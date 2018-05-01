Robert Mueller Requests Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested another delay in the sentencing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, citing the status of the special counsel’s investigation.
WASHINGTON DC – Lawyers for both special counsel Robert Mueller and President Trump’s former national security adviser want two more months until Michael Flynn is sentenced.
In a court filing in Washington on Tuesday afternoon, Mueller’s office asks for a postponement “due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation.”
Lawyers for Flynn — who pleaded guilty in November to lying to the FBI about conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016 — agreed. (read more)
Advertisements
The past couple of years I learned that, all high ups in the government are very rich.
Muller, a very high up retired individual is rich. He is also old and about shot.
My question is, why would an old Mueller, who is rich and pretty much gone ever want to lead special counsel?
I’m thinking he is a patriot. I (we) will know soon enough. Today is communist day and the hammer is about to drop on the enemy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You stopped taking your meds, haven’t you?
Mueller is a deep stater who hates the very thought of what Trump might do to the bureaucracy who rule us.
His mission is to impeach PDJT on any pretence (the process to Mueller is nearly as good as an impeachment outcome) or second choice is to marginalise the President until the next election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TRUE THAT! His job is to feed the Media Propaganda Machine to “Obstruct” Trump in every way possible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best evidence to date suggest Mueller is a dark force player.
Not just this deranged coup attempt…The guy has a L-O-N-G record of manevolance and malfeasance.
Trusting in him to do what is good and truthful requires a suspension of respect for reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An intense suspension of respect for reality!
LikeLike
Or a belief that he is the ultimate example of the Peter Principle. He would be the stupidest, clumsiest person alive to have ever achieved such rank and power.
LikeLike
Or the willful suspension of disbelief…
LikeLike
I’m thinking he wants his legacy to be cleaning up the FBI and DOJ from the abuse and criminality rather than being remembered as the one who overlooked the U1 or was a co-conspirator in the U1 scheme to supply Russia with US Uranium and therefore afford Russian access to the same isotope of U1 with exact same unique signature so they blame Russia for a nuclear attack in the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he wants to stay out of prison.
And to do that, he has to keep his ‘minions’ from going to trial.
Way too much happened on his watch. He is not deaf, dumb, and blind, so he has to be guilty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller is rich and old, ergo a patriot. Huh? Some people earn their wealth, others feed at the trough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ecmarsh, so you think that Mueller is a patriot? Really? What do you consider Hillary Clinton to be, a Super Patriot?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In high level gov positions it’s about power – not money. I know many high level gov people who retired sayin their biggest regret in retiring was not being able to target a person for being ruined/fired anymore. They often do it for sport.
Historically, Mueller is bright in to bring down a rich or powerful person. As the Gomerts report on Mueller illumines, Mueller doesn’t care if the hit job target is innocent- Hatfill won millions damages after proving innocent, the innocent in the white burger case died in prison. Mueller and Comey had no remorse in prosecuting/convicting innocent people. PTrump is just another hit job- mueller and Comey are in it for the big thrill they get.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The simplest explanation is usually the right one. Mueller is compromised. He also already knows who else is. The black hats picked him. It’s that simple.
LikeLike
Mueller has a vested interest in destroying Trump and closing the book on the Obama/Clinton crime family. Mueller, as Dir of FBI kept Russian crimes revealed in Uranium1 debacle hidden from Congress prior to the vote to approve that Putin acquisition. BTW, Rosenstein is similarly conflicted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller is NOT a patriot! See this history by Louie Gohmert:
https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED#from_embed
LikeLiked by 1 person
May Day would have been the perfect day to release that IG report.
We all wish Meuller had been a White Hat but it doesn’t look like he’s able to reach that high.
LikeLike
Ecmarsh: Yes May 1st was the biggest holiday in communist Russia! I was in Moscow in late April and there were thousands of little old ladies out in the streets cleaning up winter’s debris! Us westerners had a pig roast on May 1st out in Siberia by the local river where the ice was just breaking up. Yes the good olde days in Mother Russia!
LikeLike
Makes no sense. Something else is in play.
LikeLike
Lots of something else in play.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It makes sense. Flynn’s plea deal promises that he cooperates while the Mueller investigation is going on. I think Flynn doesn’t have a choice, and Mueller is employing optics to make it look like Flynn is still providing info.
Or maybe Flynn IS still providing info.
LikeLike
Much of the exculpatory evidence the Judge wants is highly classified. Hard to get through CIPA.
