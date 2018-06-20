Illegal Immigration and Lax Border Controls are The Epicenter of The UniParty….

CTH has tracked this issue so closely through the years it often feels futile for another reminder. However, with the insufferable political games surfacing, yet again, over the issue of illegal immigrants and children – perhaps it is worth another visit.
Understanding The Big Racket.
Massive illegal immigration is supported by both sides of the professional political machine. There are few issues more unifying for the K-Street purchased voices of DC politicians than keeping the borders open and the influx of illegal aliens as high as possible. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce pays politicians to keep this system in place.
All Democrats and most Republicans support mass immigration. Almost no DC politicians want to take action on any policy or legislation that stops the influx. There are billions at stake. None of the GOP leadership want to actually stop illegal immigration; it’s a lucrative business. Almost all of the CONservative groups and politicians lie about it.
The religious right is also part of the problem. In the past 15 years illegal immigration and refugee settlement has been financially beneficial for them. The prior actions of Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck et al show they are as committed to facilitating illegal immigration as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Kevin McCarthy, Lisa Murkowski and the rest of the Decepticons.
Washington DC and the activist media, are infested with illegal immigration supporters; the issue is at the heart of the UniParty. Follow the money. It’s the Acorn model:
There is no greater disconnect from ordinary Americans on any singular issue than the policy positions of Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC surrounding immigration. President Donald Trump is confronting their unified interests.
All political opposition to the Trump administration on this issue is structured, planned and coordinated. The issue is a valuable tool for the professional political class to sow chaos amid politicians.
The resulting crisis is useful for them; therefore they fuel the crisis.
Southwest Key has been given $310,000,000, in taxpayer funds so far in 2018. And that’s just one company, in one part of a year. Prior CTH research showed this specific “Private Company” nets 98.76% of earnings from government grants (link).
Today … [Houston Mayor Sylvester] Turner said he met with officials from Austin-based Southwest Key Programs, the contractor that operates some of the child shelters, to ask them to reconsider their plans. A spokeswoman for Southwest Key didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
“And so there comes a point in time we draw a line and for me, the line is with these children,” said Turner during a news conference Tuesday. (link)
“The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which provides foster care and other child welfare services to migrant children. “Toddlers are being detained.” (link)
Do you know why kids are targeted for smuggling?
They are worth more money; that’s why.
(Lutheran Immigration – Grant Link)
“Faith Based Immigration Services” is a code-speak for legalized human smuggling.
Human smuggling is big business. If you dig in to the IRS 990 forms you’ll see a lot of, well, “generous” wage/benefit perks. Golf, florists, cafe’s, mysterious leases, land purchases, third party mortgages, $$$ Spouses on the payroll, etc.
So when you’ve got each individual immigration business making multi-hundreds of millions; and politicians getting kick-backs (lobbyists); and bribes to Mexican government officials; and payments to smugglers; who do you think actually wants the business to stop?
(Data For Catholic Bishops – FY 2018)
The “faith-based” crew (Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck, etc.) don’t want it to stop, because facilitating illegal alien import is now the financial bread and butter amid groups in their base of support. The man/woman in the pew might not know; but the corporation minister, preacher or priest (inside the process) surely does.
The Wall Street, big GOPe, U.S. Chamber of Commerce crew doesn’t want it to stop because they benefit from it (cheap labor), and the taxpayers -not them- are the ones funding it.
(Baptist Child and Family Services – BCFS – FY 2018)
Sad thing is, it’s you and me that are paying the South American human smugglers through U.S. taxpayer funds. Laundered through the immigration business bagmen at U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and/or, U.S. Catholic Charities, or Southwest Key Programs Inc; or Baptist Child and Family Services Emergency Management Division (BCFS-EMD), just to name a few.
These immigration groups, get *MASSIVE* HHS grants and then pay-off the DC politicians and human smugglers, including MS13. Billions of dollars are spent, and the business has exploded in the past six years.
It’s a vicious cycle. Trafficked children are more valuable than adults because the organizations involved get more funding for a child than an adult. Each illegal alien child is worth about $56,000 in grant money. The system is full of fraud.
From our prior research approximately 65% of the money they get is spent on executive pay and benefits, opaque administrative payrolls, bribes, kick-backs to DC politicians and payoffs to the South American smugglers who bring them more immigrants.
