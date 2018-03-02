Spin Machine Overdrive – New York Times Attempts To Provide Cover for McCabe Motive Outlined in Pending IG Report…

The New York Times (Matt Appuzzo & Adam Goldman) published an article yesterday citing a pending DOJ Inspector General Horowitz report that points the finger at former Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe for leaking information to the media.
Citing four people familiar with the IG inquiry, the motive for the New York Times is transparent. The “small group” of DOJ/FBI officials are trying to head-off the disturbing aspect to the IG outline and spin a false narrative. However, our earlier research into the text messaging of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, in combination with the leak in question to former Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett, allows us to see through the narrative.
The unnamed officials within the back-story, clouded by the verbiage in both the New York Times recent article and the Washington Post follow-up, are all ‘small group’ members: FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki and FBI Public Relations Director Mike Kortan.
Prior reporting showed Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe -along with the entire small group- became aware of the Clinton emails on the Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner laptop on September 28th, 2016. Attempting to protect Hillary Clinton, text messages showed McCabe and crew withheld that information for several weeks until October 28, 2016, when congress was notified and a public statement was made by Mike Kortan and FBI Director James Comey.
♦On January 25th, 2018, Senator Chuck Grassley released a series of text messages between Page and Strzok (full pdf here). Within the release there is a portion of messaging where Lisa Page is identified on the phone with “Devlin” (see page #5 – screen grab below):
[Peter Strzok is ‘INBOX’ and Lisa Page is “OUTBOX’]
The “Devlin” in question is former Wall Street Journal National Security reporter Devlin Barrett, currently with The Washington Post. In the above cited text message exchange Lisa Page is on the phone with Devlin Barrett when the news of the Abedin/Weiner laptop Clinton emails was released. “Mike’s phone is on fire” is referencing former FBI Public Affairs Director, Michael “Mike” Kortan.
♦Simultaneous to this October 2016 timeline there was internal “small group” discussion about another controversial issue; the need for Andrew McCabe to recuse himself from the financial investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.
FBI Chief of Staff James “Jim” Rybicki held the opinion that McCabe should recuse; however, taking that action may have compromised McCabe’s ability to protect Hillary Clinton. Lisa Page was the legal counsel to McCabe during these events and discussions, and didn’t see the need for a recusal or change of prior plans.
On October 23rd, 2016, Devlin Barrett again reported on a scoop:
“Scoop: McAuliffe PAC gave $467,500 to campaign of wife of senior FBI official who oversaw Clinton email probe” (link)
(Tweet Link) and (Story Link)
This October 23rd, 2016, “scoop” aligns with the internal text messaging discussion between Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page who were discussing James Comey’s chief-of-staff James Rybicki recommending that FBI Asst. Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe should be recused from the Hillary Clinton investigation.
From the messaging the recusal was discussed mid-through-late October 2016:
00:52am …”if it’s a matter similar to those we’ve been talking about lately”…
The sourcing for the exclusive report by Devlin Barrett contained great details about the internal discussion on the controversy of Andrew McCabe and his financial connections to Clinton/McAuliffe. The leaks for the story were provided by Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
“Article is out, but hidden behind paywall so can’t read it,” Page texted Strzok on Oct. 24, 2016.
“Wsj? Boy that was fast,” Strzok texted back, using the initials of the famed financial newspaper. “Should I ‘find’ it and tell the team?” (link)
According to the New York Times article yesterday: […] “The inspector general has concluded that Mr. McCabe authorized F.B.I. officials to provide information for that article, according to the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the report before it is published. The public affairs office had arranged a phone call to discuss the case, the people said. Mr. McCabe, as deputy director, had the authority to engage the news media.”
Again, the October 2016 “public affairs office” was Michael “Mike” Kortan. The New York Times is asserting that IG Horowitz will show the ‘small group’, McCabe, Kortan, Page and Strzok, coordinated for the leak of information to the Wall Street Journal.
