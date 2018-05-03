With Cat Out of Bag NBC Attempts Surveillance Obfuscation – Phone “Wiretaps” Becomes Phone “Monitoring”…

It was not unexpected to see NBC shift their earlier reporting on the surveillance of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and attempt to walk-back the most troubling of issues. In a correction to earlier reporting NBC changes the story from federal authorities (ie. Robert Mueller and the corrupt FBI group) “wiretapping” the phones and communication devices of Cohen, to federal authorities “monitoring” the phones and devices of Cohen.
NBC – CORRECTION: Earlier today, NBC News reported that there was a wiretap on the phones of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, citing two separate sources with knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Cohen.
But three senior U.S. officials now dispute that, saying that the monitoring of Cohen’s phones was limited to a log of calls, known as a pen register, not a wiretap where investigators can actually listen to calls. NBC News has changed the headline and revised parts of the original article. (link)
The reason for the imprecise shift is obvious. If everyone understood how Robert Mueller’s investigation was merely an extension, an “insurance policy” per se, of the prior originating FBI Counterintelligence operation against Trump, then people would begin to ask uncomfortable questions.
Whether the FBI was actively listening in-on Michael Cohen’s calls; or whether the FBI was merely monitoring who, what, where and how, those calls were taking place, doesn’t diminish the reality that Robert Mueller was –and is– conducting wide-scale surveillance on President Trump and any entity associated with his administration.
That reality, accidentally released by the initial NBC reporting, is considered an uncomfortable risk to the Mueller investigation. The last thing Team Mueller team want people to understand is how they are simply continuing a political investigation that began two years ago under false and unlawful pretense.
The information resources originally deployed by a politically corrupt FBI Counterintelligence unit to conduct surveillance on candidate Trump (2016), and President-elect Trump (2016/2017), are the same information resources currently underpinning the politically corrupt Mueller investigation; May 2017 through today – with the exact same motives and intents. This is the “insurance policy” described by FBI Agent Peter Strzok.
The original Mueller instructions were hidden from the public by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Those originating instructions were carefully kept under wraps -via redactions- by Robert Mueller’s political operatives in a response pleading to a dismissal request by attorneys for Paul Manafort. (pdf below)
Mueller needed to reveal the hidden origination instructions in order to prove the validity of his case against Paul Manafort. Unfortunately for Rosenstein this filing by Robert Mueller also meant the public found out about the secret instructions.
Remember, Rosenstein presented one set of guidelines to the American public, and another set of more detailed instructions to Robert Mueller. If there was nothing sketchy about the instructions, then why would Rosenstein have to hide them?
.
And when you accept that Mueller’s investigation was simply a continuance of the politically corrupt endeavors of the FBI, via Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Bruce and Nellie Ohr et al, you begin to understand the likely reason why Rod Rosenstein reauthorized the final FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant for U.S. person Carter Page and the Trump campaign officials.
Robert Mueller’s team needed to assemble the same framework previously built by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. However, Mueller’s team needed some form of arms-length distance from the clouded and corrupt motives of Strzok, Page and crew. Ergo access to the underlying architecture of surveillance originally used against candidate Trump, was needed to build the same process for President Trump. Same/Same but giving the appearance of something entirely different.
Once the value within the campaign surveillance authority was extracted for the new deployment of Insurance Policy 2.0, the Page FISA warrant was no longer needed. It was allowed to expire. Mid-2017 the Mueller crew was moving the net to the larger Trump administration.
NBC accidentally exposed this aspect with their initial report of Michael Cohen being “wiretapped” under the federal authority granted to Robert Mueller by Rod Rosenstein. Hence, a walk-back was needed not only to clarify details but to also cloud the larger issues. That larger issue is that Robert Mueller’s team is simply carrying out the political objectives that originated within the FBI small group in 2016.
…If only someone familiar with such surveillance and monitoring *matters* would have advised Michael Cohen to, well, uh… oh, say: get a ham radio, then this surveillance of Team Trump might be more difficult for Robert Mueller, Aaron Zelby, Andrew Weismann, et al.
Alas…
Former FBI Director James Kallstrom on Tucker Carlson now
Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Trust me on this one… “they” don’t give a sh!t about the amendments, that is one of them.
