Mark Levin, Dan Bongino and Joe diGenova Discuss The Grand Usurpation (AKA: “The Page/Strzok Insurance Policy”)…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
Appearing on Life, Liberty and Levin, Mr. Dan Bongino and Mr. Joe diGenova have an in-depth conversation about ongoing issues with the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation, and the precipitating events/action within the Obama Intel Community:
More *’nuther stuff* below.
Additionally, I have mentioned my suspicions on Twitter, so I might as well present a theory here. I believe the issues within the DOJ response letter to HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes relate to Nunes asking a question about the FISA Court, and likely Judge Rudolph Contreras specifically.
Please understand this is pure speculation. It is a hypothesis based on a knowledge of the underlying issues and prior questions within the larger topic; however, it is simply speculation.
For the following reasons:
First, in the Fox News interview Chairman Nunes specifically states the foundation of his inquiry relates to the FISA court process; and the small number of people who have actual oversight upon the intelligence apparatus therein. This “small congressional group” reference is the oversight Gang of Eight.
Second, Chairman Nunes specifically says he sent a “classified letter” to the DOJ two weeks ago. There are only a few *topic issues* which are classified by their very nature. The FISA Court is one of those issues. Everything relating to the FISA Court is classified. A letter of inquiry about an issue, or justice, within the FISA court would most certainly be classified.
Third, in the DOJ response letter to Devin Nunes there is a line: “[the executive branch] is not in a position to provide information about a specific individual.” Which would indicate Nunes’ question was targeted to a particular person.
Fourth, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok had text message conversation about FISA Court Justice Rudolph Contreras. Apparently Peter Strzok knew Contreras. Contreras was the presiding judge in the Flynn plea. Contreras “was recused” from the Flynn case six days after he presided over the initial guilty plea. There has always been a question, unanswered by an incurious media, about whether Contreras was the FISA Judge who signed off on the skety FISA warrant used against Carter Page and the Trump campaign.
Fifth, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also looking at the FISA application and how the FBI and DOJ assembled therein. On March 28th, 2018, Horowitz added an investigation of the troubling FISA issues to an already full investigative portfolio. The DOJ-OIG would not take on that issue, if there wasn’t something that needed a non-political review.
Sixth, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was instrumental in the sketchy FISA application content; Agent Peter Strzok is still employed within the FBI, likely cooperating. That provides another reason for the DOJ to push away an inquiry from Devin Nunes.
Thus, in summary, it seems reasonable to consider that Chairman Nunes could have been inquiring of the DOJ: Who was the FISA judge who approved the sketchy application using the ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier’?
And by extension of the responsive letter the DOJ would not yet want to answer that line of questioning for the reasons outlined within the reply. [And also because IG Horowitz is looking into these really important issues.]
All of the outlined DOJ issues and concerns, listed within the response letter (below), would check-off a response-list if the inquiry was about ¹Judge Rudolph Contreras and the FISA Court.
[¹However, there is a small number of other topics that also would trigger a similar letter: ex. inquiry about the U.K. GCHQ and involvement by Robert Hannigan – though the CIA or ODNI would be the more likely destination from Nunes inquiry for that approach.]
Again, listen carefully to how Devin Nunes discusses the “classified letter” he sent approximately two weeks ago.
Again, it’s just a theory; a possibility. However, such issues also carry big ramifications.
Good stuff. Thanks SD.
Some scary brilliant minds – including our own Sundance – here. Thanks, I missed this because I was watching the Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks and the post game.
I hate things associated with the City of San Jose because they often tax ME (City of Santa Clara), and enrich THEM (politically connected San Jose millionaires). Public DEBT; private GAIN.
Just finished watching Levin’s panel. Most excellent. I had a epiphany.. the DOJ/FBI/Congress even, are treating Clinton and the foundation and Uranium ONe, etc, with due respect and hands clear AS IF SHE and her folks WERE in power… as if she had won! No? They are given space and deference. However, the actual President has been mired in extra=constitutional muck since he was elected, and official Washington has conspired with the media, dubious Federal Judges and outside donors to kneecap and cripple the new administration. Think about that..
