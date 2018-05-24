Timing – Chairman Goodlatte and Chairman Gowdy Schedule Testimony From Bill Priestap…

There is a particular coordination of events that has been visible since December 2017 when the first evidence of the FBI and DOJ operations against the Trump campaign surfaced. In the past six months a great deal of granular timing relates to this coordination. In January 2017 the DOJ IG began investigating FBI and DOJ conduct during the Clinton investigation in 2015 and 2016.
Toward the end of 2017 a joint House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee venture was established to look into the FBI/DOJ handling of the Clinton investigation, and the Trump counterintelligence investigation. Judiciary Chairman Goodlatte and Oversight Chairman Gowdy established the joint-oversight venture and then little happened as they awaited the completion of the OIG internal review.
Between the Fall of 2017 and May 2018 the final stages of the DOJ-OIG investigative inquires took place. In this period DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was joined with federal prosecutor John Huber. Horowitz focused on the ongoing internal investigation, while Huber received evidence carved out that holds value for criminal prosecutions.
During the period of January through May 2018 all congressional witness testimony from the FBI and DOJ participants to oversight committees was filtered through the need for U.S. Attorney John Huber to retain the integrity of criminal evidence. Toward that end, testimony from multiple witnesses, sought by congress upon members of the DOJ and FBI, was cancelled. Some of that testimony was cancelled at the last minute as the DOJ negotiated with congress and likely explained the reasoning therein. Example:
You will note that despite the initial agreements (Jan 4th), none of these interviews actually took place. In the weeks and months that followed, while the FBI Inspection Division (INSD), Inspector General (OIG), and U.S. Attorney Huber interviews were ongoing, several of those formerly scheduled congressional witnesses left their positions.
However, the 17-month-long Inspector General investigation into the FBI and DOJ handling of the Clinton classified email investigation is now complete. The IG draft report was sent to the principals on May 16th and is currently under review.
Allowing approximately two weeks +/- for draft report feedback, the much anticipated IG final report is likely to be made public in the week after Memorial day, within the first week of June.
So now what happens?…. Against the timing of the IG report being released, today we see Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy scheduling interviews with key FBI officials immediately thereafter:
WASHINGTON – House Republicans are preparing to conduct the first interviews in more than four months in their investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.
A joint investigation run by the Judiciary and the Oversight and Government Reform committees has set three witness interviews for June, including testimony from Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, and Michael Steinbach, the former head of the FBI’s national security division.
Multiple congressional sources confirmed Priestap’s interview. Steinbach confirmed to The Hill that he would be appearing. (more)
Neither the timing, nor the participants or sequencing, are accidental.
The first witness testimony after the IG report is released will be Bill Priestap. According to The Hill: “Priestap will appear in the first week of June, Giacalone in the second and Steinbach in the final week of the month, according to the congressional source.”
FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, is central to all of the activity that was happening in both the Clinton investigation and the Trump investigation. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s immediate boss. However, as noted in the text messages Strzok often worked around Priestap at the behest of the person giving him political instructions – FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Bill Priestap was the FBI official who changed the wording in the James Comey July 2016 speech to remove the word “President” and replace it with “another senior government official”:
Despite being demoted and reassigned, Peter Strzok is still employed within the FBI in some capacity. Unlike Strzok, the position of Bill Priestap was never impacted by the investigation and he continued to keep his position, responsibilities, and ongoing role throughout. Bill Priestap remains the FBI Director of Counterintelligence today.
Bill Priestap will have specific knowledge of the events contained within the upcoming IG report on how the FBI and DOJ handled the Hillary Clinton investigation; and Priestap will have similar knowledge surrounding the still ongoing IG investigation on FISA abuse and the activities of those who participated in “SpyGate” against the Trump campaign.
There’s that name Judge Jeanine said we’d be hearing a lot more about. How did she know?
[Hi Jeanine. I’m a big fan!]
Bet she or staff read it here! SD has had Priestap’s number for a long time!
Yes you are right. Sundance way ahead of Judge Jeanine
Sundance was the first one to figure out that Priestap is a cooperating witness. Stock up on popcorn….
Indeed. Sundance had Priestap’s name way before Judge Jeanine mention him. But she was one of the first to say it after Sundance.
I’m a little puzzled.
Let’s believe that Priestap is a white hat – he’d have to be to have remained in his job, FBI Director of National Intelligence, but there is the nagging fact that he changed the wording in Comey’s July, 2016 speech from “President” to another “senior government official.” How does that square with him not being involved with the plan and the plot? I get that Strzok had little patience for Priestap, but alarm bells should have been going off for Bill.
Maybe they were, and he had to wait until he had ears who would listen to him.
Double agent. He knew about it. maybe even reported it. The he cooperated as
a black hat until the time came.