I know first hand how “they” operate and it’s evil.
Time for The Reckoning came a long time ago, but now’s good.
They don’t care about any Amendment to the Constitution anymore. They want it gone. All of it.
Too late. This, along with a few other ammendments like I and II are just relics of an old outdated document that our government no longer recognizes, apparently.
Nice thing about the 2nd is that it only matters if the people recognize the amendment.
“””Nice thing about the 2nd is that it only matters if the people recognize the amendment.””
Nice thing about the 2nd amendment is that is still exists, and patriots are stocking up, and practicing and in heightened prep mode.
In the coming reckoning, ammo and guns are the new gold standard.
you mean *practice* the amendment.
Please explain how Stormy’s lawyer had advance knowledge of the wiretapping and collection of Cohen’s electronic conversations, texts and emails. He says, on MSM interview, that this electronic surveillance was used as the background for the warrant presented to the judge?!? Stormy’s lawyer is on Mueller’s team/payroll?
What him and the other director after him had to say was very powerful.
The corruption is a mile deep and mile wide.
What is interesting to me whenever people refer to TV and talking heads is, it always is just talk! Never news! What’s the point? I am so overloaded with overkill at this point on this Comey, this, McCabe that, he should recuse, fire, resign, blah, blah, blah! Where is the resolution? Oh never mind, we have to wait for it right?
It is time to send in the Bezerkers soon.
The Langoliers.
The Winged Hussars.
Not yet.
Perhaps very soon though.
Perhaps now would be a good time for the “little black book” that Adm. Rogers gave President Trump to begin showing up in the pubic domain??
Or should we just start loading up the truck with the shovels, rakes and other implements of destruction and clean this mess up ourselves??
Both.
Never forget the rope. Tar and feathers are minor options.
Pitchforks en garde Les Mis
I want to see the Wiener Laptop content about Lolita Express and its passengers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“US investigators”…love the obfuscation. Like we’d be talking about Swiss investigators or something.
It’s being reported elsewhere by lawyers that they need the same level wiretap warrant to use the pen register too. Let’s have them produce it. We know they have been illegally surveilling him for months now.
I chuckled at the use of the word “logged”, knowing they sat drooling over every word uttered.
Excellent chuckle- I needed that!
😂😂😂
Simple Semantics, wiretapping or monitoring are simply and accurate; one is doing something that is illegal and without justification, either way. May 16th, should be a great day of deliverance against the Creepy Mueller et al for their anti-American corruption!
Maybe I missed it, what’s the significance of May 16th?
My birthday 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
well then, that IS significant.
Well, writing AG Sessions again today….adding Christopher Wray too. How long will these two hang on? IDK. Here was my submission today.
To: AG Sessions
Christopher Wray
Read this today:
….If everyone understood how Robert Mueller’s investigation was merely an extension, an “insurance policy” per se, of the prior originating FBI Counterintelligence operation against Trump, then people would begin to ask uncomfortable questions.”
“Whether the FBI was actively listening in-on Michael Cohen’s calls; or whether the FBI was merely monitoring who, what, where and how, those calls were taking place, doesn’t diminish the reality that Robert Mueller was –and is– conducting wide-scale surveillance on President Trump and any entity associated with his administration.”
How much backstabbing is enough for the un-American Deep State that both of you represent?
Please resign. Take Rosenstein with you.
Sincerely,
Donna
PS Does the lower staff protect the upper management and not let them know how disgusted the average American is with this backstabbing? Do they know how angry Americans are with them? You should tell them, they have the right to know.
He is jus irrelevant now. Trump haz bypassed that Skunk.
Yep, he is past his expiration date. Irrelevant now…but I’ll be nice..
Well….Bye….😎
Worse than Beria? Mueller Could Damage the World
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/worse-than-beria-mueller-could-damage-the-world/
This is one of those days when it seems as though the fate of Justice, and our Nation, rests in the hands of IG Horowitz and Atty Huber. Pray that God gives them the strength to do what is necessary.
I bet this is gonna run off the democrat lawyer block. This is a big No No. I think. Nobody will trust their lawyer. This Muelley is something else.
