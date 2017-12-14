Oh Lordy – Senator Johnson Outlines Scope of FBI Officials Sculpting Clinton Exoneration Statement for Comey…

Senator Ron Johnson sends a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray questioning the surrounding investigative details about how the James Comey (July 5th, 2016) exoneration manuscript was changed and sculpted. (Full pdf below)
Within the letter Senator Johnson shares the changes that were made to the manuscript, and asks Wray if FBI officials are aware of who made the changes and why. Prior revelations from within an ongoing IG report showed FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok participating in both the investigation of Hillary Clinton, and changing some of the manuscript to shape the narrative away from criminal conduct and toward Clinton’s favor.
Earlier information showed, via text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the scope of FBI Agent Strzok’s partisan efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election due to his personal political bias. Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe appeared to be coordinating together on the Clinton investigation toward a united outcome. Director James Comey delivered that outcome to the American electorate.
Essentially today Senator Johnson is asking current FBI Director Wray if he is aware of any further FBI officials that would have also participated in this coordinated effort; and what measures Director Wray is taking to look into the ‘matter’:
WASHINGTON – Newly released documents obtained by Fox News reveal that then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited numerous times before his public announcement, in ways that seemed to water down the bureau’s findings considerably.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Thursday that shows the multiple edits to Comey’s highly scrutinized statement.
In an early draft, Comey said it was “reasonably likely” that “hostile actors” gained access to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email account. That was changed later to say the scenario was merely “possible.”
Another edit showed language was changed to describe the actions of Clinton and her colleagues as “extremely careless” as opposed to “grossly negligent.” This is a key legal distinction.
Johnson, writing about his concerns in a letter Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the original “could be read as a finding of criminality in Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material.” (read more)
Recent alarming information surrounding the politicization of the FBI and DOJ:
♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
August 15, 2016, FBI Agent Strzok tells FBI Lawyer Lisa Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
What do you think the odds are that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not show up next week in front of the House Judiciary Committee?
If he does indeed show up, that’s probably the one congressional hearing this year that will be well worth watching live.
He’s up to his neck in this no way McCabe will show up.
Does he have a choice? Can the committee compel him?
It may take a full Congressional vote to have the Sgt of Arms of the House or Senate to go grab him by the scruff of the neck and drag him in. I don’t think committee’s have that power.
Holder ignored them. Why not? What are they gonna do? They have no judiciary power. The committee cannot charge anyone with a crime. All they can do is investigate, question and stomp their feet.
So they hold him in contempt. Big deal. Like Lerner he’ll be forced to retire or be fired with full pension and benefits.
Both Holder and Lerner could have been arrested, tried and if found guilty, sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined 10K for contempt of Congress, but Congress passed on it.
I will pray that Kongress has the wherewithal to do their jobs. Judging by past performance I am not gonna hold my breath.
You cannot be jailed, fined, nor compelled to testify in any court or legal criminal hearing for pleading the fifth unless you have been granted full immunity and accepted it.
Can’t they give you immunity whether you want it or not?
You think Obama’s DOJ would have done that? Never.
They can pray the highest elected official to order their subpoenas enforced.
We can do that. I believe that at this moment in America’s history prayer is a far more important tool in this war that is being waged than anything else, beside President Trump, that we have going for us.
I was thinking “pray” as in a legal request to a higher authority (POTUS, highest law enforcement officer) but it works both ways doesn’t it
Let us pray it does. 🙂
What are they gonna do? They have no judiciary power. The committee cannot charge anyone with a crime. All they can do is investigate, question and stomp their feet.
What kind of toothless over sight is that?
Was it always that way or when and how did it change? No wonder they all act like eunuchs, that’s what they are.
He’ll not show and completely get away with it. What’s going to happen? Republicans are all talk, no action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok, how about can his boss require him to appear?
Then the risk is insubordination, a cause for termination.
NO one can force or threaten another person or compel a person to incriminate themselves.
Well he can plead the 5th on the record no problem. But you need to show up.
He has probably lawyered up, meaning, if he does show he will probably take the 5th
“If he does indeed show up, that’s probably the one congressional hearing this year that will be well worth watching live.”
He will show up w/his attorney and plead the fifth. The hearing w/him be over in less than 2 mins. That’s assuming his attorney even lets him show up. If I were McCabe, I WOULD HAVE MY ATTORNEY SEND THEM A LETTER STATING THAT “MY CLIENT WILL NOT APPEAR. ” They would then have to issue a subpoena for him. The subpoena could be challenged in court. When all is said and done if he has to appear, he pleads the fifth.