Her staff alerted her to this site. Suddenly one night she was all “Who is Bill Priestap?” but she never explained what she was getting at. I might be mistaken, but I never heard her mention him again.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/10/game-over-judge-jeanine-interview-with-hpsci-rep-chris-stewart/
From the article linked above:
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member Chris Stewart appeared on Fox News with Judge Jeanine Pirro, and didn’t want to “make news” or spill the beans, but the unstated, between-the-lines, discussion was as subtle as a brick through a window. Judge Jeannie has been on the cusp of this for a few weeks.
Listen carefully around 2:30, Judge Jeanine hits the bulls-eye; and listen to how Chris Stewart talks about not wanting to make news and is unsure what he can say on this…
fleporeblog…I also want to point out that Chris Stewart, a Representative of Utah…also where I used to call home, knows Judge Huber, and so Chris very, very likely knew what Judge Huber’s role was in all of this PRIOR to AG Sessions even talking about Judge Huber publically. A side note that some may not know as well…both being LDS (Mormons) they run in the same circles and know the same people in Utah who are of the same faith.
Who is Bill Priestap?
Maybe he’s the one in the executive office who does the real work of chasing real spies.
Some one had to!
From the New York Times:
Mr. Steele met his F.B.I. contact in Rome in early October, bringing a stack of new intelligence reports. One, dated Sept. 14, said that Mr. Putin was facing “fallout” over his apparent involvement in the D.N.C. hack and was receiving “conflicting advice” on what to do.
The agent said that if Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid.
Ask Priestap, “Who in the FBI started to think Steele’s prior data needed corroboration, and was that you?”
Could this finally be the “cut to the chase” move? I surely hope so. Popcorn stores and budget getting low!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Take out a home equity loan! Running out of popcorn AND beer would be tragic!
Televised?
Wait! Wait! You mean there’s a METHOD to this madness? Well, who’d a thunk it?
Thank you for keeping us up to date, Sundance–even if sometimes we (okay, I) can’t always process everything and connect the dots!
And so, perhaps it is the Congressional hearings, that will be the device, for edumacating the masses, on the big ugly.
And it will all, gradually and drip by drip, lead inevitably to the question; “What did the President, ( Obama) KNOW, and WHEN did he KNOW it.
Gonna be a HOT summer!
I certainly hope so! I remember seeing the Watergate hearings all summer when I was a child and I just wanted my cartoons to come back! I couldn’t understand why everyone looked so serious…now I will be one of those adults glued to the screen!
You are giving our current media a lot of credit. It might be carried gavel to gavel on CSPAN but I’ll be the MSM media will be as skimpy as they can possibly make it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
remember that well vikingmomsite, I felt the same way.
I think it’s pretty hot right now for everyone we’ve heard so much from lately: Clapper, Brennan, Comey, et al.
Investigations done right take a long, long time. I’m amazed at the massive amount of information out there, especially given a Pravda press who covers up for the guilty and obfuscates truth.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It would not have been possible for Obama et al to avoid exposure of their plot without the active participation and complicity of the press. How are they going to respond when TSHTF? That will be very interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given modern texts, email, cell phones… we should have a treasure trove of extemporaneous documentation of what is happening.
1. Amazed at how few leaks, only one of note was a tweet by Paul Sperry which has been quoted and retweeted.
2. Joe diGenova has said if Clapper, Brennan, and Comey aren’t in front of a Grand Jury soon, Huber’s efforts won’t be “justifiable or credible”.
3. If IG report out and major players not subpoenaed, can’t they use IG report to craft lies?
4. If only Comey and McCabe indicted, would that be considered success?
Not feeling so great realizing that 7 of 8 in the Go8 may be against us. It really is a swamp. Ugh.
Do you think enough people will pay attention or will they think “oh that Russian thing again! Put on Netflix?” The non-stop Russian/Stormy thing may actually have helped the rats, but not if Hussein or Rodham is brought into it.
LikeLike
People won’t pay attention unless charges are filed. Look at all the ridiculous allegations against PDJT. People just tune out. The non-stop accusations from the left with no basis behind them have educated the public to ignore accusations unaccompanied by legal action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slowly but surely the screw turns and the noose tightens . . .
And the culprits will scream to the end, to paraphrase another ‘patriot’, Pierre Laval, ‘I am being punished because I love my country too much!’
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed. Treason by any other name…
Just as they were celebrating our President cancelling the NK Summit and the outcome of today’s kabuki theater, REALITY was there to slap them ALL across the face. You can celebrate but you will not be able to run away from what fate has in store for you.
They realize that Bill Priestap is the one man that wasn’t fired or demoted. That could only occur if he is a willing participant and one of the key witnesses.
Another sleepless night with no appetite whatsoever due to the fact that their bodies refuse food because they are being eaten alive by their insides.
