Key DOJ and FBI Names Likely to Surface Amid IG Investigative Reports and Referrals…

With Inspector General Michael Horowitz submitting a criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; and with knowledge of federal prosecutor John Huber paralleling Horowitz for months within the investigation; it might be worthwhile going through the names of some officials likely to surface in the next few days/weeks.
The most interesting people in the ongoing investigation are those principals who clearly were in/around the center of 2015/2016 activity; were caught in 2017, yet remain inside the FBI and DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) ie. Main Justice.
♦James Baker – The former FBI chief legal counsel and close adviser to FBI Director James Comey. In addition to coordinating the “small group” activity to exonerate Hillary Clinton, Baker was also a recipient for some of the Comey Memos of recent release. This puts Baker in a position to understand the “insurance policy” described by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Counsel Lisa Page. Additionally, Baker would be able to identify the level of knowledge and participation of Director Comey, and is therefore perhaps the biggest risk to Comey specifically. December 21st, 2017, Baker was removed from any responsibility but remains inside the FBI in some capacity; he is therefore considered a cooperating co-conspirator for the FBI Inspection Division (INSD), IG Horowitz and likely prosecutor Huber.
♦Lisa Page – The former designated counsel from Main Justice assigned to assist Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. We know from open-sourced information; from her own released text messages; and from congressional releases, that Lisa Page was the person who provided the text messages to INSD and the Inspector General. Page’s account of the media leak instructions she received from McCabe conflicted with her boss, and ultimately led to the proof of McCabe’s false statements. Lisa Page was the connective bridge within the team joining the DOJ-NSD to the FBI operation. Obviously Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok were working closely at the heart of the “small group” activity. They were the footsoldiers carrying out the orders passed down from Lynch/Yates (DOJ) and Comey/McCabe (FBI). After cooperating with the INSD and IG investigation, Page quit the Mueller team mid-summer 2017. Lisa Page is still employed within the DOJ.
♦Peter Strzok – The responsibility within the FBI operation to clear Clinton and open an investigation against political opponent Donald Trump fell heavily upon FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Strzok was advanced to the #2 position within the FBI counterintelligence unit as an outcome of his participation. In addition to working with FBI counsel Lisa Page, underneath Andrew McCabe, Strzok was the FBI contact and liaison with Christopher Steele and the foreign intelligence apparatus that were assisting in their goals. When the INSD and IG evidence of the conspiracy began to surface Peter Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation and demoted within the FBI. However, Strzok remains employed within the FBI and is likely another cooperating witness/co-conspirator.
♦Bruce Ohr – Former Deputy Asst. Attorney General Bruce Ohr is the most exposed official on the DOJ-NSD side of the operation. Bruce Ohr has been questioned at least 12 times about his involvement by INSD and IG investigators. Ohr has been demoted twice as an outcome of those sessions. It is likely Ohr was the central Main Justice official for the use of gathering intelligence and sharing with Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele. Bruce’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was also a participant and was hired by Fusion-GPS in May 2016 during the apex of opposition research into Donald Trump and the campaign team. With Nellie Ohr’s subject matter expertise of Russian spy and trade-craft, together Bruce and Nellie are likely the central figures in the creation of, and laundry for, the Clinton/Steele Dossier and the larger Russian narrative. Bruce Ohr remains employed within DOJ-NSD in some function; and likely a cooperating witness along with his wife.
♦Bill Priestap – The only central character within the FBI leadership apparatus that remains entirely intact despite his central role in the counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump. Priestap was agent Peter Strzok’s immediate boss; however, it is unknown how much influence Priestap held over the activity of Strzok. Released text messages indicate Strzok was reporting more to Andrew McCabe during both the Clinton and Trump operations. All officials at the top of the FBI have either been removed or quit, with the exception of Bill Priestap. It is highly likely he has been cleared for any intentional wrongdoing and has no issues cooperating with INSD and IG investigators. Because of the importance of his role, Priestap likely knows the full context of how the FISA Title-1 application against U.S. person Carter Page was assembled and used. Priestap is also mentioned in the Nunes memo contradicting the claims of Comey, McCabe, Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (DNI).
