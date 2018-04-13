Another Justice Department Political Leak as a Result of Michael Cohen Office Raid…

As previously stated, the FBI raid was directed by ideologues working with special counsel Robert Mueller. The intent of the FBI home and office raid upon Michael Cohen was to assemble political opposition research. The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI confiscated files, devices, and electronic data from attorney Cohen.
Predictably, we asserted, those corrupt law enforcement officials would scrape the files for any material that would damage their political opposition. They would then leak that material to the media. This is exactly what is happening. Here’s another example today:
(Twitter Link) – (WSJ Story Link)
We are now living in a post-constitutional era where the full weight of the federal law enforcement apparatus (FBI and DOJ) has been weaponized for political purposes. The United States Government is now, essentially, a Nicaragua model.
Disgusting. It’s SO DANG OBVIOUS though, the source of this stuff, when it starts to leak barely a day later. Surely the voters will see through this and be disgusted too??
Which voters? WE already know. The other side doesn’t care. The left plays us like a cheap ukulele.
Leftists want US to follow the law while they make it up to suit their ends.
“Any stick to beat a dog”….ignores constitutional governance. Their side says GREAT.
Our side quotes the Boy Scout manual as the apex predators of the left bludgeon our leaders, and their lawyers. The New York Times and CNN report it never happened.
Judge Wood was an appointee of W.Clinton for AG in early nineties, had “undocumented” nanny and was dismissed.
no. that was Zoe Baird.
Both. Just that Wood did report salary and pay taxes.
The voters already are. This week, in the wake of the Cohen raid, the approval rating for the Mueller investigation dropped below 50%.
And don’t forget what Sundance said yesterday. The “leaks” don’t even need to be accurate… they don’t even need to refer to documents that were ACTUALLY seized in the raid. They can just pretty much MAKE UP anything they want… and how is anyone going to prove that WASN’T among the documents? The raid itself, totally aside from what was really scooped up, is the most important part. “Have you stopped beating your wife?”
No doubt this is part of the plan to smear, Cohen.
Remember Cohen is suing Fusion GPS for lying about Cohen in the “dossier.”
Cohen’s lawsuit will require depositions, and subpoenas which will EXPOSE all kinds of information about Simpson, Steele, and where the information in the “dossier” came from.
Think about it?
Team Mueller raided his house, hotel room and two offices. Team Mueller could be reading Cohen’s Fusion GPS lawsuit case file as we speak. They can see who Cohen’s witnesses are, what they will testify to, etc, etc. Then leak it to their willing accomplices in the MSNM or give it to Fusion’s legal team.
Of course this would all be illegal, but at this point I have NO confidence that team Mueller is not dirty.
PLEASE MUELLER PROVE ME WRONG.
As SD suggested before. The Search warrant will be attributed as the source of all kinds of information. Even if that information is NOT from the SW, and even if it’s a total fabrication.
Any bullshit can be reported by the MSNM and the lemmings will believe it’s true because “it came from Cohen’s SW.”
“We are now living in a post-constitutional era…”
I couldn’t agree more. Many would quibble about the actual start date of this condition but that’s not material now.
And let’s be clear: since the Constitution is the highest law of the land we are now living in a “post legal” era. In other words there is no rule of law. Has anyone besides me ever read Locke’s Second Treatise? In other words might makes right, and you have no rights other than those you are willing to enforce with force, and execution of the Law of Nature is placed equally in everyone’s hands.
So what are we going to do about it?
The left understands this. They love the kill and snicker at our cowardice.
Might makes right. The GOP isn’t savage enough to take back the nation.
I want blood in the streets. But the GOP will meet in committee and discuss plans to protest the unlawful seizure of documents. Meanwhile, no able men or women will EVER again join an administration unsanctioned by the keepers of the Swamp.
the message is clear… the law is what the savages say it is.
Note, the GOP wants Trump gone as much as the Democrats and their Media friends. They have already “warned” the president not fire Rosenstein and Mueller, they have slow rolled Trump’s appointments and surrendered congress to the Democrats.
The GOP cannot be trusted to back Trump in an impeachment attempt this summer and especially in January 2019, especially with Ryan still as speaker and enough senators still willing to attack Trump.
There is NOBODY to fight back…the left and Mueller are getting free swings.
Well it won’t be difficult for Cohen to prove it was part of his files, now will it?
LikeLike
Yes, someone called it a brushback pitch (baseball) to get Cohen to back off Fusion GPS.
LikeLike
From what history I’ve read about Cohen – he’s the kind of batter that will storm the pitchers mound.
someone on another thread (my apologies for not remembering who) suggested another theory for the raid–Mueller knows the Dossier contains the info on the “wrong” Cohen–which is why he’s suing Fusion GPS—but perhaps Mueller is trying to find something–anything–that he could double back and use and say THIS is why Cohen was in the Dossier—it was a mistake, but we were correct in going after Cohen–Mueller knows the FISA docs are coming out…and will be picked apart…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cohen is a smart attorney. He has his own attorney. Now where would I keep sensitive information about? His attorney wasn’t raided was he? Just ask N.
I have every horrid confidence that the Mueller team is dirty.
Yes, and they could also have a witness or two disposed of. Just thinking of Seth Rich and others.
In all this mess , in all this news —Obama’s name is missing. 🤔
IT IS COMING!
FOLKS WE ARE WINNING! ENJOY!
Believe me that he will be arrested either over the weekend or sometime next week!
From the article linked above:
he Justice Department inspector general delivered to Congress on Friday a highly critical report that accused Andrew G. McCabe, the former F.B.I. deputy director, of repeatedly misleading investigators.
The inspector general said that when investigators asked whether he had instructed aides to provide information in October 2016 to a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. McCabe said he did not authorize the disclosure and did not know who did.
The inspector general also concluded that Mr. McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of the ongoing investigation in the manner described in the report violated media policy of the F.B.I. and Justice Department and constituted misconduct.
The report, written by the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, was delivered to Congress and was expected to be released publicly later in the day.
Mr. Horowitz is expected to release a larger report in the coming weeks about the F.B.I.’s actions during the 2016 election.
Boy lets get this show on the road… My stomach is burning from the Cohen leaks today!
Scathing? He said McCabe “lacked candor”….. THIS will move limp wrist Sessions to appoint a special counsel????
Sessions can get back to his kiddy porn… nothing to see here.
Scathing lack of candor. REMEMBER FOLKS… Ken Starr had all these tools at his disposal. Why do you think he never used them? Boy Scout ethics? or age old bipartisan collusion?
LikeLike
Wow.
You’re not happy with what A.G. Sessions it’s doing, so you accuse him of child pornography?!
You don’t belong here.
LikeLike
Let’s just say his CONTROL FILE might surprise you.
Sessions is dirty… we can only imagine why his leash is so short. While you quote the Boy Scout manual on rules of play… the left is muscling their way to victory. They love the blood, the guts and the smell of victory… with or without the constitution.
And you are offended that eenie weenie Jeff was falsely accused….
YOU DESERVE THEM.
LikeLike
It’s about time.