Worth noting – Mike Kortan is the same FBI official who released the recent unauthorized FBI statement about the Nunes memo: “grave concerns about material omissions of fact” etc. A few days later Kortan was advised to resign by current FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Heard Sarah Carter say on Hannity last night the OIG report may be delayed till April.
That’s fine with me, especially if it forces Mueller to play his cards (more Russian indictments) ahead of the IG report coming out.
There is a battle going on for public opinion in all of this (between the Black Hats and the White Hats), and the White Hats are at a disadvantage because of the biased media.
That being the case, timing is important.
A delay.until.april may explain POTUS,s frustration tweet regarding the IG.
Could be. It’s just time for a major “black hat” take down. I known timing is everything, but sometimes when you snooze you loose.
But the vast bulk of machinations are not seen by us. The players are playing. We see the tip of the iceberg. It is only later that the bulk is revealed.
I was hoping for March 15th
The Ides of March is a day on the Roman calendar that corresponds to March 15. It was marked by several religious observances and was notable for the Romans as a deadline for settling debts
It might still be in March, leaks are more than getting in front of the news, like today’s MSM, they are about trying to influence the government; social engineering, if speculation isn’t fact based maybe(s) are a dime a dozen; maybe the OIG report is going to be released in March, but they want to catch the black-hats off guard.
Trump the master showman. Release shall happen for maximum impact. Date TBD.
Oh goodie. Gives us more time to speculate.
If the IG has the Fab Five on lockdown, then I guess the leaker(s) here would be McCabe, Kortan and/or Rybicki?
This is the same pattern we’ve seen before in the continuing PR war — try go get ahead of the story (in this instance; Black Hats and their media accomplices) by getting your own spin out before the information (IG report, in this case) actually drops.
Additionally, I wonder if Mueller is waiting to name the “Russian DNC hackers” to try to steal the thunder of the IG report? The timing seems suspect and strategic, although I don’t know exactly when Mueller will make that announcement.
I knew Mueller was shifting to an emphasis on the hack. I doubt Mueller will name Crowdstrike as accessories since they let all the emails get stolen by doing nothing for 36 days.
The emails are not lost. NSA has them all.
The emails weren’t stolen and the DNC server wasn’t hacked.
Crowdstrike was the only entity to inspect the ‘hacked server’ and it’s more than curious the FBI didn’t seize that equipment in the interest of national security. Fast forward to all that we have learned since Crowdstrike’s dubious claim and it begins to take form.
When Joe Digenova stated Crowdstrike was rumored to have been one of contractors allowed illegal access to Raw Data (702s), it means Crowdstrike was working on Operation Trump with the FBI. A big puzzle piece just fit into place. Crowdstrike was also used to bring legitimacy to the Russian Collusion story via ‘Russians hacked the DNC Server’.
You take away the DNC server hack and what does that leave you? An insider took the emails and was said insider Seth Rich? If so, murder charges possible as well?
What I think is Mueller will name some Russians as Guccifer 2 in an idictment for hacking the DNC and Podesta emails knowing full wel the case will never go to court since these persons will never be extradited.. It will be just like the 13 Russian trolls story where the narrative is put in the form of an indictment that will never have to be proven with evidence.
I was thinking Julian Assange had the key as to who hacked the DNC. It’s assumed they Seth Rich and someone with a thumb drive were responsible so how is Mueller gonna claim it was Guccifer if he thinks that may not be true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Assange is holding some cards here as well. He always said he knows who hacked (not) into the DNC system, and it wasn’t Russia. He must have evidence to support that, I would think. And he will use it if Mueller tries to go after him on this. Also, I can’t help but think Mueller has knowledge of the system being leaked (thumb drive) versus hacked. This story has yet to be told and further will bolster Trump’s claim. The Dems went to a heck of a lot of trouble to make sure Hillary won, when everyone was so sure she would! Tells ya something.. they are liars, and deceitful to the core and just don’t know how to act any differently.
