Robert Mueller Requests Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing…

Posted on May 1, 2018 by

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested another delay in the sentencing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, citing the status of the special counsel’s investigation.

WASHINGTON DC – Lawyers for both special counsel Robert Mueller and President Trump’s former national security adviser want two more months until Michael Flynn is sentenced.

In a court filing in Washington on Tuesday afternoon, Mueller’s office asks for a postponement “due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation.”

Lawyers for Flynn — who pleaded guilty in November to lying to the FBI about conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016 — agreed. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

286 Responses to Robert Mueller Requests Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing…

Older Comments
  1. ecmarsh says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    The past couple of years I learned that, all high ups in the government are very rich.
    Muller, a very high up retired individual is rich. He is also old and about shot.
    My question is, why would an old Mueller, who is rich and pretty much gone ever want to lead special counsel?
    I’m thinking he is a patriot. I (we) will know soon enough. Today is communist day and the hammer is about to drop on the enemy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Obs says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      You stopped taking your meds, haven’t you?

      Mueller is a deep stater who hates the very thought of what Trump might do to the bureaucracy who rule us.
      His mission is to impeach PDJT on any pretence (the process to Mueller is nearly as good as an impeachment outcome) or second choice is to marginalise the President until the next election.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Longknife 21 says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:13 pm

        TRUE THAT! His job is to feed the Media Propaganda Machine to “Obstruct” Trump in every way possible!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Robert Hope says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        Best evidence to date suggest Mueller is a dark force player.
        Not just this deranged coup attempt…The guy has a L-O-N-G record of manevolance and malfeasance.
        Trusting in him to do what is good and truthful requires a suspension of respect for reality.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • James Alan Groome says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      I’m thinking he wants his legacy to be cleaning up the FBI and DOJ from the abuse and criminality rather than being remembered as the one who overlooked the U1 or was a co-conspirator in the U1 scheme to supply Russia with US Uranium and therefore afford Russian access to the same isotope of U1 with exact same unique signature so they blame Russia for a nuclear attack in the USA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Longknife 21 says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:17 pm

        I think he wants to stay out of prison.
        And to do that, he has to keep his ‘minions’ from going to trial.
        Way too much happened on his watch. He is not deaf, dumb, and blind, so he has to be guilty.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Orville R. Bacher says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      Mueller is rich and old, ergo a patriot. Huh? Some people earn their wealth, others feed at the trough.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mr. T. says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Ecmarsh, so you think that Mueller is a patriot? Really? What do you consider Hillary Clinton to be, a Super Patriot?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      In high level gov positions it’s about power – not money. I know many high level gov people who retired sayin their biggest regret in retiring was not being able to target a person for being ruined/fired anymore. They often do it for sport.

      Historically, Mueller is bright in to bring down a rich or powerful person. As the Gomerts report on Mueller illumines, Mueller doesn’t care if the hit job target is innocent- Hatfill won millions damages after proving innocent, the innocent in the white burger case died in prison. Mueller and Comey had no remorse in prosecuting/convicting innocent people. PTrump is just another hit job- mueller and Comey are in it for the big thrill they get.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bulldog84 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      The simplest explanation is usually the right one. Mueller is compromised. He also already knows who else is. The black hats picked him. It’s that simple.

      Like

      Reply
    • doug says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Mueller has a vested interest in destroying Trump and closing the book on the Obama/Clinton crime family. Mueller, as Dir of FBI kept Russian crimes revealed in Uranium1 debacle hidden from Congress prior to the vote to approve that Putin acquisition. BTW, Rosenstein is similarly conflicted.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • R Daneel says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      Mueller is NOT a patriot! See this history by Louie Gohmert:
      https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED#from_embed

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      May Day would have been the perfect day to release that IG report.

      We all wish Meuller had been a White Hat but it doesn’t look like he’s able to reach that high.