♦Dana Boente – The former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia [EDVA] during the Clinton and Trump operation, the view of Boente as seen from the top tier officials conducting the political operations was that Boente was not in alignment with their goals. After Sally Yates was fired from the DOJ, the Trump administration used Dana Boente as a temporary AG until Jeff Sessions could be confirmed. After Sessions confirmation Boente remained the head of the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) until the end of 2017. In his positions throughout 2016 and 2017 Boente likely knows the political activities that were ongoing within Main Justice. Dana Boente left the DOJ at the end of 2017 and was hired by FBI Director Christopher Wray to replace James Baker as chief legal counsel in the FBI.
The four officials removed but remaining inside both the FBI and DOJ are likely cooperating witnesses for the FBI Inspection Division investigative unit (INSD), DOJ Inspector General Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber. Those four key officials are: James Baker (FBI), Lisa Page (DOJ/FBI), Bruce Ohr (DOJ) and Peter Strzok (FBI).
Additional investigative information from key officials with insider knowledge would come from Bill Priestap (FBI) and Dana Boente (DOJ/FBI).
The former administration officials with varying degrees of legal risk, who clearly participated in the politicization of the DOJ and FBI, would include:
♦AG Loretta Lynch (quit); ♦AAG Sally Yates (fired); ♦DOJ-NSD Head John Carlin (quit); ♦DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord (quit); ♦Deputy Asst. AG David Laufman (quit); ♦FBI Director James Comey (fired); ♦FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (fired); ♦FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki (quit); ♦FBI Director of Communications, Michael Kortan (quit).
Each of these DOJ and FBI officials are specifically outlined with knowledge of the activity that was taking place within the operation to clear and advance the campaign of Hillary Clinton and block and impede the campaign of Donald Trump. However, these are only the DOJ and FBI officials.
Within the larger intelligence apparatus – the CIA Director, John Brennan, and Office of Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, are also participants. A key figure to reveal their prior corrupt activity is current NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers.
Additionally, there are known former State Department and White House officials who understood, supported and likely directed much of the activity.
The key to reaching the wider network of Obama officials is to work outward from the known corrupt “small group” within the center of the DOJ and FBI operation. IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber appear to be focused on exactly that approach.
The added investigative element of the FISA application and fraud upon the FISA court is where the expanded investigative element will surface. FISA abuse, and the subsequent political unmasking of people therein, will extend the investigation beyond the DOJ/FBI and into the larger intelligence community and other Obama cabinet officials.
Sundance never sleeps. Thank you. Now POTUS and White Hats need to fully prosecute all the Black Hats. Let no one escape.
So rare that anyone in government who is also a democrat, that would be most of them, ever pays a price other than losing their job which often just means a transfer to another government job. The American people are known in government circles as "the chumps".
Join the dnc get your own killing machine, through character assignation on a body bags, of your choice. Key word DNC where only the little people pay up.
Waiting for the big names, they always seem to be awol.
Peter: Your not sleeping either! LOL The night shift!
Dies anyone have the Peter Strozk text where he admits HRC made some very incriminating comments in the FBI interview that he did not include as they were not directly cogent to the narrow focus of the email investigation??? ( in other words he covered for her)
I forget the exact wording, but certainly by now the white hats must know what that referred to.
My understanding is that it was James Baker that picked all the lawyers working for Muelley, not Muelley himself.
If true that Baker picked the special counsel lawyers, then Mueller should have made a public statement that he was handed a staff of Clinton/Obama sycophants and he had no input. We’re stuck paying for this, we deserve full disclosure and transparency. We shouldn’t have to hear bits and pieces here and there as if this were some Hollywood couple’s break up gossip.
Up until recently, Mueller’s team of investigative lawyers kept expanding. All we’ve heard is that Mueller was given carte blanche by RR in terms of what he investigated, how long he investigated, how large his staff could be and how much money he soak from taxpayers. Hard to believe with that much power, he had no decision making in who got tapped to work for him. Given the gravity of his task, sure seems Mueller has been pleased with the work his team is doing, otherwise he’d ask Baker or RR to fire some of them.
Mueller, and now Rosenstein, both are claiming the President is not the subject of a criminal probe. At this time. Why would Mueller want to question the President then? Are members of the President’s family also exonerated from criminal probe?
Don’t. Trust. The. Swamp.
Well done, sundance for all your posts following these developments. The events are leading to a critical mass. Americans wil see justice done.
If, they can just keep their britches on.
Don't understand your comment. Please explain.
That’s a southern colloquialism.
It means to be patient.
As many of us learned at a young age, decisions have consequences. All acceptable standards of integrity were violated with impunity during the Clinton email scandal cover up and subsequent sham investigation of the President.
