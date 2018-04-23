President Trump Energy Strategy Yielding Massive Geopolitical and Economic Benefits…

On June 29th, 2017, CTH drew attention to the advanced U.S. energy policy as it was being announced, and the media avoided coverage.  At the time our headline was: “Stratospheric in Consequence – Trump Policy: Unleashing American Energy Independence”.

The bottom-line was simple.  It was clearly visible that POTUS Trump had a plan to unleash the U.S. energy sector as part a much larger larger economic and national security strategy.  The concept was so radical, and the potential ramifications so consequential, it was stunning how no financial media were putting the dots together.

Trump’s geopolitical energy strategy actually underpinned the national security interests with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.  Additionally, the same energy policy was one of the four corners of the MAGAnomic trade policy; currently becoming more visible.

Check out today’s headline from Reuters, and think about how outside-the-box thinking has brought about these results:

(Tweet LinkArticle Link)

From the article: MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – As OPEC’s efforts to balance the oil market bear fruit, U.S. producers are reaping the benefits – and flooding Europe with a record amount of crude.

Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal they say has largely rebalanced the market and one that has helped elevate benchmark Brent prices close to four-year highs.

Now, the relatively high prices brought about by that pact, coupled with surging U.S. output, are making it harder to sell Russian, Nigerian and other oil grades in Europe, traders said.

“U.S. oil is on offer everywhere,” said a trader with a Mediterranean refiner, who regularly buys Russian and Caspian Sea crude and has recently started purchasing U.S. oil. “It puts local grades under a lot of pressure.”

U.S. oil output is expected to hit 10.7 million bpd this year, rivaling that of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. (more)

Yes, that article is describing exactly what you think it does.  U.S. oil exports are countering the coordinated activity of OPEC and Russia.  This trade strategy greatly diminishes the geopolitical influence of Russia and Iran who are dependent on oil exports to leverage policy of dependent nations.

Because economies of Russia and Iran are so heavily dependent on oil revenue to subsidize military expansion, any alternative by the U.S. reduces the militaristic ability of our geopolitical adversaries.

We noted the possible consequences in in two prior articles June 28th and June 29th 2017, in the lead-up to the Baltic Summit attended by President Trump:

2017: “Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.”  (NBC article link)

President Trump and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, together with EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, are doing something with energy independence that was long discussed but never acted upon.  Forget the Paris Climate Treaty, this Trump action on energy development is in a stratosphere thought almost unimaginable.

Together the entire cabinet has studied, formulated and instituted an executive American energy policy platform to go beyond mere energy independence, and actually start using energy resources as an export commodity for economic growth.

Pause for a moment and consider just how monumental that approach actually is; and also overlay the independent national security ramifications therein. The intensely consequential outcome is a visible representation of ‘America-First’ principles applied to deliver MAGA level shifts in the future of our nation.  Massive possibilities for wealth creation at local and state levels; and simultaneous national security interests. Win – Win – Win… And yet stunningly this result is only in one sector of national security and national economics.

Lastly, not only does the U.S. go beyond energy independent into being an energy export nation…. but, also remember how GDP growth is factored?

GDP is the combined value of all U.S. goods and services, minus our imports.  The less we import the less is deducted from our GDP growth.  The more we export, the more we add to the GDP growth and/or offset any imports.  Beyond the consequential geopolitical value, exporting oil means we gain massive domestic economic value.

This is winning BIGLY.

President Trump 2017 Speech on Energy Independence.

President Trump 2017 Roundtable Discussion on Energy Development.

President Trump 2017 Energy Discussion during Three-Seas Summit.

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Yes, Sundance–this is the winning solution.
    Win-Win-Win.
    It can’t get better than this.
    Praise God.

    • mike says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      Oil and gas exports are even a good way to leverage coal, to the extent coal can displace slowly, slightly displace oil and gas at home e,g, electric cars, chemicals.

      Secure oil and gas draws the maximum price too.

    • 4whomthebellstroll says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      “We are gonna win, win, win. We’re going to win with military, we’re going to win at the borders, we’re going to win with trade, we’re going to win at everything. And some of you are friends and you’re going to call, and you’re going to say, ‘Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, we can’t win anymore like this, Mr. President, you’re driving us crazy, you’re winning too much, please Mr. President, not so much, and I’m going to say I’m sorry, we’re going to keep winning because we are going to make America great again.”
      DJT

  2. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Loving it, we’re getting there!

  4. Brenda says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Why is gas at the pump nearing 3$ a gallon then with all this winning?

    • Sanj says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      Gas prices are only loosely related to the price of oil. The crack spread is increasing resulting into higher profits for energy stocks integrators (huge supply chain multiplier effect) and reformulation to summer gasoline has an effect as well.

