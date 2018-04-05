Important – Catherine Herridge Confirms Lisa Page Statements Contradicted Andrew McCabe, Ultimately Leading to His Firing…

Fox News Catherine Herridge reports today, per her FBI investigative sources, it was an investigative interview with FBI Attorney Lisa Page, in July 2017, that contradicted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and ultimately led to his firing.
That revelation is exactly what we anticipated was the origin to Inspector General Michael Horowitz gaining the text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. The issue is actually more stunning than presented. However, first here’s the report from Herridge (emphasis mine):
Fox News – Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired last month for committing three violations of the bureau’s ethics code, an investigative source told Fox News on Thursday.
The violations initially were uncovered by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General and confirmed by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. They included lack of candor under oath, lack of candor when not under oath, and the improper disclosure of non-public information to the media about the FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
The violations stemmed from McCabe’s response to an October 2016 Wall Street Journal report about sizeable campaign donations from Democrats to McCabe’s wife, Jill, during her campaign for the Virginia State Senate. The investigation found that McCabe instructed FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI public affairs chief Michael Kortan to work with the Journal’s reporter to set the record straight.
The source said Page’s statements to investigators were “critical” because they directly contradicted her boss, McCabe.
According to the source, McCabe’s lack of candor about the contact with the Journal reporter led to his firing. The source added that Page’s testimony about the matter contradicted McCabe’s. Then-FBI Director James Comey claimed he never authorized the leak to the Journal. (read more)
A picture was initially clear in March once we had the full timeline of the interviews with Andrew McCabe that led to his firing. This Fox News report only confirms the obvious; however, it’s important to review the events to fully understand the scope of McCabe’s lying and also understand the reason for Lisa Page to be so angry.
Remember, Lisa Page was a DOJ attorney assigned to the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe specifically to provide legal guidance. Imagine how pissed off she was when she discovered (July 2017) the Deputy FBI Director who told her to leak a story -on his behalf- to the Wall Street Journal, denied ever telling her to leak the story.
It’s no wonder why Ms. Page told FBI Agent Peter Strzok to “never text her again”, and she quit working for the Mueller team several weeks before IG Horowitz informed Mueller about the conspiracy issues (which led to Strzok’s removal).
Here’s the timeline from an assembly of media reporting and investigative releases to congress.
Andrew McCabe was first interviewed about the media leaks in May 2017. He denied. “A couple of months later” he was interviewed by Inspector General Horowitz, and he again denied. On July 20th of 2017 Inspector General Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.
•May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story to FBI investigators (link).
•July 2017 McCabe denies again; to Inspector General Horowitz.
•July 2017 Lisa Page admits to Horowitz she was told to construct the Wall Street Journal story (Devlin Barrett, journalist). This conflicts with McCabes repeated denials. (link)
•July 20th 2017 Horowitz gets Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages (link). Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story.
(Full back-story to text message discovery)
•August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”. (link)
•August 2017: FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.
•November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again. Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak. (link)
In May, June and July 2017, while FBI Deputy Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was lying to FBI investigators and the Inspector General, Lisa Page was working for McCabe as his legal counsel.
Therein lies the heart and origin of the motive for Lisa Page to flip against the conspiracy group when she discovered Andrew McCabe lying to investigators about his instructions to her. IG Horowitz then interviews Page in July and she tells the truth, thereby contradicting McCabe.
However, Ms. Page had the evidence – The Text Messages delivered July 20th.
Yeah I was talking about this back in January.. Lisa obviouspy flipped- look at outbox inbox labels, she probably was given a script to run on her computer before the inevitable but unreported evidence grab that must have occurred once the FBI was discovered working with Awan bros… She may have hesitantly reported the strange communications from Strzok and McCabe to the NSA thinking they were trying to stingray her… Possibly related to the period in Summer 2017 when Comey’s house and office were ransacked?
So, George Webb has been right about just about everything? He was way ahead of everyone on all this. Right to zero in on the Awans.
Everything pales beside the Awan thing.
Agreed. But wasn’t it Daily Caller that broke the Swan story?
Awan. Grrr…
Yes, it was Luke Rosiak (sp!) at Daily Caller. He was reporting on it long before George Webb jumped in.
Go back and look. George sent him the story.
Not true, George has consistently been way out in front of Luke. It’s the way he works, unlike Luke R who has to certain before publishing a story, GW goes with “working theories” to move a story into the news.
Mountaineer; TDC Luke Rosiak reported after George Webb connected the first dots, GW kept tossing his findings to any reporters who would listen until Luke caught on that GW had verifiable investigative reporting. George has always been of the view that any of his investigative reporting is up for grabs for anyone to report on and didn’t care who got the credit. He may feel that way, but many of his followers don’t share that view and feel that he’s always getting shafted by reporters like Luke who never attributed any credit to GW. GW has handed Luke many good breaks on a silver platter, the most ugly part is Luke acts like he’s the sole contributor of the Awan story being busted wide open. GW has a Tralo board of timelines (don’t know if its still up or its status) and compare it with when Luke did his first report on Awans. Father God, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, be with all those who pound the pavements each and everyday to expose the truth so that justice may be served!
So I’m guessing she must be in the witless protection program right about now. So far, in the past two weeks, I’ve seen two stories about government people being found dead under mysterious conditions:
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/TSA-Lawyer-34-Identified-as-Man-Found-Dead-in-Strangers-Car-478688783.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2018/04/05/timothy-cunningham-the-cdc-researcher-who-mysteriously-vanished-in-february-has-been-found-dead/?utm_term=.cec7fcb255eb
Could be nothing; coincidence? Dunno. But they got my attention based on the things we know about the Clinton crime family.
