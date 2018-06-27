FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears Before Congress for Deposition…

FBI Agent Peter Strzok appears before a joint house committee today for a closed hearing deposition. Mr. Strzok will appear before an open congressional hearing to be scheduled later. Today’s deposition is an opportunity to ask questions and get an “official record” of specific answers to multiple lines of inquiry.
Peter Strzok is at the center of four specifically known corrupt DOJ and FBI operations. 1) The Clinton exoneration operation. 2) The Trump investigation “Crossfire Hurricane”. 3) “Spygate”, and the abuse of the FISA court; and 4) The origin of the Mueller probe.
The deposition questioning is being directed from a hand-picked group of lawmakers. Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte determined who will ask the questions. One of the lawmakers selected was Jim Jordan.
.
.
Geez folks, I was just joking. Lisa made me do it. Well, it was counterintelligence and I was the undercover lover…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Under the covers, as well……..
LikeLike
I was just thinking and here it is. Thanks SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if that bald spot on the back of Strzok’s head is where his wife snatched him for being an imbecile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That spot is burned there from Hillary staring at it. It gives her goons a better target if one is needed.
LikeLike
If there are no leaks we will know it was bad for the Dems
LikeLiked by 1 person
The POS needs to be waterboarded to tell any truth
LikeLike
Raises hand… I volunteer
LikeLike
“Director Wray has provided me with the Home Study version of the revised FBI sensitivity course. I am one-third through it now and only wish I’d had access to this insightful material prior to my treasonous rampage.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just choked on my soda
LikeLike
All They Have To Do Is Not Be Crazy, And They Can’t Even Do That
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/all-they-have-to-do-is-not-be-crazy-and-they-cant-even-do-that/
LikeLike
First time Strzok seen in public in a while…
Does he look worried? NO!
Just like Crooked Hillary
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tire of “classified, redacted, closed door and national security issues”.
With rare exception, everything should be public.
We have permitted them to get away with this for far too long. Imho
LikeLike
Didn’t Jack Nicholson say we can’t handle the truth, or was he only referring to Tom Cruz?
LikeLike
Hopefully, we get straight answers because we the people pay the salary’s and they work for us.
LikeLike
After his trial for sedition, if he has not fully sung about all The higher ups, I volunteer for his firing squad.
If he sings properly, 30 years at hard labor at Gitmo. He’ll be a broken old man when he gets out.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This has nothing to do with State and Local law enforcement. This is all to do with the senior levels of the DOJ and FBI lying and covering up misdeeds.
LikeLike
Looks mighty smug
LikeLike