      Like

      Reply
    • WES says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      Ecmarsh: Yes May 1st was the biggest holiday in communist Russia! I was in Moscow in late April and there were thousands of little old ladies out in the streets cleaning up winter’s debris! Us westerners had a pig roast on May 1st out in Siberia by the local river where the ice was just breaking up. Yes the good olde days in Mother Russia!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Bob Thoms says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Makes no sense. Something else is in play.

    Like

    Reply
    • Roberto says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Lots of something else in play.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      It makes sense. Flynn’s plea deal promises that he cooperates while the Mueller investigation is going on. I think Flynn doesn’t have a choice, and Mueller is employing optics to make it look like Flynn is still providing info.

      Or maybe Flynn IS still providing info.

      Like

      Reply
  3. ablefox says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Much of the exculpatory evidence the Judge wants is highly classified. Hard to get through CIPA.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      So, I have tried to discover what CIPA means, Howie and am curious which one it is:

      CIPA = Children’s Internet Protection Act

      CIPA = Colorado Independent Publisher’s Association

      CIPA = Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys

      CIPA = California Independent Petroleum Association

      CIPA = Connecting Individuals through Performance Arts

      CIPA = Congenital Insensitivity to Pain with anhidrosis

      CIPA = Companies and Intellectual Property Authority

      CIPA = Certified Identity Protection Advisor

      Or maybe this is it:

      Classified Information Procedures Act

      Phew! I listed all the CIPA’s as found in a search via DDG, leaving out the car parts company and finally I get to the one I think you are referencing. Am I right?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Longknife 21 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      Please pardon my ignorance, but how does the Children’s Internet Protection Act fit into this?
      The possibilities are horrid. Boogles the mind. My curiosity just jumped to “Cat Cubed”.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:26 pm

        Read to end of my post… I was joking around with Howie a little… 😉

        Like

        Reply
        • Longknife 21 says:
          May 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

          Thanks! I googled CIPA and got that. Had the Leave A Reply box already up and didn’t see your most informative comment.
          WHEW! Bad enough as it is. I thought maybe there was some “Podesta type” Kiddie Porn in this as well.
          I forgot who suggested it earlier, but I believe I’ll get a beer. This is getting too tough.

          Like

          Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Reading through this thing, it would seem very hard to see justice served in such instances. The rules have all kinds of tripwires….

      Like

      Reply
  4. jack says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    The way I see it Rosenstein took Mueller to the presidents office to recommend Mueller to be New FBI head! President Trump refused and next day Rosenstein gave the Special Consule to Mueller. Comey wrote the memo’s with INTENT to start a special consule. Comey and Mueller talked after Comey was fired. If the FBI/DOJ/CIA were planning to “take out Trump” using false-made-up Russia Story, wouldn’t all these players be ‘traitors”. Why isn’t Sessions doing something about this.

    I think Mueller and his legal team should have FBI raid their offices and homes to see if they were concluding to illegally impeach the president of the USA. There was a plan and it was implemented and the leaks to the media were part of the plan.

    At least, raid Mueller and his lawyers and take everything to see if their was illegal collusion.

    I am just so frustrated with Sessions, and it has been building over a year now, at least start arresting people already and charging them. Mueller charged lots of folks already, so can’t Sessions charge 1 person , not even 1 person yet!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Richard Whitney says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      Mueller couldn’t be the next FBI head, by law, and all the participants knew that at the time. That meeting was about something, but not about Mueller and the FBI job. But that story makes a good cover, because no journalist said questioned it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JW in Germany says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Mueller was not elligible for FBI Director due to term limits. I am becoming ever more convinced that Sundance had it right from the very beginning when Mueller was appointed SC the day after the “interview”. Check out Sundance’s article from 17 May 2017.

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/17/brilliant-justice-department-appoints-robert-mueller-to-investigate-2016-russian-election-interference/

      Like

      Reply
      • Stormyeyes says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        Not even possible at this point. No way Mueller is pro Trump.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Koot Katmando says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        Hmm that Sundance post was before I discovered this web sight. Looking at the situation today I would have to say Sundance had it wrong back then. I wish it was true, but just can no see how the appointment of SC to look at you is a brilliant move. Even if you think you are innocent and others are guilty, that is a lot of trust to put on the SC?

