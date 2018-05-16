Corrupt Law Enforcement Official Leaked Private Michael Cohen Financial Information To Sketchy Porn Lawyer…

Last week, in an effort to target President Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, sketchy porn-lawyer Michael Avenatti received and released stolen financial records for a group of people who held the name Michael Cohen.  At least two of the people who had their records released were the wrong Michael Cohen.

In a New Yorker article today, far-left playtime ‘journalist’ Ronan Farrow writes about his contact with the law-enforcement official who stole the Cohen financial records and gave them to the sketchy porn lawyer.

From the timing it appears the Treasury Department Office of Inspector General is close to catching the criminal leaker.  As such, Farrow writes a sympathetic outline attempting to shape a narrative of a “law-enforcement official” as a wounded ‘whistleblower‘.

New Yorker – Last week, several news outlets obtained financial records showing that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, had used a shell company to receive payments from various firms with business before the Trump Administration.

In the days since, there has been much speculation about who leaked the confidential documents, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched a probe to find the source. That source, a law-enforcement official, is speaking publicly for the first time, to The New Yorker, to explain the motivation: the official had grown alarmed after being unable to find two important reports on Cohen’s financial activity in a government database. The official, worried that the information was being withheld from law enforcement, released the remaining documents. (read more)

Here’s the problem with Farrow’s sympathetic motive framework. The ‘law-enforcement official’ stole, and released, financial records of the wrong Michael Cohens. That’s not the conduct of a “whistleblower”; that’s the conduct of an entrenched and corrupt partisan ideologue holding -and exploiting- their position within law-enforcement.

A Big Difference.

101 Responses to Corrupt Law Enforcement Official Leaked Private Michael Cohen Financial Information To Sketchy Porn Lawyer…

  1. TheUnknownPatriot says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Hopefully it leads to criminal charges and an arrest. Eventually people will have to start paying the price for leaking.

    Reply
  2. Carrie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Public perp walk is in order. Enough of this!!!

    Reply
  3. Jim Bowman says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Leaking info from two unrelated people is both funny and extremely sad. I hope he does some jail time.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      I’m not a big fan of lawsuits, but in this case, the innocent Cohen’s should sue in civil court the perpetrator. He/She should pay personally for this. And that should make everyone in the further think twice about doing something similar. Like someone else said- if you find an irregularity:

      Reply
    • Hun Driver Widow says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      I prefer long “prison” time.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. CMDCMRET says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    The enemy would like for this to be the norm….1984!

    Reply
  5. CountryDoc says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Praying for a perp walk for the big and small in the future. Hopefully with some mercy executions to protect them from an enraged populace that has been enlightened beyond their wildest fears.

    Reply
  6. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Following this story today.

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      I believe Fusion GPS or other contractor involved. It fits too much a current media need rather than a Trump – Russia collusion angle.

      Reply
      • TreeperInTraining says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:33 pm

        Yep. I’m expecting on of those head scratching incestous relationships.

        Why is the leaker not being named, yet?

        Ahem.

        Reply
        • Good Job! says:
          May 16, 2018 at 11:50 pm

          It’s Woody’s son’s duty not to leak the name.

          I’m not sure Woody’s son is completely buying it.

          Woody’s son already ruined his reputation after his great Weinstein work by pursuing a Trump bimbo.

          Maybe this is another Fusion story being fed him.

          I cannot believe this Fed official could be so stupid—until I read the Lisa-Peter texts!

          Still also could be fake. Mueller may have been sharing the data with private contractors who leaked it.

          Reply
    • tinamina49blog says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:21 pm

      Whoa. This person is dangerous and needs to be arrested ASAP.

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        Agreed.

        I expect there are DOZENS more like whoever it is, and before this is over, there will be leftists dumping dirt EVERYWHERE. The “Reality Winners” will all be going into FLORID TDS.

        Buckle up, put in goggles and waders, and enjoy the fight. When it’s over, WE WIN.

        Reply
  7. Mike says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I hope this crooked lawyer is disbarred and prosecuted.

    Reply
  8. Snow White says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I hope they catch this lawless thug and make an example out of him. Enough is enough, these shameless thugs think that whatever goes, the end justifies the means. Prison time for 20 years the least.

    Reply
  9. rsmith1776 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Let both of them – the incontinent bird and Ronan Farrow, son of rabid she-dog Mia – try to impress the judge.

    Reply
  10. Chris Four says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    This person stole the information in order to cause harm to Cohen. This is not a leak.

