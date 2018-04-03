Prequel – Specific Instructions From Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller Surface…

Overnight last night Special Counsel Robert Mueller released an attachment as part of a responsive court pleading. The attachment was a previously unknown letter from Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller outlining the specific authority of his investigative appointment. The letter from Rosenstein to Mueller is dated August 2nd, 2017.
The revelation of the content within the letter, in conjunction with the specific date of transmission to Robert Mueller, substantively changes my review of Rod Rosenstein’s 2017 motives and intents surrounding his authorization of the Special Counsel appointment.
Before getting to the Rosenstein letter to Mueller, it is important to review the origin of a specific fact that will be a key component in the next post. To establish an important and needed time-frame. See Page 18, Item #3, second paragraph of Interim Congressional Report:
“The FBI’s conduct in relation to supplying the text messages between Strzok and Page only heightens concern about actions and intentions at the highest echelons of the FBI. The DOJ OIG obtained the initial batch of text messages on July 20, 2017.“
Inspector General Horowitz gained the Page/Strzok text messages on July 20th, 2017.
As I read through this article, it appears the OIG received the Strzok-Page texts from the White House. All of the news articles between July 20th adn the Manafort raid deal with investigating the investigators and red lines surrounding the President’s financial dealings prior to and unrelated to the campaign.
RR’s memo was a CYA job. No other plausible explanation.
Yes, that was the day.
According to the official timeline requested by nimrodman and delivered on the last page,
7/20/17: DOJ Inspector General receives compromising texts of Mueller investigator Peter Strzok from FBI
From the article linked above:
As we pointed out, the last part refers to a regulation that says, “The Special Counsel will be provided with a specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated.” Mueller contends that he didn’t skirt the regulation here because he did indeed receive a “specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated” from Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein. That Rosenstein memo (though heavily redacted) was revealed in a court filing on Monday.
It states that the memo gives Mueller a more specific description of his authority and that he can investigate Paul Manafort for any “crimes arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych.” And that’s pretty much what Manafort was indicted for.
But, here’s the weird part about this: The Rosenstein “secret” memo revealed in this week’s court filing is dated August 2, 2017. According to media reports, Paul Manfort’s home was raided July 26, 2017. So that means Rosenstein’s laid out the more specified scope and definition of authority for the special counsel investigation six days after Manafort’s home had already been raided.
What does this mean legally? Well, again the the legal experts are divided.
“There is something very wrong about that,” said Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz on Fox News Tuesday night, adding that the scope of the investigation should be clearly defined. “This special prosecutor is looking at everything. Where does it stop?”
Interestingly, the secret Rosenstein Memo specifically states the “following allegations were within the scope of the investigation at the time of (Mueller’s) appointment” (on May 17,2017) and are “within the scope of the order.” If that’s true, why did Rosenstein wait 3 months to write that memo? Wouldn’t this be something that Rosenstein would want to get into the official record right after making the May appointment? As Manafort’s case unfolds in court, you can bet his attorneys will be asking those very same questions.
So Mule was ‘given authority’ to find something, anything, then once something was found, that would be his charge… to investigate that.
Right. Illegal. Crooked. Insurance Policy.
Rosenstein and Mueller need to be picked up and/or removed, as active coup participants.
Rosenstein covered Mueller illegally raiding Manafort’s home, much like the warrant on Carter Page covered illegal spying!!!
Bingo!!
Rosenstein did NOT give Mueller “specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated” ” but a Carte Blance “Hunting & Fishing License”. Intentionally, and in violation of the applicable Law.
Unlawful… so… Everything outside of “Russia Collusion with the Trump Campaign” is really “Fruit of the Poisoned Tree”. Especially because:
A) Collusion has no definition as a crime. It could be Conspiracy to Defraud, if Fraud happened, and something of value changed hand. (Like paying for a fraudulent document, and then using it to conduct a false investigation against a Political Candidate, to influence the Election and defraud the American Voters of an honest Election.)