        I have read musing that the White hats have leverage on Mueller and Rosey and convinced them to cooperate to take down the Black hats. They could just flip back and work against those with leverage that threatened them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • barnesto says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:42 pm

        just reread that post. one would think that a year’s worth of investigation we’d have seen more than Trump allies getting their door’s kicked in or prosecuted for process crimes. also, the group of investigators/lawyers that Mueller has put together doesn’t engender confidence that this plays out as laid out in that article. quite the opposite. i don’t think Mueller is a good guy in all of this. maybe i’m wrong, but he doesn’t pass the eye test for me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. rayvandune says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    So Flynn is cooperating, and if he thinks this shitshow is going to fold he needs to continue to cooperate. His lawyer knows Flynn has Trump $$ behind him and/or the damages are going to be astronomical. So Flynn and lawyer are all “You told us we were screwed. You told us to do nothing but what you tell us to, and do all of that, or else. So that’s what we’re doing… oh, you want us to agree to a delay? Yes boss, whatever you say.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. gamecock123 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Perhaps evidence has surfaced that Flynn didnt lie to the FBI and was framed instead. The whole Flynn thing was sketchy from start.
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-comey-told-congress-fbi-agents-didnt-think-michael-flynn-lied

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Hey Bob, Didn’t your sidekick Andy file some pleadings in this case? Has Andy filed the exculpatory evidence yet? Didn’t Judge Sullivan request it? Haven’t the courts, including a 9-0 SC decision, dinged him 2x for withholding exculpatory evidence in other cases?

    I don’t know, Bob. Maybe I’m remembering things incorrectly…..asking for friends.

    Oh my. Just noticed Andy didn’t sign the Joint Status Report with you. What’s he up to? Too busy collecting that exculpatory evidence? Or is he waiting for IG Horowitz to collect and produce it for you?

    Talk to you again soon, Bob. Give Andy regards.

    We’ll be watching you and all your friends.

    “Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt. It is the opposite of inculpatory evidence, which tends to prove guilt.”

    Like

    Reply
    • SJM says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      US Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General

      Posted to oig.justice.gov on April 30, 2018

      INVESTIGATIVE SUMMARY

      Findings of Misconduct by an FBI Special Agent for Contacting Witnesses for an Improper Purpose, Divulging Law Enforcement Sensitive Information to Unauthorized Individuals, Providing Misleading Testimony, Providing False Information to the OIG, Mishandling Classified Information, and Misusing Government Devices and his Position

      The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated this investigation after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Inspection Division, alleging that an FBI Special Agent (SA), who has since retired, may have contacted witnesses during a federal criminal investigation for an improper purpose.

      The OIG found that the SA contacted individuals who he either knew were, or had reasonable belief would be witnesses in the criminal investigation and that the SA’s contacts with several individuals appeared to be designed to improperly influence their prospective testimony. Accordingly, the OIG concluded that the SA’s contacts with the witnesses were improper and constituted misconduct.

      During the investigation, the OIG also found that the SA divulged law enforcement sensitive information to unauthorized individuals; misused his government issued electronic devices; provided misleading testimony during a related civil deposition; mishandled classified information; misused his position during contacts with local law enforcement officers; and provided false information to the OIG. Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined.

      The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the FBI.

