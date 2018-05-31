Details Behind Upcoming IG Report – The FBI and DOJ Handling of Clinton Investigation – Six Part Video Report…

The 17-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email is soon to be made public, perhaps as early as tomorrow. This IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The preliminary investigative outcomes speak for themselves.
This series of video reports provides background on the potential crimes, the subsequent coverup, and the corruption that infested the 2016 Department of Justice and the FBI.
Part I
Part II
Part III
Part IV
Part V
The video below is the final installment of six segments. This report covers the Clinton and Abedin email that were discovered after the investigation was closed in July 2016. {Go Deep} The emails along with the fact that they were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop was kept secret and not investigated for four weeks (Sept 28th, through Oct 27th) by top officials at the FBI. Who stalled the investigation and why? And what was in those emails. That’s the focus of this segment.
Part VI
Please Lord, let Friday be the day of release for the DOJ IG report and deliver us from the SpyGate conspirators of evil.
I will be really surprised if it comes out tomorrow since the Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the hearing until June 11, 2018. judiciary.senate.gov/hearings/
YHGTBFKM…
Fiat justitia ruat cælum/ “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”
Amen. I feel like an eternity since this report was announced.
Hope so but I was discouraged when I saw this earlier today
Perhaps release was expected already, and now three days is probably a tight turn for such a lengthy report. As well, more time to absorb the report would make hearings more productive.
I so hope you are right!
Saw on Twitter that the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Horowitz has been moved back from the 5th to the 11th. This tells me two things:
The June 12th NorK Summit will be postponed, and
the IG’s Report release is delayed until the 8th.
The June 12th NorK Summit will be postponed.
So a Senate hearing date is moved. This impacts the Executive branch and what they do how? More like apples and oranges.
Are you referring to the Summit? If so, these two stories can’t occupy the same news space; they’re too large. They need separation so as not to take the air out of one or the other.
My guess is Grassley was notified that the Summit is moving back, and he’s taking the extra time to review the report before launching into the hearing.
So I suspect Congress will get the report tomorrow; the press on the 8th.
But to clear, I have no special knowledge on this.
I would say that for a traditional politician I would agree on the news cycle thing. Not so much with PT as he drives the news cycle through twitter. As to the report some weekend reading would be nice.
I don’t think POTUS will postpone the NoKo meeting. Maybe he prefers the release is when he’s out of the country to distance himself from the fallout coming. Let the FBi & DoJ et al deal with their own mess.
Release on a Friday is not a good omen IMHO
North Korea summit give MSM reason not to cover the IG Report. All of this is bad timing.
The revelation that men are different than women gives the MSM reason not to cover the IG Report.
BUT BUT I thought Gender was a choice?
Dear Lord please let something come of this.
This is the traditional wisdom, on the theory that bad news shows up in the little-read Saturday newspapers. But I’ve noticed Trump releasing “good news” on a Friday, so I wonder if the new world of social media has changed that calculation. Maybe releasing good news on a Friday gives the internet time to consider it before the MSM gets their spin on it…?
Oops, this was a reply to the comment above about a Friday release.
I agree, big news drops seem to be very common for Friday now. Must be a new media cycle. I think in some ways it reflects that people like you and me are the new media!
Clintons perfected this years ago. Let bad news go out late Friday so people can calm down and the anger dissipates. Also, news coverage is less. Fewer people available. Longer time for allies too coordinate their stories. AND after the weekend the friendly media will have moved on to another story and it will be deemed “old news”. Same today, deep state helping bury the bad news.
I have had that same feeling! Whereas Friday bad news drops had been the norm for years, somehow now the excitement comes up on Tuesday or Wednesday, reach some standstill by Friday so the weekends are more peaceful, same for holidays.
I believe you nailed it. The old media is dead and folks have time on the weekend to actually read an article or two.
Something good… Amen.
Byron York said the IG report meeting got pushed back to June 12th. Said no IG report will be unleashed this week….
Thanks for reposting this series.
I’m tempted to infer that’s because if it was excuplable to Comey and his posse, plenty of it would have gotten out. The total silence suggests that, at a minimum, the damage is severe enough to require Comey’s posse to lay low until it’s out, and then distract, distort, deflect, and deny.
I think you’re right. Bad news for Trump (even phony stories that later don’t prove to be damaging) always leak. No leaks often means the dems want to keep it under wraps.
From the producer of this video:
If anyone one here had done just 5% of what Hillary did, we’d already be in jail and destined to stay there the rest of our lives.
Bzzztt! Wrong, John.
If anyone one here had done just
5%0.005% of what Hillary did, we’d already be in jail and destined to stay there the rest of our lives.
He might be a good follow
Let’s hope and pray…
Look at the Strzok text to Page from April 30, 2016. He says, “And now we’ve switched from the Patriot Act to a wire carrying current.” On April 26 Papadopoulos had breakfast with Mifsud and that is when Mifsud allegedly told him the Russians had dirt on Clinton. On May 4, 2016 he meets with Downer. I suspect Downer was wearing a wire. Could that be what the Strzok text is referring to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the way, after Strzok says that in the text there is a period and then the next sentence is blacked out. He says they are switching from the Patriot Act to a “wire carrying current”. What does that mean? I have long suspected Downer wore a wire, though I’m not sure why. Just a hunch.
Makes sense to me Will.
Grassley’s hearing has been pushed back from the 5th to the 11th so it probably won’t be tomorrow. There have been so many delays- something Gowdy was in support of oddly enough.
My instinct says tomorrow is D-Day. Assuming the report will be very long the rescheduling of Grassley’s meeting is to allow time for its findings to be digested and the interrogatory to be prepared.
Yeah, but if Sessions and the DoJ refuse to prosecute any Democrat sympathiser for anything what’s the point of IG reports?