Better run to the liquor store and find your local drug pusher because your mind will not allow you to sleep tonight!
Schiff has lost his talking points. It doesn’t square with what Clapper has been saying – that they did spy on candidate Trump, but that it was justified.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does this give President Trump the opportunity to de-classify and release the whole mess? Again and again and again, the DOJ agrees to a meeting but then refuses to hand over the documents – if there was demand for information from a Democratic-led committee and DOJ operatives from the Bush administration wouldn’t hand them over it would be front page news on every paper in the country!
I wonder if, in all that mess, the Strzok/Page text about sending something to their pet outlet might not have sparked a side investigation into collusion between the black hat coupists and the media.
Will the inquisitors be asking the right questions?
Or will it be Kabuki oversight again.
I don’t even think Roosterhead can stop this one !
The first question should be name the spies involved in the Hillary Campaign. If the Russians were trying to influence the election its common sense that FBI would spy on her as well. Oof course Russian influence in the election was not the point of the Obama regime spying
LikeLiked by 2 people
but of course we ALL know that Hillary is the smartest person in the world and would know that spies would be involved and so her knowing that information, her campaign was avoided at all costs with infiltration; however, Pres Elect Trump was soooo dumb Comey/Clapper/Brennan knew they had to implant spies to protect the country…
There. I just wrote the MSM’s talking points for tonight’s news.
There’s a WaPo article posted on Bongino Sy’s website dated June 17 that references: Agalarovs, Flynn, Manafort, Page, Papadopulos, and Caputo. They knew in June and leaked to WaPo exactly who their targets were. Disgusting. They (FBI) also know for a fact DNC wasn’t hacked. It was completely made up to begin the narrative. This is evil.
THE FEDERALIST
The FBI Used Its Secret Spy Program To Protect Killers, Jail Innocents, And Screw Victims
An internal FBI spy program reportedly used to surveil the Trump campaign has a long history of being used to protect killers and jail innocents.
By Sean Davis
MAY 24, 2018
Following reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used at least one spy to secretly surveil members of the Trump campaign, fired former FBI director James Comey lashed out at critics of his agency’s activities during the 2016 election.
“Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country,” Comey tweeted on May 23. “Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country.”
While Comey’s record on truth-telling is decidedly mixed, he is correct that facts matter and that the FBI’s use of informants is governed by strict guidelines. How and why many of those guidelines came to be are important facts that the American public deserves to know as it considers revelations that the FBI used wiretaps and spies to surveil Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, his transition, and perhaps even his presidential administration.
Those guidelines, many of which the Government Accountability Office found were not being followed as recently as 2015, were put in place after rogue FBI agents working in the Boston field office routinely worked to cover up murders committed by their informants. You might say they were the direct result of justifiable attacks on the FBI for unconscionable violations of the public trust.
In fact, years-long violations of the rules about the FBI’s use of secret spies have led to massive investigations across every branch of government, including a multi-volume, 3,528-page congressional investigative report in 2003, a scathing 314-page report from the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general in 2005, and even a scathing 228-page, $102 million ruling against the government in 2007after a federal judge ruled that the FBI deliberately withheld evidence, leading to the wrongful convictions of four men, in order to protect a mob informant. (Three of the men were originally sentenced to death; two died in prison awaiting justice for a crime they didn’t commit.)
The 2007 ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Gertner, which the federal government chose not to appeal, reads more like a John Grisham novel than it does a legal dictum. In her introduction, Gertner made clear that the horrific miscarriage of justice perpetrated under the guise of the FBI’s confidential spy program wasn’t the result of innocent missteps by a few bad apples, but was instead a coordinated conspiracy involving the rogue agents, their supervisors, and even the FBI director himself….MORE:
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/24/fbi-used-secret-spy-program-protect-killers-jail-innocents-screw-victims/?utm_source=The+Federalist+List&utm_campaign=ed23d5cbd3-RSS_The_Federalist_Daily_Updates_w_Transom&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cfcb868ceb-ed23d5cbd3-83984129
And Mueller led this calamity
Deedee, you got a link for that?
We are going to need a much bigger holding cell when this IG Report is shown to We The People!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is Giacalone?
This is interesting…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Giacalone suddenly retired because the investigation “went sideways.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
vikingsmom, little older than you, i watched, with my Dad, while LITERALLY getting popcorn! Was,…18-19, during watergate.
I remember when agent first disclosed taping system inside oval office, remember Irwins eyebrows, remember it all.
Perhaps living thru that experience is why I urge patience, on those wanting to rush to the end.
This is a thanksgiving feast. Why would you want to push aside the Turkey, dressing, etc. to rush to the mincemeat/pumpkin pie?
Don’t ‘wolf it down’, take your TIME, enjoy every mouthful.