Maybe they will start going after each others throats. I bet they are wondering already if they have had their phones tapped
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to be confidential about this but it’s all true and I’m quoting this almost exactly as it was said.
I live in a midwest state that voted for Trump. I’m involved at a high level of state and national leadership with an important pro-life organization and thus am on a first name basis with many of the state elected politicians. I had breakfast today at a well attended event celebrating the National Day Of Prayer with one of our highly respected and quite dependable state senators. I know him well. Truly a good conservative with a solid voting 100% pro life record. I asked what he is hearing at the statehouse regarding the FBI/DOJ insurance policy and the attacks on our President and liberties?
Answer: “What do you mean?”
Me: ” Well you know, the abusive FISA warrants, the DNC / FBI plant of the Russia Steel report, the coming DOJ IG’s report and the House report showing no collusion”
Answer: “Oh, I’ve read some things about it but no one is talking at all about it at the statehouse”.
Me: “Senator, have you ever heard of the web site Conservative Treehouse ?”
Answer: “No”.
Me: ” Well, let me show you on my phone and I’ll send you the link. All hell is about to break lose on all of this and they have reported every detail on a daily basis since December. I’ve followed it for months and it never fails to be correct and dependable. You have to read this and get caught up and you have to spread the word to the caucus. Have you heard of Page or Ohr or Horowitz?”
Answer: “No , accept I think Page had something to do with texts”.
Me: ” Senator this is crucial , the entire justice system has been weaponized and if you and the caucus members don’t know about it I’m very concerned. I’ll send the link”
Answer: “Thank you. I’ll read it right away”
That my friends is where we are at. We are highly informed here from the solid reporting. Our duty is to get CTH link into the hands of every civic, political and religious leader that will listen to you.
Pray for Justice. Spread the knowledge.
Scary, isn’t it?
Our local Republican Club members are about equally informed.
Texmom-
Indeed. The sources of informative reporting are scattered and diverse. Not at all like during Watergate and Iran Contra. Thus, I’m telling everyone that will listen to me to track CHT. If you and I and each one that comments here pushes the site to five people a week this will hit a national tipping point that will force more coverage. Pray and be active.
They are so useless. I feel like we are all alone in the battle with no help. They are always wanting donations and I think for what, to give to RINO Rubio, Burr, Cornyn, Collins, etc? It is very depressing knowing with President Trump we can destroy the Democrat party if our elected leaders were like us.
This is unreal that the Senator would know nothing about what you brought up. Not saying he is lying but I wonder how much these people will feign ignorance to either not be wrapped up in anything or claim no knowledge to back away from it. I’m sure this person is good and all but I’m really having a hard time trusting senators these days. To me, most of them are together, i.e., operate in a very group-think mentality. How can someone know nothing of what you brought up? It troubles me.
While on vacation I had the pleasure of discussing all of this (that you listed above), with my sister-in-law. She is so on the same page as all of us and has never read the Treehouse. I emailed her the link. It is numbing that so many people out here in flyover land know more than the senators/congress peeps that actually are back in D.C.!
I’m friends with someone who works daily with a Republican Senator. I’m sending stories daily to push the message.
I think a most effective technique is to contrast the treatment of Trump and team with Clinton and team. Every time Meuller pulls something or the media comes up with an “expose”, it is an opportunity to say “ look at how Hillary was handled with kid gloves, given the benefit of the doubt, and deference, in contrast. SD or lawyers here could prepare such a side-by-side comparison, and I think it would be a deadly weapon for us, and cut through the Media obfuscation like a machete!
The question would then have to be: did he know nothing or did he just refuse to say anything?
To be honest: if I was in his shoes, I wouldn’t tell you a blessed thing — not about this. It’s probably not a wise move to be talking about something like this except on a need to know basis.
On the other hand, maybe he is just an awful, do nothing/know nothing senator who isn’t doing his job. But then, that would sort of contradict your description of the man in the beginning of your post.
Your experience with someone within the political sphere is very troubling. Imagine talking to your average Joe on the street. We are in this mess because we have for too long trusted government and trusted those whom we have elected. This exchange is both troubling and sickening on so many levels. Thank you for attempting to shine the light of truth in a world of darkness.