The question remains whether Mueller releases his “evidence” or waits… Kim DOT com has contacted Mueller multiple times to give him the information regarding Seth Rich… let’s see if they attempt o cover their trails again…
He’s gonna have a tough time with that narrative: http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/insider-ed-butowsky-seth-richs-father-told-knew-sons/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who knows if there even was a leak?
NYT is probably just churning out feces ….situation normal.
The NYT and WaPo have proven that they have abadoned any pretence of objectie journalism and are engaged in partisan CYA- primarily for themselves. I hope these papers, along with CNN and MSNBC,go bankrupt.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Every time I read about the hideous behavior of these senior federal government workers, I’m more convinced than ever that it’s time to end the FBI. They have not one iota’s inkling of duty, honor or service in them. Shameful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The FBI has been a political weapon without constraints for a long time.
It appears ‘The fourth Branch’ of our government was weaponized by the Clinton Presidency. Bush just let them roll. Obama turned them into an enemy of American citizens.
Either they go or get reeled in by their Boss, to their original roll, in the executive branch.
We now have an age group of in-bed un-elected civil service employees who have participated in this criminal activity who are not baby boomers including Obama.
“Generation X, also known as the 13th Generation or as the Baby Busters, refers to the generation born between mid-1960s and 1980. Most of the people of this generation are usually considered as being apathetic, cynical, skeptical, loners and idlers, pessimistic, alienated and do not trust the traditional values and institutions. However, this generation is also noted for the highly entrepreneurial and techno savvy individuals who have contributed to the growth of Internet such as — the founders of Amazon, Dell, Google, MySpace, Wikipedia and Yahoo.”
These folks were weaponized by our public school system.
The root of the rot!
The Public School …ie…”Government School”…traces its influences back to Horace Mann and the initial reliance upon modeling The German Educational System, that was the foundation of Social Engineering (and the requirements of developing, and controlling, “the worker” in the budding Industrial Revolution era)..
America, at the time, had not established its own public educational system (personality) and relied upon importing many of the tenets (and teachers) of this Social Democratic philosophy.
As our Nation’s wealth started to sky rocket during the 19th century, wealthy benefactors started their own institutions of higher learning ( Johns Hopkins etc.) and paid big money (at the time) to recruit the prestige foreign professors who espoused these philosophies…considered state of the art
Add to this the significance of home grown Liberal Education thinkers, John Dewey, Woodrow Wilson..etc. and we have been sowing the seeds of this liberal education pathology ever since…(Controls and restrictions over the “unwashed masses”)
The education rot, as you refer, did not just happen over-night.
In addition to that, I’m not sure they do any work.
All these people do is gossip about what the media is going to say next. Does anyone in Washington DC do actual work or do they exist to serve as sources for the media?
This is way too cozy. The First Amendment was designed to ensure a free and independent press but it’s become an arm of the state.
Good article and I get the spin being produced now.
But why again did Page and Strzok leak info about McCabe’s potential conflict of interest due to his wife’s received donation?
I am not thinking clearly this morning apparently and am about to get another refill on my coffee…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no evidence, but suspected Strzok leaked the campaign contribution info to force McCabe to recuse himself, opening up the FBI Asst Deputy Director position for Strzok to assume and gain “authority to engage the media” for himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pet MSM can spin it at the outset and control the narrative to some degree before it can be picked up by conservative media.
So do you think it was a situation where McCabe’s conflict of interest was coming out anyway, and this was just a way to soften and control narrative by leaking to MSM first?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very likely. I’ve reviewed her campaign filings and nothing appears out of order on the face of it but the optics are terrible.
MC Cabe has bigger problems then a leak in the upcoming IG report I would think. Could this be cover for one of the lessors. Perhaps it’s to set up the tone of Mike Kortans defense, just doing my job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would be great if there was even more evidence on the four phones confiscated from Page and Strzok. The iMessage back and forth (on their personal devices) is probably really damning since it appears they thought that medium was 100% secure and non-traceable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something that I never hear discussed is the fact that Paige and Strzok discussed using untraceable phones. Since what we have seen on their “official” phone texts has been so damning, I continue to wonder what information could be gleaned from those unauthorized devices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When are we going to see these slugs in orange jump suits? Probably never.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep the faith. The end always drags out when the vermin are circling the drain.