I believe Sessions has been keeping his powder dry specifically for the Obama appointed IG to state the crimes. I believe Sessions will un-recuse himself next week and fire Rosenstein
Nice thought.
Alas, Sessions didn’t need to keep his powder dry, he’s the Attorney General of the United States.
Imagine Holder doing a Sessions if Obama was under similar attack. imagine Robert Kennedy doing a Sessions if JFK was under similar attack. You can’t.
Sessions has only a few political commonalities with Trump, for the rest he’s pure UniParty.
Craft: I like how that sounds.
IMO. Echo, if there is obvious corruption and law breaking in these IG reports and they refuse to prosecute, I believe that may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. That’s when I think the possibility of civil unrest from everyday Americans will start occurring, similar to the protests in the UK over Tommy Robinson.
They have already effectively refused to prosecute Comey and McCabe. No more evidence needed. Both have confessed. Same with Brennan and Clapper.
It’s shocking that it has taken 17 months to “whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome.” It only took those of us paying attention 17 seconds to recognize this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Mr. Spiropulous, for your stunning in-your-face, truthful videos.
Thank you, Sundance, for the refresher course.
Much appreciated 🇺🇸
*Another IG delay?
*Too much foreplay for this old guy.
*The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.
*Wake me when you’re done or when its in the newspaper……………….
If the perpetrators of what amounts to the greatest crimes against the legal government of America in our history are not prosecuted it will mean our system of government has crashed. It will mean that NO LAW AND ORDER EXISTS IN AMERICA.
It will mean that America is finished.
Yep. It all boils down to this singular point. The outcome will determine the future of the republic.
Or we expose and vote out the rats and reload.
My Dad volunteered to fight for this country when he was 17 years old, in 1943. Things were pretty grim back then too.
Where is Benedict Arnold Sessions?
It would be great to wake up in the morning and hear he is gone to permanent sleep.
Someone give him a ticket to that hunting lodge. I hear that the beds there have nice big pillows.
Once again thank you SD for all you do, including this post.
For all those doubters/trolls who think this is right wing propaganda, I would urge you to read the FBI 302s. These are the actual FBI reports of the HRC email “matter” investigation made available in 2016 on the FBI website. ANYONE CAN GO THERE AND DOWNLOAD THEM.
Even though they are redacted, I don’t believe any thoughtful reading of them could come to any conclusion other than, THIS INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED TO PROTECT HRC AND ANYONE WHO COULD BE PRESSURED TO COOPERATE AGAINST HER.
I am retired LE. The most frustrating thing to me is this damming evidence has been in public, plain view since Sept 2016.
The IG report on McCabe was excellent. I do not understand how/why McCabe has not already been indicted. The next IG report will tell if the IG has been corrupted or not.
I expect criminal referrals. So far Horowitz has been exemplary. If there are no referrals I will expect Horowitz to resign in protest.
Then I will expect the Justice department to PROSECUTE.
Dear Sir or Madam, today I posted a review of 2 Huber cases in Utah. I believe Horowitz is solid and proven.
Case 1, a criminal was convicted of defrauding 5,700 retirees of $25 Million. There were 18 indictments, Huber took a plea on 2 counts, I think mail fraud and making a false statement. Criminal agreed to a 10-year sentence, which means eligible for parole in 5 years!
Case 2, Huber tried a defendant on 86 counts, was successful on 8. He failed to prove conspiracy, money laundering, etc.
I am sure there are more details, but from the articles I read, and from my non-legal common sense, these don’t sound promising! Urgh!!!!
Do you have any thoughts?
I am also surprised in what should be historic legal proceedings, Huber is attending local legal PR affairs in Utah the past month, highway patrol meetings, etc. I would think a junkyard dog prosecuting attorney would be turning over every rock, exploring any loose ends, and triple checking work product, attorneys, witnesses, evidence, etc.
OK, Million dollar questin.
Is this report only the fraud process re non-email investigation?
Or will they also nail people for destroying servers, cell phones, deleting 33,000 emails, mishandling gov’t docs, etc?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am hoping and praying that Gowdy’s statement the other day is not a precursor to the entire matter being smoothed over to protect the guilty. These traitors need to pay big time.
So many ironies. It was Congressional DEMONCRATS, who sent Horowitz, an Obummer appointee, a letter requesting he investigate DOJ invedtigation of Hillaries emails, even before DJT inaugerated, IIRC.
Is this the ultimate “be careful what you ask for?”
So how are they now going to try spin it as a ‘political’ tainted investigation?
They will try, and cry, and buy (off ‘journalists’, wont do any good.
Good spygate editorial in wash. Times, ‘impending constitutional crisis.
Conservative, but ‘mainstream’ media. So much for “Trumps paranoid conspiracy theory”, that took what,..2 weeks?
See a libtard tell them “Wow!,…Sucks to be you, huh?”
I wonder if the Clinton server was the device used by the ‘contractors’ to access the 702 queries.
The Weiner Abedin Laptop is EVERYTHING…Game, Set, Match. And Rudy knows and has know this since its seizure in 2016–as has PDJT. The laptop contents plus Admiral Rogers’s personally-delivered information of illegal surveillance of Trump’s campaign amounts to the almost two years of American Leftist caterwauling of anything, everything, anybody and everybody related to PDJT. The American Left–all the way to its top, sacred cows–have been and are guilty as sin…Trump and Rudy–two worldclass individuals who (correctly or incorrectly?) believe in the American Justice System–have just been waiting for other, key federal officials to complete their due diligence and arrive where they have been for almost two years regarding the Swamp filth that they oppose and expose more and more every day. The Wise among us know that patience pays off…hopefully, beginning tomorrow.