    • PGlenn says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      As SD explains, OPEC/Russia cut back + surging US economy = higher oil prices. But then American energy exporters get to sell at those high prices. Net win.

    • abstractdoll1978 says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      In Texas, it was near $2 months ago, but it has stayed fairly steady at $2.50. From what I understand, $2 gas is BREAK-EVEN for gas company’s. $2.50 average is fine with me if it builds up our domestic companies…

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Yep, that’s going to hurt in the mid-terms.

      But: AMERICA 1st – Forever

    • noman_Arizona says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      The President has also asked that question.
      I imagine he will get an answer.

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      We have also states raising taxes as prices drop keeping consumer prices high. So states can continue to spend like drunk sailors on your dime.

    • Karl Kastner says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Made me laugh!

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      “Why is gas at the pump nearing 3$ a gallon then with all this winning?”
      _____

      Basically, because we need more Refineries.

      More refineries = More gasoline = Lower prices at the pump.

      New refineries are being built.
      Pres Trump gave approval for nearly a dozen new refineries, but it takes a while for them to get built.

      So help is on the way.
      We may get some new refineries online by the end of next year.

      • Everett Miller says:
        April 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm

        another “yuge” aspect impacting per gallon price of gasoline is the EPA guidelines mandating custom blends of gasoline be market specific. So the local refineries near Denver/front-range have a different required gasoline blend/formula than say, Casper Wyoming, which has a different formula. This is unnecessary, but is put in place as a kind of government control of the market. So, refineries that are at under-production cannot efficiently ramp up to sell that fuel in a different market.

        Government control = lower quality at higher prices, every time.
        Free market control = higher quality at lower prices, every time.

        Let’s pray that Mr. Pruitt can fix this soon to the betterment of us all.

    • trapper says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      I would rather pay $3 for gas refined from American crude than $2 for gas refined from imported crude. The Americans producing that crude in America are buying the products your employer produces in America.

    • Risa says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      What does your state tax per gallon? Several states raised those while prices were depressed.

    • woodstuff says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      I’m no economist, but what I have observed is that when oil prices go up, oil producers start more exploration. I live in an area over lots of oil/natural gas; many drilling companies are reopening. It’s more profitable to sell higher priced products.

      I know, that doesn’t answer your question. Maybe I don’t have a pat answer. Oil prices are a world-wide thing. When sold overseas, wealth is created in the USA. That wealth is spread to every aspect of our economy. This is winning to me.

      Oil prices fluctuate according to supply and demand. I personally do not foresee $4 gas in our future. I’m just guessing that it won’t be too bad in the future. I can live with $3.

    • JB in Jefferson says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Come to California and we’re paying close to 4.00. Stupid mfer’s under the dome

    • Bob Thoms says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      In 2015 Congress for rid of the ban on exporting us oil. We now have to compete in the world market pricing…Bad policy benefiting wallstreet, not main street

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      Brenda- you are right. Also home heating oil has gone up quite a bit. I hope that once this strategy kicks in, prices will decrease.

    • PS says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      As mentioned before, crude oil must be refined into gasoline before it can be used in engines. But that’s not all.

      There are between 35 to 70 blends of gasoline across the USA, once you count the additives and ethanol mixes in each of the different states. So the price spikes you see are mostly supply issues from not getting enough of a certain mix.

      https://www.weeklystandard.com/steven-f-hayward/bureaucratic-gas

      Sounds like a good opportunity for an EPA standardization rule to me.

    • snellvillebob says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Some states raised their taxes when the prices went down so people would not notice. Gerogia raised theirs about 25 cents a gallon. People in these states should give there elected officials hell about this.

  5. Sanj says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    U.S. click bait media “Obama geopolitical policies bearing fruit while idiot Trump reaps benefits”

  6. The Boss says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Hopefully the Russian- and OPEC-influenced anti-fracking and anti-pipeline organizations in this country will be exposed soon, if only for the hypocritical reactions from the participants and the media whores.

    • MVW says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Sometimes I wonder how much foreign oil money (Russia, Saudi) is involved in the Media’s total war on Trump. There are other actors, the Globalists, too. Good men sure have a lot of enemies… isn’t that the saying??

  7. abstractdoll1978 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I’m the first to comment!!!! Um, um,….

    Wait, can anyone put up a chart of domestic use vs domestic production, and if we ARE exporting more than we produce, who is picking up the slack? Same question for coal.

  8. kea says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    MAGA for all

  9. Publius2016 says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Yes…American People are going back to work! Not just value added but actual VALUE!