A coup. And NONE of them are feeling any heat. I hope the indictments come soon, but for now… it’s all a game to them as they conspire to ruin a duly elected President. The Democrats AND the GOP are all to willing to sit on their hands and watch. May they rue the day they tried this.
“DOJ/FBI/Congress even, are treating Clinton and the foundation and Uranium ONe, etc, with due respect and hands clear AS IF SHE and her folks WERE in power”
You are so right …the Clinton Crime Syndicate have been treated with kid gloves– every criminal act they have committed, has been excused by the most preposterous reasoning.
On the other hand, they have been punching President Trump like a punching bag, with such disrespectful words and actions that I have never seen with another sitting President.
I pray for our President everyday that God will give him ( and his family ) the strength to withstand the daily slings and arrows that are trying to take him down.
There is a special venom Mueller has for Trump- what is the genesis of that ? How can he even think in any way he is “impartial” ?
Contreras was the first one to come to mind for me also.
Jack,
I believe you are the only one who stated this on the other thread.
The only one. I gave you a thumbs up.🤙
Am I correct?
But why ? Is this because the whole Dirty Dossier was the basis for the FISA warrant and he was the one that issued the warrant ??
Darn. Thought I had first post.
Sundance: Your thinking makes a better case regarding who
the letter specifically refers to.
My gut feeling was that it was pertaining to Ben Wittes.
Maybe I’m not paying full attention to the surrounding
events.
I’d like this just because that crowd is so annoying.
And I’d like to know they were being investigated.
But … unlikely
That was quite a dramatic episode of Levin. Learned some things tonight that i didn’t know before (although likely they were in a previous post here – goodness knows its hard to keep abreast of everything).
Surely it’s time for the next shoe to drop.
As to Sundance’s speculation, I wonder why it seems to have taken so long for Nunes to ask about Contreras, and secondly, was Contreras’s name not on the FISA warrant that Nunes (or his team) saw?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“goodness knows its hard to keep abreast of everything”
Yes!! Just think Stormy Daniels for a moment . . .
Just kidding, kind of spent up here, will watch the video tomorrow, thank Sundance for making it easy.
They only saw the application.
[Although, Judiciary Chairman Goodlatte did request the FISC authorized version]
LikeLiked by 8 people
“They only saw the application.”?
They looked where they were told to…
Home run again Sundance!
Excellent breakdown
Amazing insight and followthrough!
Manafort’s court appearance, and all the goings on may have given Nunes the lightbulb.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I commented after SD posted the original Tweet about Contreras tonight. Not sure if it is pertinent or not but may tie into the Contreras story…
“Excellent SD! Thank you for sharing!
After internalizing the events of the last week, I got to thinking today.
How is it that suddenly two judges have slapped down the Mueller team. One with Manafort, and another with Russian Collusion?
We have seen judge shopping for years but it has never been allowed an exploration or adjudication.
But this last week, two court cases, which SHOULD have been cleverly judge-shopped, were not?
Peter Strzok has been sitting in a windowless office for awhile. Is it possible that he has described how the judge shopping scam was working? Have the enablers been removed? Louie Gohmert may have been involved in removing Tanya Chutkan from the GPS case. And then there is Contreras. Ellis suddenly gets one Mueller case a month ago, and Friedrich, a Trump appointee, is residing over the other?
Has the Contreras cover has been blown?”
WSB,
Your the one….regret the mistake…the only one…good job..
More and more, we have confirmation that our country is in grave danger from within. I’m reminded of a piece of Vietnam era folklore supposedly found written on a bathroom wall: “Being paranoid doesn’t mean there’s not someone out their trying to kill you . . .”. I am grateful that we have DJT as our president, grateful too that the conservative insurgency not only continues to support him, but is actually growing. Our opposition is formidable, however. As Dan Bongino said tonight, the elected “Republican” politicians are actually Democrats pretending to be Republicans. They successfully hid this from their constituents for many years, until the Trump presidency forced them to come clean. And now they hate him and hate us for it. President Trump is all that stands between us and an authoritarian/fascist state.
LikeLiked by 10 people
President Trump…AND our 2nd amendment rights. The evil globalists are working 24/7 to take away both.
