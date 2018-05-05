Lou Dobbs and Andrew McCarthy Discuss the Special Counsel Mueller Counterintelligence Investigation…

Andrew McCarthy discusses the origin of the feces. Specifically, how Robert Mueller was not assigned a criminal investigation, but instead given instructions to continue the FBI counterintelligence investigation originated by FBI Agent Peter Strzok in 2016.

This investigative framework is what T.S. Judge Ellis III (EDVA) challenged on Friday morning. The special counsel originated their Russian conspiracy investigation through exploitation of a Title-1 FISA warrant against Carter Page. The special counsel then seeks to merge the results of that 2017 Russia investigation authority into Title-3 criminal cases that have absolutely nothing to do with Russian investigations; see: Paul Manafort and 2004 and 2007 banking and tax issues(?). None of it makes a lick of sense.

