The DOJ and FBI “Small Group” Motive Behind The Raid on Michael Cohen…

Earlier today I wrote on Twitter: “The raid on Michael Cohen’s home and office was gov. directed political opposition research. The FBI/DOJ officials who carried out the raid will leak the content to media to damage POTUS & engineer narratives for election(s). That was the intent of the raid.”
Allow me provide the fact-based argument behind that statement. Beginning with a very basic baseline fact:
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.
It is an inarguable reality that ideologues within the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation used their positions to conduct a political operation against the candidacy of President Trump. There is currently an Office of Inspector General investigation by Michael Horowitz to discover the scale of that basic truth.
The ongoing OIG investigation has already released some of the investigative evidence proving the motives of the participants. Additionally, through records and releases stemming from outside the OIG investigation, it is a fact the intelligence apparatus within the national security divisions of the DOJ and FBI used their databases to conduct unlawful searches of political opposition; and allowed ‘contractors‘ to do the same.
These clear facts exist regardless of opinion or sentiment therein.
It is also a fact the entities behind the 2015, 2016 and 2017 political operations are still at large, holding their same ideology, and presumably working toward their admitted end goal. No-one, with the exception of the fab-five, has been forced to cease and desist.
Additionally, part of the false information from within the “small group” collective effort was Christopher Steele naming Michael Cohen as a Trump campaign entity who traveled to Prague to meet with Russian operatives. The outcome of that false and publicized statement resulted in Michael Cohen suing Buzzfeed and Fusion-GPS to discover how the Clinton-Steele Dossier reached the false conclusion.
♦We know the Steele Dossier contains content that was not exclusive to Christopher Steele. ♦We know Fusion GPS held proprietary ownership of the Steele Dossier content. ♦We reasonably know that Nellie Ohr provided much of the research for the dossier content. ♦We know that FBI contractors, perhaps Fusion entities, used unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to gain information that was passed on to Fusion-GPS and Nellie Ohr etc. ♦We also know the story of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague is inside the Steele Dossier; and we know the story is false – It was the wrong Michael Cohen.
Within the Cohen -vs- FusionGPS lawsuit there exists a very reasonable -and accurate- risk to the intelligence surveillance operatives who made the mistake. Arguably that mistake could link the use of FBI and NSA database searches to the intelligence laundry scheme between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and the Christopher Steele Dossier.
So with all of that said, there are a multitude of motives for the “small group”, and those who support the “small group”, to oppose President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Consider the bigger picture behind their prior activity, engagements and motives therein. In the aggregate they have not been challenged, stopped or blocked; and as a result, all of those ideological allies have nothing to lose.
Adding fuel to the multidimensional motive, the U.S. media apparatus, writ large, is in alignment with the “small group” objectives.
The evidence of the media motive surfaces amid dozens of leaks surrounding the FBI raid against Michael Cohen. From those leaks hundreds of stories are being written regardless of accuracy. What each of those stories has in common is a baseline the FBI took information from the raid. This is the critical point to understand.
The actual content recovered from the FBI raid is irrelevant. What the media needed was the raid itself. The raid presents the factual cornerstone of every written article – from which any false assertion can be made about the content. The media needed the raid, the media does not need the content. See how that works? We are seeing this in hundreds of articles based on anonymous sources who frame the narrative of content.
Accepting this reality we discover the big-picture “small group” motive. That motive facilitated by the same ideological allies who conducted the 2016 campaign against the candidacy of their enemy, Donald Trump.
There may be voices who have yet to understand the full scope of just how badly the DOJ and FBI are corrupted by politics. There are still some voices, co-dependents in their own abuse, who don’t understand or have forgotten the recent political history of the FBI and DOJ as it relates to other matters of ideological opposition.
