DOJ Inspector General Updates: Testimony Postponed, FBI Response Letters, Page/Strzok Personal Communication Not Captured…

In broad measure the DOJ-OIG investigation into the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ and FBI has three basic frames of reference:
♦The internal investigation of intelligence leaks to media by FBI and DOJ officials.
♦The internal investigation into the politicization of the Clinton email investigation, and the results therein. This is the central investigation.
♦The internal investigation of politically motivated abuse/fraud upon the FISA court.
•The first outcome ended with an OIG report and criminal referral of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his leaks to media. •The next outcome will be the long-awaited IG report on the Clinton investigation. •The last IG release in this series will encompass the DOJ-OIG internal review of applications to the FISA court.
Today, there is some new information: the congressional testimony of Inspector General Horowitz has been postponed due to new discoveries in relationship to the Clinton investigation. It is our suspicion the ‘new investigative review‘ specifically pertains to the how DOJ and FBI officials handled the issues stemming from the Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop; and how Andrew McCabe took specific action to hide the content therein between September 28th, 2016 and the eventual re-opening of the investigation on October 28th, 2016. In essence the background of the “non-investigation”.
Those new IG discoveries would most certainly encompass FBI and U.S. Attorney contacts from New York to Main Justice and FBI HQ in Washington DC; and include what actions each of the participants took therein.
Additionally today there are some responsive letters to congress which deserve to be highlighted. As many people are aware, much of the information we can assemble to understand the location of the investigation(s) comes from these public letters and the content therein.
On January 25th Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a lengthy letter to the FBI asking about multiple investigative issues including, the Clinton investigation, DOJ Special Counsel to Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, and FBI Agent Peter Strzok. [SEE HERE]
An alarming response letter (full pdf below) from the FBI to Chairman Chuck Grassley today tells the senator most of the answers to the questions presented will soon come forth within the IG report. However, the FBI also tells Grassley the internal investigation of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok did not encompass the collection of their private devices used in their communication:
This is very frustrating. Why wouldn’t the FBI look at the personal devices of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok and their use of GMail for their communication? This is particularly troublesome because we know from the last batch of text messages that Page and Strzok were intentionally manipulating the method of communication in order to escape review.
Their efforts to hide their communication was clearly outlined in the prior public releases of information. Why wouldn’t the FBI Inspection Division and Office of Inspector General demand access?
Chairman Grassley asks these exact questions in his reply to the FBI:
This inability to collect the private gmail activity between Strozk and Page puts Wray in a terrible light. The texts openly show how they are using the gmail account to side-step the FOIA requests that could occur! They are a crucial part of a criminal act! Plus, they create the timeline of the “insurance plan” and the texts also revealed that they didn’t reveal all of the 302’s, so what else was withheld/manipulated and discussed on their gmail accounts? The IOG better have this or I’m going to be incredibly upset. Plus, why hasn’t Grassley requested the missing 302’s that were referred to in the texts? I think they have a right to see what was purposefully withheld from the Congressional request.
Also, now that Page has quit, won’t it be that much harder to get her private gmail emails? It’s all so frustrating. Wray has just put another huge dent in t he FBI reputation- they have no intention of improving.
Inability?
Someone made a decision not to get them emails.
They ability was there, Someone chose not to act.
Bingo!
Yes, troublesome. Troublesome troublesome.
well, that’s about it for me. despite months of promises and exhortations of ‘trust sessions & wray’ from Q; despite many many ‘almost there’ posts from this site and others …
the FBI didn’t bother to pick up the P/S private texts.
and if the FBI didn’t get ’em, can we really expect the IG to have done?
don’t get me wrong: Trump has done an amazing verging on *brilliant* job in many many aspects of POTUS-ing, but from where I stand, the Deep State still runs the show in DC. sure, the top echelon of the FBI – and apparently ONLY the FBI – has gone, but …hydra. do we really think the next level of FBI/DOJ bureaucrats are any different from their predecessors?
weeks and MONTHS of hints and teases that ‘the big one is a-comin!’ and ‘BOOM!’ and “MOAB’ and all the rest, and … the 2 May response letter from FBI makes it clear they’re still running the show, and not one little bit afraid. the swamp, jeering, remains proudly undrained.
stupid young men will frequently spend all their money at strip clubs, because the lovelies are very good at hinting at wonderful things to come, just “spend a little more first”. but after awhile, poorer but wiser, they come to realize it was all just a pretty lie. that they were being told just what they wanted to hear. sound familiar?
like the man upstream said: I’m out. shoot me a memo when sessions actually wakes up; or something actually happens. til then, best wishes to all
What makes us sure that only the two of them had access to the account? Why not McCabe Clapper and Rice too?
