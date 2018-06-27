FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears Before Congress for Deposition…

Posted on June 27, 2018 by

FBI Agent Peter Strzok appears before a joint house committee today for a closed hearing deposition.  Mr. Strzok will appear before an open congressional hearing to be scheduled later.  Today’s deposition is an opportunity to ask questions and get an “official record” of specific answers to multiple lines of inquiry.

Peter Strzok is at the center of four specifically known corrupt DOJ and FBI operations. 1) The Clinton exoneration operation. 2) The Trump investigation “Crossfire Hurricane”. 3) “Spygate”, and the abuse of the FISA court; and 4) The origin of the Mueller probe.

The deposition questioning is being directed from a hand-picked group of lawmakers.  Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte determined who will ask the questions.  One of the lawmakers selected was Jim Jordan.

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Jeff Sessions, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, TowerGate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears Before Congress for Deposition…

  1. Non=combative. says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Geez folks, I was just joking. Lisa made me do it. Well, it was counterintelligence and I was the undercover lover…..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I was just thinking and here it is. Thanks SD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. TheWanderingStar says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    I wonder if that bald spot on the back of Strzok’s head is where his wife snatched him for being an imbecile.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    If there are no leaks we will know it was bad for the Dems

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Newman says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    The POS needs to be waterboarded to tell any truth

    Like

    Reply
  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    “Director Wray has provided me with the Home Study version of the revised FBI sensitivity course. I am one-third through it now and only wish I’d had access to this insightful material prior to my treasonous rampage.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. rumpole2 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    First time Strzok seen in public in a while…

    Does he look worried? NO!

    Just like Crooked Hillary

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I tire of “classified, redacted, closed door and national security issues”.

    With rare exception, everything should be public.

    We have permitted them to get away with this for far too long. Imho

    Like

    Reply
  10. Kate says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Hopefully, we get straight answers because we the people pay the salary’s and they work for us.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    After his trial for sedition, if he has not fully sung about all The higher ups, I volunteer for his firing squad.
    If he sings properly, 30 years at hard labor at Gitmo. He’ll be a broken old man when he gets out.

    Like

    Reply
  12. deqwik2 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. Bryan Alexander says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    This has nothing to do with State and Local law enforcement. This is all to do with the senior levels of the DOJ and FBI lying and covering up misdeeds.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Nigella says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Looks mighty smug

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s