What is also strange is the left keeps saying…but but but Mueller is a CONSERVATIVE Republican ?
He is ? He does not seem to give one rip about the the RULE OF LAW. I have not seen anything to indicate he is a fair man. In fact his history is one of that that does not give a damn about anyone but HIS reputation. People have DIED as a direct result of MUELLER”S actions- all he can say is what Hillary says…. ” that was a long time ago”.
“Conservative Republican” ? my southern stair stepping ass he is.
Given the recent smack down, in the Mueller case, and even the russians fighting S.C.in court, it would be ‘nice’ to see Flynn exonerated.
Wondering, though if dismissal ends the story, whereas having it continue justifies deeper look, and greater exposure of just how bogus the whole thing was.
So yes, exactly why was Contreras recused, which FISA court judges signed, 4 different times, why was first app. turned down, and (I suspect many) how many OTHER abuses of the fisa process are out there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“how many OTHER abuses of the fisa process are out there?”
Probably most of them. Andrew Nepolitano has said several times on FNC & FBN that he had seen a FISA warrant that was “for all customers of Verizon”, which at the time was about 117 million people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That whole FISA set up makes me very queasy.
Star Chamber.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They mean for us to NEVER actually know the rest of the story, even after the investigations are complete. They will claim “National Security” or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a bad feeling about the IG report. Not blaming anyone, just the delays. The redactions.
The reports coming in pieces. The comments from DiGenova about most in Congress are Democrats in disguise.
We could get to November before we know the real story, then it may be too late..
Something smells..
Just sayin
Is Judge Contreras actually conducting any current court business or is he completely sidelined since his “recusal” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why revealing a name would jeopardize an actual person. It might create speculation, but there wouldn’t be any more risk to Contreras personally than there was to, for example, Strzok. They released a helluva lot more information about the “lovebirds” than just their names.
Nor would it endanger any of the cases that Contreras handled (or the people involved) until more details were released.
LikeLike
Perhaps physical danger to Peter Strzok (still inside), the guy who created the false application? Also the “friend” of the judge? etc. (per texts).
Just thinking out loud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be. But the horse looks really outside the barn already on that one. 🙂
1) I think that Nunes would not be seeking the name of an actual undercover agent.
2) To me, the language used in Boyd letter was standard sources-and-methods boilerplate, rather than about a specific danger. Nunes has seen that kind of a reply once too often to know that it has been abused for unnecessary secrecy.
Just thinking out loud, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps the “potential loss of human lives” pertains to the “interference with intelligence activities”.
We don’t know what other FISA cases Contreras was/is involved with.
There could be assets in play in those cases, and at risk.
If he is further exposed as a corrupt judge…then those cases might be blown.
As you’ve mentioned, Sundance, the ramifications could be far reaching.
Including convictions thrown out or overturned, because the presiding Judge has been exposed as corrupt and conflicted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beat me to it, wheatietoo! Was composing my response below when you posted yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance: My thought is the physical danger could be from all the cases that would be overturned if a problem with Contreras leads to his judgments being overturned and bad guys going back out on the streets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just thinking out loud here, but the response from the AAG indicates four issues with presenting a response:
1) potential loss of human life
2) damage to relationships with valued international partners
3) compromise with ongoing criminal investigations,
4) interference with intelligence activities
Could it be that Nunes has inquired about the use of five eyes contractors access to the U.S. intelligence apparatus to produce what they turn around and sell to the American public as “foreign intelligence”? Fully disclosing how that information is deployed could certainly present issues especially related to the items bolded above. Potential loss of human life could be a concern in some circumstances, but perhaps not in this instance. That might be a smokescreen. Full disclosing the role of contractors could also compromise ongoing criminal investigations for the FBI/DOJ (whether those ongoing investigations are a continued effort to effect a coup OR whether those ongoing investigations surround PROSECUTION OF the effort to effect a coup).
LikeLike
It is DoJ acknowledging the real possibility of Arkancide!
LikeLike
I totally disagree with Joe diGenova on this one. The system has not allowed this to occur. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has allowed this to occur. Inspector General’s report is imminent. What happens if it comes and goes like everything else has? There’s no reason for this. Horowitz and Huber doing their jobs is still not a good reason for Jeff Sessions to allow the amount of abuse the Mueller team has heaped on President Trump and his allies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree.