That’s unbelievable, here we are so thankful for every little crumb that gets out to the public thinking “Finally” Meanwhile our Representatives have no clue as to what is going on right under their noses or…. they’re playing dumb
I have a small sample, but the state reps I know are in it for the power, free booze and perks. They really don’t care about anything but getting elected/re-elected. 😦
I think this covers the majority of the House and Senate as well.
Consider the possibility that Mueller and Rosenstein were earlier given the same deal as Strzok, Page, et al – immunity or reduced sentence for improprieties in U1, Fast and Furious, Benghazi, etc., in exchange for helping the white hats bag many black hats. That Flynn and other Trump generals from military intelligence have been leading the white hats since before Rogers alerted Trump to vacate Trump Tower, Flynn taking a “rubber bullet” for the team.
Gives a different shading to Trump’s comment about “Comey better hope there aren’t recordings” of their private conversations. He was already working to bag black hat Comey.
Explains the remarkable series of events kicked off by Flynn’s “rubber bullet” plea – texts disclosed, Contreras recused, etc.
Explains the Intractable delays, and (for-show-only) Trump tweets berating Sessions and Rosenstein, while not doing anything about it (not his strong executive style, but definitely his trolling style): they have provided cover for many white hat operations closing in on many black hats who’ve deluded themselves into believing Trump’s a moron, Trump’s an idiot, if only we take these next steps our dreams of removing him from office will come true. And the black hats targeted extending way outside the DOJ/FBI, to CIA, State, foreign military operations, all needing time to complete before Trump’s triumph is disclosed.
Three weeks Rudy said, smugly.
I watched that Praying Medic Video too. Looks like Hog wash to me.
No disrespect Doppler, but there is zero chance Mueller and Rosie are in league with the White Hats. This is a farse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doppler: Where and when did Rudy say 3 weeks?
Doppler- after all that’s gone down, no way in hell can I ever believe for one second that Mueller and Rosenstein are good guys. They are like two rabid dogs that need to be put down.
I am trying to understand why this really matters? OK so Mueller has been trying to wash ill gotten info on PDT. Have we not known that for a long time?
Mueller was supposed to be investigating Russian collusion, not continuing a Coup d’État.
SHHH…. that is Top Secret, and you need to wipe it clean with a cloth
Illegal search and seizure should matter to everybody. If our government can spy on us whenever they please then that’s a BIG deal!
F-R-E-E-D-O-M and L-I-B-E-R-T-Y from an intrusive government are principles on which America was founded.
This is why.
18 U.S.C. Section 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384
Illegal search and seizure of one’s residence or wire-tapping of one’s phone by a corrupt government should really matter to every American.
Either way the leak to NBC of investigative evidence to politically damage The President and in breach of his civil liberties gives Sessions a direct reason to step in and stop this nonsense.
I think if Sessions steps in, it will be to accuse PDT of obstructing the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation. They want to prove it without Session if possible – exec privileged probably. Session is the insurance.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Magoo is not coming to anybody’s rescue. Sessions is impotent and irrelevant since he recused himself.
There are too many reasonable, intelligent Americans who see what is going on, at this point.
NBC, home of liars like Brian Williams and Andrea Mitchell, can correct and backtrack all they want, but they aren’t fooling the people anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Roseanne Barr said it best.
Replying to @ThomasWictor @kanyewest
they won’t stop-til they lose. that’s how it goes.
How do you deal with an intractable foe?
Let them defeat themselves.
Sundance is spot on. Mueller is a continuation of the rogue operation to bring down Trump. The fact that they operate with such impunity means they have solid backing.Clearly Sessions and Rosenstein are in on it. There’s no other conclusion. I’m not holding my breath on the IG report and any action from it. McCabe has yet to be indicted even after a criminal referral by the IG.
I don’t get why Trump doesn’t declassify. I’m sure POTUS has his reasons but I don’t get it.
Me too. Nust be way above my pay grade.
The same dreary drivel regardless of handle.
People commenting on that all day, Tona.
People are lauding Caputo for his remarks, but his insistence that no one in their right mind would work for a Republican candidate is pure vile, impossible for anyone to say who had the best interests of the country in mind, as opposed to ego interests.
There are a lot of dreary ego interests, full of self-centered snark, bark and dark.