Compared to last time, this is cummupence, and I intend to enjoy every minute of it!
We’re watching HISTORY!
Ahhh,yes. Senator Sam and his Committee of Doom!
Watergate was interesting but, unlike now, I didn’t think the Constitution was being fed into the shredder. Nixon was an amateur compared to these swamp rats.
“Because I can understand English, it’s my mother tongue”
-Sam Irvin
Words to live by.
I was in college and not very politically aware at all, but those Watergate hearings were mesmerizing to me. Watched as often as I could. I do long for those days, when at least a few dozen politicians, whatever side they were on, still had some integrity.
1. Former head of FBI Counterterrorism in New York, quit when he saw the unprofessional non-investigation of the Clinton email server that went sideways. Now VP at Hilton Worldwide. Masters from Naval War College.
**NEW MAJOR EMAIL INFORMATION???**
Here’s a Guy Who Might Know How the FBI Clinton Email Probe Was Sabotaged
2. Lifezette: “Five days before the Iowa caucuses, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, a mysterious visitor arrived at FBI offices in Washington, D.C., “to present evidence of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of classified documents by putting them on an unclassified email system.”
“The male visitor was described as: “a long-time government employee [who] had previously worked for many years at the Department of State. He provided a résumé and a U.S. Foreign Service Employee Evaluation Report to prove his bona fides.” Neither the name of the visitor nor that of the recorder of the FBI Vault report, starting on page 11, are known.”
“The document was written on Feb. 22, 2016, 26 days after the unscheduled visit, approved by another as yet unidentified person, and copied to Jonathan C. Moffa, Peter P. Strzok II, and a fourth unidentified person. The named individuals are controversial, and the delay between the date of the visit and the date of the report is odd, all of which needs to be fully investigated….”
“…According to new FBI records, the visitor “explained … he had sent evidence of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of classified documents to the FBI director earlier in January 2016, but when he called to confirm receipt, he could not do so and therefore wanted to walk in to make sure that the information was received by the right people at the FBI, specifically the ‘task force’ working on the Clinton email scandal.”
“The visitor “did not go into detail as to what the evidence was, as he had provided other typed documents explaining the evidence to the unclassified level he could. He offered to be interviewed in a SCIF [Secure Compartmented Information Facility] so he could talk at a higher classification level to further explain other evidence he had.” ”
“According to the report, “all of the documents provided by [the visitor] are being attached … for further review by the appropriate personnel reviewing this matter.”
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/heres-guy-might-know-fbi-clinton-email-probe-sabotaged/
So we’re gonna be dragged through another round of testimony and the pontificating and Show boating of Senators? When will this all end?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pip: That ain’t no whale; that a great white god.
“For all men tragically great are made so through a certain morbidness…. all mortal greatness is but disease.”
– Ishmael on deranged leadership
It looks like the House.
And I’ve watched a lot of hearings. Usually the Republicans, even some I tend not to like or agree with, ask cogent questions.
The Democrats? Execrable.
Only three witness interviewed in June? Then summer recess…………………..smh. Not impressed.
Please tell us your secret sauce for how this should be done.
How about 3 in one week. You must not work in the private sector if you think the pace what has been unfolding is a productive path to the truth and transparency.
LikeLiked by 4 people
how about tomorrow?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then 3 more the next, then 3 in the third and 3 in week 4?
Before the midterm elections?
“Though the mills of GOD grind slowly
Yet they grind exceedingly small
Though with patience HE stands waiting
With exactness grinds HE all.”
With Paul RINO leaving, my suspicion has been that Trump is leveraging the RINOs out of the GOP so he can reform it while basically being free to destroy the DNC. It can’t be reformed. It’s too corrupt and tainted by identity politics. Destroy it and let something more politically relevant and sincere take its place.
I think what we see end up happening will have turned out to have been a preordained outcome long ago.
If PDT shows the public the real evidence from what they did to Bernie Sanders over the course of the last campaign, it will break the Democratic Party. Good idea to hold that for about 24 more months though.
Why hasn’t McCabe been arrested and charged. We have the evidentiary trail. His indictment should have happened almost immediately upon termination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
Additional charges to be added?
Additional people to be charged that McCabe could be leveraged to testify against?
What is Priestap going to be able to say if much of what he knows relates to facts surrounding circumstances that are currently under investigation? Is it going to be a whole lot of “I can’t discuss that”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either that or the fifth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is likely a coveted cooperative witness; who will be one of the most damning and fact based testimony. Therefore, his appearance will be a negotiated dog and pony show in which he publicly discloses very little of the dirt he knows. That will come in closed door and grand jury testimony.
And anything he says in closed doors will be leaked to Comey and all the potential defendants.
He already testified to Horowitz and Huber.
Yep.
When will Rosenstein be testifying?
