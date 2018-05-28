Sam Clovis Ponders If Intelligence Asset Stefan Halper Was Using Him To Get To George Papadopoulos…

Byron York has an interesting article today outlining his contacts with former Trump campaign official Sam Clovis. Within the article Clovis shares the unexpected contact he received, via email, from CIA Asset Stefan Halper. As shared:
“I am a professor at Cambridge University lecturing on US politics and foreign policy. I am what is called a ‘scholar practitioner,’ having served in the White House and four presidential campaigns — two as policy director. Over the past month I have been in conversation with Carter Page who attended our conference in Cambridge on US elections. Carter mentioned in Cambridge, and when visiting here in Virginia, that you and I should meet. I have enjoyed your comments and appearances in the media; you hit the sweet spot focusing Trump’s appeal to working America. May I suggest that we set a time to meet when you are next in Washington. Meanwhile, all the best, Stefan Halper.”
The York article then goes through the hindsight possibilities Sam Clovis now considers amid recent revelations the FBI was using Halper as an ‘agent provocateur’. Make sure you read it. However, journalist Byron York makes a critical assumptive mistake within his discussion with Mr. Clovis that misses a very important detail.
As York discuss the testimony delivered by Clovis to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), they cite further testimony by Carter Page. Unfortunately, both York and Clovis forget two critical points that must overlay any review of congressional inquiry.
According to the article:
[…] Clovis’s theory is that Halper was trying to link Papadopoulos and the 30,000-plus emails that Hillary Clinton unilaterally deleted from her private email system. Halper was hoping “that somebody would bite in the campaign…his goal was to drag George into this to say the Trump campaign tried to get access to those emails from Russia.”
If that is what Halper was trying to do — and again, that is simply Clovis’s theory — then it didn’t work. “Nobody was biting,” Clovis told me. “As far as I know, no one in the campaign lifted a finger to get to the 30,000 emails. I don’t think it was in their interest. Anytime anybody approached me about oppo, I deleted it. Oppo research against Hillary Clinton? We had plenty of material. It’s not like it’s not a target-rich environment.”
[…] Clovis told me that in all 19 hours of questioning, no one — not Mueller’s investigators, not investigators from the House or Senate, not anyone — ever mentioned Halper. (Clovis said that, among other documents, he gave all the investigators all emails making any reference to Carter Page, so he believes he turned the Halper email over.) At the time he was questioned, of course, Clovis did not know Halper was an FBI informant.
[…] [Carter] Page mentioned on a number of occasions that he had traveled to Cambridge University, and the lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Rep. Mike Conaway, moved on to other topics.
For example, when Conaway questioned Page about who paid for his plane fare to give a speech in Moscow, Page said, “They bought me — they booked a ticket, just like Cambridge University booked a ticket for the — ”
“Okay,” said Conaway. “I don’t need Cambridge; I just need the Russians.”
At the time, it’s fair to say that no one in the room knew that Halper was an FBI informant. It was only later that the House committee’s work led to the discovery of Halper’s role. (link)
No, actually, it’s not fair to say: “no one in the room knew that Halper was an FBI informant“. Exactly the opposite is true due to the prior congressional testimony of CIA Director John Brennan.
In his May 23rd, 2017 testimony, CIA Director John Brennan stated he informed HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff, between August 11 and September 6, 2016, of the concerns that initiated the “Electronic Communication” (EC) origination documents; that EC started the FBI counterintelligence operation on July 31st, of 2016.
This is important. Remember, the entire discussion of the FBI informant surfaced because the intelligence community, via the FBI and DOJ, are refusing to turn over to Chairman Devin Nunes and Chairman Trey Gowdy the actual two-page EC document that validated and originated the July 31st, FBI investigation.
Current DOJ and FBI officials claim their reason for withholding the EC document was to protect the “source“. The source was/is the “informant”. We now know the ‘confidential informant’ was/is Stefan Halper.
That simple and logical fact means Stefan Halper is outlined, in some capacity, within the two-page EC, presented by CIA Director Brennan to the FBI.
When you accept the July 2016 “EC” contains information from/surrounding Stefan Halper, that is the appropriate context when applying hindsight to the May, 2017, testimony of John Brennan. Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
OK, let’s break this down, to understand the importance.