B) There was no real evidence to suggest there was any “probable cause” to have this wasteful and politically divisive ‘investigation’.
C) No evidence of any wrong doing has been attached to the Trump Campaign.
It was a Political Scam, breaking numerous laws, even felonies, and was done “knowingly, willfully, and intentionally” by all involved to steal the election for Hillary and the Democrats. Rosenstein, Mueller, and all involved in the Trump Dossier and the false FISA Warrants should be the Defendants in this trial! Then go to the Hillary Emails and Cover Up trial. And then……so on ad infinitum.
Just my opinion, but strongly substantiated by what I have seen here, as well a other places.
Viktor Yanukovytch was in office 25 February 2010 – 22 February 2014.
Today I read somewhere Rosenstein just appointed a new Deputy attorney General, and moved the Other guy to another position in another state.
July 20th. POTUS goes to pentagon. Receives evidence, including Strzok-Page Texts. Potus forwards evidence to OIG (and others?).
But think about this. July 20th is when Mueller received notification on Strzok/Page. July 26th is when Mueller raided Manafort’s home. Then on August 2nd, this letter is written. These three events MUST be linked in some way.
I think Mueller didn’t find out about the texts until July 27, see my comment below with excerpt from a letter from Horowitz.
Mueller goes into high gear, raiding Manafort, trying to contain the text message problem, and then looping back to RR for CYA after-the-fact justification for the expansion of his probe. During the same time, he also issued a preservation letter to POTUS about the Trump Jr. meeting. Mueller also starts orchestrating leaks about being afraid he’s going to be fired. Trump getting the Page-Strzok texts from the pentagon makes sense. That explains how the OIG could have received the texts without the knowledge of the allies of Mueller and RR withing the FBI. Under normal agency operations, it would be easy for them to issue an informal BOLO for OIG requests for texts, etc. Not so much if intelligence on FBI was being gathered from someone outside the agency. Just a guess.
Mueller went into overdrive.
Where did you read that Mueller was notified on July 20? From the paragraph in the document, the OIG got the texts July 20th and “upon review”
then the OIG notified Mueller that Strzok’s attitudes were inappropriate.
Seems to me there would be some time during which OIG reviewed the texts before notifying Mueller? Hours? A day? Several days? It does not say.
So how long between the OIG telling Mueller and Mueller removing Strzok?
Did Mueller let Strzok stay long enough to run that raid on Manafort before removing him?
Was the Manafort investigation part Strzok’s personal “inappropriate”-poison-tree contributions?
The NYT article, and a mountain of other press, hits on July 20th. I’m saying that if a bunch of press outlets knew Mueller’s team was being investigated, the Mueller would have had a pretty good idea of what was coming.
Articles about Mueller being afraid for his job and his team being investigated just happen to hit the news on the date the OIG receives the texts from the FBI. Those articles and the whole “Mueller can’t be fired” argument were created by the small group with full knowledge of what the OIG would be receiving.
Meant to say Horowitz. Apologies. It feels like everything is starting to run together here. In my mind, it feels like these texts were the impetus for Manafort’s home being raided. The timetable is too tight.
We know from earlier research that SD presented, the IG must immediately notify any agency of wrongdoing. He/she is not allowed to wait for other adjacent evidence. So, I suspect within 24 hours would be proper.
Having tornado alert, take shelter, lights flickering. Going to go check it out.
Please stay safe Y/O!
I second that!
Well for those who have Wall Street Journal coverage:
House Committee Staffer Removed From Job Amid Russia Questions WSJ 2017
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher defends Paul Behrends, says will move him to office staff
Politico reported this week that Mr. Behrends has a working relationship with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin. Ms. Veselnitskaya and Mr. Akhmetshin met with Donald Trump Jr. and two other members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle in 2016, purportedly to give the Trump campaign damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. later said nothing came of the meeting, and President Trump has denied anyone in his campaign colluded with Russia.
Good crumb. A big one too.
A California Republican. Go figure.
