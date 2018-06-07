Sacrebleu! – President Trump Prepares to Unleash Wilbur Ross on Justin and Emmanuel…

Emmanuel from France arrived in Canada two days ahead of the G7 so he could connect with Justin from Canada and plan a unified strategy against U.S. President Trump’s economic position. Not kidding, they really did. Like a plan. Serious. No Joke.
Individually they feel insecure, so Justin and Emmanuel formulated a plan to create an economic G6 unity effort to defend against Godzilla Trump. [Who remained in DC holding meetings with Shinzo Abe to talk about C-VID and North Korea] Yes, while Justin and Emmanuel were discussing how to throw whines and cheese at Trump, President Trump was planning how to defend the world from nuclear proliferation.
Then something funny happened. After deep talks about C-VID were settled, Godzilla Trump looked up and saw the two giggling kids trying to tie the string from the perched water bucket to the door handle.
President Trump always looks for the opportunity to emphasize the looming caricature people create of him. It serves his interests; and he enjoys playing cat and mouse with his opposition. So Looming Trump stealthily walks up behind the kids right before dropping the bowling ball on the floor. BOOM:
Too funny.
You see, after spending day #1 with Justin, Emmanuel was feeling inflated and over-confident, so he transmitted this for the world to see:
Oh, so that’s the plan. Isolate President Trump and feed the media a “6+1” strategy that enhances a narrative that President Donald Trump stands alone.
Oh, CNN and the U.S. media will love it…. they think.
OK, Got it.
So Emmanuel has a plan for the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan to stand against U.S. President Trump.
In order for Emmanuel and Justin’s plan to work, they need the U.K., Germany, Italy and Japan to go along with it.
Italy and Japan?
Emmanuel, feeling inspired…. continues:
… oh, I think I hear ‘freedom fries’ coming over the horizon.
It’s just too funny. The back-story is too funny. You see, Emmanuel and Germany’s Angela Merkel refused to even engage in any discussions of an E.U. / U.S. trade agreement while the potential for U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were possible. Secretary Wilbur Ross has been trying to talk trade with the EU for months. They have refused to discuss.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told President Trump the EU wouldn’t discuss any trade deals while the Steel and Aluminum tariffs were pending.
So President Trump removed the “pending” component, and told Wilbur Ross to just make the tariffs begin.
The EU grand plan to use leverage, backfired.
Trump doesn’t play.
WATCH [Last third of interview is pertinent]:
.
Then comes this:
…. When POTUS Trump says “look forward to seeing them tomorrow“, that’s codespeak for this:
You see, the “trade ministers” might have drawn up a G6+1 statement, but that’s the trade ministers. Emmanuel might convince the trade ministers of the G6 to go along, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the actual leaders of Italy, President Sergio Mattarella, or Japan, PM Shinzo Abe, will go along with Emmanuel’s G6+1 plan.
Oh, the G7 is looking like so much fun.
Pommes frites, anyone?
It’s just one big happy world wide market …right Justine? Yes Emmanuel. Let’s go have a Coke.
President Trump takes on the G7
“The six other G7 countries combined form a larger market than the American market. This must not be forgotten.”
____________________
Must not be forgotten?
Can it even be established?
I just looked up the GDP of the G7 countries, and the other six total $18.24 trillion.
America should be over $19 trillion this year.
Exactly, that was Obama’s economy…we’re up $7 Trillion…the Medicare and Social Security trust fund release came out in the summer because by Fall projections will show shortfalls we’re on track til 2045!! President Trump extended the life for 20 years in 500 days!!
But, but, but…..according to the Failing NYT says
ZFG
Checkmate before any negotiation…RECIPROCAL ENDS THE DISCUSSION…
That’s right Mr. President tell them like it is….
Love Alpha Males……….
Make them cry, Mr. Ross. Just a little!!!!
O Canada and Macron are taking things too personal! This is business…as SD says, the trade ministers can sign whatever they want but the People in each country will RIOT! Don’t get in front of a French woman and her three week summer, spring, fall or winter holidays! Don’t even think about cutting off champagne subsidies in France…the UK loves Tariffs on foreign cars and require so many British addons, it’s a miracle any foreign car makers enter London…Abe loves Trump and Trump loves Abe but both know TRADE MEANS EVERYTHING…SIX VISITS AND STILL NO DEAL??? Maybe getting hostages back for Japan will sweeten the pot…the Japanese control their markets because they PROTECT THEIR PEOPLE!
Lol.
Wilbur.
These children won’t know what hit them.
A Gentle Genius…and an Alpha Male
…all wrapped up into one scrumdidliupmtious package.
Yeah.
Imho
If those two “men” with “values” combined there cojones they might have 3/4 of one between them… NO MERCY SECRETARY ROSS!
The photos tell all. Those two soy boys put together don’t make one whole man like our POTUS. Prancy Pants and Boi Toy – pathetic.
Good grief – talk about two girly-men. Their ultimatums only work when they’re giggling over using big words. In the real world when the sun is shining – not so much.
President Trump is just the best and the fact that he is physically a large man just adds frosting to the cake.
President Trump is so comfortable with saying what he means and manifesting the same in body language when that’s a factor. (For instance, that photo of him looking down on the cackling Hillary – that is so perfect.)
His capacity for heavy lifting is unlike anything I’ve seen on the Presidential/national scene in my entire life, and I’ve been consciously paying attention for the last fifty-four (adult) years. He is one special man.
NPR today interviewed an Iowa hog farmer expecting him to be PO’d about Mexico imposing tariffs on American pork. He’s not happy about it, but he understood that we need to rework our trad deals – bigly. He also said, in effect, that farmers will be willing to “take one for the team” – at least for a while.
I am curious how long Macron can act mad at PDJT once he is in his presence . Will the bro factor kick in?