Great story by SD here. Took solid analysis and wrapped it up with some fine logistical analysis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the swamp is being drained, does this mean we have a clog in the drain? I think a single indictment of a “small group” member would go a long way to turning public opinion.
While I agree in premise, even that one single small individual’s indictment would show the white hats hand and allow the big fish to plan accordingly.
Agree dumbo. It would go a long way to motivate voters. Imo, without some indictments, we have many demoralized, tuned out, checked out repubs and independents.
We ordinary ‘deplorables’ would already have been prosecuted. This delaying stinks like the swamp! I echo Trumps frustration here on this board knowing everything is there to lock these perps up. Time for action! Lock’em up!
Delay after delay, inaction after inaction all amount to the sum total of nothing significant probably will ever be done. The seditious will continue on, playing musical chairs with job openings, shuttling themselves from position to position while living off taxpayers the rest of their lives. In their wake, they leave half the country so full of blood lust and rage against the other half, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in generations.
Robert Mueller, with the blessing of the media, the Dim Party and the DOJ have wasted our money and drove wedges intended to keep stirring ire and dissension. His only goal is to sow mistrust and suspicion regarding President Trump.
After months and months of collusion investigations by Congress and the FBI, nothing was found. The DOJ solution? By rule of recusal, appoint Rosenstein so in turn he can hire not just any special prosecutor to prosecute something that doesn’t exist. Objective: Create something, anything, in order to dismiss the glaring crimes that go unpunished and shift imaginary blame onto Donald Trump. An Obama Regime operating procedure carried out to such perfection, even Val Jar couldn’t have devised it better. Mueller holds far too much of our country’s future in his hands, meanwhile escaping scrutiny of some of his past involvements. That’s how it’s done.
Notice the time spent pouring over the Strzok/Page emails by everybody but Robert Mueller. Notice the media’s penchant for allowing criminals to escape exposure, while bird-dogging Hope Hicks. Notice several delays of the IG report. Are they still rereading all the info we’ve reread numerous times or is more time needed to keep rewriting and editing the report? Notice the more than ample amount of time allowed for evidence to be altered or destroyed. At some point, what more stones are there to turn?
I share my President’s frustration, anger toward the injustice and his impatience with a colossal waste of time, money and unnecessary incitement of division and hatred, given the fact his most sincere intention was to unite this country and make it great again.
Agree farmhand and I have zero respect for any and all who are conducting or part of this audit/investigation. Do not believe for one second that there isn’t already a completed final report. Further politicalization by holding it and further damage to POTUS and us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does that mean Horowitz is covering something up or maybe…………….he’s also looking into the DOJ/FBI’s handling of Benghazi i.e. they hacked that reporter’s computer and he’s seized the hard drive for evidence.
Dunno……..
Your ‘early warning’ indicator may be a rash of dirt naps.
Appears to have already begun.
Thanks to Sundance for keeping us focused. Sometimes, tree huggers and branch “hangers on” start acting like GOPe’s in the Senate whose focus is to destroy, denigrate and disparage our President. We shouldn’t attack each other. There’s an abundant number of ripe targets on the other side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is it so hard to find the people doing these CYA leaks all the time. I’m guessing Horowitz is not too pleased. They are just some of the bad apples that should be exposed.
Horowitz has an IG staff of about 150. If they voted like the rest of highly partisan DC (94% HRC) the math works out to 141 potential leakers. There is no shortage of potential saboteurs in any DC agency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leaks could be avoided 100% . Release it all to we the people. We are all being played.
It’d be nice if all these people who violate their oath of office would see some prison time. Most likely they were already indoctrinated Lefty drones when they were hired, not a matter of them “converting” once in their jobs. Now it’s clear the DOJ, FBI, State, etc – all branches/agencies of government are populated by like-minded travelers/comrades.