      Posted to oig.justice.gov on April 30, 2018

      https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf

      Like

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        May 1, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        Now this is interesting so far all we have is gender HE, status: Special Agent and a declined criminal prosecution. One individual not sure if related to all the other stuff My guess is the declined prosecution has to do with cooperation. Witness tampering is a BIG NO NO

        Like

        Reply
  8. Richard Whitney says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    This means that the Flynn ‘sentencing’ has been delayed, but it doesn’t mean that Mueller hasn’t satisfied Judge Sullivan’s order to turn over the exculpatory evidence. Mueller needed to be forced to do this, he couldn’t just surrender it, otherwise his real intent would be suspicious. On the hypothesis that he has done that, perhaps this delay is to allow the IG, Huber and the other prosecutors time to assemble the evidence. They need to compare the 302s with the FBI agents who submitted them, trace how they were changed, see who committed the crimes. Flynn won’t be sentenced. But he has to appear as a target to keep the real targets in place.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Let me take a stab at this. Sundance I believe is just letting the hounds run a little tonite….
      Sundance gave us the hint…and he explained it before…if someone could look back, they would get it.

      You must compare it to Alec Guiness’s situation on the Bridge Over the River Kwai.

      His men were starving…they were being ill treated…they had no way out of the jungle. The Japanese commander wanted the bridge built for the railroad. What does he do?

      He decides to deal…Stay with me…he deals for his men..and eventually he builds the best best bridge in South East Asia. They will survive at least until the end of the war.

      Then one night he looks into the water and sees the demolition wires. He then knows the bridge will be blown up. All he has worked for, all his men have worked for will be blown up.

      At first, he decides to stop it…then…he understands…that it is for the good of the war and he let’s it be blown up. Sacrificing himself in the end.

      Now here is where I need some help with this; In the end Mueller knows it is going to blow up…he built his bridge…his bridge to nowhere….

      She lost…….it wasn’t supposed to be this way…they weren’t supposed to get caught….so what to liberals do when caught?….they delay…they hope for something…hope for a miracle…….

      I believe it is much deeper than that….maybe not….Uranimum 1….the lies…the text messages….Gen Flynn set up…Manafort set up….

      He can let the bridge blow…or he can delay hoping for the best….he had it all…then

      She lost…

      It has to do with the Bridge…Just my opinion…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Coast says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:55 pm

        If Mueller forced Flynn into a guilty plea, knowing that Flynn didn’t lie, then the question is “how can Mueller undo what he’s done’? Why would he want to undo the guilty plea? Because the exculpatory evidence doesn’t support the crime and of course he knows it. So the question is…what can Mueller do? How can he undo all of this?

        Like

        Reply
  9. George Hicks says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    We know Comey lied under oath.
    We know McCabe lied under oath
    Flynn allegedly lied to the FBI while not under oath
    They can’t sentence Flynn to anything while Comey & McCabe are running around free as birds especially when they don’t know how much more damning info the IG will come out with.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Longknife 21 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      They SHOULD NOT. But this is the Deep State in deep kimshi, and Mueller has been totally corrupted. He is rich, and he is “owned” by them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Richard Whitney says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      But Flynn didn’t lie. The FBI reports of what he said were changed. The person who directed that is the real Mueller target.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Chaz (@chaztipton) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Who referred Rosenstein to Trump for the AAG position? How deep did Trump’s people dig to find out what this guy’s background is? Whoever pressed for Rosenstein’s appointment should be looked at long and hard.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:31 pm

      I have been saying this same thing. Who recommended Rosenstein????? WHO?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Stormyeyes says:
        May 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

        President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Rosenstein to serve as Deputy Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice on January 31, 2017. Rosenstein was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 25, 2017. In May 2017, he authored a memo which President Trump said was the basis of his decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey.[5] Later that month, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election and related matters.[6]

        Like

        Reply
    • Dee Jones says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      John McCain is your man.

      Like

      Reply
  11. HHC - 2nd 16th says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Once a liar, always a liar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Erik Heter says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Two questions:

    1) Can the judge say no to this request, even though it it coming from both parties?
    2) If ‘yes’ to the above, what are the reasons a judge *would* say no to the request?

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      I read that judges rarely turn down delay requests from prosecutors, and the fact that Flynn’s attorneys signed off made it a no-brainer for the judge.

