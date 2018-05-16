Corrupt Law Enforcement Official Leaked Private Michael Cohen Financial Information To Sketchy Porn Lawyer…

Last week, in an effort to target President Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, sketchy porn-lawyer Michael Avenatti received and released stolen financial records for a group of people who held the name Michael Cohen. At least two of the people who had their records released were the wrong Michael Cohen.
In a New Yorker article today, far-left playtime ‘journalist’ Ronan Farrow writes about his contact with the law-enforcement official who stole the Cohen financial records and gave them to the sketchy porn lawyer.
From the timing it appears the Treasury Department Office of Inspector General is close to catching the criminal leaker. As such, Farrow writes a sympathetic outline attempting to shape a narrative of a “law-enforcement official” as a wounded ‘whistleblower‘.
New Yorker – Last week, several news outlets obtained financial records showing that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, had used a shell company to receive payments from various firms with business before the Trump Administration.
In the days since, there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation: the official had grown alarmed after being unable to find two important reports on Cohen’s financial activity in a government database. The official, worried that the information was being withheld from law enforcement, released the remaining documents. (read more)
Here’s the problem with Farrow’s sympathetic motive framework. The ‘law-enforcement official’ stole, and released, financial records of the wrong Michael Cohens. That’s not the conduct of a “whistleblower”; that’s the conduct of an entrenched and corrupt partisan ideologue holding -and exploiting- their position within law-enforcement.
A Big Difference.
Hopefully it leads to criminal charges and an arrest. Eventually people will have to start paying the price for leaking.
LikeLiked by 12 people
‘Eventually people will have to start paying the price for leaking.’
Or BREAKING the law PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Still say the LEO is working with Fusion GPS or some others around Mueller.
Avenatti talked about others working with him. No way this LEO decides to give it to Stormy’s lawyer as first choice.
Farrow may be being tricked also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean the LEO story may be fake and should be considered fake.
How did she or he decide to contact the California lawyer?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Public perp walk is in order. Enough of this!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This pimp / lowlife lawyer needs to be bankrupted and jailed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got a good nickname for Avenatti: Richard Cranium!
LikeLike
Leaking info from two unrelated people is both funny and extremely sad. I hope he does some jail time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not a big fan of lawsuits, but in this case, the innocent Cohen’s should sue in civil court the perpetrator. He/She should pay personally for this. And that should make everyone in the further think twice about doing something similar. Like someone else said- if you find an irregularity:
LikeLiked by 7 people
I prefer long “prison” time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The enemy would like for this to be the norm….1984!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying for a perp walk for the big and small in the future. Hopefully with some mercy executions to protect them from an enraged populace that has been enlightened beyond their wildest fears.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Suicides of despair.
LikeLike
Following this story today.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe Fusion GPS or other contractor involved. It fits too much a current media need rather than a Trump – Russia collusion angle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. I’m expecting on of those head scratching incestous relationships.
Why is the leaker not being named, yet?
Ahem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Woody’s son’s duty not to leak the name.
I’m not sure Woody’s son is completely buying it.
Woody’s son already ruined his reputation after his great Weinstein work by pursuing a Trump bimbo.
Maybe this is another Fusion story being fed him.
I cannot believe this Fed official could be so stupid—until I read the Lisa-Peter texts!
Still also could be fake. Mueller may have been sharing the data with private contractors who leaked it.
LikeLike
Whoa. This person is dangerous and needs to be arrested ASAP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed.
I expect there are DOZENS more like whoever it is, and before this is over, there will be leftists dumping dirt EVERYWHERE. The “Reality Winners” will all be going into FLORID TDS.
Buckle up, put in goggles and waders, and enjoy the fight. When it’s over, WE WIN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this crooked lawyer is disbarred and prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope they catch this lawless thug and make an example out of him. Enough is enough, these shameless thugs think that whatever goes, the end justifies the means. Prison time for 20 years the least.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Let both of them – the incontinent bird and Ronan Farrow, son of rabid she-dog Mia – try to impress the judge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This person stole the information in order to cause harm to Cohen. This is not a leak.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It is a theft. A robbery.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ronan Farrow? The same guy who brought down Harvey Weinstein and Eric Schneiderman. Still a useful hatchet man for the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s the son of the Crazy Mia – hell hath no fury…. well, you know the rest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was Ronan abused from childhood like a lot of other hollywood kids? Is that why he brought down these two pervs?