Funny how that works. Busy Don Jr gets his & staffers’ time wasted for 5-10-15 minutes with some crazed setup by a fraud. Honeypot totally fails but then he and the whole family are investigated, defamed, extorted, intimidated, and jeopardized with the full machinery of O’s stasi state.
Behrends “has a working relationship with” same Russians and gets a new job in the swamp.
As reliable as an ATM.
It doesn’t change my view on the roles Rosenstein and Mueller are playing but I’m on the edge of my seat waiting to see how it does for you Sundance! Bring it on!
Everyone is playing a bad poker hand right until the end. No one is folding, but Trump will not be bluffed because he know what cards everyone is holding and he has 4 aces.
Keep raising !
The black hats’ only option, other than defendant status or suicide, is to tough it out (bluff) and hope they get lucky. I’m not thinking luck is going to help them in this.
Nope! Also I’d count one of the aces that POTUS has… We the American people.
A few will get lucky. I just hope there are no deals to walk free…for anyone.
Lookin’ at you Lois, Peter, Lisa, Andy, Jim, Loretta, Sally, Eric, Samantha, Susan, Joe, Denis, Huma, John, Jim C, John B, Stan, Hillary, Barry…and friends.
So, assuming that we are talking about attachment bullet point #2, then Ros directed Mueller to investigate Manafort’s Russian dealings “before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych”.
This is February 2010 to February 2014, which we now know is the period that Mueller used to get Manafort on his lobbying work from that period. But who exactly was Manafort lobbying, and with whom? Other researchers noted that this is the exact period in which Hillary Clinton was Sec. of the State Dept, and happens to coincide with massive payments to the Clinton Foundation.
https://www.rt.com/usa/243017-ukraine-clinton-foreign-donors/
Thank you for that, something feels really, really bad in all this.
Donald Trump’s campaign chairman helped a pro-Russian governing party in Ukraine secretly route at least $2.2 million in payments to two prominent Washington lobbying firms in 2012, doing so in a way that effectively obscured the foreign political party’s efforts to influence US policy.
****
Ironically, one of the lobbying firms Manafort and Gates worked with has strong Democratic ties.
The founder and chairman of the Podesta Group, Tony Podesta, is the brother of longtime Democratic strategist John Podesta, who now is campaign chairman for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
http://www.businessinsider.com/ap-paul-manafort-undisclosed-foreign-lobbying-for-pro-russia-political-party-in-ukraine-2016-8
Bingo! My inderstanding was that Manafort was working for the GOOD guy in Ukraine.
So, maybe all of this is intimidation by the Swamp. And now, it will be uncovered.
don’t forget the Podesta connection. Manafort was working for or with the Podesta group during that timeframe. the same Podesta group that was tipped off to register as a foreign agent whereas Manafort didn’t and was charged for it.
July 20, 2017
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that he plans to continue in his role despite recent criticism from President Donald Trump.
“I have the honor of serving as Attorney General. It goes beyond any I thought I would have had for myself,” said Sessions at a press conference announcing a major cybercrime bust. “We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue doing so as long as appropriate.””
http://time.com/4866280/jeff-sessions-donald-trump-resign-recuse/
Suspicious cat?
” It goes beyond any I thought I would have had for myself,”
So it’s about him and not serving the POTUS?
Someone told Trump that Manafort was a set up? Could it have been the same someone who visited Trump’s NY office and the next day Trump moved transition to NJ? I know the former would be pre election (and thus probably not legal) and latter would be post election. No, I guess that would be too far fetched. Just a thought that went thru my mind.
After several weeks or months, anything could have been a tip that Manafort was too complicated.
Manafort has owned an apartment in Trump Tower for years. Now, maybe he was an oppo insert. But PT moved around in those circles for a long time as well.
“Someone told Trump that Manafort was a set up? “
Most likely General Flynn or possibly Jeff Sessions but I think Flynn would be more likely.
Rosenstein’s secret memo is rather like the FISA to spy on Trump. Permission requested/given, after the event! He needs to be sacked, and enquiry held.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They both need to be investigated.
As active coup participants and likely plotters, “investigated” should include waterboard.