Lets think about this logically. We have learned through SD and his brilliant work with all things pertaining to this that Congress cannot be provided information that is ultimately going to be used in criminal prosecutions. If we think that those communications done via gmail, private phones, iMessage are not in the possession of the IG and more importantly Prosecutor Huber, than I think you should stop reading my post.
Just like the text messages, we and Congress were only allowed to view so much. All the rest of the texts will be used in prosecutions. The same with the request from Rep. Bob Goodlatte for the 1.2 million documents. Congress was only provided what will not be used in prosecuting these POS.
The IG’s 39 page report on Andy McCabe was a thorough colonoscopy. No rock was left unturned. Now we are to assume everything else will be left under the rocks. No way and no how!
I agree, Fleporeblog, that the IOG should presumably have this. But it doesn’t excuse the FBI’s behavior in not investigating it for themselves too. Wray cannot look the other way and put his head in the sand, this reeks of hypocrisy. I want Wray to explain in a Congressional hearing, how absolutely any other investigation that they would have on any other party would not involve getting hold of the emails when the texts explicitly show that crimes were committed while on duty on the job. This is how they treated the Hillary emails! It;’s outrageous. Let’s juxtapose that with emails from Caputo- where they had everything-texts, emails, etc. and he is a small actor in the Trump campaign!
“The texts openly show how they are using the gmail account to side-step the FOIA requests that could occur!”
That ALONE is criminal… but since Hillary got away with it with her private server, don’t hold your breath for consequences.
Also, it seems that some redactions have been removed from Nunes HSPCI report… going to go find it.
Thank you, Chuck!
What a GREAT Friday this is!
Sorry but you are too easily satisfied.
Wow…. just look at what they were trying to hide!!!!! This is extraordinary:
They weren’t covering up Sandra.
They were giving Comey rope.
Think about how differently Comey would have handled the last 3 weeks if he’d known this.
BTW, look at the questions Bret Baeir asked Comey! Bret was prepped by a white hat.
James Baker and Lisa Page resign
“Also, it seems that some redactions have been removed from Nunes HSPCI report… going to go find it.”
That may answer my question about the dead link to the original document I asked about below before I found your post. I was going to ask about why in that original release there were so very many redactions in paragraphs marked (U) [unclassified]. And, by the way, in the (U) table of names, since they’re in alphabetical order, it might be fairly easy to fill in the redacted ones.
Every time I try to open the new doc it messes up my browser. Might have to wait until Sundance finds it and does a write up on it.
Maybe you can open it:
https://docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=108023
Third link under Support Docs.
Well, we know that every swamp rat in DC is against PDJT, and we know that every Dim in DC is against PDJT, then again, most Rep are against PDJT, and let us not forget that 95% of the MSM is against PDJT. Only us are with PDJT and I still like the odds. We will prevail so help us Lord!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bud: You mean those poor bastards have us surrounded!
He has us and Military Intelligence——-and he has the information they are trying to hide.He has a plan and he will use it when the time is right. Sessions and Wray are working with him. He is letting things play out a while.
Was Grassley asking the IG or the FBI for the personal communications of Page and Strozk? The letter was answered by the FBI and it is obvious why they are not interested in an actual investigation. How does this have any impact on what Horowitz knows or doesn’t know? This doesn’t mean Horowitz hasn’t investigated/obtained the private communications yet. Right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gonna be a bumpy night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve about reached peak negativity. I suspect PDJT and a blast from the past are about to release the hounds. Stay tuned.
It occurs to me that one cannot fix a problem if one doesn’t know how bad the problem is. I’d say it won’t be too long before the President has collected enough evidence to ensure that the use of his Presidential powers cannot be overturned or contested, and guaranteed, the President is going to use his Presidential powers…..PDJT’s next Zippo “Click” is gonna be heard round the world.
Someone clue me in….we were led to believe that the continued employment of Page and Baker and Styrok….who is still employed could only mean they were cooperating. If they weren’t why were they still working for FBI? The only other thing I can think of is part of their deal included them leaving the FBI in return for a reduced charge? This is very disturbing.
So, it seems to me Director Wray is 100% Swamp. Can anyone here prove otherwise?
Sure, he was hired and selected by PT. Trust your President or not?
I absolutely do trust my President.
Wait and see. POTUS has confidence in Wray and Sessions.
I wish people stop these nonsense it is not helping . Maybe that is it wear the peasants douwn and keep giving them hope by hangin Session and Wraye as white hats.
