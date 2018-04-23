President Trump Energy Strategy Yielding Massive Geopolitical and Economic Benefits…

On June 29th, 2017, CTH drew attention to the advanced U.S. energy policy as it was being announced, and the media avoided coverage. At the time our headline was: “Stratospheric in Consequence – Trump Policy: Unleashing American Energy Independence”.
The bottom-line was simple. It was clearly visible that POTUS Trump had a plan to unleash the U.S. energy sector as part a much larger larger economic and national security strategy. The concept was so radical, and the potential ramifications so consequential, it was stunning how no financial media were putting the dots together.
Trump’s geopolitical energy strategy actually underpinned the national security interests with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Additionally, the same energy policy was one of the four corners of the MAGAnomic trade policy; currently becoming more visible.
Check out today’s headline from Reuters, and think about how outside-the-box thinking has brought about these results:
From the article: MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – As OPEC’s efforts to balance the oil market bear fruit, U.S. producers are reaping the benefits – and flooding Europe with a record amount of crude.
Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal they say has largely rebalanced the market and one that has helped elevate benchmark Brent prices close to four-year highs.
Now, the relatively high prices brought about by that pact, coupled with surging U.S. output, are making it harder to sell Russian, Nigerian and other oil grades in Europe, traders said.
“U.S. oil is on offer everywhere,” said a trader with a Mediterranean refiner, who regularly buys Russian and Caspian Sea crude and has recently started purchasing U.S. oil. “It puts local grades under a lot of pressure.”
U.S. oil output is expected to hit 10.7 million bpd this year, rivaling that of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. (more)
Yes, that article is describing exactly what you think it does. U.S. oil exports are countering the coordinated activity of OPEC and Russia. This trade strategy greatly diminishes the geopolitical influence of Russia and Iran who are dependent on oil exports to leverage policy of dependent nations.
Because economies of Russia and Iran are so heavily dependent on oil revenue to subsidize military expansion, any alternative by the U.S. reduces the militaristic ability of our geopolitical adversaries.
We noted the possible consequences in in two prior articles June 28th and June 29th 2017, in the lead-up to the Baltic Summit attended by President Trump:
2017: “Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.” (NBC article link)
President Trump and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, together with EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, are doing something with energy independence that was long discussed but never acted upon. Forget the Paris Climate Treaty, this Trump action on energy development is in a stratosphere thought almost unimaginable.
Together the entire cabinet has studied, formulated and instituted an executive American energy policy platform to go beyond mere energy independence, and actually start using energy resources as an export commodity for economic growth.
Pause for a moment and consider just how monumental that approach actually is; and also overlay the independent national security ramifications therein. The intensely consequential outcome is a visible representation of ‘America-First’ principles applied to deliver MAGA level shifts in the future of our nation. Massive possibilities for wealth creation at local and state levels; and simultaneous national security interests. Win – Win – Win… And yet stunningly this result is only in one sector of national security and national economics.
Lastly, not only does the U.S. go beyond energy independent into being an energy export nation…. but, also remember how GDP growth is factored?
GDP is the combined value of all U.S. goods and services, minus our imports. The less we import the less is deducted from our GDP growth. The more we export, the more we add to the GDP growth and/or offset any imports. Beyond the consequential geopolitical value, exporting oil means we gain massive domestic economic value.
This is winning BIGLY.
President Trump 2017 Speech on Energy Independence.
President Trump 2017 Roundtable Discussion on Energy Development.
President Trump 2017 Energy Discussion during Three-Seas Summit.
Oil and gas exports are even a good way to leverage coal, to the extent coal can displace slowly, slightly displace oil and gas at home e,g, electric cars, chemicals.
Secure oil and gas draws the maximum price too.
“We are gonna win, win, win. We’re going to win with military, we’re going to win at the borders, we’re going to win with trade, we’re going to win at everything. And some of you are friends and you’re going to call, and you’re going to say, ‘Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, we can’t win anymore like this, Mr. President, you’re driving us crazy, you’re winning too much, please Mr. President, not so much, and I’m going to say I’m sorry, we’re going to keep winning because we are going to make America great again.”
Why is gas at the pump nearing 3$ a gallon then with all this winning?
Gas prices are only loosely related to the price of oil. The crack spread is increasing resulting into higher profits for energy stocks integrators (huge supply chain multiplier effect) and reformulation to summer gasoline has an effect as well.
And yet oil prices are at a high….doesn’t make sense.
Demand is increasing worldwide too
In CA, gov Moonbeam hikes gas tax so high you can’t tell gas has gone down.
As SD explains, OPEC/Russia cut back + surging US economy = higher oil prices. But then American energy exporters get to sell at those high prices. Net win.