As best it can be determined, approximately 35% ($19,000) is spent on the alien/immigrant child; maybe. It gets sketchy deep in their accounting.
All of those advocates gnashing their teeth and crying on television have no idea just who is controlling this process; and immigration idiots like Ted Cruz are only adding more fuel, more money, to the bottom line:
President Trump is not only threatening to secure the border, he’s threatening a Washington DC-based business model that makes money for a lot of interests. The operation also has side benefits for the participants; child sexploitation, child labor, and yes, much worse (you can imagine).
CTH is officially my favorite blog on the internet.
That is why the RINOS like Cruz support this stuff! Lets see what he does in our great state of Texas to fix the problem and keep families together so they can be deported together.
Ted Cruz will never be one of us, no matter how many time he does the MAGA talking points. I never trusted Lyin' Ted.
We are working like crazy to put Corey Stewart in the Sebatecseat currently being defiled by Tim Kaine….Corey was fearlessly fighting the illegal alien battle here in Northern Va since 2007. We desperately nee$ him in the Senate….that's why UniParty will fight him tooth and nail.
I am going to donate to his campaign. We need him, And many more like him!
Will do the same. TY
Save the children. BUILD THE F****** WALL!!!
It's for the children!
Yes, the money is the driver – participating churches have reaped millions by becoming refugee facilitators under the guise of faith. I know several local folks who have left their lifelong churches in dismay at decisions they don’t agree with.
This issue wasn’t a winner for the Uniparty in the Presidential election, and I can’t imagine that has changed. Seeing the report that ‘activists’ verbally attacked Sec. Nielsen at dinner, and a Congressional puke yelled “F you” to President Trump today will NOT go down well in the heartland.
FYI the Starbucks closings are being blamed on high minimum wage & other regs set by leftist urban areas. I guess those refugees & illegals just aren’t gonna spend $8 for a cuppa joe.
A lot of profiteering is done under the guise of faith.
No doubt high minimum wages, etc. have had their effect on Starbucks, but I suspect that they have also significantly overextended themselves. The market for expensive, moderately good coffee is not limitless.
I have a friend 😉 who drove Processed Egg products from the East coast to distribution centers ALL across this land. The final STOP was your local starbucks and several Fast Food joints.
Square, yellowish, egg-ish, folded flat looking patties… anyone?
TRUST me when I give my opinion…
You don’t want to eat ANY breakfast ANYTHING… from these “Folks”.
That's true, I don't care who you are.
Sundance, it is always good to repeat this – thank you!
Yes, IT IS!!
Add E-verify. That would be a yuge deterrent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enforcing it would be HELPFUL, as well!!!
Jail employers who skirt the LAW!!
JAIL THEM ALL!!!
JMO
I agree!
Charlie, you are one brave person I admire greatly. Thank you for putting together an organization younger conservatives can join and start making an impact. You are spot-on about the border and immigration problems and where we should be going. I wrote my Congressman and Senator and told them to do their d**n job and secure the border for Americans, not illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I wish I could just retreat to a small island or a desert cabin somewhere away from all these disgusting ppl with their snouts in the global trough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s like a plague…so there’s no hiding from it.
Wherever you may try to retreat, it will make it’s way to you.
We absolutely have to fight them, or we will not survive.
Chirp!!!!!!!!!!
Covfefe ! i will stand up.
I empathize with you my friiend!!
I really, really, really do!
I’ve tried. Believe you, me.
They will find you… In some way.. eventually.
Imho, we must do as Our President does!
As Sundance does!!
As all Our fellow Treepers (whether already perched or still in flight) do!!!
Suit up and show up!
Drive the EVIL into the abyss!
STAND Our ground!!!
FIGHT!!
We draw a line.. They cross it.. we withdraw.
We draw another line.. They cross it..
WE WITHDRAW!!!
THIS FAR… NO FURTHER!!!
KEEP the Faith!
Draw your strength from these pages…
From wherever you may find it.
Heed the quiet voice within you!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The “LOVE” of money is the root of all evil!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yXluvNLt6gaZYydizfRLD-t-d7qBEsU3/view?usp=drivesdk
Stop the Depravity!!
The Debauchery!!
The SCUM!!
The EVIL!!!!
These FECKLESS FRAUDS we call Representatives cry fowl about family seperation…
They give out TEDDY Bears….
