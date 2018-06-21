OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Brilliant MAGA Segment During Cabinet Meeting…

Office of Management and Budget Direct Mick Mulvaney had a break-out session during the White House cabinet meeting today where he discussed part of the government restructuring and reform proposals.

We have waited a long time for this type of common sense initiative. This is MAGA. Some will say it can’t be done; however, if it is not attempted it most certainly will never be done. As President Trump has shared for years: “the impossible is only the starting point”; and I would not bet against this administration actually getting this accomplished. WATCH:





