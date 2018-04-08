Sunday Talks: NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow -vs- Chris Wallace

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News for an interview with Chris Wallace discussing Trump administration trade positions. Kudlow and Wallace were previously on the same team, and held the same positions, perspectives and outlooks.
In the face of four decades of results which cannot be refuted, Chairman Kudlow is modifying his position to align with President Trump and Main Street. At the same time Kudlow is trying to convince Wall Street and GOPe Wallace-types to follow his lead.
[*side note* notice how no-one ever mentions MfN status?]
In some ways POTUS Trump’s selection of Kudlow is an interesting test to see if the functionally obsolescent Wall Street-minded economists have the capacity to retool decades of flawed thinking.
Most Favored Nation status. Why was China granted MfN? Who allowed this? Why is there even a MfN? Every country should stand on its own without preferential treatment.
Glad SD brought this up — China did all sorts of backflips to get into the WTO. One main reason? MFN bennies! If you become a member of the WTO, WTO partners have to treat each other the same – i.e., China gets MFN status (access to the lower duty or no duty in the columns of the Tariff of the USA) just like all our other WTO partner do. A HUGE bennie. 160+ members of the WTO. That’s a lot of bennies (cue suspicious cat :))
Reminds me… am old enough to remember that kids at the Thanksgiving table often had to sit on telephone books to reach the table. Since phone books are as rare today as an open-minded liberal, a good substitute for the phone book is a copy of the U.S. Tariff code – 10,000 pages and excellent sub for the Manhattan yellow pages. Available from the GPO – but not cheap.
And you thought us treepers were only good for savvy political commentary 🙂
usayes: I remember sitting on phone books as a little kid! We even had a little phone book just for our residents of our home town. Ah, the 1960s and 70s. Rotary phone that lasted forever. One call to the AT&T operator, who picked-up right away and spoke English. Stuff got done right-away. You need someone’s phone number? Here it is! And, when you left home, miraculously, no one ever called you because your phone was stuck on the wall at home.
It was a little creepy when Wallace asked who was in the coalition of the willing. Kudlow looked like nervous cat for a second at 5:11.
Yet still he was a breath of fresh air compared to “Pelosi’s successor” who was interviewed next.
The word “coalition” should have died with the Bush Administrations. Either it’s good for the U.S. and we act accordingly, or, it isn’t good, and we don’t act.
Coalitions are good and even essential at times. The key is to keep focus on short and long term national interests, not posturing for the appearance of “leadership” or capitulation for appearance of “respect” or “cooperation” (the policies of the last 2 admins, respectively). VSGPDJT is remaking the definition of coalition – – watch and revel in the changing paradigm. Even Kudlow is beginning to feel it.
Chris Wallence couldn’t sell me a toilet seat.
Most all are manufactured in China
And in a lot of places still Chinese squat over a hole in the floor. You’d think they’d hijack THAT technology too! 🙂
Ha! I was in Burma in ‘96 and the hole in the floor was commonplace but the fascinating thing was that in numerous instances, the porcelain surround for the hole had “American Standard” emblazoned on it. So much for the exotic!
President Trump is correct. Can you be a country without a steel industry?
Stealing our IP, and currency manipulation, are huge.
I spoke last week with a German engineer who formerly worked here, and relayed in detail how Chinese companies were stealing our engineering designs. She relocates to Germany for a different company, same industry. Several years later said Chinese company attempts to sell her company that same design, but she was sharp enough to see the defects in the design that the Chinese engineers didn’t catch.
Why not reciprocal tariffs?
Exactly right; reciprocity is the key. If the chicoms won’t defang the KimKluxKlan, then we should help Taiwan get its own nukes.
Yes! More than one leverage point with the Chicoms.
Shows you how stupid the Chinese are. They cannot engineer worth a crap, use sub standard materials and zero after sale support.
Having been in manufacturing my whole career you’d be surprised how many “smart” companies and those running them only see “cheap”. The horror storied I’ve heard over lack of support after a sale would scare me away but somehow “cheap” is more powerful incentive. Probably a statement on our society as a whole.
A balcony collapsed in Berkeley, California, killing several people a few years back.
My Dad is a semi retired carpenter. I promise you that never happened to his work / projects. Improperly built, poor water diversion, leading to dry rot and collapse? But “cheaper”.
Yes Matt you are correct, I have done it myself knowing that whatever is won’t last long but serves it’s purpose at the time, and I think that is the type of thinking many people have.
The bad and worse part is this kind of thinking happens in the construction business for example and is the reason why new homes start falling apart shortly after
being built, new bridges won’t won’t last long, road building is shoddy due to bad material.
We have to change our own way of thinking and change our buying habits.
The brand new $9 Billion San Francisco Bay Bridge leaks and is rusting (microfractures). China, or American engineers?
We’ve been working on an enhanced rescission package with Mick Mulvaney
There will be some explodey heads from that comment.
I CANNOT WAIT! I am so excited about this. From the minute I heard it, I tho’t FINALLY!!!!!!
Leverage to get wall funding? I hope so.
But we still have to deal with snakes Ryan and McConnell.
Was shrewd and bit cute of Kudlow to shake hands with Wallace and to highly praise him as a good guy. Took a lot of the gas out of Wallace’s attempts to be confrontational.
Trump-style!
I want to slap Wallace and ask why he’s never cared about tariff’s placed on our products. Nor does he mention the fact that what we get from China is made with slave labor.