Have a look at the last pic from Sundance above….
WE, as a Nation, imho, MUST STOP BEING COMPLICIT IN THE EXPLOITATION AND DESTRUCTION OF INNOCENTS….
How??
3 words
3 LiL syllables…
BUILD THE WALL!!!!!!
✌
https://goo.gl/images/p35v3T
Our National debt. + –
Have a look at the last pic from Sundance….Above^^^^^^^^^
THAT RIGHT THERE represents a lot of SORROW!!
Take a look at 99% of Our “Represetatives”….
Is it really worth keeping them in fancy pants and shiny shoes???
FOR THIS!!!
Are WE THAT BLIND!!!!
BUILD THE WALL!!!!!
So with all the sqealing about separating children at the border has any asked the opinion of all the American parents who have been permanently separated from their children? You know, like the parents of Kate Steinle?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Did You Know?
The meaning of epi- in epicenter is “over”, so the epicenter of an earthquake lies over the center or “focus” of the quake. Epicenter can also refer to the centers of things that may seem in their own way as powerful—though not as destructive—as earthquakes. Wall Street, for example, might be said to lie at the epicenter of the financial world.”
“epicenter Synonyms
axis, base, capital, center, central, core, cynosure, eye, focus, ground zero, heart, hub, locus, mecca, navel, nerve center, nucleus, seat”
See https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/epicenter
Trump's comments today on the topic are exactly why we elected him. On this issue above all others, the President has got to be loud, blunt and fearless to cut through the mountain of crap coming from the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump wants to cut off funding to Honduras El Salvador and Guatemala to the tune of millions if they keep sending their citizens here to squirrel their way into the USA. I suspect the flow of migrants will slow significantly once this happens. But Trump has to be strong and do it now. You know MSM will whine and complain about the poor people of El Salvador being so poor blah blah. But Trump should tell them, they should get their money elsewhere. Maybe from MSM?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I haven't seen the communist Left this insane in a long time. They are 100% going to hurt somebody. And the media is 1,000% responsible. They are directly inciting violence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They know exactly what they are doing. It is intentional.
The Dems are desperate to keep the FBI Scandal out of the headlines.
So they are in full ‘crisis-manufacturing-mode’.
They will do anything at this point, to keep from reporting on how Dem Operatives in the FBI/DOJ tried to rig an election.
I expect to see more fake ‘crises’ created any day now.
Spree shooter?
Bombing?
Who knows. Human life has no value to these people.
I agree, except it's the Uniparty. There are many wolves in sheep's clothing amongst us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
"but what can we do?" Ans: Stop watching, listening and commenting on what "they say". Why after everything has happened does anyone give a darn about what the MSM and these corruptocrats say?
Stand firmly with our duly elected President, and fight. "Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;"
AMEN
OK then, no more "separation of families". Keep them together. Feed them and put them up in a Motel 6 overnight. Once they get a busload onsite bring in a Greyhound and off they go to Mexico City. Oh, and build the wall!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Southwest Key runs a big shelter near where I live in the Bay Area. It’s been there for many years. The people that own the building rent it to them for huge money on a long term contract. The contract was up for renewal a few years ago and they could have sold the place and made millions, but they could get so much from SK that they went ahead and renewed the lease. I can only imagine how much the government must be paying SK to house these kids.
The weird thing is that I’ve never seen any activity outside the place. I drive by there almost every day and if I didn’t know what it was, I would never even think twice about it. It’s in a somewhat expensive and quiet neighborhood. I’m sure most people in town have no idea it’s there. I’ve never seen a single kid outside the building. I’m guessing it must be little kids, but I don’t really know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Open borders = end of middle class. This is the shared dream of hard core leftists and the New World Order.
Thank God Potus knows that America’s strength is anchored in its middle class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Open borders = the end of the nation, always. It is literal invasion. These aren't Americans coming in. They don't believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, common law, or our nation's values. They are coming to take what they can for themselves, because their home is a shithole. They aren't bringing prosperity. They are bringing their shithole problems with them. They haven't built anything, haven't earned anything, and therefore have no appreciation for what they are trying to take. They merely want it because it is better than what they've got, and they are being allowed to take it without consequences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right.
Predators.
They are coming here to prey on us and take whatever they can.
These people have been fed a diet of hatred for the US, by the leftist orgs who go down to these countries to ‘organize’.
They’ve probably even been told that the US is the reason why they are poor.
So they have a ‘right’ to come here and prey on us.
We simply have to cut off all the free stuff to immigrants and illegal aliens.
It is insane!
I never knew about any of this. Thanks for posting about it. Great site.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome!!!
We're with you, Sundance. Thanks for leading the way. You're consistently cogent analyses have manifestly changed America's political narrative. No longer do we think of liberal/conservative because, thanks to you, we understand the nature of the UniParty and how generations of national politicians have only pretended to represent their home constituents. Knowing what we now know, it's hard not to feel contempt for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CHIRP!!!!! 🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩
The business of separating children and parents for profit has been around for years under the Child Protective Services. Many cases of separating children and parents who are legal citizens have been unwarranted.

https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/
https://parentalrights.org/child_protective_services/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Catholic bishop of my diocese wants to withhold sacraments from any who implement Trump’s immigration and refugee policy. We have hustlers after every mass trying to collect funds and volunteers to drive “refugees” from Central America to busses and planes to move them throughout the U.S. They openly admit they are doing this in conjunction with the U.N., not the U.S. immigration services and policies.
We also had a very nice homily two weeks ago from a priest who asserted that white European culture was hostile and ugly and unwelcoming, and related stories supposedly from the French and Indian war of white children captured and raised by American Indians who, when freed, wanted to go back to their captives who were so welcoming and treated them with love and respect, and the opposite corollary of Indian kids who were captured and raised in white society who hated it and couldn’t wait to get back to their loving and welcoming culture.
In this homily there were also statements made, such as refusing to invite and welcome all with open arms no matter what puts you outside God’s wall, and you will not be welcomed in. The priest went so far as to suggest, but didn’t actually say, that being against open immigration was blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, and would earn you permanent damnation.
Don't give those child-raping lucre-worshippers any money, or any second thoughts. They've sold their birthright for
Why do you keep going back?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To keep an eye on things. We parish hop for sacraments, and haven’t given any money to the CC or any Catholic charities in years.
I talked to the refugee hustlers at length after mass a few weeks ago, seeing how much they would tell me. I acted interested and supportive (enough so to have confused my wife) and they just kept on talking about it. One of the ladies was hispanic and spoke only broken English. The other was Chinese and spoke very fluent English, but with a pronounced accent. Neither were born here or grew up here.
Cetera,
Could you please give the name a location of this Bishop.I am Catholic and have a reason for asking,Thank you.
Diocese of Tucson, Tucson AZ.
Bishop Edward Weisenburger
https://religionnews.com/2018/06/13/catholic-bishops-rebuke-trumps-asylum-changes-suggest-policy-is-a-life-issue/
He is NO Bishop!!
Refusing Sacraments???
Is he also refusing offerings???
“And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.”
— Matthew 21:12–13
Anyone who echoes the false narrative of ‘splitting families at the border’ is deceiving us for personal or professional gain. The current gaslighting campaign by disingenuous media, politicians, so-called ‘celebrities’ and many so-called faith groups is a deliberate, planned onslaught on the vulnerable psyche of millions of Americans.
Reading this article exposes the TRUE nature of what motivates all these demonic people – their aim is to deceive you into participating in the evils of human trafficking. The assault on our borders by demonic forces is designed to end our God given liberties. And for the many so-called Christian church groups, God’s punishment on you will be of the harshest nature. “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves”..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ted Baxter didn’t age very well. That sure is a creepy pic of him up in the US Chamber tweet.
Rather enlightening dialog on illegal immigration from Larry O’Connor & Ann Coulter today.
I was on my way to Macedonia, and I read this article. Immediately scales fell from my eyes and I could understand the true intent of the hustlers in Congress and the churches trafficking children. A huge thank you SD. You earned much praise today sir. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Usually those scales are much more stubborn. You must not be a dumb lib.
Up to their very tiresome and very old tricks again. The all to obvious ploy of playing on our emotions. I thought Geraldo was going to have an emotional meltdown on Hannity tonight. I find it quite disgusting but these are tried and true tactics that the elite have used for eons that are so blatently obvious to me now. Everything with these people is a tactic, a strategy or a ploy there is no heart in it and absolutely no common sense or solutions offered. IMHO they are pulling out all the emotional stops to deter us from the focus of the criminality, greed, and abuse of power revealing each and every day. Thank God for our fearless POTUS and the internet so we can share and we are sheep no more!! Yay!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can stay with their parents if the parents stay in Mexico… Is that a novel idea?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently obvious solutions are not allowed.
Need a federal task force and a zillion dollars to figure this out.
Based on Sundance’s $ breakdown, it would cost taxpayers a whole let less to just fly them home first class. After we do that, build the WALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for keeping us informed, Sundance. Those of us who discovered CTH when Donald Trump came down that escalator three years ago, appreciate the knowledge you share with us about the people in this Country who care more about lining their pockets than doing what is best for America.
I, for one, am thankful to have this information which gives me the opportunity to share it with the few people who are willing to listen to the truth. Sadly, those numbers are small.
As a former employee, it makes me sick to hear what garbage they, and the rest of the MSM dish out hourly, day after day, with the latest being their totally untruthful reporting on the plight of immigrant children. I won’t even watch any of the MSM news outlets any more and patiently await the latest posts on the Treehouse to hear the truth. Thank you for that!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In posting my comment I neglected ti include the important letters which will help to make my comment more understandable. “As a former NBC employee of many years…”
The people do not want such immigration:
This really is DC+media against the people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When my husband immigrated here from Canada, decades ago…he had to sign a document and swear that he had gainful employment lined up here and would not be a burden on this country.
We have to return to that.
Leftists and Uniparty weasels like to say that “We are a nation of immigrants.”
But this does a big disservice to the millions of immigrants who came here in the past, who paid their own way…and didn’t come here for a handout!
Immigrants of the past didn’t dream of making ‘demands’ on their new host country.
They didn’t demand that we accommodate their language.
They learned English.
They assimilated into our culture…and didn’t demand that we accommodate theirs.
Right now, we have too many people pouring into our country that seem to want to turn this into a facsimile of the shithole country that they left.
We simply have to cut off all the free stuff that both immigrants and illegal aliens are given.
These ‘free programs’ were created for the downtrodden Citizens who are temporarily down on their luck.
But by allowing immigrants & illegals to take advantage of these free programs…we create a lure for Predators to come here to prey on us.
This has to stop!
And thank you, Sundance, for another great article on this subject.
You’re the best.
“When my husband immigrated here from Canada, decades ago…he had to sign a document and swear that he had gainful employment lined up here and would not be a burden on this country.”
It’s still going on, if you are white and speak english. I have a cousin who married an American, and she has gone thru a tremendous immigration hassle just to get a green card to move their permanently and work.
I don’t know all the details but her trials and tribulations included having to fly to Montreal (from Vancouver) for an immigration hearing, … and on and on…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Angel…we thought it had probably been eased up for everyone, since they did away with the INS.
There was some discrimination against white, English-speaking people back then too.
But it sounds like it has gotten worse.
That’s not right.
It is an injustice that must be eliminated.
Think about those words: “…DC + media against the people.” I think we are so innured to hearing and thinking some variant of that now that we don’t pause to reflect on just what it means …. our own political class and media (along with creative classes, academics, bureaucrats etc etc) see us as the primary enemy, and in fact treat us as such. We are being exterminated. The nation and culture we loved is on the verge of being extinguished by our own “best”. And it’s been going on with only slight impediment for many decades. We are in a nightmare hostilities scenario that will likely demand the full measure of devotion (thanks, Mr. Shaara) from successive generations of true Americans if anything is to be preserved. What an awful task awaits us. If we engage as will be needed to turn back this threat, many, many good Americans will suffer terribly in the struggle, and directly at the hands of our opposition. But what else are we to do?
Stellar job, Sundance. Enormous gratitude and respect for the majority of your work, and all other contributors to CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m getting to the point where dropping JDAMs on Presidential palaces (at night), Executive Offices (during business hours), and Legislative Assemblies (in session) is looking more-and-more like a proper and appropriate reaction to attempts by foreign governments to manipulate US public opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The list is long, though.
All the biggest countries do it, to some degree.
The short list would be the few countries that don’t try to manipulate US public opinion.
Well, it’s not like I’d be all that upset if someone JDAM’d our bureaucrats, socialists, and Fredocons, either. The world might experience a wave of good-feeling between populations after a round or two. A Merkel-less Germany might be a better friend to a Mueller-less US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I AGREE!!