Quick reading of a few pages of the report: looks like McCabe is going to be the sacrificial lamb for the department. Let’s not get too hopeful just yet.
HE WON’T! It is the first of many. Every single one of them will meet the full extent of the law.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, not ready to say every single one, but I sure wouldn’t want to be one of them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am :)!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not quite sure where your certainty is coming from at the moment, but I’m fine with it! 😉 And keeping my eyes peeled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! The MOABs are dropping by the hour! here is another one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
About time!
Moving the chains!
“…the full extent of the law?” Ha! Ha! Ha! In the land of the Lawless! The Lovers are still sucking off the taxpayers, as is Rotten Rosenstein and all the other Black Hats. What would make you think “the full extent of the law” means anything more than a verbal censuring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At last. A light bulb goes on in the brain of a fed up conservative. Our side never pulls the trigger. Their side not only pulls the trigger… they eat the entrails and toss the skins to their supporters – on a selfie!
Who do ya think will prevail?
You will see!
Did we read different reports? The most vociferous charge I saw was McCabe “lacked candor”…..
ooooh….. that oughta scare the bejesus out of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Policy and regulatory violations. No statute is mentioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump had Russian dressing on his salad…. OFF WITH HIS HEAD
LikeLiked by 1 person
JX he isn’t the PROSECUTOR! DOJ Prosecutor Huber that has been working with the IG since July will be the one to determine the laws broken and will prosecute accordingly.
It will happen pretty soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know he’s not the prosecutor. He has not alleged any crime. The referral is to the FBI, not the DOJ. He’s already been fired. Also, note the date: February 2018. This is WHY McCabe was fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JX they run parallel! Believe me Huber will be the next to act on McCabe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD called it. Said it would be this week. Talk about a Friday afternoon news dump and on Friday the 13th to boot. So much for Comey’s book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the conclusion was “He lacked candor”. Really? How about saying he lied and committed some actions that get most people arrested on the spot. Is this another one of those Hillary type actions where they get off ? Honestly, I’m so cynical about this stuff, I have to say I’ll find it a great development if he gets arrested ASAP. Call me skeptical that will happen. Another of those soft accusations with no consequences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too. Our side recites the Boy Scout manual as apex predators bludgeon our leadership and their lawyers.
The left plays this game better than we do. Their base doesn’t CARE if they make up laws, and ignore others… so long as they deliver the red meat. We get pudding
Why would Republicans storm the polls in November? FOR THIS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice the parallel to Flynn being arrested for lying and the White Hats through the IG releasing the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok texts the next day.
Comey comes out last night and the White Hats through IG Horowitz drops a MOAB on Ole Andy’s head.
Don’t forget that Prosecutor Huber has been working hand-in-hand with the IG dating back to July. Andy McCabe has a decision in front of him. He may be within hours or days of being indicted and arrested.
Does that gun on his nightstand finally get the best of him? I would say you can toss a coin because the odds are 50/50!
I was just thinking about the gun on the night stand last night, I was hoping it was still there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why we will lose in November. The left tosses red meat to their side.
We get pudding. There is no reason to dash to the polls – because nothing changes.
The GOP isn’t the party of government. Our nation is dying because of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WRONG!
You can push that BS until your blue in the face. HERE IS THE REALITY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never get in the way when the enemy convenes a circular firing squad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Bill Clinton can watch out for his attractive wife while he shares a cell with Hector.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which attractive wife would that be? ;-}
McCabe’s is one. ;
The book will be titled ‘Three Days of the Lacking Candor’.
Mc Cabe life to the FBI. Instant felony. Just add water and mix.
So pretty much just more “He did something wrong…but nothing will happen other than just a bunch of noise making.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
A quick scan.. I think it’s weak sauce.
You can believe that if it makes you feel good but you will be really disappointed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t make us feel good to face the fact that our side is impotent. We are facing the reality on the battle field. The left is taking scalps and we are happy to hear “McCabe lacked candor”…….
Ken Starr had ALL the tools of Mueller… and he was a potted plant. Nothing has changed.
The low hanging fruit of the Clinton crime family should have earned them the needle. Starr did NOTHING…. but only NOW when we see the knives come out on the other side… do we fully understand the scam played on us for decades.
This is a bi partisan shell game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry but you are talking about a party prior to the election of PDJT! I can’t help you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle, Thank you so much for volleying with these intentional contrarians. They have become so annoying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
JX correct! However, it is the step that is needed before the prosecutor gets his first arrest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I guess the President was unimpressed by this report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, sure seems he is a bit let down with the report….
LikeLike
But please, Don, stop saying “No collusion” all the time. We KNOW, anyone with half a brain KNOWS there was no collusion on your part, so from now on if you mention it, you should just treat it as a joke. That was when we/you were having to play defense… you’re on OFFENSE now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
See below for recent Broidy lawsuit against Qatar.
Cohen is seeking an injunction. I think this FBI leak may have just gotten him one.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And if it doesn’t then we know the judge (Kimber Woods, per other thread) is as corrupt as the rest of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
haha, i thought maybe i had the name wrong so did a google search. Kimber Woods is a porn actress. The real name is Kimba Wood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, actually how do you tell them apart? They both screw people…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wood did work at the London playboy club while in school in England.
LikeLike
Hmm… never heard of Kimber Woods. Now Bambi Woods, her I remember (yeah, I’m that old) 😉
LikeLike
Kimba Wood – HRC selected her to be Bill Clinton’s Atty Gen. Wood was forced to withdraw due to “nannygate”
LikeLike
Depends on the judge and how much the judge hates Trump…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her decision should be based on Law not her hate for PDJT………
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should but it doesn’t always work that way sadly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True…It gives him and damn good argument anyway.
The judge sure isn’t in any hurry to grant an injunction since she has postponed a hearing on the matter until Monday. You can bet there will be a lot of file copying by investigators this weekend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then she went out for cocktails with Valerie Jarrett and Mike O
LikeLike
This insane raid is inexcusable. Stealing privileged lawyer client work product then combing through it to try and find information they can pass off through parallel construction to launder it. it is Muelleys M.O.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Raid bad enough, then “fruit of the poison tree”. I am so tired of watching the lawless.
It was fruit of the poison tree from the get-go, being the result of an investigation set into motion because of a fraudulently obtained ‘wiretap’ order. It will be interesting to see how many nested levels of ‘FotPT’ they can get this puppy up to.
Depending how the judge rules, Rosenstein could be recused because of just the appearance of bias and appearance he’s not providing oversight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dershowitz, whether you like him or not, has been preaching about the fallacy of the “taint wall” or “taint team” protecting integrity of this type of raid. Didn’t take long for him to be proven right. If I were the Judge, I would invalidate the warrant, order all property returned, put a gag order in place, and require DOJ to submit subpoenas for each and every document they want. As for Rosenstein, I predict a recusal followed by a resignation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….well, I can dream, can’t I? 🙂
We might not have to dream it after Monday. This is so over the top, if the judge doesn’t do something reasonable everyone would know the court is rigged. The leaks already show it, the impact of this heavy handed ness is causing witness to balk at cooperating with the SC investigation. Rosenstein and Mueller are so PTrump deranged they jeapordized the entire witch hunt investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, somebody might figure out the game is rigged. Can’t have THAT.
