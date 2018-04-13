Another Justice Department Political Leak as a Result of Michael Cohen Office Raid…

As previously stated, the FBI raid was directed by ideologues working with special counsel Robert Mueller. The intent of the FBI home and office raid upon Michael Cohen was to assemble political opposition research. The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI confiscated files, devices, and electronic data from attorney Cohen.

Predictably, we asserted, those corrupt law enforcement officials would scrape the files for any material that would damage their political opposition. They would then leak that material to the media. This is exactly what is happening. Here’s another example today:

(Twitter Link) – (WSJ Story Link)

We are now living in a post-constitutional era where the full weight of the federal law enforcement apparatus (FBI and DOJ) has been weaponized for political purposes. The United States Government is now, essentially, a Nicaragua model.