McCabe and Comey were setting others up to take the fall.
Comey was fingering Priestap saying it was Priestap who advised him not to tell Congress about spying on Trump and McCabe was setting up Page and Kortan by denying he told them to leak.
Page and Strzok are in up to their ears in alligators because of the text messages, and the best they can do is cooperate with investigators. Sundance believes Priestap is cooperating, too (as well he should to save himself if he can).
In these guys’ defense, everyone knows what happens to those who cross the Clintons and at the time Page and Strzok were colluding against Trump, they (along with everyone else) were convinced Hillary was the next president. They were simply betting on a sure thing, a sure thing that if they didn’t bet on it would take revenge.
In short, they were between a rock and a hard place as happens to anyone who pose a danger to the Clintons. I suspect getting crosswise with Al Capone might have been safer. At least there is a “witness protection program”.
The text messages show that they were acting at the behest of their managers. They will probably be separated from government service, but they will walk away free. Not so bad…
Side note: how secure could Witness Protection Program be when anyone and his Russian dog is allowed to scan the NSA data set, and the place is leaking like a sieve? Oprabama and Clanton had their passport files breached, Awans may have a backdoor into who knows how many computers, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And therein lies the truth behind the quote “The banality of evil”
Fwiw, Stephen McIntyre an interesting thread going, ” some context on Strzok meetings in London on Aug 2, 2016. on July 29, Strzok asked Lisa if she had discussed “new case” with McCabe.”
interesting https://twitter.com/ClimateAudit/status/982097087725690880
I love it. Stephen McIntyre, an absolute hero who deconstructed the hockey stick and other cAGW (catastrophic anthropogenic global warming) bs for the last 20 years has been applying his incredible investigative skills on the “Dossier” and alleged DNC and Podesta hacks now for several months. Look out DNC and conspirators.
And McIntyre is bringing the U.K. Perspective on all this, which gets to the origin of the whole Trump/Russia plot/investigation with the Aussie Downer’s involvement with Papadopolous.
Ben D, AKM, bearlodgeblog
Thanks a lot! I had no idea that Steve McIntyre was interested in this story. Great!
McIntyre is Canadian.
Wow. I also like his, “redacted by IG/Huber due to criminal investigation, not inquire into DOJ” as a whole. I guess one could also note, not due to super duper state secrets of national importance or collection methods, etc. Things do seem to be lining up. Reminder though, 8 straight weeks of 29 state primaries start first of May. The middle of the road electorate (not CTH readers) needs some specific obvious actionable information to vote.
Thanks for this info. He was the real point man for a detailed investigation into Michael Mann’s Hockey Stick fraud and much more at the beginning when AGW was purported to be real science instead of scientific fraud. Real investigative reporting with integrity.
Unfortunately, firing isn’t enough. McCabe needs to be charged, prosecuted and put in jail. A lot of admirable investigations into all these matters by this site and others; but who is going to put these people in jail for their crimes? And… cue the crickets…
LikeLiked by 3 people
lots of i’s being dotted and t’s crossed..
I’m waiting to see cuffs too. But the republic’s at stake, it’s gotta be done right.
Stealth Jeff just sent a whole lot of people to WaPo for an article more than a month old. They get paid for clicks, don’t they? I just hovered, I didn’t click. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say the Deep State arranged all of these meetings as part of the ‘Insurance Policy’. Why leave anything to chance!
We have some inbox and outbox messages on Lisa Page’s FBI issued
phone and those only from and to Peter Strzok. With whom else did
Lisa Page correspond? We have no messages from Peter Strzok’s FBI
issued phone. Thar’s gold in them thar hills.
I think the inbox/outbox texts are the ones that were originally declared missing but were ultimately retrieved, I guess from Lisa’s phone.
As for pages to/from other people, the OIG only requested Strzok-Page texts, and anything that didn’t have to do with their scheming (including personal communications) was redacted. If we had the entire collections of texts from their phones I’m sure it would be a real hoot. 🙂
That just made me think … I wonder how embarrassed these two are that there are people who are poring over the texts to determine what needs to be redacted. We’re not seeing all of the personal messages between them, sexting, planning hookups, post-coital discussion. lol Oh, and talk about their spouses! There’s a team of people reading those texts. I imagine them sitting in a room together and every once in a while someone will say “Oh my God you have to see this!”. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking the same thing. Only problem is that these people, in their unbridled arrogance, have no shame or sense of decency. Don’t forget that Page, Strzok, et al are part of the true “One Percent”, the Big Government Aristocracy that rules our country behind the scenes.
Do you think for one minute that they didn’t know that their texts and communications were being recorded? Hell, they are part of the very Machine that is in charge of doing such things to everyone else, including the POTUS.
My guess is that because they have always been above the Law, they figured that
(a) the rules didn’t apply to them and that they could get away with anything and
(b) they felt that whatever happened, they could handle it among themselves..
“He whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad with power.” This should be carved into the stone entrance ways to every Federal Govt. building.
I’m not convinced there actually was an affair. There’s a few texts that indicate there probably was (such as Strzok trying to get Page to go on the trip to London), but it’s also possible that the affair angle was invented to justify the holding back of large swaths of communications. Kind of like Hillary’s 33,000 emails about Chelsea’s wedding and yoga schedules.
