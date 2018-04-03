President Trump Joint Press Conference With Baltic State Leaders – 1:30pm Livestream…

Posted on April 3, 2018 by

You might remember in July of 2017 when President Trump attended the “Three Seas Initiative” in Warsaw Poland. The bigger goals and objectives were/are building relationships with Baltic nations aligned with the same freedom outlook. President Trump committed his administration to free, fair and equitable trade with the Baltic partners.

2017 – “Let me be clear about one crucial point. The United States will never use energy to coerce your nations, and we cannot allow others to do so,” President Trump said at a press conference flanked by European leaders. “You don’t want to have a monopoly or a monopolistic situation.”  (NBC article link)

Today President Trump is hosting many of the same leaders at the White House. There will be a press conference at approximately 1:30pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkABC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

123 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference With Baltic State Leaders – 1:30pm Livestream…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Present and accounted for…

  2. Bee says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Will the children be better behaved in front of company? They certainly didn't care about there being actual children around yesterday.

  3. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Reporting for duty Sarge!

  5. Golden Advice says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    All of the leaders in this meeting are on the same page with respect to security, borders, and immigration.
    Where would you rather travel to? Warsaw or London? Pretty easy choice for me.

    • Buck says:
      April 3, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      Where would you rather travel to? Warsaw or London?

      Today? Warsaw over Londonstan for me.

    • KittyKat says:
      April 3, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      exactly

      it’s easy to foresee a boom in tourism in the Baltics states and Poland

      • Linnéa says:
        April 3, 2018 at 3:31 pm

        Estonia is awesome. They are building a tunnel to Finland and it’s a relaxing boat trip to Sweden. The medieval Old Town in Tallinn is particularly beautiful during Christmas.

        And who doesn’t love Kerli?

        • Firefly says:
          April 3, 2018 at 3:50 pm

          I gave a Keynote optical engineering presentation on a boat trip from Sweden to Finland. That was by far the most fun conference i’ve been to. It was in the summer when everyone in Sweden seemed to be out doors until 2 am and sunrise was around 4am. I guess after being cooped up all winter they sure live it up in the summer.

          Would like to explore the Estonia and Finland regions. Stockholm was wonderful – but i’m not sure it’s so wonderful in the recent years in light of problems they’re having.

          • Tegan says:
            April 3, 2018 at 4:07 pm

            Wanted so much to take ferry trip from Helsinki to Tallin but was afraid of tight schedule and then missing flight to Lapland. I’d love to spend a lot more time, leisure schedule, in that area.

          • Linnéa says:
            April 3, 2018 at 4:10 pm

            As much as possible, these countries are pushing back against Merkel and the EU migrant mandates.

            These countries were brutalized by the Soviet Russians and had their own cultures repressed and many of their native peoples sent to Siberian Gulags. They were replaced be ethnic Russians, who only spoke Russian, and were loyal to the Russian state. After gaining their freedom, many of these countries have a strong desire to reassert their unique ethnic and cultural heritage and only invite those people who want to learn their unique language and assimilate into their society’s unique culture, myths, traditions, and heritage.

            • Cuppa Covfefe says:
              April 3, 2018 at 5:42 pm

              Merkel is trying to replace native Germans with “imports”, i.e. the refauxgees from Africa and the Middle East. She attempts to justify it by citing a “lack of specialized professionals”, yet the “professionals” coming in are only skilled with knives and “antanzen” (dancing around a victim to trap him/her).

              She is a follower, indeed major proponent of the Coudenhove-Kalergi doctrine (connected to the founding of the EU, etc.). Although nominally the head of the CDU Christian Democratic Union), she is neither Christian nor Democratic (i.e. a supporter of democracy as opposed to Marxism). As she (and her supposed pastor father) are both degreed professionals from the DDR (former East Germany), she (and he) cannot be Christians, as Christians were FORBIDDEN to attend university in the DDR, hence, no degrees for them. As such, they were bona fide members of “the party”, and Atheist at best… as well as dyed-in-the-wool Marxists…

              The people here in Germany (cf. the AfD) are fed up with her (and the CDU), as well as the SPD (socialists). The Deutschland Deplorables are growing, but it still takes time. And prayer (the media are more controlled than they were in WWII!!!). Please pray for us. THANKS!!!