LikeLiked by 2 people
nope..he was spoon-fed those cases, and accepted them gladly because, after failing at his numerous previous ventures, he was desperate to do something in the private eye.
and now! a career!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leaking to Michael Avenatti is not whistleblowing – it is pure partisan hackery.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s worse than just “partisan hackery”.
It is the criminal abuse of government data, for the purpose of using it as a weapon for political purposes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Cohen 1,2, and 3 should be seeking civil remedies at the least from multiple entities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All these people attempting to take down Trump, and those around him, are in such a rush (panic) to do it, they end up shooting themselves in the foot. Or perhaps we are just lucky to be witnessing lots of quick karma. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need public hangings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ronan Farrow…isn’t that Rosemary’s Baby?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, his prostitute mother – Mia – who still pretends she is a victim of Woody Allen slept around with lots of people. There is a good chance Ronan is Frank “Kennedy Mafia” Sinatra’s progeny, but who knows with these people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three posts that are slurs against Mia Farrow. This isn’t a gossip rag or hate forum. Ronan Farrow’s mother is OT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s your opinion.
Mine differs.
That revengeful Mother Of MeToo gave birth not only to her alleged family, but also to the hysteria that messed up society in general.
Ronan Farrow IS the embodiment of gossip rag nonsense, even if, like National Enquirer, he hits some actual target once in a while.
Please take your preaching and preening somewhere else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
its probably woody’s- if you take away the colored contacts and the colored hair, he looks enough like woody…looks more like mia than anyone anyway
and was frank actually shooting slugs and not blanks in his 70’s? possibly..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woody Allen, Mia’s husband, ran off with their adopted child and later married her. Mia is not the problem. That scenario would cause a lot of bitterness with anyone.
LikeLike
Sorry, get some better information. The woman in question was never Woody Allen’s adopted child.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, but she was very young, and he was having an affair with her right under her adoptive mother’s nose. You forget the photos in the Kodak film box?
LikeLike
Saint Mia was having an affair with Frank (only that we know of) not so long after she destroyed the life of the Previn family.
Sorry, I am DONE applying idiotic “believe the woman” standards.
What’s good for the gander is good for the goose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why couldn’t the source just leak a statement that there appears to be missing documents, if that was his sole motive?
LikeLike
For the first (and only) time in my life, I’m thankful for Odammits 8 lawless years in office. I give him complete credit for making these idiots, such as the FBI and this law enforcement officer, think that their cases will only be judged in the media. Believing this lie, bless their hearts, they run to the press and immediately confess what they did–with a spin, of course. They remind me of really stupid children who ‘fess up and then give the most idiotic rationalization for their behavior–like that makes it all okay!
Yeah, it’s not going to work, but, hey, thanks for telling us what you did!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am interested in knowing if Ronan Farrow connected leaker with Crooked Porn Lawyer.
LikeLike
so now, if Sessions handles this properly, we can see some nice insight into the Destroy Trump world.
Who is this fellow?
Who is he connected with?
Did he undertake this on his own volition?
Why did he go to Avenatti?
Or did Avenatti reach out to him?
Or better yet did the people running Avenutty reach out to him? (hello Ben Rhodes and war room)
Why go to Ronan Farrow of all the yutzes in the world? Did he go to him because he thought Ronan is connected to Trump people, and thus he could get leniency?
LikeLike
The ever constant problem among all of these officials is their total lack of any God-centered values, no moral compass except what feels good to them at any given moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will have plenty of time sitting in a prison cell to work on that moral compass because that is where they all will be. It will send a clear message to everyone that if you leak classified information illegally, make sure to have a good lawyer.
Adults in many ways are like children! When examples are made, they behave accordingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fear is the beginning of wisdom….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President has known about everything! “Operation Hurricane” was the secret name the FBI gave for their mission to get our President. Remember the famous meeting with the Military Brass in October of 2017 where he stated “The Calm Before the Storm”. Reporters went nuts wondering what he meant. He smiled and told them eventually you will find out.
