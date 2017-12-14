Oh Lordy – Senator Johnson Outlines Scope of FBI Officials Sculpting Clinton Exoneration Statement for Comey…

Posted on

Senator Ron Johnson sends a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray questioning the surrounding investigative details about how the James Comey (July 5th, 2016) exoneration manuscript was changed and sculpted. (Full pdf below)

Within the letter Senator Johnson shares the changes that were made to the manuscript, and asks Wray if FBI officials are aware of who made the changes and why.  Prior revelations from within an ongoing IG report showed FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok participating in both the investigation of Hillary Clinton, and changing some of the manuscript to shape the narrative away from criminal conduct and toward Clinton’s favor.

Earlier information showed, via text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the scope of FBI Agent Strzok’s partisan efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election due to his personal political bias.  Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe appeared to be coordinating together on the Clinton investigation toward a united outcome.  Director James Comey delivered that outcome to the American electorate.

Essentially today Senator Johnson is asking current FBI Director Wray if he is aware of any further FBI officials that would have also participated in this coordinated effort; and what measures Director Wray is taking to look into the ‘matter’:

WASHINGTON – Newly released documents obtained by Fox News reveal that then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited numerous times before his public announcement, in ways that seemed to water down the bureau’s findings considerably.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Thursday that shows the multiple edits to Comey’s highly scrutinized statement.

In an early draft, Comey said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely “possible.”

Another edit showed language was changed to describe the actions of Clinton and her colleagues as “extremely careless” as opposed to “grossly negligent.” This is a key legal distinction.

Johnson, writing about his concerns in a letter Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the original “could be read as a finding of criminality in Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material.” (read more)

.

.

Recent alarming information surrounding the politicization of the FBI and DOJ:

♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump;  that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump.  Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page.  The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

August 15, 2016, FBI Agent Strzok tells FBI Lawyer Lisa Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

What do you think the odds are that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not show up next week in front of the House Judiciary Committee?

If he does indeed show up, that’s probably the one congressional hearing this year that will be well worth watching live.

 

  1. Pam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    He’s up to his neck in this no way McCabe will show up.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. milktrader says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Yep, looking forward to McCabe answering questions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. tazz2293 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I can hear Wray’s answer now.

    I cannot comment on this due to the the IG’s current ongoing investigation.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Can an FBI Deputy Director plead the 5th?

    Ka-💥

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Tom Fitton is right on.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Raffaella says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    All these explosive breaking news bombshells and no one but Fox and this site is reporting it. Nada.

    Instead, they are focusing on a news about Mueller last fall requesting documents from Cambridge Analytica.

    Truly disgusting news media we have here. Sessions should just start arresting people left and right and maybe then we get a little coverage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Roger Duroid says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I want that Sally Yates broad in an orange jump suit, too.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      December 14, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Me too. Something about her I really find disagreeable, but that imo is the one person Wray’s has a conflict of interest. Both came from the same firm, possibly the same practice group. Not sure it was exact same timeframe, but they know each other.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Mongo says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I get the sense that the investigation announcements are accelerating. Am I alone in this perception?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. burnett044 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    held accountable…..now that would be a first…has not happened yet….ahhh but we can dream.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Southpaw says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    May have to take the anon sources more seriously. The Q source said Hillary asked for a deal and we said no.

    Like

    Reply
  13. starfcker says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Sundance, what about the head of the snake, eric holder? He built this justice department. It’s his baby. He’s out there tweeting his fool head off, even today. Eric Holder on Twitter: “Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned:any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party”
    https://mobile.twitter.com/EricHolder/status/941315510179893249?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet. Between justice department stints, he’s a full-time white collar crime fixer, Marc Rich pardon, etc. He turned the justice department into a white collar crime fixing entity. No criminal charges minimal fines, funding for liberal causes, he did it all. If there was a head I wanted to see on a pike, it would be his. Is he implicated in anyway?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I will be surprised if McCabe shows. If he does, he won’t say much at all. He is one dirty dude.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Paco Loco says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Without a grand jury and indictments, this investigation is nothing but political postering and hot air.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Adam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    OK, I swear I haven’t been drinkin’ or otherwise…
    I’m starting to think Comey might be a good guy in this. It seems he was surrounded by partisan hacks and although they pushed him around regarding Clinton, he pushed back at the last moment in an attempt to salvage what he could for the FBI. Then an “investigation” is initiated to prevent or damage Trump’s presidency but he would have known his hands would be tied in that endeavor, too. By forcing an independent counsel he may have hoped to fracture that stranglehold on the FBI. Mueller was an ideal candidate because the Democrats would never accuse him of being soft on Republicans and it didn’t matter because Comey would have known the truth behind the dossier and thus he knew Trump was in no actual danger.

    Crazy but is any of this sane?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. 4sure says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The person who changed the wording that Johnson is fishing for, is some DOJ/FBI attorney. You can take it to the bank.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. cheekymeeky says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Thanks, cheekymeeky! Some of us don’t have cable, so we love when folks post these videos.

      Tucker Carlson is doing a great job and service to our country!

      Like

      Reply
  20. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      I enjoy following your twitter account. Love it when you are breaking down the congressional hearings blow by blow!
      Keep up the good work and thanks for devoting so much time to helping people understand what is going on in our government.

      Like

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      Email chain. There’s your list of conspirators right there

      Like

      Reply
  21. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    If Hillary had won, Bruce Ohr would be the Attorney General today.
    And Peter Strozk would be the Director of the FBI–at the new Seth Rich Memorial Justice Building.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Phil aka Felipe says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    “What do you think the odds are that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not show up next week in front of the House Judiciary Committee?

    If he does indeed show up, that’s probably the one congressional hearing this year that will be well worth watching live.”

    ————————————————————————————————————————-

    If I were him i would show up wearing “I’m NOT With Her ANYMORE” T-Shirt.

    Like

    Reply
    • Eric C. says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      I bet his days are a lot like Milton from Office Space, “but, but, but that is my red stapler….” being moved to the basement and deleted from the payroll, it’ll work itself out

      Like

      Reply
  23. Craft Eccentric says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Questions.
    Did the FBI Bleach-bit Clinton’s computer, and smash her Blackberries?
    Did the FBI kill Seth Rich after he had gained access to the DNC computers to research the vote registers, and what else did Seth see, and find?
    Did the FBI do the original opposition research for Jeb Bush?
    Did Obama sign off on the FISA?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Apfelcobbler says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    The MSM is studiously avoiding an essential question: How were these texts obtained to begin with? Texts are from August – mid-November 2016, as far as I understand.

    So the head of counter intelligence has to be watched — let that sink in a moment. And who did the tapping? NSA or CIA?

    Like

    Reply
  26. rashamon says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Do any of you Treepers remember the movie “The Sting” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford? I’m certain those two politically-leftish actors/producers would be amazed at how PDJT has out shone their narrative. Only the Cheshire Cat has smiled more than I have over the last weeks as this remarkably sophisticated sting unfolds.

    Amazing! Encroyable!

    Kudos to the alternative media and their supporters who has proved critical to, first, electing DJT, and, second, remaining true through the storm while he steadily implemented his programs. Sundance has established, along with some few others taking on this new media, a highly creditable channel for destroying the propagandists who ruled this world since the pamphleteers were taken over by Big Money/Big Banksters.

    PDJT is one smart cookie. Have faith, all. And keep spreading the Good News!

    Again, Sundance and Admins and all the Treepers: Good job, well done. SO much to do and SO little time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