Rats, it is four minutes before my bed time. I haven’t been this excited and wanted to stay up and stay on the internet since the climategate emails were dumped.
I’ll check in tomorrow to as the swamp swirls.
margaret–the climategate emails—lol! That cracked me up!
I need t log off too. I should have been in bed with lights off by now. Dang developments!
Where are the hardcore gals when we need you?
Ha! Warming up!
climategate emails… I still have my notes and need to give some of them to my neighbor. 😁
It screams what most of us have been saying, to wit, Rosenstein is part of the cabal to impeach our President. Moreover, Rosenstein has been leaking everything to his left-wing wife so the defendants can order their evidence accordingly. Now watch Mueller start granting immunity to the key players just like McCabe did in the Hillary investigation. Checkmate. Democrats walk thanks to a feckless Sessions and Trump faces impeachment. If Trump testifies in any manner before Mueller, game over.
Please…No! I don’t think I can stomach these criminals being set free!
No one is walking.
No one.
Everything they have ever said to one another, since this started, on any device or in any place has been recorded.
One way or another, they are all effed.
I like the way you think!
Hope you’re right, but I doubt RR and RM were completely unaware of traces left.
not sure how one hides from the NSA when they are targeting one’s communications. ham radio, burner phones are irrelevant if one is in their sites. and forget about secure communications over the Internet. point being, there is some rope being let out. i think RR is going to hang by it. Mueller is right behind him. a second SC is coming and coming soon.
I was just remembering, because someone brought it up recently, that the last text between the lovebirds was June 23 2017. Page wrote to Strzok “Please don’t ever text me again”. They knew they were popped. Not sure if that was Page breaking up with Strzok or a signal from Page to Strzok that they should no longer be using those phones for communication. In any case I find it interesting that by July 20 2017 IG Horowitz obtained the first batch of texts. It actually seems late to me, nearly a month. I wonder who was the first to find out about the affair and texts, Maybe a whistleblower?.
I think some of the answer might be here: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2017-12-13%20DOJ%20IG%20to%20Grassley,%20Johnson%20-%20Strzok%20Text%20Messages.pdf
In gathering evidence for the OIG’s ongoing 2016 election review, we
requested, consistent with standard practice, that the FBI produce text messages
from the FBI-issued phones of certain FBI employees involved in the Clinton email
investigation based on search terms we provided. After finding a number
of politically-oriented text messages between Page and Strzok, the OIG sought
from the FBI all text messages between Strzok and Page from their FBI-issued
phones through November 30, 2016, which covered the entire period of the
Clinton e-mail server investigation. The FBI produced these text messages on
July 20, 2017. […] On July 27, 2017, upon our identification of many of the political text messages, the Inspector General met with the Deputy Attorney General and the
Special Counsel to inform them of the texts that we had discovered, and provided
them with a significant number of the texts, so that they could take any
management action they deemed appropriate.
Sort of a quibble, but it was June 25th.
(You can always find images of their last texts by googling verbiage of the last text.)
Doxxed on five months clear treason (after inauguration) …tsk, tsk.
The secret memo refers to the parameters of Mueller investigation.
Where are those parameters ALL listed? Or are they?
A Special Counsel is supposed to investigate a probable crime. There was no probable cause. There was no crime of Trump campaign in the first place.
Looking for collusion when collusion is no crime anyway is not probable cause.
I hope Manafort has a case. I do think the guy is dirty but Mueller was so out of bounds.
It is beginning to look to me as if Mueller botched both the case against Flynn and the one against Manafort. That poison fruit certainly leads to a lot of food poisoning…
Nobody seems to remember that:
1. “The Podesta Group, a prominent lobbying and public relations firm, is one of the two unidentified companies mentioned in the grand jury indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Richard Gates, NBC News reported”
(http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/357884-podesta-group-is-one-of-the-companies-mentioned-in-manafort)
2. Does anybody have any news from Tony Podesta which was apparantly doing similar job to Manafort?
Podesta has dropped off the face of the earth. On Sunday Oct. 29 2017, he attended Hillary’s 70th Birthday Bash. On Monday Oct. 30, the Manafort indictments were handed down, the Podesta Group was mentioned and Tony Podesta announced that he was shuttering his mega gazillion income business. I’m betting that someone within the Clinton Pal Network gave him the heads up what was coming (that is, he was prepared ON MONDAY) to close the business. He probably had a cozy little chat with Hillary at the party – probably told her that he would throw her to the wolves if she thought about throwing him under the bus. Just my theory – no evidence.