With all due respect, but are you saying that Michael Caputo is WRONG to be angry at the massive expenses and interrogations he has endured simply because he worked on the Trump Campaign?
Perhaps he should just sit down and shut up?
He is exactly right to send the warning that working for R’s is now a dangerous activity. If they would develop a spine and STAND UP for those being wronged, I am sure he wouldn’t feel the way he does. I am sure if his wife and family had not been subjected to constant death threats (including parcels, letters, social media threats) he wouldn’t feel the way he does. I have seen the abuse he gets on Twitter, and it is more than ugly.
However, do please excuse his weakness. I am sure he is feeling very sad that he couldn’t take even more abuse, spend even more of his non-existent funds so that you wouldn’t call him “self centered, full of snark and bark”. Perhaps he should reconsider not enjoying the death threats?
Can’t believe you even wrote that post after reading his comments to the Senate committee.
“With all due respect, but are you saying that Michael Caputo is WRONG to be angry at the massive expenses and interrogations he has endured simply because he worked on the Trump Campaign?”
No, and amazing you thought I was saying that. Here is what I said:
“People are lauding Caputo for his remarks, but his insistence that no one in their right mind would work for a Republican candidate is pure vile, impossible for anyone to say who had the best interests of the country in mind, as opposed to ego interests.
“There are a lot of dreary ego interests, full of self-centered snark, bark and dark.”
I was drawing a comparison between the chicken-littlers on CTH and Caputo, who did NOT need to say what he said about never working for Republicans.
No one with the best interests of America in mind would say that. Caputo is not a dumb man.
We have the example of the Never Trumpers who are exactly the same way: my ego supersedes America.
You are completely missing what he is saying. He is ANGRY because, for the simple fact of working for a REPUBLICAN campaign, his life has been turned upside down.
How dare you not understand the trauma that everyone associated with Trump Campaign is experiencing. Could you handle it? Could you pay out many thousands of dollars simply because you worked on a campaign? Could you handle pieces of sniper rifle being sent to your WIFE? Could you handle spending your kids college fund to attend endless enquiries? All because you worked on a REPUBLICAN campaign?
He is sending a warning and REPUBLICANS need to hear it and FIGHT BACK.
I dare to understand that the trauma and suffering experienced by Caputo does not lead to the destructive non sequiter that nobody should work for any Republican candidate, a definitive and intense admonition which could only lead to more of what Caputo suffered for more Americans. It is in fact the opposite of what Caputo should have said.
I understand your concern, but I also agree that he could have avoided helping the enemy deliver their fear propaganda, and used a more positive call to arms. True the man is hurting, so it is easy to criticize him while not standing in his shoes.
Totally agree Sandra. To have death threats against himself and his family is not something one would step out into the same arena again knowing they are putting everyone in harm’s way. It’s one thig to die for one’s family members. It’s another to cause their death by one’s actions. Totally understand his comment. Putting his family first. He needs them. They needs him. Glad his GoFundMe account is now $115K. Over 1800+ contributed. Mostly small donations. So many nice supportive comments. At least he will get the money to pay his legal fees, but nothing will make up for what Team Mueller has put them through – illegally to some degree, I’m sure.
Add to your roster of those providing “solid backing” a handful of cooperative judges in just the right places. Without a modicum of judicial complicity, none of this would be possible whatsoever.
Three complicit full timers on SCrOTUS, half are part time….
Lots of corrupt BC/O judges remain.
Agreed — SD may have known this all along, but never has the DC creepiness been expressed so clearly, plainly, and in a fashion that is sure to enrage deplorables…
Maybe after the NoKo summit?
The Scope Memo…
Planesman, mind your depth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ll enjoy this robot cargo ship. If the picture doesn’t post, it’s in the link. Really sharp.
FTA: A new technology is underway in the construction of the first robot cargo ship. This will be the first unmanned cargo ship to set sail. It is being constructed by Rolls-Royce. There is a catch. The international laws on shipping were set in place because of unions. As is, international shipping law states that ocean-going vessels must be “properly” crewed. What is the definition of that “properly crewed” will be something for the courts to decide. If a robot can construct a car, does that mean it is not a proper car? Therefore, fully autonomous, unmanned ships may currently not be allowed in international waters under the present interpretation, but that is definitely something subject to challenge in a legal proceeding.
