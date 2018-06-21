OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Brilliant MAGA Segment During Cabinet Meeting…

Office of Management and Budget Direct Mick Mulvaney had a break-out session during the White House cabinet meeting today where he discussed part of the government restructuring and reform proposals.
We have waited a long time for this type of common sense initiative. This is MAGA. Some will say it can’t be done; however, if it is not attempted it most certainly will never be done. As President Trump has shared for years: “the impossible is only the starting point”; and I would not bet against this administration actually getting this accomplished. WATCH:
It’s a shame Krauthammer just passed away. I think he would have been a big supporter of this initiative.
Are you killing Charles already?
He died today.
Just saw it. RIP.
Incredible! This will lead to 4 to 5 percent growth!
Here is a guy I would love to see be president after President Trump completes his second term!!
Someone speaking common sense who’s in the government? Wow, that’s a turn on!
Gosh, I remember when he was just “cantaloupes”…..
Excellent pick Mr. President. Incredible people at the top. This is going to be huge winning!
By those who elected him and even those who didn’t.
Bingo!
Today’s quiz. Name one Congressional committee incharge of Department of (pick one) that will approve the shutdown of said Department leading to the disbandment of that committee?
I don’t for one moment doubt Mr. President.
One way or another, whatever he sets his sights on comes to fruition.
Consistently.
We have all witnessed his multiple successes (in a little over 500 days) and that’s without the support of Congress.
Patience and faith.
Hold onto both.
That’s how it’s done.
This initiative is well thought out, well explained and should be well executed.
Following Mr. President’s creed – ahead of schedule and under budget.
Carry on 🇺🇸