FBI Director James Comey stated he never briefed congressional oversight on the FBI Counterintelligence operation due to the “sensitivity of the matter“. (link) That takes James Comey out of this 2016 briefing aspect entirely.
Per his own testimony, the only congressional oversight briefing was from CIA Director John Brennan between August 11, and Sept 6, 2016. [*Note* the email from Stefan Halper to Sam Clovis was August 29, 2016.]
Per his own testimony, John Brennan is briefing the Gang of Eight on the origination details of “an active FBI counterintelligence operation“. That FBI counterintelligence operation officially began on July 31st, 2016.
CIA Director John Brennan is briefing the ‘Gang of Eight’, on his two-page EC. That two-page EC contains source material from Stefan Halper. So, CIA Director John Brennan is briefing Adam Schiff on source Stefan Halper, and the subsequent initiation of the FBI counterintelligence operation.
HPSCI ranking member Adam Schiff is fully aware of the importance of Stefan Halper when Sam Clovis and Carter Page are giving testimony in 2017. HPSCI Ranking Member Adam Schiff is the ONLY person in the room aware of the role of a CIA “confidential informant” in the origination EC; and HPSCI Ranking Member Adam Schiff is aware one FBI asset behind the counterintelligence operation is Stefan Halper.
Remember, in 2016 CIA Director John Brennan briefed both HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes and HPSCI Ranking Member Adam Schiff. However, in 2017, at the times of these interviews, Devin Nunes was removed from the proceedings during the ridiculous “ethics investigation”.
Now, with hindsight, we can clearly see the political motive and purpose behind the rage against Chairman Devin Nunes; spurred on by Democrats -particularly Adam Schiff- that led to the ethics investigation.
By pushing Chairman Nunes away from the 2017 congressional testimony and inquiry during the attempted deployment of the “insurance policy” phase, the democrats removed the ability of Nunes to reconcile any differences between the prior information provided by CIA Director Brennan, and the current testimony from witnesses approached by control agents of CIA Director Brennan.
See how that works?
If Byron York and Sam Clovis reviewed their conversation again, this time from the perspective that Adam Schiff knew everything behind the historic scenes as described by John Brennan, they might have an entirely different perspective on the approach of the Democrats, and particularly Adam Schiff during that 2017 committee testimony.
Lastly, and importantly, consider this possibility: What if the reason the DOJ and FBI don’t want to turn over the actual originating “EC” document to Nunes and Gowdy has nothing to do with the ‘informant‘? What if the reason to keep the document away from Devin Nunes, is because the content specifically -or partially- contradicts the actual 2016 briefing that CIA Director John Brennan gave Gang-of-Eight member Devin Nunes?
Devin Nunes April 22nd:
“There Were No Official Intelligence Channels Used To Start Trump Investigation”… (link)
.
Occam’s razor?
The spy gate got deeper
This was an excellent thread!
I have a different take on this. The crooked Dems got so reliant on Deep State tactics (pulling crap) that they forgot how to really win elections, thereby handing the election to the good guys. They stopped even trying to solve real life problems or have any sort of positive message. They are now all crap, all the time.
“They stopped even trying to solve real life problems or have any sort of positive message.”
This is actually a provable hypothesis. For example, it’s not a coincidence Hellcat Hillary didn’t campaign in WI, MI, and PA. She had nothing to tell them.
More? Let’s start with ONE.
For average American it’s so complicated what happened- spy, informant, unmasking, fake fisa, fbi/DOJ, British agency, Clinton campaign, law firm, Fusion GPS, fake dossier, Russia, Page, papa and so many names.
But our PTrump Tweets and Rudy interview are making easier. The fake msm would crack when there is indictment of previous administration folks.
Let’s simplify it then.
The Obama administration weaponized its executive agencies to remove an opposition candidate, President -Elect, and sitting President.
Yes, and while I don’t know the law about trying to up-end a POTUS-Elect, I know that plotting to undermine the government of the United States through framing and undermining its POTUS is SEDITION.
And then do we debate using foreign governments to conspire in same? What kind of crime, or war, is that?