LikeLike
So, I have tried to discover what CIPA means, Howie and am curious which one it is:
CIPA = Children’s Internet Protection Act
CIPA = Colorado Independent Publisher’s Association
CIPA = Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys
CIPA = California Independent Petroleum Association
CIPA = Connecting Individuals through Performance Arts
CIPA = Congenital Insensitivity to Pain with anhidrosis
CIPA = Companies and Intellectual Property Authority
CIPA = Certified Identity Protection Advisor
Or maybe this is it:
Classified Information Procedures Act
Phew! I listed all the CIPA’s as found in a search via DDG, leaving out the car parts company and finally I get to the one I think you are referencing. Am I right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-2054-synopsis-classified-information-procedures-act-cipa
LikeLike
“CIPA is a procedural statute; it neither adds to nor detracts from the substantive rights of the defendant or the discoery obligations of the government. Rather, the procedure for making these determinations is different in that it balances the right of a criminal defendant with the right of the sovereign to know in advance of a potential threat from a criminal prosecution to its national security. “
LikeLike
yep
LikeLike
C an’t
I nvestigate;
P otential
A rkancide… ???
LikeLike
Sounds about right!!!!
LikeLike
I think that is an FBI/DCPD Manual.
LikeLike
Please pardon my ignorance, but how does the Children’s Internet Protection Act fit into this?
The possibilities are horrid. Boogles the mind. My curiosity just jumped to “Cat Cubed”.
LikeLike
Read to end of my post… I was joking around with Howie a little… 😉
LikeLike
Thanks! I googled CIPA and got that. Had the Leave A Reply box already up and didn’t see your most informative comment.
WHEW! Bad enough as it is. I thought maybe there was some “Podesta type” Kiddie Porn in this as well.
I forgot who suggested it earlier, but I believe I’ll get a beer. This is getting too tough.
LikeLike
Reading through this thing, it would seem very hard to see justice served in such instances. The rules have all kinds of tripwires….
LikeLike
The way I see it Rosenstein took Mueller to the presidents office to recommend Mueller to be New FBI head! President Trump refused and next day Rosenstein gave the Special Consule to Mueller. Comey wrote the memo’s with INTENT to start a special consule. Comey and Mueller talked after Comey was fired. If the FBI/DOJ/CIA were planning to “take out Trump” using false-made-up Russia Story, wouldn’t all these players be ‘traitors”. Why isn’t Sessions doing something about this.
I think Mueller and his legal team should have FBI raid their offices and homes to see if they were concluding to illegally impeach the president of the USA. There was a plan and it was implemented and the leaks to the media were part of the plan.
At least, raid Mueller and his lawyers and take everything to see if their was illegal collusion.
I am just so frustrated with Sessions, and it has been building over a year now, at least start arresting people already and charging them. Mueller charged lots of folks already, so can’t Sessions charge 1 person , not even 1 person yet!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mueller couldn’t be the next FBI head, by law, and all the participants knew that at the time. That meeting was about something, but not about Mueller and the FBI job. But that story makes a good cover, because no journalist said questioned it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller was not elligible for FBI Director due to term limits. I am becoming ever more convinced that Sundance had it right from the very beginning when Mueller was appointed SC the day after the “interview”. Check out Sundance’s article from 17 May 2017.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/17/brilliant-justice-department-appoints-robert-mueller-to-investigate-2016-russian-election-interference/
LikeLike
Not even possible at this point. No way Mueller is pro Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm that Sundance post was before I discovered this web sight. Looking at the situation today I would have to say Sundance had it wrong back then. I wish it was true, but just can no see how the appointment of SC to look at you is a brilliant move. Even if you think you are innocent and others are guilty, that is a lot of trust to put on the SC?
I have read musing that the White hats have leverage on Mueller and Rosey and convinced them to cooperate to take down the Black hats. They could just flip back and work against those with leverage that threatened them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
just reread that post. one would think that a year’s worth of investigation we’d have seen more than Trump allies getting their door’s kicked in or prosecuted for process crimes. also, the group of investigators/lawyers that Mueller has put together doesn’t engender confidence that this plays out as laid out in that article. quite the opposite. i don’t think Mueller is a good guy in all of this. maybe i’m wrong, but he doesn’t pass the eye test for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Flynn is cooperating, and if he thinks this shitshow is going to fold he needs to continue to cooperate. His lawyer knows Flynn has Trump $$ behind him and/or the damages are going to be astronomical. So Flynn and lawyer are all “You told us we were screwed. You told us to do nothing but what you tell us to, and do all of that, or else. So that’s what we’re doing… oh, you want us to agree to a delay? Yes boss, whatever you say.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps evidence has surfaced that Flynn didnt lie to the FBI and was framed instead. The whole Flynn thing was sketchy from start.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-comey-told-congress-fbi-agents-didnt-think-michael-flynn-lied
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Bob, Didn’t your sidekick Andy file some pleadings in this case? Has Andy filed the exculpatory evidence yet? Didn’t Judge Sullivan request it? Haven’t the courts, including a 9-0 SC decision, dinged him 2x for withholding exculpatory evidence in other cases?
