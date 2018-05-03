Preparing for The Inspector General Report on The FBI Investigation of Hillary Clinton…

The 16-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email is soon to be made public. The IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The preliminary investigative outcomes speak for themselves.

As a result of the known OIG investigative findings already the top FBI and DOJ officials in charge of the Clinton investigation have been fired, demoted or removed from responsibility:  Director James Comey (fired), Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (fired), FBI Legal Counsel James Baker (removed – status unknown);  FBI investigative Agent Peter Strzok (demoted, reassigned); DOJ special counsel to McCabe, Lisa Page, (removed, reassigned); and DOJ Deputy AAG Bruce Ohr (demoted, twice).

Additionally other officials resigned immediately after the preliminary IG findings were made public: FBI Communications Director Mike Kortan (quit); Director Comey Chief-of-Staff, Jim Rybicki (quit); DOJ-NSD DAAG Mary McCord (quit); DOJ Deputy AAG David Laufman (quit).   In total, almost no-one within the “small group” conducting the Clinton email investigation has survived initial Office of Inspector General scrutiny.

The OIG review of the DOJ and FBI conduct has taken a long time; and with good reason. The scale of the misconduct is staggering. John Spiropoulos, a former TV news reporter at WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington, DC, has created a series of video reports as a reminder on the background on the crime, the coverup and the corruption.

11 Responses to Preparing for The Inspector General Report on The FBI Investigation of Hillary Clinton…

  1. Dave Crawford says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Do you ever sleep? I certainly hope someone, anyone, will be held to account in our Federal government for a change. It is disheartening to have so many clear abuses and crimes never result in criminal charges. About the best we ever see is forced retirements or demotions. Disgusting.

  2. fobdangerclose says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:44 am

    D C Mafia aka Clinton Crime Family

  3. vexedmi says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:49 am

    Just a little more “patience” is needed….there is a limit to that.

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:58 am

    The review will not substitute the OIGs judgement for … FBI / DOJ …”

    So is this section tilting at windmills?

  5. KBR says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:04 am

    “The scale of the misconduct is staggering.”

    Is this all merely “misconduct?”

    I rather thought the small group were simply a small part of a huge conspiracy coup.

    • ablefox says:
      May 3, 2018 at 5:19 am

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        May 3, 2018 at 5:43 am

        Maybe PDJT has been waiting for the OIG report to be released to begin moving against the bad guys. Could explain why he is bringing on such a stellar group of attorneys to take the fight to them in defending his administration. I am sure he knows the OIG report is going to cause a great deal of blowback and he is positioning himself to fight back even from his own attorneys.

  6. Dan Patterson says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:25 am

    An immense project with untold hours of research and interpretation; thank you to all who participated.
    I expect a deep-state cover up to take place with the usual actors. Followed by an insurrection and revolt.
    Or maybe not.

  7. Frank says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:40 am

    “Do you hear the people sing? Sing the song of angry men?”

  8. mike says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:41 am

    Comey: “can’t call us weasels…unfair”

    We would like to see skinned weasels hanging.

  9. Mncpo(ret) says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:45 am

    Huge case, imagine working on this and having to stay quiet! It would have driven me crazy! Thank God it’s nearly over, maybe we will see justice at last.

