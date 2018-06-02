Hypocritical G7 Ministers Rail Against Audacity of The U.S. Trade Position Requiring “Reciprocal and Fair” Trade Deals…

“No more stupid trade deals” ~ U.S. President Donald Trump
From the G7 Mission Statement outlining the objectives of their meeting: “From May 31 – June 2, 2018, G7 Ministers responsible for development cooperation met in Whistler, Canada, to discuss their shared priorities on some of the most pressing global development and humanitarian challenges, including advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”
However, as the G7 finance ministerial sessions wrapped up today, all the talk centered around their collective, and stunningly hypocritical, angst at new United States trade policy; specifically the imposition of Steel and Aluminum tariffs on imported goods.
France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy all have trade tariffs and trade barriers far higher than the U.S. Each of the G7 nations has exploited the overwhelmingly one-sided access to the U.S. market for decades. As President Trump demands “reciprocal and fair” trade agreements – those same nations now balk at the same rules and duties they impose on the U.S. now being imposed against them.
The European Union is a non-enumerated member of the G7, and does not chair nor hosts Summits; however, the EU head joins with the G7 in collective angst against a U.S. trade reset. It’s hilarious to watch them going bananas.
WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) – Finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger over the Trump administration’s metal import tariffs but ended a three-day meeting in Canada on Saturday with no solutions, setting the stage for a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to soothe the frustrations of his Group of Seven counterparts over the 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs that Washington imposed on Mexico, Canada and the European Union this week.
The other six G7 member countries asked Mnuchin to bring to President Donald Trump “a message of regret and disappointment” over the tariffs, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said at a press conference after the end of a three-day meeting in the Canadian mountain resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.
“We’re concerned that these actions are actually not conducive to helping our economy, they actually are destructive, and that is consistently held across the six countries that expressed their point of view to Secretary Mnuchin,” he added. (read more)
Why not go to the G7 meeting and announce that we have resolved the trade and tariff disagreements in a way that no one can dispute?
Announce the new American policy, where our trade partners tell US what they want their tariff amount to be, based on their own tariffs for us.
We’ll call it ‘The Golden Rule Tariff’.
If you have a 25% tariff on U.S. goods coming into our country — and understanding that you want to be treated the same as you treat others — it would be positively rude to not provide you with the same (reciprocal) 25% tariff you gave to us.
If you have a 0% tariff for us, we will have a 0% tariff for you.
If you have a 100% tariff for us, we will have a 100% tariff for you.
Whatever tariff you want to pay, it’s completely up to you.
You set the tariff amount you pay by setting the tariff amount you expect us to pay.
What could be more fair?
Didn’t PT talk about doing something like that? I can’t recall specifically when, it may have been during the election campaign or subsequently, but the idea of reciprocal tariffs sounds familiar. The concept might be expanded to account for different export “specialties” of countries, in any case, a system of tariffs based on the idea could have merit.
DJT has used the term ‘reciprocal’ many times.
And since it appears that we have lower tariffs than anybody on apparently every good and service on earth, a ‘Golden Rule’ reciprocal tariff policy is a win-win for us and a lose-lose for everybody else.
But there is no way they can spin it to make us look like the bad guys, because ‘The Golden Rule’ is to treat others as you would have them treat you, and there’s no way to BS around that.
However you treat us, that is exactly how we will treat you. If you want to be friends, you have a 0% tariff for us and we do likewise for you.
If you want to be adversaries, you have a 100% tariff for us, and we will have the same for you.
If you just want to be fake friends, you have a 50% tariff for us, and we will have a 50% tariff for you.
The ball is in their court. They decide what tariff they want to pay when they decide what tariff they expect us to pay.
Couldn’t be any more simple or fair.
Do unto others with civility, order and respect.
That concept is not too difficult to grasp.
For crying out loud, my children were introduced to it in Nursery School.
Obviously so, we see the value of the Golden Rule, a gloriously enduring element of ethics for a few thousand years. OTOH, the G7 FMs aren’t impressed by such ancient wisdom, their concept of “fair” is what we have now. IOW they’ll screech and holler about any change toward balance or reciprocity. The ball certainly is in their court and at this point that’s how their playing it. As if throwing tantrums and making phony threats is going to change PT’s views. Refusing to negotiate is only going to make it harder on them, they’ll pay a price for such foolishness.
