Mark Levin, Dan Bongino and Joe diGenova Discuss The Grand Usurpation (AKA: “The Page/Strzok Insurance Policy”)…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD

Appearing on Life, Liberty and Levin, Mr. Dan Bongino and Mr. Joe diGenova have an in-depth conversation about ongoing issues with the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation, and the precipitating events/action within the Obama Intel Community:

Additionally, I have mentioned my suspicions on Twitter, so I might as well present a theory here. I believe the issues within the DOJ response letter to HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes relate to Nunes asking a question about the FISA Court, and likely Judge Rudolph Contreras specifically.

Please understand this is pure speculation. It is a hypothesis based on a knowledge of the underlying issues and prior questions within the larger topic; however, it is simply speculation.

For the following reasons:

First, in the Fox News interview Chairman Nunes specifically states the foundation of his inquiry relates to the FISA court process; and the small number of people who have actual oversight upon the intelligence apparatus therein. This “small congressional group” reference is the oversight Gang of Eight.

Second, Chairman Nunes specifically says he sent a “classified letter” to the DOJ two weeks ago. There are only a few *topic issues* which are classified by their very nature. The FISA Court is one of those issues. Everything relating to the FISA Court is classified. A letter of inquiry about an issue, or justice, within the FISA court would most certainly be classified.

Third, in the DOJ response letter to Devin Nunes there is a line: “[the executive branch] is not in a position to provide information about a specific individual.” Which would indicate Nunes’ question was targeted to a particular person.

Fourth, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok had text message conversation about FISA Court Justice Rudolph Contreras. Apparently Peter Strzok knew Contreras. Contreras was the presiding judge in the Flynn plea. Contreras “was recused” from the Flynn case six days after he presided over the initial guilty plea. There has always been a question, unanswered by an incurious media, about whether Contreras was the FISA Judge who signed off on the skety FISA warrant used against Carter Page and the Trump campaign.

Fifth, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also looking at the FISA application and how the FBI and DOJ assembled therein. On March 28th, 2018, Horowitz added an investigation of the troubling FISA issues to an already full investigative portfolio. The DOJ-OIG would not take on that issue, if there wasn’t something that needed a non-political review.

Sixth, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was instrumental in the sketchy FISA application content; Agent Peter Strzok is still employed within the FBI, likely cooperating. That provides another reason for the DOJ to push away an inquiry from Devin Nunes.

Thus, in summary, it seems reasonable to consider that Chairman Nunes could have been inquiring of the DOJ: Who was the FISA judge who approved the sketchy application using the ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier’?

And by extension of the responsive letter the DOJ would not yet want to answer that line of questioning for the reasons outlined within the reply. [And also because IG Horowitz is looking into these really important issues.]

All of the outlined DOJ issues and concerns, listed within the response letter (below), would check-off a response-list if the inquiry was about ¹Judge Rudolph Contreras and the FISA Court.

[¹However, there is a small number of other topics that also would trigger a similar letter: ex. inquiry about the U.K. GCHQ and involvement by Robert Hannigan – though the CIA or ODNI would be the more likely destination from Nunes inquiry for that approach.]

Again, listen carefully to how Devin Nunes discusses the “classified letter” he sent approximately two weeks ago.

Again, it’s just a theory; a possibility. However, such issues also carry big ramifications.