This is very similar to the reason why college campuses have 90%+ Left-leaning professors, and few, if any “conservatives.” It’s all in the hiring.
Our mid-level bureaucracies are saturated with the Generation X, nicely ensconced in the Civil Service system, and they’re all products of a Leftist education. The upper levels are made up of the fellow travelers coming out of the radical 60’s and 70’s, and our lower levels of bureaucracy are filled with the folks who have been rewarded for staying on the government plantation by victim group – mainly minorities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When are these perps going to be prosecuted for crimes that we citizens would already have been arrested/ judged/hung/shot for? Lock’em up. Thats my public opinion!
Not going to happen. All wording thus far is about policy and protocol. I just want to stop the coup.
#trusttrump
i still believe that the whole thing is a sting operation by Flynn and Trump
the perps are still digging their hole, deeper and deeper they go
i expect they are being watched very carefully.
watched by whom…..By Rosenstien and friends. I think Holder still has his hands in the DOJ. It looks lawless to me. Are there some chess players in the DOJ about to drop the hammer. They won’t even release documents. Very confusing…..
And just what are we watching them for exactly? What hole are they digging? When will the hole be big enough to bury them? Who exactly is watching them? How much more damage is being done and to how many by “watching” them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoooaao I thought SD wrote that Strozk and some others mentioned in this article had flipped and were providing information. Charges for leaking are small change compared the FISA warrants….What do you have to do these days to get fired or suspended and clearance taken. I mean these are the most serious crimes I’ve ever seen…..I can’t take the inaction any more and need to leave this story for a while. I’m old my blood pressure …….
Agree freddy. I don’t even read the entire posts like I used to. It’s all speculation. Wash, rinse, repeat. Analysis paralysis.
They have attacked POTUS nonstop for 13 months. Exactly who has his back? Who comes out in public strongly supporting him? Gen. Kelly? Ag sessions? Wray? Even admiral rogers was luke warm at best when he was questioned. When POTUS is ready to turn the tables, I’ll pay attention. If he needs us to march on Washington, I’ll be there. I hope he nukes them soon. We lose congress in 9 months if everyone is still peeking and leaking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oldschool, I don’t think he’ll ever ask us to march on D.C., I don’t see how he can, the turnout would be mind boggling and the chaos would all be placed right at his feet.
I especially want McCabe and Comey to explain those leaks to to press. Their narrative of McCabe has the authority to speak (aka leak) to the press is total BS by their own standards of practice. Don’t forget the meeting with Priebus in the White House where McCabe and Comey set him up to make it look like the White House was interfering with an ongoing investigation. Then Comey goes before Congress and says he is unable to comment on an ongoing investigation. Later says this is why he could not tell the public that President Trump was NOT under investigation!! Well which is it, you can comment to the press or you can’t? I guess you can comment if it fits the political narrative you are trying to convey!
How radical and interesting would it be if we compelled this conversation to take place in public in the most powerful platform in the world? That is, if Sarah Sanders (or whoever in this rather boring and play-it-safe WH communications apparatus) decided to shake things up and raise this sh*t in a press briefing? Dare we?
I don’t see how we can’t anymore. Yet we never do. So many opportunities we never exploit. It’s a tragedy of lost opportunities, really. We have power NOW. We won’t always. We have power to completely re-shape narratives and put the Left on the defensive. And we play the same old dumb game.
For example, Sanders could begin every press briefing with a feature — the “Forbidden Question No One Asks.” This could be a daily thing, opening every briefing. For example, today’s could be, “have any of you seen Sharryl Atkisson’s new video and have you asked her about her case?” Huh? Uh, no. She’d gobsmack the media in attendance. If she did this every day her audience would explode like the most watched soap opera in TV history. Everybody would be wondering, dreading, what today’s “forbidden question” would be.