“OIG only requested Strzok-Page texts, ”
That we know of. Judicial Watch has gone to court because JW wants all of Mr. McCabe’s text messages, e-mails. etc. and DOJ refuses to cough any up, even with redactions.
“Imagine how pissed off she was when she discovered (July 2017) the Deputy FBI Director who told her to leak a story -on his behalf- to the Wall Street Journal, denied ever telling her to leak the story.”
_________________
Mrs. Lisa Page is an attorney — presumably at Law.
Was it lawful for Mrs. Page to leak a story to the WSJ, regardless of who asked her to do it?
If it was NOT lawful, Mrs. Lisa Page had to know it — so the person she should be angry with is herself.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Leaking/talking to the press is apparently allowed if the FBI Director orders or approves it. This probably has a legitimate role in presenting the FBI info as “background’s, or as a tactic in criminal cases. That’s why McCabe tried to say that Comey knew about this leak. Lisa Page could claim (perhaps even truthfully) that McCabe gave her to believe that her “media outreach” was officially approved. She should have been able to distinguish between a legit FBI interest, and spinning about McCabe’s personal conflict of interest. Strzok wasn’t the only one with an “insurance policy” — Page’s texts came in handy for burning Andy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Leaking/talking to the press is apparently allowed if the FBI Director orders or approves it.”
_____________________
So those who are charged with enforcing the Law are free to break it, so long as they break the law for a good reason…
What could possibly go wrong?
It’s amazing.
5,000+ years of recorded human history, and we haven’t leaned the most basic things about human beings and power and authority and abuse thereof.
I mean, we have, we even have eloquent sayings like “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”, and “no man is above the Law”, but they don’t mean anything, obviously.
“This probably has a legitimate role in presenting the FBI info as “background’s, or as a tactic in criminal cases.”
__________________
Again, what could possibly go wrong?
A giant, unaccountable bureaucracy of self-interested people in positions of power with weapons to back themselves up, and the authority to use them.
There is no ‘legitimate role’ for wrongdoing, most especially for those entrusted with upholding the rule of Law.
Most especially NOT for them.
A) they need to set the example for all of us to live up to
and
B) they hold a position of trust and authority and RESPONSIBILITY to We the People
and
C) the history of ABUSE of power is so overwhelming that it would be COMICAL if it wasn’t so sad
Yes, maybe…
Hangtown Bob has the breaking point identified, just as Sundance did in his article above.
Page did not have a problem being privy to, and possibly participating in seditious discussion to take down a President. Not to overlook Page’s willingness to be an accessory to criminal corruption hiding/overlooking HRC’s illegalities and Page’s promoting someone Page knows, at least minimally, to be criminally negligent and quite corrupt for President.
Nor is it apparent that Page had any difficulty obeying McCabe’s leak info suggestion.
It’s when Lisa Page recognized the get ‘run over by the buses’ setup, McCabe was positioning her for; that Page woke up to the rose thorns and rocky garden path.
Best yet, Page becoming a Federal witness will moderate any possible charges of treason. So long as Lisa Page squeaks every morsel of information when she is told to squeak and provides every bit of documentation she might have.
The arrangement given to Lisa Page may not be full immunity, but it is sure to be a hell of a lot better than getting thrown under a bus, blamed and prosecuted for the entire seditious mess.
Instead, Lisa proved that she is just an underling to the main conspirators. A high level underling, yes; but still one that follows orders, given by others.
There are likely text messages where Strzok and Page discussed turning state’s evidence. We may never get to see them.
Sundance has suggested before that Priestap likely turned state’s evidence when Comey started setting Priestap up for bus tire tracks.
The exciting news is there are likely other links in a widespread personnel chart that are/will turn state evidence as soon as pressure is applied. DNC, CIA, FBI, State Dept, DOJ…
She was angry because she realized that McCabe was setting her up to take the fall should the source of the leak (Page) ultimately be discovered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Therein lies the heart and origin of the motive for Lisa Page to flip against the conspiracy group when she discovered Andrew McCabe lying to investigators about his instructions to her. ”
___________________
Andy, what were you thinking?
You can’t just blindside a girl like that, leaving her holding the bag!
Didn’t you go to FBI school?
If you’re gonna involve her in a conspiracy, you have to bring her IN on it. Tell her you’re going to deny that you gave anyone instructions to leak a story, to cover your own backside.
THEN you need to concoct some plausible cover for HER backside.
Andy, you left her BACKSIDE hangin’ out in the wind!
What did you think was gonna happen?
Her cheeks are chapped somethin’ awful now!
He was faced with an impossible choice. Either sell out his trusted and loyal FBI attorney Lisa Page or Horowitz gets the goods on Terry McAuliffe and ultimately Hillary Clinton. The Virginia State Senate race is what’s going to fry Andy. People understand that. It’s pretty straightforward stuff. No intrigue.
He had to lie about the $700k to his wife Jill’s state senate race. After all, McAuliffe, Clinton, Podesta & Co. have people whacked for less.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My impression is that it was a faux campaign initiated so that the 700k pay off could be laundered. She never intended to win and she now states she has no intention to ever run again. Where did the 700k go?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an astute observation. Let’s see how much was spent on the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a LOT of money for a local race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She kept it. In VA you are allowed, I believe could be wrong, to keep excess campaign cash. Her campaign got 2.8M? For a state office?