They also framed Putin. Hillarys donors expected her to take Putin out after she won. The Russia hysteria was a cynical ploy to create public support for it. Trump, after he lost, was going to be portrayed as a traitor and destroyed as a lesson to anyone having the gall to challenge the Swamp. Don’t try.
I think an uncomplicated presentment of facts is being carefully drafted and refined so that the average American can fully understand the serious breaches and crimes committed by the likes of Adam Schiff, John Brennan, Mark Warner, John McCain and other domestic and foreign conspirators. I view the iterations and updates posted here similarly. The story is falling into place, supported by facts. Soon, we’ll be reading headlines, and knowing very well the details which will follow.
And remember this. There are facts being legitimately withheld because they are evidence in criminal investigations and grand jury proceedings. Those facts, when made known, will fully flesh out the analyses we read here, and prove beyond a reasonable doubt the guilt of obama and his henchmen.
It may be complicated business now. But not much longer, IMHO.
This absolutely needs to happen. The entire mess is so extremely complicated, someone needs to be breaking this down into a simple, easy-to-understand version so every single person can grasp it. I envision Trump holding a major, urgent press conference, giving an introduction to the corruption that has taken place, then allowing someone (someone all American people will be willing to listen to, who speaks clearly, to the point, and understands all of it) to explain, with visuals, the who, what, when, where, why, and how of all this corruption. It needs to be laid out there in a way NO ONE can twist the facts of what really happened. It needs to be definitive and devastating ……. to the point the opposition (all Democrats and most media) have no choice but to agree.
Rico, it’s really not that complicated. The uni-party* thought the government belonged to them. Permanently. America had a different idea. As far as the spy stuff, remember Trump ran a very lean campaign organization, comprised of mostly people he trusted. So it was very hard to infiltrate. I’m sure by the time this nonsense rolled around, they had been frustrated for quite a while trying to get any intel as to what was going on inside the Trump campaign. And now they have to pay the piper
Uncle Rico, I completely agree. Let’s see what happens with the IG report. If has happened too many times, it is a white washed report saying that “ inappropriate” things were done, but that there was “no intent” to commit crimes, then Trump needs to declassify everything and address the nation to explain what he is exposing. I am still holding on to the hope that Horowitz, Sessions and Huber are working behind the scenes. It will not happen overnight. This first IG report is but a small piece, and if June comes and goes and we are still running in circles with nothing but BS and promises, I will call for the nuclear option.
I find it extremely interesting that HPSCI didn’t pursue the Stefan Halper angle when questioning Clovis. That tells me that HPSCI Republicans aren’t receiving leaks from the White House like Nunes’ critics keep saying.
Or the Republicans knew a about that angle and were looking to cover it up while Nunes was ‘under investigation’
Ding!
Except that Schiff would have been the only one briefed on Harper as a go8 member. Right?
Depends on who’s “in” and who’s “out”. Probably many more innies than outies, which, interestingly, happens to be statistically consistent as well.
Yes, Sundance is a genius.
… and water is wet.
For Pete’s sake…this guy seems to have done everything but hand out “I’m a Spy” business cards.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just checked his LinkedIn. It says: “Confidential Human Source, Project Crossfire Hurricane : May 2016 – Present”.
He probably sells tee shirts and coffee mugs.
Excuse me but,
Halper’s behavior with Papadopoulos appears to have been quite different. Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller has reported that, “Sources familiar with Papadopoulos’s version of their meetings said Halper randomly asked Papadopoulos whether he knew about Democratic National Committee emails that had been hacked and leaked by Russians.”
Ross continued: “Papadopoulos strongly denied the allegation, sources familiar with his version of the exchange have told TheDCNF. Halper grew agitated and pressed Papadopoulos on the topic. Papadopoulos believes that Halper was recording him during some of their interactions, sources said.”
…
…
Clovis’s theory is that Halper was trying to link Papadopoulos and the 30,000-plus emails that Hillary Clinton unilaterally deleted from her private email system. Halper was hoping “that somebody would bite in the campaign…his goal was to drag George into this to say the Trump campaign tried to get access to those emails from Russia.”
As some one who has followed this matter closely I can say Clovis may be wrong–but right in the area.