In Texas, it was near $2 months ago, but it has stayed fairly steady at $2.50. From what I understand, $2 gas is BREAK-EVEN for gas company’s. $2.50 average is fine with me if it builds up our domestic companies…
Agree…and you have to consider the fact that the average tax on a gallon of gasoline is nearly $0.49.
It all depends on your state’s gas tax. . . You’ll never see $2.50/gal gas in California. Not happening under the confiscatory tax policies of the Brownshirt party. Glad I don’t live there or any other high tax state.
Yep, that’s going to hurt in the mid-terms.
But: AMERICA 1st – Forever
The President has also asked that question.
I imagine he will get an answer.
We have also states raising taxes as prices drop keeping consumer prices high. So states can continue to spend like drunk sailors on your dime.
California says hello!
“Why is gas at the pump nearing 3$ a gallon then with all this winning?”
Basically, because we need more Refineries.
More refineries = More gasoline = Lower prices at the pump.
New refineries are being built.
Pres Trump gave approval for nearly a dozen new refineries, but it takes a while for them to get built.
So help is on the way.
We may get some new refineries online by the end of next year.
another “yuge” aspect impacting per gallon price of gasoline is the EPA guidelines mandating custom blends of gasoline be market specific. So the local refineries near Denver/front-range have a different required gasoline blend/formula than say, Casper Wyoming, which has a different formula. This is unnecessary, but is put in place as a kind of government control of the market. So, refineries that are at under-production cannot efficiently ramp up to sell that fuel in a different market.
Government control = lower quality at higher prices, every time.
Free market control = higher quality at lower prices, every time.
Let’s pray that Mr. Pruitt can fix this soon to the betterment of us all.
This, Everett MIller! Yes! Boutique blends are unnecessary and cause increased prices at the pump!!! Hoping that gets repealed!!!
I would rather pay $3 for gas refined from American crude than $2 for gas refined from imported crude. The Americans producing that crude in America are buying the products your employer produces in America.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m no economist, but what I have observed is that when oil prices go up, oil producers start more exploration. I live in an area over lots of oil/natural gas; many drilling companies are reopening. It’s more profitable to sell higher priced products.
I know, that doesn’t answer your question. Maybe I don’t have a pat answer. Oil prices are a world-wide thing. When sold overseas, wealth is created in the USA. That wealth is spread to every aspect of our economy. This is winning to me.
Oil prices fluctuate according to supply and demand. I personally do not foresee $4 gas in our future. I’m just guessing that it won’t be too bad in the future. I can live with $3.
Come to California and we’re paying close to 4.00. Stupid mfer’s under the dome
In 2015 Congress for rid of the ban on exporting us oil. We now have to compete in the world market pricing…Bad policy benefiting wallstreet, not main street
Brenda- you are right. Also home heating oil has gone up quite a bit. I hope that once this strategy kicks in, prices will decrease.
As mentioned before, crude oil must be refined into gasoline before it can be used in engines. But that’s not all.
There are between 35 to 70 blends of gasoline across the USA, once you count the additives and ethanol mixes in each of the different states. So the price spikes you see are mostly supply issues from not getting enough of a certain mix.
https://www.weeklystandard.com/steven-f-hayward/bureaucratic-gas
Sounds like a good opportunity for an EPA standardization rule to me.
Some states raised their taxes when the prices went down so people would not notice. Gerogia raised theirs about 25 cents a gallon. People in these states should give there elected officials hell about this.
U.S. click bait media “Obama geopolitical policies bearing fruit while idiot Trump reaps benefits”
Media insiders tell me: They’re sick of pushing fake news
https://hopkinsworld.com/media-insiders-tell-me-theyre-sick-of-pushing-fake-news/
They wouldn’t last a day in the plants or mines.
Wow, I’m really glad to see that. I wish we would see something analogous in the US, and I mean more than just the off-the-cuff tweets of a hip-hop artist.
I also wish the US could vicariously learn the lesson that poor London has had to learn the hard way, and put an end to the masses of refujihadists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully the Russian- and OPEC-influenced anti-fracking and anti-pipeline organizations in this country will be exposed soon, if only for the hypocritical reactions from the participants and the media whores.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wait, can anyone put up a chart of domestic use vs domestic production, and if we ARE exporting more than we produce, who is picking up the slack? Same question for coal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oil
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=35832
Coal
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=35852
Yes…American People are going back to work! Not just value added but actual VALUE!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You should add that graph for CNG exports.
American Oil FLOODING the market … yet oil prices are INCREASING. That.does.not.make.sense. In a free market where prices are directly responsive to supply …
OPEC starves the market to artificially inflate prices. U.S. steps in to meet the artificial demand. Why not get what the market will pay? I don’t think we have the resources online to put OPEC out of business by undercutting them totally so instead we float a little be lower in the water but gain night by the gallon.