What in your background makes you a better judge of the situation than the highly accomplished and trusted Joe diGenova?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions hate that has overrun this site.
Maybe it’s warranted. More likely, not.
LikeLike
starfcker: The Mueller team has heaped abuse on the country, the constitution, and every one of us. It’s about more than President Trump. It’s about you and me. It’s about all of us.
LikeLike
This Happened before Sessions, probably for 8 years under Obama! Obama could have been abusing it the whole time to attack Political Enemies. We could probably blame Sessions for his Recusal and then allowing Rat Fink Rosenstein renewing the FISA Warrant and transferring Title 1 Authority to Mule Head. I am still giving Sessions the benefit of the Doubt until the IG Report is released. I admit I am having a hard time remaining patient while Mule Head & the Merry Band of Hacks are running around, but Real Judges have made that easier in the last week by slapping him down!
LikeLike
Great interview by Levin. But I cannot begin to express my strong disappointment in Sessions. We expect this deflection from Rosenstein. But AG Sessions, you WERE our guy. We prayed you would go in and bring true justice. You would clean out the corrupt individuals, and bring justice for the American public with the IRS scandal, the Clinton e mail and foundation scandal, fast and furious, election fraud, etc…… but Mr. AG it’s been 1 1/2 years and NOTHING – except chains around our President. You need to resign for the good of the country, retire and go back to Alabama. This job appears very challenging for you and way beyond your capabilities! May Gos bless your family and your past service. But please go home for the sake of our country.
LikeLike
During the interview, Mr. Levin brought up the fact that on two occasions the DOJ (one a Republican administration, the other a Democrat administration) had reached the conclusion that a sitting President was immune from criminal indictment (could only be removed by Impeachment). The rational being the proceedings would interfere with the official duties and functioning of the President.
At the conclusion of the recent Fox News miniseries “Scandal” about the Impeachment of William J.Clinton, several Democratic Senators went on record as stating that WJC was guilty of the charges. However, they felt that the situation did not warrant the overturning of an election by the people.
If there was any consistency in “the swamp” (we we know there is not), then the Mueller SC should be abolished ASAP just for that reason alone (of interfering with the Presidency of Donald J. Trump). Besides the illegitimacy and unconstitutionality of it, you can see who is swamp and who is not just by their stand on the Mueller SC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We know Mule Head is stubborn and even when evidence points elsewhere, he still goes after the wrong person! When has Rules stopped Weitzman – just a look at the Enron debacle, tells you everything.
LikeLike
Weissman is one scary MoFo.
I recently read Sydny’s “License to Lie”. Scarier than any horror story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Memo to Trump: Defy Mueller
By Patrick J. Buchanan
If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.
Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.
If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.
The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.
http://buchanan.org/blog/memo-to-trump-defy-mueller-129254
Good Golly …where is constitiounial expert , Senator from Texas, Presidential candiate..Republican to the core..(Advocate for all that is just and fair)…Ted Cruz on this issue???
Swimming in the swamp on a sunny day
Busy ness as usual…sigh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Canadian Texas Senator with the Goldman Sachs wife? Dunno. Man, did that guy show his lack of character or what? I’ll vote to reelect him here in Texas because we need him, but wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expose Teddy for the next four years and make Texas Proud again! Chuck Norris or Ted Nugent is a x1000 times better.
Dont hold your nose at the polls…bring your gun and wear an ICE hat.
MAGA
“[¹However, there is a small number of other topics that also would trigger a similar letter: ex. inquiry about the U.K. GCHQ and involvement by Robert Hannigan – though the CIA or ODNI would be the more likely destination from Nunes inquiry for that approach.]”
Evidently any involvement by Intel agencies outside the U.S. was conducted by off the record/back channel methods so as not to leave a paper trail, according to Lee Smith of “Tablet”. The latest in his series about this sordid affair was published on May 01, 2018.