McCabe’s wife was not a politician. Terry MacAuliffe recruited her to run for a State Senate seat the Dems had little chance of winning. Strategically, TM would not want the Republican candidate to run unopposed; Dem politicians didn’t want to run a losing race, and TM wanted them elsewhere. McCabe’s wife probably was flattered into doing this “service for the Party” so long as it was a free shot for her. From what I have seen, the $700,000 was raised by MacAuliffe, with about $400,000 coming from a fundraising event featuring Hillary. The money was spent on a campaign consultant and media buys. I think the idea that this was a way to give the McCabes money is off the track. It tied McCabe’s fate to Hillary winning the Presidency.
The bigger issue is that TM didn’t pick the McCabes at random. He had to know that the wife and Andrew McCabe were stalwart Democrats, he would never have recruited her. So how did MacCauliffe know them? Suggestion from Bill and Hillary? Past donations? Participation in Virginia State Democrat Party apparatus?
LikeLiked by 2 people
TM also knew McCabe was leading the Clinton investigation, err, Matter.
LikeLike
Excellent surmise!
McCabe is a product of his arrogant surroundings at the FBI hierarchy. What did he care if he threw her under da bus?…In his arrogance he forgot one thing…the Pay Back!
“McCabe is a product of his arrogant surroundings at the FBI hierarchy.”
___________________
I have to admit and give credit where credit is due.
Andy does ‘arrogance’ very well.
Unfortunately for Andy, that learned behavior will not serve him well in prison.
Though not a specialist in “climate research”, Canadian statistician Stephen McIntyre with Ross McKitrick has been a major force in exposing (Prof.) Michael Mann’s blatantly fraudulent “hockey stick” graph, the November 2009 “Climategate” e-mails, plus all manner of AGW hysterics’ Grand Theft hijacking of tens-of-billion dollars fostering an explicitly communo-fascist One World kleptocracy under the UN IPCC. [Note that Wikipedia’s listing of prominent individuals named Mann studiously omits this notorious poseur, en par with Rene Blondlot, J.B. Rhine, Trofim Lysenko.]
If McIntyre has interested himself in Brennan-Clapper-Comey’s Deep State subversion, there are interesting, and incontrovertible, revelations due.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree!
While ‘interesting and incontrovertible relevations are due’, most certainly, the Church of Climate Change marches on in spite of the debunking of the hockey stick graph.
A thread from McIntyre likely isn’t going to impact this outcome as much as we may hope. The more rational, impeccably researched and clear cut the evidence, the greater level of denial, supported by the ignorant masses of lyin’ jackals known as our media.
What dots can McIntyre connect, what can he surmise that sundance hasn’t already?
A member of a large family I know shared discussions held as they gathered on Easter Sunday. The adolescents talked abt the political aftermath of the Parkland shooting and that was intensely debated. The family talked omnibus spending, tariff’s, preserving the Bill of Rights–or not. They talked about politicians and entertainment icons that would make America better if they shut up, and the indisputable fact that Americans are not in the least interested in the President’s personal life or claims thereof.
The ongoing drip, drip of info and ‘breaking news’ of Russia/Uranium One/Clinton emails/Strzok-Page-McCabe-Comey, et al, was dissected and debated. This family, who might well be good representations of the Average American, and most certainly are Forgotten Men and Women with natural born offspring that are #DreamersToo, said they’re reaching saturation point.
One of the well seasoned members of this Forgotten Family has decided the country would have been better off if news of all the investigation and discovery had been kept quiet and under the radar, saving it for a big reveal. Kinda like Sessions’ apparent method. He suggests everybody doing the investigating and those reporting and informing on it should have waited and then, similar to Judgment Day, it would have all broken loose at once. So much would have come out so fast, the media and seditionists wouldn’t have had time to counter it and lie their way out. All the reported indictments would be delivered, all the breaking news would have broken at once. The culmination of events would get dropped like a bomb. And maybe then, Americans would have sat up and paid more attention.
Our attention spans are short and must be fed daily with the next sensation. The reporting on this does appear to take a page from the Watergate/Lewinsky era’s.
People don’t consume news the same way anymore. Few allow time to be spoon-fed little morsels of news at a time. Today’s media now creates crises and breaking news in order to hold attention on what they want us to believe and divert attention away from truth. Impatience and quick boredom comes out as throwing spitwads at those that report. Examples: Comments here recently that Lou Dobbs is a drunk, Tom Fitton wears his shirts too tight, Sara Carter gets it wrong, Rush is a blowhard Never Trumper and Hannity should shut up. We are ‘show me the money’ news consumers. These voices can’t just keep repeating the same lines without results or risk getting lambasted.
Would a bombshell news event, complete with live coverage of perp’s being cuffed and stuffed into black Yukon’s been more effective to grab and hold the nation’s attention? Would the shock of seeing top level govt officials being marched out of the DOJ, FBI, State Dept., and Congressional offices, with reams of documents of proof being released online at break neck speed captured our attention more? A consensus of one family living in the heartland, with political opiners ranging in age from very young to very old, seems to think so.
The other conclusion this family reached on the unseasonably cold Easter Day was that all Trump supporters better turn 100% political focus on holding the House of Representatives and putting major pressure on McConnell to get Trump appointees approved. And fast.
That’s an astute observation and opinion none of us should argue about. If Dems take the House, the exhaustive work presented here will be useless. All investigations stop–those that continue will be ignored, documents will be shredded, cases closed, history rewritten and the guilty never pay in this lifetime.