Reality they are long DC establishment.
Today is a seminal day Sandra. The beginning of the end.
It is now simply a matter of how big a price the forces of evil will pay.
The other side knows it too. Hence Adam Schiff’s piece in the New York Times taking impeachment off the table.
Watch Rod Rosenstein. To me, he is a Judas who will switch (and I think he already has) to a white hat when he recognizes that the jig is up.
The jig is up.
I was replying to the Tweet-post above by Sandra-VA….. Don’t know how it ended up here 🙂
😀
Wasn’t sure which of my posts you were replying to, Prem.
Let’s hope that the curtain will finally fall…
Where did the released, unclassified, redacted document go? This link is dead.
House Intel Committee Final Report HRPT-115-1
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180322/108023/HRPT-115-1.pdf
I posted some tweets from Sean Davis upthread a bit. Just click on the first one to get the thread. He has done the compares between the versions. It is shocking what they were trying to hide!
WHO did the redactions in the original document? Huge numbers of them were in paragraphs marked (U) – unclassified. Also, the (U) table of names is in alphabetical order, so it should be possible to guess at some names if they’re still redacted.
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180322/108023/HRPT-115-2.pdf
That is Schiff’s version.
That’s the Minority Response.
No sleep now for Sundance.hahahaha.
Hiz eyse are bleeding!
If Muelley drops the case against Manafort in the next two weeks it is over.
Howey: Is it not rather interesting how all of a sudden in three days invincible Mueller has been taken down a peg or two! First Rudy on TV! Then congressman exposing Mueller’s past corruption! Then a judge nearly laughing Mueller out of court! Public opinion turning against Mueller!
Velly interesting. SDC is on the case.
And yet they have every bit of communication of Michael Cohen, et al.
Everything spoken, everything written/typed – right down to the punctuation. EVERY. SINGLE. THING. Going back years!
Enough!
What we have here is called Parallel Construction. It is Muelleys M.O. and crooked as hell. The crux of the crime is the conversion from cointel to criminal. They had to keep going. They still have to. This is evidence laundering taken to the first magnitude. Converting illegally obtained evidence in to admissible evidence. This is High Tech lynching. It haz to be stopped. Create a crime Inc. Unamerican. Tyrannical. Pray for Judge Ellis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are right on all counts and it needs to stop.
Can I get a ‘nuke em’ please?
Information obtained by a warrant—can be used in the prosecution OF OTHERS. Perhaps P45 and Cohen put information into Cohens files for that purpose?
I’m not following, NC.
Or do you mean some kind of super secret supersonic multi d chess? I don’t subscribe to that theory. Never did.
Does Page & Baker leaving mean The IG has drained them dry and has sent them home to put their aFFAIRS IN ORDER?
LikeLiked by 1 person
cap lock – sorry!
Two day ban. In the sin bin.
Probably.
Friday’s used to be so boring, now they’re hot!
Lisa Page resigns, is Peter Strzok next?
From a legal standpoint, what does this mean?
Lisa Page is no longer an employee of the FBI.
Why did she resign? Did she resign in order to distance herself from the FBI?
The Scope Memo.
Zoo: I am kind of surprised that the DoJ let Lisa Page quit and James Baker too! I would have thought keeping them employed kept them tied up. Maybe a legal Treepers can explain the reason why they where allowed to quit.
My guess is they are no longer needed for any of the investigations and that these investigations are now completed. I would assume (very dangerous word!) they will still be required as witnesses in future prosecutions?
They were …. under pressure… at work and prolly lawyered up. Long time in prison staring them in the face?
Judge Sullivan + Judge Ellis can end this in two weeks.
Washington needs a really big, fat enema.
So sick of this sh*t already!
Let’s all say Hi to Judge Ellis III
If we do it enough he will know the U S A is behind him!
Maybe the IG is postponing in order to get the release out first.
Great point by Rex.
I need Flep right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with the delay, give them more rope!
Here is where the new version of the HPSCI report is located:
https://docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=108023
It is the last link under Support Documents. I cannot get it to open…. maybe Sundance can upload it to Scribd.
From Sean Davis tweets, it reveals that they were hiding FLYNN’s exoneration!
When the wind changes directions so will all the crooked disgusting politicians. It iz an election year.
Works for me. Here’s the direct link:
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/IG/IG00/20180322/108023/HRPT-115-1_1-p1-U3.pdf
What would be the reprocussions, and would LSM even put up a whimper, if instead of giving the judge fully unredacted document, Mueller and company instead dropped all charges on Manafort?