As such, the Yara Birkeland, its official name, will operate close to the Norweigan coast at all times for now between three ports in the south of the country. If that goes well, then look for this to become a new challenge to the interpretation of old Marxist union laws.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/technology/marxism-to-be-challenged-on-the-high-seas-by-robot-ships/
It is becoming ever more apparent that “Special Counsel” appointments are simply a political tool the establishment uses to pursue their own corrupt agenda. Do folks ever wonder whether the Federal Govenrments acts with the consent of the governed? Eighteen months of this are proof that we, the people, may soon lose the ability to peacefully influence the course of our country’s history through our elected officials. I shudder to think this is the future we will leave our children.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
God this is sad. True and sad. Reagan knew this:
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
I think our President is very aware of this also. He is truly fighting the good fight
ya gotta know we are winning. Clawin’ away. It takes a year from here to MSM. And even then the DOJ/CRS tamps it down. CRS is hard at work here. Overtime.
We must keep ourselves focused on the big picture. I get off track sometimes, because of the blind anger at these corrupt swamp dwellers. They are not lifting 1 finger to help us our President.
Hey the bright side Hillary is not President. LOL
Irony delicious! Remember Trump tweet, “Just found out obummer wiretapped my campaign!” And msm had a field day. “No one wiretapped Trump, outrageous accusation! No one wiretaps, anymore, blah blah.
If Sessions is mole, black hat, explain Huber. Huber gonna say ” I LOOKED at all the criminal refferals, from I.G., and Congress, and theres no there there, move along, nothing to see, no REASONABLE prosecutor, etc.?
I just dont see it. If Hubers legit, Sessions is legit. If Huber and Sessions are black, so is Horowitz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So, Rod Rosenstein recommended Trump fire Comey and then Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to investigate Trump for firing Comey?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is so DC! You know the difference between a friend and an enemy in the DC swamp? A friend stabs you in the chest…
Does anyone actually believe the calls are not being listened to? Really??
LikeLiked by 4 people
No.
Next?
Don’t take my word for it in the thread above. Take their BS polls that are telling us the story of where our President is going and how Democrats are DYING!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
As always!
But people are beginning to despise the R’s for their obvious role in allowing Mulehead to persecute POTUS.
People are enraged. They may not even bother showing up at the polls.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This may be the plan.
I respectfully disagree! That Cold Anger you are feeling and they are feeling will have them sleeping out in front of the polling stations.
Our President will tell them that without you, they win and I am gone. With you, we continue the great work. He tells them now that we need more Republicans. This time the ones that take over for Democrats in the Senate will be TRUMP/MAGA Republicans.
Here is my proof! We are in good hands! Don’t get yourself worked up.
I too am beginning to wonder if Jeff Sessions is the insurance policy….What kind of man watches his friend and the people close to close to his friend burn. People close to the President are being crucified. He is compromised behind belief. I’m sorry, you 834d chess believers need to ask yourself this question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What makes you think we haven’t?
Meantime, you need to ask yourself this question (asked and answered numerous times by Sundance):
Does Sessions only get one shot at this??
“Jeff Sessions is the insurance policy.”
That’d get you banned 6 months ago….we live and learn.
I agree, how many more people have to suffer before Sessions grows a conscience and some guts?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ladies & gentlemen, this is the state of our “leadership & our “media” today. This is what happens when leftist influence permeates a society
When profit, politics and / or ideology overtake the concepts of common decency, fairness, righteousness, honesty, integrity & honor, the human soul is degraded & a sense of humanity is lost
The people involved in this outrage have sold their souls & their humanity out for….
For what? For another political party? For a differing point of view? Because you dislike a particular person?
The people doing the lying, those not lying for profit, see themselves as righteous protectors of their utopian vision for we the people, no matter if we the people want that vision or not
Their degraded souls have dismissed the actual concept of we the people as they lie, cheat & commit crimes against us
The Marxist left, under the guidance of their globalist financiers, are the takers of souls, & the weak willed, naive & feeble minded are their targets
In their brainwashed zeal, they’ve become exactly what they’ve always purported to hate, enemies of we the people
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if we found out that “good guys” were surveiling the bad guys while they were surveiling innocent Americans?