Where am I … .the yellow brick road?
‘taint a wall, as far as the Deep State is concerned…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today in The Hill he authired an article suggesting a new legal procedure.
Remove the idea of an FBI taint team 100%.
My non-legal shorthand. Have a Judge or a Magistrate enter the office / home, sift through everything right there, and hand over what is needed, and ignor what is protected.
“As for Rosenstein, I predict a recusal followed by a resignation.” And dare we hope for seppuku?
I have a great deal of respect for Alan Dershowitz. He’s about the only person from the left I’d trust on the Supreme Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s happening within 4-5 months that still ok as new administration is setting the shop. But after so many months all these leaks it seems all fake news or Session is in the box.
But after all these Manaford raid and other stuff, I hope Cohen would know he can be next.
What excuse does Possum Jeff have to be recused from this load.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breaking campaign finance laws during a campaign that Sessions was involved with and has recused himself from any investigations into it.
I know it sucks, but that’s how they locked Jeff out on this one.
He locked himself out by choice.
LikeLike
graiclucidity.
We do not know what was acquired during the confiscation of the attorneys office.
We do know it was illegal, breaking the law, which has nothing to do with Jeff being recused.
more from Ms Powell
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/01/reunited-and-it-feels-so-swampy-obamas-three-muses-reappear-in-muellers-trump-investigation/
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol @ “reunited and it feels so swampy”
Who is paying for these bimbos’ attorneys? How do they have the money for their new legal actions to break the hush money documents? Someone needs to get that information. The FBI probably knows, but they are too busy making sure that none of the attorney client privilege documents get out. We can trust the FBI.
I don’t even think the field agents are clean anymore. I was reading Howie Carr’s fabulous book and he said that the FBI agents in Phoenix were trying to cover up press coverage of the Lynch/Clinton plane meeting. The FBI agents were preventing pictures or other recordings of the event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We cannot trust The FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget to add in the DOJ can’t be trusted either……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was being facetious andyocoregon. I agree with you. Not even the field agents can be trusted.
Las Vegas October 1 2017…mass murder. FBI cover up.
Per FBN.
FLASH: IG report on McCabe just released!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://static01.nyt.com/files/2018/us/politics/20180413a-doj-oig-mccabe-report.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
He “lacked candor”…… sounds like vanilla pudding.
One thing you gotta hand to the DEMS… they know how to toss red meat to the base. Their voters will charge the booths in November with blood in their eyes.
We must contend with this kind of language… always “measured” .. careful not to overstate … proper Swamp Maintenance.
Nunes didn’t pull the trigger. He huffed and puffed. But I bet they still snookered him
Gowdy is another huge disappointment … all hat no cattle. Thinks Mueller is an honorable man… after reading Howie Carr’s piece this morning on the men who died in prison… railroaded by Mueller….. late exonerated and compensated…
GOWDY? … I thought I knew ye….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah. Most Americans have gotten pretty good at reading between the lines. We’ve been steeped in PC for decades. Why do you think PT’s tweets go viral? We can’t resist plain speaking. 😂😂
LikeLike
“Lacked candor” is serious stuff to the FBI, DOJ, and everyone else who understands that it’s formal-speak for “lying”. McCabe lied, not under oath and under oath. Very serious. That’s why he was fired.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No application, Secretary Clinton states, “it was the video”….”at this point what differe does it make”?
Appears many in the Justice Department of the USA should take a forced educational course on reading English for Dummies. Without pay.
From the post by Cher above
Lack of Candor
The Offense Codes Applicable to the FBI’s Internal Disciplinary Process punish FBI employees for “lack of candor.” Offense Code 2.5 (Lack of Candor – No Oath) prohibits “[k]nowingly providing false information when making a verbal or written statement, not under oath, to a supervisor, another Bureau employee in an authoritative position, or another governmental agency, when the employee is questioned about his conduct or the conduct of another person.” Offense Code 2.6 (Lack of Candor – Under Oath) prohibits “[k]nowingly providing false information in a verbal or written statement made under oath.” Under both offense codes, lack of candor is defined to include “false statements, misrepresentations, the failure to be fully forthright, or the concealment or omission of a material fact/information.”
Makes Scooter Libby’s pardon timing more delicious.
You have to see this from a legal perspective. Mccabe was in a high position and very politically charged situation. They want to make sure it’s clearly justified. Think of the minimum legal grounds to fire McCabe is “lack of candor”. Legally, you want to accuse McCabe of the minimum grounds to allow firing and have evidence above the minimum. The the evidence presented is not borderline – it’s clear cut above what’s needed to fire McCabe. The fact that he’s being indicted also means it’s way above the minimum requirement of lack of candor. It’s clear cut- McCabe deserves to be fired and even nutty Schiff knew they had the goods to fire him.
Lack of candor is serious stuff in SELECT CASES…..
Where am I .. the yellow brick road????
Our side doesn’t pull the trigger. Their side hacks children to bite size pieces and eats the entrails and sends selfies to their base.
LikeLike
I believe this isn’t even Chapter 1. I pray.
This is a preamble, a Trailer, a “save the date”.
Summary and findings are the first 2 pages. Read ’em.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting that link. It’s brutal.
The whole thing or just parts about McCabe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just McCabe
LikeLike
The IG Report…a government report. Don’t bet the ranch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, it is apparent that the time is NOW for any White Hats to start lowering the Hammer. If not, and they wait for “best political time”, HOW MUCH damage is going to be done to this Country and this Presidency. If they have the goods on these cretins, lower the boom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What boom? Our side spits pudding. Nunes couldn’t pull the trigger. The IG says McCabe “lacked candor”…… ooooh.
When we lose in November … and I think we will… it will be because our side failed to deliver the heads… the vengeance deserved…. because the party of Bushbots and Romneac’s … didn’t deliver any hope to their loyal followers.
Tepid protestations… that’s what we get. We know we won’t be redeemed by our leadership… even the testy ones. Nunes refused to pull the trigger.
and the IG says…. lack of candor.
Sorry, I disagree that we lose in November. If you think the majority of the American public have been brainwashed by the Dems and the Elite Repubs, I think you are wrong. If you do think that, I think you may watch too much television and read to many Main Street Media articles. Hollywood, MSM, Dems, and Elite Repubs have a lot at stake in the outcome of this swamp draining.
I think the majority of the American public are sick to death with what these freaks have been doing to our duly elected President.
REMEMBER – most of them are fighting for their very lives/livelihoods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HALF the American public are sick of this. The other half says WHOOPIE… screw the constitution… so long as our side wins.
Nicaragua.
The half that are disgusted are also fatigued by the rhetoric. Nunes won’t pull the trigger… Gowdy told us Mueller was an honorable prosecutor. Napolitano continues to sway hither and yon… seeing all sides of all things… all the time.
