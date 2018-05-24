Big Day For The Swamp – Gang of Eight, Plus Gowdy and Kelly, Meet With DOJ, FBI and DNI To Debate Transparency…

A historic set of meetings within the deepest parts of the DC Swamp is on the schedule for this afternoon with a rather unusual set of alliances, conflicts and competing interests amid both parties and all three branches of government.
After much debate, scheduling, positioning, narrative selling, re-scheduling and changes in attendees, the legislative branch and executive branch are set hold a meeting to discuss oversight, document production and investigative authority over prior intelligence and justice department abuses. It’s a very odd day indeed.
2017/2018 Intelligence Oversight “Gang of Eight”
♦At high-noon House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R), and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R), are meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. (link) and (link)
In this first meeting the legislative branch will be asking the executive branch, yet again, for unredacted documents relating to their oversight over the Intelligence Community and Department of Justice. The concerns are prior IC, DOJ and FBI conduct in spy operations against the former campaign of current President Donald Trump. ie. “SpyGate”.
The Chief Executive of the Executive Branch, President Donald J Trump, supports full transparency and his interests are represented by Chief-of-Staff John Kelly. However, the representative cabinet officer of the executive branch, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is not permitted to attend; and the subordinate cabinet officers DAG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray, seemingly are reluctant to support current transparency requests.
This apparent non-compliant split within the executive branch is unusual to say the least and unfortunately the primary reconciliation officer, Jeff Sessions is recused. Making the issue(s) more complex is current President being the likely victim of an abuse of power by the former cabinet officers of the prior President Obama administration.
To defend the interests of the prior cabinet and prior administration, the co-dependent facilitators of SpyGate, the 2016 Gang-of-Eight (sans Senator Feinstein, replaced by Senator Warner), come from both the Republican and Democrat side of the legislative branch. Thus…
♦At 2:00pm, an additional group of legislative branch oversight members, seven additional members of the Intelligence Oversight “Gang of Eight”, will join Devin Nunes for a second meeting/briefing to discuss similar issues.
House Speaker Paul Ryan; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member, Adam Schiff; Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr; and Vice-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner will join House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. This represents the Gang-of-Eight.
[It is presumed at this point Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy will exit the venue.]
♦ At the 2:00pm meeting seven well known Deep State members of the Gang of Eight, both Democrats and Republicans, will align with the subordinate cabinet officers DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray, against the sunlight and oversight demands of Devin Nunes, John Kelly and presumably Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats.
2017/2018 Intelligence Oversight Gang of Eight
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Mark Warner are democrats. They will be supported in the briefing by Richard Burr, Mitch McConnell and possibly Paul Ryan, all republicans. [Although Ryan has expressed ambivalence on his alignment]
Five of these seven Go8 members (Pelosi, Schiff, Burr, McConnell and Ryan) were co-facilitators for the 2016 operation “SpyGate” along with Senator Dianne Feinstein, and Senator Harry Reid. Feinstein abdicated her Vice-Chair position and was replaced by by Mark Warner. Harry Reid retired and was replaced by Chuck Schumer.
2016 “SpyGate” was a multi-department intelligence plan involving former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and an unknown number of Obama administration members.
According to Brennan’s former congressional testimony he briefed each of the 2016 Gang of Eight members on the origination of the intelligence information, and the beginning of the counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump and his campaign. However, curiously John Brennan stated he briefed each of the members “individually”.
John Brennan structured his self-defense with great specificity: (@13:35)
.
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (link)
As a consequence of their oversight responsibility, if gross misconduct of unlawful activity is evidenced within the presented documentation from the tightly held vault of the FBI and DOJ, all members of the 2016 intelligence oversight are at risk; presumably excluding Devin Nunes.
Thus those remaining members of the 2016 Go8 have a motive to keep all evidence of prior activity sealed from current congressional oversight and inquiry. That’s why they will likely align with the interests of the subordinate cabinet members who also have an institutional interest in keeping DOJ and FBI secrets from exposure; against the requests of Chief Executive President Trump.
At the 2:00pm larger briefing Devin Nunes will likely only find White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and DNI Dan Coats as open allies. Predictably House Speaker Paul Ryan will hide behind the potted plant until the smoke clears; while Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Warner, McConnell and Burr attack Nunes for requesting oversight.