“Looking for” collusion when supposed, targeted collusion was a known setup against POTUS by your team. That’s a conspiracy.
The SC rule is a work around created by the DOJ and Congress after the independent counsel law expired in 1999. It undermines the power of the Executive branch. The DOJ Is a department within the Executive branch and the POTUS appoints the AG. Should the AG need to recuse himself then he should inform the President who then should appoint a replacement subject to advice and consent of the Senate. However there are enough attorneys within the DOJ to allow for a special prosecutor. This is what US Attorney for Utah Huber is.
Oh, my! A mystery novel could not be any better! Thank you … Again, Sundance!
Why am I wondering where Guilliani was around this time? I feel like DJT, with full knowledge now of the corruption, begrudgingly accepted the Sessions confirmation “mistake” because Rudy was able to advise that a Huber ‘type’ is DJT’s best way out and could tell 45 how he would have run things dealing with the NY RICO cases and various leaks that could flow from those investigations.
What stands out to me is in the letter from Rosenstein to Muller that no one had seen until now. It points out a specific crime for Muller to look into. That sure blows a hole in Manfort can get off because Muller shouldn’t have been appointed to begin with. That also puts a different light on both Muller and Rosenstein in my opinion. To be honest movies and TV were never this good. 🙂
Disagree. This seems not unlike a judge granting a search warrant after the search has been conducted.
Sequence matters.
I see Mueller and Rosy hitting back after the OIG uncovered the text. The August memo shows coordination between the Small group and Rosenstien and giving Mueller cover.
Also to add, Mueller already knew about the text and what the OIG would find. Isn’t that obstruction if he knew his team was dirty? Maybe Misprision?
Trump Jr released his emails to the public about meeting with Russian lawyer (in Trump Tower) on July 9, 2017 and it was leaked July 14, 2017 to NBC that there were two other Russians present (a Russian-American lobbyist and a former Soviet counterintelligence officer).
Papadopoulos was charged under seal in July and was arrested when he arrived at Dulles International Airport on July 27. (Wash post)
Devin Nunes also started hitting hard in Obama Adm unmasking if Trump campaign officials in July 2017.
Also, Priestap’s testimony to Congress was July 26, 2017 (six days after Strzok and Page texts obtained) on Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and election influence:
Bill Priestap
Assistant Director, Counterintelligence Division
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Statement Before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Washington, D.C.
July 26, 2017
https://www.fbi.gov/news/testimony/oversight-of-the-foreign-agents-registration-act-and-attempts-to-influence-us-elections
The Rosenstein Memo to Mueller on Aug 2nd only reveals the instructions regarding Paul Manafort. I have a feeling that the big black redacted segment that follows is what Sundance is getting at given his reference to page 18, #3, second paragraph. I guess we will find out soon enough.
OK, maybe, I’m late to the party; but I had always understood that the text messages were received by the IG, then shared to the prosecutor and Congressional investigation committee.
Then, I started reading the document from the beginning.
Lo and behold, bolding mine:
Now, I learn that the texts were “recovered” from FBI devices!
What happens when an investigator unerases or recovers deleted texts on one FBI device?
Obviously, the investigators look upstream and downstream for other devices to apply “forensic” tests!
Until, the investigator(s) uncover and interrogate every FBI device that may have sent/received/stored/transferred messages!
That is; any self respecting IT Forensics team would expend a lot of effort searching out every rivulet connected to that communication river.
There should be a lot more forensically “recovered” messages from a number of FBI devices out there documenting the backgrounds on all of these subversive seditious actions.