Donald Trump was not supposed to win, yet he did. I would have paid good money to be a fly on the wall in many election night viewing rooms. That sinking feeling that must have overcome the conspirators as they realized their crimes would become public knowledge must have been excruciating. It was only a matter of time before the lies, corruption and outright treason would be exposed. That time is now.
I also want to point out that the irony of ironies in this whole sordid episode of extreme malfeasance is the fact that the accusations that were made regarding the President were in fact being carried out by those same depraved individuals who were making the accusations. I can’t help but think of two in particular.
First, Comey’s statement that the President was morally unfit. In reality, it was Comey who was morally unfit to be director of the FBI, as proven by his self serving memos. He had no issues working for “morally unfit” Trump, as long as he held onto power. If he had any character, he would have immediately resigned if he truly believed that Trump was morally unfit. He is loyal to no one, not even his own pathetic self. He betrayed the country, the President, and himself. I ALMOST feel bad for the man. He has no supporters left. He helped Hillary avoid being indicted while she was a candidate but even her and her supporters have disdain for him.
The second is the tweet by Brennan where he complains about Trumps moral turpitude and political corruption. He states that the President is scapegoating McCabe and that, “America will triumph over you.” This is so ass backwards it’s almost incomprehensible. What America should triumph over is the embedded political corruption which infested our Justice, intelligence and federal law enforcement agencies. I can’t help but think that these political actors who masquerade as non partisans are the ones who will truly be relegated to the dustbin of history.
Calling in a Broken Record – #2 paragraph above is short paraphrased version of Lt. Barney Greenwald’s speech at the party held at the conclusion of the court-martial proceedings in The Cain Mutiny.
This speech is delivered by Jose Ferrer playing Greenwald in the 1954 film adaptation (starring Humphrey Bogart) of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Herman Wouk. Greenwald’s condemnation of Lt. Thomas Keefer as delivered by Ferrer was as Oscar Award worthy as Bogart’s actual Best Actor Nomination for his portrayal of LTC Queeg (yes, Captain Queeg, so addressed because he was the Caine’s captain).
“Broken Record / Broken Record”
The Caine Mutiny, novel / 1954 Film (Bogart)/ and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, a 1988 film adaptation (directed by Robert Altman /MASH/) of a play written by Herman Wouk, are highly recommended reading / viewing, in that order. Eerie fictional parallel of events and personalities in the Big Ugly.
Charlton Heston organized and produced a presentation of this play performed in Beijing sometime in the late 60s / early 70s (still gotta peg that date down).
Well said. Great post!
Maybe Sylvia, you can find my post about Brennan. I am not a wp poster. I remember you commented though. It seems pertinent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here's hoping, that Brennan is required to use an olive drab prayer rug in Gitmo.
Well stated, Ben…and it is delicious irony. I wonder if either of the two men mentioned ever consider it. But then, Obama did the exact same over and over and apparently sees no projection at all….congenital liar.
Now we just need proof of Obama's awareness and involvement in this + his communication with HRC on her basement bathroom server….this will be fantastic
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama put Clinton on Air Force One on the afternoon of July 5th 2016. I don’t need any more proof than that.
That is Occam’s Razor, heel-to-toe, nut-to-butt, Kilroy-Was-Here level proof. The arrogance of Obama Driving Miss Clinton and Miss Clinton putting her thumb out for a ride is Zues / Hera level hubris. On that day they were gods, flying through the sky, looking down on the us deplorables, chained to the earth by our mortality.
Remember, the Olympian gods expressed all human emotions but one.
Shame.
On July 5, 2016, Comey commits a monumental act of corruption by squashing Clinton’s obvious criminality:
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/statement-by-fbi-director-james-b-comey-on-the-investigation-of-secretary-hillary-clinton2019s-use-of-a-personal-e-mail-system
On July 5, 2016, BO flies Clinton to a campaign rally on Air Force One and declares her the best qualified presidential candidate ever:
http://www.wbtv.com/story/32371608/president-obama-says-no-one-has-been-more-qualified-to-be-president-than-clinton
Olympian, indeed.
True, he knew what Comey would say. Ohole was in on the exoneration from day 1.
Now there ya go another conspiracy nut! Only true when these crooks walk to the mic and shout I did it. Shall see if we have a Justice Department or a continued problem.