Predictions:
♦If historic patterns repeat, at approximately 2:30pm Adam Schiff will excuse himself to use the restroom and place a guarded phone call to congressional correspondent Manu Raju of CNN, whereby he will leak briefing details for the lead story at the 3:00pm hour.
Awaiting Schiff’s return signal, Pelosi and Schumer will run a distraction campaign discussing tea biscuits and gun control efforts, while Mark Warner uses his blackberry under the table to text message the Russian couriers waiting outside.
Mitch McConnell will find his way to the plant in the corner and begin mumbling something to Paul Ryan who will ask the Senate Majority leader if he remember to bring a mirror. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr will pause from glaring at the unfamiliar Ukrainian female staffers, strategically selected for attendance by Mark Warner, and begin guilty engagement with DNI Dan Coats and John Kelly while the room awaits Shiff’s return.
At approximately 3:30 to 4:00pm the group will begin to exit FBI Headquarters and after reaching the third concrete step the first very detailed question from the awaiting media will be shouted at Chairman Devin Nunes asking why he has already leaked the classified content of the briefing. Prior to answering Chairman Nunes will catch Pelosi and Schumer slyly smiling back as they enter their escorted vehicles.
Ranking member Adam Schiff will be positioned slightly behind Nunes waiting for the bombardment of seeded rapid-fire questioning of Nunes to cease; at which time Schiff will step forward and the media will listen intently in hushed compliance for fifteen minutes as Schiff explains how today’s critically important briefing has laid the groundwork for future impeachment proceedings.
Toward the end of his rehearsed remarks Adam Schiff will note the likelihood that that several dozen FBI intelligence assets and their families are now at risk; adding a possibility that right now FBI intelligence sources are being assassinated in grocery stores as a result of the grossly irresponsible requests by Chairman Nunes for the most sensitive national security secrets.
At 4:00pm Jake Tapper will carry the choreographed Schiff exit remarks live; with James Clapper and Carl Bernstein pre-positioned in the CNN studio, complete with the leaked narrative provided by Jim Scuitto and congressional correspondent Manu Raju.
Soon thereafter Wolf Blitzer will come in for the structured assist with a ‘Breaking News’ live-feed from Senator Mark Warner who just arrived back on Capitol Hill.
….And so it goes.
A historic day in the swamp.
.
MAGA Morning.
???? Morning??? I haven’t gone to bed yet — too busy catching up reading here and a few other sites. I have a news addiction and it’s getting worse, not better, these days.
Might as well stay up for POTUS on F+F in less than an hour. Thank God I am retired and my only tutoring session Thursday got postponed!!
YES…. and I hope everyone who was dumping on Sessions for not stepping in, what we are watching is what he knew would happen… the DEEP STATE is collapsing under it’s own lies.
If Sessions had taken this to a Special Counsel, it would have turned into a 2 year Legal and Political battle.
MAGA is run by Trump whose the the best when it comes to playing the long game.
We’ll see if it happens the way you’re calling it.
It will. The crooks are setting up for the crooked elections and Loot Season.
That is the key. They have to keep the money flowing.
Too bad Grassley is not involved.
Superb, Sundance!
…..all on the tax payers backs
Thanks again Sundance
DRAIN IT
Unfortunately, I am not reading the Onion.
Yes I agree, but it is what it is… and we’re winning BIGLEY
This is 100% applicable to the situation at hand.
I watched POTUS yesterday afternoon at his impromptu PRESSER, it was so refreshing to see our President in action, poised, calm, confident, and in complete control. Just think back to Obama and just how aloof and out of touch he really is/was…..Heaven help us and protect POTUS!
Isn’t John Kelly also a swamp member?
What happens next will be interesting as it is likely the Swamp wins this skirmish and transparency loses. Will POTUS then decide to take the Swamp on directly by declassifying all the documents and redactions? Or, do we get more kabuki until Huber decides to show his hand?
Sundance does such a great job at Swamp channeling.
So, will this small group provide Schiff with another Barium Test where he leaks false information, remembering that “the news is fake, the leaks are real”…and is the IG report number 2 due out tomorrow?
General Kelly is NOT swamp.
Trust your president.
