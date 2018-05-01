Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses China Trade Visit…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the ongoing trade initiatives with China ahead of the U.S. delegation departing later tonight. Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative/Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro are all heading to Beijing to meet with their Chinese counterparts.
Secretary Ross is like the Babe Ruth of trade-baseball. Wilburine has a way of taking complex issues pitched to him, and knocking them out of the ballpark with an extremely fast common sense bat. He makes it look effortless. Watch:
.
Two quick thoughts. First, I think this is the first time every member of Team America (Ross, Mnuchin, Lighthizer, Kudlow, Navarro) has unified into one specific set of trade negotiations. That helps understand the scale of importance of the China trade relationship.
Second, there’s no traveling parallel contingent consisting of outside government members/advisers from of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This is a significant change from the past 30 years of Wall Street policy manipulation by the CoC. Many people may not be aware but until President Trump the U.S. government didn’t actually write the trade agreements.
For all prior administrations the actual negotiations and agreements were willingly sub-contracted out to U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegations. This is how the multinationals took control of trade policy and eventually the U.S. economy. CoC President Tom Donohue must be apoplectic now that he is facing an administration actually writing the trade agreements.
I cannot emphasize enough how much of a paradigm shift the President Trump trade approach is. When you understand what was taking place before, you can see why those interests are frothing-at-the-mouth angry about team Trump.
There are trillions at stake.
Previous administrations allowed BIG LABOR and BIG BUSINESS to write all the agreements and rules. In their backrooms they worked out the details. Policy was willingly handed over to corrupt Wall Street interests and corrupt Labor Union leadership.
A recent point of reference was within the Obama administration. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote the actual verbiage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP agreement. Obviously the beneficiaries were those who the U.S. CoC supported; ie. Wall Street multinational corporations. In return those multinationals give the U.S. CoC hundreds of millions in contributions (payoffs for policy).
In exchange for control over the trade policy, the U.S. CoC pay the politicians. This is why the U.S. CoC is the biggest lobbyist (by far) in Washington DC. In essence, for three decades all prior administrations were allowing Wall Street to write the trade agreements.
Now think about that.
In essence, by giving up control over our nation’s trade agreements, all previous administrations were giving away control over the U.S. economy to multinational corporations.
Understanding this former dynamic, is it a surprise why the middle-class was destroyed and Wall Street benefited?
Remember, there are TRILLIONS at stake.
President Trump took the atomic sledgehammer to this process and said NO MORE!
President Trump put the U.S. trade team together that actually makes the deals now. And those deals are independent of consideration for the corporate needs of any individual players, or groups of players, on Wall Street.
Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer et al, are only looking out for the U.S. best interests. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been cut out completely; and as a direct consequence Wall Street -and by extension their multinational corporations- no longer has any influence on U.S. trade agreements.
This is a massive economic paradigm shift that most people don’t comprehend.
Understand this dynamic and you understand the opposition to Trump.
Remember, all U.S. media are multinational corporations.
.
SD wrote: CoC President Tom Donohue must be apoplectic now that he is facing an administration actually writing the trade agreements.
IMHO, Donohue needs to be prosecuted as a foreign agent who has worked to destroy the economy of the USA.
FL_GUY – Let’s also include those who subjugated their office and responsibility to those thieves as well.
Well, now we know who the “stupid people” are that the President always referred to during The Campaign.
Thanks, sundance, for clearing up That Mystery!
You got it. President Trump basically walked into the office and cleaned house and that’s why the elites hate him. There will be no more business as usual.
I agree 1000%. It is just so mind boggling to me how our elected government officials sold us out, the people who elected them. These politicians are traitors to our country.
God bless President Trump and his team. Thank God to all who woke up and elected him.
Sadly, it doesn’t surprise me that our politicians sold us out. Any time you dangle money in front of people’s faces, they are most likely to take it and screw everyone else!
“The love of money is the root of all evil.” 1 Timothy 6:10
We need to throw in Obama, Bush and Clinton too, they knowingly and willingly ceded this power to the CoC knowing full well what it would mean to America. Essentially, letting the foxes run the henhouse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
GHW Bush and his New World Order
Exactly!
Donohue never represented the American People. He is a greedy little hissy monster.