The media will squirm, muchly, when Priestap testifies.
There will be revelations they will wish not to reveal on the air. Perhaps they may try to ignore it. Fox won’t. There will be video they cannot stand, that they have no answer for, and their “unnamed former and current officials in xyz agencies” will lose their minds.
Let the squirming begin. Lots of it.
There is likely to be a prearranged shutdown of all communications satellites for a number of weeks while the storm blows over….
It cannot be overstated how depths and layers of meaningful research, fact-finding, supporting evidence, separating the wheat from the chaff is required to offer the accurate, daily analysis in this never-ending disgraceful saga. I usually need to read Sundance’s articles several times to glean every morsel of importance into my spinning brain. My most heartfelt “thank you” for the service you have provided to the American people who are open-minded enough to want the truth, wherever the chips may fall, and reject spoon-fed partisan propaganda.
Bobboxbody; YES, my take exactly. And as uniparty biggly into PROJECTION, it IS about SEX. Not TRUMPS, but THEIRS.
Coincidence backpage shut down, pled guilty and turned over to prosecutors their records?
Coincidence documents on epstien deal made public?
Coincidence Harvey Weinstien prepping to turn himself in?
Sex, along with pay to play corruption, was how Rs were corraled, to go along with deep state agenda.
All come out, it will.
This is DC, you’re not going to find a lot of people who DIDN’T donate to HRC. The question is: Will she have an affect on Priestap’s testimony?
This is very significant for two reasons.
1. Confirms the IG final report timing. Remember, that is ‘only’ about Clinton email investigation, NOT Trump campaign spying and Fisa abuse. Those indictments could already be in place. Enough evidence public to indict Comey and Lynch, as well as McCabe.
BUT in my opinion the Fisa and Trump surveillance investigation is already mostly wrapped, just the complex IG report not written yet. This is where Preistap has the most present value.
2. The Trump campaign counterintelligence black op is less clearly criminal (although it has those elements) and more clearly political, reaching to Obama. Hence public testimony is more useful to Trump now. The potential FISA indictments under e.g. 18USC1018 of Lynch, Yates, Comey are not jeopardized at this point by likely Priestap testimony on when and how started. But the orchestrated crescendo toward midterms is helped.
RISTVAN: Put June 4 on your radar screen, as MSM will go full GOEBBLES on shifting the narrative to Bubba’s new “NOVEL”.
COINCIDENCE???
Bubba’s new “NOVEL”, out June 4,2018, co-authored with best-selling writer James Patterson, who, by the way, co-authored a NON-FICTION volume on Bubba’s alleged pedophile buddy, Jeffrey Epstein, who, allegedly was a good buddy of former Harvard Law School Professor, Alan Dershowitz. (Epstein was the alleged proprietor of the so-called “Lolita Express” private jet air service, and the alleged owner of the so-called “Orgy Island” in the U.S. Virgin (sic) Islands. Bubba & Hildebeest allegedly were on the flight manifests of Epstein’s planes to Orgy Island numerous times.).
“THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING: A Novel” By James Patterson and Bill Clinton
“The dream team delivers big time . . . Clinton’s insider secrets and Patterson’s storytelling genius make this the political thriller of the decade.” –Lee Child
The publishing event of 2018: Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing is a superlative thriller . . . one that can really happen, and one that must not be missed.
The President Is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes not just Pennsylvania Avenue and Wall Street, but all of America. Uncertainty and fear grip the nation. There are whispers of cyberterror and espionage and a traitor in the Cabinet. Even the President himself becomes a suspect, and then he disappears from public view . . .
Set over the course of three days, The President Is Missing sheds a stunning light upon the inner workings and vulnerabilities of our nation. Filled with information that only a former Commander-in-Chief could know, this is the most authentic, terrifying novel to come along in many years. And a timely, historic story that will be read–and talked about–for years to come.
About the Authors:
Bill Clinton was elected President of the United States in 1992, and he served until 2001. After leaving the White House, he established the Clinton Foundation, which helps improve global health, increase opportunity for girls and women, reduce childhood obesity and preventable diseases, create economic opportunity and growth, and address the effects of climate change. He is the author of a number of nonfiction works, including My Life, which was a #1 international bestseller. This is his first novel.
James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community from the National Book Foundation. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold more than 375 million copies worldwide. A tireless champion of the power of books and reading, Patterson created a new children’s book imprint, JIMMY Patterson, whose mission is simple: “We want every kid who finishes a JIMMY Book to say, ‘PLEASE GIVE ME ANOTHER BOOK.’” He has donated more than one million books to students and soldiers and funds over four hundred Teacher Education Scholarships at twenty-four colleges and universities. He has also donated millions of dollars to independent bookstores and school libraries. Patterson invests proceeds from the sales of JIMMY Patterson Books in pro-reading initiatives.
