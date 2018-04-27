President Trump Welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to The White House…

Posted on April 27, 2018 by

Remarks by President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel earlier today in the Oval Office.

9 Responses to President Trump Welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to The White House…

  1. famouswolf says:
    April 27, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Well, Donald doesn’t often look like he just ate a sour lemon…

    • scott467 says:
      April 27, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      “Well, Donald doesn’t often look like he just ate a sour lemon…”

      I was thinking he looks like the cat who just swallowed the canary, lol!

    • Mark says:
      April 27, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      That doesn’t look like a “sour lemon” face to me. Better look at Merkel’s face because if it doesn’t scream “HESITATION and CONTEMPT” on that face of hers, while getting ready to shake President Trump’s hand, then I don’t know what you would call it.

      President Trump looks like he’s got a surprise for Merkel’s Germany and she ain’t going to like it. He knows he has the winning hand.

  2. scott467 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    President Trump Welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to The White House…

    Great, now we’re gonna have to get that chair fumigated and recovered.

    Hand her the bill on the way out, no reason the American taxpayers should pay for that.

  3. Sunshine says:
    April 27, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    If the Germans are looking at this, they’ll see how diminished she is.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 27, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    This was the appetizer to the beating our President laid on her and the damn EU! I wrote this in the press conference thread in case you don’t have time to view it.

    I honestly believe Angela is going to be crying in the fetus position on her plane ride home! Our President took her and her country to the woodshed during that joint press conference.

    1) You can bet your bottom dollar that as of Tuesday, every EU Nation will no longer be exempt from the 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariffs.

    2) If they are stupid enough to retaliate, our Lion is going to implement immediate tariffs on their automobiles to reciprocate ours (10% {what we pay} rather than the sad 2.5% they currently pay).

    3) I LOVE that he referenced Poland and the fact that they contribute more than 2% of their GDP to military spending while this POS agreed to increase their GDP to 1.3% by 2019.

    4) Angela better call Barry and tell him not to return from Africa because our Lion is going to tear up that Iran Deal on May 12th.

    5) He told Angela and more importantly Iran that they will NEVER have nuclear weapons and you can take it to the BANK (remember earthquake from a few days ago at the only Iranian nuclear facility).

    6) Amazing that Germany went from complaining PDJT was afraid of sanctioning Putin to now asking for certain German companies & Russian Oligarchs being exempt from the most recent sanctions.

    The WINNING in the last 24 hours has become so enormous that my head is about to blow.

    Mr. President please continue to win even if I am no longer here 😇

  5. Bendix says:
    April 27, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Macron managed to come off so much better than she, it isn’t funny.
    I got the sense of a leader open to new possibilities that would both benefit his country and ours, and western civilization in general.
    God only knows what she thinks she’s doing, and who she thinks she’s doing it for.

