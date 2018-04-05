President Trump Proposes Additional $100 Billion in Chinese Trade Tariffs…

As CTH has continued to remind, on the issue of confronting China’s trade practices, President Trump will not back down:
WHITE HOUSE – Following a thorough investigation under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) determined that China has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain Americas intellectual property. The practices detailed in the USTRs investigation have caused concern around the world. Chinas illicit trade practices ignored for years by Washington have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs. On April 3, 2018, the USTR announced approximately $50 billion in proposed tariffs on imports from China as an initial means to obtain the elimination of policies and practices identified in the investigation.
Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of Chinas unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTRto consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs. I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.
Notwithstanding these actions, the United States is still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people. Trade barriers must be taken down to enhance economic growth in America and around the world. I am committed to enabling American companies and workers to compete on a level playing field around the world, and I will never allow unfair trade practices to undermine American interests. (read more)
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
As Pres Trump said, we can’t lose when we start out $500 billion down.
COMMUNIST CHINA IS NOT OUR FRIEND.
They are America’s sworn enemy and harbor a goal of destroying this country
and replacing it with a communist state in china’s mold.
We have allowed ourselves to become weak and soft, which has only emboldened china
to attack us more. Make no mistake, America is under attack in what has been so far a non-shooting war. And we have been yielding ground to the communists for decades.
It appears we now have a President with the mettle to stand up for America and the
principles on which it was founded. It is time for America to fight back.
I stand with President Trump, and America.
Me too. Greatest Warrior President ever!
Liberal and media sploedy heads in 3…..2…….1….
I will post below some context of my father’s service in WW2. He told me many times China would be the big threat to the USA. Because they can’t feed all their people. He told me stories of washing them away from their garbage cans with fire hoses. He said people starving will fight you in order to eat your food.
They were to take part in the invasion of Japan but the bombs were dropped and plans changed. My dad was on the minesweeper, the PC-1171. Most of the below notes are from the Navy Archives.
Context from my family history notes;
1945 – On 29 August they got underway from Pearl Harbor as part of a three ship escort for LST Flotilla 37 heading for Japan. The Escort Commander was the USS Kirkpatrick (DE-318). The other escort was the PC-1210. The convoy consisted of 16 LST’s and the Task Force Command Ship (AGC).
Approaching the coast of Japan they ran into some residual weather from the typhoon that had passed close to Okinawa on the 16 September of 1945. Relieved from the LST Flotilla escort duty off the coast of Japan, they escorted a couple of attack transports into Sasebo, Japan. They had the distinction of being the first U.S. Naval vessel going dockside in Sasebo when they landed a Beachmaster unit at the Japanese Naval Base on 25 September 1945. They were then assigned to harbor control duty at Sasebo.
1945 – On 25 October, they departed Sasebo for Shanghai, China for duty as harbor control and pilot transfer vessel. They rendezvoused off the sea entrance of the Yangtze River with a minesweeper.
Going up river to Shanghai, they destroyed many mines cut loose by the AM. At one time they were surrounded by seven floating mines. The first Naval vessel into Shanghai, China was the minesweeper, The PC-1171.
Part of their duty was hydrographic surveys of the Yangtze River and acting as harbor control and a pilot transfer vessel at the Yangtze River sea entrance. They were kept busy destroying many floating mines and escorting troop ships and aircraft carriers carrying troops. On one occasion they escorted the “Magic Carpet” vessels, USS Arcturus (AK-18) and the escort carrier USS Makin Island (CVE-93), carrying homeward bound troops, 200 miles out to sea running ahead of them in case of mines. For this, they were awarded a battle star for dangerous service.