Halper’s job I am fairly certain was to get Papadoupolos to say on tape that he had knowledge about the “Democratic National Committee emails. Because they never had Papa. on that. The ridiculous story about what Mifsud and Papa and Downer were really talking about was Hillary’s missing a.k.a. “deleted” emails. But the Russia “coordination” story depended on–if looking at it closely–that somehow Papadoupolos was tipped off by Russians they planned to attack the DNC servers. It could very well be that they floated the idea in front of an independent judge they could have been rejected.y a judge saying, “Isn’t it more likely they were talking about Hillary’s missing emails that everyone has been joking about that maybe the Russians have them?”
Halper’s anger that Papad. wouldn’t cop to anything on the DNC emails is likely due to the probable fact Halper’s task was directly on the DNC emails.
Just because the Papadoupolos foreseeing the DNC hack is a stupid idea doesn’t mean they didn’t try it. The New York Times, with guilty knowledge, still purposely confuses the multiple servers into one scheme. It’s so twisted Glenn Simpson might have dreamed it up.
Here is the NY Times’ Dec. 2017 article on Papad.
The authors Sharon LaFraniere, Mark Mazzetti and Matt Apuzzo purposely conflate the Hillary email server issue by using the term “Democratic emails” rather than Hillary’s, DNC’s and Podesta’s-the last really hacked. Here’s how they tie it in in summary:
The hacking and the revelation that a member of the Trump campaign may have had inside information about it were driving factors that led the F.B.I. to open an investigation in July 2016 into Russia’s attempts to disrupt the election and whether any of President Trump’s associates conspired.
This is right out of the Confusion GPS game plan to increase confusion. There’s no way these writers aren’t being deceitful, unless they’re basically “taking dictation.”
Here’s how they do it in their May 2018 article:
F.B.I. officials concluded they had the legal authority to open the investigation after receiving information that Mr. Papadopoulos was told that Moscow had compromising information on Mrs. Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails,” months before WikiLeaks released stolen messages from Democratic officials.
LikeLike
Ha! It is ALL so stupid. Why would Halper know if Russians ‘hacked’ the DNC? How would George?
This sounds like Ben Rhodes, if you ask me!
LikeLike
Yes. And it’s so stupid I’ve encountered many who can’t comprehend.
If one cannot accept that the plan was to consider Papadoupolos’ talk about “dirt” or “emails” the Russians already had to be evidence of “collusion” with Russia to help later hack and-or distribute DNC materials, you don’t get what happened.
In my opinion!
It’s possible some top dolts in the FBI or Brennan’s little special friends group didn’t see the illogic of the premises.
Useful idiots!
By the time halper meets with papaD , emails were already released.
Also, do not over look :
Spring 2016, DNC suspected hack attempts. every server gets them.
Opposition research probably included probing Papadopoulos about email knowledge.
Fusion GPS had 2 jobs. DIscover if trump knew about server hacks, and frame trump for when they finally hit in an effort to deflect the damage
Unbelievable!
Ha! It is ALL so stupid. Why would Halper know if Russians ‘hacked’ the DNC? How would George?
To clarify, the Papadoupolos/Halper meetings start in September 2016, well after CrowdStrike’s “announcement” the Russians hacked the DNC.
BTW, it’s possible Mifsud and Halper are working for the British. If the British had Hillary’s emails and BlackBerry communications, they would want to know if others did too. Less valuable if true.
Yes, indeed, but Halper makes no sense in a ‘Russian’ investigation…
Why would Halper CARE??!!!
So, Brennan lied.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You mean that felony called PERJURY for which the penalty is up to five years in prison?
And if so, might you think that Brennan was part of a conspiracy against the United States the punishment for which is five years in prison except when the conspirator is quite of other offenses in which can longer sentences can be imposed?
“guilty of” not “quite”
Yes, and let’s count the other infractions, including Brennan rubber-stamping terrorists to enter the US on visas from Saudia Arabia when he was at that office.
And Brennan was laying down the false narrative of ‘Muh Russians’ early on, in 2016…with his briefings and testimony to Congress.
Like I’ve been saying, the O-team was/is terrified of the secrets that Putin could tell PTrump.
Secrets…about their wrongdoing.
So they set out to systematically destroy the credibility of Putin/Russia, in order to poison-the-well so to speak.
That way…they can say, “Oh you can’t believe anything that the Russians say!”