Those co-dependent voices seem to overlook, or forget, a recent Federal Judge dismissing the entire case against the Bundy family because of gross DOJ misconduct:
U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the charges against the four men “with prejudice,” meaning they cannot face trial again. She said a new trial would not be sufficient to address the problems in the case. A federal judge on Monday said the federal prosecutors’ conduct was “outrageous” and “violated due process rights” of the defendants. (link)
Those co-dependent voices seem to overlook, or forget, a stunning rebuke of ALL DOJ attorneys in the DAPA case as outlined in a judicial ruling by Federal Judge Andrew Hanen:
“The United States Department of Justice (“DOJ” or “Justice Department”) has now admitted making statements that clearly did not match the facts. It has admitted that the lawyers who made these statements had knowledge of the truth when they made these misstatements. The DOJ’s only explanation has been that its lawyers either “lost focus” or that the “fact[s] receded in memory or awareness.” [Doc. No. 242 at 18]. 2 These misrepresentations were made on multiple occasions starting with the very first hearing this Court held. This Court would be remiss if it left such unseemly and unprofessional conduct unaddressed. 3 (read 28-page ruling)
So… it is not a matter of ‘if’ the DOJ was/is a corrupt organization entirely infected by political ideologues at almost every level. That troubling reality exists, and it is supported by those who should know best; federal judges who see the gross ideological corruption.
The FBI is structurally broken. The organization is fractured beyond repair by political ideologues who operate at all levels. It does no good to continue looking at the situation through a false prism. Facts, evidence and actual behavior must be accepted.
FBI agents doing an honest job would not be conducting secret activities, falsifying evidence to FISA Courts, engaging in unlawful FISA-702 searches and shaping their investigations based on their sentiments toward the targets therein. That’s just a fact; and it doesn’t take your accepting it to change the truth of it.
Unfortunately the oft-used “we support the field agents, and are not talking about the FBI people in the various field offices etc.” is a bunch of co-dependent enabling of our abusers. It is simply a bunch of hogwash feel-good double-speak; it is also entirely false.
Ask the Parkland, Florida parents about the Miami FBI field office and their opinion therein. Ask the families of the Orlando Pulse nightclub victims about their opinion of the Orlando FBI field office. Ask the families in/around San Bernardino, California how they feel about their local FBI field office. Ask Garland, Texas. Ask, runners in/around Boston, Massachusetts, how they feel about the FBI local field office.
You see, just like the DOJ from Oregon to Texas, the FBI issues are not limited to the offices in Washington DC.
So yeah, the FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s home, office and apartment in New York is just as connected to the systemic ideological enterprises that exist in all manner of other DOJ and FBI examples. The intents are entirely political and the outcome therein is entirely predictable.
If anyone from the FBI or DOJ want to prove me wrong. Please; go ahead. You don’t have to do much to prove it. I’ll accept the absence of Michael Cohen leaks and media stories as evidence of your commitment. However, I won’t be holding my breath.
Until then, my statement on Twitter stands as demonstrably true.
Daniel Greenfield wrote exactly the same thing earlier today; could it be SD?
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/269851/watergate-every-week-using-fbi-suppress-political-daniel-greenfield
This should be enough for Sessions to un-recuse himself and fire RR
It was an outstanding article IMO.
No need to un-recuse. It’s a personnel management issue–RR signed off on one or more false FISA applications. That should be more than enough for a major demotion or termination.
darn, all is on the list and soon to happen per Trump’s statement and hopefully yet this month if not mid-May and the fish will be caught and done away with and we hope by the gallows publicly as a real clue to others who will probably try to leave the states but will find Trump took care of that leaving on any train, plane or boat so they will be stuck here, and we may also see more suicides and even more leaving the Congress (and we will not allow them to take those lifetime benefits with them as we did not vote nor authorize their gifts to themselves). Karma may take time but it does get the job done which is how God works and how he works through Trump and we believers to remove these traitors from the planet and let them explain to God why they were so hateful and evil and against His special giving us America just as he did Israel because we, too, are His people believe it or not.
Boom!
Grand slam home run by Sundance.
What we have here is a failure to NUKE THEM.
Agreed.
It’s time to select nukes.
Pick your poison…………
Stir the ashes..
Nuke ’em again.
MAGA
Deep Stank delenda est!
Drown out the narrative, muddy the waters, whatever you want to call it. The “small group” and the deep state writ large knows the upcoming IG report has them screwed six ways to Sunday. This is war to them, they desperately need to fight back when the report drops in order to mitigate the damage.
The problem for them was, they had no ammunition. What could they throw out there that would scream loud enough to steal the forthcoming headlines? DACA? Hardly. Tariffs? Nope. There was no policy argument they could make because they know that when it comes to the news media and conspiracy vs policy, conspiracy will always win because it can drive ratings for weeks. But salacious stories vs conspiracy? Well now, that’s even money. Better money if you can twist the narrative to put it in the viewers head that your enemy is so bad, he deserved all the horrible things you did to him.