1946 – On 9 January, they left Shanghai heading east for Guam in company with the PC-804, 589 and the PC-594. Sometime between the above date and Daddy’s seperation date of March 1946 date. My dad headed back to Jacksonville FL. The next few line tell the story of his ship’s fate after he had departed. snip
Thank you for sharing your family history, harrison 🇺🇸
God bless your father for his service and dedication to Our Sovereign America ❤️
You need to understand China is no longer communist. Just like Russia is no longer communist. Mafia – yes. Communist no. President Trump knows he is negotiating not with a communist regime ( aka religious like dogma) but with a mafia style government. Being from New York he totally understands their mentality.
Do the Chinese buy much of our stuff? And what? Airplanes to “reverse-engineer” and steal our technology? Soy beans to feed their population? They will buy that, or drive up the price in other countries, and they will profiteer on the Chinese, and buy ours a little cheaper? To many hungry people to worry about selling our food.
We also need to get more “Truck Farms” growing our own vegetables instead of buying over-priced poisoned crap from Mexico. Our vegetable farmers got shut down by EPA unnecessarily. And Mexican farmers don’t follow our rules anyway. Why should we buy stuff that is picked before it is ripe and spends a week or more in shipping? And buying canned crap from China.
Oh, you are singing my song on the farming issue and foreign food!!!
“I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.”
From Sundance’s OP. I wonder what PDJT has up his sleeve on this????
I see your $50B, and I raise you another $100B.
Most excellent 👍
President Trump, like a BOSS!
Love our President, who love our Country!!!
The Chinese were taking a victory lap! Our President decided to rain 🌧 all over them!
Is it insensitive to snicker?
😜😁
Exploding heads all over the global globalists.
Hear them….He did WHAT!!!
I love the sound of exploding heads in the evening😉
That’s the sound of the stock market cratering tomorrow.
Dow futures (as well as the other equity index futures) fell off the cliff down 400 so far …
Nice real-time graph here: US Futures ~ -1.4% ATM…
. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/futures-fall-as-trump-asks-for-100-billion-in-additional-china-tariffs-2018-04-05
The change from Wall Street to Main St USA USA, USA, is a given, SD has told us this and orepared us.
If it means our Patriotic American workers, our middle class, our country comes roaring back…I am all in!! Crash away, globalists, crash away!! America is on the rebound, Americans are back to work feeling pride and hope again. MAGA & God bless you President Trump!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen 🙏
We are ready!!
What did I do to deserve a splodey head?
I’m assuming your’s is exploding with pride for President Trump’s love for us and our country to right this floundering ship that is now making a YUUUUUUGGGGGGE comeback.
Amen AGA.
🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
someone please pass the popcorn
Amen🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
There is no “win-win” in this scenario. Just who blinks first.
For decades American workers have lost, lost, lost because of American politicians giving away our products, jobs and intel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Honestly, that is what is remarkable about this. China steals IP all the time and get 500B a year in trade surpluses…and the reaction is OMG Trump is out of control.
In other words, let China steal all the IP they want. In 20 years we won’t be making planes or much else. And our gurus think they are the Masters of the Universe
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Also, I wonder hell w many of the company es would let China have those trade secrets voluntarily. CEO’s and managers are mostly concerned with short term earnings and kicking theIf own can down the road. There Should be some penalty for actions that give any foreign entity military related secrets or industry leading secrets.
Not only have we lost jobs, but they send their cheap and poison goods here to kill our pets, weaken our structures with their cheap steel, and poison us with practically every product they produce to make us sick physically and economically.
Make China PAY!!!
True and don’t forget the melamine tainted Children’s Liquid Tylenol
Losing less is a win for us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money that stays in our economy has “Velocity” (Circulation) that helps many 7 builds our economy. Money sent Overseas has ZERO. And to Mexico isn’t much better.
LikeLike
I would bet that > 90% of the American population has no idea what the “velocity of money” means. I was taught this in high school. I guess that dates me because it was back when we actually learned something.
Wikipedia says this:
If, for example, in a very small economy, a farmer and a mechanic, with just $50 between them, buy new goods and services from each other in just three transactions over the course of a year:
Farmer spends $50 on tractor repair from mechanic.
