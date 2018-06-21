OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Brilliant MAGA Segment During Cabinet Meeting…

Office of Management and Budget Direct Mick Mulvaney had a break-out session during the White House cabinet meeting today where he discussed part of the government restructuring and reform proposals.

We have waited a long time for this type of common sense initiative.  This is MAGA.  Some will say it can’t be done; however, if it is not attempted it most certainly will never be done. As President Trump has shared for years: “the impossible is only the starting point”; and I would not bet against this administration actually getting this accomplished.  WATCH:


122 Responses to OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Brilliant MAGA Segment During Cabinet Meeting…

  1. The Boss says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    It’s a shame Krauthammer just passed away. I think he would have been a big supporter of this initiative.

  2. Publius2016 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Incredible! This will lead to 4 to 5 percent growth!

  3. AZshooterLSR says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Here is a guy I would love to see be president after President Trump completes his second term!!

  4. Carrie says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Someone speaking common sense who’s in the government? Wow, that’s a turn on!

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Gosh, I remember when he was just “cantaloupes”…..

    Excellent pick Mr. President. Incredible people at the top. This is going to be huge winning!

  6. rf121 says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Today’s quiz. Name one Congressional committee incharge of Department of (pick one) that will approve the shutdown of said Department leading to the disbandment of that committee?

    • Minnie says:
      June 21, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      I don’t for one moment doubt Mr. President.

      One way or another, whatever he sets his sights on comes to fruition.

      Consistently.

      We have all witnessed his multiple successes (in a little over 500 days) and that’s without the support of Congress.

      Patience and faith.

      Hold onto both.

  7. Minnie says:
    June 21, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    That’s how it’s done.

    This initiative is well thought out, well explained and should be well executed.

    Following Mr. President’s creed – ahead of schedule and under budget.

    Carry on 🇺🇸