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/261158/trump-russia-collusion
“…While it is difficult even for partisans to retail the literal version of the collusion thesis with a straight face, some version of that narrative, however qualified, or figurative, has to be true—or else the Times, like the Post, CNN, NBC, and countless other media organizations have printed thousands of stories and editorials whose underlying premise is simply false, sending the reputations of dozens of reporters and opinionators up in smoke, Pulitzer Prizes and all.
It’s hard to imagine anything worse for a democracy than journalists coordinating with political operatives and spies who are paid by the press to leak information about American citizens. But that’s where we are. We have hit rock-bottom.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Evidently any involvement by Intel agencies outside the U.S. was conducted by off the record/back channel methods so as not to leave a paper trail, according to Lee Smith of “Tablet”.”
I was suppose to add, “and others” after Lee Smith.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“…And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 300 unmaskings by Samantha Powers…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly
This whole is so big, so many players and mess that it’s not easy to manage and control by previous administration . They had only first few weeks/months to take PTrump out ; now they are hiding. No tweets or lecture from obama and Hillary.
LikeLike
This is a very interesting possibility that Sundance has presented, with a lot of potential ramifications, legally and otherwise; the otherwise having to do with Flynn’s safety. Timing does appear to be everything if that is the case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IIRC, after the Nunes committee memo was released, Devin switched his focus away from Steele to the State Department (and its shady players and political connections) as a source for the dirt on Trump that got the FISA ball rolling. He mentioned it several times. It might be connected to State, just sayin.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is what I was writing about. More than two weeks ago, Nunes was dialed into the rats at State. This article is dated April 22, but his communications with DOJ likely happened before that date. This is a good read, and probably reveals what this is about. He is pursuing matters beyond what he put to bed in his committees memo, not revisiting the latter imo.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/22/devon-nunes-state-department-papadopoulos/
Your theory is wrong. Nunes already knows which judges approved the FISA warrants.
ADAM SCHIFF gave details in his reply memo, and from this we can conclude that Contreras is not one of the judges, though there may have been other warrants that were denied or against Flynn or Manafort.
The judges who approved the warrants are likely Anne Conway in FL, Raymond Dearie, Collyer, and Robert Kugler.
Here’s the “Schiff Memo”. Please show your work:
https://www.scribd.com/document/372310130/Schiff-Memo-House-Intelligence-Committee-Minority-Memo-on-DOJ-FBI-FISA-Abuse
Thanks.
whether or not your theory is correct shouldn’t matter in regards to the response from DOJ… Nunes has oversight on behalf of the American people… he has clearance and represents the citizenry… The DOJ works for us…
Bongino got it wrong in the first minute. Mueller did not pick his team, they picked him. Bongino has no credibility. I have noticed things like this over the past months with Bongino.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“[the executive branch] is not in a position to provide information about a specific individual.”
If Contreras was recused based on DOJ-OIG info, that means the executive branch has already provided “information about a specific individual” to the judicial branch. Why are they able (or willing) to share information to one branch and not the other?
I am tired of it. The whole country is being dragged into this sewer. If PDJT can legally put an end to this…..why doesnt he?? This shit has to end. But guess what?? It never does. It goes on forever and the people suffer.
I don’t watch cable news anymore and besides this fine publication, don’t read much other news outside of my various hobbies that bring joy to me. The whole thing is very draining, frustrating, and I have no control over it so why bother anymore. Wake me up when a Democrat ever gets charged and sent to jail.
The Clintons will literally get away with murder and pedophilia….and no one seems to care. Obama will go down as the scummiest president in history…and no one cares. R’s and D’s will continue to get filthy rich just by being elected. And no one cares.
What a show! So much to digest – on a Sunday no less.
We haven’t reached a full boil yet but we are close – very close. This could be a fascinating week.
Well, they have achieved one thing for sure…absolutely no one is talking about Hillary’s server, e-mail scandal, Benghazi, Clinton Foundation, Haiti, Iran deal, Awan Brothers, Seth Rich, IRS scandal, voter fraud, sanctuary cities, Las Vegas, Fast & Furious, …need I go on?
And likewise…they’re diverting attention away from the numerous President Trump success stories.
The OIG report can’t come soon enough and I hope it’s the doozy we’ve been praying for.