Mechanic buys $40 of corn from farmer.
Mechanic spends $10 on barn cats from farmer.
then $100 changed hands in the course of a year, even though there is only $50 in this little economy. That $100 level is possible because each dollar was spent on new goods and services an average of twice a year, which is to say that the velocity was 2/year.
In a good economy by spending locally the money velocity can be upwards of 7/year. This is why we want to keep our money here. Buying foreign goods sends the money out of the country. It’s hard to get it back, especially when our trade deficits are so high.
Increased tariffs applied by the Chinese as retaliation will be an incentive for American companies to gear up and replace the more expensive (because of tariffs) Chinese imports. Fairly soon we may not care anymore about China’s retaliation because we will be self-sufficient for our needs. American products will be better than Chinese junk falling apart a couple of weeks after their guarantee expires.
The buyer always has the upper hand. Buyers decide where their money goes. And it is 300 to 500 billion dollars worth of differential leverage in American hands year after year.
“China has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain Americas intellectual property.”
All you have to do is look on ebay and you can find THOUSANDS of counterfeited products, not only from America, but Japan, Germany, etc. as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have an incredibly accurate Chinese knockoff of a Panerai Luminor wristwatch (cost me $125.00 for a $6,000.00-looking watch). It is actually quite sad to see what is being STOLEN … and the higher the price tag … the more treacherous the Graymarket minefield. Yes, I know my FAKE Panerai purchase just made the problem worse, but I just wanted to see what this Intellectual and design THEFT actually looked like. And it is good enough to be a SERIOUS problem.
Another example is high end Audio … such as the handmade Koetsu cartridges
http://www.theabsolutesound.com/articles/beware-of-gray-market-koetsu-cartridges-1/
http://www.koetsuaudio.com/cartridges
The Chinese have flooded the world with intellectual and design ripoffs. I would expect that every other nation in the world (especially the Japanese) would be CHEERING MY Presidents trade moves with China. Wildly CHEERING his insistence on FAIR Trade and NO MORE ripoffs.
I hope someone has been compiling a database to confront anyone who doubts this with the FACTS.
Neil Cavuto will have to wear a spittle guard tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 11 people
So will Gabagoino and Coulter
Btw, if China starts a precipitous dumping of US Treasuries, Trump should consider issuring “Trade War Bonds”. I’d buy them, better than getting nothing from the banks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll see your $50B and I’ll raise you $100B
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey Ziiggii, one with blond hair would be more fitting 🙂
LOL Ziig. He does have a great big beautiful building in Vegas!!!!
👍
That’s actually really intriguing. Tank them. Buy them back for less than par. GENIUS. MOTHER EFFING GENIUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s OUR Very Stable, Strategic Genius!
China needs our market … more than we need theirs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Since the US and the world have abandoned sound money practices, China’s threat to dump our treasuries no longer has the once dire consequences it once did. The Fed Reserve now has the ability to buy up any and all treasuries that hit the market whether from new borrowing or from already existing treasuries sold on the open market.
While I am against this course of action as a sound money guy, that train has already left the station. Here is what will actually happen imho.
1. China purchased the treasuries at a particular $$ amount and if they flood the market what happens to the price? It falls. Like a stone. The Chinese in effect buy from the US at a high rate, and will be selling them at a low rate. They lose $$.
2. The US through the Fed will let the open market sell of treasuries fall. This would seemingly be bad historically, but in this case the Fed will simply buy up 100% of the new issuance at whatever price it is set for. So the USG will continue as before. But in this case, since the new issuance is not competing with the existing market, a falling treasury value will hurt those holding the most treasuries, China and Japan. If Japan simply holds onto their treasuries, they can wait out the low prices China’s dumping will have.
3. It is possible that the Fed will simply soak up all of the treasuries that China dumps with no significant downward pressure on the supply side since they have the ability to simply add more zeros to their balance sheet.