Their plot has been two-fold:
Destroy the credibility of Putin/Russia + Frame Donald Trump for something he didn’t do.
Messy, indeed!
wheatietwo, but the best laid plans of man can and is failing BIGLY! They are desperate, don’t know where to turn, try lying to see if it resonates (NOT!), etc., etc. when at the base of all of these people is that they are traitors and must pay the death price of treason, and hopefully this will take place very, very soon.
Brennan lied 🤥 to Rep. Devin Nunes! This POS purposely made sure not to brief them all together. He did it individually. Whatever he told Shit for Brains is not what he told Rep. Nunes. I actually think McConnell, Burr and Ryan were told the truth. To me, that is one of the reasons Ryan is getting the hell out of dodge. Burr has already said he won’t be running again in 2020 and it would not surprise me at all that McConnell will retire and not run in 2020.
I wrote this yesterday:
Great posts, Felice!
I think you are right!
i wonder if PT is just allowing these dopes to believe they will get away with this sedition, until they don’t!
And these scheming D-Rats didn’t care if they risked starting a war with a nuclear-armed country in the process!
Covering up their crimes was their only priority.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hill was “Russia this” Russia that”
If someone other than Putin, whom I consider to be calm, reasonable, had been in office in Russia, that individual might have been impulsive, unreasonable… in other words we could have been in a hot mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that’s why Gen Flynn was working through back-channels to Russia…to try to prevent WWIII from happening.
It’s OK, he’s an islamist.
Taqqyia.
Many have been speculating that Nunes was told something different than the rest of the Go8. Because Nunes is fighting this battle against MSM, DoJ/FBI and his fellow Go8 members and that’s exactly what youd expect from the chief IC snake!
Sundance’s timeline indicates Nunes was not there to be briefed he was under investigation.
I imagine Sundance having a huge wall in his house with all these people, dates, hearings, articles posted with multiple strings pinned to each item, connecting it to multiple other items. How else could he keep all this info straight and remember it within minutes of learning a new revelation. Either that or he is a genius with a photographic memory. Or perhaps both. Whoever he is, I hope someday he gets full recognition for his work. I can’t imagine this is a part time job and I suppose he doesn’t make nearly the amount he should for his superb investigative skills.
I do not know the person either but totally agree with your post
Which is a fantastic segway to a call to resupply for our General Sundance.
Don’t forget. While most of us all are tending our daily chores and working to pay bills, General Sundance has to be going through an insane quantity of dry markers and post-its!!! And SD can’t have any time left over for a day job.
Tomorrow morning, when I take care of the monthly bills, I need to remember to push that orange “DONATE” button on the top right edge, so General Sundance can stay focused on the amazing investigative work SD does.
Aside: we know VSGPOTUS45DJT at least skims here. Does he ever post? There have been a couple of times I really wondered…
It also opens up the possibility that Schiff leaked Halper’s name to the press in an effort to frame Nunes.
Schiff tried to neuter Nunes. It almost worked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Nunes was out of the picture for months, until he was able to shut it down with new appointees frrom the Trump admin.
OR it could be Schiff’s aide. According to Sundance above, each member had one staff member in the briefing. Schiff is too shifty to do the dirty work himself. That aide needs to be put in witness protection.
It appears these aides travel the world as investigators as well as working within large networks of DNC connections which give information cheerfully along with the rest of the world globalist….It appears GB intelligence agencies had sided with the Dems and may be the snake hidden under the rock…it is just unimaginable..just still can’t wrap my head around it…
The long and short is that the people in the Congressional Ethics Office were finally replaced by President Trump after their term expired, and Nunes was exonerated by the new staff.
Amazing, huh?
So, if the EC conflicts from 2016 to 2017, Brennan lied to the Gang of Eight.
I spiting mad that Ryan and GOP leadership has known all about this, while we, the public, are subjected to ludicrous claims by the media, standing by while our President is falsely persecuted.
I need an extra guillotine for the Republicans.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, you could go with a pile-driver if you really wanted to be blunt about it.
💀
We spend far too much time looking at how the FBI treated trump members.
look for what should be there and isnt…
Investigation into Mifsud beyond simple questioning.
Any investigation into any russians alledged to have clinton emails.
There are NONE.
its also time to reach out to jill stein and ask her who had invited her to speak at the Oxford union in spring 2016.
Sundance, you are a genius. You are a superb investigator. Thanks so much, You are doing so very much for the benefit of the US.
Anyone know why President Trump is not helping Devin Nunes by declassifying this 2 page EC document?
Timing, probably.
doesn’t appear the meeting at the White House last week did much good…
But I did like the news that the White House wants to be briefed about the spygate also..
Rudy is the man…mixing things up…
Quote from Mifsud who is in hiding or sleeping with the fishes. He cleverly exposes what will be found out anyway. His Clinton Foundation ties. Then he blows smoke to get shade by saying he predicted Trumps victory and virtue signals his desire for peace.
“I am a member of the European Council on Foreign relations”, he adds, “and you know which is the only foundation I am member of? The Clinton Foundation. Between you and me, my thinking is left-leaning. But I predicted Trump’s victory as well as Brexit. Everyone of us wants peace. If the governments don’t talk each other, we citizens must keep talking”.
The CFR IS the problem.
MacMasters was a member of what council? Wasn’t that something like that European Council? Wasn’t he critizied for an active military person being there or did I mix this up with something else? I wonder
Brilliant, yes, confirmation that the briefings weren’t the same.
Seems pretty clear to me. The Obama administration (and complicit NeverTrump GOPers) illegally used US intelligence agencies to try to exonerate criminal Hillary and get her into office. When she lost, they then tried to frame the new President, an innocent man, and try to remove him from office. And they did this with the assistance of foreign governments. How is this not treason?
LikeLiked by 7 people
As if Obama wouldnt spy on a candidate…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/oct/24/nsa-surveillance-world-leaders-calls
And breaking news… PUSH BACK FROM DEEP STATE
https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-democrats-want-to-know-why-israeli-firm-was-hired-to-spy-on-obama-officials-2/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The corrupt left trying to fabricate another PDJT collusion scandal.
Dems fishing and slander by the releasing their letter to Black Cube.
Absolutely fantastic work..overlay..overlay…overlay until the picture becomes clear…no longer having to depend on MSM networks….get this info to those people who matter
warning : article contains a lengthy implanted video. I clicked. :
It appears a plan was in the works to clear out all republicans that mattered and force the President to resign…there was enough Never Trumphers who would have cared less and would lend support the the Democrats in doing so and then hide behind the ITS WAS THE DEMOCRATS.
Someone needs to make sure that Nunes and the spy “targets”, as well as Byron York, get this information. This seems quite important.
Sundance once again showing his investigative excellence.
Oh sundance contacted them directly. they know his POV now.
Great to hear, NYG. Of course, we know many of the players involved are reading here. I am just hoping they get the message ASAP.
Sundance is hot stuff these days MAG.
He definitely is NYG!
Well caught!
“I have enjoyed your comments and appearances in the media; you hit the sweet spot focusing Trump’s appeal to working America. May I suggest that we set a time to meet when you are next in Washington. Meanwhile, all the best, Stefan Halper.””
This sort of deceptions shows an extremely hostile intent.
Entrapment.
Of the dirtiest kind.
Endorsed and paid for, against one of two major presidential candidates, by American taxpayer-sponsored institutions which have little time to catch terrorists before they blow up nightclubs, schools, and marathons.
SHAME ON YOU!!!
Old Skool SAT Challenge of the Day:
James Clapper : Lying :: Stefan Halper : ____
A.) Researching
B.) Spying
C.) Bullsh*tting
D.) Bowling
Scroll down for answer.
Sorry this is the last post…but it is still so hard to believe this is happening to our country…
The Trumph team and House Republicans have did a much better job getting their information out on Thursdays and Fridays to carry the weekend….for a while I thought they did not have a clue and which was alloweding the Dems and MSM and print media (NYT and WP) to carry the weekend and just pound away all weekend long….
No-one should be in the least bit surprised. In fact the opposite is true, if this did not happen then we would need to re-evaluate Trump as an enemy plant who fooled us. But he didn’t fool us, it was the RINOs fooling many people that they were an opposition party rather than a junior partner of the ruling class. As the primaries and convention approached we saw the lengths the stupid party was willing to go to toss the election to the (D)ummies, luckily God was watching too.