We have only ONE hero. And he has no support. That won’t get the troops to the ballot box for the Romney/Bushbots who feign support for our President… but don’t really care if they are in the minority … they are comfortable there… same old scam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go back to Breitbart and whine there. Oh, and collect your 25 Satan Soros tin-pieces on the way…
Lets just put it this way. I have never voted in a Presidential election. Trump was my first. Trump was my wife’s first. I have never voted in a midterm election, neither has my wife, my friends (millenials) and let me tell you…that’s about to change. We are very eagerly waiting to get some more MAGA down here in FL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY BrickMan45 for supporting PDJT and MAGA….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is awesome! I am your parent’s age and I admire your keen discernment. The enemy has been trying to make America collapse in order to bring in a global government. I pray that the eyes of more Millennials are opened, because your very future and the future if your children is at stake here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rally the troops, Brickman45!
“Lacked Candor”, “Misconduct”, and “Advanced his own interest above that of department leadership”. , he lied so many times, he lied about lying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A perfect Obama/Clinton flunky. Advancing own interest above anything else, including law and order, ethics, morals, and Country.
And it should not be just reports,,allegations, accusations and recommendations …. it should be charges and handcuffs. That’s the only way to turn this sh%tshow around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a question..how does this involve Trump? These miscreants have gone way past hiding their treason to flashing it before everyone’s eyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
they are ruining Cohen. he’s trump’s number one witness. grab balls and squeeze
LikeLike
LikeLike
They are exposed, hence we could call this the Brazen Phase.
It won’t last long. 😉
Exposed to whom? The NYT said if Trump was innocent, he didn’t need attorney client privilege. WHERE ARE THE LAWYERS? WHERE ARE THE SCHOLARS?
Are there no adults left to guide us back to constitutional governance?
The whole world is watching this Kabuki Dance… and we expect lesser nations to respect our rule of law? Our beacon to the shtholes?
The left doesn’t CARE if we are Nicaragua … so long as they win.. and we lose.
But we all lose. Where are the adults?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sound like you need a blood pressure pill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Believe me, he’s not the only one!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anyone trying to make sense of this needs a pill of some kind. I find Clonazepam helpful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa. Heavy duty stuff.
BOT ALERT!
We’re here! We’re here! – Shouted The Who’s.
Trump picked this fight with intelligence community, media and deep state/swamp. Not unlike Andrew Jackson taking on the bank. Not sure Trump can win. “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.” – Mark Twain
LikeLike
We needed the Left’s dirty war out in the open. Don’t wish it away. Only the brave can weather it – the rest of us watch and wring our hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But do you suppose the liberal fools out there, those guided by, e.g., Rachel Maddow or NYT and CNN liars, can absorb that their party ICONS are, for the most part, criminal traitors? If they cannot, all of this will be lost when elections happen and the media lying frenzy reaches peaks of treachery no one can imagine.
Trump exposes people for who they are.
Well sit back and watch, stevie.
Never bet against President Trump when every basket in the country is full of Deplorables!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then the Intelligence community needs to be crushed if they are this far past their OATH to the Constitution. They have become the enemy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ya got that right, Marine. And it has been fairly evident for a long time. Trump is just declaring war on it…one brave/crazy dude.
The corollary to “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel” is
“Never pick a fight with a person who can buy the company who makes your ink”.
PDJT has the full US Military behind him… So, who wins, the soldiers at The Pentagon or the geeks behind a computer screen?
LikeLike
How on earth did Trump pick this fight? The intellegence agencies made up information and then decided to investigate Trump about the made up information. Trump didn’t ask for this fight. He’s been pretty accepting of being investigated.
Treepers please don’t allow the stories the media is going to run with get to you! The reason I say that is because every single story, every single raid, every single arrest is putting the final nail in the Democrat and MSM coffins!
I was an Economic Major in College. I learned about how companies hit what is called a Point of Diminishing Returns.
They shared an example of a small farm. With 4 workers they made X profit. With a 5th worker the profits increased. The same after hiring a 6th worker. However, when the hired the 7th worker, their profits stayed the same. They assumed that an 8th worker would allow the profits to continue to increase. It actually caused the profits to diminish. They wanted to reverse that trend so they hired an 9th worker. Regrettably they lost even more profits. By the 10th worker, they were no longer making a profit.
Lucifer, Comey, Mueller (if he decides to write a book) means ABSOLUTELY CRAP 💩 because they hit their Point of Diminishing Returns!
We and our President will reap the benefits!
See thread below because it has started!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is certain. 😀
Nails in the coffin require SOMEONE WITH A HAMMER. We don’t have one.
Trump is all alone on this. Sessions, is up to his eenie weenie in Control File mud.
Nunes doesn’t have the stomach to pull the trigger. The IG says McCabe “lacked candor”… after 5 pages of blather….
The left is energized to storm the polls in November… Republicans see the same ole same ole namby pamby exhortations for fair play….
Trump’s OWN justice Department did this. Sessions is in the basement with toddler boys.
And the left is snickering at our naivete.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are ABSOLUTELY WRONG!
You can take YOUR BLUE WAVE and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, I think I love you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you! I’ve read enough from this ass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO! I am so into the fight tonight!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m waiting on his blueprint to save the country??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad Rem, need to check this idiot for accusing and implying AG Sessions is ‘ in the basement’ with toddlers. Posted it up thread already and got called out to stop or leave.
LikeLike
This idiot… reporting for duty. Forgive me assigning taint to the reputation of our AG
pero…
in absentia lucis tenebrae vincunt – You can click those red slippers together now that the IG reports lack of candor. But darkness is descending as we discover more of our troops are compromised, or hiding in their bunkers.
When survivors of this holocaust write about the last days of America – they will chronicle the sins and deficiencies of our perceived “leaders”. If the suggestion of sexual impropriety could have removed then Attorney General Sessions – a muscular defense against the coming coup might have saved the Republic. Looks like it will not.
We are under an assault by an enemy that would erase our children for their perceived advantages and the absence of melanin in their skin. We are but a few years from genocide at the hands of a vengeful minority dedicated to ending Western Civilization as we know it.
Slandering their enablers, however, is the greater crime at this juncture.
Flep,
In response to your post on diminishing returns, we are NOT “dispirited” by the “media’s stories”.
However, some of us ARE “somewhat dispirited” by the DOJ inaction and the ongoing FBI lies, politicization and the soft coup against VSGPDJT.
Even those who vociferously defended Rip Van Sessions previously have now started to question his integrity from the lack of ANY righteous, visible action.
So, while your economics parable is correct–adding resources causes costs/operating expenses to increase and margins to shrink (diminishing returns), the lesson here is somewhat different.
Remember, “perception is reality” .
Therefore, since their team keeps leaking lies, raiding personal homes and offices, intimidating suspects, indicting people albeit for process crimes and our side foists perfumed hankies onto court filled dockets for marijuana, sanctuary protestors etc. the public views two behaviors and two scorecards.
Street fighting warriors versus administrative clerks appear to be winning for now!
Yes, there’s time to change that but we have to change our mindset.
Suggestion per Howie… “When they go low, we must go NUCLEAR!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate you post! However, the latest round of data is why I used the economic example.