I think eventually they’ll get the hint and begin to deal with implementing bilateral reciprocity, but I’ve no idea how long that will take.
“IOW they’ll screech and holler about any change toward balance or reciprocity.”
Then let them screech and holler, while their economies self destruct.
Then their own people can finally hold them accountable and make necessary changes.
It would have happened a long time ago, if we hadn’t been involuntarily subsidizing the entire planet.
It’s as if the whole planet is on welfare — the American People pay it, and everybody else takes it.
Great post Scott , that is exactly what has been happening.
Worldwide wellfare.
“I think eventually they’ll get the hint and begin to deal with implementing bilateral reciprocity, but I’ve no idea how long that will take.”
The first thing they need to do is change their piss-poor attitude. Stop acting like we owe them anything, when they’ve been feasting on us like parasites for DECADES.
Try being grateful and appreciative and thankful.
They’ll be amazed how much easier it is to get along, if they stop acting like a bunch of rude, obnoxious, selfish, hateful ingrates.
As many people are saying, the FMs act like spoiled 30 year olds being told they can’t live rent-free in their parents’ basements anymore. Indeed once they get over their tantrums they’ll have to face the music of economic realities. If reciprocal tariffs are imposed by the US it may not take very long before that reality starts to sink in. We can only hope that doesn’t take a real long time because it’s better if we could all agree on fair and equal treatment. If they don’t get it, well, we’ll stop being suckers and the chips fall where they do.
“As many people are saying, the FMs act like spoiled 30 year olds being told they can’t live rent-free in their parents’ basements anymore. Indeed once they get over their tantrums they’ll have to face the music of economic realities.”
I understand and agree, but that problem wouldn’t exist in the first place if anybody actually TAUGHT our young people how to make a living.
Nobody does.
They just push them off onto the government skule system for 13 years, then load them up with debt for four more years, and then say GOOD LUCK!
But they didn’t teach them any &^%$ SKILLS to earn MONEY.
They left that part out.
Either because they don’t have a clue how to make money themselves, or because that’s somehow ‘beneath them’.
In my life experience, there is nothing more important in this world then money. I hate to say it, but that’s my experience.
If you have money, if you have the skill to obtain money, then you have choices and opportunities.
If you don’t HAVE the skills or knowledge or understanding of how to MAKE MONEY, then you’re &^^$ed.
You have no life, no chance, nothing.
So I’m all for telling the kids to get out of the basement and find work. But you have to teach them how to DO something that earns enough money to make it worthwhile.
There are few things more discouraging and destructive in this world than to work your ass off for someone else, only to end up with not enough money basic necessities.
The cost of living has SKYROCKETED.
That’s the primary reason most households require both spouses to work, just to maintain something approximating the standard of living they grew up with.
Wage growth has not even ATTEMPTED to keep up with the cost of living. Wage growth just sat back and LAUGHED. And most of it traces back to the entire corrupt system implemented by the political class, that has destroyed the middle class in our country, by DESIGN.
That is a very long word, Scott. 4 syllables are hard.
Oh, PS…
What we really should be doing is to add the percentage we have been screwed with by each country x the number of years from which point the stealing started, and add Past NATO fees, war reparations and intellectual wealth theft compensation.
There. Fixed it.
To be fair…minus the number of years for any US CIA-installed dictatorships we threw in.
Let’s not go overboard…. (Just joshing. We peons have been soooooooo played).
LOL!
These whiners ought to be glad we’re not imposing any retroactive penalties.
edit / correction: “If you have a 25% tariff on U.S. goods coming into
ouryour country… “
Unfortunately, it is not that simple, Scott.
One big complication…is the govt-subsidized products from other countries.
Our companies here in the US are on their own.
How is it ‘fair’ for our domestic companies to have to compete with those products?
Another complication…are all of the employer regulations and laws that our own companies have to comply with.
Minimum Wage.
SocSec & Medicare — our companies have to match every dollar they withhold.
OSHA regs & State Unemployment taxes.
Companies in other countries do not have these expenses.
This is all the more reason why foreign tariffs on our products are outrageous.
Our own government causes the baseline Cost-of-Goods-Sold in our country to be so high…and then, has been allowing foreign products into the country to compete with our domestic companies.