What will Sundance call the next post? Fulfillment . .Trinity. . .Deliverance. . .Detonation?
All suggestions taken from the deployment of the first nuclear bomb over Hiroshima.
The SC was to narrowly investigate the 2016 campaign for collusion woth Russia. Manafort’s Ukraine affair in 2004-2008 (?) is nearly years ago. Basically, Mueller is a very experienced hired swamp goon for dirty FBI Rosenstein.
Yes, Sir, Mr. President, fire Comey, here’s my letter of recommendation. Why did you go and tell everyone I did that?
Here we are again, Sir, Mr. President, please meet with Mueller, I again personally recommend him and his integrity. We will not investigate you. It’s the best way to clear your name by pretending we investigate you, give us permission to access your records because you can trust us……..After all, we are the FBI. By the way, Sessions, I suggest you keep your distance from the president, act neutral, don’t consult with him, it looks better this way when the verdict is in.
“The SC was to narrowly investigate the 2016 campaign for collusion with Russia. Manafort’s Ukraine affair in 2004-2008 (?) is nearly years ago. Basically, Mueller is a very experienced hired swamp goon for dirty FBI Rosenstein.
Yes, Sir, Mr. President, fire Comey, here’s my letter of recommendation. Why did you go and tell everyone I did that?
Here we are again, Sir, Mr. President, please meet with Mueller, I again personally recommend him and his integrity. We will not investigate you. It’s the best way to clear your name by pretending we investigate you, give us permission to access your records because you can trust us……..After all, we are the FBI. By the way, Sessions, I suggest you keep your distance from the president, act neutral, don’t consult with him, it looks better this way when the verdict is in.”
WOW. WOW.
A brilliant post. Channeling in a coherent way intuitions I could never solidify.
WOW.
We are the DOJ, I mean.
Which is why President Trump keeps scoffing at the term “Justice”.
Andy McCarthy published at National Review July 27 that there was no crime identified by Rosenstein for Mueller to investigate, and that Trump instead of attacking Sessions should insist that his DOJ follow federal regulations.
july 27th
FBI general council , james baker , comey confidant was discovered to have leaked to media
also around that time natalia (lawyer who met with don jr ) was allowed access to country thanks to ag lynch –
I really haven’t commented on this subject before, because things are continuously unraveling – and I don’t want to be wrong in the end (heh). We may have our suspicions and theories, but Sundance has put himself out there furthering the investigation and scrutiny upon involved entities.
Kudos, Sundance, for your transparency and forthright turns in direction when circumstances dictate. This seamless fluidity keeps me thinking and coming back.
The following was reported by WaPo about 12 hours ago under title “Justice official authorized Mueller to investigate whether Trump campaign chair colluded with Russia” (link below)…
“Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was authorized by a top Justice Department official to investigate whether Paul Manafort, the onetime chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, illegally coordinated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, new court filings show.
Manafort, who was indicted last year on felony charges related to his work in Ukraine before joining Trump’s campaign, has not been charged with any crimes connected to the presidential race. But a partly redacted memo included in court filings late Monday night revealed that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein authorized Mueller to pursue allegations that Manafort colluded with Russia in 2016.
THE NEW FILINGS SHOW THAT ROSENSTEIN SPECIFICALLY APPROVED lines of investigation for the special counsel in an August 2017 memo. A version of the memo filed in court showed that Rosenstein signed off on an investigation of whether Manafort “committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials” and of Manafort’s work as an international political consultant in Ukraine before joining Trump’s campaign.” [Emphasis added by me]
Definitely black hat actions!
See https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/justice-official-authorized-mueller-to-investigate-whether-trump-campaign-chair-colluded-with-russia/2018/04/03/ffa78ac4-3738-11e8-acd5-35eac230e514_story.html?utm_term=.5f50828fe48f
Note to moderator: I have not read all of the above comments; so, if this has already been posted, please feel free to delete.