But they tried salacious already. Nobody believed or cared about Stormy Daniels. So what do you do when you need to fight a war but you have no ammunition and little chance of resupply?
You steal it from the enemy. That’s all this was: a supply raid.
The trouble is they did get supplies. Let’s hope they got a Trojan Horse with them.
Oh, I dunno. They have a quandary on their hands. Stuff leaking regarding whatever it is they’re “investigating” Cohen for us one thing. Leaking stuff about other non related stuff opens them up to legal problems of their own.
So they got ammunition, yes, but most of their guns are incompatible and may blow up in their face if they try firing them. 😉
Definitively you are right Padric and that means they broke our laws and are hence even more criminal than before and must pay the price. They thought it was a cleaver idea and are now seeing it was not but an invasion of privacy and stealing materials to which they did not have the right to do. Works like FISA doesn’t it? They are caught and punishment is coming. We prefer the ignorants to pay their debts for all the crimes they have committed or helped along while thinking they had a hold on Trump and us. WRONG! Fools walk in where angels fear to tred but they ain’t angels, so….
This is not a premise that Sundance is making. He said the act of stealing by itself is enough to generate “ammunition”. They do not need to steal actual materials.
The raid on Michael Cohen’s office operates in exactly the same way as the Comey briefing of the dossier, when viewed from the perspective of the press.
Over the last twenty years the FBI/DOJ has been purged of USA Patriots and stuffed with SJW types top to bottom. That iz all. They are a Social Justice Organization. DOSJ. Department of Social Justice. Nuke em’.
Yup and here’s some hard proof that “social justice” is a complete oxymoron–it’s really no justice at all. Justice is treating people equally and fairly according to what they do, not changing the rules and tilting the tables based on da feelz du jour.
Anytime you put a qualifier in front of the word “justice”, it ceases to be justice. Instead, it becomes an Orwellian excuse for institutionalized injustice.
I waz just thinking of you and here you are! Now is your time, this is your moment! NUKE ‘EM, Howie!!!!
” The FBI/DOJ officials who carried out the raid will leak the content to media to damage POTUS & engineer narratives for election(s). That was the intent of the raid.”
_____________________
Then I sure hope that DJT and Mr. Cohen were wearing their Machiavelli hats and prepared for this raid at least a year in advance.
I hope that they were willing to allow a whole lot of potentially damaging information to remain in Mr. Cohen’s possession, so that when it was snatched by the Goon Squad, they would believe they hit the jackpot.
And I hope DJT and Cohen seeded the files with even more damaging information that is provably untrue, so that when these clowns attempt to use it against him, DJT can pull the rug out from under them (again) and make them look like idiots.
That’s what somebody who plays 9²-D underwater chess without scuba gear would do.
I hope they prepared by setting up a sting op of their own in the e-files.
Even if they don’t leak a dayum thing, enemedia will say they did and fabricate it all. That’s the real point. Just like muh Rooskies and the dossier–only made significant by Chomey’s discussing it with PDJT, despite being an utter and complete falsehood.
Whoa! Put this trash piece: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-trump-michael-cohen-recording-fear-20180412-story.html together with this trash https://www.marketwatch.com/story/james-comey-is-about-to-shock-the-president-and-his-team-2018-04-11 and comey’s Sunday night 20/20 interview with “seeded the files with even more damaging information.”
comey seems to be confident that he can claim absolutely ANYTHING about the private dinner on Jan. 27, 2017 (https://www.marketwatch.com/story/comey-says-trump-asked-him-to-disprove-pee-tape-allegations-2018-04-12) since VSG tweeted:
“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,”
Would that be absolute karmic classic if Cohen had recordings of it, the and the recordings become public because of being confiscated in the raid on Cohen’s office? And, just after comey starts his Lie-A-Thon book selling media blitz? It would be a slaughter to behold and cherish!
You forgot the field offices in Las Vegas (country music festival), New York (9/11 and many other terrorist incidents), Ft. Hood (army base massacre by Muslim doctor), etc. Conservatives are under siege!