4sure, yes you are correct in your outline of the legal strategy McCabe or his lawyers will take. At the end of the day, he pleads the fifth, retires from the FBI the very next day and becomes a private citizen. Within four weeks, he gets a job with CNN.
Yep, looking forward to McCabe answering questions.
I can hear Wray’s answer now.
I cannot comment on this due to the the IG’s current ongoing investigation.
Can an FBI Deputy Director plead the 5th?
I think the 5th covers all citizens, even Directors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
can anyone see her shoe ???????
Tom Fitton is right on.
Because Sessions is up to his neck with his friends in the swamp. Truly frustrating.
LikeLiked by 3 people
all he’s really doing is whipping people up for ratings and clicks
“all he’s really doing is whipping people up for ratings and clicks”
Not true. Judicial watch is the only reason we know what we know. Who the heck else is looking out for us? And who is investigating Clinton?
sorry, but it is true…. He absolutely knows why he isn’t getting the info he demands. yet….. there he is crying a river for ratings and clicks.
keep in mind I said he / JW does good work so i am not taking away from that at all. but I don’t fall for some of the schtick either
I agree Deborah, I do think there is an on going investigation and that is why they are not turning over the information to JW.
So. Who is doing the on going investigation. The State Dept. has never complied w/any request.
So, he, and all of us should just keep quiet about the cover up of corruption by the government? We just need to quit demanding answers and info.
Right.
That is not what i said, or implied.
here is Tom Fitton “”I don’t understand why it is we’re battling this @TheJusticeDept. They’re defending @HillaryClinton in court…it is worse than you even know.”
My comment was based on his hyperbole
The FBI agreed to destroy two of her laptops during the investigation, so that info is gone.
Like Alabama destroying votes so they can’t be checked or recounted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I should add, that if the HC case gets re-opened, he may have to wait until it’s closed also.
All these explosive breaking news bombshells and no one but Fox and this site is reporting it. Nada.
Instead, they are focusing on a news about Mueller last fall requesting documents from Cambridge Analytica.
Truly disgusting news media we have here. Sessions should just start arresting people left and right and maybe then we get a little coverage.
Putting head in a bucket of ice or a nice cold shower will cool your hot head.
….and I need to do the same. Cold anger is hard these days.
That’s the strategy. Say nothing, report nothing, and watch it fade into the sunset. As it will.
Raffaella, lots of bloggers on youtube reporting it.
I want that Sally Yates broad in an orange jump suit, too.
Me too. Something about her I really find disagreeable, but that imo is the one person Wray’s has a conflict of interest. Both came from the same firm, possibly the same practice group. Not sure it was exact same timeframe, but they know each other.
I get the sense that the investigation announcements are accelerating. Am I alone in this perception?
held accountable…..now that would be a first…has not happened yet….ahhh but we can dream.
May have to take the anon sources more seriously. The Q source said Hillary asked for a deal and we said no.
Where is this Q source?
The Q/anon/pol. Info is delivered in questions. Regina, I think, posts some of his/her stuff that the reader is supposed to investigate further.
Is it on Twitter?
Sundance, what about the head of the snake, eric holder? He built this justice department. It’s his baby. He’s out there tweeting his fool head off, even today. Eric Holder on Twitter: “Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned:any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party”
https://mobile.twitter.com/EricHolder/status/941315510179893249?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet. Between justice department stints, he’s a full-time white collar crime fixer, Marc Rich pardon, etc. He turned the justice department into a white collar crime fixing entity. No criminal charges minimal fines, funding for liberal causes, he did it all. If there was a head I wanted to see on a pike, it would be his. Is he implicated in anyway?
Holder, like Obama and Clinton/s – should be in jail!
Holder and Obama turned the Department of Justice into a place of injustice and corruption.
Fast and Furious gun running to the drug cartels was a criminal endeavor.
So was the gun running to ISIS.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Long continually updated list of Obama/Clinton/Kerry/Holder/Lynch administration abuses of power and lawbreaking. If you spot something has been missed – please add it to comments to be included with the next update!
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2011/06/president-barack-obamas-complete-list.html
Congress is complicit also.
Holder is one of the best lawyers on the planet.
He can tie the legal system up for years.
He’d never do a day in jail, and he’d never give up obama.