It’s apparently offensive when the USA stands up for itself. Some people might have a carryover effect from their abusive personal relationships and want to continue the status quo.
Just like with the Border CRISIS, President TRUMP put all his ducks in a row. You can’t tell me that he hasn’t had one single conversation with China about this since Day 1. I am sure this is discussed on every call and every visit, and now that we have the tax cuts in place and deregulation is ongoing, the markets and growth are way up, etc., it was time to move on to the next target, leveling the playing field.
China knew this was coming, they had an opportunity to correct themselves, did nothing, now it is time for action. PERIOD.
As I have said all along, all those other “we tried this before and it didn’t work” experiments took place under much worse economic, tax, and regulatory conditions, so of course it didn’t work. This one will, and it is because he gave them all these cushions 1st.
Amen, 1000 times over. I too bought into the WSJ/World Trade betterment BS for decades until I kept seeing us closing shops, factories and production along with the loss of wealth of our middle class. BS to them and I even canceled my WSJ subscription some years ago after 30 years. BS!
What’s your point?
You have a lot of good company. I was a naysayer from the outset about NAFTA (my first real awareness of “trade deals”); went against the tide of popular opinion but I never really had anything but gut instinct to back my opinions up. Internet was relatively thin on content back then (mid ’90s) and I was too busy with jobs and family to spend time researching in libraries.
So I really could not debate anyone since I was only using my own gut logic and they were using fancy forward predictions and flowery descriptions from the WSJ, Forbes, and other financial newspapers newsletters, and magazines of how expanding global free trade was going to lift everyone up. It was the republican mantra and I was a Republican. Heck, even talk radio king Rush Limbaugh was an ardent supporter of NAFTA from the outset, disagreeing with and trying to school many of his callers who were apparently working class folks fearing for their jobs. It was his greatest error in judgment and worst prediction.
GOPe receiving a lot of calls from their handlers today.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
– Upton Sinclair
If you do a search on “when did china gain most favored nation status” many articles come up and it’s very interesting to research. Here is one:
http://congressionalresearch.com/RL30225/document.php
The value of imagination, creativity and the dollar must be preserved against the Globalists! Free People pursuing their dreams is why we are here…President Trump is working everyday to save our Republic!
I loved the way Larry waved Wallace off to correct him a few times. That’s the way to handle him!
Yes. Kudlow is far more reserved and professional than I. I would’ve wanted to reach out and slap Wallace several times and tell him to shut the frack up with the “But, but, but” crap always trying to throw fear and consequences of trade war into the dialogue. That appeared to be Wallace’s sole objective today – keep the phrase “Trade War” in the dialogue as often as possible. Soooo obvious but still disgusting.
My overall impression is that the media should step aside and not keep freaking out and interfering with this negotiation process with China. The media does not understand economics properly and they cannot keep insisting that they are correct.
They only care be because it came from PDJT. If this was ohole, it would be crickets.
Maybe crickets. I tend to believe that the eneMedia would be gushing with praise lavished all over Obozo describing how brilliant a strategist he is…
Does Kudlow need a job? Why would he take this on? He doesn’t BELIEVE it.
Full Spectrum: What is the “it” that Kudlow does not believe? Once I know the “it,” I can tell you whether or not I agree with you.
Disagree. Kudlow finally has talked at length with a brilliant man who truly understands the negative effects of the globalist strategy. I believe Trump has pulled Kudlow somewhat towards Trump’s POV, maybe not all the way but enough. I believe Larry lately when he emphatically supports Trumps approach in these interviews. I honestly don’t think Kudlow can fake it that well when he gets animated in these interviews. He’s not reading from a script – this is straight out from his heart and mind. he freely admits he still doesn’t like tariffs – ok – but IMHO he now better understands that they are a tool to be used among other tools to persuade a bad player to straighten out their bad practices.
USA is #3 world exporter:
https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-exports-top-categories-challenges-opportunities-3306282
“In some ways POTUS Trump’s selection of Kudlow is an interesting test to see if the functionally obsolescent Wall Street-minded economists have the capacity to retool decades of flawed thinking.”
retool, or reboot / rethink / re-examine / repair / re-evaluate / repudiate / rebuke / refute / renege…
Chrissy is useless. He constantly wants to talk trade wars and Kudlow’s position on tariffs causing trade wars. At 7:05 Chrissy plays a soundbite by PDJT and only points out the first part where PDJT states “we may take a hit”; however, Chrissy never mentions the second part of the soundbite where PDJT states “we may come back stronger for it”. I was suprised he played the whole soundbite.
Crissy refuses to acknowledge China’s illegal trade tactics and stealing of intellectual property which is a big reason why we are where we are now.
At least Chrissy acknowledges that he listens and learns from Larry. Probably only patronizing as Chrissy has to tow the “party” line even in its most detrimental forms.
Ross Perot was hugely against it, a ‘giant sucking sound’ of jobs moving south.
He even explained it would create some jobs for 3-4 years while we produced machinery for the new factories (maquiladoras) in Mexico.
In 2015 the Tijuana minimum wage was 55 cents per hour; $2.00 per hour in the maquiladoras.8
In 2015 there were an estimated 2,000 maquiladoras along the border. I believe DUTY FREE!!
Perhaps SD could elaborate on the “flawed thinking” of past decades that Kudlow has had to abandon, and how he has now “seen the light.” Personally, I doubt his thinking has changed much.