Think like Paddy Chayefsky. Think like “Network.” Or keep playing the same dumb old game.
LMOLOTF
LMOLOTF
Agree paul. They’re playing an outdated game that they are not very good at and playing with a stacked deck. I am really losing respect for all of comm team. How dense can you be to continue day after day broadcasting the disrepect and hate towards the president. The comm team is effective. They are on national tv teaching Americans it is ok to behave this way and disrespect our POTUS, his staff and our whitehouse. Disgraceful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unclear to me what the gist of the article is. Why would Page leak the internal discussion to the press to begin with?
I think the gist of the article is merely showing how the lib/leftist media are trying to spin public opinion about crimes that have been committed by rabid democrats.
While I didn’t read the NYT article, if all it is saying is that McCabe was ‘authorized’ to communicate with the press, who really cares? This turd has done way worse stuff.
I had the same question. I think Linus is right. But yeah, McCabe has a much bigger issue than leaks IMO
OK the FBI is investigating Ivanka Trump now but not the Awan Bros who stole classified material and probably sold it or used for extortion probably with the help of good ole Debbie Wasserman……These kind of things are worrisome………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if the pathetic Jeff Sessions isn’t working directly on the side of the Swamp he most certainly is enabling their continuing sabotage of the President’s administration and his family by doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to clean out the dumpster fire that is the DOJ.
LikeLike
Js sabatoged the President the day he recused himself WITHOUT consulting FIRST with POTUS. That is where this whole thing began. Don’t look to Mr Magoo to have POTUS flank. They are tormenting POTUS. Ivanka is the apple of his eye. Hope was just a warm up pitch. My “speculation” is this investigation of Ivanka set off Trump’s tweet against AG and this is what they are using to get POTUS to misstep. The threesome at dinner was “in your face” to Trump. How anyone can possibly believe JS is in Trump’s corner is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As someone said timing is everything. The black hats want information on what the white hats next move is so that they can get in front of it and spin it . That is what they are doing with the IG report.
Mueller could be going for a two for. He is keeping his gig going with the Russians hacked the DNC and keeping that story in the press so that the renewed interest and push that Seth Rich (check out Gateway this morning) leaked the dnc emails continues to get no media analysis and time.
Farmhand has a good point: A lot of heat and very little light. This process is driving me crazy. The evidence clearly shows we are not equal under the law, and there is no justice for treason. I suppose all the players in this theater will retire very rich with not a care in the world with all their needs attended to and will eventually die in peace with not a single worry to torment their pristine souls.
You do know that scene is exactly what preceded the American War of Insurrection, don’t you? And you do know that some minor players will be sacrificed to the show trials, enabling the well-fed spin machine to sweep away the debris and push us insignificant “residents” away from the sight of the privileged.
The solution is what? Convention of states? Secession?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Sperry Tweeted (see below) the names of two Fisa judges. Pressure will be on the court to respond now that names are in the press. The longer the fisc court says nothing the more they look like they were in on it- especially in light of Eric Swalwell statement that the court knew all about the footnote on it being political.
Paul Sperry tweet: DEVELOPING: US Judge Anne C. Conway and US Judge Raymond J. Dearie among the 4 FISA court judges who rubber-stamped illegal FISA surveillance warrants signed by Comey, McCabe and Yates to spy on Trump campaign
Mark Levin was on on Hannity last night addressing the FISC role in all of this and asking why none of the judges are levying action against the FBI/DOJ for being lied to. He seemd to be trying to make the point that the FISC is complicit in this conspiracy against the President but Sean wouldn’t shut up long enough to let him finish.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/03/01/mark-levin-rips-fisa-court-calls-abolishing-bench-trump-russia-dossier-probe
LikeLiked by 1 person
He didn’t interrupt as much as usual but altogether annoying.
I agree with Levin. FISA Judge Contreras definitely needs scrutiny put on him. He was removed from the Flynn sentencing i.e. ‘you’re involved in this’. Whether it’s knowingly or not needs to be determined.