Why are they let in at all? Just continuously load them up and send them right back where they came from. Build the wall. If the DC swampy politicians from both sides keep impeding the wall, make Mexico pay for it upfront as part of any trade negotiations. Hey look, another double or triple win by PDT.
They have no standing!!
They Are Predatures!!
They are Invaders!
They come to Take!!!
They offer nothing but misery.
BUILD THE WALL
Many of the immigrant “parents” have either kidnapped or bought their “children”. The so-called “children” are actually slaves. Stupid big-hearted a$$holes want to ensure that the child slaves are stuck with their slave masters. Democrats never change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember another time when the media had a major hissy fit because then Candidate Trump wanted to keep families together?
https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/donald-trump-undocumented-immigrants-have-go-n410501
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how much practice Rachel Maddow gave this:
Anyone buying that Mad Cow actually gives a damn about children?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope. If you watch that clip to the very end, when she thinks she’s off camera, she seems to puff her cheek out a little, as though to gesture that she pulled it off well.
After watching it again, it looks like she may have had a sour ball in her mouth that she was getting ready to toss out. Eww.
A VERY sour ball to help her with the ‘crying’ expressions.
I watched. Yeah, weird. Sadly I would not put it past her to do something like that. Great actors, all of them.
If she does, it has started in 2017.
try this.
If I used FB or Twitter I would surely post this pic to her acct(s). It’s unreal. Most disturbing is the people buying the MSM garbage, because they can’t hink for themselves, or bother to read or do some of their own research. Supposedly smart people, like Geraldo, what a joke. I can never look at his face or listen to him again after his appearance on Hannity.
LikeLike
What these religious NGOs or ‘pseudo-religious’ groups seem to not understand, is that they have effectively partnered with drug/human trafficking cartels that run their prey from central America, up the spine in Mexico to the US. Evil trade. I truly do not know if all of them are complicit, or just willfully blind to what they are facilitating. The same goes for the Congress. If it was made clear, even that crying Cummings at the hearing might change his views.
Then again, I am an optimist.
I’ve seen few that so clearly epitomize corruption as does Cummings. He knows.
All we can hope is, that VSG takes all the clips of d-rats Schumer, pelosi, Hildebeast, Barry from Kenya … espousing closed borders, separating parents & children and playing them NON-STOP when he starts campaigning.
MSM brain washed leftists need to see the propaganda
Mexico is as responsible for this as anyone. They send their dregs, they steal our jobs and wages, and they facilitate mass invasion of people even their own corrupt shithole country wouldn’t admit for any reason at all.
Mexico must pay. Starting with the Wall. Well, I suppose a modest down payment is in order, so we’d best start by nuking NAFTA.
I swear. It seems we could load.all the good people in DC on Air Force One, maybe a C-17 to boot, and nuke the place without shedring a single tear for the most evil and corrupt cadre this Country has ever encountered. I seriously wonder how they imagine they wob’t face a literal bloodbath if they don’t change course.
I notice McConnell is calling for a “narrow” bill focused solely on “fixing” this “problem.” I’m certain he wants to seem wise, while actually trying to avoid a comprehensive bill that would FUND THE WALL and shut down the Civilization Destroying gravy-train. I don’t know who he thinks he’s fooling. Hate that Evil Clown.
Trump tweeted on Jan 21, 2018:
“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”
I’ve been thinking this is a great time (during the so called cruel and horrendous illegal immigrant family separation crisis) to actually invoke the Nuclear Option (via a series of votes and machinations until the 51 vote margin is secured) or at least threaten to do it if the Dems refuse to close the loopholes in the immigration laws (ie eliminate catch and release) and enact other border security measures (ie fund the wall of course) But with Mitch and the Uniparty GOP, it will likely never happen even though the N option could be implemented to “keep families together” by immediately sending the entire family unit that did not enter a border check point back across the Mexican border where they came from.
Talking point—-“Due to the Dems unwillingness to actually help keep illegal immigrant families together rather than just fuel the hysteria and to finally secure the border, the Senate will be invoking the N option. There is no other effective way to fix the numerous problems including ending the “crisis” because of the Dems intransigence on border security and their “lack of focused compassion.” It’s time to get it done. With or without the Dems.”
Neo-slavery.
