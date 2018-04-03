President Trump Joint Press Conference With Baltic State Leaders – 1:30pm Livestream…

You might remember in July of 2017 when President Trump attended the “Three Seas Initiative” in Warsaw Poland. The bigger goals and objectives were/are building relationships with Baltic nations aligned with the same freedom outlook. President Trump committed his administration to free, fair and equitable trade with the Baltic partners.
2017 – “Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.” (NBC article link)
Today President Trump is hosting many of the same leaders at the White House. There will be a press conference at approximately 1:30pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Present and accounted for…
Ain’t it grand to have a real man who KNOWS he’s the boss rather than some pansy ass mfer who THINKS he’s a boss?
Will the children be better behaved in front of company? They certainly didn’t care about there being actual children around yesterday.
As the President ordered troops to the border probably not.
Look for mass hysteria.
Fortunately most all questions were presented by reporters from the represented Baltic countries making it a good presser with thoughtful, reasonable questions — except the first Amercian reporter whose question was totally off topic. All about MeHiCo.
What is MeHiCo, please?
Mexico.
Reporting for duty Sarge!
Russia’s ownership of half of East Prussia still sticks out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Think ports … how is energy and major commerce transported, including military.
Plus, a direct line to Belarus and Ukraine and a buffer for Poland. Then look how long the coast is … from northern Estonia to western Poland …
Have you ever played the advance game of Risk?
If you squint your eyes a bit looking at this map you can see how these alliances isolate Germany…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And your point would be?
All of the leaders in this meeting are on the same page with respect to security, borders, and immigration.
Where would you rather travel to? Warsaw or London? Pretty easy choice for me.
Where would you rather travel to? Warsaw or London?
Today? Warsaw over Londonstan for me.
exactly
it’s easy to foresee a boom in tourism in the Baltics states and Poland
LikeLiked by 6 people
Estonia is awesome. They are building a tunnel to Finland and it’s a relaxing boat trip to Sweden. The medieval Old Town in Tallinn is particularly beautiful during Christmas.
And who doesn’t love Kerli?
I gave a Keynote optical engineering presentation on a boat trip from Sweden to Finland. That was by far the most fun conference i’ve been to. It was in the summer when everyone in Sweden seemed to be out doors until 2 am and sunrise was around 4am. I guess after being cooped up all winter they sure live it up in the summer.
Would like to explore the Estonia and Finland regions. Stockholm was wonderful – but i’m not sure it’s so wonderful in the recent years in light of problems they’re having.
Wanted so much to take ferry trip from Helsinki to Tallin but was afraid of tight schedule and then missing flight to Lapland. I’d love to spend a lot more time, leisure schedule, in that area.
As much as possible, these countries are pushing back against Merkel and the EU migrant mandates.
These countries were brutalized by the Soviet Russians and had their own cultures repressed and many of their native peoples sent to Siberian Gulags. They were replaced be ethnic Russians, who only spoke Russian, and were loyal to the Russian state. After gaining their freedom, many of these countries have a strong desire to reassert their unique ethnic and cultural heritage and only invite those people who want to learn their unique language and assimilate into their society’s unique culture, myths, traditions, and heritage.
Merkel is trying to replace native Germans with “imports”, i.e. the refauxgees from Africa and the Middle East. She attempts to justify it by citing a “lack of specialized professionals”, yet the “professionals” coming in are only skilled with knives and “antanzen” (dancing around a victim to trap him/her).
She is a follower, indeed major proponent of the Coudenhove-Kalergi doctrine (connected to the founding of the EU, etc.). Although nominally the head of the CDU Christian Democratic Union), she is neither Christian nor Democratic (i.e. a supporter of democracy as opposed to Marxism). As she (and her supposed pastor father) are both degreed professionals from the DDR (former East Germany), she (and he) cannot be Christians, as Christians were FORBIDDEN to attend university in the DDR, hence, no degrees for them. As such, they were bona fide members of “the party”, and Atheist at best… as well as dyed-in-the-wool Marxists…
The people here in Germany (cf. the AfD) are fed up with her (and the CDU), as well as the SPD (socialists). The Deutschland Deplorables are growing, but it still takes time. And prayer (the media are more controlled than they were in WWII!!!). Please pray for us. THANKS!!!
