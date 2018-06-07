Sacrebleu! – President Trump Prepares to Unleash Wilbur Ross on Justin and Emmanuel…

Emmanuel from France arrived in Canada two days ahead of the G7 so he could connect with Justin from Canada and plan a unified strategy against U.S. President Trump’s economic position. Not kidding, they really did. Like a plan. Serious. No Joke.

Individually they feel insecure, so Justin and Emmanuel formulated a plan to create an economic G6 unity effort to defend against Godzilla Trump. [Who remained in DC holding meetings with Shinzo Abe to talk about C-VID and North Korea] Yes, while Justin and Emmanuel were discussing how to throw whines and cheese at Trump, President Trump was planning how to defend the world from nuclear proliferation.

Then something funny happened. After deep talks about C-VID were settled, Godzilla Trump looked up and saw the two giggling kids trying to tie the string from the perched water bucket to the door handle.

President Trump always looks for the opportunity to emphasize the looming caricature people create of him. It serves his interests; and he enjoys playing cat and mouse with his opposition. So Looming Trump stealthily walks up behind the kids right before dropping the bowling ball on the floor. BOOM:

Too funny.

You see, after spending day #1 with Justin, Emmanuel was feeling inflated and over-confident, so he transmitted this for the world to see:

The will to have a text signed by 7 countries must not be stronger than the content of that text. On principle, we must not rule out a 6+1 agreement. #G7Charlevoix https://t.co/QZ0TQaQyrF — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 7, 2018

Oh, so that’s the plan. Isolate President Trump and feed the media a “6+1” strategy that enhances a narrative that President Donald Trump stands alone.

Oh, CNN and the U.S. media will love it…. they think.

OK, Got it.

The six other G7 countries combined form a larger market than the American market. This must not be forgotten. #G7Charlevoix https://t.co/NqP9LvXAdp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 7, 2018

The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 7, 2018

So Emmanuel has a plan for the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan to stand against U.S. President Trump.

In order for Emmanuel and Justin’s plan to work, they need the U.K., Germany, Italy and Japan to go along with it.

Italy and Japan?

Emmanuel, feeling inspired…. continues:

… oh, I think I hear ‘freedom fries’ coming over the horizon.

It’s just too funny. The back-story is too funny. You see, Emmanuel and Germany’s Angela Merkel refused to even engage in any discussions of an E.U. / U.S. trade agreement while the potential for U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were possible. Secretary Wilbur Ross has been trying to talk trade with the EU for months. They have refused to discuss.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told President Trump the EU wouldn’t discuss any trade deals while the Steel and Aluminum tariffs were pending.

So President Trump removed the “pending” component, and told Wilbur Ross to just make the tariffs begin.

The EU grand plan to use leverage, backfired.

Trump doesn’t play.

WATCH [Last third of interview is pertinent]:

.

Then comes this:

…. When POTUS Trump says “look forward to seeing them tomorrow“, that’s codespeak for this:

Justin from Canada and Emmanuel from France are about to see what happens when President @realDonaldTrump unleashes the Wolverine side of Commerce @SecretaryRoss . Ross can rip the heart out of their economy over a nice Chianti. #Killers https://t.co/yNOiGJt4N6 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 7, 2018

You see, the “trade ministers” might have drawn up a G6+1 statement, but that’s the trade ministers. Emmanuel might convince the trade ministers of the G6 to go along, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the actual leaders of Italy, President Sergio Mattarella, or Japan, PM Shinzo Abe, will go along with Emmanuel’s G6+1 plan.

Oh, the G7 is looking like so much fun.

Pommes frites, anyone?

PM Abe and I are also working to improve the trading relationship between the U.S. and Japan, something we have to do. The U.S. seeks a bilateral deal with Japan that is based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity. We’re working hard to reduce our trade imbalance… pic.twitter.com/pnqEHoplk0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

