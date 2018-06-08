President Trump and Emmanuel Macron Bilateral Session…

Posted on June 8, 2018 by

The best laid plans of mice-like men simply collapsed when the shadow of President Trump entered the G7 in Charlevoix, Canada.

It’s one thing to talk about the boss when he’s out of town; it’s another thing entirely when he’s sitting next to you. POTUS Trump sets the standard for the scale of influence. Really, it’s such a basic truth – it becomes self-evident. Watch, it is remarkable:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Canada, Donald Trump, European Union, France, G7, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

101 Responses to President Trump and Emmanuel Macron Bilateral Session…

  1. Ed Lester says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    This reminds me so much of that scene in Glengarry Glen Ross where Ed Harris mockingly asks Alec Baldwin “What’s your name?” And Baldwin responds “F- You!! THAT’S my name!” And Macron is Ed Harris here…

    Edited by Admin…

    Like

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Civility, order and respect – amazing how they come into play when OUR President, the Finest Leader in the free world, is sitttng right beside you, Emmanuel.

    Keep it up.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    I would have loved for Mr President Trump to mention the anniversary of D-Day during that exchange. Would have been priceless

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. CaptainNonno says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Nothing yet on the two witches, Merkel and May.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. zorg2 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    If you have the power, you should use the power, or you will lose the power!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. trapper says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Watch and learn, boys and girls. This is how it’s done. My God, I love watching this guy.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    You are watching the master at work folks. Enjoy the show. 😉

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Carterzest says:
    June 8, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    I see hat you did there. basic truth – it becomes self-evident. All Trade, Shall from Now on be
    created equal…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    I knew when Daddy got there they would change their tune. He doesn’t even have to say anything. How many times did my brothers and I hear, “wait until your father gets home”.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Notice how Macron is sitting.

    He is copying Pres Trump. Heheh.
    He’s even adopting some of PDJT’s mannerisms.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. misterpasta says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    It’s very telling that President Trump refers to them as Justin & Emmanuel, while they dare not call him anything other than President Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. clipe says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    “The best laid plans of mice-like men”
    To a Mouse…hehe
    Wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim'rous beastie,
    O, what a pannic's in thy breastie!
    Thou need na start awa sae hasty,
    Wi' bickering brattle!
    I wad be laith to rin an' chase thee,
    Wi' murd'ring pattle!

    I'm truly sorry man's dominion,
    Has broken nature's social union,
    An' justifies that ill opinion,
    Which makes thee startle
    At me, thy poor, earth-born companion,
    An' fellow-mortal!

    I doubt na, whiles, but thou may thieve;
    What then? poor beastie, thou maun live!
    A daimen icker in a thrave
    'S a sma' request;
    I'll get a blessin wi' the lave,
    An' never miss't!

    Thy wee bit housie, too, in ruin!
    It's silly wa's the win's are strewin!
    An' naething, now, to big a new ane,
    O' foggage green!
    An' bleak December's winds ensuin,
    Baith snell an' keen!

    Thou saw the fields laid bare an' waste,
    An' weary winter comin fast,
    An' cozie here, beneath the blast,
    Thou thought to dwell-
    Till crash! the cruel coulter past
    Out thro' thy cell.

    Thy wee bit heap o' leaves an' stibble,
    Has cost thee mony a weary nibble!
    Now thou's turn'd out, for a' thy trouble,
    But house or hald,
    To thole the winter's sleety dribble,
    An' cranreuch cauld!

    But, Mousie, thou art no thy-lane,
    In proving foresight may be vain;
    The best-laid schemes o' mice an' men
    Gang aft agley,
    An' lea'e us nought but grief an' pain,
    For promis'd joy!

    Still thou art blest, compar'd wi' me
    The present only toucheth thee:
    But, Och! I backward cast my e'e.
    On prospects drear!
    An' forward, tho' I canna see,
    uess an' fear!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I think Macron can consider it his lucky day President Trump had any kind words for him as he deserved none after yesterday’s performance. I’m not sure Macron can be counted on for much.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Westernwhere says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Effusive obfuscation vs. direct engagement of the issues.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. jahealy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    PDJT: “Okay, Manboy, my son, when we go out there and take our seats, we’ll put on a little show for the press, understand? But see my face, Manboy? This is my Don’t F with Me Face, son. Remember this face, and work hard to once again see the face you saw when you visited the White House.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. USA loves Melania says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Does anyone know the scoop on what that little circle thing is on Macron’s lapel? All the members of the super-friends club seem to have that same little circle except for President Trump who proudly has an American flag lapel pin instead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. MaineCoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      Translation:
      “Chancellor Angela Merkel is wearing a horrible outfit from the Hillary for Prison Collection. I have no interest in being seen any more with her at the G7 summit”.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      Ohhhh
      Another Francois translation opportunity pour moi:

      “I am telling you right now Angela, if we all go with zee Donald trump right now on his big, beautiful jet we can all live better, happier, healthier lives in America than in our stupid little countries.
      “I think Justeen is on board with ziss, and I know it would really pizz off Juncker – so you should come too. And Zhinzo is coming too. And szee Italian guy, I forget his name, he cannot wait to get to america.
      “You should come too, Eet weel be a party!”

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      What’s Merkel wearing ? Looks like the slip cover for my old couch.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      With Merkel we share one strong ambition for Europe. Today and tomorrow, we fight together for our interests and our principles at the Summit G7.

      Like

      Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. rudy1876 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    I’m not going to lie…I’d rather things get worked out and we can get long wonderfully with France. If not then fine…so be it. Germany…I don’t see how that’s possible with Merkel. England/GB? I don’t that I want friends like that.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. litlbit2 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Oh the body language 😂😂😂. He let early😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Macron’s right arm is bravely extended into Trump’s space, a gesture calculated to show that he is unafraid. But it is tremblng, an unconscious “tell” that he… is. Give him credit for trying, unlike the the Prime Mincer of Canada.

      Like

      Reply
  22. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    It’s like watching a foo foo dog yapping at the heels of a bull mastiff. Really. President Trump is barely listening to him, but every now and then throws him an intense gaze. Then, BOOM! This is how it is, son.

    Oh, my Lordy, Lordy…I just LOVE my President! ❤ ❤ ❤ 🙂 ❤ ❤ ❤

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. dissonant1 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Notice how Macron is just beaming after Trump says that France has a wonderful President. I don’t know how his deference to Trump and his putting Trump in a superior position to himself could be made any more clear than through this response (although it seems clear all the way through, anyway).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. goldensfan says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Uhhhhhh, wut?
    The combined GDP total of the G7 minus the USA is $2.1 Trillion less than the GDP of the USA?
    ~
    To quote Johnny Carson, “I did not know that!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Doppler says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Born to exercise executive power, beholden to no one, except his campaign promises and his oath of office.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Bendix says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Macron did a much better job at managing to look like a leader of sorts, next to President Trump, than poor baby Justine, I thought.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Justine truly does not stand a chance. Whether it is a comment or a photo he messes up every single opportunity. He is hopeless as are the people he supposedly represents.

      Like

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      June 8, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Agree, as I replied above, Macron knew enough to know he had try to be an equal, even though he was clearly scared spitless! He will get plaudits at home for it. The Prime Mincer of Canada is going to get savaged!

      Like

      Reply
  27. grandmaintexas says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    God has blessed the USA. Mightily. Years of blatant attempts to bring her down have failed.

    God bless PDJT and God bless America!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. Hillyard says:
    June 8, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    You can be absolutely sure there’s none of that “Tell Vad I’ll have …. after the election” going on.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      June 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Absolutely.

      Because WHATEVER it is that Pres Trump wants to tell Vlad, he will tell Vlad himself.

      Everything the prior ‘president’ did was sneaky and underhanded.
      EVERYTHING.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  29. free2313 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    President Trump looks exhausted and a little bloated I hope he is eating well and sleeping enough in these past months…

    Like

    Reply
  30. Palafox says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    When President Trump leaves the G7 he’s off to try to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons. What are the European and Canadian parasites doing afterward? To everyone but Trump the G7 is a circle jerk on self importance. Trump is the only one who might be trying to get something meaningful accomplished. And then leaving and trying to get something else meaningful accomplished.

    It’s funny: the liberals within my sphere of knowledge and acquaintance keep saying how Europe laughs at Trump “the clown.” But those European leaders take him deadly seriously and know he’s the master of whatever dominion he finds himself in. They ALL KNOW IT.

    Alpha AF. That’s our President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. abstractdoll1978 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Anyone know what Trump is referring to about what’s happening in France?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s