They are.
Next question?
Reminds me of this:
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/maditsmadfunny/images/f/f4/Spy_vs_Spy_Gotta_go_by_doodlebug13.jpg/revision/latest/scale-to-width-down/640?cb=20130911120204
Question… The FBI claimed in their warrant that it was fearful that Cohen was going to destroy evidence in a criminal investigation. How could it make that claim if the phones weren’t tapped? Can’t see how that could be deciphered by phone logs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya gotta laugh or you’d cry.
We are all hoping this con job done by the Deep State, anti-Trump people will stop.
But why isn’t it stopping.
Who could make it stop?
Trump is the target of the investigation, so it would be hard for Trump to stop the investigation into his own conduct.
So, who would be the logical next person to stop this crap?
….. wait …. wait …. wait for it…..
Jeff Sessions of course.
But Jeff has been silent for 15 months on this. And there is hope this will come to “happy ending” always next month.
Are we there yet? no … focus on the flowers, focus on Stormy, … because we are never going to get there with Jeff Sessions driving the car. 🙂
It will always be next month. Patience we are told … month after month after month.
I wonder if the Deep State is monitoring this site and maybe encouraging us to “wait … wait … wait until it’s too late.”
Is there a deadline with you guys saying we “should wait for it … it’s coming … I know we told you last year it’s coming, and in January it’s coming, and Feb and March and the April, and now it’s May, but comey is on tour so we have to wait another month or 2.
At what point do we stand up and say enough waiting!
I’m starting to hear on many back channel sites and their pundits that the corruption is so deep and vast that to reveal everything would result in catastrophe for our constitutional republic. Perhaps this is so. All I know is as a vet, in war one side wins and the other surrenders. I’m not seeing an ‘unconditional surrender’ strategy taking place. This is more like the Korean or Vietnam Wars or Iraq or Afghanistan – a total waste of time.
What we have now is a catastrophe anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im not there yet, will give it another month, to see I.G. report. If no indictments then, time to start digging.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Being cornered makes them dangerous, like any animal. They got everything to lose, so nothing to lose.
The secret instructions from Rosenstein to Mueller tell to investigate Trump for obstruction of Justice. This is being kept a secret because if it became public, Rosenstein would have to rescuse himself since he is a witness to the firing.
He set him up by recommending it.
LikeLike
Bingo! Why? Cause Comey wouldnt move on Flynn. Its in the texts.
“But three senior U.S. officials now dispute that, saying that the monitoring of Cohen’s phones was limited to a log of call …”
Let me guess which three:
1) Mueller
2) Rosenstein
3) Wray
What about Sessions? Unfortunately, the boss doesn’t seem to know or ask what’s going on.
NBC: “Oops, my bad…”
Once again Hannity gets it wrong. He calls the NBC story about wiretaps of Cohen phones fake news not realizing that, a Sundance pointed out, the “fake” is the effort to downgrade it from wiretap to monitoring.
I’m giving him a pass on this, hit the media to downplay their credibility.
I am sure he will circle back to this in time.
The Frog March to Constituional Hell continues…..
Mueller is the relay man of the coup attempt.
Trump is being railroaded.
The swamprats KNOW they’re going to swing anyway, so they’re going to use everything in their bag of slimy tricks.
They’ll try to assassinate Trump if they have to….
They’ve probably already got a plan for that.
SD has exposed the corruption. Horowitz is investigating the corruption. Sessions is making sure none of it matters.
Is Trump now bad cop or good cop? Victor Davis Hanson
http://www.jewishworldreview.com/0518/hanson050318.php3
BREAKING: BOMBSHELL VIDEO: Kallstrom Calls FBI a Criminal “Fifth Column” Running Illegal “Conspiracy” to Topple President Trump
https://truepundit.com/bombshell-video-kallstrom-calls-fbi-a-criminal-fifth-column-running-illegal-conspiracy-to-topple-president-trump/
AG Sessions Sends 18 Judges, 35 Prosecutors to the Border
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/02/ag-sessions-sends-more-judges-prosecutors-the-border/
