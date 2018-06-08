President Trump and Emmanuel Macron Bilateral Session…

The best laid plans of mice-like men simply collapsed when the shadow of President Trump entered the G7 in Charlevoix, Canada.
It’s one thing to talk about the boss when he’s out of town; it’s another thing entirely when he’s sitting next to you. POTUS Trump sets the standard for the scale of influence. Really, it’s such a basic truth – it becomes self-evident. Watch, it is remarkable:
This reminds me so much of that scene in Glengarry Glen Ross where Ed Harris mockingly asks Alec Baldwin “What’s your name?” And Baldwin responds “F- You!! THAT’S my name!” And Macron is Ed Harris here…
No one-on-ones with Merkel and May?
Alec Baldwin as Trump….the irony!
At the end of the group photo op, Merkel lingers with POTUS – out of ear shot from the rest. I want to imagine her saying – Mr President, look, these other guys are a bunch of punks. Let’s work on a bi-lateral agreement.
Haha! I couldn’t quit laughing!
I so love that scene and that movie…Alec Baldwin’s best work.
“See this watch? This watch cost more than your car”.
What are you going to do?
Cut off the country which represents better than 25% of the GDP of the entire planet?
LOL 3 – 9/10 equal the entire US GDP
Civility, order and respect – amazing how they come into play when OUR President, the Finest Leader in the free world, is sitttng right beside you, Emmanuel.
Keep it up.
Trump spoke like the boss that he is but he showed his respectful side to Macron but we know he will not give an inch on the all important trade items.
>Keep it up
Emmanuel kan’t.
I would have loved for Mr President Trump to mention the anniversary of D-Day during that exchange. Would have been priceless
Nothing yet on the two witches, Merkel and May.
May, you mean British Hilary?
If you have the power, you should use the power, or you will lose the power!
Watch and learn, boys and girls. This is how it’s done. My God, I love watching this guy.
So do I! He makes me so proud of being an American!
You are watching the master at work folks. Enjoy the show. 😉
Every-Single-Minute 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I see hat you did there. basic truth – it becomes self-evident. All Trade, Shall from Now on be
created equal…
I knew when Daddy got there they would change their tune. He doesn’t even have to say anything. How many times did my brothers and I hear, “wait until your father gets home”.
Father is home.
Happy Birthday President Daddy…
Notice how Macron is sitting.
He is copying Pres Trump. Heheh.
He’s even adopting some of PDJT’s mannerisms.
And he doesn’t fidget and squirm like Justin from Canada.
Justin is fidgeting because his thong is too tight.
YAKKKK!!!!
🙂
Oh! I threw up in my mouth a little bit.
😮😂😂
😱😝🤭
True, I noticed that and these men are making themselves sterile because you need a little extra room in that area! Pants too tight!
Justine can’t help himself.
I noticed that earlier after the visit to France. Hes posturing and playing both sides. Overcoming Daddy issues vs globalist playbook. If he would grow up a bit and stop cowtowing the eu line he could be a good leader. Justin is Peter Pan.
I think Justine thinks he’s already a very good leader. I think Macron has caught on that he could benefit from a good relationship with such a man.
I agree Macron could learn from Trump and truly become a great leader. Will is happen? Nope!
Justin is Peter Pan – hahahahahaha!!
It’s very telling that President Trump refers to them as Justin & Emmanuel, while they dare not call him anything other than President Trump.
Actually, Trudeau referred to him as Donald, right at the beginning.
Clipe Burns I salute thee!
Describe a modern Lefty?
I think Macron can consider it his lucky day President Trump had any kind words for him as he deserved none after yesterday’s performance. I’m not sure Macron can be counted on for much.
I don’t expect that Pres Trump is counting on him for much.
He’s French.
Effusive obfuscation vs. direct engagement of the issues.
PDJT: “Okay, Manboy, my son, when we go out there and take our seats, we’ll put on a little show for the press, understand? But see my face, Manboy? This is my Don’t F with Me Face, son. Remember this face, and work hard to once again see the face you saw when you visited the White House.”
Great comment, among many great comments!
Does anyone know the scoop on what that little circle thing is on Macron’s lapel? All the members of the super-friends club seem to have that same little circle except for President Trump who proudly has an American flag lapel pin instead.
Ha!
“Superfriends”
POTUS is Superman. Prime Minister Abe can be Batman. I guess we’ll be nice and let Justin play, but he has to be one of the really lame superfriends like one of the Wonder Twins or something. Junker and German Hillary aren’t superfriends, they’re from the Legion of Doom.
I think I dimly remember from last year they have some kind of G7 lapel pin (ain’t that special? Bet they have a secret handshake, too) but PDJT didn’t wear it last year either, he stuck with his flag pin.
The ring pins are Ovaltine Spy Decoder Rings. Have to send away labels in the mail to get one. Sorry, couldn’t resist.
EU insignia?
LikeLike
Ooohh,
I took a couple years of French in high school so I’m a real good translator.
Here goes:
“Zo, what are zee shances, Donald trump, zat we can all become American zitizens if we denounce our own silly countries and ride home wizz you on Air Force One?”
“You are completely owning zee world right now Donald trump, we all love you so much”.
I got the one below for you.
Thanks Boss! (I didnt see your translation before I started mine or I wouldn’t have bothered, but it seems we were on the same page ……)
Lol! And POTUS says, “How do I say, your chances are zhit? We have a no cucks allowed policy at the moment!”
Justin looks like such a twit.
Look at Justin. He’ leaning on the outsides of his feet like a 9 year-old.
EVERYONE in that group is deferring to our President.
Isn’t it nice to have a real American man back in the saddle again? HT Gene Autrey.
Moments before the second working session. # G7Charlevoix
Yes, my high school French tells me the same (a little rusty!).
Translation:
“Chancellor Angela Merkel is wearing a horrible outfit from the Hillary for Prison Collection. I have no interest in being seen any more with her at the G7 summit”.
Hillary for Prison Collection.
I love it.
It must pain Macron to look at that.
Macron thinking to self:
“Who woke up Frumple-stiltskin?”
Oh my, I need my inhaler!
😆😆👍
Ohhhh
Another Francois translation opportunity pour moi:
“I am telling you right now Angela, if we all go with zee Donald trump right now on his big, beautiful jet we can all live better, happier, healthier lives in America than in our stupid little countries.
“I think Justeen is on board with ziss, and I know it would really pizz off Juncker – so you should come too. And Zhinzo is coming too. And szee Italian guy, I forget his name, he cannot wait to get to america.
“You should come too, Eet weel be a party!”
What’s Merkel wearing ? Looks like the slip cover for my old couch.
With Merkel we share one strong ambition for Europe. Today and tomorrow, we fight together for our interests and our principles at the Summit G7.
Promote the interests of the French people? Hahahahahahaha….
That’s what every stinkin’ country in the world says to it’s people and it pure BULL!
Not when it is said by President Trump.
That’s the ugliest table sculpture ever…what is it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is hideous. Maybe it is supposed to be the representation of the soul of a globalist.
Daddy’s boy.
Good grief, Manny. Dial back the sugary phrases a bit.
Smart. Taking a page from the play book of the master with the master.
I’m not going to lie…I’d rather things get worked out and we can get long wonderfully with France. If not then fine…so be it. Germany…I don’t see how that’s possible with Merkel. England/GB? I don’t that I want friends like that.
England/GB isn’t any good for its own people, what could they possibly do for us?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s like watching a foo foo dog yapping at the heels of a bull mastiff. Really. President Trump is barely listening to him, but every now and then throws him an intense gaze. Then, BOOM! This is how it is, son.
Oh, my Lordy, Lordy…I just LOVE my President! ❤ ❤ ❤ 🙂 ❤ ❤ ❤
😆
🦁❤️🦁
Notice how Macron is just beaming after Trump says that France has a wonderful President. I don’t know how his deference to Trump and his putting Trump in a superior position to himself could be made any more clear than through this response (although it seems clear all the way through, anyway).
Uhhhhhh, wut?
The combined GDP total of the G7 minus the USA is $2.1 Trillion less than the GDP of the USA?
~
To quote Johnny Carson, “I did not know that!”
With his good friend Abe on his side, the Big2 have a 2 to 1 advantage. Point. Set. Match.
Born to exercise executive power, beholden to no one, except his campaign promises and his oath of office.
Macron did a much better job at managing to look like a leader of sorts, next to President Trump, than poor baby Justine, I thought.
Justine truly does not stand a chance. Whether it is a comment or a photo he messes up every single opportunity. He is hopeless as are the people he supposedly represents.
Agree, as I replied above, Macron knew enough to know he had try to be an equal, even though he was clearly scared spitless! He will get plaudits at home for it. The Prime Mincer of Canada is going to get savaged!
God has blessed the USA. Mightily. Years of blatant attempts to bring her down have failed.
God bless PDJT and God bless America!!
Amen and Amen 🙏
Dear God, envelope Our President in a shield of safety. In Jesus’ name, we pray.
Amen 🙏
You can be absolutely sure there’s none of that “Tell Vad I’ll have …. after the election” going on.
Absolutely.
Because WHATEVER it is that Pres Trump wants to tell Vlad, he will tell Vlad himself.
Everything the prior ‘president’ did was sneaky and underhanded.
EVERYTHING.
Not only that, the president doesn’t need to be flexible! He holds all the cards.
President Trump looks exhausted and a little bloated I hope he is eating well and sleeping enough in these past months…
When President Trump leaves the G7 he’s off to try to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons. What are the European and Canadian parasites doing afterward? To everyone but Trump the G7 is a circle jerk on self importance. Trump is the only one who might be trying to get something meaningful accomplished. And then leaving and trying to get something else meaningful accomplished.
It’s funny: the liberals within my sphere of knowledge and acquaintance keep saying how Europe laughs at Trump “the clown.” But those European leaders take him deadly seriously and know he’s the master of whatever dominion he finds himself in. They ALL KNOW IT.
Alpha AF. That’s our President Trump.
Anyone know what Trump is referring to about what’s happening in France?