I struggle with economics. But Sundance has drilled (oh, bad pun) it into my head that there is no free market any more. What we pay for things is disconnected from supply and demand. It is a global market, and international corps and who knows who all makes those decisions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
8 years ago when Petrol prices tumbled, I predicted consumer spending would pick up and grow the economy. But Obama choked lending and the economy. Today the increase at the pump doesn’t sting as much because taxes are down and people got raises and bonuses. It will boost food prices.
Food prices will come down soon, for reasons explained here previously. In some cases, that is happening already. Pick a few items in the store (meats, eggs, breads) and watch prices over the next 6 – 8 months. I worked in a grocery store as a teenager, and never lost the sense of price awareness I developed. (We had to know prices because there were no UPCs or scanners, just mechanical pricing tools and mechanical cash registers). I’ve seen some beef prices falling. And BACON!!!
This also hits Mexico and Venezuela as oil is important to both as Marxists struggle even with an economy that is based on simple out of the ground pumping for wealth generation. More complicated than that and they die.
So, America fracking, not to mention ANWAR, ensures these Socialist troglodytes will be heavy into human trafficking. Horrible to say. Even more horrible is its pure evil. Its as bad as chemical warfare, truly evil. Tragedy looming in Mexico.
Huge strategic victory.Huge victory for the working men and women of mid America, in the states of LA, OK, CO, WY, MT, ND, PA, WV, KY, TN, MS, MO, AL, AK, SD, and the pipeline construction workers. These are the folks Pres. Obama consigned to benign neglect, depression, Oxycontin and an early death to pursue the windmills of his mind. We here in the heart of the US will never forget.
A man who kept his promise to us instead of bartering us away in the halls of the State Dept. or the Senate cloakroom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
US crude oil tends to be a higher grade light/sweet type of crude…rather than the heavy/sour type.
Light/sweet grades of oil require less refining than the high-sulfur heavy/sour grades.
Less refining = less cost to turn into gasoline.
In other words…we’ve got some good crude oil to offer the world.
Also, our Coal Exports increased 61% in 2017 with exports to Asia more than doubled!
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=35852
Perry found his calling!!!
He really did! I give our President a lot of credit for not allowing the comments made by Perry during the Primaries get in the way of utilizing him as Secretary of Energy. It was truly a match made in heaven.
Amazing what happens when Obama’s jackboot is kicked off the back of America’s neck.
Best to make hay with our reserves while fossil is the current technology. 20 years from now will be a different story. I know that because of crystal gazing, tarot cards, and magic 8 ball… 🙂
Where I live RV’S pulling cars, filled with oil workers, are coming in droves to the oil fields.
Winning bigly!
” a plan to unleash the U.S. energy sector as part a much larger larger economic and national security strategy. ”
Unfortunately NY state will not be much of a player in the natural gas part of that equation. NY Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has banned fracking in the Marcellus shale formations in western/central upstate NY. He stated the reason was “environmental”; however, the true reason is the economic boom that would happen across the southern tier counties.
It is estimated the up to 1 million more people could wind up there if fracking was allowed. This would upset the governors plan to lock up the power structure of the entire state with the big city downstate population representatives. He is flooding downstate with immigrants and illegals to influence the next census. The Republicans hold the state Senate by one vote. Chances are after the next census redistricting the corrupt Democratic party will have a stranglehold on both the legislative and executive branches of NYS government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is flooding downstate with immigrants and illegals to influence the next census.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now if only gas prices up here in Washington were going in the opposite direction.
The west coast states have those ‘blend requirements’ that raise the price of gas.
I think CA is the worst…but from what I’ve heard, WA has some pretty stiff requirements too.
So you can thank the global-warming hoaxers for your higher prices at the pump.
Everyone tells me I’m crazy, but I still say 6% GDP increase 2018. There’s a domestic construction and spending and investment dam that is about to burst.
Being energy independent doesn’t have to mean selling off our energy to the highest bidder in the world markets. That’s a policy that favors wall street over main street. Look at the history of who was pushing the 2015 legislation.
“Drill, baby, drill! Mine, baby, mine!”
“American energy resources, brought to you with American ingenuity, and produced by American workers!”
— Gov. Sarah Palin, VP nominee, 2008
Actualized by POTUS Trump, 2017-18 and beyond.
Hallelujah.
I received this today from one of our demo-commie senators. Sorry this is long but it goes to show you what buttwipes the democrats are. Please see my response to Nelson at the end. Bat.
Bill,
Why don’t you simply admit that you are working for the globalists in return for their money?
Trump and his people are NOT trying to eliminate any safety measures.
More false news from the Marxist – democrat party think tank. Who do you think you are fooling?
So SD, are you saying that implementing policies to help America is better than looting the country for ideological enjoyment and self-enrichment? That makes no sense…