LikeLiked by 7 people
DOJ too. Rip Van Sessions is presiding over a diverse array of indoctrinated leftist lawyers intent on fundamentally changing juris prudence from what I can tell. Just lookout Sally Yates for a good example. Then there is CRS. What a mess.
I believe it was FBIanon (so far looking VERY truthful) who said that the CIA and FBI would need to be replaced. Those were the HARDEST red pills to swallow.
After seeing what Mueller just did, I have swallowed them, and they are GOOD MEDICINE.
THE PAYBACK FOR FBI CORRUPTER MUELLER’S FINAL CORRUPT ACT USING THE FBI SHOULD BE CLOSURE OF THE AGENCY THAT *HE* DESTROYED.
Remember when I jokingly talked about what *I*, WOLF MOON, would do as FBI DIRECTOR? How I would FIRE the entire thing – how I would not accept the job unless I could wear an AR-15 on my back and two (2) .45 pistols at all times – how I would scrap ALL diversity regulations, and only hire back people who were 100% untouchable – how the ONLY consideration in hiring would be security – how NOBODY would be allowed to work on ANYTHING with even the SLIGHTEST conflict of interest – etc., etc., etc.?
It’s a great post – I was on a roll.
We may not need a Wolf Moon FBI, but we need a new FBI.
A Wolfmoon FBI and a Howie DOJ???????????
My metric of success would be units of mhha (Maggie Haterman heart attacks).
Lets Go! We could apply the law to the facts. In an impartial manner and find the truth. There is not a thing wrong with the rules of procedure. It is the people in charge of running the system. They have become….cumbersome.
You’re hired. You can borrow my 1911 until we can get you another. Also, just for good measure, here’s your flak vest with aluminum oxide ceramic plates. We do need a WolfMoon FBI.
Dear God–will you Please replace the FBI with WMI…America would be sovery thankful!
SideEyedKat, and this is why the whole of both the FBI and CIA need to remove all agents, attorneys, assistants, etc. and we start fresh. We have many veterans and other Americans that are clever and smart enough to take over these intelligent agents and better yet they will be real Americans no owned by anyone as these have been bought and paid by the Clintons and evil elites which hopefully will take down and out of America and do it the hard way. We are tired of those like Soros and other millionaire/billionaire democrats trying to take over America, and one was just interrogated and fudging but smiling because he was a democrat and knew the democrats in that interrogation would congratulate him but not stop him because they want to win in every way possible. But they are the losers as was made obviously this week. Their plans are just not setting right and getting shot in their feet for thinking the same old, same old will really work again. Their hindsight will be a wee bit late but too late for them to exist.
“Unfortunately the oft-used “we support the field agents, and are not talking about the FBI people in the various field offices etc.” is a bunch of co-dependent enabling of our abusers. It is simply a bunch of hogwash feel-good double-speak; it is also entirely false.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Someday “FBI” will replace this malaprop, “McCarthyism”.
I’ve read all the comments on this thread and agree.
No one here has commented on how the OIG report will shift the Universe for all these swamp cretins. If that report is what is expected, the table could well be swept clear, yes? Mr. Sundance, if the world can see how rotten/stinkin’ these bums have been for YEARS, will that change the dynamic? Even with the news punks bleating their talking points?
Do not bet the ranch on a government report. bet the ranch on the people. Imagine if only 20 percent become aware. There is still a jury trial to convict. if they can not get a jury they are done.
Right again Howie………
30% of the population will probably always be more comfortable in the dark. Liberty is responsibility.
Then, another 30% is the swamp.
That leaves the Deplorables making up the balance.
It took only 3% to push our original war for independence from Britain. You’re right, a majority are not particularly aware or responsible–they are at the mall or on the sofa. May God give us strength and focus to be among that core, active, envigorated 3%+.
This has been discussed ad nauseum in previous article comment threads since December. Of course the delay of visible offense by the white hats (McCabe firing aside) has enabled the Fake News Media anti-Trump PR campaign to dominate the general news for months – which excites the Trump haters and demoralizes the Trump supporters.
How much impact the OIG report has on public opinion and perception is now very much at risk pending
1. what hard evidence of corruption is revealed by the OIG report,
2. what observable legal action (prosecution & penalties) results from the OIG report,
3. what is leaked to the press by Mueller’s team from the Cohen raid,
4. what legal actions result from the raid on Cohen.