  10. Robert Smith says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    You should add that graph for CNG exports.

  11. kenji says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    American Oil FLOODING the market … yet oil prices are INCREASING. That.does.not.make.sense. In a free market where prices are directly responsive to supply …

    • Sloth1963 says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      OPEC starves the market to artificially inflate prices. U.S. steps in to meet the artificial demand. Why not get what the market will pay? I don’t think we have the resources online to put OPEC out of business by undercutting them totally so instead we float a little be lower in the water but gain night by the gallon.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      “In a free market where prices are directly responsive to supply …”

      I struggle with economics. But Sundance has drilled (oh, bad pun) it into my head that there is no free market any more. What we pay for things is disconnected from supply and demand. It is a global market, and international corps and who knows who all makes those decisions.

      • kenji says:
        April 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

        I am inclined to agree. It is obvious that big corporations will “charge what the market will bear”. And since there are so few producers of basic commodities like petrol … the price is FIXED by suppliers (through covert collusion) and not governed by a FREE, competitive market. However, I believe that back in 2006-07 … when big oil jacked gasoline prices up to near $5.00/gal. (At least here in the SF Bay Area) actually contributed to economic CRASH. It wasn’t JUST fraudulently junked mortgages … but it was the fleecing of consumers staples that caused everyone to hunker down and spend no more. I hope the current SPIKE in oil cost can be bourne by the market … and not CRASH the market again. Same with mortgage interest rates.

        I am a FREE market capitalist … but not a manipulated market capitalist. Sadly, I am convinced the FREE market is just an economic theory … not reality

    • noman_Arizona says:
      April 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Wall street speculators are not about free markets as we would describe a “Free Market”.

  12. SharonKinDC says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    #Winning … bigly.

  13. Leucothea says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    8 years ago when Petrol prices tumbled, I predicted consumer spending would pick up and grow the economy. But Obama choked lending and the economy. Today the increase at the pump doesn’t sting as much because taxes are down and people got raises and bonuses. It will boost food prices.

    • The Boss says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      Food prices will come down soon, for reasons explained here previously. In some cases, that is happening already. Pick a few items in the store (meats, eggs, breads) and watch prices over the next 6 – 8 months. I worked in a grocery store as a teenager, and never lost the sense of price awareness I developed. (We had to know prices because there were no UPCs or scanners, just mechanical pricing tools and mechanical cash registers). I’ve seen some beef prices falling. And BACON!!!

  14. AmericaFirst says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Kind of ironic that the bottom graph shows California as being one of the 14 states with record unemployment, even though they fight President Trump on everything. Must be true that a rising tide floats all boats.

  15. MVW says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    This also hits Mexico and Venezuela as oil is important to both as Marxists struggle even with an economy that is based on simple out of the ground pumping for wealth generation. More complicated than that and they die.

    So, America fracking, not to mention ANWAR, ensures these Socialist troglodytes will be heavy into human trafficking. Horrible to say. Even more horrible is its pure evil. Its as bad as chemical warfare, truly evil. Tragedy looming in Mexico.

  16. Brainiac says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Huge strategic victory.Huge victory for the working men and women of mid America, in the states of LA, OK, CO, WY, MT, ND, PA, WV, KY, TN, MS, MO, AL, AK, SD, and the pipeline construction workers. These are the folks Pres. Obama consigned to benign neglect, depression, Oxycontin and an early death to pursue the windmills of his mind. We here in the heart of the US will never forget.
    A man who kept his promise to us instead of bartering us away in the halls of the State Dept. or the Senate cloakroom.

  17. fleporeblog says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Wheatietoo shared the following with me:

    US crude oil tends to be a higher grade light/sweet type of crude…rather than the heavy/sour type.
    Light/sweet grades of oil require less refining than the high-sulfur heavy/sour grades.
    Less refining = less cost to turn into gasoline.

    In other words…we’ve got some good crude oil to offer the world.
    Also, our Coal Exports increased 61% in 2017 with exports to Asia more than doubled!

    https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=35852

  18. Phlipper says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Where I live RV’S pulling cars, filled with oil workers, are coming in droves to the oil fields.

    Winning bigly!

  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    ” a plan to unleash the U.S. energy sector as part a much larger larger economic and national security strategy. ”

    Unfortunately NY state will not be much of a player in the natural gas part of that equation. NY Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has banned fracking in the Marcellus shale formations in western/central upstate NY. He stated the reason was “environmental”; however, the true reason is the economic boom that would happen across the southern tier counties.

