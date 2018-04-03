Prequel – Specific Instructions From Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller Surface…

Overnight last night Special Counsel Robert Mueller released an attachment as part of a responsive court pleading. The attachment was a previously unknown letter from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller outlining the specific authority of his investigative appointment. The letter from Rosenstein to Mueller is dated August 2nd, 2017.

The revelation of the content within the letter, in conjunction with the specific date of transmission to Robert Mueller, substantively changes my review of Rod Rosenstein’s 2017 motives and intents surrounding his authorization of the Special Counsel appointment.

Before getting to the Rosenstein letter to Mueller, it is important to review the origin of a specific fact that will be a key component in the next post. To establish an important and needed time-frame. See Page 18, Item #3, second paragraph of Interim Congressional Report:

“The FBI’s conduct in relation to supplying the text messages between Strzok and Page only heightens concern about actions and intentions at the highest echelons of the FBI. The DOJ OIG obtained the initial batch of text messages on July 20, 2017.“

Inspector General Horowitz gained the Page/Strzok text messages on July 20th, 2017.