This is why our middle class has been hollowed out.
You ask…”What could be more fair?”
It would be more fair if we levied high tariffs on foreign products…that equaled the Burden that our domestic companies have to operate under.
“Unfortunately, it is not that simple, Scott.
One big complication…is the govt-subsidized products from other countries.
Our companies here in the US are on their own.
How is it ‘fair’ for our domestic companies to have to compete with those products?”
I understand, and that would clearly be an unfair violation, a demonstration of bad faith, invalidating the entire concept of ‘reciprocity’ of the Golden Rule.
If we were Lichtenstein, we’d be SOL.
But we’re not.
We are the biggest economy on the planet, so we can make the rules, and anybody who doesn’t want to play by them can piss off tell it to someone who cares.
If China had the biggest economy in the world, and the most powerful military in the world, they would be imposing taxes on the entire planet, assimilating everything unto themselves.
We are not asking for any advantage, any special treatment, any undue favor. All we ask is that you do business in good faith.
If you do, all will be well.
If you don’t, the punishment will be so severe, you will wish that you had.
It’s not just China, though…France, Canada and several other countries subsidize a lot of their industries.
For example, we used to lead the world in Aircraft Manufacturing.
But now, because of other countries subsidizing their aircraft industries…our US manufacturers are suffering.
“Another complication…are all of the employer regulations and laws that our own companies have to comply with.
Minimum Wage.
SocSec & Medicare — our companies have to match every dollar they withhold.
OSHA regs & State Unemployment taxes.
Companies in other countries do not have these expenses.”
The answer is not to impose those same wasteful and relentlessly controlling burdens on others, but to remove them from ourselves.
Once we start tinkering and making carve-outs for this and that, we’re right back where we started from.
We can’t have it both ways, and nobody else can either.
Wheatietoo, you say…”It would be more fair if we levied high tariffs on foreign products…that equaled the Burden that our domestic companies have to operate under.”
I agree with all you said until that last sentence.
Here in Australia we have the exact same burden problem. High minimum wage ($23 now) with high OH&S and enviro laws not to mention ISO and local standards etc etc which impose huge costs on businesses.
But these are costs WE IMPOSED ON OURSELVES. Why is it fair or right to impose the same on other nations? We’d be effectively saying “play by our rules or we’ll force you by way of tariffs and excises”. Which is EXACTLY how the UN and the EU operate.
The right thing to do, IMHO, would be for us to reduce these compliance costs to the minimum the public will accept. (I say that because our public want clean environments and safe work practices etc).
Those minimums we can tolerate and our businesses can handle the extra costs.
The most important thing is reciprocity. They sell us $100 worth of stuff, but must buy $100 worth of stuff from us.
In fact the WTO rules stress reciprocity because they know it’s the only way international trade can prosper.
The US (the US alone actually) has allowed itself to be bled dry via trade because every congress and every president after the great Reagen have personally profited from this bleeding.
“Here in Australia we have the exact same burden problem.”
_____
Then there would be no need to impose tariffs to equalize things between us…if the burdens placed on your domestic companies is the same.
But I agree that we should work on Reducing the burden our respective govts place on our companies.
If we don’t…then we do our domestic companies a disservice, when we let in foreign products that are cheaper because of their low wages and lack of environmental regulations.
Clean air is no longer “free”, when we live in an age where polluters are allowed to pollute the air that we all breathe.
” Our own government causes the baseline Cost-of-Goods-Sold in our country to be so high…and then, has been allowing foreign products into the country to compete with our domestic companies.
This is why our middle class has been hollowed out.
You ask…”What could be more fair?”
It would be more fair if we levied high tariffs on foreign products…that equaled the Burden that our domestic companies have to operate under.”
Would it not be even more fair to simply eliminate the ludicrous burdens we have to operate under?
Which is easier, to change someone else’s behavior, or to change your own?
Which do you have more control over?
I totally agree, Scott.
But do you think that we will really go back to the days of sweat shops, child labor and no safety regulations?
I doubt it.
Just eliminating our ‘minimum wage’ laws alone…would make our economy explode.
That is one simple thing that would make a huge difference.
“But do you think that we will really go back to the days of sweat shops, child labor and no safety regulations?
I doubt it.”
________________
No, and I don’t think we should go back to those conditions, but there is a world of difference between sweat shops, child labor and no safety regulations on the one hand, and the indescribably leviathan of regulatory burden we currently have on the other.
Things were bad, people were being abused, so people with do-gooder intentions passed laws, and like they always do, overlook the Law of Unintended Consequences in the process.
Wipe out the bureaucracy, the ‘administrative state’, that is the first step to regaining control of any society.
Then eliminate the lawyer-class by eliminating the tort system. Common Law worked just fine for generations. It’s what our Constitution is based on.
It will work fine today, if we would only use it.
They tried to fix something that wasn’t broke, by replacing our Common Law system with statutes and codes and fines and rules for everything under the sun, and it has grown into a behemoth that totally eclipses the activity it was intended to regulate.
And they didn’t do it with the intention of helping anyone but themselves. Like every other evil under the sun, each step along the way financially benefited some special interest or individual.
No, not really — we could definitely reduce the minimum wage, but not without a corresponding reduction in basic goods and services. The CoC would LOVE to see the minimum wage reduced, but what could be a decent minimum wage when gas was at 50 cents a gallon and milk corresponding would hardly cut it at the prices we have now. This is one of the reasons why we have so many on welfare roles — they work; they just don’t make enough.
I’m pretty sure there are some who would LOVE to see us go back to the days of sweat shops, child labor, and no safety regs either. Why do you think they want amnesty forever and are screaming bloody murder over loss of “free trade”?
The American people were supposed to become serfs. So desperate to gain their bread that they’d submit to not only living like serfs, but also acquiescing to a socialist planned society, where you work like a dog, make little money (so you cannot own any property — barely the clothes on your back, certainly not enough to buy and sell, make your own), and accept just enough handout to keep you and yours alive.
There was always more than one way to the utopian visions of our “betters”.
So, if you want to truly do right by the majority of the people; you have to hit some sort of happy balance — and one of the ways to do this is to tighten up the labor market by creating jobs (tighter labor market, wages go up — people can get off the dole more easily and in greater numbers…it’s either that or command economy drop the prices on basic goods and services, and that’s a risky ploy). But that means we have to create a situation where we have a tight labor market in this country…ergo, protectionism of some sort (sorry libertarians; free trade sounds great, but it hinges on everybody being fair — people don’t work that way; they aren’t that nice)
America has a great advantage: it can, with some reworking, be a fairly self-reliant country — and like the President said: we’ve already lost the trade war, so that is another reason why I’m not too worried about these tariffs.
Sorry, this is what this story brings to mind…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except those piglets all belong to that sow, and she cares for them because they are her own.
What we have is a world full of people who are not ours, and who use every means of subterfuge and force available to push our own people aside, while pulling a hood over the eyes of the mother so she’s none the wiser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this site. You state: “France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy all have trade tariffs and trade barriers far higher than the U.S. Each of the G7 nations has exploited the overwhelmingly one-sided access to the U.S. market for decades.” Is there an “official” site where I can get the actual numbers? Thank you and keep up the good work!
https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/tariffs_e/tariff_data_e.htm
https://dataweb.usitc.gov/
Links for EU, Mex, Can, Map and US at end of page 1 comments.
Well, if you are a person who has been on welfare for 20 years, without restrictions, and all of a sudden you are asked to do community service for your welfare check; well, that comes as quite a shock. You now have to put in some work to get the same check you were getting previously for absolutely free! Blasphemy! NOT FAIR!
We treat animal better…
The sign says, “Please don’t feed the Bears”
Because if you do, they will become dependent
And if you stop feeding them, they will starve
Starvation is what these animals deserve. Too harsh…I think not!
“No more stupid trade deals.”
EVERYBODY gets that.
“…empower women and girls…” You, mean, like, take them to the range?
I’m not worthy to imagine I could advise our VSGPDJTPOTUS,
So I’ll just say I’m imagining the future,
CALL MNUCHIN AND TELL HIM TO WALK OUT!!!!
G7 will become G6 and collapse from its own IRRELEVANCE,
Gosh! But I Love this President!!!
His concern FOR AMERICA exudes from everything that he does
Love it! Leave them complaining to an empty room. Perfect response.
And that’s reason number 5,382 why we elected President Trump. I still get a kick every time I write that: President Trump.
Its like the DNC gave these countries talking points…. We are outraged that you think we are a national security threat. Distraction.
I am liking the idea that VSGPOTUS45 slap yuge EXPORT taxes on some of these items, and feed that income back to the US producers.
Bwaaahaaahaa! No more sleeping bags for Canuks, (make them freeze in the Chinese bags that don’t keep you warm.) And no more peanutbutter for EU! Make peanutbutter a true American Luxury!!!
From their playbook, pick the items that cause the most pain for their constituents. Especially things that are hard to get from anywhere but the US.
The bank is closed. What do these opportunistic trading partners not get about that?
The blank check written by the Traitors that set up these imbalanced rip off deals HAS BEEN RETUNED NSF. The Bank of The American Peoples Wallet is CLOSED to Foreign CHEATS!
Now PDJT needs to start asking for Restitution from EVERY nation that has taken advantage of America for Decades. We Want Our Money Back!!! By Hook or by Crook, we want Reparations for the past 50 years of Stealing from America or face your DOOM!!!
THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OZ HAS SPOKEN!!!!!
(pay MUCH attention to that man behind the curtain)
” …to discuss their shared priorities on some of the most pressing global development and humanitarian challenges, including advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”
Here we go:
“THE WHISTLER DECLARATION ON UNLOCKING THE POWER OF ADOLESCENT GIRLS FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls is an objective in and of itself. It is also essential for contributing to effectively and sustainably eradicating poverty worldwide and must begin before negative gender and cultural norms and attitudes are learned. We must approach the rights and needs of girls and women in an integrated way, across their life-cycles, from infancy to adulthood to old age. While adolescence represents a critical and promising period that can propel girls forward as agents of change, the specific needs of adolescent girls remain largely unmet.
Developing countries are experiencing a youth surge with the number of adolescents and young people at an all-time high. If adolescent girls’ human rights are upheld, and if given the tools and opportunities to fulfill their potential, they will contribute to poverty eradication and foster social transformation and inclusive economic growth. When countries invest in adolescent girls, they invest in a demographic dividend that will benefit them for decades to come. However, discrimination and ingrained social biases- which can be exacerbated in humanitarian, fragile and conflict settings- continue to limit their decision-making and their participation in their polities, economies and societies.
Unlocking the potential of a generation of adolescent girls will be essential to achieve the ambitious 2030 Agenda, contributing to peace, prosperity and equality.”
https://g7.gc.ca/en/g7-presidency/themes/investing-growth-works-everyone/g7-ministerial-meeting/g7-development-ministers-meeting-chairs-summary/whistler-declaration-unlocking-power-adolescent-girls-sustainable-development/
Bye, bye, boys.
Amazing how they claim to seek ‘gender equality’ without ever mentioning boys a single solitary time.
That entire screed couldn’t be more sexist if they tried.
Remember “Bring back our girls”?
Now what happened to the girls was horrible but have you heard anything about the boys?
Why do they never mention the BOYS?
Who knew Boko Haram were Feminists????
On February 25, between 40 and 59 children were killed by the fundamentalist militant group. Early that morning, Boko Haram terrorists attacked a boarding school and shot many of children, aged 11 to 18, while they slept. Some of the students were gunned down as they attempted to flee. Others had their throats slit. In some buildings, Boko Haram militants locked the doors and set the building alight. The occupants were burned alive.
All of the victims were boys. Reports indicated that the young girls the militants encountered were spared. According to the BBC, the militants told the girls to flee, get married, and shun the western education to which they were privy.
https://www.mediaite.com/online/why-did-kidnapping-girls-but-not-burning-boys-alive-wake-media-up-to-boko-haram/
Hmmmm, lemme get this straight. Those other countries have participated in VERY UNfair trade with the USA for yyyyyyears, and now they’re crying in their beer. 😢😢
All I can muster to say to them, in the words of kids long ago when THEY had the upper hand, finally, is TOUGH NOOGIES!!! 😏
And to our beautiful, brilliant, strategic and America First President I say: Gosh how I love you!! How I admire you!!! How I respect you. God bless you, President Trump. Xoxo
❤️❤️❤️🦁🇺🇸👍🚂❤️❤️❤️
We have been the worlds trade PATSIE ,not partner for so long they think they are entitled to screw us.
The parties over boys,get used to it.