Look at the difference in the generic polling AVERAGE (of about 6 to 8 polls) since March 1 to today. That is beyond HUGE because it isn’t just one poll but all 6 to 8 polls.
They are burying themselves and can’t stop because they nothing left.
Every action taken by Democrats in the past 18 months, have been defenses of criminals and lawlessness, obstruction of justice, denial of crime and fraudulent cover stories, support for all things that oppose the better interest of the United States. EVERYTHING. They are the party of hate and crime. However, those who call themselves Democrats, indoctrinated into a belief system that embraces principles long abandoned by the criminals in office, simply cannot see any of it. THe Media…the INK .. is very strong at creating blindness among those who do not want to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is 30% of the American public! Not enough to overcome the 70%!
This is really crazy. Have we ever seen anything like this before? Fake raid, then raided documents (which are supposed to be private) now blasted via propaganda media. I’m afraid for our country now. This is so beyond what I could have imagined.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wish, I WISH, that Cohen had deposited fake documents for the media to leak. Know what I mean? I WISH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he did? Maybe he did? I’m not joking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just thinking the same thing. Barium meals for all the wretched, seditious traitors?
LikeLike
Does barium lead to a slow, painful death, or just diarrhea?
LikeLike
Barium is what you do after their punisment is done…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canary_trap
“The leaks are real, the news is fake.”
Having had a lower GI with Barium, diarrhea.
LikeLike
My sympathies. Not a pleasant exam to endure. It’s getting hard to find a place that does barium enemas any more. They only make current tech interns perform ten of them to get licensed. Back when I learned, I had to perform 50. Abdominal CT with contrast (which isn’t barium) is more diagnostically useful for lower GI, so that is what schools emphasize now. But that is more expensive. If one has a stingy insurance policy, they might not want to cover it.
Neither one, Doc. The diarrhea is from laxative prep BEFORE you consume the barium used in procedures, which is supposed to be done once you have a “clean” intestinal tract, after fasting. The current formulas of barium pass on through quite normally, as long as you drink a few extra glasses of water. It comes in fruit flavors now!
– Retired Medical Imaging technologist
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a story on Breitbart discussing rumors that Cohen had taped coversations with Pres Trump and the question is 1) are there tapes and 2) does the FBI now have them.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/13/chicago-tribune-sources-mueller-may-seized-recordings-trump-and-cohen/
I wonder if this has anything to do with the surprise visit to the WH by Rosenstein yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein was prolly fired yesterday.
I am so confused by this, how is dating a porn actress married a crime??? Yes, your wife may hang you for it, but it is not legally a crime. How is said actress signing an NDA, getting paid to do so and then reneging a matter of national security? How is an attorney covering the cost of the NDA payment with a firm bank loan a crime?? Is she a Russian???
LikeLiked by 5 people
apologies, that first line above should read; ….dating a porn actress WHILE married…
Because the Media and Hollywood are the new Pope. They determine what is immoral and moral. (Pfffft!) They think we’re having this? They think we’re listening? The only group left untouched are the Rappers, and we know that’s because they save it for marriage and practice purity and righteousness.
LikeLike
LikeLike
They aren’t after POTUS for extramarital sex, frances. Since the case got handed off (referred out), there’s no obligation for these matters to follow the boundaries of Mueller’s Russia-related investigations. It isn’t Mueller’s case to pursue any more.
The US Attorney’s office (SDNY) are now after Michael Cohen for “crimes”, and we don’t know exactly what he’s accused of yet. Leaks indicate a series of different kinds of payoffs were made to other individuals besides the porn star. Perhaps it’s all about where Cohen got the money for the payoffs, and whether those expenses were declared. There’s also something about taxi medallions (licenses to operate) Cohen controls, and what’s on his tapes of phone calls. Hard to tell for sure when most info is from leaks.
Attorney Joe diGenova says this is a way to get dirt, to help impeach Donald Trump.
Could be another reason Ryan wants to bail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is horrible for Cohen’s other client. They are using this leak to try to taint PDT and pass it off as something Cohen would have done for all his other clients.
As Dersch said, SC means they will dig up any kind of farfetched and unrelated dirt to pass off as findings to justify its existence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NEWS ALERT….. we now know Ken Starr had all the same tools in his belt. He could have put the Clinton’s away for life. Instead he was a potted plant. Much like what we see from Gopers today….
Ken Starr is my new standard for the GOP cannot survive. Just the low hanging fruit on the Clinton’s was enough to get them the needle. Mena, Waco, Ruby Ridge, OKC, Arkancide, Ron Brown…. LOW HANGING FRUIT … had the GOP used the power of the Special Counsel. THEY DIDN’T.
And they won’t … We don’t have a party. We don’t have an opposition. We have Boy Scouts of America – reciting their code of ethics while the apex predators of the left are bludgeoning them in broad daylight.
They “lack candor”
Cohen has no clients outside of members of the Trump Organization. Cohen’s case is also not an SC case for the moment, even though he remains a subject. It’s an SDNY district court case. They must follow the rules of regular courts as far as evidence handling, charges and proceedings. Not the same kind of fishing expedition options available at all.
Now, if they do run across stuff that they think would help Mueller’s investigation, they can refer that material back, just as Mueller referred this case out to SDNY.
In addition to the fact that the crimes Cohen is most suspected of did not fit Mueller’s mission, it is possible the move to district court was a way to pre-empt a possible presidential pardon. The district court crimes are state (bank and wire fraud are BOTH state and federal crimes) and municipal (such as the rumored $50k in unpaid taxi license fees). President Trump can not pardon Cohen for anything except federal crimes.
I dislike guessing, but all the info so far on charges is from leaks. My sense is that Cohen will be under more acute pressure to “flip” than other subjects of the investigations, especially now that they have tapes.
The Cohen raid is actually a perfect example of the Left’s tactics. They have ceded all pretense of having the high ground – the mask is off. In a way, this is good.
And with Scooter Libby pardoned, we can talk about the dirty way he was treated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is horrible for Cohen’s other client. They are using this leak to try to taint PDT and pass it off as something Cohen would have done for all his other clients.
As Dersch said, SC means they will dig up any kind of farfetched and unrelated dirt to pass off as findings to justify its existence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it horrible? Yes and no. I read earlier this week that any news outlet foolish enough to publish this would be sued out of business as it’s a violation of atty-client privilege.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once Obama made it legal for “news” “media” “print” “Television” et al to spread propaganda and lies to the American People in America… that all went out the window.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In their own world, walled off from reality. In the courts, news gets nailed – and sometimes run out of business. Ask losers Rolling Stone and Gawker. Ask winner Hogan (and financial backer Thiel).
Beware that perceptions in the press don’t alter your own view of reality.
For instance, there are those who say Trump let Libby get off of a crime. These people not only ignore the facts of the case, but they ignore the facts post-case.
Another example, people think justice was meted out to Arthur Andersen, but now we know the truth, don’t we?
And on and on and on …
The press thinks they can fabricate reality in our minds.