Let me get this straight…
Russia is pretext to investigate Managort who was, by all accounts cooperating with SC at the time of raid. No crime in colluding even if there was collusion. Got to get Manafort on something else. But just asking Manafort for information on Ukraine wont work because Ukrain is outside of scope. Got to make it in scope. What to do? What to do? Raid Manaforts home and collect a bunch of stuff. loh and behold…there’s Ukrainian stuff in here. Well, now Ukrain can be considered as having arisen out of the Russia investigation.
They’ve tried this with the transition emails….use the non-crime of Russia to hunt for real ones.
All Proof they’re fishing for crimes and acting illegally. Rosy has to be a part of it because he’s letting it continue.
Well, we can’t have Manafort look like he’s cooperating can we? Let’s do a raid in the early hours and drum up some negative “news” on Trump’s Campaign Manager.
What is that on Mueller’s left wrist in the photo up top? A communication device? Looks like more than a watch to me.
LikeLike
Here’s the conclusion on Page 19 of the 7 Feb 2018 document
III. Conclusion
We should all recognize the harm done to our rule of law when crimes go unpunished
because government officials look the other way for the wealthy, famous, or powerful.
Americans rightly expect a single and impartial system of justice for all, not one for the well-
connected and a separate one for everyone else.
The information available to the Committee at this time raises serious questions about
how the FBI applied the rule of law in its investigation of classified information on Secretary
Clinton’s private email server. We know that:
• The FBI did not use a grand jury to compel testimony and obtain the vast majority of
evidence, choosing instead to offer immunity deals and allow fact witnesses to join key
interviews.
• There were substantial edits to Director Comey’s public statement that served to
downplay the severity of Secretary Clinton’s actions, and that the first draft of the memo
was distributed for editing two months before key witnesses were interviewed.
• Director Comey stated that he had not consulted with the Justice Department or White
House, when text messages suggest otherwise.106 We have text messages in which two
key investigators discuss an “insurance policy” against the “risk” of a Trump presidency,
and “OUR task.”107
• Messages discuss “unfinished business,” “an investigation leading to impeachment,” and
“my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”108
• Senior FBI officials—likely including Deputy Director McCabe— knew about newly
discovered emails on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner for almost a month before
Director Comey notified Congress.
• Over the period of at least four months, the FBI did not recover five months’ worth of
text messages requested by DOJ OIG and two Senate committees; however, when
pressed, DOJ OIG was able to recover missing texts in less than one week.
Taken together, this information warrants further inquiry. While some may discount the
investigation for political reasons, we all have a great interest in ensuring the public has
confidence in the integrity and independence of the FBI, the preeminent law enforcement agency
in the world. Unlike prosecutors or inspectors general, the primary goal of congressional
oversight is full transparency in order to promote public awareness and confidence in federal
agencies. For these reasons, our important work
Sundance, you are one magnificent human being.
So, bottom line, OUR – THE PEOPLE’S ELECTED (through the election of President Trump) Attorney General, the HIGHEST executive/judicial office in the land – HAD to self-recuse, walk on eggs, delay, exhibit excessive/time-burning/defeatist “honor and integrity”, foolishly castrate himself in a melodramatic Cio-Cio San manner. Allowing this Rosenstein character to mind the burning store.
All this while the enemy troops – Obama’s leftovers, career bureaucrats, criminals, “professionals” in Hillary’s deep, corrupt pockets, politicized pigs – are entitled TO THIS VERY MOMENY to obfuscate, cover up, prosecute, persecute, make up stuff, indict, put in jail people who didn’t do 1/1000 of what THEY did and do.
. . . Well, perhaps President Trump SHOULD hire Ann Coulter as an adviser, and I say that as somebody who never liked Shrill Ann.
Here’s a link to the Aug. 2, 2017 memo/letter…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/apps/g/page/politics/newly-disclosed-justice-department-memo-authorized-special-counsel-scope/2297/
I know we aren’t big Greg Jarrett fans but he did say on Hannity that this secret document was dated 1 week after the FBI raid on Manaforts house so maybe it was done as a cya move?
