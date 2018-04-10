Representative Matt Gaetz is Exactly Right – BIG PICTURE: DOJ Covering FISA Abuse…

Representative Matt Gaetz sent out a tweet today that is absolutely accurate. You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States…. and that’s what the DOJ is trying to hide.

If you peel the skin off the onion, and get down to the substantive core issue that representates the biggest risk to the entire collective group who worked to subvert the 2016 presidential election, you get to the FISA-702(16)(17) and Title-1 surveillance abuse that was carried out by the Obama Intelligence Community, DOJ-NSD and the FBI.

The actions taken by ‘inside’ government officials and ‘outside’ ideological cohorts is exactly what all of their collective “resistance” activity is about. Attacking the Office of the Presidency is a strategy to keep sunlight from their previous action.

When we absorb the full scope and scale of the political effort from inside and outside government, then we understand everything happening. Additionally, I would strongly suggest this is also where Attorney General Sessions is going wrong.

To understand the dynamic it becomes important to separate the FISA/FISC issues from the other issues within the IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber investigations.

Inspector General Horowitz, and parallel prosecutor John Huber are deep inside investigations into:

•Clinton email, manipulated DOJ/FBI investigations with predetermined outcomes; •unlawful and coordinated media leaks by DOJ/FBI officials; •false testimony by DOJ/FBI officials to congress and under oath to the IG; •manipulated and potentially falsified FBI 302 investigative reports; •Willful corruption by Asst Director Andrew McCabe and Director James Comey, etc…. and all the myriad of attached scandals.

However, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions is allowing a big mistake is within the FISA-702(16)(17) issues and the fraudulent FISA Title-1 Application used against U.S. person Carter Page. The FISA issues need to be culled from the politicization issues within the FBI and DOJ-NSD and handled on their own.

There’s no reason to wait on releasing information from already outlined in the 99 page opinion of FISA Court Judge Rosemary Collyer which outlines the FBI and DOJ abuse:

Additionally, there is no valid reason to keep the FISA Title-1 application used against Carter Page kept secret. The DOJ (Jeff Sessions) can declassify this stuff immediately.

The time for handkerchiefs and perfumed manners is over. This evidence exists in bold typeface regardless of opinion of it. Release the evidence. If the content of these documents leads to discoveries of a DOJ and FBI plot to subvert the constitution, then so be it…. lets get down to brass tacks.

If the outcome leads to a need for a specific set of investigations and possible prosecutions, then do it. None of the FISA issues needs to impact the ongoing work of IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber who can continue moving forward on all the investigative issues surrounding internal politicization outcomes of the FBI and DOJ.

Carve out the FISA issues, put sunlight upon the documents and let’s roll.