It bears repeating to all those libs who have such disdain for Comey… if he was the honest cop he says he is, Hillary would have been indicted and no one could have argued he was wrong.. with all the evidence that was public knowledge at the time!
Im sure we will find out if the fix was in and Comey was only following orders from higher up. Lynch had to have something to do with it. And Lynch wouldn’t have done it on her own. Which takes us to you know who. They ALL thought they would be in the clear.
This is gonna get ugly.
I was just saying this… hehehe…
The Big O must have known…
Had to…
They have the missing emails now. They have the Weiner laptop. They have lots of rats willing to flip. Remember Barry’s EO on the last day to share “intelligence” with a number of agencies. They are all knee deep in this. I believe the case is being methodically and carefully made behind the scenes for not the individual crimes we keep reading about but conspiracy, racketeering, fraud, perhaps even RICO, and hopefully treason. All assets will be frozen as per PDJT EO of Dec 21, 2017. Pass the popcorn.
I continue to pray that all the truth of this corruption comes to light and is acted upon to produce real convictions of those guilty.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I have seen corruption boil and bubble ’til it oerrun the stew.
– WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE –
What a flippin’ mess they made of our government, our country, our republic. The punishments should be swift and harsh and go all the way to the top (Clinton/Obama). No one should be spared and even the ones who didn’t actually commit crimes but egged it on at every opportunity should be ridiculed and chased from the public square forever. CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, etc. should have to close up shop in embarrassment and shame. I could go on…
LikeLiked by 11 people
George Soros, quickly and quietly in a stealth private jet, in his pajamas; left on a runway at Moscow's Airport. Delivered to Russian officials safely.
LikeLiked by 9 people
THAT image is going to send me off to dreamland with a smile on my lips.
PUT Soros on C-117 in a chair, said chair strap down to a dolly, with Soros big ass attached to it and the whole rig attached to a parachute rig and when over Moscva, radio, “Present coming down” and Soros lands. Wouldn’t that be a hoot!!!!!! Of course, Proper Safety precautions must be followed. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except he may be warmly welcomed in Moscow.
Or do all of the of the above and don’t risk damaging a parachute
“soros delivered to Russia”…..visions of sugarplums dancing in my head!
Many in the media are up to their ears in theses crimes. The First Amendment does not protect them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The original spinning of the web of lies and corruption goes way back with the Clintons. What we see now is sundance, among others, moving away all the obstructions to perceiving the size and scope of that web, and the sunlight exposing all the useful idiots who have gotten swept into to that web and are now firmly enmeshed in it. Whether willingly, through omission, or being in the wrong place at the wrong time (and not having the sense to avoid the web) they are caught, one and all. Clintons laid the original strands, and wove a substantial portion of it, Obama came along, co-opted it for a time, adding to it and giving it his own special spin (sorry, couldn’t resist). And it all started fraying and coming undone in the scramble for the Clintons to reclaim all the strands back from the resisting Obama coalition, and from the hurricane winds of candidate, now President, Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree completely, and adore the Shakespeare reference.
Hubris and Nemesis.
I don’t want the culpable media forced to “close up shop in embarrassment and shame;” I want them prosecuted for publishing/broadcasting material classified info, from the talking heads to the editors and prompter operators.
The insufferable gatekeepers of the Swamp know damn well what they’ve done, and had a financial interest in the doing. They need to learn what the 1A is actually about, and that their malicious ratings-seeking rises beyond the offensive, to criminal.
It is equally important that media wrongdoing be addressed equally harshly and swiftly, because on the private sector side of this scheme, they are co-conspirators.
If record FCC fines don’t get their attention, perhaps criminal charges will. Media defends and extends the double standard, and that must end. Otherwise, all the turmoil this public/private partnership has generated will be only an episode, with more to follow. Doubling down is what they do.
https://youtu.be/WwutR8gxgto there were ten in the bed and the little one said rollover rollover. They movie of this should be called “Rollover, the story of how Trump drained yhe swap.”
Fraud upon FISA court? I believe it's going to come out FISA court was a conspirator. Maybe only 1 judge but I doubt it. I believe we'll know that soon too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! the court needs draining too. But i bet they will skate they protect each other no matter what.
NO, they won't…ALL OF THEIR SIGNATURES ARE ON DOCUMENTS THEY SIGNED…
Right now, we have Contreras, possibly Collyer and Roberts, Tanya Chutkan, and Kimba Wood. And these only because tidbits of information slithered into the public record.