        • PoCoNoMo says:
          April 3, 2018 at 4:20 pm

          Any place where you can go to the cafe for breakfast in your PJs is ok with me! 🙂

        • KittyKat says:
          April 3, 2018 at 5:03 pm

          I didn’t love her because I’d never heard of her. 🙂

          Thanks for posting the video.

          I hope she supports PDJT.

          • Linnéa says:
            April 3, 2018 at 5:26 pm

            Minor music celebrity noteworthy for flipping between playful and colorful outfits and goth fashion. She sings pop & club music and was on the MTV Europe Music Awards years ago.

      • mostlyogauge says:
        April 3, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        Went on a week-long Baltic Sea cruise in 2003 with my SO. Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Estonia, Latvia, then back to Stockholm. What a great trip! Tallinn is very beautiful! Saw Swan Lake performed in St. Petersburg in a 200 year old theatre. WOW. I would go back to all of those locations again, and go to Poland. Other European or Eurasian countries? Not so much.

        • KittyKat says:
          April 3, 2018 at 5:03 pm

        • Linnéa says:
          April 3, 2018 at 5:50 pm

          I’ve been to London and have no interest in going back. I’ve never been to Paris and have no interest in going. My opinion, Paris has been an unwelcoming degenerate city for the last one thousand years. I do regret that I have yet to visit Finland particularly as they have the sexiest men on earth. 😀

          British tourists travelling to Paris told by Foreign Office and French tourism bosses to be ‘especially vigilant’ following shootings, with warnings over ‘indiscriminate attacks’

      • mcclainra says:
        April 3, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        Poland at the top of my list!

    • Shark24 says:
      April 3, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Having spent time in both Warsaw and London over the last 2 years, Warsaw is the place to be! Beautiful city, wonderful people. I need to say I also love London but it has changed (not in the good sense) in the last 20 years. I pray for all of Europe.

  7. Tonawanda says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    An expanded view:

  8. czarowniczy says:
    April 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Let’s see if the issue of Kaliningrad surfaces. Roosevelt and Churchill ripped the land away from Poland/Lithuania at the end of WW II, it was a special giveaway as Russia needed it as a warm water naval port that wasn’t directly threatened by NATO. The Eastern European states full of what Roosevelt and Churchill felt were populated by disposable deplorables were freed, due to the actions of a Republican US president, but Russia clung to Kaliningrad due to its use as a nuclear depot for their navy.
    If I were the old Bloc nations I’d be cautious of any ‘help’ or offers of ‘help’ from the US as the potential for the Democrats to gain enough power to toss the old Bloc nations back into the Russian fold. The Rats try to liken Kaliningrad’s Russian occupation to our holding on to Gitmo but we don’t store nukes at Gitmo, the Cuban government rented Gitmo to us and we still pay yearly rent and Democrats suck. Latter point wasn’t as much about the Baltic issue as it was my general impression of Democrats.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 3, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      “Russia needed it as a warm water naval port that wasn’t directly threatened by NATO.”

      The old USSR craved an ocean port to the south for centuries. That was one of the reasons at least that they got mired into the Afghanistan mess in the 1980’s. You think we would have learned a lesson from someone else’s mistake. Alas, neocons are blinded by ideology. Conquering Afghanistan would have gotten them to within about 200 miles of the Arabian Sea, in between the border of Pakistan and Iran.

      • czarowniczy says:
        April 3, 2018 at 5:16 pm

        Yeah, if it would have succeeded Russia could have sandwiched US ally (?) Pakistan between it and Russia’s buddy India. It also could have threatened the oil states.
        Russia has ice free ports on the Pacific but the Atlantic’s always been a problem. They had to run NATO-controlled Bosphorus in the Med and the equally NATO-controlled Baltic so Kaliningrad was a godsend even if it were a bit exposed.

  9. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    specific, pointed mention by President Trump of LNG is significant as that is helping these countries be independent from Russia.
    POTUS mentions their proper monetary input/military spending to NATO and mentions other countries need to do the same.
    Mentions cooperation and help with ISIS
    Discuss increased trade with emphasis on reciprocity – this where he mentions the continued increase in their purchases of LNG (does not mention Russia or their energy independence from Russia – that was my comment)

    • Linnéa says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      I agree! The Baltics diversifying their energy dependence with American LNG is nothing but a good thing for everyone.