I would not be at all shocked that “Covfefe” was their secret code for their informant in the UK 🇬🇧. That was our President’s way on telling them he knows everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Emperor Avenatti has no clothes.
LikeLike
Apparently he is lacking brains as well…
LikeLike
Treepers….I have a confession…..
While I am in very good health– for the past 2 1/2 years I feel like I have developed a very, very, very slow form of Tourette’s. My head moves from right to left slowly all day long while reading or watching the news, I find myself saying to no one in particular ” You have to be kidding me” at least 20 x a day.
Apparently my brain has no internal or external tools to process this absolute madness, even with the assistance of CTH’s in depth analysis. I understand what is happening, I can not believe it is happening. It is like the country has taken leave of it’s senses.
I have been observing/researching this- collusion-impeachment-dossier-Comey, Rosey, email-bs investigation etc- etc etc. and it is shocking to me that some people actually think there is a there -there.
On what planet do you spend 10 Million on a bs investigation like this ? ?
I will just go back to shaking my head. Maybe I will mix it up and will start rocking back and forth as some form of a self soothing motion because the insanity of this truly boggles my brain.
s/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I feel like that when my eyes are off 2 clicks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sayit2016: Your condition is late-onset Obamaloidosis. I had the early-onset form of the disease, with symptoms emerging in late 2008.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BIILrla I am not alone ? That is truly a relief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Welcome aboard Senior Cofefe, my name is Comrad Nothingburger. I’m your personal psychiatrist. I hope you’ll find your padded cell comfortable.”
LikeLike
“I hope you’ll find your padded cell comfortable”
Is the padding made of flame retardant material? One of those guards comes in here with a lit cigarette.
It appears someone removed the tags. It is flame retardant, isn’t it?
The law says you can’t remove the tags.
Hello?
Hello?
LikeLike
In many types of crimes, the coverup of the crime becomes vastly larger than the crime itself. It is clear that part of Muellers walking orders is to coverup other crimes.
When one lie is told, it takes at least two lies to coverup the first lie.
Then it takes two lies to coverup each of the coverup lies, and so on.
You are witnessing a snowball of lies that is beginning to come apart at the seams.
It may seem unreal, but alas, it it very true. Our Constitutional Republic has, and is,
under attack from domestic enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DC Planet. And there are a few others… the Cali Planet and Mexico Planet to name two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SMH….. again.
LikeLike
In the interest of defending our Constitutional Republic with all of the tools available,
I recommend the vindictive approach so as to dissuade any who in the future may choose
commit sedition and treason on the scale of those we investigate today.
I suggest we at least consider public hanging for some of the perpetrators in these crimes.
LikeLike
335blues: In support of your suggestion, I would like to point out that hanging is environmentally friendly,as it requires nothing but natural, sustainable materials, such as lumber and hemp, and no external energy source, thanks to gravity. Hanging is emissions-free and has virtually zero carbon footprint. Nor does hanging contribute to global warming.
LikeLike
Lol.
Get out in front of it!!!
Their motives were pure! Everyone was secretly “trying to save the Republic”. Ignore the criminality and law breakung! Bless their heart’s.
I smell fear.
Good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is exactly what The arguments in court to return the search warrant records invisioned
LikeLike
Don’t you take your fathers last name ?
LikeLike
>>>worried that the information was being withheld from law enforcement, released the remaining documents.
That’ll teach them banks!
Seriously, that is a bizarre excuse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Accessing someones bank records is serious; it is not a leak or whistleblower; it is illegal. Someone is going to jail. Ronan Farrow’s article proves the crime; New Yorker must have a lousy legal team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dunno… Mueller’s been doing it for a year now with what amounts to illegal warrants.
LikeLike
I would think the wrong Michael Cohens would have a huge case against this leaker. Can you imagine your private records splayed before the public just because you shared the same name with a famous lawyer? Good grief that is sloppy work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG Robert Anderson is on in an absurd 4 person FBI buddies of Mueller panel now on MSNBC
is this the fella mentioned in Strzok page texts?!