I don’t know, Bob. Maybe I’m remembering things incorrectly…..asking for friends.
Oh my. Just noticed Andy didn’t sign the Joint Status Report with you. What’s he up to? Too busy collecting that exculpatory evidence? Or is he waiting for IG Horowitz to collect and produce it for you?
Talk to you again soon, Bob. Give Andy regards.
We’ll be watching you and all your friends.
“Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt. It is the opposite of inculpatory evidence, which tends to prove guilt.”
LikeLike
US Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General
Posted to oig.justice.gov on April 30, 2018
INVESTIGATIVE SUMMARY
Findings of Misconduct by an FBI Special Agent for Contacting Witnesses for an Improper Purpose, Divulging Law Enforcement Sensitive Information to Unauthorized Individuals, Providing Misleading Testimony, Providing False Information to the OIG, Mishandling Classified Information, and Misusing Government Devices and his Position
The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated this investigation after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Inspection Division, alleging that an FBI Special Agent (SA), who has since retired, may have contacted witnesses during a federal criminal investigation for an improper purpose.
The OIG found that the SA contacted individuals who he either knew were, or had reasonable belief would be witnesses in the criminal investigation and that the SA’s contacts with several individuals appeared to be designed to improperly influence their prospective testimony. Accordingly, the OIG concluded that the SA’s contacts with the witnesses were improper and constituted misconduct.
During the investigation, the OIG also found that the SA divulged law enforcement sensitive information to unauthorized individuals; misused his government issued electronic devices; provided misleading testimony during a related civil deposition; mishandled classified information; misused his position during contacts with local law enforcement officers; and provided false information to the OIG. Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined.
The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the FBI.
Posted to oig.justice.gov on April 30, 2018
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf
LikeLike
Now this is interesting so far all we have is gender HE, status: Special Agent and a declined criminal prosecution. One individual not sure if related to all the other stuff My guess is the declined prosecution has to do with cooperation. Witness tampering is a BIG NO NO
LikeLike
This means that the Flynn ‘sentencing’ has been delayed, but it doesn’t mean that Mueller hasn’t satisfied Judge Sullivan’s order to turn over the exculpatory evidence. Mueller needed to be forced to do this, he couldn’t just surrender it, otherwise his real intent would be suspicious. On the hypothesis that he has done that, perhaps this delay is to allow the IG, Huber and the other prosecutors time to assemble the evidence. They need to compare the 302s with the FBI agents who submitted them, trace how they were changed, see who committed the crimes. Flynn won’t be sentenced. But he has to appear as a target to keep the real targets in place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me take a stab at this. Sundance I believe is just letting the hounds run a little tonite….
Sundance gave us the hint…and he explained it before…if someone could look back, they would get it.
You must compare it to Alec Guiness’s situation on the Bridge Over the River Kwai.
His men were starving…they were being ill treated…they had no way out of the jungle. The Japanese commander wanted the bridge built for the railroad. What does he do?
He decides to deal…Stay with me…he deals for his men..and eventually he builds the best best bridge in South East Asia. They will survive at least until the end of the war.
Then one night he looks into the water and sees the demolition wires. He then knows the bridge will be blown up. All he has worked for, all his men have worked for will be blown up.
At first, he decides to stop it…then…he understands…that it is for the good of the war and he let’s it be blown up. Sacrificing himself in the end.
Now here is where I need some help with this; In the end Mueller knows it is going to blow up…he built his bridge…his bridge to nowhere….
She lost…….it wasn’t supposed to be this way…they weren’t supposed to get caught….so what to liberals do when caught?….they delay…they hope for something…hope for a miracle…….
I believe it is much deeper than that….maybe not….Uranimum 1….the lies…the text messages….Gen Flynn set up…Manafort set up….
He can let the bridge blow…or he can delay hoping for the best….he had it all…then
She lost…
It has to do with the Bridge…Just my opinion…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Mueller forced Flynn into a guilty plea, knowing that Flynn didn’t lie, then the question is “how can Mueller undo what he’s done’? Why would he want to undo the guilty plea? Because the exculpatory evidence doesn’t support the crime and of course he knows it. So the question is…what can Mueller do? How can he undo all of this?
LikeLike
How can he undo the Bridge he built?
LikeLike
We know Comey lied under oath.
We know McCabe lied under oath
Flynn allegedly lied to the FBI while not under oath
They can’t sentence Flynn to anything while Comey & McCabe are running around free as birds especially when they don’t know how much more damning info the IG will come out with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They SHOULD NOT. But this is the Deep State in deep kimshi, and Mueller has been totally corrupted. He is rich, and he is “owned” by them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Flynn didn’t lie. The FBI reports of what he said were changed. The person who directed that is the real Mueller target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who referred Rosenstein to Trump for the AAG position? How deep did Trump’s people dig to find out what this guy’s background is? Whoever pressed for Rosenstein’s appointment should be looked at long and hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been saying this same thing. Who recommended Rosenstein????? WHO?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Rosenstein to serve as Deputy Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice on January 31, 2017. Rosenstein was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 25, 2017. In May 2017, he authored a memo which President Trump said was the basis of his decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey.[5] Later that month, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election and related matters.[6]
LikeLike
Yes, I know all of that.
