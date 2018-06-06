IG Leaks – Media Frame Clinton/Obama Defense: James Comey as “Insubordinate”…

While no-one has yet to see the actual Inspector General Mike Horowitz report outlining how the DOJ and FBI handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the media are beginning to shape the narrative.
In a summary of Bill Priestap’s testimony, via The Hill, the narrative begins by focusing on James Comey: “Priestap “completely” backed up everything that Comey said, according to a source familiar with his testimony.” The narrative construct gains clarity with a report from ABC highlight James Comey as “insubordinate”:
(Via ABC) The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has concluded that James Comey defied authority at times during his tenure as FBI director, according to sources familiar with a draft report on the matter.
One source told ABC News that the draft report explicitly used the word “insubordinate” to describe Comey’s behavior. Another source agreed with that characterization but could not confirm the use of the term.
In the draft report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz also rebuked former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her handling of the federal investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s personal email server, the sources said. (more)
Given the nature of the recent explanations as provided by the attorney for Andrew McCabe; and accepting the prior repeated assertions of FBI Director James Comey: “that was not my understanding”, we can begin to assemble the preferred narrative direction.
It would appear the media, and swamp proletariat, are attempting to cut off any potential damage to the Obama administration by placing a firewall atop James Comey.
Whereas Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was a rogue element manipulating his subordinate officials entirely on his own; while FBI Director James Comey was oblivious to the corrupt conduct undertaken by the officials in/around/under his authority, and insubordinate to the customary procedures, professional responsibilities and chain-of-command.
That appears to be the current advanced narrative. Meanwhile we await the actual substance of the IG report into how the DOJ and FBI conducted the Clinton classified email investigation. .
After thinking this out I’ve come to the conclusion the news today doesn’t mean squat. Next diversion.
LikeLike
As I said in one of the other posts, WHO could Comey have been “insubordinate” to? Unless I’m mistaken, only Barack Obama and Loretta Lynch. So that means Comey has two choices:
1) Admit that he was, indeed, “insubordinate”… meaning that he did it without approval or knowledge of Lynch or Obama.
2) DENY that he was “insubordinate”… which will require that he state explicitly what Lynch and/or Obama told him to do.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I highly doubt we’ll get choice #1 from Comey. So if it’s #2… this is gonna get real interesting real fast.
LikeLike
Don’t take this BS from ABC as the gospel according to Saint Comey! What was revealed last night is the key to their ultimate downfall that will land many of them in jail for a VERY VERY long time.
DECEMBER 2015!!!!!!
They can try all they want to stop this at Comey. You can’t reconcile the date above and what was written by Strzok about their plan. Peter Strzok is still employed. Peter Strzok brings them ALL down including Brennan, Yates, Lynch, Clapper, HRC, BHO, Rhodes, Rice, Powers, Kerry etc.
It is over folks! This kills every excuse they have come up with to this point. I have no doubt that it wasn’t just PDJT they were spying on.
At this point, no one is to get immunity. I don’t need these POS showing up to plead the 5th. I need them to be scared out of their minds about what is to come.
They need to have their bodies eating them from the inside. No ability to swallow food because their bodies are being feed on their own fat.
They need to take such dosages of medication, alcohol etc. to try and get a few hours of sleep because otherwise they won’t be able to sleep due to the nightmares their minds play for them when they are awake and when they get lucky enough to close their eyes
That gun on the nightstand is starting to smile like it is nobody’s business.
It is over folks!
LikeLike
Manafort, probably, and he’ll take the scummy Podestas with him.
Flynn, in the other hand, will be exonerated and a falsification of evidence charge added to McCabe’s charge list.
Now toddle on troll.
LikeLike