    • mcclainra says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      I don’t trust NATO at all, and hopefully POTUS stays on full alert about them as well.

      • Linnéa says:
        April 3, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        Unfortunately, NATO is the only option right now. There was talk of a Scandinavian-Baltic military alliance but it never happened. One wonders how NATO could make the politically and religiously unstable Turkey a ‘tactical nuclear weapon sharing country’ but not Latvia.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          April 3, 2018 at 5:48 pm

          I’d like to see Turkey cast out of NATO. They’ve caused nothing but trouble lately (they run all of the Mosques here in Germany, and cause the Turk/Germans to foment violence) as Erdogan (airheadman) fancies himself as the next Kaliph.

          Not the kind of leader or country where you’d want to park some nukes…

          Oh, for the days when an Ottoman was just a footstool…

    • KittyKat says:
      April 3, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      like

  10. WSB says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    So, with all of those wonderful statements, we see the presstitutes sticking to their one-note sallies. Syria and Mexico.

  11. duchess01 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    This is a Joint Press Conference – could you please direct your questions to the Baltic States Heads of Government on the podium – President Trump need not give the press any time on the Mexico/Syrian crisis – they need to keep on topic – IMHO

    • BakoCarl says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      LIKE x 1,000!

    • BakoCarl says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Again, a simple rule to enforce . . .
      When we have a press conference featuring a foreign dignitary, all questions must pertain to that dignitary’s country and its relation with the U.S. No exceptions.

      • mcclainra says:
        April 3, 2018 at 4:55 pm

        Maybe US presstitutes should be told that if they do NOT ask relevant questions when foreign dignitaries are here, they lose their press credentials to WH pressers for a time to be determined; also, dismiss them if they do so, at the time.

  13. duchess01 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    “Pick a Baltic Reporter – not the ‘fake news” – President Trump

  14. liberty, not license says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Really? Someone shouts a question about Stormy Daniels as the leaders leave a serious press conference? How embarrassing — our “press,” that is.

    • Kenji says:
      April 3, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      With respect to “Stormy” … the American people have expressed their profound disinterest in the topic. The shouted question is really just an unpaid advertisement for 60 Minutes … attempting to drive “traffic” to their “truthy” website. Meh. Nobody cares. Sad, really. Very very sad

      • KittyKat says:
        April 3, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        Stormy is just one more failure in the very long list of their attempts to topple him. Like Wile E Coyote, they really thought they had him this time.

  15. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    I am a little behind on the Live press conference.
    First question was to POTUS, asking about military in Syria and to clarify his comments about military on the border.
    POTUS, in part, that Mexico has Much stronger laws than we do re immigration. He told their leaders that they can do things about that caravan now that we can’t do in our country because hands tied by weak/bad laws in our own country. And Mexico seems to be taking his “advice”/request, breaking up the caravan.
    Sad that Mexico can act on invaders and we can’t. Fix our Laws!!!!!

  16. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    foreign reporter asks appropriate/topical question re Russia/Baltic states

    • Tegan says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Heard this a couple of days ago and think both Press Secretary and POTUS can adopt it…(sorry, forget the source)
      In grocery store, a customer gets into 10 items or less fast checkout lane…with a cart filled with groceries. The cashier looks at the cart and sweetly says to the person…”And which 10 items will you be checking out today?”
      When calling on the media, it should be prefaced with…”and what relevant question regarding the Baltic would you like to ask today?”

  17. duchess01 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    FACT SHEETS

    President Donald J. Trump’s Support for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania

    FOREIGN POLICY
    Issued on: April 3, 2018

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-support-estonia-latvia-lithuania/

  18. Lost says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Shameful how one of them was yelling for a response about Stormy Daniels as they all left the dais. They really need to start pulling press credentials for that juvenile nonsense.

  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Good question re balance of getting along with Russia/Putin and the

    POTUS specifically references energy, our strong energy independence and how that is not good for Russia. References our strong military and how that is not good for Russia. References many countries were not paying/contributing to NATO the way they should have been and that is not good for Russia. But we should get along with Russia. Also, mentions tough actions on Russia including recent 60 Russians expulsions. Lastly, says that getting along with Russia, China and other countries is a good thing and thinks he can have a good relationship but possibility that won’t happen.

