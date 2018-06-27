FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears Before Congress for Deposition…

FBI Agent Peter Strzok appears before a joint house committee today for a closed hearing deposition. Mr. Strzok will appear before an open congressional hearing to be scheduled later. Today’s deposition is an opportunity to ask questions and get an “official record” of specific answers to multiple lines of inquiry.

Peter Strzok is at the center of four specifically known corrupt DOJ and FBI operations. 1) The Clinton exoneration operation. 2) The Trump investigation “Crossfire Hurricane”. 3) “Spygate”, and the abuse of the FISA court; and 4) The origin of the Mueller probe.

The deposition questioning is being directed from a hand-picked group of lawmakers. Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte determined who will ask the questions. One of the lawmakers selected was Jim Jordan.

Heading to the Peter Strzok deposition. We have lots of questions that need answers. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 27, 2018

On July 31st 2016, Peter Strzok opened the Russia investigation. 8 days later, he texted "We'll stop [Trump.]" It's one thing to say "Trump's awful," but it's another thing to say "We will stop him." How could bias not have impacted Strzok's decisions? https://t.co/SDJE7yZOQ4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 25, 2018

“LET’S HAVE TRANSPARENCY” -Rep. @Jim_Jordan agrees with GOP lawmakers seeking names of everyone working on the Mueller probe pic.twitter.com/G3URdNo4Dh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2018

Peter Strzok opened the Russia investigation on July 31st. The next day he flew to London. Why was he in London? Who did he talk to? Did he meet with Christopher Steele, the author of the salacious dossier? https://t.co/FvEHmEGBnE — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 26, 2018

We are sick and tired of the DOJ giving Congress the runaround. As a separate branch of government, we have a right to get information.@RepMarkMeadows and I want the full weight of the House behind our resolution. It's time to act.https://t.co/786kj5ZAki — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 27, 2018

.

.

Advertisements