A lot of potential political energy is hanging in the air at this moment; when any of these items start occurring that energy turns kinetic. But in whose favor is the question.
Remember….it will be a ‘government report’.
I am now leaning towards the IGs criminal report being delayed until after the November 2018 elections into maybe early 2019. The deep state raid has pushed everything back and rest the agenda even if one doesn’t want to admit it. Congress will be shutting down until 2019 in just a few weeks. There is now are new reasons to question Sessions which SD recently did. The deep state struck simply because they can.
Since Sunday no mention is being made by Treepers about comparing the two copies of FISA! It is like the idea never existed!
Attorney/client privilege is the foundational cornerstone upon and around which the entire American judicial system is built. Without it, the entire system collapses. Alan Dershowitz’s head is exploding for good reason.
Lawyers who have spent their entire careers representing mob bosses, drug dealers, hit men, drug cartel members, and assorted career criminals do not have their offices raided by the government. Their attorney/client communications are held inviolable, and it is that very inviolability which allows those attorneys to retire at the ends of their careers without fear of being murdered by their clients for what they know or the files they keep. Their clients know they never can, and never will, disclose those secrets or have them raided and stolen by agents of the government.
This delicately balanced system has just been shattered. The safety and security of every criminal defense attorney in America has just been put in jeopardy by the raid of Michael Cohen’s office, because the attorney/client privilege between every attorney and his clients is now in jeopardy of being destroyed by a government raid on the attorneys’ offices. This cannot be permitted to stand. There must be consequences and they must be swift.
Every person within the DOJ and FBI who approved or participated in the Cohen raid must be fired immediately, and all seized materials returned to Mr. Cohen. That is Sessions’ job to make this happen. So do it.
I’m glad to see you and I are on the same page about this issue… I can’t understand how more people aren’t screaming from rooftops about this ………
I’m not screaming.
I am hereby VOLUNTEERING for any army that is tasked to surround the CIA and FBI headquarters and order EVERY SINGLE PERSON out at gunpoint, hands in the air.
I just want it to be nice and legal.
And then to see “Linderace” Graham protecting “9/11” Mueller!
SPIT!
LikeLike
Again, some of us scratch our heads. Sessions has to do something… But he probably approved the raid or gave tacit approval to it. Assuming he did not, the fact that Rosenstein and Mueller still have jobs, tells me Sessions is compromised. I go between wanting to call Sessions a pathetic AG, to a wise elderly southern statesman who would give his reputation to enforce the rule of law. I don’t want Sessions to go down as Nero who played his violin as Rome burned, but the slow walking is getting to me. I am very close to calling Sessions a member of the swamp, but I am holding out until the IG report and seeing what if anything his “outside” prosecutors will do. The raid on Trump’s attorney is truly reprehensible. Especially since no crime was committed. NONE. In my eyes, Sessions is walking a very very thin tightrope.
Dream a little dream.
I don’t expect it to happen, but it has to be said. What they have done is just too damned dangerous.
I agree 100%. But we’ve already crossed over into new territory here.
This raid is typical of Obama / Holder / Lynch “policy”. They essentially decided “to heck with the law or any traditionally respected boundaries of action; the end justifies any means we can get away with.” This is what Obama and his minions practiced without any real penalties for 8 years!
The Republicans are showing as much cowardice about this raid (although many RINOs are probably hoping it takes down PDJT) as they did towards anything Obama, Holder, ,or Lynch ever did. It is very frustrating and ensures that I will vote for only Trump & MAGA-supporting candidates this year.
And the total violation of attorney work product privilege which onclude attorney me tal impressions, drafts, handwritten notes, etc. stolen by the FBI to be used against any and all.
I am trying to research FBI raids on lawyer offices…so far no luck. Seems to me this is a rare event.
I agree 100 % with you Sundance. I BELIEVE what you wrote is true, but I don’t KNOW that it is all true.
What I know is true is that the FBI “small group” obstructed justice to protect HRC. That is based on the FBI 302 documents I got from the FBI website, before the election. No honest person with any LE experience can read that and not come to the same conclusion.
I know the FBI at the minimum broke the the rules abusing the NSA collected data, most likely they broke the law. That is based on the FISA Court opinion by Judge Rosemary Collyer.
I am retired LE. I worked in a drug/gang task force in the midwest for 9 years, retired as a detective. I worked with FBI, DEA, ATF, IRS, and the US Attorneys office.
I believe the FBI/Justice departments have been weaponized (like the IRS was) to destroy Trump and protect democrats like Clinton and Obama.
The feds I worked with were non political and good cops.
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW OR WHY THE FBI RANK AND FILE CAN REMAIN SILENT.
How do we know it is a ‘Small Group’, maybe it is a large group?
People need to GO TO JAIL. Then we will find out who did what.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is going to prosecute these people for their crimes? I’m still waiting for someone to do the right thing with Lois Lerner and her boss. Who would actually go after the top law enforcement organizations in our country – the FBI and the DOJ? CONGRESS?
I agree with Rand Paul – declassify everything they’ve been up to…make it public and then maybe the roar of We The People might actually get someone to do the right thing.
Your comments, Sundance , are bold, insightful, and correct.
Real Americans, the little people, are going to find out if justice really exists in America anymore.
The federal government is behaving like England’s King was behaving when the colonies
decided “…when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism….”.
If the King (the federal judiciary) can carry on a never ending ‘investigation in search of a crime”,
and, failing to find a crime, possesses the power to create one, THEN NOBODY IS SAFE from persecution by the King (the federal judiciary).
Would this not be the same as a shiitehole banana republic?
If they can do this to Trump, they can do this to any of us.
Cohen will take the 5th and refuse to cooperate with Inquisitor Mueller. President Trump can claim executive privilege and demand that all, everything, lock stock and barrel, complete and in toto be returned to his lawyer post haste. If the special counsel hesitates or refuses send in the Federal Marshals. Time to play hardball with these crooks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Unfortunately the oft-used “we support the field agents, and are not talking about the FBI people in the various field offices etc.” is a bunch of co-dependent enabling of our abusers. It is simply a bunch of hogwash feel-good double-speak; it is also entirely false.”
____________________
AMEN!
If you are an FBI agent and you wake up one day and realize you’re not in the FBI, you’re in the FIB, you GET OUT.
Wherefore come OUT from among them, and be ye separate! (cf. 2 Cor 6:17a).
There must be HUNDREDS, or at least TENS of good agents left in the FBI. Work together to destroy this monster, or GET OUT.
You CAN’T stay inside the belly of the beast and do NOTHING and remain a ‘good guy’.
Average FBI career now 6 years.
WOW – that says something. That means they’re doing to them what they did elsewhere – make it so only top-beloved people become lifers. And we know the top was ROTTEN.
Yeah, nuke it. Close the dang thing down.
Wow! Very clearly and excellently written. Great research, verification and understanding of the facts. Bless you many times over for your work!
How can the “small group” be put on the defensive? Everyone waits for Horowitz and Huber. But how do we know that they haven’t been infected too or feel that they can’t do anything that will shake the foundations of the law enforcement and intelligence institutions?
IMO, there is only one thing that will get these people on their back foot. That is the disclosure of their malfeasance. President Trump has the weapon in his hand, which is declassification authority. He can with a stroke of a pen declassify all the documents that prove criminality & malfeasance and conspiracy from the FISA application to internal memoranda among the small group.
The sunshine will leave no room but indictments and prosecution.
What is a plausible reason he has chosen not to use the most potent weapon in his hand?
Why are people betting on a government report? I do not get it. I ain’t betting my ranch on any government report. Not a chance. Ever never. Government reports are a dime a dozen.
No doubt in my mind that Trump would go nuclear on this guys if necessary. Me thinks Trump knows when to drop the MOABs on them and right now he does not feel cornered with no options.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The rest is details. But I’ll tell you this – the shenanigans stop if there is an intelligence officer shadowing every McCabe criminal.
2 facts….they could not convict Menendez….They could not convict Cliven Bundy. See what I am seeing? Federal criminal trials are now POLITICAL?
Therefore if Rosenstein went ahead and okayed the raid without sessions approval, I’d think that’d qualify as a fireable offense.
WOW – that’s an interesting little GOTCHA there. I see it. Rosenstein ABUSED his position to help Mueller. They SAY it’s not Russia-connected because they don’t have reason to go after Cohen on that, but then they USE “Russia recusal camouflage” to not get proper authorization.
