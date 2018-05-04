Federal Judge Catches Robert Mueller Using Preexisting FISA Title-1 Warrant Against Paul Manafort Instead of Title 3 Authority…

Well, well, well…. they say timing is everything.
Today U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III appears to have caught on to an explosive issue CTH noted yesterday. In building the case against Paul Manafort, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team used the pre-existing FISA Title-1 warrant that was originally applied to U.S. person Carter Page and the Trump campaign.
Under normal criminal investigation any search warrant or surveillance warrant would normally proceed through U.S. courts, under Title-3, were the Mueller team would need to show probable cause for a warrant. However, by using the Title-1 warrant from the FBI counterintelligence operation, as extended by AAG Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller was able to use far more intrusive and unchecked searches and seizures for his criminal probe.
The media, and broad media-consumption public, are currently unaware the Mueller probe was simply a continuance of the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation. Most people think the special counsel investigation is a separate issue. It’s not.
However, in addition to a scathing rebuke of the underlying prosecutorial premise, ie. Mueller trying to keep the originating structure hidden, Judge Ellis demanded today that Mueller unredact the August 2, 2017, instructions from AAG Rosenstein. That removal will expose the use of the FISA Title-1 warrant use that drove the investigative origin.
WASHINGTON – A federal judge on Friday harshly rebuked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team during a hearing for ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort – suggesting they lied about the scope of the investigation, are seeking “unfettered power” and are more interested in bringing down the president.
“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told Mueller’s team. “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”
Further, Ellis demanded to see the unredacted “scope memo,” a document outlining the scope of the special counsel’s Russia probe that congressional Republicans have also sought. […] The Reagan-appointed judge asked Mueller’s team where they got the authority to indict Manafort on alleged crimes dating as far back as 2005.
The special counsel argues that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein granted them broad authority in his May 2, 2017 letter appointing Mueller to this investigation. But after the revelation that the team is using information from the earlier DOJ probe, Ellis said that information did not “arise” out of the special counsel probe – and therefore may not be within the scope of that investigation.
“We don’t want anyone with unfettered power,” he said.
Mueller’s team says its authorities are laid out in documents including the August 2017 scope memo – and that some powers are actually secret because they involve ongoing investigations and national security matters that cannot be publicly disclosed.
Ellis seemed amused and not persuaded.
He summed up the argument of the Special Counsel’s Office as, “We said this was what [the] investigation was about, but we are not bound by it and we were lying.”
He referenced the common exclamation from NFL announcers, saying: “C’mon man!” (read more)
The Mueller team saying: “some powers are actually secret” is a direct reference to their use of the FISA Title-1 warrant, which they took over from the FBI counterintelligence operation and applied to their criminal investigation.
With the third 90-day extension of the FISA warrant, issued by AAG Rod Rosenstein (July 18, 2017), Mueller’s team were obviously using the FISA warrant from May through October of last year. [The FISA warrant expired 90 days from July 18.]
.
Incredible! This Judge Ellis telling Muellers team that he is acutely aware of EXACTLY what they are trying to do. If Sessions would make just ONE STATEMENT in support of this man I will pop the cap on my bottle of hot sauce.
I will check back later.
C’mon Jeff, just stand up to a microphone and say you support Judge Ellis.
He’s actually doing YOUR job!!!!!
Exactly ! Come on Man (that’s you AG Sessions).
Did anyone see this coming from Judge Ellis ?
Jeff is too busy going after MS-13 to be bothered with Manafort.
Well said! Sessions is absent with NO excuse and has tarnished his formerly wonderful reputation. Sad that he was given such an honored position only to (apparently) disgrace himself.
He can’t walk and chew gum at the same time?
The special counsel statute clearly states that it is only for a criminal investigation. It’s in the first sentence of the special counsel statute. It’s NOT for a counter intelligence investigation.
Well Jeff did say that the investigation should come to an end
BTW, with respect, SD, since I respect and darn nigh love you, I think you are mistaken re RR and Bob Mueller being off white hats (per your previous posting)
the second Bob and Rod discovered the Strzok Page texts, they were bound by the SC mandate to probe those two lovebirds…the second they found the insurance policy text, they were bound to investigate McCabe too. the mandate states that they should investigate that arises from their probe.