    It is estimated the up to 1 million more people could wind up there if fracking was allowed. This would upset the governors plan to lock up the power structure of the entire state with the big city downstate population representatives. He is flooding downstate with immigrants and illegals to influence the next census. The Republicans hold the state Senate by one vote. Chances are after the next census redistricting the corrupt Democratic party will have a stranglehold on both the legislative and executive branches of NYS government.

    • porkyspen says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Great comment! Sadly, we here in Western NY will continue to be ignored by our hapless, clueless “leaders” in Albany……

    • woohoowee says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      He is flooding downstate with immigrants and illegals to influence the next census.

      They’re doing it to keep themselves rolling in dough. RICO?

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      Yes Deplorable, you are so right about the People’s Republic of New York State. Thanks to the Commie Dems this once great state has been ruined. How an imbecile like Cuomo can get elected just shows you how f**** up things are. And don’t get me started on Comrade Deblasio. There is massive voter and every other kind of fraud. Sanctuary cities even in affluent Lib Westchester county. The taxes and regs are killing us with no end in sight. If there was any way we could move, believe me we would. Along with the thousands of others who are able to get out.

  20. Brian L says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Now if only gas prices up here in Washington were going in the opposite direction.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      The west coast states have those ‘blend requirements’ that raise the price of gas.

      I think CA is the worst…but from what I’ve heard, WA has some pretty stiff requirements too.

      So you can thank the global-warming hoaxers for your higher prices at the pump.

  21. trapper says:
    April 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Everyone tells me I’m crazy, but I still say 6% GDP increase 2018. There’s a domestic construction and spending and investment dam that is about to burst.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      April 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Being energy independent doesn’t have to mean selling off our energy to the highest bidder in the world markets. That’s a policy that favors wall street over main street. Look at the history of who was pushing the 2015 legislation.

  22. CharterOakie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    “Drill, baby, drill! Mine, baby, mine!”

    “American energy resources, brought to you with American ingenuity, and produced by American workers!”
    — Gov. Sarah Palin, VP nominee, 2008

    Actualized by POTUS Trump, 2017-18 and beyond.

    Hallelujah.

  23. The Devilbat says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I received this today from one of our demo-commie senators. Sorry this is long but it goes to show you what buttwipes the democrats are. Please see my response to Nelson at the end. Bat.

    12:50 PM (9 hours ago)
    to me
    Bill Nelson
    – U.S. Senator for Florida
    Dear Friends,

    It was exactly eight years ago Friday that the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico.

    I still vividly remember the moment when the news ticker came across the television saying that an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico was on fire, that the Coast Guard was on the scene and workers were missing.

    It was nearly midnight when the news first broke, and by morning we knew that 11 men would never go home to their families again.

    The tragic events that unfolded that night were the start of what would become the worst oil spill in our nation’s history. And for the next 87 days the world watched as nearly 5 million barrels of oil gushed into one of the most productive aquatic environments in the world – devastating marine life and our coastal economies.

    Determined to make sure another tragedy like that never happens again, many of us spent years working with the Obama administration to put new offshore drilling safety rules in place that will help prevent another disastrous spill. Standards like the Blowout Preventer Systems and Well Control Rule which increases design, maintenance and safety standards, and the Arctic Drilling Rule which requires operators to have a specialized response plan and equipment for the icy weather conditions in the Arctic.

    But now, with a new administration in place, Big Oil is trying to undo these safety rules and take us right back to where we were before this disaster happened.

    Allowing Big Oil to roll back these rules now would once again put our state at a tremendous risk – and it’s a risk we can’t afford to take. That’s why I filed legislation Thursday to make these rules law and prevent the administration from endangering our coasts.

    We cannot allow the Department of the Interior to take us backwards in time and expose our beautiful beaches and our tourism-based local economies, as well as our military, to another Deepwater Horizon-type catastrophe.

    If you have a minute, you can click below to watch the speech I gave on the Senate floor last week about this very issue:

    Sincerely,
    Signature

    Bill,
    Why don’t you simply admit that you are working for the globalists in return for their money?
    Trump and his people are NOT trying to eliminate any safety measures.
    More false news from the Marxist – democrat party think tank. Who do you think you are fooling?

  24. Caius Lowell says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    So SD, are you saying that implementing policies to help America is better than looting the country for ideological enjoyment and self-enrichment? That makes no sense…

  25. WVNed says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Amazing what happens when our country isn’t run by an idiot. It has been a while too.

  26. fleporeblog says:
    April 23, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    I absolutely think the world of Governor Abbott from Texas! There is a reason that they are doing so incredibly well. He recently traveled to India 🇮🇳 for 9 days to talk about Energy. 1.2 billion people need Energy for many things in life!