Any place where you can go to the cafe for breakfast in your PJs is ok with me! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t love her because I’d never heard of her. 🙂
Thanks for posting the video.
I hope she supports PDJT.
Minor music celebrity noteworthy for flipping between playful and colorful outfits and goth fashion. She sings pop & club music and was on the MTV Europe Music Awards years ago.
Went on a week-long Baltic Sea cruise in 2003 with my SO. Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Estonia, Latvia, then back to Stockholm. What a great trip! Tallinn is very beautiful! Saw Swan Lake performed in St. Petersburg in a 200 year old theatre. WOW. I would go back to all of those locations again, and go to Poland. Other European or Eurasian countries? Not so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
like
I’ve been to London and have no interest in going back. I’ve never been to Paris and have no interest in going. My opinion, Paris has been an unwelcoming degenerate city for the last one thousand years. I do regret that I have yet to visit Finland particularly as they have the sexiest men on earth. 😀
Poland at the top of my list!
Having spent time in both Warsaw and London over the last 2 years, Warsaw is the place to be! Beautiful city, wonderful people. I need to say I also love London but it has changed (not in the good sense) in the last 20 years. I pray for all of Europe.
TRUMP SENDING MILITARY TO BORDER
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/03/trump-guard-border-military/
Thank God! Do it!
I have heard that the caravan plans on heading to California. Will Jerry Brown move to block Trump when calls for the California National Guard are put into play? This might be a 6th level chess move on Trumps part and it could get interesting.
The libs must be going full tilt bozo. Is the judge in Hawaii going to stop it? HA-HA-HA.
An expanded view:
Thanks for the visuals
Thanks for the visuals
Let’s see if the issue of Kaliningrad surfaces. Roosevelt and Churchill ripped the land away from Poland/Lithuania at the end of WW II, it was a special giveaway as Russia needed it as a warm water naval port that wasn’t directly threatened by NATO. The Eastern European states full of what Roosevelt and Churchill felt were populated by disposable deplorables were freed, due to the actions of a Republican US president, but Russia clung to Kaliningrad due to its use as a nuclear depot for their navy.
If I were the old Bloc nations I’d be cautious of any ‘help’ or offers of ‘help’ from the US as the potential for the Democrats to gain enough power to toss the old Bloc nations back into the Russian fold. The Rats try to liken Kaliningrad’s Russian occupation to our holding on to Gitmo but we don’t store nukes at Gitmo, the Cuban government rented Gitmo to us and we still pay yearly rent and Democrats suck. Latter point wasn’t as much about the Baltic issue as it was my general impression of Democrats.
“Russia needed it as a warm water naval port that wasn’t directly threatened by NATO.”
The old USSR craved an ocean port to the south for centuries. That was one of the reasons at least that they got mired into the Afghanistan mess in the 1980’s. You think we would have learned a lesson from someone else’s mistake. Alas, neocons are blinded by ideology. Conquering Afghanistan would have gotten them to within about 200 miles of the Arabian Sea, in between the border of Pakistan and Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, if it would have succeeded Russia could have sandwiched US ally (?) Pakistan between it and Russia’s buddy India. It also could have threatened the oil states.
Russia has ice free ports on the Pacific but the Atlantic’s always been a problem. They had to run NATO-controlled Bosphorus in the Med and the equally NATO-controlled Baltic so Kaliningrad was a godsend even if it were a bit exposed.
specific, pointed mention by President Trump of LNG is significant as that is helping these countries be independent from Russia.
POTUS mentions their proper monetary input/military spending to NATO and mentions other countries need to do the same.
Mentions cooperation and help with ISIS
Discuss increased trade with emphasis on reciprocity – this where he mentions the continued increase in their purchases of LNG (does not mention Russia or their energy independence from Russia – that was my comment)
I agree! The Baltics diversifying their energy dependence with American LNG is nothing but a good thing for everyone.
I don’t trust NATO at all, and hopefully POTUS stays on full alert about them as well.
Unfortunately, NATO is the only option right now. There was talk of a Scandinavian-Baltic military alliance but it never happened. One wonders how NATO could make the politically and religiously unstable Turkey a ‘tactical nuclear weapon sharing country’ but not Latvia.
LikeLike
I’d like to see Turkey cast out of NATO. They’ve caused nothing but trouble lately (they run all of the Mosques here in Germany, and cause the Turk/Germans to foment violence) as Erdogan (airheadman) fancies himself as the next Kaliph.
Not the kind of leader or country where you’d want to park some nukes…
Oh, for the days when an Ottoman was just a footstool…
my “like” was for:
Katherine McCoun says:
April 3, 2018 at 2:06 pm
So, with all of those wonderful statements, we see the presstitutes sticking to their one-note sallies. Syria and Mexico.
* Sigh * – at least the foreign journalists ask pertinent questions!
They are so well-mannered!
Yes, they are – and ours are so rude!
I would bet serious money that none of the usual suspects (presstitutes) in that room know enough about any of the Baltic States, their history, or the US alliance with them to ask an intelligent question. That’s why the “crickets” from US media (IMO).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed!
They must despise the president’s knowledge, grace and aplomb in dealing with foreign dignitaries; it is so much in contrast to their narrative of him being a provincial ignoramus.
This is a Joint Press Conference – could you please direct your questions to the Baltic States Heads of Government on the podium – President Trump need not give the press any time on the Mexico/Syrian crisis – they need to keep on topic – IMHO
LikeLiked by 5 people
LIKE x 1,000!
Again, a simple rule to enforce . . .
When we have a press conference featuring a foreign dignitary, all questions must pertain to that dignitary’s country and its relation with the U.S. No exceptions.
Maybe US presstitutes should be told that if they do NOT ask relevant questions when foreign dignitaries are here, they lose their press credentials to WH pressers for a time to be determined; also, dismiss them if they do so, at the time.
Yeah, meeting with General Mattis to put military on southern boarder. MAGA.
“Pick a Baltic Reporter – not the ‘fake news” – President Trump
LikeLiked by 23 people
That was the best line of the press conference. LOL!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sure was, Pam! TeeHee
My sides still hurt from the laughing!
And … the Baltic Press actually asked RELEVANT questions! No gotcha questions asking Trump to name the foreign minister of each Baltic State.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They sure did, Kenji – and they acted professional, too – unlike our kindergarterners!
Really? Someone shouts a question about Stormy Daniels as the leaders leave a serious press conference? How embarrassing — our “press,” that is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
With respect to “Stormy” … the American people have expressed their profound disinterest in the topic. The shouted question is really just an unpaid advertisement for 60 Minutes … attempting to drive “traffic” to their “truthy” website. Meh. Nobody cares. Sad, really. Very very sad
Stormy is just one more failure in the very long list of their attempts to topple him. Like Wile E Coyote, they really thought they had him this time.
I am a little behind on the Live press conference.
First question was to POTUS, asking about military in Syria and to clarify his comments about military on the border.
POTUS, in part, that Mexico has Much stronger laws than we do re immigration. He told their leaders that they can do things about that caravan now that we can’t do in our country because hands tied by weak/bad laws in our own country. And Mexico seems to be taking his “advice”/request, breaking up the caravan.
Sad that Mexico can act on invaders and we can’t. Fix our Laws!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the idiot presstitutes think Syria is a Baltic state?