So, one says, perhaps Rod and the IG, Horowitz, got together and divvied up the assignments. the IG to take the internal FBI probe part. Fine…but there is no way, RR and Mueller can continue their investigation AND indict people like Flynn etc without knowing first what the heck the insurance policy means…at best, Mueller could investigate as far as possible–but without indicting people, accepting pleas etc
Hence, I have to assume Rod and Bob are black hats.
Or not. who knows..hopefully, we shall soon find out
They would NOT be bound to do so, if the AG transferred that responsibility to Horowitz and Huber.
This judge is obviously not Hawaiian.
After Manafort, Flynn, et al, win their cases and win a settlement AGAINST the feds, do we taxpayers pay for it?? Of course we do! And after paying for the illegal Mueller team of scoundrels in the first place!! Gee, I wonder how many fancy steak dinners in pricey DC restaurants will show up on the itemized expense sheets from Muleller’s team. Again, we pay for it. A small price, though, to save The Republic from traitors.
From the Reuters article
“During the oral arguments, Ellis repeatedly chided Mueller’s $10 million budget.”
Husband read an article a few weeks ago claiming the Russians, indicted by Mueller, are going to court. Make Mueller prove the case in open court. There was one more followup article but nothing since.
It would be glorious.
Anyone else?
I’d love to hear from any lawyers around here whether there is civil liability among those who have done their best to implement the “insurance policy”. That won’t help us, the taxpayers. But for the lives that they have destroyed, the wrecked finances of so many in their criminal efforts, not only should there be criminal charges against the conspirators, but civil charges that restore – as much as possible – the health and well being of those like Mike Flynn and Michael Caputo.
Sweet!!! Finally!
Good job by Judge Ellis, but would have like to see 48 hour turnover time. Let them work weekend.
Agree! Why 2 weeks?
Give them time to appeal the ruling. Fair or unfair, it is a matter of claimed national security. The judge needs to cover his own ass here…especially since we’re looking at an abuse of power/procedural reason to possibly have the case dismissed by the judge as opposed to acquittal/conviction by a jury..
Well, after months Paul Manafort and his lovely can go home and relax in their favorite well-worn soft leather chairs and enjoy a double-shot of the best adult beverage.
I want this witch hunt end as much as anyone, but Paul Manafort is not a good guy. He’s a sleazy operator, nothing more.
Did you see / watch President Trump’s speech today in Dallas, TX at the NRA convention.? If so, you know what PDJT said about Manafort. If you didn’t watch it you should.
Who told you Manafort was a “sleazy operator” …
I have no opinion on Manafort except that where he goes, Podestas must go.
I pray that this is the beginning of the end for this political witch hunt!
Lol, Lion. Great minds and stuff….we posted very similar comments at exactly the same time. Love it when that happens
Wow ezpz2! Everything happens for a reason. I am going to believe this is what is going to happen to this Witch Hunt. Keep the faith!
Pray tell, could this be the beginning of the end of this seditious witch hunt?🙏🏻
I disagree. He never expected to win in a standard way. It was always a race against the IG report. And much of the chances of winning was always out of muellers hands. It heavily depended on trump making mistakes.
Trump has not. Therefore mueller loses.
Once again, by his inaction, Sessions is proving that he occupies the empties suit to inhabit Washington since our affirmative action president.
Thank you God!!!
“Judge Ellis demanded today that Mueller unredact the August 2, 2017, instructions from AAG Rosenstein. That removal will expose the use of the FISA Title-1 warrant use that drove the investigative origin.”
——————————-
Next, questions re: that Title 1 FISA warrant and the basis of it’s issuance.
Now throw a little Dershowitz on that:
“I do not trust the government. I do not trust judges. I do not trust prosecutors when they are zealously seeking to go after a particular target, in this case Donald Trump. I don’t want to live in the surveillance state. I want to do everything in my power no matter who the target is to prevent this from occurring.There is so much hypocrisy, partisan hypocrisy out there. My gripe is against civil libertarians and criminal defense lawyers who are always on the side of challenging the government, like the ACLU, who have suddenly lost its way and forgotten what they’ve preached for 50 years because it is Donald Trump they’re after.”
Right square in the nads………….thanks your Honor…………. What an important time and decision in our History!
“Judge Ellis demanded today that Mueller unredact the August 2, 2017, instructions from AAG Rosenstein.”
Unredact…or explain why he cant. Wonder what way its going to go? Hmmmmm
Mueller has ‘secret powers’.
Mueller is a superhero?
2 weeks? Why?? I think the Federal Judge is trying to give DOJ or Congress an out! Hope Congress holds DOJ FBI in contempt and DOJ pulls the whole thing!!
Concern noted.
When can the press put a microphone in front of Judge Rosemary Collyer and ask her if she expected her Title 1 FISA warrant to be used in a his way? C’mon, that court needs oversight desperately.
was collyer on the FISA warrant? how would we know this?
I believe she’s the head of the FISA Court. When the House requested to see the original FISA warrant, they asked her for it. If the FISA Court were honest, they should call those presented the original CarterPage warrant request to come back before the judge and explain how they forgot to tell about the DNC funding the dossier and the circuitous way they validated the dossier with the Yahoo article that Steele leaked. That FISA warrant was abused and there should be repercussions from the original judge. I’m pretty sure there would be in a normal court setting.
OUCH
That judge isnt taking crap. Good man.
So Mueller is “Special Counsel” in a Counter-Intelligence investigation, not a criminal investigation at all. This actually makes sense (in a way) because they have never stated the supposed crime that is to be investigated, which is required pursuant to the DOJ regulations. This is why Comey’s “continuing investigation” language/testimony is cited in the authorization memo, as well.
They created Mueller to continue independently and secretively what they could no longer conduct through “normal” mechanisms.
Is there such a thing as a counter-intelligence Special Counsel authorized by any statute or regulation? I’m no expert, but I rather think not.
This makes clear that if Hillary won, she would have kept this going until she could nail Trump’s coiffure to the wall.
We used to call it a Coup d’état.
So Rosenstein slipped in the authority to investigate Manafort’s Ukraine dealings into the revised scope letter.
Judge Ellis apparently wondering what this has to do with Russia interference, asking whether its an attempt to get Manafort to sing.
I’d guess that all the old fraud charges were supported by evidence gained by other warrants.
This will be a complicated issue.
Its not a dossier its a fairytale. Under Comey its the Fairytale Bureau of Investigation.
Comey is Dopey
McCabe is Grumpy
Page is Sluty
Mueller is Miss Muppet and Rudy is about to sit by his tuffet.
C’mon Treepers let us not get angry at this, let us Alinsky them with a dose of Andrew Brietbart. Mock them, the Left hate it and its so easy.
PS I wish I knew how to dump this on 8 Chan and let the weaponised autists meme the hell out of the boards with the Fairytale Bureau of Investigation that will get Joe Public’s attention more than legalise.
And now this! “DOJ inspector general’s testimony postponed, amid new leads in Clinton case review” http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/04/doj-inspector-generals-testimony-postponed-amid-new-leads-in-clinton-case-review.html
it becomes more clear everyday that this Mueller thing needs to be shutdown. It is going to take one of these actions:
– P Trump shuts it down by firing everyone including Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller.
– Congress shuts it down
– The courts shut it down
– Rosenstein/Mueller shuts it down
U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III . . . Good man!
Sessions . . . Good man . . . C’mon MAN!
I admit I didn’t remember the difference between Title 1 and Title 3 under FISA, but thank heavens you have a lovely search bar on the side!
Title 1 the gov’t thinks you’re a foreign agent (spy) and Title 3 they have domestic reasons for spying on you.
Dersh just did a great interview on the Howie Carr Show, which you can listen to on his website. Howie , using his Boston connections, found additional damning evidence relating to Mueller and his involvement in the HUGE Boston FBI scandal . Dersh said he is likely to write an article about it. Tough day for Mueller.
If I read Sundance correctly this is still an Intel investigation. That raises two questions for me.
Do we know if that fisa warrant was not renewed? Do we know if another fisa warrant perhaps manafort based rather then page was generated.