Just 20 years ago, this would signal the apocalypse, but now I am not so sure. As an old friend used to tell me when it came to balancing the money supply, and his continued logical reasoning that it was destined to fail, “Just when you think the US is out of options, the American’s will discover a new way, approach, or financial vehicle that saves the day. Every time.” He passed a few years ago, and he seems to have been right.
Old saying: “You don’t sleep at night when you owe someone $1 M.The lender can’t sleep when he’s owed $100 B !!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think another reason China was buying all those treasuries is because they artificially peg their currency, the yuan, to the dollar. By doing so, they keep the value of the yuan relative to the dollar artificially low, which makes their products cheaper in US dollars giving them yet another competitive edge (as if they really need any more of an edge on top of their tremendously low labor costs – the USA is has a huge disadvantage).
So if buying all these treasuries kept the value of the yuan low relative to the dollar, then selling them may strengthen the yuan vs the dollar resulting in their products being more expensive in dollars – an outcome China does not want!
I’m sure Steven Mnuchin and other experts understand this dynamic much better and are advising the President.
Thank you President Trump! It takes so long to find one item made in the USA. Often have to go to more than one store or go online to find one.
Praying our President is successful and makes Made In the USA accessible again.
Impose 100% tariff on all Chinese agriculture and food products. Any third country allows Chinese pass thru products export to USA will also being imposed 100% on all products. Effective immediately without delay. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
VSG POTUS could *really* blow the ChiCom’s minds’ by also imposing Export Tariffs on anything China primarily sources from the US…
(I admit I have not thought this through.)
I really think an “Export Tariff” would be UnConstitutional – punishing a domestic producer? Unless it was a National Security item. Seems a weird idea….
Of course, the Govt does so many UnConstitutional things, it would hardly draw attention.
Congress enacted an HMF (harbor maintenance fee) some years ago. It was levied on exports, and the SC nixed it because it violated the Constitutional prohibition against export duty
All products that involve theft of intellectual property get a 100% tariff till corrected. For example: Semi conductors, we will buy from Taiwan and Korea (possibly others who have negotiated trade deals). China has nothing that we need. We can buy from others or make it ourselves.We will always get what we need, one way or another. It’s OK China if you want to become the Ming empire circa 1450 AD!!! China says it won’t import our oil and will get from Russia or middle east.. OK, we will create incentives to convert most our heavy crude refineries to light, which with shale we have in abundance. This craters the heavy oil market for Russia, middle east and Venezuela — a strategic hammer — very big win for us. F the world! Very few things do we need from the world.And if China wants to do anything in Ag, we are the worlds swing producer — let China become N Korea!!
Be careful Red Dragon.
The Eagle will force so far out on a limb that your Panda mask won’t fit anymore.
They already don’t buy anything from us. So, they can’t really threaten us with reciprocity. They can let their citizens starve by not buying our food, but we are not going to starve by not being able to buy their plastic junk. Xi fought The Don, and The Don won.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sounds like a Mellencamp song. (One I never really liked)
Trump impresses me more and more every day! Go Trump! Apparently China has not been paying attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China paid attention alright but she wants to test PDJT to see if another Bushie in the WH that back down on tariff. Oh PDJT will let the Chinese eats humble pie this time
Something just fell out of Tom Donohue’s ass, it was a Chinese horseshoe!😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
China needs us more than we need them.
They need us to fill their refrigerators.
We need them for cheap, crappy vacuums, with the profits being used for military hegemony.
Big difference.
About time we stood up for ourselves
You just made me feel even better for fixing my old Made in USA vacuum rather than buying a new one made by “the heathen Chinee” as someone I used to know would say.
The Red Dragon didn’t get any more of my money this time! Ha!
I see great things in the long term. Sadly, I am living in the short term and this is very hard to experience and not feel deeply frustrated. Time to sit quietly and watch. Our President always has a plan, right now I am vexed, but it will be apparent.