Maybe he is one of the BIG fish DoJ is waiting to catch (more solid evidence)?—I hope so.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading! I have sent this article to everyone I know and I hope all of you do the same. Talk about being snookered. And yes, indeed…I certainly want to know what politicians have gotten campaign money from the CofC. Perhaps the reason for all the resignations?
I think all the thieves, including Donohue, best be glad this man didn’t come for them:
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.” — General Mattis
The significance of this is huge… I hope our reps have serious security with them!
IMO this is the single most important article I have read in recent memory. Many of these facts were out there but the gestalt comes clear today.
Now do you understand this tweet a little better?
Yes, and thank you!
It feels like the Team is in GREAT danger! I hope Trump has instituted all kinds of security for them including using an airplane other than the one most obvious. I look at Donahue and KNOW he is capable, and focused on, retaliation. PRAY!
Honestly, I am a bit panicky about them all flying together. This is the A Team and we need these guys. All I can do is pray, and I shall do that, for these guys’ safety, and success in breaking up this globalist stranglehold on us.
Sylvia, do you think they ARE flying together?
yikes.
I can’t imaginne they are. There’s prolly decoy planes too. What would they do? Shoot down a dozen planes and declare accidents? PDJT has made it there and back again everywhere he’s traveled. I guess it’s a concern, but not much.
I am grateful for these smart men & their service to our nation, #MAGA !!
Wilbuine: We’re not going to be looking at old Castles.
ha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I couldn’t disagree more. TPP is flawed…”
Sic’em Wilburine!
The magnitude and breath of greed and corruption is beyond comprehension. We The People were unknowingly manipulated…until 🇺🇸PDJT🇺🇸 exposed the filth. Thank you Mr. President for everything you endure on behalf of US.
Thank you for explaining this SD!!! I don’t think 99% of Americans understand this very fundamental shift, embarrassingly enough I didn’t. So sincerely, thank you for the education.
Oh, I just love Commerce Secretary Ross – he can make sense out of the idiotic questions her is asked and unfair baiting – they try to pin him down with innuendos and probabilities – he holds them off with common sense and logic – they just don’t get it – oh, my – still arguing TPP – sets him straight – on the right and the left – yeah, right – we know the terms of the deal will never be acceptable to our President – again, they don’t get it – “The President did not withdraw from Asia; he withdrew from a flawed deal!” – Secretary Ross
Oh, how he corrects the misconceptions and baiting! Absolutely, marvelous representative of the President’s ideals and goals – what would represent a set-back – baiting with the negative – “one way or another we are going to deal with this recurring problem” – Secretary Ross
So calm – even in the face of all of the negatives thrown at him – “it is a fact they have more risk than we do – they don’t buy anything from us just to be nice – real world they (another country) would have to divert from another product to sell to China – trade is an infinite complex thing that does not lend itself to a simple solution (paraphrase).” – You rock, Secretary Ross!
duchess, he does, doesn’t he?
When Trump would speak of the “killers” he had in the wings, we knew he was telling the truth.
But, given the historical lack of leadership in our Government, we really had no reference point.
This man Ross is really one-in-a-million! I could listen to him for hours.
Well said, Sundance!
This one is so spelled out clearly, I pray that most of the people will fully get it this time and keep reminding themselves of one of my favorite quote from you:
“Trillions are at Stake”.
Suggestion: Put that on a 3 x 5 card. I still have mine from 2 1/2 years ago.
Wilbur Ross certainly does rock, by far the best. What a great team represents the U.S.A. Clear, clean, surgical, these guys know what they are about. God speed, bring home the bacon, and protect out intellectual rights!
The way Sec. Ross wrapped up his interview was epic. To the effect…
“Trade is an infinitely complex subject which doesn’t lend itself to simple solutions”.
As in – Don’t be a simpleton when you’re hyping for the CofC.
Boss, ding, ding, ding!
Navarro going to China, oh dear… Hopefully the commies won’t jail him
Dang straight! Prior White House administrations have been stacked with corporate suits, academic know-nothings and Wall Street snakes–and not even the brightest snakes, because the brightest Wall Street snakes know better than to waste precious time and money playing politics with the nit-wits in Washington.