Product details
Hardcover: 528 pages
Publisher: Little, Brown and Company and Knopf (June 4, 2018)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0316412694
ISBN-13: 978-0316412698
***************************************************************************************
“Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy – The Shocking True Story of Jeffrey Epstein”
By James Patterson, John Connolly, and Tim Malloy
Hardcover – October 10, 2016
Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins to the rarefied heights of New York City’s financial elite. A college dropout with an instinct for numbers–and for people–Epstein amassed his wealth through a combination of access and skill. But even after he had it all, Epstein wanted more. And that unceasing desire–especially a taste for young girls–resulted in his stunning fall from grace. From Epstein himself, to the girls he employed as masseuses at his home, to the cops investigating the appalling charges against him, FILTHY RICH examines all sides of a case that scandalized one of America’s richest communities. An explosive true story, FILTHY RICH is a riveting account of wealth, power and the influence they bring to bear on the American justice system.
Hardcover: 320 pages
Publisher: Little, Brown and Company; First Edition edition (October 10, 2016)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0316274054
ISBN-13: 978-0316274050
Riefenstahl on Goebbels
Ristvan, I have read many of your posts which I found aligned with my thinking. This one however does not make any sense to me:
“The Trump campaign counterintelligence black op is less clearly criminal (although it has those elements) and more clearly political, reaching to Obama”.
How is weaponizing the Federal Government against a candidate for President of the USA in any way NOT a criminal undertaking (in addition to being a political operation)?
Excellent, Ristvan. Always like your weighing in. I’d like to think that Potus44 using the power of the federal government for political purposes, (up to no good) would be criminal.
There’s opposition research, and then there’s spying/manipulation/entrapment using bureaucrats/agents paid for by the American taxpayer…
So the DoJ is going to eventually charge and prosecute it’s own elite?
The employees destined to do this better be looking for another job as we speak….because they will have no future in the DoJ.
its
No. They had to go outside with a specially appointed jurist to do that – Huber.
Sorry, he’s DoJ. Just from out of DC.
If the white hats in DOJ are sucessful in prosecuting the elite black hats in DOJ/FBI,
They won’t need to look for another job, because they will BE the new ELITES IN DOJ.
Yeah, just like hero whistleblowers who topple corrupt Department heads or CEOs, then under new broom management are let go or marginalised and leave. There is sadly no such thing as new management in bureaucracies, just more careful versions of the old.
I’ve been out straight with work and grandbabies! First I’ve seen Flynn and Manafort on the “brady Bunch” Board!!! Hmmmm I gotta get caught up. It’s a Great Time to be a Conservative Patriot MAGA
Sessions appointed Rosensteins pal/assistant to oversee DOJ EDVirginia. Democrats are celebrating. https://mobile.twitter.com/davereaboi/status/999657707102666752
Wouldn’t it be great if one of the Small Group would just sing like a canary? Maybe Priestap could negotiate an immunity deal with Huber, get before Congress and just lay the whole thing out right on TV. The whole conspiracy. Who dreamed it up (probably Brennan), how they got Halper to try to entrap Papadoupolous to spew some rubbish about Russians in order to phony up some FISA warrant applications so they could spy on the whole Trump Campaign. A guy can dream, can’t he?
Sure, you can dream, sentient. But, it will be a slow, drip, drip. I’m wondering if Priestap was in the off the books meeting, memorialised in the CYA inaugeration day email to self.
If so, Priestap could have been a mole.
Also, wouldn’t be too concerned about his wifes donations. Hill made much of her gender, many fell for it. Is it worth ruining a marriage, of many years. I know of couples wrestling with this.
Are they going to have Crowdstrike testify?
Absolutely ridiculous to schedule more congressional hearings that will most likely NOT be televised. If there really is a John Huber who really is doing anything, let him pursue those people.
There were plenty of Congressional hearings during Watergate and that didn’t prevent prosecutions from proceeding…
This ran into me the other day. It seems real appropriate right now.
I hope it gets drawn out for years, all the trials one by one. Let em kick and scream the whole time. My satisfaction will be enormous. Just don’t miss any, no one gets away.
Youve only got ONE shot, at ‘killing’ a monarch, better get it right.
X10, when its a King, Obummery, and a Queen, Hillary, and includes a deep state, as well.
Some of us don’t have “years” to wait.
So will Huber no longer need “to retain the integrity of criminal evidence” because he will begin actual process of arrests, arraignments, prosecutions…
in June when the Committees have their interviews?
Perpwalks by June????
The OIG reports on factual evidence, but is the OIG report an assurance of the “retention of integrity” insofar as concerns courts, criminal proceedings and trials?
In re: SD’s above quote “…the need for U.S. Attorney John Huber to retain the integrity of criminal evidence. Toward that end, testimony from multiple witnesses, sought by congress upon members of the DOJ and FBI, was cancelled…”
Ah, “was classified, can’t talk about it”
So, ANY articles citing ‘unnamed sources” is either B.S., result of a leak, or MOST LIKELY, BOTH.
So, Pelosi saying she’s confused, doesn’t understand, (nothing new, there!) Schiff leaking they discussed grand juries, so spinning DJT pulling nixon manuever b.s.
Like Mueller, they got nothing. The Law isnt on their side, the facts arent on their side, the only thing they got left is to BANG their fists on defence table, and hope no one notices they got no case.
So…covert activity against an R-Nominee for President, is “Nothing particularly surprising”?
What does that mean?
Gah!
The general chorus coming out of that meeting has been ‘nothing to see here, move along’.
“Nothing particularly surprising” = WE, the Gang of 8 members, already knew all this stuff
😉
Which begs the question…when did they know it.
it’s classified and redacted! /s
😳
Sounds like the DOJ/FBI pulled another fast one.
I guess I’m jaded but seems to me everyone behind the scene in the DOJ/FBI has been delaying to coordinate their stories. Sundance I can see your analysis yes but the one thing that hangs me up is Rosenstein’s behavior regarding Mueller. He has allowed Mueller to abuse and ruin many lives. I’m not speaking about Manafort. Let’s face it, he sells out his country for a buck. Rosenstein allowed the laughable indictments against the “russian” companies, people. There isn’t any law to support those indictments.
I can’t get past Rosenstein.
What the h$ll is this????
LikeLike
Looks like an honest guy
Recommended by Warner and Kaine.
Can Sessions make any decisions independent of Rosenstein?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
So AG Jeff, who can do no wrong as he engineers his game of 87d chess, is prosecuting Wikileaks now….and using a rosey guy to head it up.
They/we, the USA, should be dropping all charges against Assange and crediting him with what the US media won’t do: Honest Journalism!
Yhey can not block all the images of a treed possum…but they are tryin’
Goodlatte and Gowdy are both leaving congress.
Question is…will they be doing a conscientious job of getting at the Truth?
Or will they be trying to cover it up.
This is a historical moment for our country.
Hopefully these two will want to go down in history as white hats who did a service for We the People…rather than a service for the globalist-owned swamp creatures.
The documents evidence surveillance may come out to totally overwhelm testimony…in Watergate, it was the tapes…not the testimony…here, we’ll see…probably Presented Daily Briefs!!
I’m trying to figure out why the press is portraying Priestap as a “target of conservatives”. I don’t know of any conservative pundit that is attacking him and, as others said above, Judge Janine and other pundits/analysts have assumed that Priestap is a White Hat. Would love to believe that there is an underlying strategy to build up Priestap as some sort of anti-Trump hero – maybe this article is the first step.
Also of interest (to me, at any rate) – these three names were involved in the ORIGINAL email investigation – but all of the recent “reports” (reliable sources say. . . ) on the content of the IG’s report have only mentioned Comey’s “unprecedented” re-opening of the investigation right before the election. This gives me hope that the IG report found and documented all of the rotten double-dealing in the original investigation – ignoring the crushed phones, handing out immunity deals like candy, etc.
The press actually has no idea what’s really going on. At the moment, they’re months behind on this entire scheme and in the dark due to a political tunnel focus on Russian collusion. Therefore, everything they’ll say right now will simply be an uniformed opinion filtered through a political prism.
Nothing captivates the American People like a Murder Mystery…with all the machinations, believe now that SETH RICH WILL APPEAR! His murder links everything in the Swamp…a man dies in the middle of the night steps from Congress and no one sees anything! All surveillance for 6 months lost by a “glitch”!! Nearby business surveillance???
I notice in that rogues gallery you have above that our SOS, Kerry isn’t included. Since CIA belong to him I don’t see where he gets a free pass. Not at this point anyway.
In any other Western English speaking jurisdictions Comey and McCabe would walk due to PDJT’s tweets creating an inability for them to get a fair trial from “influenced” jurors, as the defence would claim.
Just saying.
Military tribunals. Just saying….
Can’t happen.
Remember how I said Stormygate would go away once they discovered that nobody cared and it was actually starting to hurt Democrats?
The DNC-media also realized that Avenatti was becoming a Bigger Story than Stormy.
Rooster has been being coy, don’t know if this is good or bad ?
I can think of reasons for both.
“Deep State of Obama”
(Sung to Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Big servers keep on burning
Recording all our lives to disk
Information used against us
The crooked spy ring can’t resist
And we think it’s a sin, yes
Well we heard mister Clapper say it’s rumor
Well, we saw ole Brennan scowl and frown
We hope John Bren-nan will remember
The CIA don’t need him around anyhow
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
All you traitors helped the Clintons (boo, boo, boo)
Pros-e-cut-ors got their eye on you
Your indictment does not bother me
Does life sentence bother you?
Now tell me true
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
Here it comes, for Obama
Strzok and Page they had their cell-phones
And they were known to text a time or two(yes they do)
Lord their mes-sag-es tell sooo much
The re-dactions hide some names from view
Well is one of them you?
Deep State of Obama
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Deep State of Obama
Law is coming down on you
Deep State of Obama
Oh Deep State
Your cor-rup-tion is through
Now our government’s true
Deep State of Obama
Lord…
Law is coming down on you
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brilliant, Karl…one of your best yet!
Thanks Wheatie. That implies you’re a serial reader/singer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe, the fix waz in.
Karl, great parody song. WOW!
Echo; firstly, this AIN’T any other western democracy, as THEY don’t have first amendment, and are actually jailing people for hate speach,
Second, there will BE no trials, or defence.
Prosecutions case will be so airtite, with such compelling, LEGALLY ADMISSABLE evidence, that pleading guilty will be only viable option. See recent “backpage” case, for an example of a prosecution done “right”.
See Mueller investigation, for an example of example of dun RONG!
Just sayin,..
Congressional investigation yawn. If Nunes can not get access to documents whats the point. Gowdy is a huge disappointment. Bill Priestap still has his job. I think that means he is on Rosienten’s and Wrays team. I think both are dark grey hats most concerned with protecting the Institutions and seeing which way the wind blows. Bill Preistap is probaly in lock step with them.
John Brennan’s Plot to Infiltrate the Trump Campaign
It came out of his “inter-agency taskforce” at Langley.
May 22, 2018
https://spectator.org/john-brennans-plot-to-infiltrate-the-trump-campaign/
Getting impatient here. Concern that Mueller destroying alot if innocent people. Mueller need to do perp walk.
Among other issues, Mueller et al are running out the statute of limitations on the OWN past misbehavior…
Inside Judicial Watch: Mueller UNMASKED–Featuring Congressman Louie Gohmert
“the OWN” -> their OWN
I seem to remember that Comey threw Priestap under the bus during congressional testimony when he blamed the Director of Counterintelligence (didn’t mention Priestap by name) for the decision to not notify Congress.
The problem is …. that if this means something else – it means something else. I really hope it is what Sundance is proposing.
“During the period of January through May 2018 all congressional witness testimony from the FBI and DOJ participants to oversight committees was filtered through the need for U.S. Attorney John Huber to retain the integrity of criminal evidence. Toward that end, testimony from multiple witnesses, sought by Congress upon members of the DOJ and FBI, was canceled”.
The counter-argument:- what if this was a way of buying time for the Deep State? Do we have any evidence to date that Huber is anything other than another morgue operator shoving corpses in the fridge? He was Sessions pick. Who and what is Sessions – really? We live in hope, however.
For this 4 months+, DOJ and FBI have continued to obfuscate and play stalling games, buying time. DOJ is led by Sessions. Sessions has crippled his responsibility deliberately, and in a frighteningly willing way. However, Sessions chose Huber. Who is Huber? Do some background checking. I have.
The ‘Huber move’ has successfully muted the curious lawmakers. Horowitz did not appoint him. Sessions did it out of panic when he was pressured to DO SOMETHING. I know its the way of things and one can argue the case for it being a clever move to create the prosecution of naughty business Horowitz was uncovering. But, I remember something also that keeps getting in the way. The reason McCabe was fired was because the IG had to report any improprieties immediately. It was said here he could not sit on anything. So why is it that this changes over all the ‘Small Group’ that is still employed? Oh, they are willing but threatened witnesses and participants I hear?
Okay, let’s see then, you can’t have cake and eat it too. Who are the persons holding the sword over their heads telling them that if they stay in place and keep telling on everyone (such as Preisep)? What is the authority doing this? DOJ and the self mutilated Sessions, or the sneaky little arse covering bureaucrat Rosenstein, FBI and the office boy Wray? Woops.
The curious lawmakers were shut up for 4 months by the story about Huber – the authority of Huber. I only challenge this just in case. Not trying to be difficult but one must always run the other lens across it all. To me, another way of seeing ‘just what has happened…(Occam’s razor) what they do, not what they say, is ‘time buying’ everywhere. Was Plan B – once Hillary lost, and ‘OMG, we are in deep trouble’ … to do this for long enough to get to the mid-terms and a hopeful change in the weather where the narrative could be controlled again?
I fear that the plot to destroy Trump is bigger and more sinister than what is even being presented here. He is an outsider. I do not think he has many friends. Flynn was one, but they fixed him up good and proper… in fact it was the good old boys club Pence who got him sacked. Think back. He was sacked because of Pence being offended.