    Reply
  11. Zhang says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Ronan Farrow? The same guy who brought down Harvey Weinstein and Eric Schneiderman. Still a useful hatchet man for the Deep State.

    Reply
  12. Jay Currie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Leaking to Michael Avenatti is not whistleblowing – it is pure partisan hackery.

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      It’s worse than just “partisan hackery”.

      It is the criminal abuse of government data, for the purpose of using it as a weapon for political purposes.

      Reply
  13. Southpaw says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Michael Cohen 1,2, and 3 should be seeking civil remedies at the least from multiple entities.

    Reply
  14. MammaNurse says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    All these people attempting to take down Trump, and those around him, are in such a rush (panic) to do it, they end up shooting themselves in the foot. Or perhaps we are just lucky to be witnessing lots of quick karma. 😊

    Reply
  15. The Devilbat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    We need public hangings.

    Reply
  16. Harry Lime says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Ronan Farrow…isn’t that Rosemary’s Baby?

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      Apparently, his prostitute mother – Mia – who still pretends she is a victim of Woody Allen slept around with lots of people. There is a good chance Ronan is Frank “Kennedy Mafia” Sinatra’s progeny, but who knows with these people?

      Reply
      • rvsueandcrew says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:15 pm

        Three posts that are slurs against Mia Farrow. This isn’t a gossip rag or hate forum. Ronan Farrow’s mother is OT.

        Reply
        • rsmith1776 says:
          May 16, 2018 at 11:20 pm

          That’s your opinion.

          Mine differs.

          That revengeful Mother Of MeToo gave birth not only to her alleged family, but also to the hysteria that messed up society in general.

          Ronan Farrow IS the embodiment of gossip rag nonsense, even if, like National Enquirer, he hits some actual target once in a while.

          Please take your preaching and preening somewhere else.

          Reply
        • Paul Killinger says:
          May 16, 2018 at 11:40 pm

          Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

          Reply
      • zimbalistjunior says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:17 pm

        its probably woody’s- if you take away the colored contacts and the colored hair, he looks enough like woody…looks more like mia than anyone anyway

        and was frank actually shooting slugs and not blanks in his 70’s? possibly..

        Reply
      • LKA in LA says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        Woody Allen, Mia’s husband, ran off with their adopted child and later married her. Mia is not the problem. That scenario would cause a lot of bitterness with anyone.

        Reply
        • rsmith1776 says:
          May 16, 2018 at 11:21 pm

          Sorry, get some better information. The woman in question was never Woody Allen’s adopted child.

          Reply
          • Amy Musick says:
            May 16, 2018 at 11:26 pm

            No, but she was very young, and he was having an affair with her right under her adoptive mother’s nose. You forget the photos in the Kodak film box?

            Reply
            • rsmith1776 says:
              May 16, 2018 at 11:29 pm

              Saint Mia was having an affair with Frank (only that we know of) not so long after she destroyed the life of the Previn family.

              Sorry, I am DONE applying idiotic “believe the woman” standards.

              What’s good for the gander is good for the goose.

              Reply
  17. LBB says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Why couldn’t the source just leak a statement that there appears to be missing documents, if that was his sole motive?

    Reply
  18. L. Gee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    For the first (and only) time in my life, I’m thankful for Odammits 8 lawless years in office. I give him complete credit for making these idiots, such as the FBI and this law enforcement officer, think that their cases will only be judged in the media. Believing this lie, bless their hearts, they run to the press and immediately confess what they did–with a spin, of course. They remind me of really stupid children who ‘fess up and then give the most idiotic rationalization for their behavior–like that makes it all okay!

    Yeah, it’s not going to work, but, hey, thanks for telling us what you did!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    I am interested in knowing if Ronan Farrow connected leaker with Crooked Porn Lawyer.

    Reply
  20. zimbalistjunior says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    so now, if Sessions handles this properly, we can see some nice insight into the Destroy Trump world.
    Who is this fellow?
    Who is he connected with?
    Did he undertake this on his own volition?
    Why did he go to Avenatti?
    Or did Avenatti reach out to him?
    Or better yet did the people running Avenutty reach out to him? (hello Ben Rhodes and war room)

    Why go to Ronan Farrow of all the yutzes in the world? Did he go to him because he thought Ronan is connected to Trump people, and thus he could get leniency?

    Reply
  21. Judiciary says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    The ever constant problem among all of these officials is their total lack of any God-centered values, no moral compass except what feels good to them at any given moment.