Wow, shamed to say I had no idea how it was done, before. I knew they had influence, but not wrote the agreements.
Most LAWS;same way. Lobbyists write the laws, Congress votes on the law si they can find out after, whats in it.
People are SUPPOSED to register as foriegn lobbyists, although one of the things to come out is that NO ONE was enforcing it.
But people don’t have to register, or disclose if they are lobbying for multinational corps?
As bad as only Congress investigating ethics and corruption.
What a mess.
ONLY DJT could clean up this mess, NO ONE else! He said it, he MEANT it, I BELIEVE it!
Congress is the used car salesmen.
I remember reading some time ago that lobyists and special interest groups write our ‘laws’, not our elected congress members. That was noted sometime after ‘obamacare’ was passed and Pelosi said ‘you have to pass it to know what is in it’. Many of us were rudely awakened by that bit of trickery. So why do we bother to ‘elect’ a representative – they don’t represent us!
Jarret on Hannity says some Hillary crimes are running up against statute limitations . What gives? If there are white hats, why aren’t they indicting?
Patent office issued our tenth million patent, no one close to us. They will also be all about protecting our intellectual property. MAGA
I am so grateful to be alive for true history in the making! Absolutely breathtaking. God speed to our Wolverines!
Janice, these really are historical happenings…around us every day.
Sometimes i need a short break, just to reflect on all that has been accomplished by this President…and, w/o any Congressional help!
His actions have already had an impact on people all around the globe.
What a Difference a handful of Patriots can make!
Never have we seen anything like it.
Sundance, thank you once again for distilling this down to a very manageable explanation. And to Wilburine for his concise responses to the obviously ignorant CNBC “reporter” “prompter reader.”
Also, I cannot tell you how much we branch dweller appreciate the memes at the end of your reports. The first one above ALWAYS brightens my day!
Fantastic explanation at the end on soybeans!
Payday, yeah, its amazing how these little examples go so far in educating those who wish to be educated.
Wilbur’s example reminded me of sundance’s use of a lemon to help us understand how food prices are manipulated.
I love it when our teachers can come up with such a perfect picture, a picture which so readily illustrates a complex issue.
This kind of insight is why I LOVE this sight. It had never dawned on me before that the media are all large multinationals.
All these libs in the media who behave as if DJT is a gutter snipe, and they are all so high and mighty and smarter and so very caring. They care all right. About $$$$!
when pressed by suit boy to reveal details of their strategy–“what would constitute a setback?” what do you hope to achieve? i loved Mr Ross’s face and twinkle in his eye when he repeated to the suit next to him that he preferred to work things out in the “conference room” and not the “PRESS ROOM”. IOW no scoops for you suit boy!
He is my favorite wolverine!
Goood luck wolverines!
Good God thank you Sundance for the clear realization of how deep the rot has been in our government, not only the elected congress men and women but in the former adminstration cabinets, we the tax payers paid their salary’s to screw us.
I thought it was bad enough to find out the people we elected to represent us do not even write the laws or bills but have the lobbyist do their jobs for them and of course big money changes hands, now we find out the so called government leaders have not written the trade agreements but sold their souls to the Chamber of Commerce and others to conduct those agreements on their behalf and not the American peoples.
Shame on them and may they end up in the gutters where they belong.
The first 10 paragraphs of this post should be an op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal, WAPO and the NYTs.
If every American read those ten paragraphs, our revolution would be complete.
Thank you Sundance for making it crystal clear.
So, as Sundance lays it out, it sounds like the CoC is nothing more than a money laundering outfit, used to conceal political payoffs from multinational corporations to the politicians who hand over policy-making to the CoC, which then formulates trade policy to benefit the multinationals. Have I got this about right? Americans knew we had been sold out. Now we know how the payments were handled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, we have to bring back Legislation-writing into the Congressional Offices!! How ridiculous that the vultures get to compose their own sweet deals! We are taking our country back and it is time that we take back the control over our laws and lives.
With all the agonizing months of exposing the horrible deeds of the Obama administration people, it lifts my spirits to see this VERY positive news. LOVE our President and his Team!!!
So when does Larry get a picture? May not qualify for Wolverine status but we need something.