If we want justice served and law and order to prevail, if we truly want to save America, we better start paying alot more attention to November than we are to shirt sizes.
“the greater level of denial, supported by the ignorant masses of lyin’ jackals known as our media.”
Which is PRECISELY how “we” know we are over the “target”. Rep. Devin Nunes stated that the closer he got to the truth, the more frequent and virulent the personal attacks on him started coming. That is when he knew personally that he was on the right track.
It is a dead give-away with these people. It is like they have the Saul Alinsky playbook manual hardwired into their brains like robots and they cannot deviate from it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, Mitch doesn’t care abt indictments or getting the President’s appointees confirmed. He’s too busy putting influence and money into November Senate races so his will is done, not the will of voters. He doesn’t preside over the Senate, he lords over it as Kingmaker and in his world, if some of those kings are Democrats, no problem. As long as the status quo lives on and The Swamp is properly tended and protected, he’s had a good day at the office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
An interesting turn might be if Elaine Chao thinks more of this country than McTurtle. Taiwanese used to be fiercely patriotic.
“So much would have come out so fast, the media and seditionists wouldn’t have had time to counter it and lie their way out. All the reported indictments would be delivered, all the breaking news would have broken at once. The culmination of events would get dropped like a bomb. And maybe then, Americans would have sat up and paid more attention.”
THIS will happen anyway, the long drawn out stories will then condense into the final act…the total destruction of all involved along with Obama, Hitlery and the Democrap Party!
This will drag out for years in courts…we can only hope the evidence is solid enough to put all of these Criminal Gangsters away for good!
Wikipedia says in its article “Empire State Building” that the ones who built the Empire State Building (1930-1931) “had also” built Trump Tower (1979.)
Amazing longevity, huh? Lol.
“The contractors were Starrett Brothers and Eken, Paul and William A. Starrett and Andrew J. Eken,[72] who had also constructed other New York City buildings such as the original Stuyvesant Town, Starrett City and Trump Tower.[73] ”
Note the tense of the statement “who had also constructed.” The tense of this statement would mean that Trump Tower was built BEFORE the Empire State Building! 🤣
Never trust a statement from Wikipedia. Use it with great discernment and check every statement for veracity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://infogalactic.com/info/Main_Page
You’ll find that information isn’t presented with a hard-Left slant on everything, and I urge everyone to try it out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWESOME!. Just bookmarked -Thanks! I am sure glad now that I never put any bible conference videos up on YouTube. I will get around to doing that on Bitchute.
Although I discovered Chuck Missler on YT and highly recommend anything he presents, but particularly his Bible series.
Many thanks for letting us know about McIntyre’s interest and commentary regarding the Deep State silent coup. As someone who has followed the Mark Steyn/ Michael Mann litigation since it began about 6 years ago, I can tell you that you’re spot on about McIntyre’s research and revelations.
We are very fortunate to have another fierce and capable warrior on the side of Truth and Justice.
Somewhat tangential, but I often am reminded how many of these horrible miscreants are lawyers. The next thing that usually pops into my mind is the word Disbarment.
I’m going to make that my happy word for the rest of 2018. I’m going to imagine all these bureaucratic crooks, even the ones that flip & plead out getting disbarred, and that will bring a smile to my face. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like the word “imprisoned even better than disbarred.
LikeLiked by 9 people
to be hung until you are DEAD sounds better to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hard Time
LOVE your comment.
I like that, and so will the Bubba’s waiting for them as cell mates!
Old Billy was right…..but first, kill all the lawyers.
Conspiracy theory says that was F. Bacon…but, still a good line.
these idiots can’t keep the lies about their lies straight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was part of Barky’s problem when he got off the ‘prompter, he never understood an issue enough to speak extemporaneously and not get tangled in lies…….um, err, um, err
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Barky’s problem when he got off the ‘prompter,”
Once he could not talk to a group of third graders because the teleprompter was down. So, was he there to talk to third graders, or talking to the camera’s for “his legacy”? Most people here will know the answer, except for the trolls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but all he had to do was “wait until I saw it on the news”! What a crock!
Wonder what General Flynn thinks about McCabe’s “lack of candor”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Gen. Flynn will have a smile on his face again someday…. and hopefully soon.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, amen.
“Never text me again”. Sounds like Ms Page might be more of a stand up guy than she has been portrayed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
You are too quick to forgive. Comey and McCabe are perfect illustrations of the culture of lying that obviously exists at the FBI. The power of the agency stems from its ability to lie in court and be believed. They don’t have to be smart or talented or clever, they only have to be threatening and venal. The FBI has been killing people and lying about it for decades. This is merely the tip of the iceberg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, she did screw around on that failed opera singer husband of hers. Then again, we’re not quite sure if he’s fully – ahem – into women. They might have some sort of a marital arrangement.
Sounds like Strzok just might have been telling a different story than Page once they were being questioned in separate interrogation rooms?
Maybe Strzok was also throwing Page under the bus, or trying to do so, to cover his OWN butt.
An FBI agent fired for lying. Won’t this sent shock waves down the ranks… Next thing you know they’ll be recording interviews using that new-fangled tape stuff.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will they require “training” in order to be able to use it?
If their interrogations were taped, their interrogation methods would be revealed as well.