The damage that this 'resistance' is doing to the USA requires drastic action. It is an out of control infection spread throughout the entire structure.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No truer words. Just think of all of the cases of judge shopping by the tainted and colluding prosecutors. I remember Gibson Guitars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is sad but here we are. This so called resistance is enemy combat inside the borders. War.
Shouldn't we be seeing a lot of judges "retire" soon?
Depraved.
And malignant.
I think that Yates’ subordinate (PADAG) Matthew Axelrod, too, has been implicated by the IG release of last week.
BTW, for outsiders looking in for the first time, here are two government pdfs which give the personnel status of the people being talked about. The first one is from Feb 2016. The second one is from August 2016. Bookmark them … they are very handy.
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CDIR-2016-02-12/pdf/CDIR-2016-02-12-DEPARTMENTS-4.pdf
and
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/GPO-PLUMBOOK-2016/pdf/GPO-PLUMBOOK-2016-8-18.pdf
Linklater’s says this about Matthew Axelrod “… Matt was involved in the development and implementation of DOJ’s policy concerning individual accountability for corporate wrongdoing (known as the “Yates Memo”) and personally reviewed every corporate resolution over US$200m.”
I wonder if he personally reviewed the corporate resolutions of the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative, the DNC or anything Soros? I would expect both Clinton corporations were well in excess of $200MM during the Obama years.
WHEN IS THE BOOK TOUR?
Hmmm….good luck.
We can have all sorts of “cooperating witnesses” but to use them to any degree we need DoJ prosecutors who are trustworthy and intense, 5th column prosecution is the biggest concern, not evidence.
The reasonable conclusion is the DoJ is corrupt from bottom to top….if not, where were the legions of whistleblowers when Hillary was being ignored with mountains of evidence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are now living on…..
Bizzaro World
I needed this post… otherwise I was gonna have trouble sleeping tonight. When I first heard about Rudy joining the team, I was happy. But then came the talk about maybe his job was gonna be as sort of a deal-broker: The scumbags stop the Muh Russia stuff, and in return we'll quit pushing for prosecutions of the conspirators. That may not have been the actual implication, but I was worried it was. But now this here post by Sundance, laying out all the old familiar names… well, I feel lots better now.

So thanks… and nighty night!
So thanks… and nighty night!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The handoff. Looks to me like Muelley knows he is going down and has handed off the ball to SDNY crooks. They are going to try an take out trump through Cohen? Will the IG report smoke out Rosey? They have their crooked judge in place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This SDNY piece is a curve ball I hadn't expected. However, I think that Rudy and/or Joe DiG will be able to come up with a game plan to handle that, or they aren't the lawyers I think they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, jello, in some way this OP was comforting to me. I guess maybe because it laid out what in my mind is an orderly progression of how this investigation will proceed and expand and some view of who will be caught in the web as it expands.
This is like The Big Bang more than the Big Ugly.
If today is anything like yesterday, watch out. I sure like winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful. Excellent summary of the criminal conspirators. There has to be a whole lot of criminal defense attorneys being retained. It will be interesting to see how things progress as they get closer to Clinton and Obama. That might be the area of the future special counsel Sessions was talking about a week or so ago
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is not a small group of criminals. There is a vast group of them it seems like. A very large group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the group keeps growing. And growing. And growing.
Large group
The above list would all become witnesses if any one of them is prosecuted. I wonder how this would work? This conspiracy is so vast you can’t catch one without the other it seems. The 5th will get a lot of use. For example how can Comey testify against McCabe without incriminating himself? It truly is bizarre. With so much of the evidence considered classified I do not see how the court structure could manage these cases. CIPA and the rules of procedure will conflict. Trump will have to send in the military.
LikeLiked by 2 people
"CONSIDERATION of criminal charges", that to me means he will NOT be charged. I hope he is, but I have my doubts. Color me skeptical.

TR
TR
We must remember the Uniparty Effect here. I do not think the contagion can be isolated to just democrat criminals. We are infected with The Uniparty Strain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Terrific reprise by Sundance; comments erudite, insightful, profoundly serious. (Particularly appreciate the Queeg reference.) This whole thing makes us weep… how could they?
High dudgeon aside, history will judge this sorry episode not by which embedded functionaries scutter off to durance vile, but whether the true principals –Soetoro, Lynch, MzBill and Wild Willy, plus certain Congressional figures who aided and abetted treacherous subversion of the Republic for going on two years– are ever truly brought to an account. Best guess here is: No.