“We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!”
___
Yes, Sundance…and isn’t it glorious.
I am hoping that the overall effect of all this ‘attention’ on China, will expose the level to which China has infiltrated every sector of our domestic commerce.
There has been very little attention given to Wilburine’s most excellent Report on China, that you posted for us to read.
It is staggering to read the extent to which China has systematically bought up companies here.
I was…stunned.
China is waging an Economic War against us.
And the enemy is inside the wire…and has a big foothold.
I am hoping that it is our President’s plan to give the public a summary of that Report.
If people knew…they would understand that he is fighting for our very survival.
Grumbles, long term yes, short term, ouch. I am glad, really glad we are winning, yugely, on a personal level, I am rinning low on bandaides and Jameson.
It has to be done though, amwick.
Otherwise we are doomed.
We’ve been lured into the white van with cheap Chinese candy…and our corrupt, feckless leaders were holding the door open.
We have to break free or we no longer have a country.
Short term pain…for long term gain.
It has to be done though!
Amen Wheatie, Amen!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT 100 BIllion X HARDER/
“Can you hear me now?” MAGA 🇺🇸
points to ponder : The Trump administration’s aggressive America-first policies will produce market volatility . The bad big boys make obscene profits from market volatility , with little risk , if they are manipulating the volatilty themselves . Buy low and then sell high . Wash , rinse , repeat . The conventional wisdom has been that no-one wins in a trade war , but Pres. Trump has been proving the conventional wisdom to be wrong . We have been getting our asses kicked for so long and so hard , with respect to our trade imbalances , that a trade war with China might be a no-lose proposition for the U.S.A. China uses NAFTA to their advantage because we let them . If the only way to prevent China from continuing to destroy American manufacturing is to quit NAFTA , then full steam ahead on quitting . Pres. Trump’s enemies do not care about us and they do not love America . They are all globalists . MAGA Pres. Trump , and God bless you .
Economics 101 says when we run a trade deficit with another country that their currency will rise(and ours may fall some), but the end result is the “re-balancing that eliminates the trade deficit.Unless there is currency manipulation. (China, and others!).
How long before China is forced to put a tariff on Smithfield pork?
Talking about having to cut your nose off to spite your face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If China puts tariffs on “Exports from the USA”, then don’t they also have to put tariffs on their ‘own’ exports from the USA?
Because if they don’t…then they will be engaging in ‘unfair trade practice’.
They are already engaging in unfair trade practices, though, so this would be nothing new.
But it would be more visible!
The Day We All Knew Was Coming.
Has Arrived.
The Giant has AWAKENED and is Rising.
The hand of Peace was proffered and.
REFUSED.
Now He must go into the wilderness.
And, seek the Counsel of Nations.
The emissary’s of Peace or WAR are paving his way.
The Chief always follows.
The Journey He must alone take.
Soon, He will return.
I pray God that he will tell us that.
It shall be PEACE.
Buckle up. PT has no friends in this battle. Even the Dems who traditionally would support this will not due to Russia, Russia.
Now it comes down to how much pain the Chinese are willing to take and for how long. With a controlled economy and a 50 year plan I bet a lot. They may bet that all they have to do is wait out PT for 7 years worst case.
In the mean time, PT will be under immense pressure. Lose the House come November and things get no better. Here comes the swamp.
And that swamp rats respond:
Ben Sasse once again proving that he is not a leader, and that he does not have the guts to advocate for the US, and that he has no clue about economics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the starving begins, that will be the Left’s cue to their next mantra “Trump is starving the poor Chinese people!” Never mind it will be entirely the fault of China’s own Chairman, who has just made himself president for life.
It is my honor and privilege to stand with President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸
MAGA!!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
For decades c’feit Chinese good have flowed into Ciudad del Este (Paraguay) in the tri border area. The trafficking in those goods supports terrorist organizations