Last sentence = their whole purpose now. Has been for a long time. Think Cronkite and Tet offensive/Vietnam war outcome
Yes Deb… And now, they are nothing but the propaganda machine for the resistance (radical leftist globalist democrats)… but we are the persistence, which means that we will prevail… MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Cohen has a section 1983 civil action against the folks involved in the raid based on violation of his constitutional rights? He could file that immediately, although I think the government might be able to delay it.
That moment you illegally steal messages between a client and lawyer in order to find a crime but can’t find anything so you resort to leaking info about nobodies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not a nobody – he’s a wealthy GOP donor. So it’s politically motivated – and he can sue, likely the FBI (source of leak) and the news outlet(s) that release this atty-client-privileged information.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” The leaks are real the news is Fake”
Hell hath no fury like a scorned PDJT….. getting ready for fireworks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder if Kimba is a crooked judge too.
Fwiw, heres a look in her private life to gauge.
http://m.nydailynews.com/archives/news/kimba-wood-divorced-article-1.724964
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. Me too!!
Alex–I’ll take President Trump’s Trolling for $500…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Westfall Act grants immunity to all government employees provided the AG determines that they were acting within the scope of their office. It would be great if Sessions began hinting that Rosenstein acted outside the scope of his office and then let all of Cohen’s clients personally sue RR into oblivion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
may i tweet that?
#MAGA Counter measures #LiberalPrivilege
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zippy was going to crack down on leakers. There’s been non-stop leaking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes you think this isn’t an elaborate scheme to catch leakers like the last time when they changed the date on a document to trap the leaker?
It’s a crazy and huge idea but at this point, the lunacy of the left and opposition has gone way beyond things like staging a fake raid to claim fake documents to see who leaks the dirt.
Sessions is incapable of an elaborate scheme. He’s oblivious to ongoing lawlessness in his department. He thinks Rosenstein is a great guy. He’s a moron.
LikeLike
That makes two of you then…
Snarky put downs to someone who sees Sessions for what he is. So sad.
Sessions was positioned early … close to Trump … feigning impotence.
We aren’t the enemy Covfefe…. Sessions is. You desperately want heroes? Try the Democratic Party …. they chuck em out wholesale – with blood lust.
WE spout platitudes and defend the likes of eenie Weenie Jeff.
Just demote Rosy and send him to the HR department and replace his job with anyone else for now….possibly a field agent not in DC.
Chris Stirewalt can barely keep it in his pants. He’s beyond excited about the Cohen leak re the Playboy bunny.
LikeLike
Mr. Piggy
It’s from Breitbart so the veracity may be in question, but this is not good:
We have also been told that the warrant included communications between attorney and client — Cohen and Trump.
Now the question is whether Cohen recorded any of his conversations with Trump.
“We heard he had some proclivity to make tapes,” said a Trump adviser, who spoke anonymously to the Chicago Tribune. “Now we are wondering, who did he tape? Did he store those someplace where they were actually seized? . . . Did they find his recordings?”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/13/chicago-tribune-sources-mueller-may-seized-recordings-trump-and-cohen/
If Cohen wasn’t prepared for this raid then shame on him. Mueller has been on his witch hunt for more than a year, and Cohen was already a victim of the sloppy dossier. He was warned. I hope he got rid of all but essentials.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a reminder:
LikeLike
He reportedly made his nest egg with NYC taxi medallions, which once approached $1 M each. Enter Uber, his roughly 20 medallions now have dropped 80% or more in value. Huge hit. He also owns a few condos and an apartment building.
Officials now rummaging through his finances.
More leaks?
He has been yapping with several shady liberal journalists. Not cool.
Occasionally the odd chicken will protest but the vast majority will cluck and do as told, up to and including slaughter day.
The raid on Cohen was Watergate, only executed under color of law by an arm of the bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one has mentioned the Qatar angle?
“Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy sued Qatar on Monday, accusing the Middle East emirate of trying to discredit him by stealing and leaking emails that detailed his contacts with the Trump administration and Persian Gulf rival, the United Arab Emirates.”
“The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, adds another layer of intrigue to a complicated narrative that has …”
We have a large military in Qatar, but Qatar supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting connection, possibly not coincidental.
Plot thickens…
Is that to say this may not be the product of a Cohen leak? Interesting.
The Emir of Qatar totally compitulated to PDJT just the other day. Emir said he supports PDJT.
This is corrupt government out in the open just DARING someone to try to stop them. Everyone knows this was wrong and improper and likely illegal. Everyone knows this information is a product of this activity and yet feel there is no problem with it so long as it’s not about “our side.”
So how am I supposed to see and understand this? There are many sides, angles and ways of understanding all of this and I have adopted none of them fully. There’s that Q anon thing along with the pizzagate guy sipping champagne saying “it’s pretty much done with indictments getting unsealed and all that.” And then there’s the more pedestrian view where we see what we see and take it at face value.
I just don’t know. But for the FBI to raid an attorney and then start giving the dirt out to the press? I would say this is just a taste to prove they are willing to do something and this was a sample of what they collected as proof of what they are willing to do unless president Trump plays ball.
The thing is this — let’s suppose they find something very “bad” about president Trump in his lawyer’s files. If I were Trump, I’d say “go ahead… do it. It won’t work out the way you’d like.” I know I will personally stand behind the president as will pretty much everyone here regardless of what they find or produce from any of that.
I just don’t care about what very rich men do so long as it doesn’t hurt children. (I didn’t get that whole story about the pregnancy and it’s not my concern)
But question: Is it or would it be possible that this “raid” was orchestrated by the good guys in order to trap more bad guys who LEAK this information? This just seems so far beyond reality that I’m looking for how these professionals could be SO incredibly stupid and evil. It’s not like we haven’t seen the results of a leak sting before — recall that document with the date modified which “proved” Russian collusion??? That was a sting wasn’t it? So what if this raid and all of that were organized as a premise to get people to leak it?
Stupid and evil trumps naive and starry eyed every time. Nunes didn’t pull the trigger. The left taunts Trump to pull the trigger…. knowing they have all the megaphones.
And the GOP wants us to show up in November. The left feeds their voters red meat STOLEN from the constitution. Our side gets pudding and a lecture on fair play
LikeLike
Now I remember you..
At one time I’d go on Media Matters and troll them. And remember your name.
** ping **
Red meat. Pudding. Got it. FFS stop repeating the same thing over and over.
It’s called remedial Civics 101. Rinse and repeat.
Maybe someone on this board will snap awake, recognize that the cannibals are at the gates and WE are on the menu.
Now Mickey Wrap will caution you that I have a strange obsession with human flesh… nothing to see or hear here…. move along and don’t forget to VOTE
Donald Trump needs to use his bully pulpit to start going over a lot of Mueller’s corruption such as the 4 innocent men he intentionally jailed and withheld evidence from in the Whitey Bulger case that would have cleared the men. 2 died in prison. It cost taxpayer’s 100 million dollars for a settlement. Mueller is the dirtiest of cops. Beat him at his own game!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump should do a photo op with their families on the White House lawn.
LikeLike
I think this incident warrants Rosenstein’s firing. He signed off on this mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….and all this started with a DNC funded fake dossier handed to a corrupt FISA judge to get the ball rolling. Now look at where we are, .GOV goon squads busting into the President’s lawyer’s office.
