Trade News – MAGAnomic Results Overpowering Multinational Politics…

There are visible economic indicators today that positive U.S. MAGAnomic results are overwhelming the voices of purchased political leaders trying to sell a narrative of doom around President Trump’s tariff proposals and reciprocal trade reset. A key point is the U.S. stock market growth amid tariff, trade and NAFTA withdrawal discussion. As CTH has discussed the eventual trade outcomes appear baked into the latest market analysis.
Bolstered by election results showing increased momentum for team MAGA, and decreased likelihood for a Democrat wave, the overall economic news -and factual corporate bottom line results- are flooding the zone with optimism. Amid the strong foundation for U.S. investment and economic growth, the reciprocal trade strategy is no longer heavily feared. Simply put, the ‘America First’ policies are working.
Not only are Trump’s economic policies working (jobs, wages, investment growth), but they are gaining massive momentum as analysts begin to quantify the possibilities of expanded economic growth well beyond the -formerly outrageous- 3% GDP target. The ceiling is being raised faster than the winnamins can be digested.
Amid this U.S. MAGAnomic environment, threats of counter-tariffs by Mexico, Canada and the EU are as useless as feathers in a hurricane:
(Reuters) […] EU members have given broad support to a European Commission plan to set 25 percent duties on up to 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of U.S. exports in response to what is sees as illegal U.S. action. EU exports that are now subject to U.S. tariffs are worth 6.4 billion euros. (link)
Consider the EU $3 billion tariff threat against this:
On a $20 trillion economy 3% growth = $600 billion in economic expansion.
Note: EU Tariff Feathers and U.S. Economic Hurricanes.
The best play for return-on-investment is INTO the U.S. Exactly as planned.
This MAGAnomic win shows up in narrowing trade deficits:
(Via PPD) The Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply to $46.2 billion in April. That’s down $1.0 billion from a revised $47.2 billion in March and far under the $53.1 billion monthly average of the first quarter 2018 (1Q).
The 3-month average goods and services deficit decreased $2.2 billion to $49.6 billion for the three months ending in April. Average exports increased $2.9 billion to $209.3 billion and average imports increased $0.7 billion to $259.0 billion.
The report indicates a big net-positive for second-quarter (2Q) gross domestic product (GDP), which the Atlanta Federal Reserve currently forecasts at a whopping 4.5%. (more)
This is the domestic background for President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to confront the aggregate trade issues with China, the EU and NAFTA.
As an outcome of the growth dynamic, the U.S. leverage carried into the trade-reset discussions is much larger than any threats made by opposition. President Trump is likely to have fun at the G7, though I can also see him taking a few share-the-wealth “lumps out.”
Well,…. then again,…
…Maybe.
Killers.
Need more Winnamins:
When Mulvaney is through with the CFPB there will be no funding left for SJW righteous causes (most fines went to leftist groups). Thats their real issue! #WINNING
Oh Lordy the replies from that tweet. Lol
My absolute favorite guy: Dir Mick Mulvaney. He talks faster with facts than the enemedia can think. And now he’s telling the “advisory boards” they’re not necessary. Probably because … they aren’t necessary. He told them via email:
The decision to dismantle the boards was communicated to members via an email and conference call on Wednesday, the members said. It drew sharp criticism from board members, who said the change would shut out those who are familiar with the problems faced by ordinary Americans.
They were so “familiar with the problems faced by ordinary Americans” they forgot to do anything useful to solve them. Good riddance, board members. You let the problems fester so your expertise would remain necessary. Not anymore!
I’m sorry, we are going to have to let you go. Haha, yeah.
You’re Fired!
MAGA, baby, MAGA!
Larry Kudlow today basically told a WHORE that if the WTO goes against the US, our President will do what is needed to defend our National Security. The WTO has been warned and if they want to be bitch slapped, go ahead and make our President’s day by ruling against us.
The Blue Wave was basically destroyed last night!
Senator Tester can kiss his FAT A$$ goodbye because the Republican that won last night in MT is going to take him out!