What I want to know is WHO recommended President Trump hire Rosenstein for the DAG position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
5 bucks says it was Pence
LikeLike
John McCain is your man.
LikeLike
Once a liar, always a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two questions:
1) Can the judge say no to this request, even though it it coming from both parties?
2) If ‘yes’ to the above, what are the reasons a judge *would* say no to the request?
LikeLike
I read that judges rarely turn down delay requests from prosecutors, and the fact that Flynn’s attorneys signed off made it a no-brainer for the judge.
LikeLike
Flynn should give Mueller the middle finger. The case was an entrapment. Weasel Mueller is looking for someone to make a mistake so he can recommend an impeachment for democrats to run on 2018 midterm. Mueller teams are all dirty lawyers.
LikeLike
This is the second delay. The first was in January. I’m beginning to think this is just part of Flynn’s plea deal. He agreed to cooperate until the investigation was done, didn’t he? He probably didn’t have a choice.
LikeLike
Did SC turn over the documents to Judge Sullivan? Or is the motion for delay just another excuse for delay in document production? Sullivan is a great judge, and rightly skeptical of DOJ Bivens (prosecution must turn over full record) abuse.
LikeLike
Everybody forgets that in a sexual harassment case against McCabe and others, Flynn provided a glowing recommendation for the complainant. As McCabe said, “First we’re going to [get] Flynn, then we’re going to [get] Trump.” His interrogation was personal as well as professional.
LikeLike
I think the fibbing charge fell to pieces and Horse Head’s trying to get out of the plea deal stopping him hounding Flynn and his son on other Trumped up nonsense. Can Mueller continue hounding Flynn if the guilty plea is thrown out?
LikeLike
sessions I believe appointed Rosy
LikeLike
Who recommended him for the position?
LikeLiked by 1 person
His case is weak and Gen Flynn took a plea agreement already. Mueller’s hoping to find something Flynn can corroborate. That’s my 2 cents.
LikeLike
Mueller White Hat?
LikeLike
As Sundance has said many times, it appears the team chose Mueller, not Mueller chose them.
That being said, the whole tenor of this investigation looks a lot more like Weissman than anything else. I think if you look at this through the prism of Weissman’s long-term modus operandi, you will see the investigation’s direction and approach being driven in a manner consistent with Weissman’s corrupt approach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Sundance has said many times, it appears the team chose Mueller, not Mueller chose them.
That being said, the whole tenor of this investigation looks a lot more like Weissman than anything else. I think if you look at this through the prism of Weissman’s long-term modus operandi, you will see the investigation’s direction and approach being driven in a manner consistent with Weissman’s corrupt approach.
LikeLike
Weissman is the lowest of the low. He will do anything he can get away with to get a conviction. I hope he gets busted and tried, for the good of American Jurisprudence, and the Law itself.
LikeLike
There is something very fishy going on here. Why the second delay? Does Mueller know that he illegally charged Flynn, and is now trying to find something to make something up on him? What is interesting is that Flynn’s lawyers agree with the delay.
LikeLike
Buying time.
LikeLike
AHHHHHH NO, Mr Mueller….its time to put an end to you…
LikeLike
Flynn has no need to hurry……it’s better for him to be exonerated than force Mueller into a corner and then maybe have to fight some bogus charges.
Patience…..Mueller is the one on the hot plate.
LikeLike
I am so grateful that Judge Sullivan is on the Flynn Case now! He doesn’t blindly “trust” the DOJ and FBI the way so many do! His ordering Robert Mueller to send him ALL documents that Mueller has on Michael Flynn, is due to Judge Sullivan presiding over other fed. government cases where “evidence” was withheld from the Attorneys for the defendant—-by U.S. Prosecutors!!!
LikeLike
Tucker is really on this Mueller stuff tonight and spot on too
LikeLike
How can Flynn be sentenced if he never committed a crime?
That’s Mueller’s problem.
LikeLike
Yep, Meuller’s problem…..Do I blow up my bridge or do I take my chances?
LikeLike
Despite the picture, the recusing judge was NOT a FISA judge who approved a warrant on Carter Page. This is revealed in the Schiff reply to Nunes memo.
It is possible there were other FISA warrants against Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort that were granted by Contreras.
We need to look for a link between the small group and FISA judge Anne Conway in Florida.
LikeLike