LikeLike
oh good…next in the mueller hagiography (effort to keep this sham going), we will discuss his stellar war record
at some point, host brian williams will interject and relate a story of how HE and Mueller were stuck in a foxhole in Da Nang when suddenly a platoon of VC’s…
LikeLike
wow that was amazing…SD, if you want some laughs I suggest posting the entire Brian Williams Mueller for God interview with his 4 former colleagues…connected with the lengthy Wired portrait of Mueller as a war hero
Gee, a cynical man may think that if they can lie so blatantly about his FBI and law enforcement experience, perhaps his war hero-dom wasnt all they claim as well..
LikeLike
“Whistleblower” my arse. The LEO is a freakin criminal. Arrest his/her arse ASAP!
LikeLike
Buckle up, kids. The imminent release of the OIG has the rats scurrying. And this is just day one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Things are definitely heating up.
LikeLike
Sundance, please, no pictures of that rat faced bastard crooked lawyer. It makes me want to punch my computer screen.
LikeLike
Leakers are absolutely pieces of sh*t.
The lawyer is absolutely a piece of sh*t.
The NY Times is absolutely a piece of sh*t.
This whole menagerie is full of pieces of sh*t.
I think I’m beginning to smell something that resembles an extra large hold the pickles, hold the lettuce genuine certified and copywritten
piece of SH👀T. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a piece of Sh*t.
LikeLike
Let me guess, this is what’s blaring on cnn & msnbc?
They won’t stop until they’re made to stop, ie perp walks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NJF: Silencing some will require a perp walk, followed by a short descent.
LikeLike
Not just them. Saw it mentioned on Fox today. On Shep,
naturally. John King was almost giddy.
LikeLike
The number of corrupt people in federal law enforcement seems to be endless. This is seriously exhausting.
LikeLike
Looks like the dragon is unhappy with the trump trade deal and is holding nucs in NK hostage. Trump says go for it, no nucs and what’d I say boy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leaker must get his/her news from CNN; apparently the poor sap thought the deep state was still on offense.
LikeLike
For those incredibly ignorant people who claim “Mia is OK” –
inform yourself regarding the DORY PREVIN situation – Mia Farrow, worshipped by her opportunistic, uber-liberal, hyper-LIAR of a son – destroyed without hesitation the life of a wonderful, gifted wife.
Dory Previn wrote this haunting song about Mia Farrow and her disgusting type. People who don’t understand the situation and the actual ABUSE have no compassion.
But here it is we are. Men have to be convicted without proof, while absolutely horrid women benefit from the benefit of the doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
rsmith1776: Thanks so much for this Dory Previn info and song. I just did some research. Truly interesting life story. Gifted, indeed.
LikeLike
This supposed “LEO” came right out and leaked against Trump’s lawyer without any warnings, even though none of the LEOs in the Weiner Computer Case leaked back in Oct. of 2016. Hmmmm…could it be this supposed LEO was more of a partisan than the NYPD cops and FBIers were working the Weiner Case?
LikeLike
It’s finally blowing up in their faces….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is getting better and better folks! The avalanche is going to destroy them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be a START!
LikeLike
We are witnessing the sinking of the Titanic. Let’s see. Who goes down with the ship and who gets a life boat??
LikeLike
This was my concern.
If this LEO was concerned, why not alert his Managers, Directors, Unit Command, OIG, individuals IN HOUSE … about his “concerns”?
Further, if that was really his / her motivation, wouldn’t they want to prevent it from happening again?
LikeLike
LikeLike
PS Throw the BOOK AT THEM!! Tired of all these leaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#Free Cohen’s Stuff!
LikeLike
Talking about wanting to punching your TV…. Pocahontas was on saying “Hillary WON by 3 Million votes. yet Trump took the Presidency, this is not a sign of a healthy democracy”. This is a US senator – does she not understand the concept of the Electoral College granted by the US Constitutions ?
When does this stupidity STOP.
LikeLike
Sayit2016: Pocahontas unknowingly spoke the truth. Trump’s victory was a sign of a healthy democractic republic.
LikeLike
“The leaks are real, but the news is fake” – VSGPDJT
Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story, remember. But in this case he’s pure disingenuousness and deflection
LikeLike
The breaking of the Weinstein story, welcome as it was – given what a sleazebag W. is – was – remember! – part of a bigger plan to take down The President, by furtive contamination.
LikeLike