This GIF accurately describes what our President has been doing to the WHORES, RINOs, Democrats, Globalist, CoC, BHO etc.
Flore – I’ve known Mimi Walters and her husband for decades. My wife actually hired her when she graduated from UCLA. I wasn’t happy with her initially when she went to DC…thought she was trending RINO, but she has been solid POTUS supporter since inauguration. She has been flooding the airwaves here in OC for months and it paid off last night.
Well done Mimi!
Thank You 😊 for sharing that personal story and the fact she is supporting our President and his agenda.
I actually talked to her staff about this about two years ago, how attached she got to Boehner. In fact, in ’16 I withheld my vote for her during the primary, but pulled the lever for her during the general election.
Yesterday we voted for her. The GOP was smart with her seat, only ONE Republican running in the Jungle Primary.
IMHO, the GOP needs a Pre-Primary vote to select who will be our flag bearer going in the Jungle Primary (which in reality is a General Election of sorts) for each contest.
Let’s see how Walters does in the next two years. We gave her the benefit of the doubt.
The ultimate red-pill for the masses is coming. What is going to happen when the unemployment numbers go negative? It will be undeniable at that point and expose the BLS shenanigans that went on for years to protect 0bummer’s employment statistics.
I can’t wait to see it! Bring it on!
Honey Badgers just don’t give a sh*%!
OMG–I was just about to post Honey Badger!!!!! Great minds flock to the Treehouse!
I called Lindsy that day and left a message – what fun !
The Donny Badger, ZFG.
I LOVE when SD posts that image! I can proudly say that my crew and I hung that video wall in the background!! GO PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!!!!!! MAGA!!!!! KAG!!!!!!!!!!
Yes that one and the BO ‘Does he have a magic wand?’ DJT: “Abracadaba Bitch’ meme. Very popular around these parts as well!
Getting harder and harder to not say “I’m getting tired of all this winning”.
POTUS is playing poker and he has all the cards. All 52 of them.
All the other side has are the jokers!!!
Yeah, and the people on the other side think they are so smart!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Karl, it would be cool to play this song ‘Trump Train’ in political ads for conservative candidates this election season. Play a bit to establish the lyrics and melody – people will make the connection immediately – then the announcer or candidate makes the pitch, “Elect blank blank for…”.
Maybe even let them end by singing along. Can you hammer “Paid for by … I’m blank blank and I approved this message,” into the Trump Train melody? Voters love a bit of humor.
My lyrics haven’t been discovered yet. I’d love to have somebody use them to help our side’s info war. I post them where I can.
Karl do you have these collected somewhere we can access?
Less regulation = more growth. Let the free market decide.
Are we winning yet? Is this winning? It’s been so long I forgot what it looked like. Oh wait, just checked my 401K. YEP, WE’RE WINNING!
My 401k is now a 601k…soon to be 801k…1201k…hehehehe!
This is President Trumps biggest weapon against the powers that be
You can’t hide it. You can’t cover it up
Oh, the MS Media will try to keep it quiet & will downplay it every chance they get, but an economic juggernaut will break out of the cage the media & democrats try to keep it in & it’ll roll over the lies & propaganda every time
A booming economy, along with jobs, investment & opportunity is something people can feel, smell & touch. Most everyone gets in on the act
Money in the pocket, better lives & a brighter future “trumps” the leftist agenda / narrative at every turn
I’ve always said a successful Trump economy will be the main thing that wins the stragglers over
Unless you’re an absolute brain dead imbecile, how can you not jump on the train?
Even people who are dumber than a bag of hammers can figure this stuff out. Then what are the Dems gonna do?
Per Nancy Pelosi, raise taxes, of course!!
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at DNC headquarters.
“Wait, what did Kim and Kanye say about Trump?”
“Wait, what was the Atlanta Fed’s prediction on Q2?”
“Wait, the summit with the other Kim is back on?”