Ok, who wrote the “prediction” portion of typical in s essay?
Mark Steyn?
It’s hilarious, very Steyn-esque.
Are you going on the inaugural Steyn cruise in October??
I knew nothing about a cruise but I’m definitely going to look into it.
Thanks for the heads up.
Steyn is treasure. He never went to college, knows more stuff about more subjects than the next twenty smartest people in the world, and produces as much worthwhile content as all the national publications put together.
FYI
https://www.steynonline.com/8641/announcing-the-inaugural-mark-steyn-club-cruise
Last-you are so right! Did you see Mark’s article yesterday about the most recent developments? One of the best things he’s written in my estimation. I posted a link here but you can find on his website.
I did not see but will check it out.
Thanks!
https://www.steynonline.com/8667/tinker-tailor-clapper-carter-downer-halper-spy
I can’t think of anything less relevant to the attempted coup.
Blah, blah….nil result.
PDJT has absolute authority over DoJ and FBI but refuses to use it.
I believe the Pres is choreographing the stonewalling, giving the bad guys every opportunity to expose themselves as the enemies of the people that they are.
All while Pres Trump’s approval ratings slowly climb.
Why do anything differently at this point?
I truly don’t know what to say to that contention……the “bad guys” need no more exposure legally, all from Brennan to Comey can be prosecuted successfully on the evidence available today.
Joe Sixpack will never understand more than a 30 sec tv soundbite of it.
Joe will get the takeaway message when they are PROSECUTED, not from cute insider political esoteric drivel about more “exposure”.
Some of the bad guys need no more exposure, but we haven’t worked our way to the top yet now have we?
Haven’t publicly tied in obama/jarrett/Rhodes and others yet now have we?
I believe this is going to play out slowly all summer long, remaining in the headlines during a time when 99% of people pay no attention.
Leading right into mid-terms.
Sure seems to me like this is being choreographed.
Exactly Lastin…. If you know anything about negotiating, the tactic is let your adversary defeat themselves. It’s like staying silent if an argument you’re obviously winning… the other guy tends to dig deeper into it’s own hole.
TRUMP is a GENIUS sent from heaven!
Adam Schiff and the other Swamp Creatures should join their endangered species comrade scum at the grocery store where they all come to an end of their days while each is wearing a surprised look on their stupid faces realizing how decisively their judgment day has arrived.
No more “litigation” should be indulged ……the time for more “talk” is over.
HA!!! I didn’t know Sundance wrote comedy movie scripts.
But, alas, it is NOT a comedy, but a political thriller, a la “7 Days in May”.
Maybe POTUS will spoil CNN’s strategy with a breaking news flash in about one hour on F+F.
A Greek Tragedy.
PDJT invites the press into the meeting for opening remarks and never dismisses them.
The only way to tolerate this complete fuster cluck is a glass of Grannys. Or two.
This meet up should of been in Iceland. I doubt peaceful coexistance will be possible. President Trump tear down this Beltway. Time to trigger MAD (mutual assured destruction) for the D and R Swampers. It is the only way to save the Republic.
This is where we see if Gen Kelly earns his keep. This is a high stakes liars poker game where Kelly has to call everyone’s bluff.
I see this whole meeting as a show case to line up the Liars in person, including the MSM response. The IG report and Huber have all the information. The Greatest Show on Earth. Get your tickets here.
Since there is 2 meetings, what are the chances the 2nd meeting has different info to setup the leakers once and for all?
If Nunes is attending both, those chances are slim today at least.
Unless the first group has plans for Schiff.
Nunes will hopefully take notes/keep them honest.
Amazing that a FARMER (Master’s degree) will save The Republic from a pack of lawyers.
It takes a lot of common sense to be a Farmer, not so to be a Lawyer.
I don’t see a disadvantage to having as many people as possible be briefed. If what we want is transparency, how can that be a bad thing? Sure, the Democrats will lie and leak about the content, but that can easily be overcome in time. It’ll just dig their hole a little deeper.
I wonder if the plan was to have them all attend all along, but to make them ask first.
Maybe after the meeting is adjourned POTUS can drop in and let everyone know that its been RECORDED for posterity……Leak away folks!