How could this seditious plot not emerge from a district that is 93% Team Obama/Hillary and the small remainder probably RINOs who voted for Egg McMuffin. The uniparty is real, and as we long ago figured out the RINO half would choose to be in the minority serving the (D)imwits rather than have their spoils system upset by outsider insurgents who Trump represents. And the proportions of the Enemedia are exactly the same, have been since Edward R. Murrow began turning the media to a DNC political action committee.
The (D)ummycrats are direct descendants of Marx, Engels and Lenin. In fact they are worse since they are homegrown domestic enemies spawned by the foreign Communists but like a virus they have adpated to their new host and are part of the political DNA. The only thing that separates them from Stalin and Mao is that they have not had the opportunity to murder a hundred million people yet. But America is still young and they are working on it.
So this little plot to criminalize exposing Hillary’s crimes ( blame the Russians for the DNC and Podesta leaks and Wikileaks and project that on Trump ) is merely a repeat of what they successfully did in the 1950’s to fight the criminalization of Communism itself. They tried to institutionalize themselves into the system, *as* the system, and any attempts to alter their position is considered criminal. With all the willing uniparty participants and plain old fellow travelers it was simple to get the “plot” up and running. The Enemedia did the rest as they have done in the past.
I believe the original plan, such as it ever was a ‘plan” was to dirty up Trump with all the Russia hoax components and launch as many investigations as possible ( by willing and duped investigators ), continue “tapping” his communications ( remember the oval office phone call leaks ) and then when Trump tries to stop the madness and terminate the investigations they accuse him of obstruction and tampering, demand a special counsel for a year with the Enemedia helping, drag them in front of a joint session of Congress, ask if the President ever attempted to obstruct justice and then produce the proof on TV that he did. After that its impeachment removal or demanding he resign like Nixon.
But a funny thing happened. When Sessions recused and the already ongoing investigations ( starting back in 2015 IMHO ) got shoved over to a special counsel so early in the administration, this plot was stillborn. Why? Because Trump lost the ability to obstruct and tamper the investigations going forward. That confined their ability to harm him to searching out already committed crimes in the past, and there are none as it was a hoax all along. Sessions essentially ( not by any plan I’m sure ) called their bluff and they are now sputtering out since it was a bluff.
The important thing to realize is that the “plot” such as it was hinged on President Trump making errors such as coming close to obstructing or tampering or covering up during the course of his presidency. So whether or not there was a 12-D chess plan or just God stepping in, the recusal was fortuitous because it locked the Russia controversy into investigating a finite timeframe. Hence, Trump has never been in danger from the Russia hoax, cannot be impeached, as long as he does nothing supremely stupid which will not happen from a man of his experience and IQ. Had Sessions not refused, and was overseeing the DoJ and FBI already ongoing investigations ( and Trump therefore overseeing Sessions and all those investigations ), then each passing day becomes a new opportunity for the Watergate shills to accuse him of obstruction, tampering and coverups.
We are now at the end of the Russia hoax. Without the recusal then just about now an independent prosecutor would be getting appointed by a new Attorney General or even Congress after a miserable year of accusations of bias and collaboration. That means the crisis would just be getting started now, just in time for the mid-terms and that would mean a one term President if he even survived that far.
“What if the reason to keep the document [the EC] away from Devin Nunes, is because the content specifically -or partially- contradicts the actual 2016 briefing that CIA Director John Brennan gave Gang-of-Eight member Devin Nunes?”
And there it is.
What if it wasn’t only Nunes who was given a different briefing. What if there were 3, or 4, or more “versions”.
What if Brennan told none of the Go8 the truth.
What a load of tangential rubbish. They love it when we talk irrelevancies.
Prosecute Comey and McCabe right now.
No more evidence needed.
Invaluable work. Just one of the moving pieces of corruption, but we on the side of Good are winning.
So where are Halper and Mifsud now? Why aren’t we seeing tweets asking that question?
Hmmmmmm……..
I am a bit confused over some of this. My understanding is that it was an FBI counter-intelligence operation that started in July 2016 and it seems to be reported that Halper-spy was employed by and presumably reported to the FBI as an FBI informant.
However …..