I saw that and it is indeed frustrating when Hannity interrupts. Levin is supposed to have a Nunes on his show Sunday. The judges would have already screamed contempt. Hence they look like they’re in on it.
Eric Swalwell report:” Rep. Eric Swalwell: FISA court judge likely knew political bias in dossier, granted warrant anyway” so the longer the judges do nothing the more they look it like the judges are corrupt.
I want a bomb to drop TODAY!!!
Give ’em a ‘brick through the window’ (as SD says) to brighten up their weekends!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do too……..but first thing I see this morning is the kind of bomb that makes me sick and undermines my faith in the DOJ. This is why AG Sessions has so many detractors. On the surface this seems like a request for more transparency.
“The FBI states it will not expedite the release of documents about secret meetings between FBI Director James Comey and former President Barack Obama, according to a letter the bureau sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/01/fbi-denies-secret-comey-obama-meeting/
Sure would like a Friday dump of something spectacular. Perhaps a summary of the IG Report. Perhaps. Just say N.
I hear black hat, white hat…who get the intentional Delay hat
The New York Slimes
Here is a suggestion on what to do with the FBI by Judicial Watch. A complete reset.
Abolish the agency and expand the US Marshals
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mike Kortan is the same FBI official who released the recent unauthorized FBI statement about the Nunes memo.”
So the swamp creatures aren’t going quietly into that good night. Is that part about Kortan verified anywhere?
There are parallel games being played here.
First, their is the politically elected Washington Establishment. They hate Trump. That includes probably a majority of the GOP. They want Trump gone, but most aren’t brave enough to do anything illegal that would jeopardize their reelection chances.
Then you have the “Deep State” members and toadies. Most of these are appointed into government positions. A few are elected. These are the people who run the country. There are two camps here, the Statists and the Free Men. The Statists are BY FAR the largest group. They are a law unto themselves. They use the power of the state to stay in power and to amass power /wealth and to acquire power/wealth. The Media giants are ALL IN with the Statists.
The Free Men are the people who believe that big government is bad. This is a very small group. Right now, they are nearly overwhelmed.
Trump does not know who to trust. He is slowly outing people at the DOJ, but they are catching on. They DESPERATELY want Mueller to find something, anything, with which they can impeach Trump. He can’t fire Sessions because if he does that, Rod Rosenstein will be the interim Director until Trump is defeated at the ballot or is removed by impeachment. There are not enough Free Men supporters in Congress to confirm a new AG. Sessions isn’t part of the Deep State, he is one of the weak politicians who is living on fear.
In that mix is this “small group” in the DoJ that Sundance is writing about. They are willing to break a lot of laws to get what they want. The Deep State is protecting them so they can fight the dirty war with Trump.
What this country needs right now is a US Attorney who will convene a Federal Grand Jury and indict Hillary Clinton and anyone else, including Barak Obama, for the hundreds of violations of 18 US Code S 793(f). Then prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.
Until a US Attorney is willing to defy the Deep State and show the American citizens that justice CAN be served to those in power, the bureaucrats and politicians in Washington will continue to fear and cower in the face of the Deep State operatives, who fear no prosecution, at present.
Ugh… there, not their, in paragraph one. It is too early.
Welcome to serfdom.
It’s been more than a year.
Our societies cultural moral political immune system has been destroyed.
It is only going to get worse.
Want to see a swift application of the law.. Don’t pay your taxes.
Mueller can work with obvious conflicts of interest…hire pure Hillary hyenas to do dirty tricks and he can indicte anyone he wants . He is allowed to run wild far beyond his mandate . He’s a hit man running free waving his guns and old Jeff can’t get one thing complete in the face of massive crime because what….he’s too honorable and full of integrity. He’s surround by those who have none of that and they are bashing him . An AG needs to be tough guy. I think Holder is running the DOJ with his plants and holdouts….. Rats nest with a squirrel in charge……..We are gonna pay a big price if some resistance to these criminals does not come soon…….