I’d really like to hear some factual info and feedback from CTH about how Denis McDonough, Loretta Lynch and BHO all fit in with the timeline. I’m sure it all out there sooner or later but any known info, rather than theory, would be helpful.
You should dig for info.
I know there has been some…. but any more, especially after McDonough has been named in some of the recent text messaging. There is something there of course……..
They are ALL involved. With 18,500 sealed case in the Federal courts, there are plenty to go around. It’s just a question of who won’t “sing”, and will “take one for the boss”. My bet is they ALL will sing when the sentences they face are severe enough. Time will tell. The unknown is how many the Clinton Mafia will “hit” to try and stem the flood.
18000 sealed indictments…… on just this one investigation by Horowitz/Huber tag team?
LikeLike
This is ridiculous. Where is the perp walk with handcuffs?
justice delayed is justice denied
Yea, every day these people walk free is a day justice is denied.
Better to be delayed in the short term then not served at all.
Now that Lisa Page has stopped texting, maybe she convinced her parents to stop tweeting.
http://gotnews.com/busted-father-of-mueller-prosecutor-smeared-flotus-melaniatrump-as-an-escort/
http://gotnews.com/busted-top-fbi-witch-hunter-lisa-pages-mom-loves-calling-realdonaldtrump-supporters-bad-americans/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wonder how they feel now about their daughter? Daughter’s career is now ruined thanks to rabid liberalism that she no doubt acquired from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her father seems like a total nutter, even more than the usual lib.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a broken record, but that “rabid liberalism” is actually rabid marxism. It is important to know the difference. No liberal could have supported 0 due to his absolute in-you-face marxist resume, upbringing and background. Blindness to truth does not excuse. Ask yourself if you are a liberal or a marxist. Liberals are for the Second Amendment; marxists (all authoritarians) are for gun control. A telling decision.
I endorse this comment. For what it is worth. Which is next to nothing since there really is no democrat party anymore. And republican party ain’t far behind.
Texting while drunk. Not a good idea. Plus, TDS. He is unhinged. Someone needs to report him and remove his guns immediately. He is a threat to himself and others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They REALLY REALLY REALLY need to physically move the FBI Headquarters far-far-far way from Washington DC, to Salt Lake City, or Denver, or Dallas….
The Political (and physical) incest in that town is going to get us all killed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever happened to Bill Priestap? Not a word about him. I wonder if his phone was checked for messages related to all of this. Anything about him is silent.
The IG has it all.
There has been plenty about Priestap written about in CTH but it is my guess that since he appears to be still employed by FBI he must be cooperating in exchange for not being fired, removed, indicted (unknown), etc. Mr. P has a lot to lose as a wealthy individual and those kind of folks place high value on freedom….. therefore cooperating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been thinking about these texts for quite some time as many others have. They just don’t make any sense for so many reasons. First off, they simply exist. Even Barney Fife wouldn’t be so stupid to document the conspiracy through provable and readily available means. And just in the manner they were written. Sometime way too much information, almost like a roadmap. Plus to me, I NEVER saw a hint of any “affair” in their texts. That would be impossible to hide. I think Page was already working to out the whole thing for the White Hats when she documented the crimes through the texting. She left early AFTER she laid the trap for the small team to get nailed. She is saving herself for her kids.Just tell N myself.
No, they just thought that she(HRC) would never lose.
DanO64, two points:
1. These two are rabid progressive ideologues who truly believe they know what is best for America. (As evidence, see the tone of their texts when describing conservatives and President Trump as well as anecdotal stories about their social peers – like minded folks.)
2. They NEVER expected Hillary would lose. Therefore, they had no reason to believe there would be a future investigation.
Both, IMO, deserve the fullest punishment the law allows. If we don’t send strong messages about this treasonous behavior, it will be repeated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan – I did see what I thought were hints of something going on between the two. Nothing salacious. They also seem to employ a method in their communications. For instance several instances where one or the other says for instance (paraphrased), ‘I have a work related question, remind me to ask you next time.’ or ‘I’ve got some news, but let’s meet in person to discuss or use lync.’. And they also used FBI internal apps to communicate as well as burner phones. It seemed to me that they were pretty cognizant of their communication content and intentionally broke up their communication threads with very little overlap. And of course I also believe we aren’t seeing all of the messages in total.
Ok, so peter has not been fired yet. He is sitting in a room somewhere, staring at the walls. There have been rumors that andy made him change his 302 to look like Flynn lied. He worked on everything dirty. Looks like he has flipped. He and lisa need arkancide insurance. They are exactly the kind of knowledgeable little people who have accidents.
On another note, the deep state is sending a message to the troops, stand firm, keep lying and we will find a way to pay your legal bills. With comey, it is book deals, jobs ect . The little ones got jobs at cnn. With mccabe obummer people raised money via go fund me for his legal bills. The message is we will take care of you don’t panic and don’t flip. The deep state digs in and is fighting for life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that this confirms SD–that L.Page turned on her co – conspirators, there is every reason to believe she is singing like a bird and Rosenstein and Comey have to be worried; since Priestap is probably singing too, according to SD.
However, these are powerful people and still have to protect Mueller (and Obama) and are as dangerous as all wild animals when cornered. WATCH OUT.
The hope is, Mueller will be so effectively checked by all these revelations he will have no choice but to close down his own investigation – to do otherwise taints him.
Like Lisa Page, he’s perfectly content to do dirty work as long as it isn’t discovered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF Page is singing like a bird, THEN the IG and Huber probably have a cornucopia of information to follow, investigate, process, and come up with any actionable decisions.
The fact that the IG Report(s) are taking longer and longer to come out — and I agree with SD that they will come out in phases — suggests to me, at least, that there has been an awful lot to track down, nail down, and document.
Let’s hope so 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lisa Page provides an intriguing example of someone dirty refusing to be thrown under the bus. She was willing to go along with all manner of ethically questionable and possibly illegal shenanigans, but when it became a matter of self-preservation she immediately burned her co-conspirators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The problem is that she was expected to go along with the crime but was not getting dollars from the Clintons through Terry McAuliffe like McCabe. She was asked to do her part of the job for nothing but the satisfaction of framing Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It shows, to a degree, how the fish rots from the head down. The top brass is sanctioning illegal activity, and the underlings go along. Perhaps at least partially under the impression that what they’re doing must be OK, the boss said to do it.
Lisa also complained bitterly about not receiving recognition for the work that she had been doing and that she wasn’t moving up in the org as she thought she should. It might have been upsetting to see McCabe moving up and apparently being rewarded, at least indirectly through his wife, and then showing up to work in a $250K sports car. Jealousy even professional jealousy is a very powerful emotion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as Sundance explicitly points out – her boss ordered her to leak, and then denied telling her to do it.
Clearly, McCabe intended to hang her out to dry, but she beat him to the punch.
“F*** me? No, F*** YOU!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems as though no one is willing to hold anyone accountable until the IG report is completed and sent to congress. At this rate, it may not be completed till after the mid terms and if the dems take the House, much of this will be downplayed no matter what the report says. With Rosenstein in his current position, (and being soooo compromised in all of this), it doesn’t seem that this will ever go beyond a slap on the wrist to these agencies, i.e., well, yes we made some mistakes, but folks have been fired and resigned and all is well now.
All this talk is just what it is – talk. Actions speak louder than words!
In the final analysis, Mueller and Rosey will work out a deal with the white hats. They will stop the investigation of Trump and dismiss the charges against Flynn. Manafort, too, but he will have to pay back taxes with penalties and interest. In exchange for no charges against McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Holder, Lynch and, of course, Hillary Clinton. That’s what is being played out here. Mueller is only a bargaining chip at this point….but a dangerous one!!! As another poster said….people have been killed for a lot less in Arkansas! A whole lot less.
LikeLike
……dont forget about BHO and McDonough
I think Trump will Pardon both Flynn and Manafort (other than the money laundering part). That leaves all the Big Ugly participants hanging out on a very small limb…which their fellow perps that turn states evidence will provide to Hang all of them!
I’m hoping for something better than a pardon for Flynn—that sounds like he was guilty and our President felt he needed to be let off the hook.
I want him exonerated and made whole—financially and in every way–reputation restored etc.
a pardon implies an actual crime was committed
Note, McCabe’s denials to the IG and FBI indicates consciousness of guilt.
IF, as alleged, the money given to his wife’s election campaign were completely above board then directing his legal counsel, Page, to contact the WSJ and correct the record (which impugned his personal integrity and by extension the FBI) would have been on the up and up.
BUT, his denials indicate he KNEW what he did was wrong. Implying the money given to Jill McCabe’s campaign was more than just the Democrat Party helping Democrat candidates get elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I know that in my state that kind of money is not contributed for state legislature elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lisa Page was not McCabe’s personal legal counsel. She was an FBI attorney, and the matter of a news report about McCabe’s wife had nothing to do with the FBI. McCabe improperly used taxpayer-funded FBI resources to do his personal work..
LikeLiked by 1 person
But suppose he had been completely forthright about the matter when asked – that he did authorize the leak to counter a false story that cast a bad light on the FBI and him personally – he would have been reprimanded, possibly sanctioned, but not fired.
But he not only did something wrong, he lied about it – which was infinitely worse than what he did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The referenced Fox article also includes a comment about PS flying to London in early August 2016, yes 2016 to follow up on the Russia connection and then returning to debrief the DOJ and White House. This is a bombshell on undercutting the Trump campaign.
It’s getting hard to keep up. They can indict some of these people for 10 crimes and there might be 15 more that get lost in the shuffle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not THE White House! It’s impossible that Obama would know something about these rogue IRS agents in Cincinnati — oops! — I mean rogue special agents in the FBI and DoJ 😉
Let BHO read about it in his newspaper of choice. Along with VJ and the rest of them. I wonder if we will get a Friday afternoon news maker surprise to shape the dialogue of the Sunday morning talkie shows, since last week was a major holiday? Except for fascistbook that now claims April Fools Day is a holiday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you add “criminal investigation” the canaries begin to sing.
Except for people that are not canaries, like Mr. Brennan. It seems their reaction is to tighten a certain sphincter muscle in their anatomy.
Remember, Lisa Page was a DOJ attorney assigned to the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe specifically to provide legal guidance. Imagine how pissed off she was when she discovered (July 2017) the Deputy FBI Director who told her to leak a story -on his behalf- to the Wall Street Journal, denied ever telling her to leak the story.
Remember when McCabe setup Priebus?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/a_special_kind_of_sleazy_andrew_mccabes_sneaky_setup_of_reince_priebus.html
McCabe has no problems lying and using the enemedia or anyone else to promote himself or destroy others. It certainly seems like he’s been doing this successfully for years (Robyn Gritz). It’s fitting that his lies finally caught up with him. I sincerely hope that there are criminal charges in his future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point mom thanks for reminding us.
I remember a small detail about a certain comment to a group of senior FBI agents McCabe supposedly said. “First we fcuk Flynn, then we fcuk Trump.” It was reported that most in attendance laughed but a few agents seemed troubled by his statement. Where are those few?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who do you think reported the details of what was said in the meeting?
LikeLike
My guess is Priestap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has occurred to me in all of the Big Ugly that the Democraps/Libs in the DOJ, FBI and all in the Obama administration and Hitlery’s campaign have done and are doing the same dirty deeds that Gangsters use!
This includes: The Murder of others reputations/lives (not physical but just as damaging).
The theft of money from the government (look at all the money Obama stole and gave to his ‘gangster’ buddies).
The use of governmental power to go after others.
The use of government agencies to go after others.
The list of the abuses is almost endless!
Al Capone would be SO PROUD!
a good article on the liars we already know about
https://amgreatness.com/2018/03/28/the-distortions-of-our-unelected-officials/
If there is such a thing as a dangerous “deep state” of elite but unelected federal officials who feel that they are untouchable and unaccountable, then John Brennan is the poster boy.
Excellent synopsis of the brazen audacity of these people just because of their connections to the “deep state”. Which is why as traitors they must be tried in Military Tribunals, NOT civilian courts, where they can hide behind the mask of “national security”. CIA whistle blower Kevin Shipp lays it out for us here in a 3 part video presentation along with his book:
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net
Lack of candor?
lawyers and prosecutors must get paid by the word…
LikeLike
So McCabe tried to throw Page under the bus. Too bad for him she kept records. Lesson learned: don’t assume your underlings are either (1) expendable) or (2) stupid.
Who was that mystery person that Strzok flew to London for? Check out this tweeter:
That’s wrong, I think. Papadopolous attached himself to the Trump campaign in March 2016. Strzok went to London in August 2016.
Where was Papadopoulos in August 2016? Was he in London? I think his testimony might have that information. Have to find it……………….
Here’s the case against him, it has lots of dates in it if anyone wants to check it out. https://www.justice.gov/file/1007346/download
Interesting. It says On or about January 27, 2017, defendant PAPADOPOULOS agreed to be interviewed by agents from the FBI. I think many of us had read that to indicate that was his first FBI interview. If so, then the August 2016 Strzok trip would not have been for interviewing P unless they were trying to hide it. Do we have anything explicit/firm to tell us Strzok talked to P?
I’d be more inclined to think that Strzok met with Christopher Steele in London. I guess they didn’t want to have a phone interview because the NSA would have picked it up. And Nellie Ohr’s radio garage was locked I guess. This was in August 2016. In October they got the first FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page.
Lurker2
Pretty sure you are right here.
“George” in text message of 8/3/16 is likely George Toscas of DOJ, not George Papadapolus.
I didn’t even realize that the person was named. Thanks for that as well as your choice for that person.
I don’t think the August 3 2016 texts mentioned a George. I did see one from earlier that mentioned a George but clearly it was someone they were working with.
Separately, text messages between Page and since-demoted FBI official Peter Strzok indicated that Strzok traveled to London in early August to interview a key witness in the FBI’s Russia investigation just days after the probe was opened. The messages showed the officials were debating what they would share with their Justice Department superiors when Strzok returned to Washington. “I think we need to consider the lines of what we disclose to DOJ,” Strzok texted Page early on the morning of Aug. 3, 2016. “For example, the last stipulation notes we will not disclose.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/05/new-details-about-basis-for-andrew-mccabes-firing-from-fbi-revealed.html
Strzok interviewed a key witness. No name. I suspect it was Steele. If it was Papadopoulos then they hid it and made it appear that the Jan 2017 interview was the first FBI interview with him. Wouldn’t put it past them to do that.
Suddenly now I’m remembering some texts that had been released earlier talking about some kind of meeting in London and I think Strzok and Page were both excited to go. Now I want to find those. I need to just download everything and maintain my own library. Getting tough to hunt for things all of the time!
Lurker, here is a link to the texts.
See August 3, 2016 text “Have you called George? I am telling you, you should do that before you get in here,”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/982097087725690880.html
THANK YOU!! I didn’t know there was a source for all of the texts! I do appreciate it. Now I am in full agreement with you.
Who went to London with Strzok? The texts say “we” so someone else went. Why would anyone go to London to interview DC DOJ guy George Toscas? I am getting confused here……….
George wasn’t the person they interviewed in London. I think George is, as mentioned above, George Toscas. By the time Strzok and Page mention him on 08/03 Strzok is already back in DC, he mentions he’s at 14th and Pennsylvania Ave and he’s headed back to his office. The interview with the mystery person occurred on the day the 08/02 text was sent. I haven’t sorted out the timestamps yet. Must have been one of the last things Strzok did before he returned to the US.
Thanks Covfefe you are always so helpful! Have you any idea who went to London with Strzok? The texts indicate they someone else went too
Has anyone seen proof that they were having an affair. I heard that “the affair” was a roost to explain why they were texting so much to scheme things.
This has been asked many times. Congress was informed of the affair. And the texts have all been redacted, purely personal texts were not provided to Horowitz, and texts with personal details had those details removed. Someone last night caught a fairly sexual pair of texts between them, there might be more.
Also keep in mind we are only seeing some of the texts on their FBI phones. They had personal phones as well, I believe.