UGLY. Radium Rod is one sneaky little Cankle-licker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So… it is not a matter of ‘if’ the DOJ was/is a corrupt organization entirely infected by political ideologues at almost every level. That troubling reality exists, and it is supported by those who should know best; federal judges who see the gross ideological corruption.”
Just like DOJ & FBI are hooked at the hip in D.C., so too are the FBI Field Offices & the courts in the land, except for a few good, lone judges who buck the system.
The thought of what this means is mind boggling. Our lives and liberty are in jeopardy from our highest law enforcement bureau and highest courts. Someone wrote Cohen would be ok. He’s not. Neither are the other living and deceased victims. He’s just going to live. But by the grace of God go any of the rest of us.
Massive, massive downsizing at DOJ and FBI.
Yes, yes, yes, MaineCoon!. We need to stop all immigration so we can downsize the oppressors and clean-up the immigration mess they’ve made.
We need the money we pay them to fix our infrastructure and build The Wall!
We follow this guy’s philosophy so the Small Group and the Swamp and their minions will never be able to stop President Trump. Our WAR has been going on all this time. That’s why everyone has to say “President Donald J. Trump” now.
We like it:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/02/24/flashback_2012_andrew_breitbart_declares_war_on_cnn__new_york_times.html
“The raid on Michael Cohen’s home and office was gov. directed political opposition research.”
Excellant round up of restating and connecting the role political opposition research flys under the radar.
Sundance about four or five months ago you wrote a seminal report on media driven political opposition research via the process by which Fusion GPS rebranded its media package into a State sanctioned intellegence assessment which then enabled the power of the government to amp up its capabilities.
Time to relink the article. You made a strong case back then to show the process.
The article as I remember it, concluded the deep state was going to revert back to it ‘safe place’ of hiding it assault on PDJT under the cover of political opposition research.
So, I am glad you called it for what it is, and made no bones about.
If Rosenstein is the enabler of Team Mueller and he is the 2nd highest official in DOJ, how can Team Sessions worked around him ? I guess somehow it’s being done since Huber & his team as well as the grand jury were kept secret until very recently. Is Rosenstein playing more than one game here or something else is going on ? The IG report by itself will be like the Nunes Memo without the Huber team actually taking prosecutorial actions (“The Big Guns”). How can all the DOJ attorneys working under Huber as well as the IG team be trusted to not sabotage the prosecution like what happened with the Senator Menendez trial ? Team Obama did have 8 years to hire the Chicago Way at the DOJ, FBI, etc. Good grief…
Bingo. Horowitz appears solid, but can Huber deliver the goods?
What exactly was the point of Paul Ryan announcing he was stepping down as Speaker…….after the elections, next January? The timing of that announcement with the raid of Mr. Cohn’s office is such a coincidence.
The whole thing is disgusting no matter which way you look at it. They have been doing opposition research on Trump from the get go. They have been trying to get into his businesses and finances. This may be the avenue that gets them in, sadly. Cohen is one smart cookie and a street fighter. I sure hope that he has something up his sleeve on this one.
Dick Morris made a provacative suggestion today – Alan Dershowitz for Attorney General! Another option, attorney.
Morris argues Impeachment is a political process, and AD has the knowledge and gravitas to protect the President.
Man, how everything has changed. Not that long ago…. I was a Republican. I believed that supporting the Republican party, and conservative fiscal policies was such a big deal. I thought that, while there was obviously corruption in politics, that there were more good guys than bad guys, especially among conservatives. I thought our country was headed in the right direction with race relations.
No matter what happens from here on out I am forever changed. I have turned from a fairly optimistic person into someone that doesn’t know what to believe. It will never go back to normal. This is the profound effect the past 10 years have had on my view towards our country. It actually is very sad. Where do we go from here? Do they really think we can go back?
As much as I detest Obama and his cronies and how they are trying to destroy our country, I am more angry at the Republicans that fail to support our President and want to go back to business as usual. I hate to admit this, and I am a fighter, but if this whole thing goes south and the Trump Train derails, I don’t know. I am hoping and praying that there is a silver lining in this, with some divine intervention. I am truly hoping that there are some courageous “white hats” that are waiting to make a move. I love the Conservative Treehouse – I read this stuff every day, but these are very trying times, and I have to say this stuff has gotten to me.