(to which I’d reply, “you can’t be Syria’s”….. (sorry).
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well at least I didn’t say “surely” (who’s Shirley?) 🙂
foreign reporter asks appropriate/topical question re Russia/Baltic states
Heard this a couple of days ago and think both Press Secretary and POTUS can adopt it…(sorry, forget the source)
In grocery store, a customer gets into 10 items or less fast checkout lane…with a cart filled with groceries. The cashier looks at the cart and sweetly says to the person…”And which 10 items will you be checking out today?”
When calling on the media, it should be prefaced with…”and what relevant question regarding the Baltic would you like to ask today?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
FACT SHEETS
President Donald J. Trump’s Support for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania
FOREIGN POLICY
Issued on: April 3, 2018
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-support-estonia-latvia-lithuania/
Shameful how one of them was yelling for a response about Stormy Daniels as they all left the dais. They really need to start pulling press credentials for that juvenile nonsense.
LikeLiked by 11 people
didn’t sound like Accosta – wonder who it was? But yes, yelling Stormy Daniels at the end as they were leaving and clearly not going to turn around and take questions was unproductive and tacky
tacky being Worse than rude
They actually believe that President Trump’s supporters give a sh– (rhymes with twit.)
Nobody cares. It’s like that Hogg kid … just ignore it till it fades to black
Good question re balance of getting along with Russia/Putin and the
POTUS specifically references energy, our strong energy independence and how that is not good for Russia. References our strong military and how that is not good for Russia. References many countries were not paying/contributing to NATO the way they should have been and that is not good for Russia. But we should get along with Russia. Also, mentions tough actions on Russia including recent 60 Russians expulsions. Lastly, says that getting along with Russia, China and other countries is a good thing and thinks he can have a good relationship but possibility that won’t happen.
Makes reference to the previous admin (Obama) being weak on US strength through a strong energy independence (and now President Trump moving us to Energy Dominance) and how Obama focused on windmills and solar
I could not understand much of what the President of Latvia was saying… It would’ve been beneficial and, frankly, more informative, if he delivered his remarks in his own language. The Lithuanian President, on the other hand, appeared to be so fond of her own proficiency that I thought she would never shut up, LOL. The Estonian lady was the best, in my opinion.
The Estonian President – Kersti Kaljulaid – was impressive.
Their ages make a huge difference. Old people who speak English often have ‘breakthrough phonology’ that sounds Russian because they were raised under Communist Soviet domination and learned Russian as their second language and later as adults they learned English as their third. After liberation, younger people learn English starting in Third Grade (and don’t know Russian at all) so their English accent sounds more like Finnish.
LATVIAN VS LITHUANIAN
Interesting to note that. Thanks!
Interesting trade/economic strategy as one of the Baltic leaders said that she invites businesses to build in her country as they are small and a great test market. Then, when they are ready to scale, go to larger countries and the US. Clever thinking
Release the video of the Ass screaming at the White House press conference- name and shame. It would have never happened with any prior Administrations. Enough with the double standards. Pull his press credentials. Obviously, he is mentally fit for the job.
* is NOT mentally fit for the job.
I think you were right the first time./sarc
Right- he is thrilled to have a story about himself.
It’s this one!
Yahoo news is socialist shite
Kenji…oh my!
I was linked to it Yanhpp!just yesterday, and it was anti-Trump drivel, except for the ONE linked story.
I’d never been there before, and it was a real eye opener.
No wonder people who daily listen to that caca do not have A Clue as to what’s happening in our world!
Way back when…I used Yahoo Messenger as one of my first chat type platforms. Of course Yahoo was the “default” homepage. As a result Yahoo News was one of the very first internet new sources I deleted. Homepage, messenger, and all. 🙂
Yep. And their sieve-like “security” has made former users’ life a living he!! with all the junkmail, spam, etc.