Ok4ayl,
Better yet, perhaps POTUS will mention that the recordings include cameras and microphones at all angles including under tables, bugs in the bathrooms, and surveillance of all cellphones and blackberries within the building.
All of which is to be immediately declassified for the sake of transparency.
Boy , that is discouraging to read first thing in the morning. Can VSG Trump gut( as opposed to cut ) this Gordian Knot ? These guys are desperate not only regarding Spygate , but the Trump Train’s increasing speed and momentum . I hope they discover that the light at the end of the tunnel is that Train speeding toward them . Amen
Yes. Unfortunately I concur. That’s EXACTLY how the day’s events will play out.
Short of Ryan announcing his role and turning himself over to authorities, nothing can derail today’s script.
Hope this all comes to an end soon so Trump and his team can concentrate on getting the important things done for this Country ie: the wall and repeal healthcare.
Catch POTUS on F+F at 7 AM ET for a possible preview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sessions initially rejected demands to recuse himself. Then and especially now it seems that his eventual capitulation was made under false pretenses, and his recusal was coerced through the mere suggestion of the appearance of impropriety.
More than a year later the special counsel has no evidence of Russian collusion by the
Trump campaign.
Shouldn’t the lack of evidence therefore
confirm that Sessions has no conflict of
interest? What does it take to reverse a recusal?
One thing that struck me for some reason was the part about Sessions being (of course) unable to attend this most important meeting. Isn’t something like this as good a reason as any to replace him?
No hard feelings, but he is being prevented from doing his job because of his damn recusal.
If the cost of a conference table rises to the level of national security we are being played for fools.
This is where the Intel agencies show the politicians all the dirt they have on them and threaten to release if the pols don’t cave. Those pols not dirty wlll simply be told “Nice family, shame if anything happened to it.”
It may also be that no information is shared from the DOJ/FBI cabal. Then all Hell should break loose.
Sundance, this was a wonderful, easy to read and understand, factual, intelligent TRUTH-BOMB and one of the finest examples as to why so many of us here are dependent on your wisdom, insight, and straight-forward, non-varnished analysis.
THANK YOU.
Yep.
Let’s hope for a salacious “barium meal” to be placed in the second meeting-one so “compelling” that it can’t be resisted!
I have been hanging onto this a while, I do think it is appropriate about now.
No truer words produced from Hollywood, and out of the mouths of kids from 1999 I believe.
What’s the difference between Government and politics?
Let the show begin!!!
Another day in the life of “We the People” getting our nose rubbed in the feces of the Deep State. When will this end. Every conservative I know is ready now for civil war. We have had enough of the theater and the president needs to bring this to an end. Each week it is another extravagant event of sedition and treason. We have had enough.
Unfortunately the other Americans are brain dead and sleep walking. No need to stir them up just yet.
Okay here’s my (laughable) prediction: Nunes and Gowdy get stonewalled at the first meeting…when Gowdy leaves, he goes to the WH and reports on the lack of cooperation.
While the Gang of 8 meets and has tea…our VSGPDJT declassifies the documents–while the Go8 are in that room and don’t get word about it till they leave…lol
Trump could end this farce with the issuance of a blanket declassification. In fact, and even better:
“All documents requested by Chairman Nunes are hereby downgraded to “Unclassified” regardless of prior classifications. Subject document are to be provided in unredacted form to Chairman Nunes both as hardcover and digital copies (if originally produced in digital form). These documents are to be delivered to the office of Chairman Nunes no later than HH:MM on MM/DD/YYYY. Failure to comply with this Executive Order will result in immediate termination for cause.”
Address it to Rosenstein, Wray, and their direct reports. And on MM/DD/YYYY, at HH:MM plus 1 minute have U.S. Marshall confiscate their credentials escort them out of the Federal offices and seize safes and computers.
I’m interested in seeing what John Kelly says.
I assume he will be there because Sessions won’t be.
Nunes is our only hope for transparency.
FYI he just sent out a Campaign Re-election request: http://www.DevinNunes.com/donate.
depressing. Can we say operation zero footprint=crossfire hurricaine? The useful idiots will eat up the false narrative, I am afraid…..I pray that I am wrong…
I didn’t realise Adam Shiff was still around, He appears to have been very quiet lately for someone who had so much to say.
Sounds like SD has seen this play before!