The “insurance plan”.
“The United States Government is now, essentially, a Nicaragua model.”
Sundance, those words bring me to tears. My God, what has happened to our country.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“My God, what has happened to our country.”
I’ll take a stab at that. I think many if not most rank and file Republicans and Conservatives mostly have a live and let live attitude. Contrary to daily reporting, we don’t hate everyone. We also want gov’t out of our lives, and are independent folks who mind our own business and want others to mind their own. In that respect, I’d say the operative word is “tolerant.” We may not agree with what we see, but we have largely accepted its existence. I’m afraid our tolerance is our problem. We’ve tolerated too much because we know that in order to make some things stop, we’d have to stop people, interfere with their lives, etc. And that goes against our philosophical grain. Our tolerance has become our undoing. Spare the rod and spoil the child doesn’t mean destroy a child’s spirit by beating him to a pulp. It means instill proper values. We lazily thought we could let people do whatever they wanted without any societal opprobrium. Our modern experiment of laissez-faire social instruction is a failure. The shepherds, by standing aside, allowed the wolves to take over the sheep herd. If we reclaim the flock, we had better have learned a lesson about governance. We can’t be the party that can’t govern simply because we hate government.
Easy answer. People got complacient.
There really is no other solution than for all of us to submit to an anal probe by Mueller. He would stop at nothing short of that.
Mr Broidy I believe has grounds for a lawsuit against WSJ for knowingly publishing privileged information. We shall see. Any legal eagles have an opinion?
Sad to see WSJ turning into the National Enquirer. Who actually suscribes to that rag anymore?
If this is being done to “get ahead” of the pedophilia that is going to be coming out it is really really lame.
A former bunny is an ADULT female. Consensual sex between adults is not illegal.
Any settlement is an AGREEMENT between parties. Therefore although it is presented as scandal, it is not.
It does highlight the ACTUAL SCANDALS:
1) breach of attorney client privilege by Mueller and NYFBI,
2) leaks of attorney-client privileged information by DOJ
Cohen as an attorney did what an attorney does, and represents his clients, whether in cases with settlements or other outcomes involving court. Cohen is not liable for handling a settlement according to the agreement between the parties involved. Nor does what these two adults agreed in settlement reflect upon Cohen’s morality.
The PRETEND scandal:
That there was a settlement, rather than proving allegations that the client was father to the child, seems to support the idea that the client did not want the case to go to court (and press) whether or not he was the father. Only a settlement that included child support for the life of a child might prove fatherhood. Sounds like the bunny aborted the alleged pregnancy to me, most likely before the alleged claim. She could have got a whole lot more by keeping a child if he was the father of it. Note ALLEGED.
It certainly does not connect the allegation with the President.
Having an aquaintance who settled out of court for allegations of getting a woman pregnant is not a crime, whether she was a former bunny or any other adult female.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Corruptocrats drew a goose egg on this one. I mean, adults have sex. Who knew 😉 People don’t give two hoots who is sleeping with whom, and who paid whom after an uh-oh.
Investigate Rosenstein and Mueller! We jess wanna arress! Give Cohen his stuff back!
Hey, hey! Ho, ho! FBI has got to go! Hey, hey! Ho ho!
LikeLike
This sure is giving play boy bunnies a black eye, men will now reject affairs with play boy bunnies because they have proven the kiss and tell!
“FORMER” is the descriptive word in the WSJ.
If WSJ or any other news media was against Playboy bunnies on their now-pretended “high moral grounds”, (ridiculous) they would have mentioned it sometime since the 1960’s.
We need to start sending our confessions to Mueller, not sharing them with a vicar. Just mailing pages and pages and pages of our daily failings. Give him the Continental Dossier he’s always dreamed of.
Better yet, confess other peoples’ sins.
We could confess Øbozo’s sins, Bubba’s sins, Hill-the-BEAST’s sins, even Muellie’s sins…
Would keep him busy for years…
YES DAMN IT! I WANT TO SEE SOME CRIMINALS IN CUFFS YESTERDAY!!!
Now that I have vented the emotion, I will remember that Sundance has meticulously outlined the granular details that strongly indicate that Jeff Sessions has been active for quite some time with investigations…Jeff Sessions himself even told us so.
The investigation will be done, when it is done. You can not simply cut the investigation short because Rosenstein and Mueller are taking countermeasures…that were very likely EXPECTED. Rosenstein and Mueller have to know that Strzok, Page, and Priestap are cooperating.
Rosenstein, Mueller and many other Swamp creatures are fighting for their free ‘without bars’ lives. I believe our side understands that fact quite well…and is acting accordingly.
I have grown impatient with Justice. However, the investigation of the investigators is simply not complete. We will know when it is.
You live in Germany and expect justice to prevail. LMAO
Hello Germany! I have been to Koln, Berlin, Bonn, and elsewhere.
Just curious… how many of the immigrant criminals who sexually attacked over 1,200 European young women on New Years in Koln a few years back were arrested??
Cheers!
LikeLike
What does Justice prevailing and an American living in Germany have to do with each other?
We are now living in a post-constitutional era where the full weight of the federal law enforcement apparatus (FBI and DOJ) has been weaponized for political purposes. The United States Government is now, essentially, a Nicaragua model. Sundance
Damn. Just damn.
Love that song…dedicated to Roy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT’S what I’m talkin’ bout!!
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
TY, woohoowee!!
Choo Choo!!
If I wanted to do a Psyops on the media. I would begin with a list of all of all of Cohens clients. Pick out the high ranking Dems and begin leaking false stories on line, burying them in a nasty whisper campaign. after a while bring in some non clients just for fun with some really juicy stuff.
Anybody got a list of Cohens Clients?? Just asking for a friend.
It’s gonna be sex, sex, sex. And guess what?
No one cares, cares, cares.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right, no one cares. Adults have sex. Who knew 😉 The ones talking about it are the trashy ones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They sacrificed all their celebs for nothing! 😂😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Sessions should have never let this raid happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He shouldn’t have recused, he should have resigned. He’s nothing more than a place keeper to prevent someone more effective from doing the job the Attorney General is supposed to do. It takes a special kind of stupid to believe that it’s part of the plan to allow the left to run this narrative for so long. This is serious business and we don’t have the tools in place (AG) to appropriately counter it. Rosenstein is filthy dirty – and Sessions brought him in.
Pretty soon Sessions will walk like a duck for so far that eventually even his ardent supporters will have to admit he in fact is a duck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He never should have accepted the appointment.
He’s not in control of his own department, Rosenstein is. Sessions took himself out of the fight against tyranny allowing Comey and company, and then Mueller to create the constitutional crisis that we have today. Sessions failed at protecting the President by recusing himself from the battle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very powerful commentary. How do we reverse things?