      Like

      Reply
  13. CNN_sucks says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Flynn should give Mueller the middle finger. The case was an entrapment. Weasel Mueller is looking for someone to make a mistake so he can recommend an impeachment for democrats to run on 2018 midterm. Mueller teams are all dirty lawyers.

    Like

    Reply
  14. covfefe999 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    This is the second delay. The first was in January. I’m beginning to think this is just part of Flynn’s plea deal. He agreed to cooperate until the investigation was done, didn’t he? He probably didn’t have a choice.

    Like

    Reply
  15. iwasthere says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Did SC turn over the documents to Judge Sullivan? Or is the motion for delay just another excuse for delay in document production? Sullivan is a great judge, and rightly skeptical of DOJ Bivens (prosecution must turn over full record) abuse.

    Like

    Reply
  16. jbowen82 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Everybody forgets that in a sexual harassment case against McCabe and others, Flynn provided a glowing recommendation for the complainant. As McCabe said, “First we’re going to [get] Flynn, then we’re going to [get] Trump.” His interrogation was personal as well as professional.

    Like

    Reply
  17. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    I think the fibbing charge fell to pieces and Horse Head’s trying to get out of the plea deal stopping him hounding Flynn and his son on other Trumped up nonsense. Can Mueller continue hounding Flynn if the guilty plea is thrown out?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Hopper Creek (@HopperCreek) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    sessions I believe appointed Rosy

    Like

    Reply
  19. tdaly14 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    His case is weak and Gen Flynn took a plea agreement already. Mueller’s hoping to find something Flynn can corroborate. That’s my 2 cents.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Paul Gallant says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Mueller White Hat?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    As Sundance has said many times, it appears the team chose Mueller, not Mueller chose them.

    That being said, the whole tenor of this investigation looks a lot more like Weissman than anything else. I think if you look at this through the prism of Weissman’s long-term modus operandi, you will see the investigation’s direction and approach being driven in a manner consistent with Weissman’s corrupt approach.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    As Sundance has said many times, it appears the team chose Mueller, not Mueller chose them.

    That being said, the whole tenor of this investigation looks a lot more like Weissman than anything else. I think if you look at this through the prism of Weissman’s long-term modus operandi, you will see the investigation’s direction and approach being driven in a manner consistent with Weissman’s corrupt approach.

    Like

    Reply
    • Longknife 21 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      Weissman is the lowest of the low. He will do anything he can get away with to get a conviction. I hope he gets busted and tried, for the good of American Jurisprudence, and the Law itself.

      Like

      Reply
  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    There is something very fishy going on here. Why the second delay? Does Mueller know that he illegally charged Flynn, and is now trying to find something to make something up on him? What is interesting is that Flynn’s lawyers agree with the delay.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Retired USMC says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    AHHHHHH NO, Mr Mueller….its time to put an end to you…

    Like

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 1, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Flynn has no need to hurry……it’s better for him to be exonerated than force Mueller into a corner and then maybe have to fight some bogus charges.

      Patience…..Mueller is the one on the hot plate.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Dixie T says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I am so grateful that Judge Sullivan is on the Flynn Case now! He doesn’t blindly “trust” the DOJ and FBI the way so many do! His ordering Robert Mueller to send him ALL documents that Mueller has on Michael Flynn, is due to Judge Sullivan presiding over other fed. government cases where “evidence” was withheld from the Attorneys for the defendant—-by U.S. Prosecutors!!!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Tucker is really on this Mueller stuff tonight and spot on too

    Like

    Reply
  27. zooamerica says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    How can Flynn be sentenced if he never committed a crime?

    That’s Mueller’s problem.

    Like

    Reply
  28. MikeN says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Despite the picture, the recusing judge was NOT a FISA judge who approved a warrant on Carter Page. This is revealed in the Schiff reply to Nunes memo.
    It is possible there were other FISA warrants against Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort that were granted by Contreras.

    We need to look for a link between the small group and FISA judge Anne Conway in Florida.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s