    Reply
  22. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Our President has known about everything! “Operation Hurricane” was the secret name the FBI gave for their mission to get our President. Remember the famous meeting with the Military Brass in October of 2017 where he stated “The Calm Before the Storm”. Reporters went nuts wondering what he meant. He smiled and told them eventually you will find out.

    I would not be at all shocked that “Covfefe” was their secret code for their informant in the UK 🇬🇧. That was our President’s way on telling them he knows everything.

    Reply
  23. RedBallExpress says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Emperor Avenatti has no clothes.

    Reply
  24. Sayit2016 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Treepers….I have a confession…..

    While I am in very good health– for the past 2 1/2 years I feel like I have developed a very, very, very slow form of Tourette’s. My head moves from right to left slowly all day long while reading or watching the news, I find myself saying to no one in particular ” You have to be kidding me” at least 20 x a day.

    Apparently my brain has no internal or external tools to process this absolute madness, even with the assistance of CTH’s in depth analysis. I understand what is happening, I can not believe it is happening. It is like the country has taken leave of it’s senses.

    I have been observing/researching this- collusion-impeachment-dossier-Comey, Rosey, email-bs investigation etc- etc etc. and it is shocking to me that some people actually think there is a there -there.

    On what planet do you spend 10 Million on a bs investigation like this ? ?

    I will just go back to shaking my head. Maybe I will mix it up and will start rocking back and forth as some form of a self soothing motion because the insanity of this truly boggles my brain.

    s/

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      I feel like that when my eyes are off 2 clicks.

      Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      Sayit2016: Your condition is late-onset Obamaloidosis. I had the early-onset form of the disease, with symptoms emerging in late 2008.

      Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      “Welcome aboard Senior Cofefe, my name is Comrad Nothingburger. I’m your personal psychiatrist. I hope you’ll find your padded cell comfortable.”

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        “I hope you’ll find your padded cell comfortable”

        Is the padding made of flame retardant material? One of those guards comes in here with a lit cigarette.

        It appears someone removed the tags. It is flame retardant, isn’t it?

        The law says you can’t remove the tags.

        Hello?

        Hello?

        Reply
    • 335blues says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      In many types of crimes, the coverup of the crime becomes vastly larger than the crime itself. It is clear that part of Muellers walking orders is to coverup other crimes.
      When one lie is told, it takes at least two lies to coverup the first lie.
      Then it takes two lies to coverup each of the coverup lies, and so on.
      You are witnessing a snowball of lies that is beginning to come apart at the seams.
      It may seem unreal, but alas, it it very true. Our Constitutional Republic has, and is,
      under attack from domestic enemies.

      Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      The DC Planet. And there are a few others… the Cali Planet and Mexico Planet to name two.

      Reply
  25. 335blues says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    In the interest of defending our Constitutional Republic with all of the tools available,
    I recommend the vindictive approach so as to dissuade any who in the future may choose
    commit sedition and treason on the scale of those we investigate today.
    I suggest we at least consider public hanging for some of the perpetrators in these crimes.

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      335blues: In support of your suggestion, I would like to point out that hanging is environmentally friendly,as it requires nothing but natural, sustainable materials, such as lumber and hemp, and no external energy source, thanks to gravity. Hanging is emissions-free and has virtually zero carbon footprint. Nor does hanging contribute to global warming.

      Reply
  26. TreeperInTraining says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Lol.

    Get out in front of it!!!

    Their motives were pure! Everyone was secretly “trying to save the Republic”. Ignore the criminality and law breakung! Bless their heart’s.

    I smell fear.

    Good.

    Reply
  27. nottakingthisanymore says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    This is exactly what The arguments in court to return the search warrant records invisioned

    Reply
  28. Bullseye says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Don’t you take your fathers last name ?

    Reply
  29. Burnt Toast says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    >>>worried that the information was being withheld from law enforcement, released the remaining documents.

    That’ll teach them banks!

    Seriously, that is a bizarre excuse.

    Reply
  30. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Accessing someones bank records is serious; it is not a leak or whistleblower; it is illegal. Someone is going to jail. Ronan Farrow’s article proves the crime; New Yorker must have a lousy legal team.

    Reply
  31. Iamcat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    I would think the wrong Michael Cohens would have a huge case against this leaker. Can you imagine your private records splayed before the public just because you shared the same name with a famous lawyer? Good grief that is sloppy work.

    Reply
  32. zimbalistjunior says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    OMG Robert Anderson is on in an absurd 4 person FBI buddies of Mueller panel now on MSNBC

    is this the fella mentioned in Strzok page texts?!

    Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      oh good…next in the mueller hagiography (effort to keep this sham going), we will discuss his stellar war record
      at some point, host brian williams will interject and relate a story of how HE and Mueller were stuck in a foxhole in Da Nang when suddenly a platoon of VC’s…

      Reply
      • zimbalistjunior says:
        May 16, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        wow that was amazing…SD, if you want some laughs I suggest posting the entire Brian Williams Mueller for God interview with his 4 former colleagues…connected with the lengthy Wired portrait of Mueller as a war hero

        Gee, a cynical man may think that if they can lie so blatantly about his FBI and law enforcement experience, perhaps his war hero-dom wasnt all they claim as well..

        Reply
  33. LibertyONE says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    “Whistleblower” my arse. The LEO is a freakin criminal. Arrest his/her arse ASAP!

    Reply
  34. distracted2 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Buckle up, kids. The imminent release of the OIG has the rats scurrying. And this is just day one.

    Reply
  35. TejasRob says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Sundance, please, no pictures of that rat faced bastard crooked lawyer. It makes me want to punch my computer screen.

    Reply
  36. SPMI says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Leakers are absolutely pieces of sh*t.
    The lawyer is absolutely a piece of sh*t.
    The NY Times is absolutely a piece of sh*t.
    This whole menagerie is full of pieces of sh*t.
    I think I’m beginning to smell something that resembles an extra large hold the pickles, hold the lettuce genuine certified and copywritten
    piece of SH👀T. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a piece of Sh*t.

    Reply
  37. NJF says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Let me guess, this is what’s blaring on cnn & msnbc?

    They won’t stop until they’re made to stop, ie perp walks.

    Reply
  38. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    The number of corrupt people in federal law enforcement seems to be endless. This is seriously exhausting.

    Reply
  39. Fools Gold says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Looks like the dragon is unhappy with the trump trade deal and is holding nucs in NK hostage. Trump says go for it, no nucs and what’d I say boy…

    Reply
  40. Justanelectrician says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    The leaker must get his/her news from CNN; apparently the poor sap thought the deep state was still on offense.

    Reply
  41. rsmith1776 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    For those incredibly ignorant people who claim “Mia is OK” –

    inform yourself regarding the DORY PREVIN situation – Mia Farrow, worshipped by her opportunistic, uber-liberal, hyper-LIAR of a son – destroyed without hesitation the life of a wonderful, gifted wife.

    Dory Previn wrote this haunting song about Mia Farrow and her disgusting type. People who don’t understand the situation and the actual ABUSE have no compassion.

    But here it is we are. Men have to be convicted without proof, while absolutely horrid women benefit from the benefit of the doubt.

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      rsmith1776: Thanks so much for this Dory Previn info and song. I just did some research. Truly interesting life story. Gifted, indeed.

      Reply
  42. pnj01 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    This supposed “LEO” came right out and leaked against Trump’s lawyer without any warnings, even though none of the LEOs in the Weiner Computer Case leaked back in Oct. of 2016. Hmmmm…could it be this supposed LEO was more of a partisan than the NYPD cops and FBIers were working the Weiner Case?

    Reply
  43. BobBoxBody says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    It’s finally blowing up in their faces….

    Reply
  44. Perot Conservative says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    This was my concern.

    If this LEO was concerned, why not alert his Managers, Directors, Unit Command, OIG, individuals IN HOUSE … about his “concerns”?

    Further, if that was really his / her motivation, wouldn’t they want to prevent it from happening again?

    Reply
  45. woohoowee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Reply
  46. Perot Conservative says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    PS Throw the BOOK AT THEM!! Tired of all these leaks.

    Reply
  47. woohoowee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    #Free Cohen’s Stuff!

    Reply
  48. Sayit2016 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Talking about wanting to punching your TV…. Pocahontas was on saying “Hillary WON by 3 Million votes. yet Trump took the Presidency, this is not a sign of a healthy democracy”. This is a US senator – does she not understand the concept of the Electoral College granted by the US Constitutions ?

    When does this stupidity STOP.

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      Sayit2016: Pocahontas unknowingly spoke the truth. Trump’s victory was a sign of a healthy democractic republic.

      Reply
  49. Joseph W. South says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    “The leaks are real, but the news is fake” – VSGPDJT

    Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story, remember. But in this case he’s pure disingenuousness and deflection

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      The breaking of the Weinstein story, welcome as it was – given what a sleazebag W. is – was – remember! – part of a bigger plan to take down The President, by furtive contamination.

      Reply