    Makes reference to the previous admin (Obama) being weak on US strength through a strong energy independence (and now President Trump moving us to Energy Dominance) and how Obama focused on windmills and solar

  20. Summer says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I could not understand much of what the President of Latvia was saying… It would’ve been beneficial and, frankly, more informative, if he delivered his remarks in his own language. The Lithuanian President, on the other hand, appeared to be so fond of her own proficiency that I thought she would never shut up, LOL. The Estonian lady was the best, in my opinion.

  21. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Interesting trade/economic strategy as one of the Baltic leaders said that she invites businesses to build in her country as they are small and a great test market. Then, when they are ready to scale, go to larger countries and the US. Clever thinking

  22. G3 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Release the video of the Ass screaming at the White House press conference- name and shame. It would have never happened with any prior Administrations. Enough with the double standards. Pull his press credentials. Obviously, he is mentally fit for the job.

  23. applevista says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    It is impossible for the press to police themselves. Trump needs to set the example by pulling press credentials from those who are rude, crude and stupid.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      April 3, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      I suspect our VSG president allows the press to show their idiocy on a regular basis in order to inform those who haven’t realized how terrible they are, as well as to remind those of us who do know, that the press continues to be biased, unprofessional, and not to be trusted.

    • Tegan says:
      April 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Agree…it would only take a few times. Of course, they will scream insults about it, but they all hate Trump and his WH anyway so “ at this point what difference does it make,”

  24. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Did anyone catch PDJT say he spoke with the Mexican President 12 minutes ago and they were dispersing this march. Maybe this corrupt dysfunctional narco state is finally getting their is a new sheriff in town….

    • Summer says:
      April 3, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      Sometimes I think the NAFTA talks are prolonged just to maintain leverage until the Wall is fully funded. We know that Mexico’s “leverage” is their threat to flood the US with hordes of criminals.

    • Sentient says:
      April 3, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      It would have been better to confront 1,500 people at the border in a public display than to continue with many thousands slipping through each month as they usually do. I’d been looking forward to the confrontation.

      • neal s says:
        April 3, 2018 at 4:31 pm

        As pleasant a thought that it might be to confront those trying to illegally come in, no matter what the result is, it would not end well. The MSM would take whatever would happen and spin it to somehow attack either PDJT, our military, our legislators, our laws, our country. Better to not even give the MSM the chance by stopping the invasion BEFORE it gets to our borders.

    • GB Bari says:
      April 3, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      PDJT knows full well that the Mexican government may try to covertly disperse the large crowd into unnoticeably smaller groups so they can still move north with less publicity. Trump is a street-wise New Yorker, his mama didn’t raise any Gomers. When Trump says “we’ll see” it always implies that he doesn’t trust the other guy’s promises.

  25. Deplore Able says:
    April 3, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    And the US selling LNG to these countries deprives Russia of much needed income. Putin has got to be pissed about that! Every dollar of LNG the Baltic States buys from the USA is a dollar less in Putin’s pocket.

  26. gda says:
    April 3, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Just to brighten up the day and whet our appetites for what we are all dreaming (drooling?) about – Joe “in-the-know” Di Genova from aeons ago (January, actually)

    Sure I’ve seen it before, but I still learn something new every time. Remember, this is BEFORE the Memo(s) dropped.

    Hmmm – Joe in-the-know DiGeno..aeons ago……..I swear that was unintentional!

  27. Foolsgold says:
    April 3, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Mad Dog will seal that damn border. It will be fun watching liberal talking heads explode during their interviews with fake news. Missle defense in Baltics is like Trump slapping Putin to the ground with one hand…I love Trump!

  28. FL_GUY says:
    April 3, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    It is a treat to watch President Trump working to make new allies that will be reliable ones. The EU and UK demonstrated a long time ago, they are NOT our friends.

    These new allies will join in the President Trump Prosperity and Security. The other countries??????? Well, after taking it for granted that the USA is their big piggy bank and protector, let’s see how they like being on their own and have to face up to the mess their stupid socialism has created. We the People of the USA have been forced into servitude to pay for their socialism; I believe President Trump is going to change that and make those governmentss OWN what they have done to their countries and their people. In the meantime, things continue to get better and better for We the People!

  29. Chad Nelson says:
    April 3, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Trump = Alpha f*ing dog! Man it feels great to have a real leader looking out for us and our true allies.