And on and on …
Sundance, God bless you for explaining the economics over and over again. Even unrelenting great economic news can seem a little unsettling when people don’t understand WHY it is happening and they can become fearful of bubbles and things like that.
It has helped me so much to at least have a cursory grasp of what is happening and why. I sleep much better at night for it and I can reassure people I talk to about what is happening and why.
And finally, I can’t freaking BELIEVE what an effect lowering the trade deficit has on our economy. It is way more impactful than dollar for dollar, that’s for sure.
This booming economy is a joyous thing. It almost, ALMOST, makes me forget my cold anger at those who pointed us in the direction of economic ruin and who helped it along the way year after year. So many industries, communities, families, lives ruined or lost because of this theft of our nation’s wealth.
Never ever ever forget, you must tell your childrens children the horror story that can happen when socialists try and take over, else they suffer the same fate we grazed against.
RE: Photos in heading of wolverines with names
“Look at those choppers!”
(quote from “Romancing the Stone”)
Hey fellow Treepers – I’m posting this for the perfect Trump Derangement Syndrome example. Bless his little heart. 😂
AZ18 – was there supposed to be a picture of someone?
Need more coffee! Here’s the link.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-g7-leaders-cant-trust-trump-former-fbi-director-james-comey-says/
Do they name volcano’s? The Hawaii volcano should be named MAGA!
Winning. God bless President Trump!
YUGE WIN that’s completely overlooked:
• May 2018: 904,000 Full Time Jobs CREATED … in one month!
• May 2017: 342,000 Full Time Jobs LOST
“… while looking at the headline Establishment Survey print showed a +223K jump in total jobs, looking at the Household Survey showed one stunning outlier print: in May the number of full-time jobs rose from 127.753 million to 128.657 million, a 904K increase in one month, offset by a 625 plunge in low-quality, part-time jobs.
Putting this surge in full-time jobs in context, it was the biggest monthly increase this century, and also on record if one excludes a few data revision prints recorded in the 1990s.”
CHART:
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/payrolls%20full%20time%202.jpg?itok=cndruHlG
Article:
https://citizenwells.com/2018/06/01/may-2018-full-time-jobs-jump-record-904k-low-quality-part-time-jobs-plunge-625k-trump-tweets-on-historic-employment-numbers/
Wow! BKR – stunning numbers – thanks for the links!!! Very cool!
Think repealing the indiv. mandate has anything to do with that?
You Economic Stud, you.
I’m thoroughly looking forward to the arrival of President Trump at the G7. Why? Justin from Canada, the host, will be at wit’s end trying to hide his discomfort. All others also.
Cameras everywhere waiting for Prez Trump. All others are unimportant.
This is one G7 where nobody wants to be there because they all know the outcome.
OH, Sunshine – you are so right! I love it when POTUS is in the room with all these little wimps – shaking hands, patting them on the back, etc., and then smiling through his teeth as he nods in agreement knowing full well he has no intention of listening to their shizz….it’s so funny!
All the EU needs to do to “take the lumps out” is “Be Like Trump”.
Cancel that – they’re still Socialists
… who don’t yet realize they’ve run out of OUR MONEY.
amen
#BeLikeTrump
Wouldn’t THAT be a fun hashtag to get trending 😊😊🇺🇸🇺🇸
Kinda fun chant for the cameras at our rallies! 🤣
#DontBeAChump #BeLikeTrump
#🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
An awesome oldie that seems so appropriate to revisit. Wow, has it been less than 2 years? How is that even possible??!!!:
dese singers be makin’ me da happy masked hombre, oh true dat!
Somebody please remind me why we want to do any Trade Deals before the Mid-Term Elections.
• To deny Patriot Companies in America a head start on expansions to gain market share before hoping-for-failure Globalists stop procrastinating and move back from Mexico and Canada? NOPE.
• To reduce the pressure on China as Americans find more trustworthy sources of imports? NOPE.
• To reduce the possibility of Bilateral Deals with countries that exit the EU? NOPE.
• To allow Congress to vote “Not Good Enough for Globalists” NOPE.