1. Brennan (CIA) briefs the Gang-of-8 in Aug/Sept 2016 on an FBI operation that started in July 2016. Presumably the briefing includes the predicate for the FBI operation.
2. Comey does not brief the Gang-of-8 on the FBI operation because of the sensitivity of the matter.
3. Clapper has said he did not know what was the predicate for the FBI counter-intelligence operation.
4. If reporting is correct, Halper-spy was paid by a government organisation which apparently usually funds CIA type of information gathering. Was Halper-spy initially a CIA informant and subsequently became an FBI informant?
Why was it that Brennan (CIA) briefed the Gang-of-8 on a counter-intelligence operation when his briefing actually took place one or two months after it became an official FBI counter-intelligence operation in July 2016?
It may be that the same way as Halper was dirtying Trump’s people, Brennan was dirtying top republicans. Ryan and McConnell (and McCain and probably Rubio) are all exposed at least politically if not criminally for allowing this operation to go ahead. That explains why they would support Mueller and why they don’t punish FBI and DOJ for not producing the docs which would expose then as co-conspirators.
Ummm…. suddenly Dick Morris looks at the peak of his health.
Gosh, even Ben Cafferty from “Veep” (based on Dick Morris) looks good compared to Slimeball Halper.
Informants were introduced into the Trump campaign to ‘defend’ Trump. From whom? From agent provocateurs apparently attempting to plant evidence. When, in the process of ‘defense’, did the “defenders” switch to an offense based on planted evidence? Where is the probable cause of election fraud in a scheme with “Russians”? And how come they can’t find it now when literally evidently they had it earlier?
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party says a blue wave is heading their way.
Brennan sends in Halper to connect with lower levels in Trump campaign
personnel…hoping to get something or anything to tie to Russia.
Wouldn’t this be entrapment from the execution of “the plan” by the FBI/DOJ via Brennan(CIA d-bag)to spring the trap on Trump and connect his campaign to Russia.
Total setup…that didn’t work because no one took a big enough bite at the bait.
I believe the reason President Trump does not declassify all of this is the truth will lay clear blame for much of this at the feet of the British government and other so-called “allies.” To show other such governments have actively plotted to help overthrow Trump would demand nothing less than a cold war against those governments as dangerous enemies subverting the will of American voters.
There is no doubt globalist politicians were slandering Trump from atop these foreign governments from the early stages of his presidential campaign. The British and other governments are not the friends of liberty or of the American people or of American sovereignty. While Russia is considered by most Americans an adversary, the others exposed as American adversaries would throw the political world into turmoil. It would be an earthquake to shake the foundations of the Western world.
The hard truth is it was not the Russians who did the most foreign interfering. It was the British and other “friendlies” who were betraying the will of Americans. There is no need to share intelligence with the “Five Eyes” who are clearly undermining American self-government.
If Trump disclosed this, it is the Brits, the Canadians, the Kiwis and the Aussies who Americans would demand be kicked in the teeth and forbidden from entering the USA or selling to us. I think the President’s anger over the unfairness of NAFTA is only part of this broader conflict.
Now THAT is the BIG UGLY !
To understand what is really going on we would need to know the true content of Hillary’s deleted 30k emails. Without those emails we cannot understand the true motivations of the intelligence community and the role of people like Halper.
Maybe I’ll explain why the emails are so important in the future, but for now, assume the deleted emails are a link to the secret communications of the full Obama/Clinton coterie. All the alias accounts of all the higher ups.
Halper’s job is first to find out if the Trump campaign has those emails. If they don’t have them, then his second job is to plant evidence so as to assure that the campaign can be monitored in full to make sure Trump never gets the emails.
This is Halper’s role. To plant false evidence.
President Trump needs to get those emails if he doesn’t already have them. The emails are the KEY.
And all of this because the swampers did not want a President they couldn’t control. What a massive conspiracy of rats. Only remaining question is who was the pied piper. I’m thinking Valerie Jarrett.
It was as much Establishment Globalists of all stripes as it was any single person in Obama’s particular orbit.
TRANSLATION of letter from Halpern to Clovis…” I am what you call a high priced spy/ informant for the FBI/CIA looking for dirt on anyone associated with Pres.Trump”
Correct answer: C.) Bullsh*tting