I’m sure there are some much better than this crook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they don’t work for the current DOJ.
We will need to pray. Hard. It does make a difference.
And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the LORD. Psalm 27:6
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most dangerous and effective tool in the zero workshop, even today.
Nevermind. I see your Twitter post at 9:23. That’s a good enough answer for me
I will be surprised if McCabe shows. If he does, he won’t say much at all. He is one dirty dude.
LikeLiked by 3 people
James Comey
Andrew McCabe
Bill Briestap
Peter Strzok
James Rybecki
Johnathan Moffa
James Baker
Trisha Anderson
David Bowdich
Name Redacted 1
Name Redacted 2
https://vault.fbi.gov/drafts-of-director-comeys-july-5-2016-statement-regarding-email-server-investigation/Drafts%20of%20Director%20Comeys%20July%205%2C%202016%20Statement%20Regarding%20Email%20Server%20Investigation%20Part%2001%20of%2001/view
What?…!
Without a grand jury and indictments, this investigation is nothing but political postering and hot air.
I’m starting to think Comey might be a good guy in this. It seems he was surrounded by partisan hacks and although they pushed him around regarding Clinton, he pushed back at the last moment in an attempt to salvage what he could for the FBI. Then an “investigation” is initiated to prevent or damage Trump’s presidency but he would have known his hands would be tied in that endeavor, too. By forcing an independent counsel he may have hoped to fracture that stranglehold on the FBI. Mueller was an ideal candidate because the Democrats would never accuse him of being soft on Republicans and it didn’t matter because Comey would have known the truth behind the dossier and thus he knew Trump was in no actual danger.
Crazy but is any of this sane?
Comey could have fired the entire FBI if he had wanted. So, he is in on the deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m on the fence with Comey, so much says white hat and much says black hat.
I could make a case either way at this point…. I lean to the light gray but waiting for a bit more to come out before i hop off my fence.
That’s exactly what Comey wants you to think.
That’s how he positions himself.
Sick psychotic character, James Comey.
The person who changed the wording that Johnson is fishing for, is some DOJ/FBI attorney. You can take it to the bank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t most of the top agents also attorneys?
Thanks, cheekymeeky! Some of us don’t have cable, so we love when folks post these videos.
Tucker Carlson is doing a great job and service to our country!
I enjoy following your twitter account. Love it when you are breaking down the congressional hearings blow by blow!
Keep up the good work and thanks for devoting so much time to helping people understand what is going on in our government.
Email chain. There’s your list of conspirators right there
If Hillary had won, Bruce Ohr would be the Attorney General today.
And Peter Strozk would be the Director of the FBI–at the new Seth Rich Memorial Justice Building.
“What do you think the odds are that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not show up next week in front of the House Judiciary Committee?
If he does indeed show up, that’s probably the one congressional hearing this year that will be well worth watching live.”
If I were him i would show up wearing “I’m NOT With Her ANYMORE” T-Shirt.
I bet his days are a lot like Milton from Office Space, “but, but, but that is my red stapler….” being moved to the basement and deleted from the payroll, it’ll work itself out
Questions.
Did the FBI Bleach-bit Clinton’s computer, and smash her Blackberries?
Did the FBI kill Seth Rich after he had gained access to the DNC computers to research the vote registers, and what else did Seth see, and find?
Did the FBI do the original opposition research for Jeb Bush?
Did Obama sign off on the FISA?
The MSM is studiously avoiding an essential question: How were these texts obtained to begin with? Texts are from August – mid-November 2016, as far as I understand.
So the head of counter intelligence has to be watched — let that sink in a moment. And who did the tapping? NSA or CIA?
Do any of you Treepers remember the movie “The Sting” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford? I’m certain those two politically-leftish actors/producers would be amazed at how PDJT has out shone their narrative. Only the Cheshire Cat has smiled more than I have over the last weeks as this remarkably sophisticated sting unfolds.
Amazing! Encroyable!
Kudos to the alternative media and their supporters who has proved critical to, first, electing DJT, and, second, remaining true through the storm while he steadily implemented his programs. Sundance has established, along with some few others taking on this new media, a highly creditable channel for destroying the propagandists who ruled this world since the pamphleteers were taken over by Big Money/Big Banksters.
PDJT is one smart cookie. Have faith, all. And keep spreading the Good News!
Again, Sundance and Admins and all the Treepers: Good job, well done. SO much to do and SO little time.
😸😸😸😸😸
