Another Justice Department Political Leak as a Result of Michael Cohen Office Raid…

As previously stated, the FBI raid was directed by ideologues working with special counsel Robert Mueller. The intent of the FBI home and office raid upon Michael Cohen was to assemble political opposition research. The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI confiscated files, devices, and electronic data from attorney Cohen.
Predictably, we asserted, those corrupt law enforcement officials would scrape the files for any material that would damage their political opposition. They would then leak that material to the media. This is exactly what is happening. Here’s another example today:
(Twitter Link) – (WSJ Story Link)
We are now living in a post-constitutional era where the full weight of the federal law enforcement apparatus (FBI and DOJ) has been weaponized for political purposes. The United States Government is now, essentially, a Nicaragua model.
To the Obama/Clinton mob, it’s BAMN, By Any Means Necessary, even criminal.
ESPECIALLY criminal.
Bush Family included
An article or tweet on Lifezette or such covering the Clinton Foundation missing $28 Million (??) claimed the Bush family could be pulled into this. Bush Sr. did help in Haiti.
dirty dealers .. sundance is on the money as usual ..
Wait. I’m confused. I thought a judge today put on hold the FBI ‘taint team’ from digging through the seized files until after she hears the case Monday.
If we’re dealing with an honest judge here (and I don’t know, offhand, who she is so I can’t venture a guess), this will certainly color her opinion.
I haven’t seen that. Do you remember where that was reported??? (So much going on right now . . .)
It’s official. We are a Banana Republic.
What did the Idi Amin raid and Manuel Noriega raids have in common? Although both decades and hemispheres apart, the first thing photographed in Newsweek were ladies’ red silk undies. Imagine that! They always have these on hand. The more the press insists on sex this and that, the less the public cares.
It’s Friday afternoon and I can smell the POPCORN popping out front at the snack bar….
Now that we’ve made it through the Trailers and newsreel….where’s the cartoon and the FEATURE MOVIE??? Check-6