Seems Marisa was more interested in the angle of the exclamation point after Yahoo! than in internet (and corporate) security… Look at “el Reg” (www.theregister.co.uk) for a number of articles on that… (el Reg – good site, lousy politics…)
He’s proud of what he did.
Hope he’s getting nuked on Twaddle. I don’t use it so cannot do it myself else I would.
Revoke his WH press credentials for an undetermined length of time.
Yep. Like infinity -1 …
It is impossible for the press to police themselves. Trump needs to set the example by pulling press credentials from those who are rude, crude and stupid.
I suspect our VSG president allows the press to show their idiocy on a regular basis in order to inform those who haven’t realized how terrible they are, as well as to remind those of us who do know, that the press continues to be biased, unprofessional, and not to be trusted.
Agree…it would only take a few times. Of course, they will scream insults about it, but they all hate Trump and his WH anyway so “ at this point what difference does it make,”
Did anyone catch PDJT say he spoke with the Mexican President 12 minutes ago and they were dispersing this march. Maybe this corrupt dysfunctional narco state is finally getting their is a new sheriff in town….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sometimes I think the NAFTA talks are prolonged just to maintain leverage until the Wall is fully funded. We know that Mexico’s “leverage” is their threat to flood the US with hordes of criminals.
It would have been better to confront 1,500 people at the border in a public display than to continue with many thousands slipping through each month as they usually do. I’d been looking forward to the confrontation.
As pleasant a thought that it might be to confront those trying to illegally come in, no matter what the result is, it would not end well. The MSM would take whatever would happen and spin it to somehow attack either PDJT, our military, our legislators, our laws, our country. Better to not even give the MSM the chance by stopping the invasion BEFORE it gets to our borders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT knows full well that the Mexican government may try to covertly disperse the large crowd into unnoticeably smaller groups so they can still move north with less publicity. Trump is a street-wise New Yorker, his mama didn’t raise any Gomers. When Trump says “we’ll see” it always implies that he doesn’t trust the other guy’s promises.
And the US selling LNG to these countries deprives Russia of much needed income. Putin has got to be pissed about that! Every dollar of LNG the Baltic States buys from the USA is a dollar less in Putin’s pocket.
Oh, Putin will probably fund some terrorists to blow up an LNG tanker and then make these countries an offer they can’t refuse. Once KGB, always KGB.
Or the CIA will do it and blame Putin. Once CIA, always CIA. Once neocon, always neocon.
I believe Putin recently had a very nice contract to sell some military equipment to India ….I am sure our VSGPDJT had something to do with this. Trump is about fair and reciprocal trade and I am confident that some of our greatest trade deals to come will be with Russia eventually. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/india-russia-close-to-deal-for-s-400-air-defence-system/articleshow/63438260.cms
Just to brighten up the day and whet our appetites for what we are all dreaming (drooling?) about – Joe “in-the-know” Di Genova from aeons ago (January, actually)
Sure I’ve seen it before, but I still learn something new every time. Remember, this is BEFORE the Memo(s) dropped.
Hmmm – Joe in-the-know DiGeno..aeons ago……..I swear that was unintentional!
Mad Dog will seal that damn border. It will be fun watching liberal talking heads explode during their interviews with fake news. Missle defense in Baltics is like Trump slapping Putin to the ground with one hand…I love Trump!
It is a treat to watch President Trump working to make new allies that will be reliable ones. The EU and UK demonstrated a long time ago, they are NOT our friends.
These new allies will join in the President Trump Prosperity and Security. The other countries??????? Well, after taking it for granted that the USA is their big piggy bank and protector, let’s see how they like being on their own and have to face up to the mess their stupid socialism has created. We the People of the USA have been forced into servitude to pay for their socialism; I believe President Trump is going to change that and make those governmentss OWN what they have done to their countries and their people. In the meantime, things continue to get better and better for We the People!
👍 Like 👍
Trump = Alpha f*ing dog! Man it feels great to have a real leader looking out for us and our true allies.
