone challenged it directly. President Trump will not back down from this approach. The international trade community is just now realizing that fact.
Within the process of negotiation to achieve this reset, President Trump begins to apply the principles of reciprocal trade tariffs. This is the first phase; this is where we are now.
Each nation is now recalculating all of their economic trade analyses, using the new Trump applied reciprocity-initiatives as changes to old equations and calculations. The baselines have changed.
As each nation quantifies the potential for damage, they formulate a plan to avoid the worst-case scenario. Remember, access to the $20 trillion U.S. market is required in order for almost every trade partner to survive; this is ultimately Trump’s leverage.
Each partner will have to concede to terms to continue access to the U.S. market. The terms are simple: “Free, Fair and Reciprocal” trade; on every sector (except national security); without government subsidies. In essence, a completely free global market.
Within the interview, President Trump notes: “the longer it takes, the better deal we are going to make for our country.” In essence, as each nation tries to retain their current benefit status; the longer they wait to apply reciprocity; the bigger the negative ramifications from not accepting the current terms. This is the key point:
.
President Trump’s REAL FREE TRADE vs. the Globullist’s FAKE Free Trade!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gotta love our President, his family and administration. Always praying for them. “Never give up, never surrender!” Good words to live by in these trying times. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Heheh.
Look at our Wilburine…he looked like he was having a great time.
“The baselines have changed.” ~ Sundance
Yes. I get this mental image of these trading opponents looking down, and seeing a Line that has suddenly moved behind where they are standing.
The Line is now deep into their territory.
And they’re like…”Whaaa? How did that happen!”
Hah.
😀
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like Japan’s 700% tariff on US rice is in trouble. Boo hoo. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK guys…. in the last photo I recognize Mr. Ross and Mr. Mnuchen….. but who are the other two standing with them, and who is the guy (or is it a dummy?) in the CT/MRI scanner?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CRT/MRI scanner:
Socks aren’t flamboyant / gay enough for Trudeau.
I’m choosing to believe it’s Merkel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
That might be Justin from Canada, having his head examined.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, it’s a female, judging from the … um … terrain
Click the photo and click again to enlarge
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justine from Québec?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or – if Justin – perhaps all the soy has resulted in the well-known notorious symptom …
LikeLike
That leaves out Merkel
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will take your word as a “terrain” expert. ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
The big round circle and striped socks make it somewhat reminiscent of Barky’s insignia:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking for his eyebrow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hoping it was Hillary….
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK guys…. in the last photo I recognize Mr. Ross and Mr. Mnuchen….. but who are the other two standing with them, and who is the guy (or is it a dummy?) in the CT/MRI scanner?
LikeLike
Trump Comes to WI to Tout Foxconn Amid Harley Flap
An announcement this week by Harley-Davidson that it is moving some production of motorcycles overseas to avoid tariffs is fueling unease in Wisconsin.
In this Aug. 31, 2013 file photo, Gov. Scott Walker laughs before riding in the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Parade in Milwaukee, Wis. The ceremonial groundbreaking for a massive $10 billion Foxconn factory complex in Wisconsin was supposed to be evidence that the manufacturing revival fueled by President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy is well underway. But an announcement this week by Harley-Davidson that it is moving some production of motorcycles overseas to avoid tariffs is fueling unease among voters in Wisconsin _ a state Trump barely won and where fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker is on the ballot.
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File
———————
“MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The ceremonial groundbreaking for a massive $10 billion Foxconn factory complex in Wisconsin was supposed to be evidence that the manufacturing revival fueled by President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy is well underway.
But an announcement this week by Harley-Davidson that it is moving some production of motorcycles overseas to avoid tariffs is fueling unease in Wisconsin — a state Trump barely won and where fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker is on the ballot in just over four months.
The contrasting news — Harley is based just 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north up the interstate in Milwaukee — provides the backdrop for Trump’s visit Thursday where he’ll speak at the Foxconn site and hold a closed-door fundraiser just a couple miles away from Harley’s headquarters.
Walker is counting on a strong economy as part of his case for re-election. Wisconsin’s unemployment is at record-low levels and Walker argues that the Foxconn project, the largest economic development deal in state history, shows that Wisconsin is on the right track…..”
https://www.ien.com/operations/news/21011395/trump-comes-to-wi-to-tout-foxconn-amid-harley-flap
LikeLike
A lefty rag trying to spin a decision by stupid HD corporate leadership as President Trump’s fault. The truth is the HD people had this planned long before President Trump and they are getting foreign incentives to betray the American worker. They are operating like O is still tearing the country down rather than contributing to building the country back up under President Trump. JMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Punchline: Foxconn’s requirement for 13,000 to 15,000 workers will draw Harley’s 2,000 workers to a REAL future just a 30 minute drive away.
