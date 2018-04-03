President Trump Joint Press Conference With Baltic State Leaders – 1:30pm Livestream…

You might remember in July of 2017 when President Trump attended the “Three Seas Initiative” in Warsaw Poland. The bigger goals and objectives were/are building relationships with Baltic nations aligned with the same freedom outlook. President Trump committed his administration to free, fair and equitable trade with the Baltic partners.

2017 – “Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.” (NBC article link)

Today President Trump is hosting many of the same leaders at the White House. There will be a press conference at approximately 1:30pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