With troops as blood thirsty as theirs. Game set match DEMS
An entirely subversive counter intelligence / psyops propaganda mission is being conducted under color of law and it is domestic espionage and it is 100% criminal AND seditious. CIA and its assets should take notice of what is being done that is subversive brazen seditious malfeasance done by domestic enemies who play by no rules and have sold out their country by Uranium One and other criminal schemes. It is proper to respond accordingly with old fashioned extreme prejudice covert interventions like used to done in the old days before CIA worried so much about being “civilized” or “principled” to the point of not getting the job done for absolutely vital missions done anywhere and everywhere in the world…including inside country. Assets, specialists are available for this kind of dirty work so give ’em a call and give them something to do to make themselves useful. Don’t be a litterbug. Put all the seditious trash in dumpsters where it belongs.
And their media enablers.
There as a time when some elements of the press would break away and stand up for publishing the truth in order to protect our constitution and rights.. But we now have a centralized media that is aligned against our elected president and constitutional concerns are of no interest to them.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Who has a pair besides our Donald? His troops have pledged loyalty to the swamp.
And we click our red slippers together hoping Nunes will pull the trigger…. he will not
Flynn would have gone to war with these traitors but he was taken out at the beginning by ta da …the Vice President. Ummm makes you wonder how things might have been different had Flynn been able to exposed the coup. Where are the Trump loyalists in Congress calling out against this illegality?
Enemies of the republic are being measured for their coffins, but their hubris blinds them to what is coming. I have always believed that domestic enemies do what they do because nobody stops them, and they will continue in the evil that they are until forcibly stopped. When a point has been reached where open espionage is occurring like would transfer strategic materials to enemies, all the people involved in that crime need to be forcibly stopped by whatever means necessary. You don’t fight that level of evil being “civilized” like it was a sporting event where it mattered as a point of honor how you play the game.
A point is passed where it doesn’t matter “how the game is played” and where strategic materials are concerned, that qualifies. If such a thing could have been stopped by extreme measures against all involved, that is exactly what should have been done.
Yep. Seems like GCHQ are good at that sort of thing, wet work and all…
Oh, wait…
All this started because Sessions was distracted when Al Franklin asked him about meeting with Russian Ambassador and he forgot to say he meet with him a few times.
Because of his forgetfulness and only this interact he stated he would recuse himself as AG. No other thing did Sessions do connected with russia in any way.
Sessions set the ball rolling. And it continues to roll with Sessions doing nothing to stop it.
A strong willed AG would have stopped this in it’s tracks.
Yep.
Franken was given information from 702 searches….
AG Sessions knew the Russia stuff was crapola. So why waste his time, When he knew the SC would fully expose the criminal deeds of others.
federal prosecutors asked a judge Friday to deny Michael Cohen’s unprecedented request to get first crack at evidence seized from his home and office.
Signed by assistant U.S. attorneys for New York’s Southern District, the opposition brief filed this afternoon says that the government can be trusted not to violate any attorney-client confidentiality issues. Black-mark redactions throughout the brief keep secret the specific crime for which Cohen is being investigated.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood convened a hearing on the matter this morning, after Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen requested a temporary restraining order that would let his team conduct the first privilege inspection over the files that the FBI seized from his home, office and hotel room on Monday.
https://www.courthousenews.com/trumps-attorney-wants-to-keep-a-lid-on-raid-records/
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/cohen-tro-opp-motion.pdf
..uncomfirmed sources contend that the government can be trusted…..
There. Fixed it.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood–wasn’t she one of the long, long endless stream of women Billy Jeff Clinton tried to appoint AG but they kept having “nanny problems”????
They are certainly going down swinging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At air…
I remain optimistic. If there had ever been any truly incriminating facts against Trump, they’d have been sold long ago for a fortune and this would long since be over. So there is noting. Trump would not allow Sessions to do things that do not ultimately lead to Clinton and Obama. That is a game with Trillion dollar stake holders and not one that gets won easily or directly. I think these guys are playing the media, playing for all kinds of set ups, and leading the right criminals into the right snares at the right times. Meanwhile, Diversions are vital.
Listen to me: I ran a company that did very “special” work. We were once challenged on a patent issue and our lawyers told us to remove every scrap of every paper and file we ever had on any of it. We were against a HUGE corporation trying to steal our technology. The point was, that company could arrange to have our houses and offices raided at any time and anything they found could be used to prove they owned our invention…right or wrong. We purged our files to off campus storage. We were never raided, and finally we all settled, but the point is…THIS IS A KNOWN tactic. Cohen and Trump MUST have anticipated the potential for a raid and ensured that anything “discovered” would hurt the bad guys or be harmless. The media are idiots, so their reporting means nothing. Trump and his people are not. Stay the course…I think Trump’s got this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keep clicking those red shoes together. This is why we are losing the country.
Rules are for suckers. You sound like Mitt Romney explaining how to defeat Genghis Khan using the power of positive thinking.
Strange you keep mentioning “red shoes”… Isn’t that the preferred footwear of the Podesta clan pedophiles.?
And it’s very well known that Democrat opratives will out themselves by projecting.
You honestly think I am a democratic troll…. taunting Trump supporters because they foolishly believe justice will be served by an impotent AG, IG and GOP House committee.
I’ve called the opposition cold blooded killers in service to new age Genghis Khans – who will exterminate our children, and destroy Western Civilization – absent OUR SIDE going full Aryan Nation on the lot of em. Close?
Spoken like a snowflake provocateur ….
You are part of the problem. Certainly not ready for the solution.
What is happening to our president is unprecedented and intolerable. It should be a call to action for every one of us. Now is the time to turn anger to deeds. No matter what the permanent state does, they cannot withstand the onslaught of our numbers.
If we get involved and rally others to do the same, our voices are raised. If every conservative takes one positive action each day to support our president it will make a difference, and most would take less time than reading this post. Simple acts performed by thousands can be powerful.
– Call a Congressman
– Write a quick letter to your local news editor
– Call into a radio talk show
– Wear your MAGA hat in public
– Coach a neighbor or friend about PDJT’s accomplishments
– If you can organize, join or start a local tea party
I’m sure many of you have more examples than these. Just remember this as you persevere –
“In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated, and scorned. But, when his cause succeeds, even the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.” – Samuel Clemons (1905)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Touching. But impotent. How about….
Be sure your troops haven’t signed on to work for the enemy.
Hire only killers with a lust for blood on the field of battle.
Toss your supporters enough red meat that they show up in November.
Constitutional law is an impediment to survival in the trenches of this war.
And unless we stoop to “their tactics” the savages of the left will consume our children whole.
There it is again… “Red meat”, “blood”, “constitution law is impediment”, “consume our children whole”…
Projection. Seems we have a Podesta pedophile on the thread. Democrat operative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah anybody shouting FIRE in a burning building is a pyromaniac.
Readers – I offer up Mickey Wasp as evidence of the clueless defense of our nation.
According to Patriot Wasp …my metaphors disqualify me from opining on the naivete of GOP voters.
I think the naivete of GOP voters is on display all over this thread. I try to sound the alarm that the cannibals are at the gates… and he tells you I have a strange obsession with human flesh.
And we wonder why Mueller and Wray, McCabe and Comey laugh at our obsession with the Constitutionality of their Criminality….. duh