Good luck replacing your remaining workers, Harley, as employee-flight turns your workforce into Swiss cheese.
LikeLike
You want Free Trade? You can’t handle Free Trade!
President Trump finally gives our trading partners what they said they wanted all along. What do they do? Core meltdown. Be careful what you say you want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha Ha Ha!!! Looks like someone is getting their head examined! What a hoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
absolutely love this guy. So proud and amazed, in awe of what he and his brilliant core teams are bringing to EVERYONE in this great nation. He is providing a fair playing field. Game on. Eye opening. Mind expanding. Thank you Treehouse for constantly unveiling all of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CHINA’s now on FULL TRADE ALERT as they realize they’re CORNERED and SCREWED:
[Symptomatic of what’s RAMPAGING across the GLOBAL-RIGGED TRADE SYSTEM]
They’re starting to PANIC in emerging impotence
… as they can only watch Trump’s unpredictable moves on Geopolitical Chess Boards of his own invention!
He’s laid out America’s 30-page list of China Cheating that they have to END.
… Just like Trump’s North Korean Denuclearization Model.
• Completely
• Verifiably
• Irreversibly
… What a tangled web they wove 😳
… How many rice bowls must now disappear 🤯
They’re realizing NO TRADE DEAL with Trump
… until their TRADE SURPLUS DISAPPEARS.
Their ACQUISITIONS from, INVESTMENTS from and EXPORTS to other Nations are evaporating
… as Trump begins “to engage with our allies and partners to support their efforts to combat harmful technology transfer and intellectual property theft.”
Now CHINA’s MIDEAST INFLUENCE and ENERGY are up for grabs
… as Trump nails a Summit with Russia just 30 days after the Summit with Kim
• Russian Deal on Iranian DEWEAPONIZATION?
• Revelations of China as Iran’s WEAPONIZATION ENABLER?
• Replacement of Iran’s Mullah Tyrants with a People’s Republic?
• Resets of Energy-for-Weapons Export Deals with China?
It’s dawning on China that “Time is on OUR side”
• Our Trade Deficit is dissipating.
• It’s taking forever to unwind the Scale and Scope of Cheating & IP Theft
• It’ll take another forever to construct Verification mechanisms for Irreversibility
• With every passing month the Tariffs & Sanctions ratchet up another notch
• As each ratchet delivers UNEVEN effects and political CHAOS at ANOTHER LEVEL
China is about to realize the CHINA TRADE DEAL will come LAST!
China’s BELT and ROAD INITIATIVE is approaching MELTDOWN.
LikeLike
Every other American Trading “Partner” is struggling through the same things:
• With America
• With Cheatin China
• With every Corporation and Export Industry within their borders
It takes every one of them a QUARTER or TWO to sort through each Trump Action
• With their Administrations to guess at the impact and map options for action
• With every Business and Political Constituency to cope with and minimize disruptions
• Across every International Supply-to-Market Chain to renegotiate among options
But WAIT … the CHAOS is MULTIPLYING faster than they can COPE
• President Trump is laying on another Tariff at ONE-MONTH Intervals
• They can’t even MEASURE the effects for TWO MONTHS thereafter
• Only to learn that options and sources of leverage have become obsolete
By Q4 Trading Partners will be BEGGING President Trump to give them a way out!
LikeLike
You and Flep are like a quick synopsis for the entire site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Robert. We are very blessed… and educated.
Those two posts are awesome, BKR.
LikeLike
Flep’s the absolute BEST!
LikeLike
I love the trade grenade Trump dropped on the G7 just before leaving … Heh, how about we eliminate ALL tariffs … mic drop and room clearing …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kaiser, Trump’s dropping grenades EVERY MONTH
… triggering echo-grenades across the Global Trading System EVERY WEEK!
[post above]
LikeLiked by 2 people
FYI ~ TMJ4 is a NBC affiliate. T.M.J. = The Milwaukee Journal: Day in/Day out printed hatred for our Beloved President. Charlie Sykes; former TMJ radio squawker. Yep, around here it’s non-stop TDS. Just wanted to share that little dose of reality. 🇺🇸Keep America Great🇺🇸
LikeLike