• To give Dems a shot at saying we caved? NOPE.
What am I missing?
BKR – Sooooo right!
• To agree to YUGE new Agricultural and Energy Exports that exceed available supply at “low deal prices”, creating PRICE SPIKES for American consumers competing for consequently-insufficient supply? NOPE.
** To enable American Steel and Aluminum producers to procure “TOP QUALITY” Production Equipment from China, ACCELERATING our transition to sufficient domestic production capacity for National Defense at MINIMUM COST, while REDUCING China’s excess capacity and incentive for predatory trade practices. YEP.
[Same for other countries with excess Steel and Aluminum capacity]
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I look at all the Balls that the Trump Team has in place and it boggles the mind.
NAFTA negotiations hook up to Iran Sanctions, hook up to EU Banking issues, hook up to “Yikes!”
The planning to all have it crater in on them at the same time is very clear.
The EU has sent letters to the US Treasury begging to be exempted from US Sanctions for dealing with Iran …… they are not likely to get those “exemptions”. BOX!!!
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/European-Investment-Bank-balks-at-proposal-to-offset-US-Iran-sanctions-559212
Jerusalem Post Middle East
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK BALKS AT PROPOSAL TO OFFSET U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS
The resistance from the European Union’s lending arm underscores the limits of the bloc’s ability to shield trade with Iran from the re-imposition of US sanctions.
BY REUTERS JUNE 5, 2018 16:26
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
The EU is begging for “waivers” …. and surely know they won’t get them.
Trade War??? There is no such thing ….. there IS a “BOX”.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/joint-e3-letter-to-steven-mnuchin-and-mike-pompeo-on-jcpoa
I would add one more thing – I think I was out of the Country when the US Ambassador was confirmed for NATO – her name is Kay Bailey Hutchinson, and while I didn’t vote for her as Governor of Texas — she is very competent and will represent us well. She has a lot of experience.
The interesting part about the waivers is that President Trump gave them 1 year to negotiate and I believe he kept the waiver for Steel and Aluminum actually produced by the Trade Partner (i.e. low level or zero subsidized domestic metals vs use of any Chinese imported metal).
Besides the great main street impacting economic numbers, the other thing our “friends and Trade partners” and China may have noted is that their one “political weapon”, Wall Street, has not taken the customary -300 to -500 point dip after our “friends” and “enemies” announced they will retaliate. This removes a major weapon as Congress may not get those pay-offs and retirement money forced into equities, by Obama’s disastrous policies, potentially will not dip as well, if our “friends” and “enemies” work to use Wall Street against the President and his team.
If this trend hold by the time the President arrives at the G7, its going to be interesting as it may mean even the US Internationals realize US First may be a good investment. So, our stock market is no longer a weapon for foreigners to use and the only tools left will be lobby financed congressional members, which the President can expose via twitter.
What I want to see next is surprising reduction in the budget deficit. Cut tax rates, but more taxes are collected because people are making a lot more money. Corporations repatriate funds held offshore and pay a nice percentage to the Treasury to do so. Collect new revenue from tariffs. Fewer people on unemployment rolls, fewer people of welfare, fewer people on food stamps, fewer people on Medicaid.
Next fiscal year cut out all the excess pork the Dems forced this year. Military is already safe through 2019. This will give PDJT leverage. Dems can’t hold military spending over his head.
Abracadabra budget deficit falls. Maybe we even get back to a surplus before the end of the second term? That would be too much winning, not.
Whats it called,…Rescission?
Kinda like “clawbacks” for the American People!
That one will require a strong showing by the right republicans in November. The current batch of Republicans even balked at a $15B reduction attempted by the President, which I believe was a test run for the up-coming battles.
Kay Hutchison will slap the shizzit outa NATO.
Heh, almost believed thru was a cigar butt wedged into the corner ofCommerce Secretary Ross’s mouth. Alas, it was only the screen of the podium microphone distorted to appear as such. Go get em Secretary Wolverine!