As an aside, leaving out Valerie Jarrett as an Iranian agent-of-influence tasked with pulling Offal Office strings neglects a supremely significant aspect of that bizarre Administration’s Iran deal, Saudi Arab and Russian collusion, thieving sellouts to China (TPP) and our friendly neighbors Canada and Mexico (NAFTA).
Having lost its head, Generation Wuss haunts DC’s very Bloody Tower.
Court System can not deal with this I don’t think. CIPA prevents it.
https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-2054-synopsis-classified-information-procedures-act-cipa
Every case would fall under CIPA.
The larger question is will they finally indict and prosecute HRC and Humma!
Homey said ‘No reasonable prosecutor would take on the case’ after reading the CIPA rules I linked above I begin to see what he was talking about. 101 CIPA simultaneous prosecutions would be just the start. How would it work?
Since all these criminals wanted us to be living in a Banana Republic it would seem fitting and just that they should be punished under the rules they would employ had they succeeded …. firing squads come to mind
Military Tribunals?
For treason. Definitely.
Normally the military can only try a civilian if they commit a crime on a military installation. Is Washington DC considered a military installation?
Great read first thing in the morning. Thanks!
I'll be very happy if they prosecute Clapper, aka Yoda, and his side kick Brennan.
The evidence is there but I am now trying to figure out just how the prosecutions would be done. It is jaw dropping once you start researching the procedures. Suppose all the crooks are charged. Then what? Truly mind boggling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So it has begun. Finally. I'm curious to see how far(down) the food chain the criminal referrals/indictments go. I would love to see go all the way to bammy. I think that if it were to play out that way, it would be catastrophic for the Democrat party. I guess the big question is: how much intestinal fortitude does our AG have? If he takes this all the way he will do so under the constant threat of death/ bodily harm. Hoping POTUS has given up few of his best secret service men to watch over Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is quite confident the DOJ Inspector General’s referral Thursday to the U.S. Attorney for his criminal prosecution is going nowhere.
“We were advised of the referral within the past few weeks. Although we believe the referral is unjustified, the standard for an IG referral is very low,” McCabe’s attorney released in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We have already met with staff members from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We are confident that, unless there is inappropriate pressure from high levels of the Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will conclude that it should decline to prosecute.”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2018/04/19/mccabe-responds-n2472677
LikeLiked by 1 person
He knows. I too doubt they will. I can’t see how they can just charge one of the vast scheme team. This conspiracy is out of the realm of the legal system to handle. After only a small amount of research I can’t see how. Not even RICO. It would take DRASTIC action by POTUS. It really seems to be above the law. I know they are all traitors but the criminal justice system can not deal with something like this from what I can tell. No wonder Sessions recused.
Why not many plea-bargains with prosecutions only against the hold-outs and top people? Serious question, what is the problem with that approach?
For me, Mueller being allowed to continue working in this justice department to date speaks volumes as to how corrupt the justice is and remains.
McCabe is going down. His attorney is getting paid to TRY and get him off. It's just spin – relax, All is going according to plan,
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I now understand why there has been no action by Sessions. Not even RICO can deal with this. It is Plus Ultra the criminal justice system.
This is above Sessions pay grade.
I too was worried that Rudy is just to broker getting these bozos off. I really want justice and just getting caught is not enough. There has to be consequences so that this doesn't happen again. Also the rhino branch of the unitary must be drained.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Commander in Chief of the military the way to get Obama is by Court martial.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone explain the reference to dropping off Soros in Russia. The implication seems to be that that Russia hates Soros and would be glad to do him in. What is the history behind that?
I hope that this beautiful dragnet being spread by the white hats is also design to catch the 5th column black hats. I would love to see a cultural change in the MSM sparked by a healthy respect and fear of the retribution of Justice for those who perpetuate lies in the press — especially lies that try to oust a sitting President.
I haven’t read anything in Sundance’s writings to indicate that MSM is going to be held accountable. Priority is that we catch Obama and Hillary and all those below them. I hope we expose the leaders of the Uniparty/New World order and their real motives in controlling everything. I hope we expose and prosecute the black hats who reside in the MSM, and shut down some Pravada misinformation centers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are the architects of this Coup attempt on our president, including Obama, Hillary, Comey, Lynch, the MSM related to the Bilderberg group? What is Soros' relation to the Bilderberg group, and how are their missions/purposes different?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike