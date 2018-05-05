Lou Dobbs and Andrew McCarthy Discuss the Special Counsel Mueller Counterintelligence Investigation…

Andrew McCarthy discusses the origin of the feces. Specifically, how Robert Mueller was not assigned a criminal investigation, but instead given instructions to continue the FBI counterintelligence investigation originated by FBI Agent Peter Strzok in 2016.
This investigative framework is what T.S. Judge Ellis III (EDVA) challenged on Friday morning. The special counsel originated their Russian conspiracy investigation through exploitation of a Title-1 FISA warrant against Carter Page. The special counsel then seeks to merge the results of that 2017 Russia investigation authority into Title-3 criminal cases that have absolutely nothing to do with Russian investigations; see: Paul Manafort and 2004 and 2007 banking and tax issues(?). None of it makes a lick of sense.
Didn’t Rosenstein have do a CYA type of memo last summer…to give Mueller the ‘authority’ to do what he was already wrongfully doing?
Has anyone else mentioned that, other than you, Sundance?
I don’t remember seeing it anywhere but here…but I may have missed it.
Yes, he did, that is if I am thinking of the same document you are. I forget what the document was called, but it was basically an expansion or explanation of what was covered in the original letter from Rosenstein to Mueller authorizing Mueller to investigate.
If this is what you are thinking of, Wheatie, this is the document the Congress has been pushing to get an UNREDACTED copy of and RR has been stonewalling, and I think it is that same document that RR said he wasn’t going to allow Congress to “extort” the DOJ to get the unredacted document.
I think that CYA memo is what is being discussed in this post:
“However, in addition to a scathing rebuke of the underlying prosecutorial premise, ie. Mueller trying to keep the originating structure hidden, Judge Ellis demanded today that Mueller unredact the August 2, 2017, instructions from AAG Rosenstein. That removal will expose the use of the FISA Title-1 warrant use that drove the investigative origin.”.
Sundance has discussed this a few times starting from when Rosenstein’s additional instructions were first revealed.
August 2nd, 2017:
https://www.scribd.com/document/375478974/Rosenstein-Instructions-Authorizing-Mueller-Investigation
2 Weeks after the Manafort Raid.
Seems like there is ample probable cause related to sedition to obtain warrants to surveil occupants of kalorama, chappaqua, points in between and far flung. I’m probably wrong, but if you can get FISA warrants on total bullshit…
Likewise had the investigation ended sooner, he would had said Trump’s tweets caused the investigation to end too soon. Dershowitz lacks good judgement and common sense. Dershowitz did not vote for Donald Trump. How smart is that?
Too me, Dershowitz is like all other Libtards lacking the judgement and common sense gene.
Dersh is more concerned about keeping the Deep State intact then protecting the office of the President.
Friday, May 4, 2018 — Domino Day. The dominoes have REALLY started to fall with Judge Ellis’ comments — and more FBI resignations/firings. Bob Speca would be proud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dershowitz is absolutely right on this matter. Do not let pride and self confidence override caution and logic. His caveat about a narrow written response may seem less dangerous, but once written words are parsed, twisted and taken out of context by rabid enemies you create further complications.
It’s ridiculous that the President has been painted into this corner illegally and unconstitutionally. I think the witch hunters are getting impatient and desperate and going for a Hail Mary all out final push. Do not give them any ammunition at all.
No response, written or otherwise. The President should tell Mueller to go pound sand. Never set a precedence. You want to talk to the President, get in line.
